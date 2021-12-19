 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Iredell County new business names
0 Comments
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names

  • 0
12-19 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 5-11.

Centroamerica Festival CLT, Kelly Marina Carpio, Iredell County

United Electronics Enterprise, Salah Heddine El Marzouki, Iredell County

La Despensa, Guadalupe de los Angeles Santiago, Iredell County

MaeNique.Photography, Maiah DeShazer, Iredell County

Langley Enhancements, Bargello, The CLG, Group, LLC, Mooresville

Nesbitt Oral Surgery, Nesbitt Oral & Facial Surgery, Nesbitt Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Nesbitt Oral & Facial Surgery, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center, Travis Nesbitt, DMD, P.L.L.C., Iredell County

Fellow Custom Workz, Christopher Gage Fellows, Olin

Your Transport Company, Wilfredo Gerardo Martinez, Mooresville

Will Price Painting, William Lee Price Jr., Iredell County

Mrs. Ruth’s Country Market, Christopher Sean Craig, Mooresville

New Life Renovations, Christopher Earl Pope, Iredell County

Springwind, Mystee Lynn Brodnick, Iredell County

China Buffet, CB Moniker Inc., Mooresville

Edge, Edge Performance, Edge Technology, Theodore Lee Brown, Mooresville

Stixx 2 Dust, Aaron Justin Brian Bowles, Iredell County

Century 21 Lawrie Lawrence, Teresa M. Church, Mooresville

Doglogics Training & Socialization, Bark Avenue Walks & Pet Sitting, Michael Calinoff, Mooresville

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics