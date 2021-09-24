Iredell County Partnership for Young Children introduces new 'Inchy's Bookworm Vending Machine'

The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) recently added a book vending machine to the list of early literacy resources it offers to the community.

The machine, appropriately named, Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine, sits in the lobby of the partnership and greets children as they enter the building. Unlike other vending machines, this one is not filled with sugary snacks, but instead is filled with food for the brain — books!

Children, from birth to age 5, visiting the partnership office will receive a golden token that says “I love books” to select a book from the vending machine to take home and keep. Children will also receive coins through partnership sponsored programs and other community partners.

Literacy development starts early in life and is highly correlated with school achievement. The addition of Inchy’s Bookworm builds on the partnership’s commitment to finding new and exciting ways to instill a love of reading in young children — and providing the resources necessary to do so.

