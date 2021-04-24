Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department modifies operations

Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department is continuing to evaluate local, state and national guidelines in regards to COVID-19 and the phased reopening plan issued by the state.

The main priority is, and will continue to be, the health and safety of patrons and staff. The Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department announced the following modifications in operations for the Iredell County Recreation Center, in effect now:

Reservations are no longer required for the fitness center or group exercise classes. The capacity will be monitored and set to 40 people for the fitness floor and indoor group exercise. If capacity is reached, people that arrive during that time will be asked to come back at a different time.

Monday through Friday, the center will close for 30 minutes, at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., to disinfect all commonly touched areas.

The Recreation Center’s Saturday operating hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will close from 11:30 a.m. to noon for disinfecting.

Reservations are still required for basketball courts and the walking track. Basketball reservations are available for each half court, for individuals or households.