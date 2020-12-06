Iredell County real estate: Nov. 20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office on Nov. 20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From NC Cedars, LLC to Ginkgo Cedars LLC, 2.301 acres, The Cedars Apartments, East Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $2,600,000, on Nov. 20.
From Haas/Carter Real Estate, LLC, B. Haas/TR and Bernadette Haas Revocable Trust to Aself Properties, LLC, 2.7482 acres, Lots 116-121 of Oakdale Park, 2668 Peachtree Rd., Statesville, $2,070,000, on Nov. 20.
From E. and B. Pruitt to Michael H. Coffey Revocable Trust, (Lots 218 and 219), 109 and 113 Kirkwall Place, Mooresville, $1,850,000, on Nov. 20.
From AMH Holdings, LLC to Wolff and Ward Properties, LLC, 12.41 acres, 1415, 1417, 1443 and 1449 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, $1,550,000, on Nov. 20.
From E. and C. Sauerbrey to C. and L. Smith, Lot 275 of The Point on Norman, 132 Great Point Dr., Mooresville, $1,175,000, on Nov. 20.
CLEVELAND
From Belk and Belk Construction Inc. to W. and S. Pulver, Lot 5 of Brawley Acres, 118 Pleasant Creek Dr., Cleveland, $41,500, on Nov. 20.
DAVIDSON
From Iredell Anniston Holdings, LLC to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 3 of Riverstone at Anniston, Davidson, $92,500, on Nov. 20.
HARMONY
From A. Campbell/TR and Keller Legacy Trust to CMH Homes, Inc., 5 lots, 330, 336, 344 and 350 West Memorial Highway, Harmony, $48,500, on Nov. 20.
MOORESVILLE
From M. Short to S. Jewell, R. Simonian and E. and E. Baranova, Lot 177 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 189 Singleton Rd., Mooresville, $220,000, on Nov. 20.
From A. Lapin, A. Nagy/AIF and G. Lapin to T. Whealdon and S. Parker, Lot 43 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 131 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, $300,000, on Nov. 20.
From W. and W. Edwards to SPH Three, LLLP, Lot 37 of Waterlynn Place, 141 Leyton Loop, Unit G, Mooresville, $206,500, on Nov. 20.
From B. and O. Bayrak to M. Bremen, right to boatslip, Morrison Cove, Mooresville, $42,500, on Nov. 20.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to J. and S. Klabnik, Lot 8 of Waterlynn Grove, 117 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $290,000, on Nov. 20.
From H. and B. Schultz to J. and K. Boschini, Lot 188 of Pecan Hills, 145 Chollywood Dr., Mooresville, $380,000, on Nov. 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to X. Ma and E. McDermott, Lot 208 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 127 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $338,000, on Nov.20.
From Alberk Empire LLC to DPH, LLC, 0.150 acre, metes and bounds, 459 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, $81,000, on Nov. 20.
From S. and E. Ludlow to M. and L. Korns, Lot 242 of Curtis Pond, 128 Renville Place, Mooresville, $310,000, on Nov. 20.
From B. and N. Scully to S. and M. Hayes, Lot 556 of The Farms, 129 Silver Lake Trail, Mooresville, $1,075,000, on Nov. 20.
From T. and K. McNamara to P. and J. Bergstrom, Lot 126 of Kensington Village South, 177 King William Dr., Mooresville, $325,000, on Nov. 20.
From Buller River Development Partners, LP to T. and K. McNamara, Lot 40 of Woodleaf, 214 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $467,000, on Nov. 20.
From E. Nilsen to B. Igo, Lot 142 of The Woodlands, 350 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $310,000, on Nov. 20.
From LJC of Lake Norman, LLC to 150 River Park, LLC, 1.001 acres, 148 and 150 River Park Rd., Mooresville, $819,000, on Nov. 20.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to DPH, LLC, 0.334 acre, metes and bounds, 500 Boger St., Mooresville, $140,000, on Nov. 20.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to DPH, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, metes and bounds, 0 W. Statesville Avenue and 286 and 296 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $549,000, on Nov. 20.
From T. and W. Portelance to A. and K. Traugh, Lot 45 of The Farms, 174 Magnolia Farms Lane, Mooresville, $785,000, on Nov. 20.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to DPH, LLC, metes and bounds, 613 Gum St., Mooresville, $98,000, on Nov. 20.
From J. and A. Hanson to K. and K. Caleca, Lot 11, 686 White Oaks Rd., Mooresville, $525,000, on Nov. 20.
From T. and K. Sullivan to E. Green, Lot 122 of Windward Pointe, 110 Tradewinds Court, Mooresville, $185,000, on Nov. 20.
From M. and M. and J. Johnston to Earnhardt Real Properties, LLC, 1.2441 acres, more or less, 119 Moonridge Lane, Mooresville, $175,000, on Nov. 20.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to E. Dekarz, Lot 40 of Briargate LLC, 132 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $368,000, on Nov. 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Oliveira and J. and A. Barish, Lot 312 of Atwater Landing, 140 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $316,500, on Nov. 20.
From D. and J. and J. McCrory and J. Jernigan to K. and J. Piland, Lot 30 of Windward Pointe, 103 Keyside Lane, Mooresville, $152,500, on Nov. 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Adjess Associates 20, LLC and Adjess Associates, LLC, Lot 362 of Atwater Landing, 133 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $292,000, on Nov. 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 317 of Atwater Landing,154 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $304,500, on Nov. 20.
From A. Moore, A. Cooper and C. Moore to Y. and M. Takara, Lot 127 of Curtis Pond, 116 Elrosa Rd., Mooresville, $260,000, on Nov. 20.
From J. and A. Peterson to J. Melton, Lot 7 of Castaway Shores, 204 Castaway Trail, Mooresville, $385,000, on Nov. 20.
From J. and J. and V. Loeffler to S. Sembaiyan and S. Vijayakumar, Lot 248 of Stafford, 120 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $495,000, on Nov. 20.
From C. Walters, C. Shotwell and J. Walters to J. Council and A. Griffith, Lot 548 of Curtis Pond, 237 Elrosa Rd., Mooresville, $260,000, on Nov. 20.
From D. and D. and J. and J. Storie to J. Moreno, Lot 98 of Reed Creek, 273 Rose St., Mooresville, $270,000, on Nov. 20.
STATESVILLE
From B. and S. Shoemaker to M. and E. Gottholm, 0.33 acre, 233 Kelly St., Statesville, $165,000, on Nov. 20.
From M. and M. and M. and M. Bartlett to T. and D. Parker, Lot 82 of Windemere, 212 E. Tattersall Dr., Statesville, $70,000, on Nov. 20.
From R. Villiard and C. Villiard/Indvl & AIF to J. and T. Haynes, Lot 83 of Hidden Lakes, 156 Water Ski Dr., Statesville, $274,000, on Nov. 20.
From Norman and Young, LLC to Heart Investments, LLC, Lot 24 of Windemere Island, 310 Windemere Isle Rd., Statesville, $275,000, on Nov. 20.
From E. and E. Gordon, F. Bauersfeld and B. Setzer/AIF to 11-29 Properties, LLC, lots, 1333 Davie Ave., Statesville, $154,000, on Nov. 20.
From J. and R. Mathews to J. and T. McCann, (Lot 45), 274 Donsdale Dr., Statesville, $295,500, on Nov. 20.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to J. and S. Krupsky, Lot 21 of Featherstone, 140 Silvermere Dr., Statesville, $214,000, on Nov. 20.
From J. Dacosta and A. Delima to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 2 of Country Woods Estates, 119 Stockbridge Lane, Statesville, $16,500, on Nov. 20.
From R. and J. and J. Wilson to C. and R. Virden, Lot 76 of Lakeridge, 358 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $216,000, on Nov. 20.
From A. and D. Graham to Carolinas Properties, LLC, (Lot 83), 2118 Taras Trace Dr., Statesville, $140,000, on Nov. 20.
From R. and E. Martines to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 44 of River Hill Heights, Statesville, $9,000, on Nov. 20.
From R. and R. Gray, T. Whitmire/AIF and J. Poole/AIF to J. Hilderbrand, metes and bounds, 2767 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $171,000, on Nov. 20.
From D. and K. McCrary to R. McCullough, 0.412 acre, 255 N. Race St., Statesville, $278,000, on Nov. 20.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Derco and S. Creelman, Lot 233 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $220,500, on Nov. 20.
From G. and S. Beveridge to S. and H. Simmons, Lots 39-42 of Colonial Acres, TBD Colonial Heights Lane, Statesville, $17,000, on Nov. 20.
From J. Henderson/Indvl & Exr, M. Henderson and K. Henderson/Est to M. Jones, Lots 26-29 of Mammoth Oaks, 127 Snowbird Loop, Statesville, $33,000, on Nov. 20.
From C. and C. Stamey to S. and H. Crawford, 17.38 acres, East Monbo Road, Statesville, $120,000, on Nov. 20.
From G. Shook, G. Reavis and L. and L. Reavis to S. O’Kelley, 10.0172 acres, more or less, 111 Walnut Creek Dr., Statesville, $335,000, on Nov. 20.
From W. and V. Rapp to B. Molinar, Lot 39 of Windemere, 117 West Tattersall Dr., Statesville, $40,000, on Nov. 20.
From G. and D. Guy to J. Rivas, M. Morales Rivas, M. Rivas and M. Morales-Rivas, Lot 43 of Dalwan Heights, 321 Walton Dr., Statesville, $155,000, on Nov. 20.
TROUTMAN
From K. and T. Oegerli to K. and D. Imm, (Lot 8), 140 Hawks Landing Dr., Troutman, $491,000, on Nov. 20.
From J. and H. and H. Sloan to T. and R. McDaniels, 0.192 acre, 217 E. Church St., Troutman, $3,000, on Nov. 20.
