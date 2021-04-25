Iredell County real estate transactions: April 11-17

From L. Massey to D. and R. Neal, metes and bounds, Lot 38 of Eastbrook, 2512 Heritage Circle, Statesville, $240,500, on April 16.

From L. Turner and J. Simms/AIF to C. Atteberry and M. Kratzer, metes and bounds, 213 Springfield Road, Statesville, $232,000, on April 16.

From J. Jones to M. and A. Hamilton, Lots 11 and 12 of Homestead Estates, 167 Homestead Estates Drive, Statesville, $237,000, on April 16.

From S. and R. Griffith to Queen City Capital Group, LLC, Lot 6 of Statesville Development Co., 1331 4th St., Statesville, $50,000, on April 16.

From S. and R. Griffith to Queen City Capital Group, LLC (Lot 14), 1217 4th St., Statesville, $10,000, on April 16.

From B. and A. Mahaffey and A. Walker to G. McIntosh, Lot 5 of Barium Seasons Village, 158 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $320,000, on April 16.

From C. and C. Lafond to R. Daza and M. Alvarado, Lot 27 of Idlewood, 418 Dogwood Lane, Statesville, $70,000, on April 16.

STONY POINT

From J. and R. Beane to C. and B. Matias, Lot 29 of Riverwalk, 110 Stonecliff Lane, Stony Point, $83,000, on April 13.