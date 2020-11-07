Iredell County real estate: Oct. 22-28

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 22-28. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Waypoint Waterlynn Owner, LLC to GEP X Waterlynn Owner, LP, two tracts, metes and bounds, 2.13 acres, Waterlynn Road and Waterlynn Ridge Road, Mooresville, $58,000,000, on Oct. 28.
From M. and T. and T. Cameron to D. and V. Brown, Lot 1744 of The Point, 110 Greyfriars Rd., Mooresville, $2,112,500, on Oct. 28.
From L. Henderson to JBH Development, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, +/- 19.4 acres on Huntington Lane, Mooresville, $1,800,000, on Oct. 23.
From R. and S. and S. and S. Schau to T. and K. Stroud, Lot 1742 of The Point, 104 Greyfriars Rd., Mooresville, $1,400,000, on Oct. 22.
From R. and D. Weisenberger to M. Vello, (Lot 173), 735 Kemp Rd., Mooresville, $1,150,000, on Oct. 23.
CLEVELAND
From Prospect Park Properties, LLC to J. Allen and J. Lacourse, Lot 35 of Willow Ridge, 205 Winding Arbor Circle, Cleveland, $90,000, on Oct. 26.
From D. and K. Lackey to A. and G. Neely, 1.2153 acres, Mocksville Hwy., Cleveland, $7,000, on Oct. 28.
DAVIDSON
From R. and L. Creamer to Northlake Developers, LLC, metes and bounds, 8 +/- acres, Robinson Road, Davidson, $330,000, on Oct. 23.
HARMONY
From D. Moore and L. Moore/AIF to T. and M. Frye, 1.78 acres, 473 East Memorial Hwy., Harmony, $25,000, on Oct. 28.
MOORESVILLE
From A. Stone to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 3 Stonehaven, Mooresville, $150,000, on Oct. 22.
From J. Schmidtke to JBF Holdings, LLC, two tracts, Lot 25 of Norman Shore and 0.52 acre, 123 Stover Rd., Mooresville, $887,000, on Oct. 22.
From J. Stone/Comr and A. Frye to M. Moreno and J. Munoz, Lot 5 of Caudill Estates, 308 Alexander Acres Rd., Mooresville, $93,500, on Oct. 22.
From D. Treadway and D. Overcash to B. Johnson, Lot 84 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 117 E. Decatur Ave., Mooresville, $255,000, on Oct. 22.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and D. Solano, Lot 26 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $295,000, on Oct. 22.
From W. and J. Manies to A. Huffman and M. Van Ness, Lot 51 of The Hampshires, 190 Mott Rd., Mooresville, $240,000, on Oct. 22.
From Stoney Ridge Properties, LLC to Rocky Ridge Investment Group, LLC, Lot 32 of Deerfield Business Park, Cayuga Dr., Mooresville, $275,000, on Oct. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. and B. Gragg, Lot 309 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $296,000, on Oct. 22.
From N. and P. Proffitt to C. and A. Gensmer, Lot 10 of Whippoorwill Woods, 128 Kingfisher Dr., Mooresville, $325,000, on Oct. 22.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to N. Kumar and A. Chandrasekhar, Lot 21 of Waterlynn Grove, 107 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $264,000, on Oct. 22.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to T. Tommaso, Lot 88 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 162 Glastonbury Dr., Mooresville, $264,000, on Oct. 23.
From B. and V. Cerrone to J. Grimsrud, two tracts, Lot 72 of Brookwood Terrace and metes and bounds, 720 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $232,500, on Oct. 23.
From B. and J. Mooney to K. and L. Coppick, Lot 150 of Pecan Hills, 186 Bay Laurel Dr., Mooresville, $499,000, on Oct. 23.
From K. Jones to W. Sherrill, (Lot 5), Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $20,000, on Oct. 23.
From D. Georgiadis and K. Velissariou to V. and R. Richmond, Lot 137 of Kensington Village South, 136 N. Cromwell Dr., Mooresville, $295,000, on Oct. 23.
From J. and K. Schroeder to M. and L. Blaney, (Lot 31), 156 Pecan Hills Dr., Mooresville, $430,000, on Oct.23.
From The Brian Shawn Scott Revocable Declaration of Trust and T. Scott/TR to MVP Motorsports Holdings, LLC, two parcels of Talbert Pointe Business Park condominium, Units 104 and 105, 124 Poplar Pointe Dr., Mooresville, $410,000, on Oct. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C and B. Schneckloth, Lot 23 of Atwater Landing, 197 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $301,000, on Oct. 23.
From W. and B. Tylor to R. and N. Lortz, Lot 344 of Morrison Plantation, 152 Trotter Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $318,000, on Oct. 23.
From A. and J. Lungi to H. Ostrov, Lot 1178 of The Point, 179 Torrence Chapel Rd., Mooresville, $820,000, on Oct. 23.
From Princeton Asset Management, LLLP, J. Cernuto/PTNR and Princeton Asset Management, LP to JC Development Company, LLC, Lot 3 of Beacon Pointe, 118 Frostcliff Lane, Mooresville, $135,000, on Oct. 23.
From G. Insogna/Indvl & Exr, M. Insogna, E. Schatzle, D. Monaghan, C. and M. and A. Schatzle, E. Iasenza, C. and L. Waugh and F. Burke/Est to A. and M. Nabbie, metes and bounds, 224 East Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $114,000, on Oct. 23.
From D. and A. and A. Lenanhan to R. and J. Price, Lot 497 of The Point on Norman, 1772 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $797,000, on Oct. 23.
From K. Robinson and K. Turner to J. and S. Metsger, Lot 104 of Tall Oaks, 153 Chere Helen Dr., Mooresville, $230,000, on Oct. 23.
From R. and S. Jones to D. and D. Edixon, Lot 41 of Bridgeport, 161 Southhaven Dr., Mooresville, $375,000, on Oct. 23.
From Fern Hill Missionary Baptist Church to A. and L. Anderson, (Lot 1), 119 Marietta Rd., Mooresville, $6,000, on Oct. 23.
From S. and L. and L. Sullivan to B. and C. Moore, Lot 85 of Franklin Grove, 689 Highland Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $305,000, on Oct. 23.
From H. Schnepf to W. and C. Anderson, tract 1, Harbor Point Village, 637 Williamson Rd., Unit 107, Mooresville, $364,500, on Oct. 23.
From R. and S. Gold to R. Gold, Lot 6 of Lakeview Shores, 742 Langtree Rd., Mooresville, $180,000, on Oct. 23.
From N. Smith/Indvl & Exr, C. Smith, R. Smith/Est and V. Smith/Est to T. and K. Rutkowski, Lots 2 and 3 of White Oaks, 124 Heritage Place, Mooresville, $285,000, on Oct. 23.
From J. and R. Morgan to J. Perkins, Lot 45 of Mills Pond, 220 Creek View Rd., Mooresville, $162,500, on Oct. 26.
From M. and K. and K. Reitmeyer to D. and J. Rolls, Lot 22 of Edgewater Park, 216 Blume Rd., Mooresville, $574,000, on Oct. 26.
From Creekstone Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 26 of Creek Stone, 242 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $72,000, on Oct. 26.
From J. Melville, B. and W. Jett, A. and J. Gray, R. and J. Melville, J. Weiss Melville and J. Weiss-Melville to D. and J. Baltich, (Lot 314), 266 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $452,000, on Oct. 26.
From F. and Y. Arrano to D. Hansford, Lot 148 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 155 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $233,000, on Oct. 26.
From S. and L. DeSilva to L. Deskus/TR, A. Deskus/TR and Lee and Archana Deskus Revocable Trust, Lot 35 of The Point on Norman, 227 Mayfair Rd., Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Oct. 26.
From BMCH North Carolina, LLC to J. and K. Hamilton, Lot 41 of Hollybrook, 126 Sweet Grass Lane, Mooresville, $524,000, on Oct. 26.
From M. and L. Albrecht to M. Stark and J. Li, metes and bounds, 543 Isle of Pines Rd., Mooresville, $846,000, on Oct. 26.
From Camino Real Holdings, LLC to Titan Custom Builders, Inc., Lot 4 of Helms Port on Lake Norman, Mooresville, $700,000, on Oct. 26.
From Camino Real Holdings, LLC to Titan Custom Builders, Inc., Lots 1-3 of Helms Port on Lake Norman, Mooresville, $700,000, on Oct. 26.
From A. and A. and S. Minotti to L. Bealer/TR and Leonard K. Bealer Revocable Trust, Lot 120 of Woodland Hills, 351 Canvasback Rd., Mooresville, $542,500, on Oct. 26.
From B. Weidman/TR, J. Weidman/TR, The J & B Weidman Trust and J&B Weidman Trust to J. Stevenson, Lot 85 of Reed Creek, 240 Rose St., Mooresville, $269,000, on Oct. 27.
From J. and J. and C. Lux to J. and M. Stecher, Lot 77 of Davidson Pointe, 110 Iris Meadow Dr., Mooresville, $338,000, on Oct. 27.
From NVR, Inc. to M. and G. LeQueux, Lot 74 of Waterfront at Langtree, 105 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $273,500, on Oct. 27.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to A. and L. Mittan, Lot 31 of Waterlynn Grove, 110 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $267,000, on Oct. 27.
From J. Cutting to J. and C. Knight, Lot 69 of Avalon, 217 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $370,000, on Oct. 27.
From R. and R. and L. and L. Pietrzyk to M. and M. Logan, Lot 33 of Winslow Bay, 115 Coronilla Rd., Mooresville, $370,500, on Oct. 27.
From S. Henderson to S. Phillips, Lot 2 of White Oaks Acres, 809 White Oaks Rd., Mooresville, $231,000, on Oct. 27.
From V. Sumner-Yerry, V. Sumner Yerry and V. and J. Yerry to C. and A. Meloche, Lot 325 of Cherry Grove, 178 Crimson Orchard Dr., Mooresville, $343,000, on Oct. 27.
From C. Amacher to D. Lindeman, metes and bounds, 529 West Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $160,000, on Oct. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and S. Lynch, Lot 60 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 105 East Americana Dr., Mooresville, $328,000, on Oct. 27.
From J. and J. and L. Sturek to M. and S. Patel, Lot 13 of Stafford, 106 Stibbs Cross Rd., Mooresville, $285,000, on Oct. 27.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to P. Lodge, Lot 35 of Briargate, 118 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $347,500, on Oct. 27.
From G. and G. Moore to D. Cunningham, metes and bounds, 1.09 acres, more or less, 603 West Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $349,000, on Oct. 28.
From J. Davis to N. Major, metes and bounds, .640 acres on Mount Ulla Hwy., Mooresville, $25,000, on Oct. 28.
From C. and T. Grubb to L. Ransdale, Lot 135 of Davidson Pointe, 287 Bridges Farm Rd., Mooresville, $331,000, on Oct. 28.
From NVR, Inc. to C. Presnell, Lot 75 of Waterfront at Langtree, 105 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $297,500, on Oct. 28.
From J. and C. Hulett to O. Nunez, Lot 88 of The Farms, 141 Cherry Bark Dr., Mooresville, $350,000, on Oct. 28.
From Clear Capital Investment Group, LLC to K. Stanley, tracts, 336 Beaten Path Rd., Mooresville, $920,000, on Oct. 28.
From P. Deaton and J. Mayhew/AIF to LLAB Property, LLC, Lot 76 of The Woodlands, 114 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $257,000, on Oct. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and P. Temple, Lot 258 of Atwater Landing, 325 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $386,000, on Oct. 28.
From R. Durand and N. Christinat/Indvl & AIF to C. and T. Grubb, Lot 59 of Morrison Plantation, 243 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $385,000, on Oct. 28.
From T. and M. Alexander to K. Storms Jr., Lot 22 of Spring Acres, 119 Trollingwood Lane, Mooresville, $389,000, on Oct. 28.
From K. Paradiso, K. Bergin and T. Paradiso to M. Bergin, Lot 64 of Brookwood Terrace, 810 Brookwood St., Mooresville, $159,000, on Oct. 28.
From C. and C. and L. and L. Rolston to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 6 of Mooresville Mill Village, 423 Dingler Ave., Mooresville, $75,000, on Oct. 28.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Redberg Development, LLC, Lot 6 of Mooresville Mill Village, 423 Dingler Ave., Mooresville, $90,000, on Oct. 28.
OLIN
From A. Tayes to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 37 of Holly Ridge, 626 Tabor Rd., Olin, $24,000, on Oct. 23.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to D. and R. Smith, metes and bounds, 117 Leota Lane, Olin, $264,500, on Oct. 28.
STATESVILLE
From T. and L. Carter to E. and M. Orellana, Lot 3 of Celtic Ridge, Nathaniel Gracie Dr., Statesville, $4,000, on Oct. 22.
From A. and T. Teeter to P. Davis, Lot 52 of Old Farm, 606 Pebblestone Court, Statesville, $179,000, on Oct. 22.
From D. and S. Prescott to A. and L. Brown, (Lot 61), 107 S. Harbor Watch Dr., Statesville, $43,000, on Oct. 22.
From W.W. Henderson Properties, LLC to E. and H. Hinceman, Lot 2 of Holland Farms Development, 366 Holland Dr., Statesville, $152,000, on Oct. 22.
From V. Hyde and K. Cuthbertson to J. Hyde, Lots 46-48 of Unity Heights Development, 1710 Jones St., Statesville, $54,000, on Oct. 22.
From E. and S. Worley to T. Carter, Lots 37-38 of Hallmark Estates, 2458 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $210,000, on Oct. 22.
From L. Duncan, L. Ruth and J. Duncan to K. Norman, Lot 99 of Lakewood Estates, 202 Delight Loop, Statesville, $147,000, on Oct. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Robinson, Lot 223 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $230,000, on Oct. 22.
From T. Marshall to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 69 of Martha’s Ridge, 2633 Andes Dr., Statesville, $225,000, on Oct. 23.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to C. and E. Yang, Lot 22 of Castlegate, 200 Staffordshire Dr., Statesville, $271,000, on Oct. 23.
From P. Glass/TR and A. and J. Bumgarner to State Employees’ Credit Union, Lot 8 of Windy Hill Acres, 126 Windy Hill Rd., Statesville, $101,500, on Oct. 23.
From N. Harder to L. and L. and J. Abernethy, (Lots 114-124), 125 Silhouette Lane, Statesville, $259,000, on Oct. 23.
From C. Drum Jr. to C. Drum and T. Wilkinson, multiple tracts, Lot 99 of Meadow Oaks, 134 Canopy Oak Lane, Statesville and Red Chimney Road, Statesville, $4,500, on Oct. 23.
From J. and T. Morrison to J. Garreau, 2724 Peachtree Road, Statesville, $72,000, on Oct. 23.
From Dixieland, Inc. to J. and M. Rosas, Lot 68 of Ridgecrest, 185 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $152,000, on Oct. 23.
From D. Fleegle/TR, D. Fleegle/TR and Douglas J. Fleegle Revocable Trust to R. Parks, Lot 74 of Brookdale, 900 Sherwood Lane, Statesville, $260,000, on Oct. 23.
From True Homes, LLC to K. and R. Diaz, Lot 19 of Larkin, Statesville, $267,500, on Oct. 23.
From S. and N. Govani to S. Williams, Lot 58 of Pine Forests, 131 History Lane, Statesville, $290,000, on Oct. 23.
From A. and S. Masi to M. and K. Burdick, Lot 95 of Windemere, 159 East Tattersall Dr., Statesville, $125,000, on Oct. 23.
From J. and J. Eames to P. Shepherd, Unit 630 of Victoria-Anne condominiums, Stockton St., Statesville, $190,000, on Oct. 23.
From R. and F. Ely to R. and K. Graham, Lot 7 of Glenn Echo, 101 Dallas Lane, Statesville, $173,500, on Oct. 23.
From P. Guillotte to S. Case, Lot 1 of Evans Acres, 282 Gantt Horn Rd., Statesville, $113,000, on Oct. 23.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to C. and A. Williams, Lot 20 of Ponderosa Acres, 270 La Rue Circle, Statesville, $216,000, on Oct. 23.
From K. Quinn to W. and T. Morgan, Lot 20 of Magnolia Glen, 1003 LaSalle Lane, Statesville, $320,000, on Oct. 23.
From Tico Properties, LLC to J. Querisma, Lot 8 of City of Statesville Community Development, 436 Charles St., Statesville, $90,000, on Oct. 23.
From T. and D. Josey to J. and E. Nicholson, Lot 1 of Farmview Acres, 103 Farmview Lane, Statesville, $173,000, on Oct. 23.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 207 and 283 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $109,000, on Oct. 26.
From True Homes to J. and S. Vice, Lot 218 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $227,500, on Oct. 26.
From H. and H. and B. and B. Leonard to M. Milunovic, Lot 80 of Castlegate, 151 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $224,000, on Oct. 26.
From J. Gartrell and D. Goodan to Slate Investment Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 426 West Bell St., Statesville, $25,000, on Oct. 26.
From B. Davis to E. Lipps, Lot 30 of Wendover Hills, 889 Wendover Rd., Statesville, $212,000, on Oct. 26.
From Rent The Farms, LLC to A. Tornow, metes and bounds, 1207 Sterling St., Statesville, $144,000, on Oct. 26.
From J. and J. Burchette to E. Todd, two tracts, Lots 4 and 5 of Bristol Park Terrace, 616 Belle Meade Ave., Statesville, $138,000, on Oct. 26.
From KA Watt Construction, Inc. to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 43 of Green Acres, 2029 Hazelwood Dr., Statesville, $220,000, on Oct. 26.
From True Homes, LLC to T. and H. Knicely, Lot 21 of Larkin, Statesville, $259,000, on Oct. 26.
From G. and S. Nathaniel to K. Polidura-Rodriguez, K. Polidura Rodriguez, K. Rodriguez and G. Martell, Lot 1 of Stones Edge, 109 Gemstone Dr., Statesville, $136,000, on Oct. 27.
From Griffin Real Estate, LLC, H. and H. Griffin and C. McLeod to Mountaire Farms Inc., Lot 2 of Loray Business Park, Tarlton Road, Statesville, $110,000, on Oct. 27.
From E. Crowder to K. and B. Goins, Lot 16 of Vintage Place, 826 Chevelle Dr., Statesville, $125,000, on Oct. 27.
From R. Eagle/Exr & TR, R. Eagle/Exr & TR, R. Eagle/Est, Eagle Trust, J. Eagle, P. Stein, D. and D. Eagle and B. and W. Kitchen to R. Neilson Jr., multiple tracts and parcels, 608 N. Center St., Statesville, $30,000, on Oct. 27.
From A. and J. Leonard to F. and F. and L. Akins, Lot 31 of Larkin, 112 Davenport Dr., Statesville, $204,000, on Oct. 28.
From F. and J. Cornelius to C. and C. Carrick, (Lot 9), East Monbo Rd., Statesville, $160,000, on Oct. 28.
From M. Troutman, J. and J. Hoover, G. Troutman and P. Wise to C. Riddle, two tracts, 0.613 acre and 0.428 acre, 1913 Shelton Ave., Statesville, $110,000, on Oct. 28.
From S. Reid/Indvl & Exr, M. Rives/Est, D. Rives/Indvl & Exr, S. Parker/Indvl & Exr, F. Rives and D. Parker to R. and K. Money, Lot 6-8 of Park Grove, 592 Hartness Rd., Statesville, $93,000, on Oct. 28.
From R. and D. Spradley to N. and S. Jovicevic, two tracts, 13.4 acres and 0.019 acre, 375 East Barkley Rd., Statesville, $385,000, on Oct. 28.
From J. Thomas Jr. to W. Parks Jr., metes and bounds, 1243 Williams Rd., Statesville, $3,000, on Oct. 28.
From V. and V. Adams to WRGJR Properties, LLC, Lot 6 of Ashbrook Park, TBD Jamie Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on Oct. 28.
From Trunorth Homes, LLC to Lot 84 of Barium Seasons Village, 223 Winter Flake Dr., Statesville, $338,000, on Oct. 28.
From W. Sills/TR, William Sills and Katherine Sills Living Trust and K. Sills/TR to Brenda B. Vernon Living Trust, Lot 88 of Shannon Acres, 3213 Wentworth St., Statesville, $45,000, on Oct. 28.
STONY POINT
From R. Clanton Jr. to D. and A. Sweet, 27.533 acres, Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, $50,000, on Oct. 22.
From F. and P. Motschwiller to M. and S. Warren, Lot 11 of Riverwalk, Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $58,000, on Oct. 23.
TROUTMAN
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and P. Pope, Lot 33 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 154 Port Bow Dr., Troutman, $335,000, on Oct. 23.
From S. Digiacomo/TR and Susan Digiacomo Revocable Living Trust to E. and E. Salmela, (Lot 142), 116 Jacob’s Woods Circle, Troutman, $265,000, on Oct. 23.
From L. and J. Brown to Flipico, LLC, TBD (Lot 2), Pinewood Street, Troutman, $32,000, on Oct. 23.
From R. and K. Brown to B. Zittle, G. McKenney-Dersham, G. McKenney Dersham and G. Dersham, metes & bounds, 513 Weathers Creek Rd., Troutman, $290,000, on Oct. 23.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 17 and 24 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $127,500, on Oct. 26.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 8 and 14 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $127,500, on Oct. 26.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Smith, Lot 97 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 113 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $297,500, on Oct. 26.
From L. Church and L. Marlow to J. Howard, metes and bounds, 133 Brooks St., Troutman, $66,500, on Oct. 26.
From C. Engelhardt to R. White, Lot 1 of Overcash Estates, 176 Overcash Rd., Troutman, $138,000, on Oct. 26.
From S. Byrd to R. Craig, Lot 12 of Spicewood, 219 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $245,000, on Oct. 26.
From D. and H. Poston to C. Ivie, (Lot 10), 148 Hawk’s Landing Dr., Troutman, $410,000, on Oct. 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and M. Belmont, Lot 98 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 117 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $291,500, on Oct. 28.
UNION GROVE
From D. and A. Rolando to B. and K. Hopper, Lot 10 of Brushy Mountain Acres, 126 Barkers Grove Rd., Union Grove, $457,500, on Oct. 27.
From D. and A. Rolando to K. and B. Hopper, Lot 9 of Brush Mountain Acres, Linney’s Mill Rd., Union Grove, $35,000, on Oct. 27.
