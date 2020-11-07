Iredell County real estate: Oct. 22-28

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and P. Pope, Lot 33 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 154 Port Bow Dr., Troutman, $335,000, on Oct. 23.

From S. Digiacomo/TR and Susan Digiacomo Revocable Living Trust to E. and E. Salmela, (Lot 142), 116 Jacob’s Woods Circle, Troutman, $265,000, on Oct. 23.

From L. and J. Brown to Flipico, LLC, TBD (Lot 2), Pinewood Street, Troutman, $32,000, on Oct. 23.

From R. and K. Brown to B. Zittle, G. McKenney-Dersham, G. McKenney Dersham and G. Dersham, metes & bounds, 513 Weathers Creek Rd., Troutman, $290,000, on Oct. 23.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 17 and 24 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $127,500, on Oct. 26.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 8 and 14 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $127,500, on Oct. 26.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Smith, Lot 97 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 113 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $297,500, on Oct. 26.

From L. Church and L. Marlow to J. Howard, metes and bounds, 133 Brooks St., Troutman, $66,500, on Oct. 26.

From C. Engelhardt to R. White, Lot 1 of Overcash Estates, 176 Overcash Rd., Troutman, $138,000, on Oct. 26.