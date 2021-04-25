Iredell County real estate transactions: April 11-17

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 11-17. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Robert H. Howard Family Trust and A. Freeze/TR to Mooresville Housing, LLC, Jack’s Heavy Mooresville, LLC and MCFT Mooresville, LLC, three tracts, 6.831 acres, 0.135 acre and metes and bounds, 720 and 742 River Highway, Mooresville, $8,800,000, on April 12.
From R. and P. Howard to Langtree Landco LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 15.934 acres +/- on Langtree Road, Mooresville, $3,911,000, on April 16.
From J. and J. McDonald to W. and T. Clawson, Lot 34 of Donaldson Landing, 116 Donaldson Court, Mooresville, $2,550,000, on April 15.
From Casri Properties, LLC to Cambridge Park LLC, 2 acres, Lot 2 of Health Commons Condo Unit 2, 133 Welton Way, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on April 15.
From S. Emmons and S. Finnerty to A. and A. Stern, metes and bounds, (Lot 1621), 534 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $1,265,000, on April 15.
HAMPTONVILLE
From H. and S. Walker to J. and J. Troutman, 9.37 acres, tract, Troy Mill Road, Hamptonville, $37,500, on April 13.
From R. and R. and R. Dalton, S. Dalton/AIF and A. Lay/AIF to R. and S. Dalton and A. Lay, two tracts, 1 acre and 1.946 acres, 134 Dare Road, Hamptonville, and Lot 1 of Cedar Valley of Olin, 438 Anasazi Lane, Olin, $1,000, on April 16.
HARMONY
From P. Trivette, B. Trivette/Indvl & AIF and B. and M. Trivette to K. Mayberry, Lot 12 of Iredell Building Company, 151 Grose St., Harmony, $147,500, on April 13.
From B. and B. and J. Grose to D. Duchesne, (Lot 2), Autumn Road, Harmony, $40,000, on April 14.
From W. Sutphin/Est and A. Scruggs/Exr to A. Scruggs, 5.483 acres, 794 Sheffield Road, Harmony, $149,000, on April 14.
From J. Crutchfield to Empire House Buyers, LLC, Lot 30 of Eastern Acres, 147 Harmony Blend Drive, Harmony, $38,000, on April 15.
From J. and D. Green to T. Wilson III and B. Reavis, metes and bounds, 31.44 acres, 170 Hardy Road, Harmony, $100,000, on April 15.
From Anchor Trustee Services, LLC/TR and S. and V. Higginbotham to U.S. Bank Trust National Association/TR and CIM Trust 2019-R2, two tracts, Lot 6 of Sky View Lake and metes and bounds, 214 Skyview Lake Road, Harmony, $43,000, on April 15.
From Harbison, LLC to TJMR, LLC, 1.45 acres, 3345 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $761,000, on April 16.
From E. and E. and A. and A. Gaither to R2K Investments, LLC, one acre, 115 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $35,000, on April 16.
From T. Watts, T. Sherrow and R. McKenna to Kendal Logan Farms, LLC, 8.731 acres, 3221 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $52,500, on April 16.
MOORESVILLE
From P. and J. White to C. and C. Jones, Lot 38 of Oaks on Main, 122 Kenyon Loop, Mooresville, $420,000, on April 12.
From Sanctified Homes LLC to R. Neuffer, 449 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, $205,000, on April 12.
From R. and J. Jones to W. and J. Dellinger, Lot 119 of Brook Glen Crossing, 117 Midglen Court, Mooresville, $317,000, on April 12.
From S. Turner/Indvl & AIF and B. Turner to S. Huster, Pier 33 Condominiums, 104 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 315, Mooresville, $255,000, on April 12.
From P. and M. Jenkins to G. and B. Aust, Lot 75 of Bay Crossing, 146 Tea Olive Lane, Mooresville, $925,000, on April 12.
From G. and G. and A. Chepke to B. Boroughs, Lot 221 of Commodore Peninsula, 162 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $325,000, on April 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Baker, Lot 81 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 137 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $313,500, on April 12.
From L. Goins, L. Justin and J. Goins to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 5 of Lakeview Enterprises, Inc., 326 Alexander St., Mooresville, $171,500, on April 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and M. Coyle, Lot 436 Atwater Landing, 129 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $316,500, on April 13.
From R. and L. and L. Crawford to M. and E. Harris, Lot 33 of Shavender’s Bluff, 359 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $799,000, on April 13.
From S. and J. Ning to G. and A. Carter, Lot 110 of Franklin Grove, 111 Woodfern Place, Mooresville, $328,000, on April 13.
From BandG Properties, LLC to D. and W. Lanning, Lot 1 of Lakeview Haven, 106 Direct Drive, Mooresville, $81,000, on April 13.
From J. and A. Neuhaus and A. McDonnell to S. and D. Murphy, Lot 66 of Fernbrook, 174 Fernbrook Drive, Mooresville, $485,000, on April 13.
From E. and B. Pruitt to R. and R. Carroll, (Lot 221), 112 Kirkwall Place, Mooresville, $700,000, on April 13.
From L. and L. and L. Thomas to J. and S. Young, Lot 81 of Brantley Place, 170 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $200,000, on April 13.
From T. and J. Ryan, J. Ryan/Exr, J. Ryan/Exr, J. Ryan, R and M. Simpler and H. Simpler/Est to M. Johnson and M. Olivia, (Lot 106), 102 Fern Haven Lane, Mooresville, $710,000, on April 13.
From J. and K. Barnhardt to W. and T. Hall, Lot 41 of The Farms, 160 Magnolia Farms Lane, Mooresville, $900,000, on April 14.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 123 of Winborne, 136 Cinebar Road, Mooresville, $238,500, on April 14.
From F. and F. and D. and D. Pakay to L. and T. Rosenbaum, Lot 36 of Autumn Grove, 132 Harvest Wind Court, Mooresville, $400,000, on April 14.
From J. and J. and C. Cooper to Cirrus Property Management, Inc., Lot 30 of Lochmere, 108 Vance Crescent Drive, Mooresville, $267,000, on April 14.
From M. and F. Bandalan to Cirrus Property Management, Inc., Lot 232 of Byers Creek, 190 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on April 14.
From Legacy Constructors, LLC to R. and K. Viglione, Lot 150 of Davidson Downes, 125 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $655,000, on April 14.
From R. and R. and C. Johnson and C. Orth to D. Kyper Jr. and D. Anderson, Lot 35 of Greenbay Forest, 459 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $592,000, on April 14.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to O. Figueroa, Lot 16 of Briargate, 132 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $315,500, on April 14.
From L. Franklin to K. Hatzigeorgiou and G. Valsamakis, Lot 31 of Brantley Place, 120 Camforth Drive, Mooresville, $275,000, on April 14.
From W. and P. Johnson to R11 Company, LLC, Lots 1 and 2 Ridge Ave., Mooresville, $60,000, on April 14.
From L. Wright to R11 Company, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 417 and 421 Ridge Ave., Mooresville, 606 Smith St., Mooresville, and several vacant lots, $325,000, on April 14.
From True Homes, LLC to L. Kounlamith and C. Martin, Lot 20 of Brawley Woods, 126 Brawley Woods Lane, Mooresville, $496,000, on April 14.
From B. and M. Haugland to W. and M. Wood, Lots 1 and 9 of Fishermans Cove, 106 Sherbrook Lane, Mooresville, $795,000, on April 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and B. Tingman, Lot 236 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 116 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $362,500, on April 15.
From D. Myers to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 167 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 178 Singleton Road, Mooresville, $210,500, on April 15.
From JC Development Company, LLC to L. and D. Barragan, Lot 3 of Beacon Pointe, 116 Frostcliff Lane, Mooresville, $160,000, on April 15.
From Zuljo Bridgeport, LLC to H. Kleiman and R. Schaffer, Lot 16 of Bridgeport, 184 Bridgeport Drive, Mooresville, $480,000, on April 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Allen and Z. Campbell, Lot 198 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 144 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $357,000, on April 15.
From Ray Development LLC to R. and S. Giffin, Lot 152 of Davidson Downes, 141 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $208,000, on April 15.
From D. and E. Twitchell to L. and D. Abruzzesa, Lot 559 of The Farms, 118 Montclair Drive, Mooresville, $775,000, on April 15.
From D. and D. Plummer to S. and E. Abbott, Lot 177 of Foxfield North, 295 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $530,000, on April 15.
From SC Landholdings, LLC to D. and S. Miller, Lot 47 of Sisters Cove, 179 Homer Lane, Mooresville, $525,000, on April 15.
From J. and J. Whitley to H. Batten Jr., Legacy Village Townhomes, 119 Steinbeck Way, Unit 1, Mooresville, $242,000, on April 15.
From W. and M. Knox to E N Hooper Enterprises Inc. (Lot 3), 198 Kistler Farm Road, Mooresville, $35,000, on April 15.
From B. Bertacchi to S. and M. Marshall, Lot 1 of Brookridge Shores, 124 Ridgebrook Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on April 15.
From J. and J. Burka to O. Vejsada and C. Plua, Lot 2 of Colony Place, 325 Colony Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on April 15.
From D. and D. and H. Martin to J. and M. Morgan, metes and bounds, (Lot 68), 450 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $550,000, on April 16.
From Rent The Farms, LLC to J. Berrigan, metes and bounds, Lot 25 of Eastern Heights, 149 Maple St., Mooresville, $197,000, on April 16.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to S. Marquis, Lot 34 of Byers Creek, 124 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $376,500, on April 16.
From D. and C. Cox to M. Agner and J. Simpson, (Lot 1), 232 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $365,000, on April 16.
From A. Krum to S. and K. Puckett, Lot 649 of The Point, 127 Standish Lane, Mooresville, $710,000, on April 16.
From Harbor Landing Development, LLC to S. and S. Schmit, Lots 10 and 10A of Harbor Landing, 903 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on April 16.
From R. Simonian and S. Jewell to T. and K. Ryan, Lot 372 of The Point on Norman, 127 Great Point Drive, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on April 16.
From J. Leon and I. Guerrero to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 345 of Atwater Landing, 167 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $345,000, on April 16.
From Anthony J. Miltich and Geraldine A. Miltich Trust, A. Miltich/TR, M. Miltich/TR and S. Miltich/TR to M. Sheline, Lot 44 of Muirfield, 130 Swift Creek Lane, Mooresville, $283,500, on April 16.
From L. and R. Littell to W. and N. and D. Gooding, Lot 301 of Cherry Grove, 227 Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, $365,000, on April 16.
From S. Symons to J. and J. Burka, Lot 18 of the Farms, 132 W. Callicutt Trail, Mooresville, $678,500, on April 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. and N. Androvich, Lot 193 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 117 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $326,000, on April 16.
From P. Kosal and C. Hall to K. Polley and D. Shill, Lot 212 of Village at Byers Creek, 123 Creekside Crossing Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on April 16.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to R. and J. McGinnis, Lot 20 of Briargate, 140 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $411,000, on April 16.
From C. and C. Moss to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 41 of Parkmont, 189 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $332,000, on April 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and C. Hunter, Lot 433 of Atwater Landing, 121 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $310,000, on April 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to I. and C. Bellew, Lot 376 of Atwater Landing, 130 Maritime St., Mooresville, $344,000, on April 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Cavenas and J. James, Lot 387 of Atwater Landing, 103 Maritime St., Mooresville, $310,500, on April 16.
From D.R. Horton to A. Cindric, Lot 394 Atwater Landing, 123 Maritime St., Mooresville, $322,500, on April 16.
From B. and B. Powell and C. Gregory/AIF to F. Cruz, Lot 54 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 141 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $250,000, on April 16.
From R. and R. and C. Sink and B. and B. Rash to NC Property LLC, (Lot 426), 121 Rhinehill Drive, Mooresville, $990,500, on April 16.
From S. Barrier, S. Gabriel and K. Barrier to C. Tooth, Lots 128-134 of Whitman Park, 165 Whitman Circle, Mooresville, $242,500, on April 16.
OLIN
From R. and R. and R. Dalton, S. Dalton/AIF and A. Lay/AIF to R. and S. Dalton and A. Lay, two tracts, 1 acre and 1.946 acres, 134 Dare Road, Hamptonville, and Lot 1 of Cedar Valley of Olin, 438 Anasazi Lane, Olin, $1,000, on April 16.
From F. and K. Alexander and D. and D. and R. Kidd to W. and L. Walker, two tracts, 15.13 acres and 7.13 acres, Jennings Road, Olin and Mosswood Road, Olin, $169,000, on April 14.
From M. and D. Sloan, S. and C. Gregory, T and A. and L. Sloan and T. Jones to J. Sloan, M. Sloan/TR, D. Sloan/TR and The Mark W. Sloan and Deborah H. Sloan Revocable Living Trust, three tracts, metes and bounds, Lots 5 and 6 and 1.549 acres, 2706 Jennings Road, Olin and Huie Road, Olin, $300,000, on April 14.
From K. and M. and M. and M. Tennant to C. and I. Justus, metes and bounds, 20.371 acres, 415 Rash Road, Olin, $553,000, on April 16.
STATESVILLE
From M. and M. and D. Fleck to Boulton Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 74 of Old Farm, 617 Old Farm Road, Statesville, $263,000, on April 12.
From K. and A. Smith to T. and T. Campbell, metes and bounds, PT96 and PT97 of Country Club Estates, 608 Margaret Drive, Statesville, $209,000, on April 12.
From G. Barker and S. Brown to Laurel Cove Lakehouse, LLC, Lot 26 of Laurel Cove, 555 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $800,000, on April 12.
From M. and K. Toler to J. Cook, Lot 27 of Windemere, 122 W. Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $372,500, on April 12.
From R. Daza, M. Alvarado and M. Ponce to S. Baker, Lot 53 of Jan Joy Acres, 2006 Beauty St., Statesville, $200,000, on April 12.
From J. and E. Priore to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 513 of Hidden Lakes, 193 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $285,000, on April 12.
From J. and J. and G. Ellis, P. and P. Marlowe and W. Benfield to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lots 90 and 92 of Spring Forest, 144 and 154 Spring Forest Drive, Statesville, $70,000, on April 12.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Melendez and J. Rubio, Lot 57 of The Landings, 112 Dublin Court, Statesville, $285,000, on April 12.
From J. Galvis and I. and P. Wiest to CG Realty LLC, Lot 146 of Olde Statesville, 117 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $209,000, on April 12.
From B. and B. Morgan and S. Epperson to A. Epperson and K. Hinkle, Lot 62 of Glen Ridge, 135 Brandywine Loop, Statesville, $270,000, on April 13.
From S. Reid, D. Rives, J. and J. Rivers and D. and S. Parker to VSP Charlotte, LLC, metes and bounds, 604 Brandon St., Statesville, $175,000, on April 13.
From D. and S. McHargue and S. and P. Taggett to D. Scercy, metes and bounds, 356 Cooper Farm Road, Statesville, $190,000, on April 13.
From Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC/TR and D. and D. Smith to Affinity Capital LLC, Lot 17 of Coolwood, 115 Coolwood Drive, Statesville, $97,500, on April 13.
From T. and S. Devitt to L. and J. James, Lot 56 of Three Oaks, 127 Parkers Grove Lane, Statesville, $300,000, on April 13.
From J. and D. Staford to C. Joya and E. Granados, 812 Woods Drive, Statesville, $133,000, on April 13.
From T. Horst to D. Oliver, 0.017 acre, Lot 2 of Old Homestead, 219 Loblolly Drive, Statesville, $9,500, on April 13.
From T. Lassiter Jr./TR and Billie Thomas Lassiter Living Trust to T. and K. Lassiter, Lot 59 of Shannon Acres, 319 Augusta Drive, Statesville, $490,000, on April 14.
From J. Ostwalt/Comr, J. Jones/Admr and H. Jones/Est to J. Jones, (Lots 131-134), 190 Airport Road, Statesville, $10,000, on April 14.
From K. and K. Negley and L. and L. Lear to J. and J. Cromie, .178 acre, (Lots PT23 and 24), 1405 Melviney St., Statesville, $50,500, on April 14.
From Beroth Oil Company, Inc. to J. and T. Carpenter, 0.85 acre, Sharon School Road, Statesville, $20,000, on April 14.
From B. Culley/Indvl & Exr, B. Hamric/Indvl & Exr, D. Rhyne/Est, J. Culley and D. and V. Rhyne to MC2 Holdings LLC, Lot 32 of Dalwan Heights, 336 Walton Drive, Statesville, $193,000, on April 14.
From D. Koepnick/Indvl & Exr, P. and P. and D. Koepnick and B. Koepnick/Est to B. and S. Bumgarner, 0.914 acre, 208 Pinedell Acres Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on April 14.
From True Homes, LLC to K. Croom, Lot 192 of Hidden Lakes, 233 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $286,000, on April 14.
From J. and C. Gallina to M. and D. Bunton, 12.118 acres, 368 Tom Road, Statesville, $240,000, on April 14.
From Aerohead, Inc. to M. and H. Borrilez and A. and A. Kabaklian, Lot 7 of Cypress Acres, 112 Cypress Acres Lane, Statesville, $254,000, on April 14.
From K. and K. Smith to J. and E. Purgason, Lot 19 of Ridgecrest, 385 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $147,000, on April 14.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to R. and E. Tidwell, Lot 119 Castlegate, 181 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $311,000, on April 14.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Lots 177,184, 186, 188 and 216 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $272,500, on April 15.
From T. and T. Benbow to R. Brown Jr., 109.55 acres and 1 acre, Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $1,200,000, on April 15.
From L. and L. Poston to S. Tabares, Lot 35 of Ashley Park, 335 Fieldstone Circle, Statesville, $165,000, on April 15.
From T. and C. Glasner and C. Craig to V. McGuire, metes and bounds, 920 Radio Road, Statesville, $182,500, on April 15.
From Better Path Homes, LLC to D. Bronson-Meadus, D. Bronson Meadus and D. Meadus, tract 7, Burlington Mills Corporation, 922 Winston Ave., Statesville, $175,000, on April 15.
From V. Lacruz, V. Pena De Lacruz, W. Martinez-Pena, W. Martinez Pena and W. Pena to Boulton Properties, LLC, Lot 133 of Olde Statesville, 160 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $249,000, on April 16.
From B. Porter/Indvl & AIF, B. Porter/Indvl & AIF and T. and T. Porter to J. and S. Hines, Lot 31 of Lone Pine Meadows, 139 Lonehart Lane, Statesville, $259,000, on April 16.
From T. and J. and J. Jewell to W. and D. Saleeby, metes and bounds, 739 Mountain View Road, Statesville, $200,000, on April 16.
From B. and B. and N. and B. and B. Mills to C. Lamb, Lot 5 of Windemere Island, 295 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $220,000, on April 16.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to P. and Y. Palmeri, Lot 53 of Northlake, 165 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $284,500, on April 16.
From L. Massey to D. and R. Neal, metes and bounds, Lot 38 of Eastbrook, 2512 Heritage Circle, Statesville, $240,500, on April 16.
From L. Turner and J. Simms/AIF to C. Atteberry and M. Kratzer, metes and bounds, 213 Springfield Road, Statesville, $232,000, on April 16.
From J. Jones to M. and A. Hamilton, Lots 11 and 12 of Homestead Estates, 167 Homestead Estates Drive, Statesville, $237,000, on April 16.
From S. and R. Griffith to Queen City Capital Group, LLC, Lot 6 of Statesville Development Co., 1331 4th St., Statesville, $50,000, on April 16.
From S. and R. Griffith to Queen City Capital Group, LLC (Lot 14), 1217 4th St., Statesville, $10,000, on April 16.
From B. and A. Mahaffey and A. Walker to G. McIntosh, Lot 5 of Barium Seasons Village, 158 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $320,000, on April 16.
From C. and C. Lafond to R. Daza and M. Alvarado, Lot 27 of Idlewood, 418 Dogwood Lane, Statesville, $70,000, on April 16.
STONY POINT
From J. and R. Beane to C. and B. Matias, Lot 29 of Riverwalk, 110 Stonecliff Lane, Stony Point, $83,000, on April 13.
From J. and L. and L. Moose to B. and C. Halter, Lot 10 of Riverwalk, 271 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $68,000, on April 16.
From D. and M. Tomerlin to S. and M. Thomas, Lot 18 of Riverwalk, 396 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $13,000, on April 16.
TROUTMAN
From M. Williams to J. Roten, 2 acres, 151 Bauer Drive, Statesville, $223,500, on April 13.
From R. and R. Haynes Jr. to C. Haynes, Lot 1 of Sarah’s Creek, 508 Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $225,000, on April 13.
From J. and J. and R. and A. Smith to A. Arciero, Lot 98 of Sutter’s Mill, 225 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $348,500, on April 14.
From M. Kearsing and K. and K. Stevenson to A. and N. Solano, 4.27 acres, Lots 637-638 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 144 Timber Lake Drive, Troutman, $1,175,000, on April 14.
From Stelzer Properties, LLC to M. Soto, Lot 1 of Kings Acres, 106 Jasmine Circle, Troutman, $40,000, on April 14.
From True Homes, LLC to D. Bernstein/TR and Donald Bernstein Revocable Trust, Lot 72 of Sutters Mill, 177 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $275,500, on April 15.
From NREM NC, LLC to D. and K. Ballard, Lot 23 of Oakridge, 139 Treetop Lane, Troutman, $375,000, on April 16.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Nance and N. Goodman, Lot 22 of Sutters Mill II, 134 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $249,500, on April 16.
From H. Hart Jr., P. Hunter-Bowmen/AIF, P. Hunter Bowmen/AIF, P. Bowmen/AIF, P. Hunter-Bowen/AIF, P. Hunter Bowen/AIF and P/ Bowen/AIF to P. and J. Pearson, metes and bounds, 128 Starks Drive, Troutman and 119 Elder Lane, Troutman, $110,000, on April 16.
UNION GROVE
From G. and R. Barker, G. and D. Bradshaw and H. and P. Van Hoy to Blake Farms Enterprise, LLC, two tracts, 1.28 acres and 40 acres, Union Grove township, $875,000, on April 14.
From J. and J. Miller and L. and S. Moore to C. and S. Blackburn, 19.1930 acres on Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $48,000, on April 14.