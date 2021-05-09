Iredell County real estate transactions: April 25-29

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 25-29. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Congress Statesville, LLC to Clark Equipment Company and Doosan Bobcat North America, metes and bounds, 62.1235 acres, Glenway Drive, Statesville, $2,174,500, on April 29.
From Silverman Enterprises, LLC to Lake Norman Tire, LLC, metes and bounds, 1.900 acres off N.C. 150, 889 River Highway, Mooresville, $2,083,000, on April 28.
From A. and S. Hartle to J. Rodsater and S. Gross, 2.832 acres, Lot 1 Cowans Ford Development, 135 Waddell Road, Mooresville, $1,899,000, on April 28.
From Statesville Glens, LLC to Greenbriar Bowman, LLC, two tracts, 59.376 acres off South Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $1,633,500, on April 28.
From M. and J. Hills to M. and D. Weber, Lot 449 of The Point, 122 Brownstone Drive, Mooresville, $1,125,000, on April 28.
CLEVELAND
From H. Fernandez, H. Fernandez/TR and Howard P. Fernandez Trust to L. Garcia, M. Rodriguez-Valladares, M. Rodriguez Valladares and M. Valladares, Lot 7 of Fairhaven, 145 Fairhaven Lane, Cleveland, $16,500, on April 28.
HARMONY
From Payne Rock Investments, LLC to J. Reyes and A. Chavez, Lots 28 and 29 of Cheshire Ridge, 145 and 149 Cheshire Ridge Road, Harmony, $34,500, on April 27.
From Payne Rock Investments, LLC to M. Canales, Lot 18 of Cheshire Ridge Road, 181 Trivette Road, Harmony, $19,500, on April 27.
From BMK Holding LLC to J. Monteforte and V. Lockamy, metes and bounds, Lots 41 and PT42 of Eastern Heights, 131 Highland Point Ave., Harmony, $172,500, on April 29.
MOORESVILLE
From The Maria and Gregory Thomas Family Living Trust, G. Thomas/TR and M. Thomas/TR to R. and R. Webb, Lot 18 of Beacon Pointe, 253 Bullfinch Road, Mooresville, $1,096,500, on April 26.
From J. Young to S. Hua, Lot 65 of Cove at Morrison Plantation Townhomes, 111 Portola Valley Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on April 26.
From C. and C. and S. and S. Anderson to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 34 of Bradford Glyn, 184 Bradford Glyn Drive, Mooresville, $290,500, on April 26.
From M. and C. and C. Nutting to S. and M. Yost, Lot 10 of Lakeside Farm, 155 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $890,000, on April 26.
From M. Kipka/TR and Mary Elizabeth H. Kipka Revocable Trust to D. and A. Anzini, (Lot 2), 1411 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, $130,000, on April 26.
From J. Bergenson to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 3 of The Woodlands, 115 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $393,000, on April 26.
From M. and M. Prascak to SFR Javelin Borrower LP, Lot 5 of Gabriel Estates, 120 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $315,500, on April 26.
From A. and E. Darnell to E. and L. Beckett, Lot 157 of Stafford, 139 Holsworthy Drive, Mooresville, $589,000, on April 26.
From C. Beaver to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 44 of Bridgeport, 117 Lakewood Circle Drive, Mooresville, $345,000, on April 26.
From C. and C. Benson to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 6 of Briargate, 143 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $343,000, on April 26.
From Rechaven, LLC to A. and J. Smith, Lot 12 of The Enclave at Sunset Beach, 162 W. Maranta Road, Mooresville, $645,000, on April 26.
From L. and L. Duncan to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 17 of Harbor View, 111Woodstork Cove Road, Mooresville, $312,000, on April 26.
From Blue Mallard Properties, LLC to Equity Trust Co., Mallard Head Condominiums, Mallard Head Lane, Unit 04-02-01, Mooresville, $185,000, on April 26.
From B. and J. Bailey to M. and C. Nutting, Lot 30 of Lakeshore Estates, 247 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $850,000, on April 26.
From M. and M. and L. Needham to CN Holding Group, LLC, Lot 18 of Oaktree Clusters, Springwood Lane, Mooresville, $375,000, on April 26.
From M. and M. and L. Needham to KS Holding Group, LLC, Lot 20 of Oaktree Clusters, Springwood Lane, Mooresville, $375,000, on April 26.
From J. and K. Cooper to P. and M. Jenkins, Lot 65 of Shinnville Ridge, 114 Stueben Drive, Mooresville, $498,000, on April 27.
From J. and S. Cook to D. McCutcheon, Lot 26 of Oakwood, 340 W. Stewart Ave., Mooresville, $174,000, on April 27.
From D. and S. Sells to New Vision Trust/Cust, Lot 148 of Curtis Pond, 135 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $165,000, on April 27.
From L. and M. Llado to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 34 of Harris Crossing, 119 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $286,000, on April 27.
From S. and S. and E. Johnson to HPA US1 LLC, Lot 14 of Kensington Village North, 139 Kingsway Drive, Mooresville, $342,000, on April 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Duncan Jr., Lot 235 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 118 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $356,000, on April 27.
From S. and J. Autry to J. and J. Lemke, Lot 19 of The Reserve at Langtree, 141 Slocumb Lane, Mooresville, $600,000, on April 27.
From A. and T. Harborth to N. Hopkins and L. Baker, Lot 198 of Linwood Farms, 102 Edgington St., Mooresville, $317,000, on April 27.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to N. and K. and V. and U. Patel, Lot 137 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 139 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $316,500, on April 27.
From K. and K. Ingle to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 82 of Foxmoor, 518 Lisa Carol Drive, Mooresville, $264,000, on April 27.
From C. Fidler and C. Brown to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 6 of White Oaks Acres, 1303 Bellingham Drive, Mooresville, $219,000, on April 27.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to M. Das, Lot 17 of Briargate, 134 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $352,000, on April 27.
From C. and C. Stewart to V. Gopal and V. Mahalingam, Lot 99 of Briargate, 107 Buxton St., Mooresville, $410,000, on April 27.
From J. Armendariz to T. and G. Paxton, Lot 140 of Curtis Pond, 124 Dunnell Road, Mooresville, $330,500, on April 27.
From G. and G. Grimm, A. and A. Deaton, T. and M. Scott, K. and K. and J. and J. Deaton and K. Deaton/Est to Mill Village Cottages, LLC, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 229 E. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $64,000, on April 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. McDonald, Lot 16 of Lakewalk, 104 Chase Water Drive, Mooresville, $348,000, on April 27.
From F. Coviello and J. Farello/AIF to J. and A. Jeffery, Lot 17 of Beacon Pointe II, 287 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $511,000, on April 27.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. and D. Baileys, Lot 127 of Cedarcroft, 272 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $170,000, on April 28.
From M. and M. and N. and N. Smith to 1424 W A, LLC, .916 acre, Barkland Lane, Mooresville, $120,000, on April 28.
From S. and S. Chilcoat and N. and N. Webb to E. Sandor, Lot 186 Morrison Plantation, 113 Middleton Place, Mooresville, $425,000, on April 28.
From D. and D. and S. and S. Smith to M. and N. Stup, Lot 82 of Kistler Mill, 134 Elgin Lane, Mooresville, $300,000, on April 28.
From W. Irons and W. Irons/Est to E. and D. McCauley, Lot 64 of The Meadow at Reed Creek, 156 Easy St., Mooresville, $253,500, on April 28.
From P. and A. Kilian to Y. Torres and S. Borsini, Lot 244 of The Point on Norman, 104 Gammon Point Court, Mooresville, $975,000, on April 28.
From 114 Morlake Drive, LLC to GRBB&M LLC, Unit 202 of Morlake Executive Suites, 115 Morlake Road, Mooresville, $410,000, on April 28.
From W. and D. Hall to R. Mcardle, (Lot 468), 119 Shadow Lane, Mooresville, $680,000, on April 28.
From M. and M. and D. Poole to S. and H. Tews, Lot 22 of Ferncliff Estates, 814 Vintage Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on April 28.
From Q. and K. Gandy to J. Robinson, Lot 37 of Morrison Plantation, The Preserve, 391 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $550,000, on April 28.
From A. Shah/Indvl & AIF and P. Desai to N. Fitton, Lot 84 of Commodore Peninsula, 150 Surfside Lane, Mooresville, $802,000, on April 28.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to Y. Kirata, B. Abou-Mayaleh, B. Abou Mayaleh and B. Mayaleh, Lot 20 of Byers Creek, 125 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $369,000, on April 28.
From J. and K. McDonough to C. and D. Beaver, Lot 21 of Morrison Cove, 115 Crossbow Lane, Mooresville, $515,000, on April 28.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to T. Davidson, Lot 136 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 137 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $277,500, on April 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Peters and B. Shaw, Lot 412 Atwater Landing, 105 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $349,000, on April 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Y. Liu and A. Zhou, Lot 413 of Atwater Landing, 107 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $350,000, on April 28.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to F. Beltran and S. Caro, Lot 43 of Byers Creek, 142 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $329,500, on April 28.
From R. and M. Noronha to J. Caldwell, Lot 179 of Foxfield North, 285 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $526,000, on April 28.
From Stanley Martin Homes, LLC and Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to A. and M. Calvert, Lot 13 of Shinnville Ridge, 173 Butler Drive, Mooresville, $428,500, on April 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and D. Sexton, Lot 238 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 128 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $342,500, on April 28.
From F. Sanders to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 43 of Foxmoor, 572 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $234,000, on April 28.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to C. Smith, Lot 22 of Briargate, 139 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $386,500, on April 28.
From M. and A. and A. Goodson to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 161 of Winborne, 127 Markham Drive, Mooresville, $240,000, on April 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. Robinson, Lot 80 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 139 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $338,000, on April 28.
From B. and B. and D. and D. Grady to Mile High Borrower 1 (Core), LLC, Lot 46 of The Hampshires, 123 Louden Drive, Mooresville, $293,000, on April 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 395 of Atwater Landing, 125 Maritime St., Mooresville, $326,500, on April 29.
From S. and S. Wetzel to J. and M. Queen, Lot 20 of Harbor Landing, 183 Sagemore Road, Mooresville, $510,000, on April 29.
From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR and S. Thompson to Chase DRM LLC, Lot 1233 of Woodburn Crossing, 202 B Limerick Road, Mooresville, $179,000, on April 29.
From M. Buchmann to N. Drum, Lot 346 of Curtis Pond, 216 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $305,000, on April 29.
From H. and P. and L. Franklin to D. Aikman, Lot 15 of Village on Park, 131 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $300,500, on April 29.
From R. and K. Merck to T. Henderson, Lot 37 of Foxfield, 117 Andover Place, Mooresville, $425,000, on April 29.
From Northlake Developers, LLC to J. and D. Hale, Lots 91 and 92 of Woodleaf, 378 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $690,000, on April 29.
From D. and R. Dolinger to D. and B. Wermlinger, Lots 59 and 60 of Farmstead, 108 Pondridge Lane, Mooresville, $465,000, on April 29.
From D. and S. Sciarretta to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 241 of Linwood Farms, 129 Washburn Range Drive, Mooresville, $320,000, on April 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Carlson, Lot 99 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $372,000, on April 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. and L. Schramm, Lot 112 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 134 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $289,500, on April 29.
From K. and S. Wagner to D. and L. Glenn, Lot 151 of Foxfield, 236 Alexandria Drive, Mooresville, $437,500, on April 29.
From S. and D. Kay to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 257 of Curtis Pond, 131 Renville Place, Mooresville, $320,000, on April 29.
From J. and G. Devlin to A. and C. Saban, Lot 1121 of The Point, 178 Shelburne Place, Mooresville, $1,015,000, on April 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Davis, Lot 76 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $347,000, on April 29.
From T. and S. Stunkel to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 68 of Harris Crossing, 108 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $319,000, on April 29.
From N. and C. and C. Allen to E. and S. Sanchez, (Lot 1), 108 Krystal Nicole Lane, Mooresville, $333,500, on April 29.
From J. Arzonico/TR and Arzonico Family Trust to R. Patel and A. Ghosh, Lot 10 of Waterlynn, 109 Glade Valley Ave., Mooresville, $374,500, on April 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Paul, Lot 426 Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $403,500, on April 29.
From Legacy Constructors, LLC to C. and C. Blair, Lot 151 of Davidson Downes, 131 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $109,000, on April 29.
From L. Haas to M. and A. Dewitt, Lot 53 of Bay Crossing, 219 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $810,000, on April 29.
From I. and M. Rothschild to B. and D. Grady, Lot 146 of Byers Creek, 171 Rustling Waters Drive, Mooresville, $368,000, on April 29.
From J. and J. and E. Cline to D. and S. Sciarretta, Lots 98 and 99 of Mallard Head Country Club, 356 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $510,000, on April 29.
From R. and B. Hawk to A. and A. Harkey, Lot 5 of Huntington Ridge, 695 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on April 29.
OLIN
From A. and S. Geiger to J. and T. Dyson, Lot 3 of Padgett Farms, 118 Speaks Road, Olin, $225,000, on April 26.
From J. and J. Sutherland to J. Hilliard, Lots 54-55 of Holly Ridge, 152 and 160 Valley Springs Drive, Olin, $29,500, on April 27.
STATESVILLE
From W. Tilley/Indvl TR & Exr, D. Levan/TR, The Robinette C. Tilley Living Trust and R. Tilley/Est to K. Benge, three tracts, 0.729 acre, 1.277 acres, and Lots 11 and 12, 2502 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $155,000, on April 26.
From B. and J. Caldwell to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 14 of Fox Den Country Club, 178 Hunters Hill Drive, Statesville, $342,000, on April 26.
From S & D Homes, LLC and S&S Homes, LLC to N. Thomas, Lot 84 of Deer Park, 382 Deerchase Circle, Statesville, $135,000, on April 26.
From H. and J. Mullins to J. and E. Parker, 0.91 acre, Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $250,000, on April 26.
From J. and A. Church to P. and E. Keville, Lot 89 of Meadow Oaks, 179 Upper Oak Drive, Statesville, $33,000, on April 26.
From J. Keller/TR and Jerry W. Keller Revocable Living Trust to R. Robinson, 26.28 acres, 1579 Jennings Road, Statesville, $650,000, on April 26.
From A. Hartman and S. and S. Kuhaneck to S. and J. Keller, 1.62 acres, Heronwood Road, Statesville, $75,000, on April 26.
From J. and C. and D. and M. Boggs to W. and P. Stesch, metes and bounds, 222 Edgewood Drive, Statesville, $32,000, on April 26.
From Statesville Building Company, LLC and Statesville Building Company, and LLC to N. Nolen, Lot 9 of Cypress Acres, 124 Cypress Acres Lane, Statesville, $232,000, on April 26.
From M. and M. Worsham to R. and S. Hupfer, Lot 18 of Laurel Cove, 242 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $625,000, on April 26.
From D. and D. and S. Adams to M. Raymer, metes and bounds, 5.294 acres, S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $350,000, on April 26.
From K. Tarpey/TR and Kevin J. Tarpey Revocable Trust to Secondoco LLC, three tracts, Lots C, D, E, and F of Holland Farms Development, 306, 308, 310, 312, 314, 316 and 318 Holland Circle, Statesville, $770,000, on April 26.
From N. and E. Taubman to NC Black Properties, LLC, 0.48 acre, 333 S. Center St., Statesville, $350,000, on April 26.
From J. and J. and S. and S. McLelland to C. and C. Benson, three tracts, 4.12 acres, 0.11 acre and metes and bounds, 4159 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $535,000, on April 27.
From J. and J. and J. and S. McLelland to C. and C. Benson, 4.71 acres Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $500, on April 27.
From S. and S. and K. and K. Hildebran to C. King and K. Ballard, Lot 43 of Fox Den Country Club, 105 Fox Tail Court, Statesville, $352,000, on April 27.
From R. Mulkey to J. and J. Smith, Lot 6 of Windemere Island, 301 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $245,000, on April 27.
From C. and M. Wilkins to L. Tobon, Lots 73-76 of Kentwood Park, 806 Kentwood Drive, Statesville, $152,000, on April 27.
From Rest-More Properties, Inc. to ASU Capital, LLC, Lots, PT9 and PT10 of Park Place, 801/803 Wood St., Statesville, $145,000, on April 27.
From J. Wooten Jr. to Chestnut Wooten, LLC, multiple tracts, 355 Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $575,000, on April 27.
From R. Anderson/Indvl & Exr, M. Gardner/Est and A. Malloy to M. Marlow, Ramsey Oaks Condominium, 207 Ramsey Court, Statesville, $117,500, on April 28.
From J. and J. and S. and S. Barker to J. and C. Magee, Lots 4 and 5 of Blueberry Hill Estates, 151 Blueberry Hill Drive, Statesville, $632,000, on April 28.
From J. and J. and J. and J. White to T. Lingerfelt, 50 acres, 146 Stable Lane, Statesville, $950,000, on April 28.
From M. Brown to N. A. Gonzalez, parcels 1 and 2, metes and bounds, Lots PT9-PT11 of Statesville Development Co., 1028 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $20,000, on April 28.
From J. and B. Anthony to T. and V. Schreyer, Lot 40 of Greencrest, 509 Central Drive, Statesville, $205,000, on April 28.
From M. and M. and T. Setser to R. Stone, Lot 27 of Hillcrest, 521 Carolina Ave. S., Statesville, $242,000, on April 28.
From Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union to M. Bost, Lot 3 of Statesville Development Co., 825 7th St., Statesville, $115,000, on April 28.
From Grant Properties of Iredell, LLC to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 317 and 320 Newbern Ave., Statesville, 1200 8th St., Statesville and three lots, 1323 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, 1127 and 1210 5th St., Statesville, $164,000, on April 28.
From Solution Homes Buyers, LLC to Props Galore, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 317 and 320 Newbern Ave., Statesville, 1200 8th St., Statesville and three lots, 1323 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, 1127 and 1210 5th St., Statesville, $225,000, on April 28.
From True Homes, LLC to True SFR I, LLC, Lots 281 and 284 of Hidden Lakes, 165 and 173 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $409,500, on April 28.
From J. Stone/Comr and A. Medlin/Est to C. Kent, tracts, metes and bounds, 422 Lindsey St., Statesville, $42,000, on April 28.
From M. Allen to S. and M. Kincaid, Lot 40 of Old Farm, 2515 Cliffside Drive, Statesville, $230,000, on April 28.
From Carolinas Properties, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 83 of Tara’s Trace, 2118 Taras Trace Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on April 29.
From J. Skinner/Indvl & Exr, M. Skinner/Indvl & Exr, N. Engram/Est and M. Skinner to R. Linke, V. Rudolph-Linke, V. Rudolph Linke and V. Linke, Lot 102 of Shannon Acres, 312 St. Andrews Road, Statesville, $354,000, on April 29.
From A. Edwards to Kannapolis Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, (Lot 11), 2623 E. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $13,000, on April 29.
From G. and G. and P. Jordan to CJ Homes Inc., Lot 9 of Brantwood, 462 Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, $20,000, on April 29.
From J. and S. Kiser to D. and M. Perdock, Lot 2 of Brookhaven Knoll, 303 Brookhaven Road, Statesville, $57,500, on April 29.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to C. and C. Lafond, Lot 5 of Westover, 719 Crestridge Road, Statesville, $198,000, on April 29.
From True Homes, LLC to D. Perri, Lot 39 of Larkin, 215 Canada Drive, Statesville, $306,000, on April 29.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to C. and S. Viera, Lot 61 of Fox Den, 125 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $330,000, on April 29.
From H. and E. Reiser to J. Morrow, 1.576 acres, 293 Skyuka Road, Statesville, $100,000, on April 29.
From H. and D. Ramosduarte to Sharpe’s Houses, LLC, Lots 41-44 of Kentwood Park, 844 Kentwood Drive, Statesville, $125,000, on April 29.
To R. and R. Watters to A. Berens, Lot 13 of Rivergreen, 140 Sweetwater Drive, Statesville, $129,000, on April 29.
From M. Crisp and M. Rogers to M. Crisp and M. and B. Roemer, one acre, Monbo Road, Statesville, $2,000, on April 29.
From T. and S. and S. Stewart to M. and T. Stephens, metes and bounds, 166 Newland Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on April 29.
From A. and M. Sigmon to D. Wright, Lot 53 of Coolwood, 129 Northfield Road, Statesville, $18,500, on April 29.
From RCD Omni, LLC to Azzuro Realty, LLC, Unit 57 of Magnolia Glen, 1056 The Glen St., Statesville, $78,000, on April 29.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to D. Wims, Lot 57 of Fox Den, 116 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $243,000, on April 29.
From J. and M. Guthrie to T. and M. Allen, two tracts, Lot 51 of Brookmeade, 3301 Windsor Place, Statesville, $285,000, on April 29.
From J. and A. Iglesias to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 12 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 955 Ashland Ave., Statesville, $200,000, on April 29.
From J. Byrd and C. Brown to W. and E. Patrick, Lot 23 of Quail Ridge, 269 River Hill Road, Statesville, $197,000, on April 29.
STONY POINT
From L. Riddle to L. Riddle, 13.226 acres, 214 West Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $357,500, on April 27.
TROUTMAN
From S. and S. and S. Carter to S. and E. Geyer, Lot 23 of Eastern Heights, 126 Gilchrist Lane, Troutman, $197,000, on April 26.
From NREM N.C., LLC to R. and A. Regans, Lot 6 of Pinecroft, 165 State Park Road, Troutman, $318,000, on April 26.
From B. and L. Dunagan to NREM NC, LLC, Lot 10 of Perry Heights, Levo Drive, Troutman, $36,000, on April 26.
From True Homes, LLC to K. Robinson, Lot 73 of Sutters Mill, 175 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $316,500, on April 26.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and H. Wagstaff, Lot 11 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 206 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $335,000, on April 26.
From True Homes, LLC to S. and A. Zuidema, Lot 3 of Sutters Mill II, 139 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $300,000, on April 26.
From E. Reiter to M. and L. Bartoszewicz, Lot 4 of Sunset Bay, 119 Sunset Bay Drive, Troutman, $480,000, on April 27.
From Martinray Holdings, LLC to D. and J. Costanzo, 11.170 acres, Lot 2 Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $45,000, on April 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Reichmeister, Lot 113 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 129 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $313,500, on April 27.
From End Poverty Now, Inc. to Pilot Realty and Development Company, multiple lots and parcels, 112, 113, 119, 129, 134, 137, 183, 187, 191, 199 and 203 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, 151, 159, 1774 and 178 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman and 105, 111, 117, 118 and 119 Carissa Lane, Troutman, $180,000, on April 27.
From End Poverty Now, Inc.to Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC, metes and bounds, 37 acres +/- W. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $130,000, on April 27.
From P. Tsitouris and T. Langdon/AIF to E. and S. Brooks, (Lot 16), 159 Butternut Road, Troutman, $577,000, on April 28.
From True Homes, LLC to True SFR I, LLC, Lots 20 and 70 of Sutters Mill II, 113 and 130 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $401,000, on April 28.
From True Homes, LLC to True SFR I, LLC, Lot 70 of Sutters Mill, 181 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $204,000, on April 28.
From J. and M. Queen to J. Honeycutt, Lot 200 of Sutter’s Mill, 135 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $270,000, on April 28.
From D. and S. Greth and M. and M. Sheets to M. Buchmann, Lot 12 of Kelly Farmsteads, 125 Gray Barn Drive, Troutman, $375,000, on April 29.
From H. and D. Holmes to E. and K. Ferrell, .989 acre, tract 2, 831 Perry Road, Troutman, $158,000, on April 29.