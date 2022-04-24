Iredell County real estate transactions: April 10-16

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds

TOP FIVE

From M. Dieckhoff to J. and J. and R. Wilson, 1.86 acres, Lot 95A of Cowans Ford Development, 136 Holt Lane, Mooresville, $2,700,000 on April 13.

From Broad Street Properties of NC LLC to Toxaway Properties, Inc., 1.4451 acres, North Broad Street, Mooresville, $2,625,000, on April 11.

From W. Brochetti to J. and J. Conlin, Lot 66 of The Point on Norman, 155 Vineyard Drive, Mooresville, $1,755,000, on April 14.

From Mooresville Pharmacy, LLC to S Tucker Holdings II, LLC, 0.177 acre, 108 Leaning Oak Drive, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on April 11.

From 149 River Park Road, LLC to Cline Properties, LLC, Lot 7 of River Park, 149 River Park Road, Mooresville, $1,050,000, on April 12.

CLEVELAND

From M. and T. and T. and M. Heath to K. and M. Timmins, 1.2464 acres, 160 Cottonwood Road, Cleveland, $190,000, on April 13.

DAVIDSON

From Oak Hill Homes NC, LLC to L. and J. Merryman, Lot 2 of Ridge Walk, 104 Broad Birch Drive, Davidson, $788,500, on April 14.

HARMONY

From M. Knight/Indvl & AIF, M. Knight/Indvl & AIF and L. and T. and C. Knight to B. and L. Poplin, multiple tracts, Davie and Iredell counties, Harmony, $345,000, on April 13.

From E. and A. Gaither to S. Bacharach, 2.233 acre, 3120 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $275,000, on April 14.

MOORESVILLE

From T. and K. McNamara to I. Smith, Lot 40 of Woodleaf, 214 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $670,000, on April 11.

From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to M. and T. Schild, Lot 510 of Atwater Landing, 105 Hornbeam Lane, Mooresville, $522,500, on April 11.

From K. and J. McKay to SN North Carolina, Inc., Lot 207 of Linwood Farms, 144 Edgington St., Mooresville, $378,000, on April 11.

From J. and B. Schroeder to R. and K. Weaver, Lot 49 of Bay Crossing, 197 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $1,005,000, on April 11.

From L. Zdrentan and L. Zdrentran to G. McAllister/TR, L. McAllister/TR and McAllister Trust, Lot 90 of Mallard Head Country Club, 310 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $610,000, on April 11.

From D. and T. McGlamery to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 13 of Stonegate, 134 English Ivy Lane, Mooresville, $607,500, on April 11.

From R. Rizzotto to H. Deschenes/TR, C. Deschenes/TR and The Deschenes Revocable Living Trust, Lot 20 of Woodleaf, 166 Blue Ridge Trail, Mooresville, $125,000, on April 11.

From L. and L. and E and E. Phillips to E. and J. Garcia, Lot 267 of Cherry Grove, 161 Winterbell Drive, Mooresville, $467,500, on April 11.

From J. and C. Hoke to S. Lee, Lot 131 of The Woodlands, 113 Water Ash Court, Mooresville, $427,500, on April 11.

From B. and W. Miner to Scott Craig Group, LLC, tracts 1 and 2, metes and bounds, 946 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, $375,000, on April 11.

From D. and D. and L. Anzaldo to C. Alfaro, Lot 2 of Lakeshore Hills, 172 Wilson Lake Road, Mooresville, $739,000, on April 11.

From J. Ostwalt Jr./Comr and D. and R. and J. Schierer to Rayna Properties, LLC, Lot 117 of Byers Creek, 195 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on April 11.

From B. and B. and M. Shepard to T. and P. Mann, Lot 20 of Pine Knoll Pointe, 878 Kemp Road, Mooresville, $320,000, on April 12.

From P. Green to MC2 Holdings LLC, metes and bounds, 1121 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $250,000, on April 12.

From S. Brantley, J. and J. Maturo, S. and G. and G. Rodgers and G. Kidd to Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC, two tracts, 2.78 acres and 3.46 acres, 112 Brantley Acres Drive, Mooresville, $625,000, on April 12.

From Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC to C. Cornelius, 2.78 acres, 112 Brantley Acres Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on April 12.

From Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC to C. and M. Cornelius, 3.46 acres, Brantley Acres Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on April 12.

From J. and J. and A. Moellman to E. Nelms, Lot 701 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, Mint Avenue, Mooresville, $485,000, on April 12.

From S. Murray and S. and S. McEntire and D. Murray to Virtus Investment, LLC, Lot 14 of Winslow Bay, 175 Walmsley Place, Mooresville, $370,000, on April 12.

From CF 7811 LLC and CF 7811, LLC to V. Alvarez and B. Lepard, Lot 125 of Fremont Park, Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $330,000, on April 12.

From J. Mauney to Residential Home Buyers Charlotte, LLC, Lot 73 of Gabriel Estates, 106 Shephard Hill Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on April 12.

From S. and D. Morrison to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lots 3 and 3A of Norman Townhomes, 108 Par Place, Mooresville, $282,000, on April 12.

Lot 4 of Harmons East, 474 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $339,000, on April 12.

From Agri-Management, Inc. to C. Brawley, metes and bounds, 283 N. Main St., Mooresville, $125,500, on April 12.

From Opendoor Property J, LLC and Opendoor Property J LLC to J. and S. Jennings, Lot 18 of Wilton Forest, 110 Club Drive, Mooresville, $415,000, on April 12.

From ARVM 5, LLC to SRAM Pack I-C, LLC, Lot 84 of Mills Pond, 126 Milbros Lane, Mooresville, $392,500, on April 13.

From Virtus Investment Group, LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 14 of Winslow Bay, 175 Walmsley Place, Mooresville, $410,000, on April 13.

From D. and A. Randazzo to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, Lot 25 of Windsor Woods, 108 Citation Drive, Mooresville, $33,500, on April 13.

From J. and D. Gaydac and D. and D. and A. Desing to G. and S. Nell, Lot 36 of Villages at Oak Tree, Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $270,000, on April 13.

From Brawley Downs, LLC to Point Blank Investments, LLC, Lot 3 of Brawley Downs, 129 Poplar Grove Road, Mooresville, $275,000, on April 13.

From A. and K. Pedulla to S. Kittle, Lot 5 of Castaway Shores, 200 Castaway Trail, Mooresville, $615,000, on April 13.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to S. Price, (Lot 1164), 253 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $430,500, on April 13.

From B. Wolf to R. Everett Jr. and H. Lee, Lot 18 of The Lake Norman Airpark, 110 Lindbergh Lane, Mooresville, $710,000, on April 13.

From L. Isenhour and L. Murphy/AIF to Cotton Mill Properties, LLC, Lot 2 of Mooresville Mill Village, 303 E. Brawley Ave., Mooresville, $140,000, on April 13.

From B. Davis to D. Haselhuhn, Lot 89A of Langtree at Waterfront, 122 Lanyard Drive, Unit A, Mooresville, $392,000, on April 13.

From R. and R. and R. and R. Feser, to C. Sterling, Lot 41 of Pecan Hills, 116 Pecan Hills Drive, Mooresville, $457,000, on April 13.

From A. and A. and A. and A. Bayer to M. Nordman, Lot 120 of Fremont Park, 143 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $448,000, on April 13.

From M. and M. Morian to Dentata LLC, Station 115 Condominiums, 113 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 108, Mooresville, $157,000, on April 14.

From J. Vasquez and A. Vargas to J. Wells, Lot 14 of S & S Properties, 157 Knotty Pine Lane, Mooresville, $262,000, on April 14.

From M. Beaver/Indvl & Exr, M. Overcash/Est and P. Beaver to L. Rust, one acre, 1854 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $290,000, on April 14.

From J. Patterson/TR & Exr, Darlene Patterson Revocable Trust and D. Patterson/Est to A. and W. Oehler, Lots 2 and 5, Rustic Road, Mooresville, $600,000, on April 14.

From BT Investment Properties LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 111 of Curtis Pond, 141 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $405,000, on April 14.

From C. and Y. Sawicki to T. Flanagan, Lot 2 of Craftsman Point, 117 Yellow Jacket Circle, Mooresville, $849,000, on April 14.

From L&M Construction of Blairs, LLC to D. and S. Morrison, Lot 1 of Water Street Commons, 351 Water St., Mooresville, $291,500, on April 14.

From D. and J,. Parzygnot to K. Tuntelder, Mallard Head Condominiums, 311 Mallard Head Lane, Mooresville, $240,000, on April 14.

From Zillow Homes Property Trust to J. Sanchez-Monsalve, J. Sanchez Monsalve, J. Monsalve and Y. Blanco, Lot 596 of Curtis Pond, 132 Gage Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on April 14.

From Oak Springs, LLC to J. and C. Butera, Lot 24 of Davidson Pond, 128 Addison Emory Lane, Mooresville, $210,000, on April 14.

From S. and N. Rothwell to T. Keola, Lot 76 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 187 Glastonbury Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on April 14.

From Timberline to Grandfather Homes, Inc., Lot 5 of Preserve at Windsor Pointe, Mooresville, $982,000, on April 14.

From J. and L. Devane to D. Sanchez and M. Zeolite, Lot 1101 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 109 Mint Ave., Mooresville, $415,000, on April 14.

From Oak Springs LLC to Monterey Bay Charlotte LLC, Lots 31 and 40 of Davidson Pond, Wilharr Court, Mooresville, $350,000, on April 14.

From Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC to A. and L. Miles, Lot 31 of Mills Pond, 1020 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $257,000, on April 14.

From S. and E. Hughes to M. Woods, three tracts, .476 acre, metes and bounds and 0.0203 acre, Lot PT14 of Hidden Cove, 353 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $953,000, on April 14.

From Princeton Homes, LLC to P. Talbot and K. O’Neill, Lot 5 of Fernleaf, 550 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $777,500, on April 14.

From Luxury on the Lake, LLC to Lakeview Luxury, LLC, (Lot 153), 274 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $1,717,000, on April 14.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Cesena and C. Wolf, Lot 438 of Curtis Pond, 145 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $431,000, on April 14.

STATESVILLE

From R. and S. Mayberry to J. Hayes, Lots 17, 18 and 20 of Mammouth Oaks, 119 Snowbird Loop, Statesville, $25,000, on April 11.

From G. and G. Taylor and J. Shoemaker/AIF to TruNorth Homes, LLC, Lot 6 Cambridge Place, Statesville, $30,000, on April 11.

From SECU*RE, Inc. to T. and T. Story, Lot 1 of Roberts Farm, 109 Roberts Farm Lane, Statesville, $218,000, on April 11.

From D. and A. and A. Bennett to A. Hatfield, Lot 58 of Davidson Woods, 205 Winding Cedar Drive, Statesville, $275,000, on April 11.

From D. and M. Olson to S. Haffey II, 3 acres, 146 Pierce Woods Drive, Statesville, $217,000, on April 11.

From R. and R. and D. and D. Martin to Community Capital Group LLC, Lot 16 of Meadowbrook, 1411 Reid St., Statesville, $100,000, on April 11.

From Spell Properties, RLLP and Spell Properties, LLC/PTNR to G. Crouch, Lot 433 of Shannon Acres, Broadmoor Drive, Statesville, $100,000, on April 11.

From ST1, LLC to T. Pistone, Lot 60 of Castlegate, 117 Hatford Court, Statesville, $28,500, on April 12.

From F. and K. Callahan to Jay-Cai, Lots 78 and 79 of The Landings, 103 and 107 Dublin Court, Statesville, $35,000, on April 12.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Shinn and T. Hepburn, Lot 403 of Hidden Lakes, 128 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $330,500, on April 12.

From J. Jenkins and C. Joyce to E. and W. Vastbinder, two tracts, 0.99 acre and 4.30 acres, 185 and 199 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $185,000, on April 12.

From M. Kendrick to Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC, Lot 3 of Allison Summit, 831 4th St., Statesville, $200,000, on April 12.

From S. and S. and L. and L. Mitchell to D. and B. Lippard, Lot 29 of Dobbs Valley, 122 Cedar Lake Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on April 12.

From P. Sigmon to Zen Acquisitions LLC, three tracts, Lot 7 and metes and bounds, 746 and 749 Opal St., Statesville and 560 Bond St., Statesville, $90,000, on April 12.

From S. Slade/TR, Sandra K. Slade Living Trust, J. Slade/TR and Jeffrey H. Slade Living Trust to G. and J. Johnstone, Lot 14 of Blueberry Hill Estates, 208 Blueberry Hill Drive, Statesville, $570,000, on April 12.

From W.F. Pressly Land Company and W. Pressly Jr./PTNR to B. and S. Gantt, 5.486 acres, Red Chimney Road, Statesville, $74,500, on April 12.

From T. and N. Hedrick to R. and B. Hedrick, 8 acres, 4387 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $18,000, on April 13.

From A. Hodges to A. and J Youssef, Lot 85 of Buffalo Shoals National Golf Club, 125 Arapaho Court, Statesville, $25,000, on April 13.

From MJW Properties LLC to SHV Homes 1, LLC, Lot 36 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 942 Faye St., Statesville, $238,500, on April 13.

From Grelations, LLC and Happy To Invest to New Brit Trust, Lots Statesville, Development Company, 1107 Brown Summit Ave., Statesville, $27,500, on April 13.

From True Homes, LLC to R. and T. LaPierre, Lot 61 of Larkin, 110 Divot Lane, Statesville, $401,000, on April 13.

From R. and R. and J. Anderson to J. and P. Woodie, 1.01 acres, 2343 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $95,000, on April 13.

From M. and M. Rokes to M. Marlow and K. Sharpe, 1/3 acre, 130 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $505,000, on April 13.

From R. and L. Garrison to W. Johnson, metes and bounds, 108 Wing Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on April 13.

From K.A. Watt Construction, Inc. to W. and D. Haigh, Lot 4 of Country Landing, 120 Sara Lane, Statesville, $285,000, on April 13.

From R. and R. and S. and S. Martin to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 93 of Olde Statesville, 121 Valencia Lane, Statesville, $337,000, on April 13.

From D. and J. and J. Allen to L. Atkinson, Lot 19 of Country Club Estates, 600 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $110,000, on April 13.

From Opendoor Property J LLC to J. Santibanez, metes and bounds, Lots 95-98 of Kentwood Park, 815 Kentwood Drive, Statesville, $168,000, on April 13.

From S. Sharpe to H. Lauder, Lot 4 of Coolwood, 1314 River Hill Road, Statesville, $35,000, on April 14.

From L. and A. and A. McSherley to J. Walker and A. Hedrick, Lot 68 of Buffalo Shoals National Golf Club Estates, 138 Cheyenne Lane, Statesville, $37,000, on April 14.

From J. and J. and D. and D. Ayers to Marino JDR, LLC, Lot 45 of Fox Den Country Club, 110 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $392,500, on April 14.

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and D. Hayes to Chase DRM, LLC, Lot 46 of Wood Rose Park, 179 DJ Drive, Statesville, $203,000, on April 14.

From The Henry C. Curlee, Jr., Trust, H. Curlee III/TR and L. Curlee/TR to JNS Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 149 E. Front St., Statesville, $375,000, on April 14.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, 0.115 acre, Lots 70 and 71 of Diamond Hill, 804 Jost St., Statesville, $275,000, on April 14.

From J. and J. and S. Spradling to R. and J. Pruitt, Lot 32 of Fairwinds, 149 Fair Wind Lane, Statesville, $225,000, on April 14.

From F. and L. Johnson to J. and R. Phelan, Lot 424 of Shannon Acres, 738 St. Andrews Road, Statesville, $93,000, on April 14.

From C. and R. Brawley to M. Ball and E. Click, Lot 55 of Autumn Brook, 112 Autumn Mist Road, Statesville, $460,000, on April 14.

From L. Swartz to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 61 of Cedar Hills, 169 Mapleleaf Road, Statesville, $160,000, on April 14.

From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to J. and K. Murray, Lot 61 of Cedar Hills, 169 Mapleleaf Road, Statesville, $180,000, on April 14.

From R. and R. Wright and L. and L. Reist to K. Messick, 0.69 acre, Lot 50 of Featherstone, 249 Maristone Drive, Statesville, $201,000, on April 14.

From Better Path Homes, LLC to C. Weaver, Lot 1 of Better Path Homes, 1013 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $215,000, on April 14.

From True Homes, LLC to J. and M. Dawkins, Lot 93 of Larkin, 134 Divot Lane, Statesville, $434,000, on April 14.

From Sharpesburg Investments, Inc. to First Principles Properties, LLC, 1.27 acres, 240 Odell Road, Statesville, $57,000, on April 14.

From B. Garland, B. Waugh and J. Garland to J. Miller, Lot 18 of Three Oaks, 119 Hidden Oak Drive, Statesville, $306,000, on April 14.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 326, 349, 396 and 399 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $328,500, on April 14.

From Rockstar Capital Development Group, LP to Buller River Development Partners, Lots 9 and 10 of Statesville Development Company, 935 Winston Ave., Statesville, $41,000, on April 14.

From T. and T. and C. and C. Waller to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, 106 Fort Dobbs Road, Statesville, $500, on April 14.

From S. and J. Lamberth to H. Raynor and C. Corley, two tracts, 10 acres and metes and bounds, Low Lane, Statesville, $182,500, on April 14.

From K. and K. McNaughton to M. Anderson and D. Dimitri, three tracts, 0.573 acre and metes and bounds, 306 Kelly St., Statesville, $389,000, on April 14.

From L. Alexander III and C. Matthews/AIF to M. Rokes, Lot 35 of Queens Crest Townhouses, 1536 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $250,000, on April 14.

From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to N. Pointer, Lot 7 of Lincoln Estates, 1140 Rita Ave., Statesville, $181,500, on April 14.

From T. and M. Suther to C. and J. Moroch, metes and bounds, 194 Hudspeth Road, Statesville, $215,000, on April 14.

From M. and S. and S. Stabasefski to Opendoor Property Trust 1, Lot 11 of Oakland Heights, 913 Hedrick Circle, Statesville, $253,500, on April 14.

From Custom Homes by Lisa, Inc. and D. and S. McHargue to S. and E. Mosley, Lot 11 of North Crossing, 143 Foy Lane, Statesville, $240,000, on April 14.

From W. and A. York to J. York, 24/100 acre, 501 Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $20,000, on April 14.

TROUTMAN

From True Homes, LLC to P. Banks-Ledbetter, P. Banks Ledbetter and P. and N. Ledbetter, Lot 189 of Sutters Mill II, 153 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $405,000, on April 11.

From C. and C. and K. and K. Lies to L. and D. Anzaldo, Lot 604 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 133 Silver Falls Drive, Troutman, $984,000, on April 12.

From P. Kennedy/TR and Patricia A. Kennedy Revocable Living Trust to B. and T. Thompson, Lot 118 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 212 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $800,000, on April 12.

From SKLG Investments, LLC to J. Peiffer and D. Slother, Lot 68 of Inglewood, 455 Picadilly Lane, Troutman, $210,000, on April 12.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. and M. Kozlowski, Lot 25 of Sanders Ridge, 153 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $361,000, on April 12.

From C. and C. Bowyer and B. Bowyer/Indvl & AIF to E. Most and M. Evans, Lot 32 of Windstone Crossing, 134 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $460,000, on April 12.

From J. and S. and S. Lochren to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 163 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 120 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $495,000, on April 13.

From Waterview Investments, LLC to P. Neeley, Lot 64 of Winding Forest, Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $40,000, on April 13.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to P. and L. Bryan, Lot 32 of Sanders Ridge, 187 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $339,500, on April 13.

From J. Plyler to E. Espinosa, (Lot 1), 0.459 acre, more or less, 438 Pilch Road, Troutman, $217,000, on April 13.

From P. Page-Neeley, P. Page Neeley, P. Neeley, P. Page-Neeley, P. Page Neeley, and P. Neeley to Waterview Investments, LLC, Lot 33 of Winding Forest, 139 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $40,000, on April 13.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and M. Muscarella, Lot 263 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 128 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $461,500, on April 14.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 6, 157 and 158 of Sutters Mill II, Phase 2, Troutman, $191,000, on April 14.

From M. Freeze to J. Horvath, Unit 5 of Troutman Condominiums, 583 Georgie St., Troutman, $200,000, on April 14.

From C. and A. Burgess to Town of Troutman, (Lot 1), 344 N. Eastway Drive, Troutman, $350,000, on April 14.