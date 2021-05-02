Iredell County real estate transactions: April 18-24

From R. and R. Hall and R. and P. and P. Burleson to J. Livingston, Lot 5 of Dove Meadow, 104 Dove Meadow Lane, Statesville, $290,000, on April 23.

From N. Lee and M. Xiong to Home Buying Dads LLC, Lot 84 of Stones Edge, 148 Titanium Drive, Statesville, $75,000, on April 23.

From True Homes, LLC to R. Ashley, Lot 31 of Larkin, 232 Canada Drive, Statesville, $295,500, on April 23.

From J. and L. and L. Register to K. and A. Smith, Lot 19 of Broadwood Acres, 168 Eastwood Drive, Statesville, $350,000, on April 23.

From R. Medina to E. Pinillo, Lot 93 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 114 Watts Court, Statesville, $175,000, on April 23.

From J. and E. Burns to J. and M. Marcil, Lot 35 of Shannon Acres, 416 W. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $475,000, on April 23.

From J. and C. and D. and M. Boggs to W. and P. Stesch, metes and bounds, 218 Edgewood Drive, Statesville, $210,000, on April 23.

From K. and E. Norris to J. Hughey, Lots 6 and 7 of Kingswood Estates, Kingswood Drive, Statesville, $7,000, on April 23.

From C. and H. White to A. and T. Douglas, Lot 89 of Wheatfield, 181 Wheatfield Drive, Statesville, $335,000, on April 23.