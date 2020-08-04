Iredell County new business names

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 19-25.
Actev Robotics, UVCense, Actev Motors, Inc., Iredell County
Platinum Protection Service, Chandler & Associates Private Investigations, LLC, Iredell County
Signing Specialists, SCV Enterprises, Inc., Mooresville
Faith Peace & Love Entertainment, Yonathan T. Martinez, Statesville
Can I Slay U, Cani Taylor, Iredell County
Geri’s Laughing Tree Art, Geralynn (Geri) Gardner, Mooresville
Another Piece by Denise, Denise Painter Binkley, Mooresville
Evans Collaborative, Cameron John Evans, Mooresville
Revive Chiropractic, Caitlin Wurtz P.L.L.C., Iredell County
So Unique Cleaning Service, Brandice Barnes, Iredell County
