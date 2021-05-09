Iredell County real estate transactions: April 25-29

From J. and M. Guthrie to T. and M. Allen, two tracts, Lot 51 of Brookmeade, 3301 Windsor Place, Statesville, $285,000, on April 29.

From J. and A. Iglesias to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 12 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 955 Ashland Ave., Statesville, $200,000, on April 29.

From J. Byrd and C. Brown to W. and E. Patrick, Lot 23 of Quail Ridge, 269 River Hill Road, Statesville, $197,000, on April 29.

STONY POINT

From L. Riddle to L. Riddle, 13.226 acres, 214 West Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $357,500, on April 27.

TROUTMAN

From S. and S. and S. Carter to S. and E. Geyer, Lot 23 of Eastern Heights, 126 Gilchrist Lane, Troutman, $197,000, on April 26.

From NREM N.C., LLC to R. and A. Regans, Lot 6 of Pinecroft, 165 State Park Road, Troutman, $318,000, on April 26.

From B. and L. Dunagan to NREM NC, LLC, Lot 10 of Perry Heights, Levo Drive, Troutman, $36,000, on April 26.

From True Homes, LLC to K. Robinson, Lot 73 of Sutters Mill, 175 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $316,500, on April 26.