Iredell County real estate: Feb. 13-19

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds
Top five
From M. and J. Hannon to Globevest Capital Real Estate US LP, (Lot 249), 318 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $2,610,000, on Feb. 18.
From M. and H. Ajjan to E. Hamer and D. Struck Jr. Lot 1345 of The Point, 125 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $1,838,000, on Feb. 18.
From Nest Homes, LLC to J. and L. Werder, (Lot 16), 305 Wilson Lake Road, Mooresville, $1,611,500, on Feb. 14.
From Brownstone Ridge Development, LLC to Brown Cobble Hollow Development, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Lots 1-12 and 17-25 Kepli Way and Jentri Way, Mooresville, $1,575,000, on Feb. 17.
From McLelland Apartments, LLC to Wellspring Carolina Investments, LLC, two tracts, 7.702 acres and 0.45 acre, West Center Avenue, Mooresville, $1,382,500, on Feb. 16.
Davidson
From Peachtree Residential, LLC and Peachtree Residential NC, LLC to T. and P. Green, Lot 10 of Ridge Walk, 134 Broad Birch Drive, Davidson, $847,500, on Feb. 15.
Hamptonville
From G. and G. and S. and S. and A. and A. and K. and K. and M. and M. and J. and J. Wood to C. Watford, metes and bounds, 4926 Harmony Highway, Hamptonville, $185,000, on Feb. 18.
HARMONY
From M. and M. Watts and M. Centofante/AIF to J. and A. Johnson, two tracts, one acre and 0.967 acre, 3406 Harmony Highway, Harmony, and Woodland Bend Drive, Harmony, $261,000, on Feb. 16.
From T. Wilson III and B. Reavis to T. and M. Dobbins, Lot 3 of Sheffield Acres, 829 Sheffield Road, Harmony, $63,000, on Feb. 16.
From A. Carter and C. Anderson to L. Gonzalez, Lot 40 of Sagefield, 147 Cedarvale Drive, Harmony, $4,500, on Feb. 18
MOORESVILLE
From QE Ventures, LLC to Kaya Properties, LLC, 0.35 acre, 220 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $218,000, on Feb. 14.
From G. and G. Yorganson and J. Hawkey Jr. to K. Mateer and F. Henninghausen, metes and bounds, 739 N. Church St., Mooresville, $250,500, on Feb. 14.
From K. Wood and J. Stokley to E. and R. Babcock, Lot 1 of Lakewalk, 114 Tomahawk Drive, Mooresville, $595,000, on Feb. 14.
From QE Ventures, LLC. to Kaya Properties, LLC., 0.22 acre, 214 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $135,000, on Feb. 14.
From A. Allen/Indvl and AIF and A. and A. Allen to D. Dickinson, Lot 7 of Lake Vista, 143 Shoreview Drive, Mooresville, $520,000, on Feb. 14.
From M. El Fassi and N. El Fassi to J. Pettigrew, Lot 52 of Templeton Bay, 115 Pauls Lane, Mooresville, $685,000, on Feb. 14.
From T. and T. Gill to D. and B. Tobias, Lot 1095 Woodburn Crossing, 151 Limerick Road, Unit E, Mooresville, $210,000, on Feb. 14.
From J. and L. Stewart to D. and J. Smith, Lot 59 of Linwood Farms, 183 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $408,000, on Feb. 14.
From M. and M. Howe, M. Smith and S. Howe to M. and A. Sullivan, (Lot 19), 129 Bobby Lee Lane, Mooresville, $40,000, on Feb. 14.
From D. and D. and J. Torres to US Property Partners LLC, Lot 21 of Winborne, 115 Endicott Court, Mooresville, $290,000, on Feb. 14.
From J. and D. and D. Meadows to J. Drye and C. Pickard, 0.434 acre, 283 N. Church St., Mooresville, $117,000, on Feb. 14.
From US Property Partners LLC to BAF3, LLC, Lot 21 of Winborne, 115 Endicott Court, Mooresville, $315,000, on Feb. 14.
From W. Tulbert to RM1 SFR Propco B, L.P., Lot 126 of Harris Village, 122 Garden Gate Lane, Mooresville, $422,000, on Feb. 14.
From Orrell’s Food Service, Inc. to T. Orrell/TR and The Tony R. Orrell Revocable Trust, (Lot 55), 173 Riverwood Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on Feb. 14.
From Pinkerton Properties, LLC to N. and J. Tucker, (Lots 1-3), 1319 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $570,000, on Feb. 14.
From Offerpad SPV Borrower G, LLC to P. Heilman and G. Westmoreland, Lots 27-29 of Trexler Heights, 312 Cook St., Mooresville, $268,000, on Feb. 14.
From E. and E. Bohn to A. Allen, Lot 17 of Brook Glen, 174 Brook Glen Drive, Mooresville, $340,000, on Feb. 15.
From C. Farrell and T. Farrell/AIF to V. McClelland/TR and The Vicki L. McClelland Revocable Trust, Lot 30A of The Courtyards at Brawley Point, Mooresville, $500,000, on Feb. 15.
From A. and J. Davis to W. Tulbert and S. Russell, Lot 9 of Ashlyn Creek, 133 Branchview Drive, Mooresville, $510,000, on Feb. 15.
From J. Bradham to L. Maia, Lot T28 of Waterlynn, 142 Silverspring Place, Unit B, Mooresville, $263,000, on Feb. 15.
From C. Caldwell to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, metes and bounds, 150 Kerr St., Mooresville, $100,000, on Feb. 15.
From N. Wheeler and E. Hemmerle to C. and O. Torres, Lots 18 and 19 of Patterson Heights, 544 Biltmore St., Mooresville, $190,000, on Feb. 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Irminger, Lot 293 of Atwater Landing, 388 Preston Road, Mooresville, $530,000, on Feb. 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Shady, Lot 66 of Lakewalk, 157 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $424,000, on Feb. 15.
From Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC to A. and J. Davis, Lot 15 of Sills Creek Plantation, 117 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $696,000, on Feb. 15.
From Nest Homes, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, (Lot 2), 1502 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $125,000, on Feb. 16.
From Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC to R. and L. Barondess and M. and A. Collins, Lot 12 of Pecan Hills, 169 Pecan Hills Drive, Mooresville, $480,000, on Feb. 16.
From D. and M. Disharoon to D. and M. Parks, Lot 62 of Gibbs Cove, 114 S. Gibbs Road, Mooresville, $538,000, on Feb. 16.
From K. Isaacs-Olagunju, K. Isaacs Olagunju and K. Olagunju to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 51 of Johnson Manor, 108 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $357,000, on Feb. 16.
From S. and R. Miller to Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC, Lot 14 of Trillium Way, 161 Eagles Landing Drive, Mooresville, $557,500, on Feb. 16.
From NVR, Inc. to D. Wu, Lot 66B of Langtree at Waterfront, 108 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $365,500, on Feb. 16.
From C. and J. Theobald to BSFR I Owner I L.P., Lot 50 of Mills Pond, 221 Creek View Road, Mooresville, $275,000, on Feb. 16.
From Morrison Suites, LLC to OFM Properties, LLC, Fast Lane Condominiums, Unit 1, 129 Fast Lane, Mooresville, $800,000, on Feb. 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and K. Moran, Lot 440 of Atwater Landing, 398 Preston Road, Mooresville, $507,000, on Feb. 16.
From E. and E. Kendall and A. Kendall/AIF to J. and M. Keever, Lots, Cove View Park, 138 Cove View Drive, Mooresville, $80,000, on Feb. 16.
From K. Wolfmeyer, L. Treadaway and K. Beyersdorf to A. and A. and K. and K. Wilkinson, metes and bounds, 2260 Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $120,000, on Feb. 16.
From M. and V. McClelland to N. Watts, Lot 3 of Lake Norman Airpark, 120 Airplane Court, Mooresville, $1,133,000, on Feb. 16.
From Equity Trust Company to S. Huntley, Lot 4 of Grace Meadows, 130 Carolina Wren Drive, Mooresville, $161,000, on Feb. 17.
From D. and D. and J. Wigfield to D. Goodrich, metes and bounds, 613 Brookwood St., Mooresville, $225,000, on Feb. 17.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to Y. and V. Nicholson, Lot 99 of Kensington Village, 139 N. Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $455,000, on Feb. 17.
From Good Life Properties LLC to B2 Properties LLC, Lot 8 of River Park, 109 Magnolia Park Drive, Mooresville, $205,000, on Feb. 17.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. Perez, J. Correa Perez, M. Salazar and M. Tebares Salazar, 127 of Heritage at Neel Ranch 107 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $401,500, on Feb. 17.
From W. and M. Bonnin to G. and S. McKee, Lot 71 of The Harbour, 281 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $600,000, on Feb. 17.
From C. and C. Staines to Rayna Properties LLC, Lot 13 of The Hampshires, 118 Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, $312,500, on Feb. 17.
From W. Graham to T. Reid, Station 115 Condominium, 135 Locomotive Lane, Unit 102, Mooresville, $180,000, on Feb. 17.
From B. and C. Larson to J. Schonbrun and S. Clark, Lot 160 of Bells Crossing, 329 S. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $1,045,000, on Feb. 17.
From TENC Investments, LLC to M. and L. Prince, 0.37 acre, 349 Moore Ave., Mooresville, $170,000, on Feb. 17.
From Smoky Mountain Equity LLC to Mercury Real Estate LLC of Virginia, metes and bounds, 150 Kerr St., Mooresville, $136,000, on Feb. 17.
From P. Mukhtar and J. and J. Jaramillo to S. Osorio, Lot 42 of Winslow Bay, 143 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, $320,000, on Feb. 17.
From T. and K. and K. Wilson to Galaxy Property Management and Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, 370 Sharpe St., Mooresville, $70,000, on Feb. 17.
From D. and T. Pedulla to V. Pedulla, Lot 3 of Quail Run, 844 Linwood Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on Feb. 17.
From C. Fry/Indvl & AIF, C. Fry/Indvl & AIF and T. Spitler to C. and E. Cowan, Lot 38 of Wyndham Shores, 169 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, $452,000, on Feb. 17.
From Crusader Properties Group, LLC to S. Biondo and R. Pavlick, metes and bounds, 890 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $335,000, on Feb.18.
From K. Frederick/TR and Dolores H. Frederick Irrevocable Trust to J. Maynard, Lot 318 of Glynwater, 131 Grey Oak Lane, Mooresville, $375,000, on Feb.18.
From S. and S. and K. and K. Court and K. Kundmueller to M. and M. Burkett, Lot 248 of The Farms, 219 Freshwater Lane, Mooresville, $850,000, on Feb. 18.
From J. Anderson and S. and S. Sarwas to K. Ferry, metes and bounds, 147 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $350,000, on Feb. 18.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and R. Flory, Lot 92 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $494,000, on Feb. 18.
From M. and M. Edwards to D. and M. Way, Lot 5 of Wellesley West, 109 Glastonbury Drive, Mooresville, $660,000, on Feb. 18.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to SFR V Tranche 3 Borrower, LLC, multiple parcels, Lot 101 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 154 S. Arcadian Way, Mooresville; Lot 103 of Gabriel Estates, 165 Shephard Hill Drive, Mooresville; and Lot 164 of Cedarcroft, 240 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $984,500, on Feb. 18.
From R. and R. and G. Westmoreland to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 53 of Brantley Place, 119 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $318,500, on Feb. 18.
From Sunchase American, LTD and Sunchase American LTD. to HDC-Brawley-Mooresville-Partners, LP, parcel A, 5.6009 acres, High Ridge Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on Feb. 18.
From K. Connelly and J. Poluka to D. Ortiz, Lot 9 of Mooresville Mill Village, 318 E. Pressley Ave., Mooresville, $245,000, on Feb. 18.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to G. and T. Williams, Lot 1 Helmsman Homes, 425 and 427 Bell St., Mooresville, $410,000, on Feb. 18.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to C. and P. Bryant, one acre, 129 Wallaces Grant Drive, Mooresville, $200,500, on Feb. 18.
From NVR, Inc. to A. Liapesha and M. Bevikova, Lot 65C of Waterfront at Langtree, Helm Lane, Mooresville, $365,500, on Feb. 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to F. Cespedes-Batista, F. Cespedes Batista, F. Batista and C. Radhames Cespedes, Lot 495 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $477,000 on Feb. 18.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC, two parcels, Lot 41 of Kistler Mill, 108 Biscuit Court, Mooresville, and Lot 63 of Reed Creek, 124 Blackberry Lane, Mooresville, $766,500, on Feb. 18.
From A. and J. Sims to True North Borrower North Carolina, LLC, Lot 92 of Brantley Place, 192 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on Feb. 18.
From Loyd Investments, LLC to Joseph John North Carolina Realty, LLC, lots, 227 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $880,000, on Feb. 18.
From A. Bales to J and B. Mooney, Lot 16 of Shavenders Bluff, 227 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $644,500, on Feb. 18.
From A.J. Perley Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Bevan Drive Holdings, LLC, Lots 13 and 14 of Mazeppa Road Industrial Park, TBD Bevan Drive, Mooresville, $200,000, on Feb. 18.
STATESVILLE
From C. Ferrell and C. King to J. and C. McConnell, Lot 1, 2.544 acres, Midway Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Feb. 14.
From M. Galanin to J. and G. Tornetta, tract one, Lots 12-15 of Statesville Development Company and tract two, metes and bounds, 1600 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $125,000, on Feb. 14.
From J. Riggs to H.E.L.P. Enterprises, LLC, metes and bounds, Liberty Street, Statesville, $9,000, on Feb. 14.
From H. Simpson Sr. to B. and S. Simpson, Lot 9 of Berkshire Hills, 619 Greenway Drive, Statesville, $210,000, on Feb. 14.
From BVJ Properties, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 228-231 of Eastover Woods, 1832 Ora Drive, Statesville, $34,500, on Feb. 14.
From The Green Law Firm, P.C./TR, Jay B. Green, Attorney at Law, P.C./TR, D. Suber and S. Marlow to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., (Lot 2), 750 Mountain View Road, Statesville, $134,500, on Feb. 14.
From J. and A. McGahan to B. and J. Sorel, Lot 14 of Three Oaks, 142 Hidden Oak Drive, Statesville, $280,000, on Feb. 14.
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to L. Drake, Lot 2 of Sunnydale, 126 Hall Drive, Statesville, $270,000, on Feb. 14.
From E. and E. Bryan, J. Hiatt/Exr, J. Hiatt/Exr and E. Hiatt/Est to J. Hyde, Lots 15 and PT16 of Brookdale, 456 Sullivan Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Feb. 14.
From Congress Statesville, LLC to Falls Park, LLC, metes and bounds, approximately 16.173 acres, Glenway Drive, Statesville, $700,000, on Feb. 14.
From T. and D. Bogue to A. Martin, Lots 24 and 25 of Spring Meadows, 188 Spring Meadows Lane, Statesville, $420,000, on Feb. 14.
From A. Brown/TR and Allison Long Hughes Revocable Living Trust to Shaver Wood Products, timber deed, 21 acres, Long Meadow Drive, Statesville, $129,500, on Feb. 14.
From W. and W. Gardner Jr. to W. Ghannam, Lot 13 of Harbor Watch, 203 High Lake Drive, Statesville, $1,260,000, on Feb. 14.
From V. and V. Lanning and H. Anderson/AIF to A. and J. McGahan, Lots 93 and 94 of Country Woods Estate, Oak Haven Drive, Statesville, $375,000, on Feb. 14.
From P. Pless/Comr & Admr and G. Pless/Est to J. Enciso and N. Muneton, 0.46 acre, 166 Carriage Road, Statesville, $13,500, on Feb. 15.
From P. Baldwin/Comr & Admr and L. Pless/Est to J. Enciso and N. Muneton, tracts A and B, 0.755 acre and 0.096 acre, 166 Carriage Road, Statesville, $25,000, on Feb. 15.
From True Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 382 of Hidden Lakes, 107 Stern Line Drive, Statesville, $375,000, on Feb. 15.
From E. Larkin to CMH Homes, Inc., one acre, 204 Starlight Road, Statesville, $12,000, on Feb. 15.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to K. Moten, metes and bounds, 528 N. Kelly St., Statesville, $186,500, on Feb. 15.
From J. and J. Key to Adjess Associates 20, LLC and Adjess Associates, LLC, Lot 96 of Fox Den, 158 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $320,000, on Feb. 15.
From K. Craig to AO Propco 2, LP, Lot 86 of Cedar Hills, 119 Redwood Lane, Statesville, $225,500, on Feb. 15.
From P. and P. and S. and S. Mansfield to C. Delusca, metes and bounds, 125 1st Ave., Statesville, $210,000, on Feb. 15.
From Shedley Investments, LLC to M. Crescencio, (Lot 29), 518 Hickory Ave., Statesville, $45,000, on Feb. 15.
From Harris Bey McLaughlin Trust, Continental Investment and Consultant Company/TR to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 157 of Tara’s Trace, 2186 Wexford Way, Statesville, $278,000, on Feb. 16.
From M. Campbell to Shedley Investments, LLC, (Lot 29), 518 Hickory Ave., Statesville, $16,000, on Feb. 16.
From D. Kudla to G. and B. Parker, Lot 6 of Seven Springs, 129 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $330,000, on Feb. 16.
From A. Hawley to L. and W. Gregory, metes and bounds, TBD Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $122,000, on Feb. 16.
From R. and C. Hollis to Shedley Investments, LLC, Lot 15 of Statesville Development Company, 1114 5th St., Statesville, $21,000, on Feb. 16.
From C. Troyer to M. Monroy and D. Garcia, Lot 20 of Happy Acres, 134 Trailway Drive, Statesville, $4,500, on Feb. 16.
From G. and J. Felts to N. Goodman, Lot 101 of Meadow Oaks, 116 Canopy Oak Lane, Statesville, $27,500, on Feb. 16.
From T. Stevenson and K. Turner to City of Statesville, metes and bounds, 134 Eldorado Drive, Statesville, $10,000, on Feb. 16.
From D. Phillips to S. Phillips, 0.908 acre, 529 Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $1,000, on Feb. 16.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Vang and Y. Yang, Lot 383 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $335,000, on Feb. 17.
From J. Ring to E. and M. Connolly, 11 acres, 784 Brookhaven Road, Statesville, $160,000, on Feb. 17.
From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC and Mangolia Lake Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, multiple lots, Four Oak Creek, 147, 148 and 149 Kodak Drive, 108 and 114 Harvest Moon Court, 114 and 115 Sunwood Court, 166 Oak Creek Road, Statesville, $480,000, on Feb. 17.
From True Homes, LLC to A. Brink, Lot 387 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $319,000, on Feb. 17.
From W. and W. and D. Owen and J. Duncan to BVJ Properties, LLC, Lots 205 and 206 of Wildwood Park, 164 and 168 Wildwood Loop, Statesville, $45,500, on Feb. 17.
From J. Jagacki and Y. Zheng to M. Cavalieri, Lot 146 of Deercroft, 140 E. Morrison Creek Road, Statesville, $255,000, on Feb. 17.
From R. Kennedy to I. Jaimes, two tracts, Lots 3 and 3-A of Shady Rest Acres, 172 and 174 Suzanne Lane, Statesville, $60,000, on Feb. 17.
From S. and S. Lewis to VSP Charlotte, LLC, Lots 58 and 59 of Oakland Heights, 1214 Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $168,500, on Feb. 18.
From R. and J. and J. McDaniels to S. Brown, lots, metes and bounds, 122 Gains Lane, Statesville, $45,000, on Feb. 18.
From K. Evans to Z. Thomas, Lot 11 of Fair Winds, 854 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $193,000, on Feb. 18.
From L. Haire to L. and M. Haire, 0.9158 acre, 484 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $103,000, on Feb. 18.
From T. Drescher to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 12 of Lakewood Estates, 113 Delight Loop, Statesville, $170,500, on Feb. 18.
From R. and M. Kimball to D. Brown, metes and bounds, 545 Davie Ave., Statesville, $279,000, on Feb. 18.
From Iredell Statesville Community Enrichment Corporation to D. Ivey, Lot 5 of Allison Summit IV, 819 4th St., Statesville, $180,000, on Feb. 18.
From F. and R. Pishner to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, 0.585 acre, Lot 20 of Sunset Village, 113 Horizon Drive, Statesville, $10,000, on Feb. 18.
From B. and J. and J. Mayhew to J. Allen V and D. Sharifova, Lot 23 of Meadow-Oaks of Fort Dobbs, 136 Meadows Oak Drive, Statesville, $305,000, on Feb. 18.
From D. Brown to W. and M. Rothwell, Lots PT4 and 5 of Lakeside Development, 539 Lakeside Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on Feb. 18.
From B. and B. Speece to I. Timofeyev and G. Stepanyuk, Lot 4 of Pressley Acres, 126 Porter Road, Statesville, $120,000, on Feb. 28.
From R. and S. Norman to Better Path Homes, LLC, Lots 72 and 73 of Wayside Estates, 329 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $50,000, on Feb. 18.
From Better Path Homes, LLC to Luca Inc., Lots 72 and 73 of Wayside Estates, 329 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Feb. 18.
From B. and M. and K. and B. Khang, to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, metes and bounds, 2610 Greencrest Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on Feb. 18.
From S. and S. and W. Gray to B. Guevara, (Lot 16), metes and bounds, 1221 4th St., Statesville, $28,500, on Feb. 18.
From Shedley Holdings 1, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lots 39 and 40, Front Street, Statesville, $28,000, on Feb. 18.
From C. Lamb and N. Brantley to E. and K. Shelley, Lot 5 of Windemere Island, 295 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $288,000, on Feb. 18.
From Northview Church of Christ to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 42 of Brookmeade II, 3307 Lancaster Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on Feb. 18.
From Opendoor Property C LLC to G. and R. Westmoreland, Lot 22 of New Salem Estates, 495 New Salem Road, Statesville, $475,000, on Feb. 28
From J and M. and M. Belofski to Y. Corrales and H. Montoya, two tracts, Lots 25 and 26 of Blueberry Hill Estates, 181 Blueberry Hill Drive, Statesville, $95,000, on Feb. 18.
TROUTMAN
From T. and T. Tooker to G. Weisz and B. Baker, metes and bounds, 230 Wagner St., Troutman, $247,000, on Feb. 14.
From R. Blaney to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 207 of Sutter’s Mill, 121 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $363,000, on Feb. 15.
From TruNorth Homes, LLC to E. and R. Ricciani, 0.66 acre, Lot 22 of Tremount, 111 Holly Branch Lane, Troutman, $345,000, on Feb. 15.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to VGL Realty LLC, Lot 181 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 135 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $414,000, on Feb. 15.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Smith, Lot 178 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 129 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $425,500, on Feb. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and L. Ash, Lot 94 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 126 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $418,500, on Feb. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Rivera and C. Faxon, Lot 143 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 129 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $413,000, on Feb. 16.
From I. Diaz and A. Suarez to L. and A. Young, Lot 9 of Inglewood, 107 Barndale Road, Troutman, $298,500, on Feb. 16.
From Sanders Ridge Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 21 of Sanders Ridge, 131 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $85,000, on Feb. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to IH6 Property North Carolina, LP, Lot 140 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 132 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $403,500, on Feb. 16.
From K. Carrigan/TR and Kelly Carrigan Living Trust to Troutman Logistics Land, LLC, tracts 3 and 4, 0.253 acre and 0.081 acre, 658 S. Main St., Troutman and Carrigan Road, Troutman, $25,000, on Feb. 17.
From North Point Resources, LLC to Charlotte Highway, LLC, multiple parcels, 1084 and 1112 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, $933,500, on Feb. 17.
From L. and J. Pacheco to T. and K. Dixon, Lot 13 of Perry Heights, 175 Levo Drive, Troutman, $30,000, on Feb. 17.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Singh, Lot 141 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 128 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $455,000, on Feb. 17.
From G. and G. Sekse to AO Propco 2 LP, Lot 238 of Inglewood, 358 West Ave. W., Troutman, $250,000, on Feb. 17.
From K. and K. Ferry to T. and D. Bogue, Lot 72 of Sutters Mill II, 109 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $415,000, on Feb. 17.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to C and M. Knight, Lot 39 of Aberdeen Village, 105 Aberdeen Drive, Troutman, $325,000, on Feb. 17.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and E. Wallace, Lot 142 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 126 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $446,500, on Feb. 18.
From J. and P. Woodie to Helmsman Homes, LLC, three lots, Shady Cove Acres, Troutman, $185,000, on Feb. 18.