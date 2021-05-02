Iredell County real estate transactions: April 18-24

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 18-24. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From D. and K. Wells to R. and J. Harrah, Lot 1225 of The Point, 122 N. Longfellow Lane, Mooresville, $2,622,500, on April 22.
From L. Deskus/TR, A. Deskus/TR and Lee and Archana Revocable Trust to R. Jeffs/TR and Peter Michael Jeffs 2016 Gift Trust, Lot 35 of The Point on Norman, 227 Mayfair Road, Mooresville, $1,650,000, on April 21.
From JBR Custom Homes Inc. to L. and G. Webber, Lot 7 of Hunt’s Landing, 144 Hunts Landing Drive, Mooresville, $1,295,000, on April 23.
From Nanette M. Genzman Revocable Trust, N. Genzman/TR & Indvl and D. and D. Genzman to R. and S. Johnson, 0.67 acre, (Lot 1), 237 Wilson Lake Road, Mooresville, $1,075,000, on April 21.
From Kenneth Bealer Homes, Inc. to P. and J. Robertson, Lot 1 of Thunderhill Park, 106 Thunder Hill Road, Mooresville, $908,500, on April 22.
CLEVELAND
From L. and. D. Gibson to B. and S. Harshman, 5.109 acres, Triplett Road, Cleveland, $55,000, on April 20.
From A. and B. Ballard to B. and S. Harshman, 1 acre, 1623 Triplett Road, Cleveland, $265,000, on April 20.
DAVIDSON
From G. and G. Hromy to J. Labaw and C. Generale, Lot 118 of Anniston, 116 Timberside Drive, Davidson, $617,000, on April 22.
From Ridge Walk, LLC to Peachtree Residential NC, LLC, Lot 8 of Ridge Walk, 120 Broad Birch Drive, Davidson, $128,500, on April 23.
HARMONY
From J. and C. Grant to Kudzu Valley Farms, LLC, metes and bounds, Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, $283,000,on April 19.
From J. and J. and J. Robinson to D. Robinson, 36.704 acres, 617 Rock Springs Road, Harmony, $445,000, on April 23.
LOVE VALLEY
From J. and J. Zdenek and D. Stephenson to M. Kennedy, two tracts, metes and bounds, 192 McCarran Trail, Love Valley, $93,000, on April 21.
MOORESVILLE
From RIPASA, LLC to M. Jackson, Lot 16 of Robinson Ridge, 107 Hillside Cove Court, Mooresville, $700,000, on April 19.
From D. Stofer to Investcar LLC, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 323 Doster Ave., Mooresville, $95,000, on April 19.
From M. Guzman to J. Hogue, Lot 171 of Windward Pointe, 114 Crois Court, Mooresville, $152,000, on April 19.
From J. Russell to J. Peacock, Lot 58 of Lakewalk, 203 Blueview Road, Mooresville, $385,000, on April 19.
From J. and J. Pope and L. Mangan to E. Mical, Lot 29 of Culp Estate, 829 N. Church St., Mooresville, $165,000, on April 19.
From K. and J. Brooks and J. Brown to K. and J. Brooks, Lot 87 of Woodleaf, 406 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $500, on April 19.
From BST IRA, LLC to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 1, BST IRA LLC property, 370 Water St., Mooresville, $122,000, on April 19.
From Investcar, LLC to Zebulun Homes, LLC, Lot 1, BST IRA LLC property, 370 Water St., Mooresville, $136,000, on April 19.
From Investcar, LLC to Do Great Real Estate, LLC, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 323 Doster Ave., Mooresville, $119,000, on April 19.
From J. Swales to M. Padgett, Lot 10 of Mills Forest North, 125 Krosper Lane, Mooresville, $253,000, on April 19.
From J. Swales to K. Koehler and J. Sibert II, Lot 29 of Mills Forest North, Mooresville, $221,000, on April 19.
From J. and J. and C. Hatcher to W. Johnson and J. Rucci, Lot 118 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 238 Welton Way, Mooresville, $247,000, on April 19.
From R. and S. Devries to L. Zenklusen, S. Tolosa-Zenklusen, S. Tolosa Zenklusen and S. Zenklusen, Lot 28 of Templeton Bay, 124 Parkside Lane, Mooresville, $765,000, on April 19.
From L. Miller to R. and L. Crawford, (Lot 103), 320 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $620,000, on April 19.
From The Denham Corporation, Inc. to Abel Properties, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 1719 and 1723 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $230,000, on April 20.
From L. Weston and Buchholz Residential LLC, two tracts, Lot 6 of Meadowbrook and 0.84 acre, 116 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, and Kistler Farm Road, Mooresville, $202,500, on April 20.
From I. Joris to L. Collier, Lot 114 of Bay Crossing, 121 Summerwind Drive, Mooresville, $220,000, on April 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and J. Cahill, Lot 237 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 132 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $379,500, on April 20.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 183 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 107 Kensington St., Mooresville, $287,000, on April 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Bock and K. Morrison, Lot 383 of Atwater Landing, 110 Maritime St., Mooresville, $292,500, on April 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. and P. Bock, Lot 381 of Atwater Landing, 114 Maritime St., Mooresville, $321,500, on April 20.
From Max Properties, LLC and Max Properties, L.L.C. to B. Barnette, 0.209 acre, 642 Ashe St., Mooresville, $170,000, on April 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to I. Nzala, Lot 396 of Atwater Landing, 131 Maritime St., Mooresville, $337,000, on April 20.
From R. Calvi to W. and D. Smith, Lot 111 of Johnson Manor, 152 Johnson Manor St., Mooresville, $282,000, on April 20.
From T. Shumaker/Indvl & Exr, C. Ramos, C. Welsh, C. Hanusewicz, J. Ramos, G. Brown/Est, R. and A. and J. and A. Hager, R. Hager/TR, James Mark Hager Trust and S. Harris to Fun in the Sun Investments, LLC, 2.1200 acres, 105 Beech Tree Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on April 20.
From M. Bishop/TR and The M.C. Bishop Family Trust to J. and S. Raynor, Lot 34 of Pinnacle Shores, 156 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $799,000, on April 21.
From C. Olson to A. and K. Marshall, Lot 153 of Stafford, 129 Holsworthy Drive, Mooresville, $550,000, on April 21.
From B. and N. Henderson to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 49 of Waterlynn, 118 Glade Valley Ave., Mooresville, $335,500, on April 21.
From S. and S. and B. Johnson to W. and J. Harrod, Lots 312 and 312A of Shavender’s Bluff, 166 Palmer Marsh Place, Mooresville, $900,000, on April 21.
From Midland Trust Company/Cust to A. Cannon, (Lot 1), 1256 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $75,000, on April 21.
From K. Ferry to A. Conenna, 0.348 acre, 768 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, $235,000, on April 21.
From B. and B. and M. Fratus to G. and J. Gibbs, Lot 20 of McCrary Woods, 334 McCrary Road, Mooresville, $560,000, on April 21.
From D. and R. Denham to M. and E. Moore, Lot 96 of Chesapeake Pointe, 388 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $825,500, on April 21.
From HPA Borrower 2016-2 ML LLC and HPA Borrower 2016 2 ML LLC to Nexgen Holdings 20, LLC, Lot 308 of Linwood Farms, 122 Lacona Trace, Mooresville, $320,000, on April 21.
From Wiggins Real Estate, LLC to H. Aiken, Lot 141 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 118 E. Americana Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on April 21.
From P. and P. and J. and J. Robertson to J. and A. Kraemer and Z. and R. Fazekas, Lot 1021 of Sconset Village at the Point, 123 Hopkinton Drive, Mooresville, $905,000, on April 22.
From Hoskins Construction, LLC to F. Fredericks, 0.30 acre, 442 Clay St., Mooresville, $241,000, on April 22.
From J. and J. and W. Kennerly, Marilyn B. Hinds Family Trust, M. Hinds/TR and M. Hinds/TR to D. and N. Wise, tract 2, 699 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $175,000, on April 22.
From G. O’Brien and C. Bajek/AIF to C. Leo, Lot 155 at Meadows at Coddle Creek, 116 East Northstone Road, Mooresville, $320,000, on April 22.
From C. and H. Champion and H. Lipes to C. Murphy, Lot 10 of Pinnacle Shores, 126 Red Brook Lane, Mooresville, $625,000, on April 22.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to M. and C. Salter, Lot 28 of Hidden Meadows, 170 Hidden Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $649,000, on April 22.
From J. and A. and A. McCurry to K. Kokot, Lot 63 of Autumn Grove, 133 Autumn Grove Lane, Mooresville, $330,000, on April 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and J. Hardy, Lot 194 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 111 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $331,500, on April 22.
From T. and L. Seals to L. and C. Gruner, Lot 23 of Harbor Cove, 168 Harbor Cove Lane, Mooresville, $485,000, on April 22.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to C. and J. Davis, Lot 23 of Briargate, 135 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $397,500, on April 22.
From A. and J. Almirola to C. and H. Champion, Lot 332 of Shavender’s Bluff, 123 Archbell Point Lane, Mooresville, $825,000, on April 22.
From T. and W. Dunn to A. and J. White, Lot 4 of Fisherman’s Cove, 231 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $200,000, on April 23.
From J. Chandless to S. and J. Emerick, Lot 30 of The Harbour, 192 Sunrise Circle, Mooresville, $650,000, on April 23.
From L. Witt to M. Swier, Lot 114 of Byers Creek, 189 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on April 23.
From A. and D. Carter to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 134 of Cedarcroft, 355 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $204,000, on April 23.
From R. and D. Goldman to L. Tucker, Lot T71 of Waterlynn, 132 Morning Mist Lane #E, Mooresville, $282,000, on April 23.
From J. and D. Auzenne to R. and B. Bethard, Unit 106 of Pier 33 Condominiums, 107 Pier 33 Drive, Mooresville, $328,000, on April 23.
From E. Tarbell to A. Krum, Lot 5 of Lakewalk, 115 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $360,000, on April 23.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to L. and B. Clark, Lot 28 of Gambill Forest, 148 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $329,000, on April 23.
From C. and C. and K. Dye to Opendoor Property Trust, Lot 49 of Crystal Bay, 235 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $390,500, on April 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. Gray, Lot 82 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 135 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $331,000, on April 23.
From V. and J. Alexander to L. Jamiol, Lot 315 of Commodore Peninsula, 418 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on April 23.
From M. and M. and M. Kassay to LH Waterfront Construction, LLC, metes and bounds, 218 Waddell Road, Mooresville, $310,000, on April 23.
From W. Peet and P. Whitman to N. and J. Henderson, Lot 3 of Tuskarora Point, 104 Tuskarora Point Lane, Mooresville, $780,000, on April 23.
From Princeton Asset Management, LLLP and Princeton Asset Management, LP and J. Cernuto/PTNR to C. Rogers, Lot 9 of Greenbay Forest, 201 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $80,000, on April 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and S. Miller, Lot 438 of Atwater Landing, 137 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $320,000, on April 23.
From Offerpad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 33 of Bradford Glyn, 190 Bradford Glyn Drive, Mooresville, $275,500, on April 23.
From T. and P. and P. Romond to M. Hodle Jr. and S. Eckman, Lot 64 of Brookhaven, 169 Portestown Way, Mooresville, $177,500, on April 23.
From E. and E. Landis to A. Day, Lot 71 of Mills Pond, 139 Waderich Lane, Mooresville, $249,000, on April 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Carroll, Lot 423 of Atwater Landing, 423 Preston Road, Mooresville, $393,000, on April 23.
From B. and D. Thomas to E. Addai, P. Dapaah-Ntiamoah, P. Dapaah Ntiamoah and P. Ntiamoah, Lot 32 of Parkmont, 107 Lassen Lane, Mooresville, $402,500, on April 23.
From W. and J. Duke, D. and B. Dodge, M. and M. Everhart and J. and R. Saar to J. and J. Powell, tract 1, Unit 310 of Pier 33 Condominiums, 104 Pier 33 Drive, Mooresville, $226,000, on April 23.
OLIN
From Maybry Enterprises, LLC to Shaver Wood Products, timber deed, 21 acres, Tatum Road, Olin, $123,000, on April 20.
STATESVILLE
From True Homes, LLC to C. Guerrero, Lot 77 of The Landings, 113 Dublin Court, Statesville, $275,000, on April 19.
From R. and R. Wilcox and S. Wyatt to Boulton Properties LLC, Lot 51 of Fulton Heights, 609 Carolina Ave. N., Statesville, $235,000, on April 19.
From M&N Investments LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 6 of Stonebridge, 123 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, $250,000, on April 19.
From C. Connor and S. Snowberger to Edco Construction, LLC, Lot 55 of Lakeridge, 394 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $13,500, on April 19.
From Silverwave Properties, Inc. to W. Gonzalez, Lot 8 of Featherstone, 131 Maristone Drive, Statesville, $18,000, on April 19.
From G. Johnson to G. and L. Cleary, Lots 6 and 7 of Oakland Heights Estates, 1219 Elizabeth Ave., Statesville, $1,000, on April 19.
From M. Cruz-Vargas, M. Cruz Vargas, M. Vargas and T. Garcia to V. De La Cruz, V. Cruz, W. Martinez Pena, W. Pena and W. Martinez-Pena, Lot 79 of Olde Statesville, 126 Kingsgate Court, Statesville, $270,000, on April 19.
From W. and M. Overcash to P. and S. Woodward, Unit B-3 of Catspaw at Heronwood, 508 Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $358,000, on April 19.
From A. Plyler to J. White, (Lot 1), 116 Steep Lane, Statesville, $171,500, on April 19.
From KCM Investments, Inc. to S. Gaither, Lot 18 Forest Creek Drive, Statesville, $10,000, on April 19.
From G. and B. Fortune to K. and J. Dillon, Lot 10 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 107 Highland View Drive, Statesville, $85,000, on April 19.
From J. Shores to J. Jimenez and J. Turcios Jimenez, Lot 7 of Developers Enterprises, Inc., 203 Springfield Road, Statesville, $265,000, on April 19.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 370 of Hidden Lakes, 133 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $45,000, on April 19.
From A. and A. and J. Robinson to J. Kinser, (Lot 1), 316 New Salem Road, Statesville, $390,000, on April 20.
From K. and P. Moniz to A. Carrillo, lots, 823 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $21,000, on April 20.
From Blackdoor, LLC to R. and K. Shuman, (Lot 73), 750 Boulder Place, Statesville, $165,000, on April 20.
From L. Huffman to JLS Stanco Properties, LLC and W. and T. Caballero, (Lots 156 and 157), 1314 Harris St., Statesville, $10,000, on April 20.
From C. Granados and L. Rodriguez to J. Granados and D. Cardozo, 1.053 acres, Lot 14 of Baymount Meadows Northwest, Renaissance Place, Statesville, $30,000, on April 20.
From R. and P. Bost to DJBB of NC, LLC, (Lots 2-4), 139 N. Center St., Statesville, $140,000, on April 20.
From G. Hernandez and E. Herrera to Better Path Homes, LLC, Lots 83 and 84 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $20,000, on April 20.
From L. Johns and L. Nitz to S. and L. Chapter, Lot 24 of Sunbrook, 123 Woodview Drive, Statesville, $193,000, on April 20.
From J. and L. and L. Pittard to T. and L. Steffey, two tracts, Lots 19 and 20 of Tonda Mesa, 0.65 acre off Penny Drive, Statesville, $5,000, on April 20.
From A. Mendaloff III to CEM Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 130 N. Tradd St., Statesville, $525,000, on April 20.
To Innovative Home Pros, LLC to Match Asheville, Inc., (Lot 1), 403 Brevard St., Statesville, $115,000, on April 20.
From J. and J. Ray to C. Pender and K. Jimenez, Lot 8 of Saddlebrook, 668 Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $142,500, on April 20.
From J. and L. and L. Russell to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 129 of Olde Statesville, 176 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $285,000, on April 20.
From Grant Properties of Iredell, LLC to Open Mgmt, LLC, metes and bounds, PT9-PT11 of Statesville Development Co., 1014 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $29,000, on April 21.
From S. Rochester and G. Simmons to S. and J. Rochester, Lot 46 of Westover, 3607 Rose St., Statesville, $1,000, on April 21.
From A. and A. and E. and E. Johnson to Morningstar Developers, LLC, Lot 5 of Park Grove, Brookwood Court, Statesville, $22,000, on April 21.
From B. and B. Stevens to K. Harrington, Lot 48 of Mock Mill Run, 131 Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, $95,000, on April 21.
From C. and C. and L. and L. Creason to Charlotte Investors Group LLC, Lot 20 of Campbell Estates, 150 Durand Lane, Statesville, $29,000, on April 21.
From L. Campbell to L. Campbell and K. Steadman, multiple tracts, Cattlemans Road, Statesville, $8,500, on April 21.
From Gordon H.T. Sheeran Revocable Trust and G. Sheeran/TR to T. and J. Shearman, .587 acre, (Lot 22), 560 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $650,000, on April 22.
From N. and L. and L. Forsyth to T. Smejkal and P. Barrera, Lot 22 of Glenn Echo, 130 Deal Lane, Statesville, $205,000, on April 22.
From Credit and Loan Company to Investcar, LLC, (Lots 92 and 93), 1011 Rickert St., Statesville, $18,000, on April 22.
From Investcar, LLC to Purpose Real Estate Group, LLC, (Lots 92 and 93), 1011 Rickert St., Statesville, $34,000, on April 22.
From A. and R. and A. Pegram to C. and A. Link, 2 acres, 145 Pony Run Lane, Statesville, $50,000, on April 22.
From Dearman Rental, LLC to T. and T. Lambert, metes and bounds, 119 Ivanhoe Lane, Statesville, $195,000, on April 22.
From B. and B. Davis to J. Deaton, Lots 122 and 124-126 of Spring Shore, Plum Tree Lane, Statesville and Spring Shore Road, Statesville, $40,000, on April 22.
From B. and B. Davis to J. Deaton, Lot 123 of Spring Shore Development, 112 Plum Tree Lane, Statesville, $210,000, on April 22.
From G. and G. Burr to B. Tillman, two tracts, metes and bounds and 0.348 acre, 156 McCarran Trail, Statesville, $60,000, on April 22.
From W. Parker to B. Allison, 0.754 acre, 170 Sandra Drive, Statesville, $8,000, on April 22.
From A. and S. Shayeghi to M. Sawicki and B. Dole, 514 W. Front St., Statesville, $300,000, on April 22.
From G. Millsaps and C. and D. Clary to M. Brys, two tracts, metes and bounds, 4267 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $190,000, on April 22.
From True Homes, LLC to A. Garnett, W. Barnes-Garnett, W. Barnes Garnett and W. Garnett, Lot 226 of Hidden Lakes, 120 Galley Lane, Statesville, $241,500, on April 23.
From C. Mercer to Fant Land Group, LLC, Lot 33 of Davidson Woods, 120 Whistling Pines Drive, Statesville, $9,000, on April 23.
From R. and R. Hall and R. and P. and P. Burleson to J. Livingston, Lot 5 of Dove Meadow, 104 Dove Meadow Lane, Statesville, $290,000, on April 23.
From N. Lee and M. Xiong to Home Buying Dads LLC, Lot 84 of Stones Edge, 148 Titanium Drive, Statesville, $75,000, on April 23.
From True Homes, LLC to R. Ashley, Lot 31 of Larkin, 232 Canada Drive, Statesville, $295,500, on April 23.
From J. and L. and L. Register to K. and A. Smith, Lot 19 of Broadwood Acres, 168 Eastwood Drive, Statesville, $350,000, on April 23.
From R. Medina to E. Pinillo, Lot 93 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 114 Watts Court, Statesville, $175,000, on April 23.
From J. and E. Burns to J. and M. Marcil, Lot 35 of Shannon Acres, 416 W. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $475,000, on April 23.
From J. and C. and D. and M. Boggs to W. and P. Stesch, metes and bounds, 218 Edgewood Drive, Statesville, $210,000, on April 23.
From K. and E. Norris to J. Hughey, Lots 6 and 7 of Kingswood Estates, Kingswood Drive, Statesville, $7,000, on April 23.
From C. and H. White to A. and T. Douglas, Lot 89 of Wheatfield, 181 Wheatfield Drive, Statesville, $335,000, on April 23.
From T. and J. and J. Dyson to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 121 of Meadow Oaks, 116 Upper Oak Drive, Statesville, $483,000, on April 23.
STONY POINT
From G. Sprinkle/Exr and S. Combs/Est to T. Marmol, 1.36 acres, 217 E. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $175,000, on April 20.
TROUTMAN
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. West, Lot 3 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 232 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $373,000, on April 19.
From S. and S. and L. McCutcheon to J. Halstead, Lot 2 of Magic Forest, 336 Rankin Hill Road, Troutman, $135,500, on April 19.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. Cresci, Lot 2 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 236 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $332,500, on April 19.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 2 and 3 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on April 19.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 132 and 135 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on April 21.
From L. and V. and V. Kaiser to B. and B. Sears, two parcels, Lot 53 of Dogwood Estates, 0.07 acre, 114 Princess Loop, Troutman, $320,000, on April 21.
From P. Sloan to P. Sloan and K. Steadman, Lot 119 of Fallstown, 170 Penicillin Point, Troutman, $4,000, on April 21.
From True Homes, LLC to K. Ferry, Lot 72 of Sutters Mill II, 109 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $325,500, on April 22.