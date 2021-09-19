 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names:
9-19 new business names
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 5-11.

Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency North Charlotte, Coyle Operating Group LLC, Iredell County

Mavrik Racing International, Rust Management Group, LLC, Iredell County

Moods & Attitudes, Tarsha Holmes, Mooresville

Elite Promotionals, Keenan Wade Hildbrand and Anna Grace Money, Iredell County

T.Willz Logistics, T.Willz Towing, T.Willz Transport, T.Willz and T.Will, T.Willz Logistics LLC, Statesville

Fizzies, Kiersten Renae Brooke, Cecil Ray Ruppe and Nicholas Aaron Ruppe, Statesville

Kulture Outcast, Culture Outcast, Sasha Howell, Iredell County

Sal C. Zammitti, DMD, MMSC, PLLC and Matthew P. Gidaly, D.D.S., PLLC IV, Sal C. Zammitti, DMD, MMSC, PLLC; and Matthew P. Gidaly, D.D.S., PLLC, Mooresville.

Hart’s Home Services, Christopher W. Hart, Mooresville

Roley Support Services, Joshua Roley, Union Grove

