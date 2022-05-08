Iredell County real estate transactions: April 22-30

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 22-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Partner Holdings, LLC and Princeton 150, LLC to BPS-MC Holdings, LLC, (Lot 4), River Highway, Mooresville, $3,927,500, on April 29.

From R. Covert/TR, Covert Family Trust and V. Covert/TR to Ketchum Palm Harbor, LLC, 1.786 acres, 688 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $3,100,000, on April 27.

From Sheehy Investments Statesville, LLC to Double U Holdings, LLC, 6.719 acres, 1244 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, $2,500,000, on April 22.

From T. and E. and E. Tyler to S. and M. Krawczyk, Lot 473 of The Point, 106 Billingsgate Court, Mooresville, $2,200,000, on April 29.

From Gordon Brothers, Saul M. Gordon Family Trust, S. Sandler/TR, S. Sandler/TR, C. Margolis/TR, , Trust for Toby S. Gordon, W. Pake/TR, L. Gordon/TR, L. Gordon/TR, Alfred A. Gordon Family Trust and R. Gordon/TR to GRP 1770 Union Ave, LLC and GRP 1780 Union Ave, LLC, 78 acres, more or less, Morehead Road, Statesville, $2,100,000, on April 27.

CLEVELAND

From M. Wylie to K. and L. Eutsler, Lot 9 of Deer Valley, 126 Wilkins Way, Cleveland, $201,000, on April 28.

From P. Barbour to R. and C. Labine, Lot 39 of Willow Ridge, 149 Winding Arbor Circle, Cleveland, $150,000, on April 28.

From S. Brown to C. Carney, Lot 1 of Jana’s Court, 115 Plains Lane, Cleveland, $75,000, on April 29.

DAVIDSON

From Peachtree Residential NC, LLC and Peachtree Residen al NC, LLC to R. Manickam and P. Danabalan, Lot 4 of Ridge Walk, 112 Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $853,000, on April 28.

HARMONY

From F. and R. Pishner to J. Figeroa and M. Mejia, Lot 16 of Bethel Park, 130 Flake Road, Harmony, $5,500, on April 22.

From W. and W. and L. and L. McComas to CMH Homes, Inc. Lot 21, 488 Hamlet Road, Harmony, $30,000, on April 26.

From W. Thomas to S. and L. Wingler, Lots 34 and 35 of Country Estates, 147 Rabbit Highway, Harmony, $32,000, on April 26.

From M. and M. Rannow to K. and R. Davison, Lot 6 of Harmony Country Estates, 268 Little Wilkesboro Road, Harmony, $223,000, on April 27.

MOORESVILLE

From M. Mueterthies and K. Sauser to Z. Sauser, Lot 135 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 106 Dime Lane, Mooresville, $285,000, on April 22.

From A. and T. Simpson to A. and M. Stewart, 7.73 acres more or less, 115 Curtis Drive, Mooresville, $658,000, on April 22.

From M. and J. Witherspoon to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 130 of Winborne, 108 Cinebar Road, Mooresville, $337,500, on April 22.

FromD. and T. Bishop to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 4 of Whippoorwill Woods, 232 Doolie Road, Mooresville, $313,000, on April 22.

From M. and K. Pires to C. and A. Martel, Lot 135 of Morrison Plantation, 155 Middleton Place, Mooresville, $665,000, on April 22.

From Oak Springs, LLC to M. Ferre, Lot 17 of Davidson Pond, 129 Addison Emory Lane, Mooresville, $229,000, on April 22.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to N. and M. and M. Snyder, Lot 5 of Trillium, 113 Heron Cove Loop, Mooresville, $620,000, on April 25.

From N. Mercado, A. Thurston-Mercado, A. Thurston Mercado and A. Mercado to B. and K. Whittington, Lot 1 of Fern Brook, 121 Fernbrook Drive, Mooresville, $735,000, on April 25.

From L. Davis/Indvl & Exr, K. Davis/Est, Davco Enterprises, Inc. and A. and A. Davis to L & M Construction of Blairs, LLC, metes and bounds, Adventure Lane, Mooresville, $160,000, on April 25.

From D. and S. Thompson to TDK Land Management, Inc., Lot 5 of Greenbay Forest, 161 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $950,000, on April 25.

From J. and V. Bargoz to P. and D. Baynard, Lot 17 of Lakewood Crossings, 125 Harvest Lane, Mooresville, $70,000, on April 25.

From D. Kuehl, D. Fadeley and K. Kuehl to L. Kelley, Lot 503 of Talbert Townes, 124 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $260,000, on April 25.

From S. and S. Powell to S. Rieke and J. Arion, Lot 4 of Harbor View Sandpiper Point, 123 Sea Trail Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on April 25.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to D. and C. Robertson and R. Reithmiller, metes and bounds, 237 Eastport Lane, Mooresville, $225,000, on April 25.

From R. Morgan to L&M Construction of Blairs, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, Connector Road, Mooresville, $65,000, on April 25.

From Oak Springs, LLC to Monterey Bay Charlotte LLC, Lots 38 and 39 of Davidson Pond, Wilharr Court, Mooresville, $400,000, on April 25.

From M. Ven Derveer/Exr and D. Van Derver/Est to SB Land, LLC, Lot 18 of Waterside Landing, 124 Pebble Brook Lane, Mooresville, $920,000, on April 26.

From R. and R. Disher, and L. Lane/AIF to R11 Company, LLC, Lot 9 of Mooresville Mill property, 331 Nesbit Ave., Mooresville, $57,000, on April 26.

From Equity Trust Custodian and L. Dodge to G. Duran, metes and bounds, Lots 2-4 of Cascade Rayon Mills, 4 Cascade St., Mooresville, $189,000, on April 15.

From C. Coryell to B. and J. Harper, Lot 2 of Woodland Hills, 573 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $525,000, on April 26.

From C. Fletcher/Indvl & Agt and B. Fletcher to X. Fang, Lot 12 of Byers Creek, 141 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $510,000, on April 26.

From Zillow Homes Property Trust to R. Beltran-Campoverde, R. Beltran Campoverde, R. Campoverde, R. Campoverd and R. Sellan, Lot 256 of Winborne, 106 Winborne Drive, Mooresville, $378,000, on April 26.

From S. and J. Nemeth to S. and K. Roland, Lot 27 of Diamondhead, 102 Sapphire Drive, Mooresville, $727,500, on April 26.

From Foundation Homes Developing, LLC to R. and I. Patino, Lot 4 of Streamside Estates, 117 Streamside Estates Drive, Mooresville, $100,000, on April 26.

From D. Johnston to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 51 of Curtis Pond, 266 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $365,000, on April 26.

From The Towle Trust, J. Towle/TR and C. Towle/TR to C. Wright and M. Ratchford, Lot 387 of The Farms, 472 Agnew Road, Mooresville, $1,027,000, on April 26.

From R. and H. and H. Dalton to M. and R. Zimmerman, Lot 226 Curtis Pond, 154 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $395,000, on April 26.

From E. and J. Brumlow to R. and V. Grover, Lot 38 of Kistler Mill, 113 Biscuit Court, Mooresville, $425,000, on April 26.

From W. and M. Rich to C. and H. Ashbaugh, Lot 14 of Johnson Manor, 133 Johnson Manor St., Mooresville, $430,000, on April 27.

From Woodbridge Opportunity Fund, Inc. to J. and E. Cline, (Lot 2), 1041 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $480,000, on April 27.

From C. Melton to T. Hoelzer, Lot 33 of Villages at Oak Tree, 140 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $310,000, on April 27.

From M. and A. Flores to SFR Acquisitions 2 LLC, Lot 121 of Byers Creek, 203 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $550,000, on April 27.

From B. and J. Colby to S. Lusted and D. Posner, Lot 98 of Avalon, 107 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $500,000, on April 27.

From J. and T. and L. and L. and L. Branham to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 137 of Harbor Cove, 115 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $517,000, on April 27.

From D. and D. and A. and A. Miller to E. Sides, (Lots 42 and 43), .69 acre, 160 Market Road, Mooresville, $125,000, on April 27.

From T. and T. and G. Ambron to P. and M. Atwood, metes and bounds, 640 N. Main St., Mooresville, $280,000, on April 27.

From A. McGowan/TR, The A. Raymond McGowan and Margaret S. McGowan Revocable Living Trust and M. McGowan/TR to H. and R. McConnell, Lot T33 of Waterlynn, 148 Silverspring Place, #B, Mooresville, $277,000, on April 27.

From Sebring Partners, LLC to R. and T. Kinard, Lot 2 of Sebring Place, Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on April 27

From Sebring Partners, LLC to R. Mueller Jr. and D. Robbins, .971 acre, Lot 3 of Sebring Place, Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $480,000, on April 27.

From S. and L. Delph to H. and T. and C. Hunnicutt, Lot 31 Ensign Place, Mooresville, $94,500, on April 27.

From T. and A. and A. Offchiss to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 27 of Cedarcroft, 1207 Larkspur Drive, Mooresville, $245,000, on April 28.

From Turner Family Trust, K. Turner/TR and K. Turner/TR to S. and K. Mashinski, Lot 82 of Davidson Downes, 233 Buckingham Place Road, Mooresville, $600,000, on April 28.

From J. and J. and T. Bradshaw to C. and R. Woods, Lot 1184 of The Point, 137 Torrence Chapel Road, Mooresville, $1,515,000, on April 28.

From T. and M. Marlowe to Thomas McConnell Family, LLC, Lot 2 of Fieldnwood, 545 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $140,000, on April 28.

From J. and M. Gonzalez to K. Riedl and L. Hudson, Lot 23 of The Orchard, 129 Flowering Cherry Lane, Mooresville, $775,000, on April 28.

From R. and K. Thompson to A. and R. Lanka, Lot 355 of The Farms, 401 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $945,000, on April 28.

From S. and H. Kang to N. and A. Watson, Lot 27 of Lakeshore Hills, 130 Lakeshore Hills Drive, Mooresville, $770,000, on April 28.

From G. Winebarger, G. Gibbs and J. Winebarger to FKH SFR Propco J, L.P., Lot 181 of Winborne, 246 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $337,000, on April 28.

From B. and N. Walker to B. Weatherman, Lot 4 of Sunny Manor, 715 Norman Drive, Mooresville, $320,000, on April 28.

From R. and L. Ebanks to D. Jansen, K. Palacios-Jansen, K. Palacios Jansen and K. Jansen, Lot 1 of Meadows Field, 104 Millhouse Road, Mooresville, $775,000, on April 28.

From L. and M. Corriher to D. and L. Dahlquist, Lots 38A and 38D of Quail Hill, 129 Woodwinds Drive, Mooresville, $185,000, on April 28.

From S. and S. and D. Poynton to J. Vansickle and T. and P. Roy, Lot 96 of Brantley Place, 200 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on April 28.

From Vandrake Investments, LLC to T. and P. Maxwell, Lot 48 of Commodore Peninsula, 219 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $975,000, on April 28.

From S. Foster and W. Oehler to High Flying Properties, LLC, (Lot 117), 114 Kilkee Lane, Mooresville, $1,900,000, on April 29.

From F. and A. Pinto, A. Rivera-Pinto, A. Rivera Pinto and A. Pinto to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 229 of Curtis Pond, 102 Karlstad Lane, Mooresville, $407,500, on April 29.

From J. and C. and C. Cornelius to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 421 of Curtis Pond, 124 Quinn Lane, Mooresville, $432,000, on April 29.

From L. Williams to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, lots, Commodore Peninsula, 274 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $271,000, on April 29.

From Investcar, LLC, to Yanku Properties LLC, metes and bounds, lots, Commodore Peninsula, 274 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $310,500, on April 29.

From K. Duffy and P. Zambory to L. Hanson, Lot 86 of Davidson Pointe, 168 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $525,000, on April 29.

From S. and D. Sexton to R. Williams and C. Brown, (Lot 18), 152 Sagemore Road, Mooresville, $665,000, on April 29.

From L. and L. Campey to R. and L. Froelich, Lot 7 of Winslow Bay, 114 W. Maranta Road, Mooresville, $630,000, on April 29.

From Opendoor Property J LLC to I. Jen/TR and I-Mei Jen Revocable Trust, Lot 5 of Waterlynn, 105 Waterlynn Club Drive, Mooresville, $485,000, on April 29.

From J. Herring Sr., V. Herring/Indvl & AIF and M. Rivera to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 113 of Kistler Mill, 131 Rusty Nail Drive, Mooresville, $409,000, on April 29.

From Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. to Wilkinson Properties of North Carolina, LLC and P.T. Cousings, LLC, Lot 15 of Mazeppa Road Industrial Park, 160 Bevan Drive, Mooresville, $744,000, on April 29.

From J. and D. STutts to LKNMOTOWN, LLC, .33 acre, (Lot 21), 212 E. Park Ave., Mooresville, $219,000, on April 29.

From Opendoor Property C LLC to Pete and Vivian Meletis, LLC, Lot 27 of Harris Crossing, 105 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $349,000, on April 29.

From A. and M. Champagne to G. and A. Dessources, Lot 22 of Templeton Bay, 106 Huntfield Way, Mooresville, $810,000, on April 29.

From Stanley Martin Homes, LLC to A. and E. Hummel, Lot 33 of Shinnville Ridge, 163 Shinnville Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $510,000, on April 29.

From R. White IV to FKH SFR Propco J, L.P., (Lot 20), 645 White Oaks Road, Mooresville, $375,000, on April 29.

From R. and L. Cline to C. Read and L. Tillotson, Lot 28 of Foxfield, 109 Hanson Place, Mooresville, $591,500, on April 29.

From Stanley Martin Homes, LLC and Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to D. and S. Tressler, Lot 34 of Shinnville Ridge, 169 Shinnville Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $544,000, on April 29.

From M. and M. Shalvoy to T. Lowum and J. Swecker, (Lot 71), 432 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $1,800,000, on April 29.

From Goddy Resources, Inc. to LABBS LLC, Lot 15 of Norman Shore, Mooresville, $650,000, on April 29.

From C. Potts to I. and C. Veverita, Lot 113 of The Woodlands, 160 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $425,000, on April 29.

From K. Cossey and C. Lester to M. Santos and L. Mellado, Lot 25 of Regency Lake Village, 170 Inverness Loop, Mooresville, $290,000, on April 29.

From C. and C. and M. and M. Fisher to F. and E. Lavner, Lot 39 of Kistler Mill, 114 Biscuit Court, Mooresville, $485,000, on April 29.

From Camp 456 LLC to A&A Investment Properties, LLC, 149 Cayuga Drive, Unit C16, Mooresville, $325,000, on April 29.

From Rayna Properties LLC to J. Thomas and A. Tocci, Unit 4 of Sherman Oaks Townhomes, 111 Sherman Oaks Lane, Mooresville, $296,000, on April 29.

From Charlotte KB LLC to M. Frohman, (Lot 1), 116 Rankin St., Mooresville, $408,000, on April 29.

OLIN

From R. Wright, R. Stadfeld and D. Wright to D. Sanders, Lot 8 of Padgett Farms, 149 Speaks Road, Olin, $201,000, on April 22.

From J. Weisner to A. and D. Dennis, 12 acres, Eupeptic Springs Road, Olin, $48,000, on April 25.

From U.S. Bank National Association/TR, CIM Trust 2018-R6 Mortgage-Back Notes, Series 2018-R6, Nationstar Mortgage, LLC and Mr. Cooper/AIF to Mynah Investments, LLC, 1.05 acres, 159 Gethsemane Road, Olin, $42,500, on April 27.

From L. Nardy, J. Anderson, J. Stone/Admr and D. Nardy/Est to C. Gardner, Lot 6 of Heathstead, 150 Canfield Drive, Olin, $125,000, on April 28.

From D. Shaver and C. Pyrtle to L. Portillo, Lot 7 of Padgett Farms, 143 Speaks Road, Olin, $220,000, on April 29.

STATESVILLE

From Blue Jay Investments, LP, Blue Jay Investments, LLC and BJI of NC, Inc./PTNR to K. Kelley/TR, S. Kelley/TR and Keith James Kelley and Sherri Nicole Kelley Living Trust, Lot 15 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 247 Windingwood Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on April 22.

From Ecowash, LLC to Statesville Car Wash, LLC, 1.515 acres, 1285 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, $725,000, on April 22.

From A. Vasquez and N. Aranki to BVJ Properties LLC, multiple lots and parcels Greencrest, Statesville, $50,000, on April 22.

From P. and P. and P. Rupard, C. Gwaltney, C. and S. Shumaker and P. and P. Coleman to R. and C. Reeder, two tracts, 29.535 acres each, Rupard Road, Statesville, $370,000 on April 22.

From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR and S. and K. Boling to NCLF Services LLC, Lot 207 of Forest Acres, 112 Bayberry Court, Statesville, $35,000, on April 22.

From N. Broyhill to Techmark Homes, LLC Lot 22 of Saddlebrook, Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $12,500, on April 22.

From NREM NC, LLC to P. and A. Coughlan, Lot 3 of Harmons East, 739 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $380,000, on April 22.

From E. Feimster/Indvl & Exr and E. Stinson/Est to E. Feimster, Lots 97-99 of Henkel-Craig-Shaver Development, 1714 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $38,000, on April 22.

From I & I Investments, LLC to PDG, LLC, .237 acre, 237 Davie Ave., Statesville, $575,000, on April 22.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to T. Chambers, Lot 4 of T2 Holdings LLC, 202 Macon Drive, Statesville, $331,000, on April 22.

From J. and S. Ostwalt to M. Andrews, Lot 44 of Fox Den Country Club, 104 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $500,000, on April 22.

From G. and G. and A. Swan and K. Lachina to SFR Acquisitions 2 LLC, metes and bounds, 1.0742 acre, 469 Wallace Springs Road, Statesville, $340,000, on April 25.

From M. and K. Castellano to M. and T. Stewart, metes and bounds, 3149 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $18,500, on April 25.

From C. and C. Jackson to D. and J. Torres, Lot 38 of Three Oaks, 132 Grace Lynn Drive, Statesville, $365,000, on April 25.

From J. and J. Warwick to Department of Transportation, (Lot 1), Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $8,000, on April 25.

From A. and A. Menscer to J. Byrd Jr. and M. Weatherford, 2.533 acres, 405 Antietam Road, Statesville, $260,000, on April 25.

From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to C. Burrell, Lot 48 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 881 Valiant Drive, Statesville, $190,000, on April 25.

From J. Luttrell to Gene Howard Homes Property Management, LLC, two tracts, Lots 12 and 13 of Rayon Park, 2123-2125 Scott St., Statesville, $12,500, on April 25.

From T. and M. and M. Kincaid to S. and K. Englebert, Lot 167 of Shannon Acres, 420 Saint Andrews Road, Statesville, $525,000, on April 25.

From W. and M. and M. Furrevig to J. Williams, Lot 1 of High Grove, 502 E. Monbo Road, Statesville, $195,000, on April 25.

From J. and T. Martin to T. and M. Vinson, three tracts, Lot 1, 4 and 6 of Dale’s Deer Creek, 170, 173 and 207 Deer Creek Trail, Statesville, $50,000, on April 25.

From J. Sweeney/Agt, J. Griffin and J. Champ to K. McClure and K. Fairchild, Lot 24 of Canterbury, 113 Chalice Court, Statesville, $233,000, on April 25.

From K. and K. Patel to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 223 of Tara’s Trace, 2200 Wexford Way, Statesville, $335,000, on April 26.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. Arnold and P. Satterwhite, Lot 3 of T2 Holdings LLC, 206 Macon Drive, Statesville, $281,500, on April 26.

From P. Sigmon to A. and S. Shoemaker, metes and bounds, 125 Lindsey St., Statesville, $80,000, on April 26.

From T. and K. and H. and B. Pope to E. Sherrill, Unit 1367 of Indian Ridge Cluster Homes, 1367 Radio Road, Statesville, $225,000, on April 26.

From L. and L. and C. Kyles to S. McCormick and S. Fetter, (Lot 2), 154 Kyles Oak Drive, Statesville, $65,000, on April 26.

From V. and E. Splendorio to R. Seas, Lot 9 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 1327 E. Monbo Road, Statesville, $75,000, on April 26.

From Better Path Homes, LLC to M. D’Alessandro, .217 acre, Lot 13 of North Statesville Land Co., 619 Poplar St., Statesville, $222,000, on April 26.

From Better Path Homes, LLC to M. D’Alessandro, .217 acre, Lot 14 of North Statesville Land Co., 617 Poplar St., Statesville, $222,000, on April 26.

From M. Estrada and M. Schwall to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 82 of Olde Statesville, 109 Boiling Brook Drive, Statesville, $368,000, on April 27.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes,LLC, Lot 459 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $82,500, on April 27.

From M. and M. Slaughter and S. and S. Brown to S. Goodin, 1.46 acres, Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, $35,000, on April 27.

From J. Whitlock to A. Southard, Lots 500-503 of Iredell Heights, 235 Shumaker Drive, Statesville, $200,000, on April 27.

From N. Wixom/TR and Nancy H. Wixom Trust to Knox-Sterling Farm, LLC, two tracts, 16.8 acres and 2.43 acres, Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, $301,000, on April 27.

From C. Stephens, C. Josey and A. Stephens to D. and G. Middleton, Lot 30 of North Crossing, 134 Foy Lane, Statesville, $279,000, on April 27.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to C. Richards and D. Smith, Lot 72 of Fox Den, 219 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $364,500, on April 27.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Griffin, Lots 3 and 4 of Oakland Heights, 497 Ridgeway Ave., Statesville, $310,000, on April 27.

From J. and J. and M. and M. Widner to I. Flewelling and A. Williams, Lot 43 of River Run II, 147 S. Yadkin River Road, Statesville, $251,500, on April 27.

From PoP Homes – GSO, LLC to C. Horton, Lot 63 of Lakeridge, 413 Lakeridge Drive, Statesville, $247,000, on April 27.

From Carolina Total Homes, LLC to ET-8, LP, Lots 4 and PT5 of Statesville Development Co., 1115 5th St., Statesville, $225,000, on April 27.

From P. Maness to Chestnut Wooten, LLC, Lot 4, 35.5 acres, 27 acres, 4.3 acres, 2 acres and .9 acre, Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $300,000, on April 27.

From Fountain Wealth Associates, LLC to A. Lopez and J. Nino, Lot 14 of Statesville Development, 1016 4th St., Statesville, $65,000, on April 27.

From P. and V. and V. Garland to K. Wilkinson, Lot 5 of Forest Hill, 808 Kenkel Road, Statesville, $295,000, on April 27.

From The Last, LLC to S. Winthrop, C. Kindley-Winthrop, C. Kindley Winthrop, C. Winthrop, L. Gaines-Messick, L. Gaines Messick and L. and M. Messick, 115 E. Broad St., Statesville, $100,000, on April 27.

From J. and A. and A. Deter to S. and C. Winthrop and L. and M. Messick, metes and bounds, 113 E. Broad St., Statesville, $128,000, on April 27.

From W. and C. Leckie and L. Leckie/AIF to M & N Investments,LLC, 98.741 acres, 1298 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $987,500, on April 27.

From T. Hope to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 1327 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $8,000, on April 27.

From Investcar, LLC to NC Housing Solutions LLC, metes and bounds, 1327 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $20,000, on April 27.

From J. and J. and E. and E. Deuel to M. Schwall and M. Estrada, Lot 89 of Olde Statesville, 126 Valencia Lane, Statesville, $402,000, on April 27.

From C. and J. Levis to G. Martignetti, Lot 41 of Pine Forest, 121 Planters Drive, Statesville, $455,000, on April 27.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to C. and J. Smith, Lot 47 of Fox Den, 127 Allenton Way, Statesville, $301,500, on April 28.

From A. and A. Cooke to E. Castaneda, multiple tracts and lots, 1905 5th St., Statesville, $50,000, on April 28.

From W. and A. and A. Corpening to K. Forbes and R. Sinclair, Lots PT6 and 7 of Sterling Place, 1213 Sterling Street, Statesville, $150,000, on April 28.

From T. and M. and M. McGlohon to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 46 of Wendover Hills, 710 Ferndale Drive, Statesville, $264,500, on April 28.

From B. and B. and S. Josey to D. and L. Strange, Lot 37 of Saddlewood II, 146 Appaloosa Lane, Statesville, $30,000, on April 28.

From Geoff Stafford, Inc. to J. and D. Sacco, metes and bounds, 2252 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $275,000, on April 28.

From Better Village Housing, LLC to A4H Ventures, LLC, 1/3 acre, 226 and 228 Brevard St., Statesville, $165,000, on April 28.

From Oakhollow Equity Management, LLC to L & M Construction of Blairs, LLC, metes and bounds, 501 W. Bell St., Statesville, $20,000, on April 28.

From Patino Properties, LLC to C. Levis, Lot 4 of Apple Valley, 116 Boyuer Lane, Statesville, $285,000, on April 28.

From D. and D. and J. Rammage to G. Cheney, 1.836 acres, 271 Hayes Farm Road, Statesville, $306,000, on April 28.

From C. and S. Jolly to M. Hynes and L. Mills, Lot 68 of The Landings, 154 Dublin Court, Statesville, $285,000, on April 28.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to ET-YS1 Owner LLC, three properties , 1.551 acres, Lots 53 and 54 of Brookhollow Estates and Lot 9 of River Rock, Statesville, $1,050,000, on April 28.

From Shedley Holdings 2, LLC to M. and M. Wike, 0.5025 acre, 645/647 W. Sharpe St., Statesville, $230,000, on April 28.

From C. and C. and J. Main to K. and D. Mason, metes and bounds, 240 N. Bost St., Statesville, $255,000, on April 28.

From Woodmen of the World #647 and Sterling Camp No. 647 W.O.W. to R. and G. and S. Stewart, two tracts, metes and bounds, 2132 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $99,000, on April 28.

From D. Fryar to B. Barker, multiple lots Forest Park, 1202 E. Broad St., Statesville, $268,500, on April 28.

From WJH LLC to C. Tranter, Lot 103 of Ridgecrest, 131 Mountain Crest Drive, Statesville, $198,500, on April 28.

From F. Withers Jr. to G. and S. Waugh, Lot 2 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $375,000, on April 28.

From W. Madry to H. and A. Cloer, Lot 32 of Castlegate, 168 Greythorn Drive, Statesville, $341,000, on April 28.

From Overlook Property Investors, LLC to J. Santos and M. Compean, metes and bounds, Lot PT11 of Bloomfield, 265 Wilson St., Statesville, $215,000, on April 28.

From R. and R. and R. and J. Wilson to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 74 of Lakeridge, 1933 Cunningham Drive, Statesville, $325,000, on April 28.

From J. and A. Swaney to T. Ellis and M. Conrad, Lot 6 of Troutman Crossing, 151 Skyuka Road, Statesville, $371,000, on April 28.

From K. and A. and A. Bowser and J. and J. and J. and W. and W. Parridgen to C. Mayfield, two tracts, metes and bounds and 8.20 acres, 750 Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $440,000, on April 28.

From Rocky Hill Baptist Church, J. Williams/TR, T. Hope/TR, D. Goodin/TR and L. Stone/TR to A. Leon, two acres, 124 Shoemaker Farm Road, Statesville, $103,000, on April 28.

From Better Path Homes, LLC to S. Prioleau, metes and bounds, 1017 Old Charlotte Road #2, Statesville, $215,000, on April 29.

From R. and R. and R. and R. Rodriguez to L. and I. Nichols, 2.006 acres, 126 Farmwood Drive, Statesville, $450,000, on April 29.

From W. and C. Rubinstein to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 73 of Spring Shore, 125 Mimosa Road, Statesville, $339,500, on April 29.

From Tabakelis & Co., LLC to S. McNeish, metes and bounds, 1521 Forest Road, Statesville, $154,500, on April 29.

From M. and E. and E. Robinson, S. Keller, S. Nicholson and J. Keller to Movement Group Inc., metes and bounds, (Lot 2), Newton Drive, Statesville, $225,000, on April 29.

From J. and J. and L. Settle to S. and B. Bartlett, 0.20 acre, 605 E. Broad St., Statesville, $251,000, on April 29.

From A. Lewis, B. Morrison, B. Lewis and B. Morrison to Inseparable Sisters LLC, (Lot 6), 203 Berry St., Statesville, $142,500, on April 29.

From K. White to R. Allen, Lot 118 of Valley Brook, 1468 Winter Drive, Statesville, $298,000, on April 29.

From R. and T. and T. and T. Sharpe to B. Granger, 1.11 acres, Lot 18 of Abernathy Farm, 156 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $200,000, on April 29.

From A. and A. Gutierrez and A. Gonzalez/Indvl & AIF to A. Cortez and A. Rivera, metes and bounds, 229 Brevard St., Statesville, $77,000, on April 29.

From B. and D. Thompson to M. and S. Miner, Lot 140 Spring Shore, 124 Sunset View Lane, Statesville, $660,000, on April 29.

From R. Rivera, R. Freire, S. Ortiz and A. Aguas to K. and A. and P. Patel, Lot 6 of New Salem Estates, 512 New Salem Road, Statesville, $50,000, on April 29.

STONY POINT

From M. and L. Krakowski to M. and C. Frayer, Lot 27 of Riverwalk, 340 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $16,000, on April 28.

TROUTMAN

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 111 of Weather’s Creek, 191 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $81,000, on April 22.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lot 49 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $81,000, on April 22.

From True Homes, LLC to M. Bass, Lot 180 of Sutters Mill II, 177 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $384,500, on April 22.

From NVR, Inc. to L. Martinez and L. Valerio, Lot 129 of Weathers Creek, 155 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $303,500, on April 25.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. Hobbs and J. Coughlin, Lot 39 of Sanders Ridge, 215 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $328,500, on April 25.

From J. and J. and S. and T. and T. Tindal to J. and C. Cornelius, Lot 21 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 245 Mills Plantation Circle, Troutman, $550,000, on April 25.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 50 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $81,000, on April 25.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 53 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $81,000, on April 26.

From J. and J. Skillman to R. and B. Myers, Lot 7 of Perthwood Estates, 1072 Perth Road, Troutman, $318,000, on April 26.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 5, 146 and 161 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $191,000, on April 27.

From J. Smith and B. McLeod Jr. to M. Tifft, Lot 4 of Winding Forest, 143 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $754,000, on April 27.

From E. Kurti to SMREI, LLC, Lot 11 of The Charles Center, 175 Julian Place, Troutman, $425,000, on April 27.

From C. and C. and C. and C. and J. Goess to Dragon Properties 16, LLC, two tracts, 15.102 acres and 3.157 acres, metes and bounds, Brer Fox Trail, Troutman, $1,225,000, on April 28.

From P. and J. Pagani to K. and R. Stahl, Lot 65 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 613 Shepherd Road, Troutman, $561,000, on April 28.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and R. Stauss, Lot 96 of Sanders Ridge, 172 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $345,500, on April 29.

From M. Johnson to C. and S. Allred, Lot 7 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 218 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $480,000, on April 29.

From J. Boothby, T. VanAuken/Indvl & AIF, T. Vanauken/Indvl & AIF and T. Van Auken/Indvl & AIF to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 17 of Eastern Heights, 127 Addison Place, Troutman, $298,000, on April 29.

From B. Taylor, B. Yates and J. Taylor to L. and D. Graham, two tracts, 3 acres and metes and bounds, 114 Candice Lane, Troutman, $135,000, on April 29.

From E. and R. Wells to M. and L. Garvey, 0.36 acre, Lot PT32 Lakeview Acres, 225 Penicillin Point, Troutman, $1,550,000, on April 29.