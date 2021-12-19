Iredell County new business names

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 5-11.
Centroamerica Festival CLT, Kelly Marina Carpio, Iredell County
United Electronics Enterprise, Salah Heddine El Marzouki, Iredell County
La Despensa, Guadalupe de los Angeles Santiago, Iredell County
MaeNique.Photography, Maiah DeShazer, Iredell County
Langley Enhancements, Bargello, The CLG, Group, LLC, Mooresville
Nesbitt Oral Surgery, Nesbitt Oral & Facial Surgery, Nesbitt Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Nesbitt Oral & Facial Surgery, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center, Travis Nesbitt, DMD, P.L.L.C., Iredell County
Fellow Custom Workz, Christopher Gage Fellows, Olin
Your Transport Company, Wilfredo Gerardo Martinez, Mooresville
Will Price Painting, William Lee Price Jr., Iredell County
Mrs. Ruth’s Country Market, Christopher Sean Craig, Mooresville
New Life Renovations, Christopher Earl Pope, Iredell County
Springwind, Mystee Lynn Brodnick, Iredell County
China Buffet, CB Moniker Inc., Mooresville
Edge, Edge Performance, Edge Technology, Theodore Lee Brown, Mooresville
Stixx 2 Dust, Aaron Justin Brian Bowles, Iredell County
Century 21 Lawrie Lawrence, Teresa M. Church, Mooresville
Doglogics Training & Socialization, Bark Avenue Walks & Pet Sitting, Michael Calinoff, Mooresville