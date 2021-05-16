Iredell County real estate transactions: April 30-May 8

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 30-May 8. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Centennial Plantation Pointe, LLC and Centennial Real Estate Fund V GP, LLC/PTNR to Bell Fund VII Lake Norman, LP, 22.238 acres, tract 1, Ervin Road, Mooresville, $51,000,000, on May 4.
From Opal Hotels-Mooresville, LLC to S&P Mooresville LLC, metes and bounds, 1.467 acres +/- on Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, $7,800,000, on May 5.
From G. Shafer and S. Seguin to W. and M. Noglows, Lot 1327 of The Point, 109 Conway Court, Mooresville, $5,400,000, on April 30.
From J. and H. and H. Stone, J. Johnson Jr./TR, Johnson Irrevocable Trust and Johnson Revocable Trust to Monomoy Properties Mooresville NC, LLC, Lot 18 of Lakeside Park, 125 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, $3,000,000, on May 7.
From T. and M. Williamson to C. and C. Tobey, Lot 45 of Sisters Cove, 159 Homer Lane, Mooresville, $2,200,000, on May 3.
HARMONY
From E. McNeely to Jordan Investments, LLC, three parcels, 1 acre, 2-1/6 acres and lots, 3048 and 3056 Harmony Highway, Harmony, and 114, 115, 123, 124, 129 and 133 Darty Lane, Statesville, $190,000, on April 30.
From C. and G. and G. McMahan to J. and V. Alexander, metes and bounds, 163 McMahon Farm Lane, Harmony, $284,000, on May 4.
From D. Painter to JRK Holdings, LLC, 2.531 acres, 1332 Tabor Road, Harmony, $30,000, on May 7.
LOVE VALLEY
From R. and J. and J. DeRhodes to R. Mayberry, 1.465 acres, 231 Mitchell Trail, Love Valley, $60,000, on May 6.
MOORESVILLE
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to S. and G. Hovander, Lot 36 of Byers Creek, 128 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $371,500, on April 30.
From N. Bizzell to RS Rental I, LLC, 0.56 acre, 139 Edgeway Road, Mooresville, $220,000, on April 30.
From J. Ramey II to M. and S. Ashe, Lot 150 of Mallard Head Country Club, 251 Mallard Way, Mooresville, $400,000, on April 30.
From I. and G. Moye to T. Burgess, Lot 195 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 174 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $317,000, on April 30.
From A. and W. Greene to D. and A. Trask, metes and bounds, 141 W. Stewart Ave., Mooresville, $320,000, on April 30.
From D. and J. Baribeault to D. and A. Tardugno, Lot T67 of Waterlynn, 136 Morning Mist Lane, Mooresville, $282,000, on April 30.
From B. and C. Elliott to A. Jefferson, 0.615 acre, 1163 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $287,000, on April 30.
From M. and M. and H. Gaynor to A. and L. Johnson, Lot 7 of Beracah Place, 174 Beracah Place, Mooresville, $499,500, on April 30.
From D. Scharf to C. Sokolowski and J. Moore, Lot 305 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 125 Capital Ave., Mooresville, $360,000, on April 30.
From M. Jenkins to T. and S. Stunkel, Lot 63 of Curtis Pond, 318 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $370,000, on April 30.
From L. Blizard to C. and S. Anderson, Lot 82 of Harris Village, 142 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, $440,000, on April 30.
From K. and Y. Saunders to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 294 of Curtis Pond, 109 Alborn Drive, Mooresville, $380,000, on April 30.
From L. Vincent to S. and L. Hackenson, Unit 04-01-02 of Mallard Head condominiums, Mallard Head Lane, Mooresville, $120,000, on April 30.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to N. Aube, A. De Moraes and A. Moraes, Lot 6 of Pecan Hills, 145 Pecan Hills Drive, Mooresville, $515,000, on April 30.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to A. and E. Harvey, Lot 142 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 120 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $304,000, on April 30.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to O. Kutsan and M. Lukasiuk, Lot 200 of Village at Byers Creek, 110 Creekside Crossing Lane, Mooresville, $337,500, on April 30.
From Wallace Office Properties #3, LLC to D. and S. Deberti, three parcels, tracts A and B, Lot 7 of Lakeside Park, Knob Hill Road, Mooresville and Gasoline Alley Drive, Mooresville, $1,775,000, on April 30.
From G. and R. Logan to S. Maynard, Lot 104 of Avalon, 137 Avalon Reserve Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on April 30.
From S. and M. Dupont to S. and M. Alston, Lot 18 of Stutts Cove, 114 Palmetto Drive, Mooresville, $575,000, on April 30.
From J. and S. Arenella to F. Sultana and J. Gajula, Lot 41 of Morrison Plantation, 258 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $509,000, on April 30.
From D. and A. and A. Hobbs to S. Kurian and J. Varghese, Lot 96 of Parkmont, 129 Mackinac Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on April 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to N. Elniff and K. Davis, Lot 352 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $346,000, on April 30.
From M. and M. and R. MacDonald to S. and D. Kay, Lot 173 of The Woodlands, 274 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $285,000, on April 30.
From D. and S. Pierantoni to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 237 Eastport Lane, Mooresville, $168,500, on April 30.
From B. Potere to M. Schuler, Lot 7 of Sherman Oaks Townhomes, 119 Sherman Oaks Lane, Mooresville, $155,000, on April 30.
From C. and K. Moran to A. and S. Overstreet, Lot 12 of Red Oaks, 1030 Briarcliff Road, Mooresville, $345,000, on April 30.
From K. and M. Duncan to E. and J. Oberti, Lot 88 of Baycrossing, 150 Bay Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on May 3.
From J. Baskette/Est, S. Webb/Indvl & Exr, S. Webb/Indvl & Exr, J. Cooke and D. and J. and R. and J. Cowles to D. and L. Skidmore, Lot 22 of Lakeview Shores, Lakeshore Drive, Mooresville, $230,000, on May 3.
From J. and N. Van De Venter to D. and S. Kort, two tracts, metes and bounds, 217 Hickory Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on May 3.
From K. and K. Previte and K. and K. and R. and R. Vella to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 55 of Allison Park, 150 Dickens Court, Mooresville, $275,000, on May 3.
From B. and S. Stevens to A. and R. Brecher, Lot 68 of Morrison Plantation, 111 Runningdeer Drive, Mooresville, $420,000, on May 3.
From J. and J. and K. and K. Seaford to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 28 of Kensington Village North, 165 North Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $342,000, on May 3.
From A. Esparanza and W. Vanegas to E. Joya, Lot 41 of Autumn Grove, 133 Harvest Wind Court, Mooresville, $38,000, on May 3.
From S. and A. Bauer to R. and B. McKenzie, Lot 91 of Morrison Plantation, 119 N. Wendover Trace Ave., Mooresville, $447,500, on May 3.
From A. and M. Echague to S. and A. Bauer, Lot 15 of Cornelius Estates, 164 Olympia Drive, Mooresville, $105,000, on May 3.
From The Lake Norman Cabinet Company to K. Ventura, (Lots 88-93), 150 Swan Lake Road, Mooresville, $45,000, on May 3.
From D. and F. Carson, D. Walker/Indvl & Admr, N. Brown/Est, T. and C. and C. Morrison, R. and R. and J. Saunders and C. Smith/Est to Mill Village Cottages, LLC, Lot 6 of Mooresville Mill Village, 303 E. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $95,000, on May 3.
From K. Sauser and M. Mueterthies/AIF & Indvl to K. and C. Vennemann, Lot 22 of Morrison Cove, 108 Longboat Road, Mooresville, $465,000, on May 3.
From E. Mendez and M. Fernandez to R. Moreno, E. Coapango and C. Castillo, Lot 226 of Byers Creek, 212 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $383,000, on May 3.
From W. and W. and G. Kelly to GKR Holdings LLC, 169 N. Main St., Mooresville, $250,000, on May 3.
From R11 Company, LLC to Way Funding, LLC and The Offer Tree, (Lot 1), 520 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, $120,000, on May 4.
From J. and S. Phillips to D. and E. Kovach, Unit A of Legacy Village, 121 Irvin Ave., Mooresville, $240,000, on May 4.
From G. and K. Balourdas to M & A Holdings, LLC, 1.02 acres, 1101 Locust St., Mooresville, $675,000, on May 4.
From D. and D. and P. Barksdale to J. Siguenza, Lot 95 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 155 Cypress Landing Drive, Mooresville, $220,000, on May 4.
From Lucky Dog Realty, LLC to Carolinas Properties LLC, Lot 5-C of Gabriel Estate Townhomes, 1965 Charlotte Highway, #303, Mooresville, $175,000, on May 4.
From N. and N. and J. Guglielmi to E. DeGroot/TR, D. DeGroot/TR and The DeGroot Family Trust, (Lot 177), 769 Kemp Road, Mooresville, $2,175,000, on May 4.
From JAS Enterprises to Ceraolo Properties LLC, 1.22 acres, more or less, 1608 Landis Highway, Mooresville, $150,000, on May 4.
From S. and S. and C. and C. Broome to Mill Village Cottages, LLC, metes and bounds, 236 E. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $100,000, on May 4.
From J. and R. and R. Justice to J. and C. Overturf, Lot 44 of White Oaks Acres, 1132 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $385,000, on May 4.
From G. Madrid to D. and J. Fussell, Lot 82 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 130 Cypress Landing Drive, Mooresville, $240,000, on May 4.
From W. and L. and L. Bonomo to M. and Y. Fischer, Lot 39 of Watertree Landing, 378 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $170,000, on May 4.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 80-84 of Langtree at Waterfront, 128 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $398,500, on May 4.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to K. DePaul, Lot 26 of Davidson Downes, 184 Canterbury Place Road, Mooresville, $492,000, on May 4.
From S. and S. and J. Mann to CDS Real Estate, LLC, metes and bounds, 152 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $675,000, on May 5.
From E. and E. and S. Rodnick to E. and W. Campbell, Lot 21 of White Oaks Acres, 1115 Merrywood Court, Mooresville, $260,000, on May 5.
From K. and C. Fletcher and C. Brown to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 267 of Winborne, 135 Winborne Drive, Mooresville, $265,000, on May 5.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to B. Smith, Lot 7 of Byers Creek, 151 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $329,000, on May 5.
From B. and M. and B. Kirkland to D. and A. Gonsiorowski, Lot 16 of Robinson Woods, 288 Robinson Road, Mooresville, $481,500, on May 5.
From L. Kenny/TR & AIF, Heath Patti Testamentary Trust, Shelby Patti Testamentary Trust, Cassian Patti Testamentary Trust, Noam Korb-Patti Testamentary Trust, Sage Korb-Patti Testamentary Trust, A. and K. Grablick, A. and S. Santos, T. and L. Grablick, C. and R. Pasztor, J. and S. Johnson and C. and A. Simmons to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 149 of Glynwater, Mooresville, $364,000, on May 5.
From R. and S. and S. Wolff to J. and L. Wolff, two tracts, Lots 29-30 of Norman Woods, 187 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, $775,000, on May 6.
From D.I.V.E. Properties, LLC to Wicked Holdings, LLC, three tracts, Brawley Commerce Park, Units 1G, 2G, 2H, 2E and 2F, 107 Kilson Drive, Suites 106, 202, 206, Mooresville, $890,000, on May 6.
From R. Gebelein, R. Simpson and W. Gebelein to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 107 Cedarcroft, 431 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $195,000, on May 6.
From P. and P. Stiller to Helmsman Homes, LLC, lots, 267 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $34,000, on May 6.
From J. and L. Alford to J. and K. Langrock, Lot 107 of Franklin Grove, 141 Woodfern Place, Mooresville, $335,000, on May 6.
From T. Hunter to T. and A. Jones, metes and bounds,.48 acres, 568 Brumley Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on May 6.
From BBC Sequoia LLC to D.R. Horton, Inc., Lots 11 and 12 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $178,000, on May 6.
From Alpha Omega Homes, LLC to S. and D. Buchanan, Lot on The Point on Norman, 138 Union Chapel Drive, Mooresville, $1,015,000, on May 6.
From J. and J. Vitale to J. and M. Bird, Lot 1 of White Oaks Acres, 1141 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on May 6.
From R. and R. and K. Parks to L. Towle, Lot 704 of Talbert Townes, 109 Kallie Loop, Mooresville, $215,000, on May 6.
From S. Spain/TR, B. Spain/TR and Steven and Beth Spain Living Trust to J. and K. Rothwell, Lot 2 of Lakeside at Langtree, 192 Gudger Road, Mooresville, $3,400, on May 6.
From LOWESPOG, LLC to Airo Mechanical Office, LLC, Lot 4 of Timber Ridge, 131 Summerville Drive, Mooresville, $795,000, on May 6.
From L. Powell/TR and The Leslie S. Powell Revocable Trust to B. and N. Scully, (Lot 77), 717 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $1,525,000, on May 6.
From C. Savisky to Thai1On Real Estate II, LLC, Lot 246 of Linwood Farms, 109 Washburn Range Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on May 6.
From Krohn Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Mile High Borrower 1 Value, LLC, Lot 216 of Winborne, 128 Bosburg Drive, Mooresville, $239,000, on May 6.
From J. Frattura to K. and C. Fletcher, Lot 34 of Northbridge, 130 Sansome Road, Mooresville, $410,000, on May 6.
From The Jared and Andrea McSweeny Revocable Living Trust, A. McSweeny/TR and J. McSweeny/TR to B. Fincher, metes and bounds, N. Broad Street, Mooresville, $47,000, on May 6.
From R. and E. Hussey to L. and V. Kaiser, Lot 1401 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 104 Certificate St., Mooresville, $340,000, on May 6.
From B. Ivill to R. Gallo, Lot 169 of Mallard Head Country Club, 285 Mallard Way, Mooresville, $415,000, on May 7.
From B. and R. Bethard to J. Scarcelli, Pier 33 condominiums, 103 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 209, Mooresville, $306,000, on May 7.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and A. Ramsey, Lot 244 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 104 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $327,500, on May 7.
From M. Lopez, M. Martinez Lopez and A. Cervantes to T. Wilson, 0.83 acre, lot off Lutz/Academy Street, Mooresville, $3,000, on May 7.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to D. and D. Stanton, Lot 21 of Byers Creek, 126 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $336,000, on May 7.
From J. Davis to Taltic Properties LLC, Lot 30 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 142 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $225,000, on May 7.
From J.W. Knox Holdings, LLC to J. Boggs, Lot 2 of Lakeview Shores, 778 Langtree Road, Mooresville, $236,000, on May 7.
From M.and D. Deberardino to M. and K. Egan, Lot 191 of Cherry Grove, 142 Weeping Springs Drive, Mooresville, $426,000, on May 7.
From J. Wilkinson/Indvl & TR, D. Wilkinson Jr./TR and D. Wilkinson to D. Aloise and C. Nunez, metes and bounds, 2344 Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $227,000, on May 7.
From F. Homesley/Indvl & Exr, C. Homesley and V. Golden/Est to S. and K. Hildebran, Lots 8 and PT9 of Ferncliff Estates, 115 Gossett Court, Mooresville, $265,000, on May 7.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and A. Cureton, Lot 94 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $335,500, on May 7.
From D. and R. Huthmacher to E. Quezada, R. Coronado and R. Sime Coronado, Lot 127 of Stafford, 194 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $355,000, on May 7.
From R. and R. and H. Stentz to E. and T. Wensjoe, Lot 41 of Waterlynn, 114 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $342,500, on May 7.
From J. Swindell to N. and S. Donthu, Lot 34 of Morrison Plantation, 228 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $510,000, on May 7.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and J. Urbach, Lot 152 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 105 W. Northstone Road, Mooresville, $399,500, on May 7.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Pierce, Lot 424 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $396,000, on May 7.
From D. Markham and G. Markham/Indvl & Agt to G. and R. Logan, Lot 171 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 174 Caversham Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on May 7.
From J & S Investments of Lake Norman, LLC to AMH NC Properties Two L.P., Lot 242 of Winborne, 136 Winborne Drive, Mooresville, $249,000, on May 7.
From D. and V. Abernathy to J. and J. Riley, Lot 205 of Cherry Grove, 143 Weeping Spring Drive, Mooresville, $407,500, on May 7.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and S. Mendiola, Lot 461 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $443,000, on May 7.
From K. Sherrill/Indvl & AIF and F. and B. and B. and S. Sherrill to E. Bivens, Lot 72 of The Woodlands, 111 Balsam Court, Mooresville, $278,000, on May 7.
MOUNT ULLA
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Q. Mills, 1.509 acres, 2240 Triplett Road, Mount Ulla, $230,000, on April 30.
STATESVILLE
From A. Rossario to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 45 of Davidson Woods, 212 Winding Cedar Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on April 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and S. MacDonald, Lot 56 of Fox Den, 112 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $271,500, on April 30.
From J. and J. and K. and K. Dodson to Boulton Properties LLC, Lot 58 of Old Farm, 607 Pebblestone Court, Statesville, $184,500, on April 30.
From H. Davidson/TR and Hazel S. Davidson Revocable Living Trust to S. Velez, Lot 16 of Deer Crossing, 130 Deer Haven Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on April 30.
From L. and A. Bass to R. Tucker, 0.82 acre, 232 Black Road, Statesville, $200,000, on April 30.
From M. and T. Looney to G. and E. Watson, Lot 150 of Olde Statesville, 133 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $290,000, on April 30.
From C. Goodin and R. Goodin/AIF to C. and R. Goodin and S. Cartner, metes and bounds, Lots PT 16 and 17, 208 Lindsey St., Statesville, $1,000, on April 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to G. and S. Richardson, Lot 70 of Fox Den, Statesville, $323,000, on April 30.
From N. Bailey, L. Bailey-Hancock/AIF, L. Bailey Hancock/AIF and L. Hancock/AIF to CF 7811 LLC, Lot 21 of Fourth Creek Crossing, 503 S. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $60,000, on April 30.
From Shedley Investments, LLC to Shooting Stars Investment, LLC, Lots 64-65 of Woodlawn, 504 Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, $43,000, on April 30.
From Affordable Efficiencies, Inc. to KFS North Carolina, LLC, two tracts, .833 acre and .162 acre, 139 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, $721,000, on April 30.
From J. and L. Meadows to NREM N.C., LLC, Bethesda Road, Statesville, $43,000, on April 30.
From L. Agnew, L. Sloan and T. Agnew to J. Tuten, Lot 61 of Seven Springs, 410 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $25,000, on April 30.
From R. and R. and S. and S. Durham to N. and C. Rogers, 0.36 acre, (PT 11-PT14), Whites Mill Road, Statesville, $8,000, on April 30.
From Jun Hong, LLC to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 869 Opal St., Statesville, $25,000, on April 30.
From Investcar, LLC to NC Housing Solutions, LLC, metes and bounds, 869 Opal St., Statesville, $32,000, on April 30.
From L. and A. Koerner to C. and C. Tomlin and B. Dagenhart, Lot 43 of Chipley Park Tsumas-West addition, 198 Harriet Lane, Statesville, $130,000, on April 30.
From C. and C. Warner to J. and K. Dodson, 0.486 acre, 1135 Lakeside Drive, Statesville, $290,000, on April 30.
From T. and T. Menster and J. and J. and T. Case to Roco Builders, LLC, Lot 15 of Statesville Development Company, 1012 7th St., Statesville, $5,000, on April 30.
From True Homes, LLC to D. Myers, Lot 38 of Larkin, Statesville, $301,000, on April 30.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Donyo and S. Mijiyawa, Lot 219 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $236,500, on April 30.
From A. Nantz to B. Adkins and C. Junior, Lot 46 of Coolwood, 120 Southway Lane, Statesville, $75,000, on April 30.
From A. Mills III to R. and D. and D. Poole, 1 acre, 1239 Eufola Road, Statesville, $85,000, on April 30.
From J. and N. Storment to W. and P. Martin, Lot 3 of Brookdale, 600 Dogwood Road, Statesville, $310,000, on April 30.
From G. and J. and C. Burgin to C. Burgin, Unit A-3 of Broadbury Hill, 415 E. Broad St., Statesville, $115,000, on April 30.
From M. and M. and J. Davis to A. Nantz and A. Lett, Lot 17 of Stones Edge, 172 Gemstone Drive, Statesville, $167,000, on April 30.
From CTRRR, LLC to HPA US1 LLC, Lot 101 of Country Club Estates, 626 Margaret Drive, Statesville, $285,500, on April 30.
From A. and D. McLain to I. Moye, Lot 5 of Crown Vue Townhomes, 1614 Crown Vue Court, Statesville, $260,000, on April 30.
From Oak Street, LLC to S. Williamson and J. Reynolds, two tracts, 0.613 acre and 0.428 acre, 1913 Shelton Ave., Statesville, $275,000, on April 3.
From R. Pharr to Lake Norman Security Patrol, Inc., Lot PT6-PT8 of Villa Heights, 2003 Cline St., Statesville, $80,000, on May 3.
From S. and S. and C. and C. Plass to Simple Property Solutions, LLC, Lot 3 of Diamond Hill, 517 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $46,000, on May 3.
From S. and S. and C. and C. Plass to Simple Property Solutions, LLC, Lot 3 of Lakeview, 911 Lakeview Drive, Statesville, $46,000, on May 3.
From S. and C. and C. Plass to Simple Property Solutions, LLC, Lot 9 of Hill Terrace, 908 Hill Terrace, Statesville, $46,000, on May 3.
From S. and C. and C. Plass to Simple Property Solutions, LLC, tracts, metes and bounds, 1923 Guy St., Statesville, $46,000, on May 3.
From S. and C. and C. Plass to Simple Property Solutions, LLC, 0.275 acre, (Lots PT6 and 7), 945 Connor St., Statesville, $46,000, on May 3.
From R. Rizzotto to R. and D. Upright, 0.514 acre and 1.217 acres, two tracts off Orchard Lane, Statesville, $75,000, on May 3.
From Brawtus Management Company, LLC to G. Tulbert, Lot 44 of Wood Rose Park, 169 DJ Drive, Statesville, $180,000, on May 3.
From T. Ramsey and P. Williams to J. Ramsey, 616 Hackett St., Statesville, $3,000, on May 3.
From D. and P. Yang to B. and D. Thomas, 6.71 acres, 145 White Rock Farm Lane, Statesville, $185,000, on May 3.
From D. and D. Johnson and D. Lazenby to A. Lazenby, 1.04 acres, 3000 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $95,000, on May 3.
From C. Broome to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 20-24 Long Street, Statesville, $63,000, on May 3.
From Robert H. Howard Family Trust and A. Freeze/TR to A. Freeze, 15.448 acres, Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $124,000, on May 3.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Iraheta, C. Cruz Iraheta, R. Chavez and R. Granados Chavez, Lot 212 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $226,500, on May 3.
From J. and J. and F. and F. Braswell and J. and A. Adams to F. Orozco and L. Ocampo, Lots 25 and 26 of North View Estates, Druid St., Statesville, and 806 Carolina Ave. N., Statesville, $150,000, on May 3.
From J. Kinney/Indvl & Exr, J. Kinney/Indvl & Exr, T. Kinney/Est and T. Kinney/Est to JNR Homes (Lot 25), 233 Long St., Statesville, $12,500, on May 3.
From M. Bruning to W. and P. Martin, Lots 1-3 and Lots 10-12 of Milholland addition to Oakland Heights, Statesville, $349,000, on May 3.
From W. and W. and P. and P. Wilson to Horizons Kids Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 38.473 acres, 4691 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $340,000, on May 4.
From T. and T. and T. and T. Campbell to C. and C. White, 2 acres, 310 Sunflower Road, Statesville, $372,000, on May 4.
From D. Call to Shedley Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, 1706 5th St., Statesville, $45,000, on May 4.
From Southwest 505, LLC to D. and R. Oglesby, Lot 85 of Harbor Watch, 130 N. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $505,000, on May 4.
From M. and J. Galliher to Opendoor Property Trust I, (Lots 4 and 5), Brookmeade Drive, Statesville, $351,000, on May 4.
From J. and J. and C. and D. and D. and M. Boggs to Wilson Building, Inc., 1.4538 acres, Edgewood Drive, Statesville, $47,000, on May 4.
From D. and V. Deviney to E. Holguin and D. Salazar, Lot 19 of River Rock Development, 170 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on May 4.
From R. Adkins to C. and H. Stewart, 0.602 acre, 3010 Eastway Drive, Statesville, $228,000, on May 5.
From S. and S. Reddy to J. and C. Wilson, Lot 12 of Northlake, 121 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $360,000, on May 5.
From L. Stinson to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 14 of Hill N Dale, 148 Hillndale Lane, Statesville, $15,000, on May 5.
From D. and A. Bishop to H. and S. Strickland, Lot 85 of Castlegate, 125 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $252,000, on May 5.
From J. and J. and K. Phipps to J. and T. and J. and J. Newman, tracts, metes and bounds, 204 Jimmy Drive, Statesville, $550,000, on May 5.
From C. Stiltner, C. Stedman and S. and S. Stiltner to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, 1 acre, Lot 19 of Olde Town Mobile Homes Inc., 168 Dusty Loop, Statesville, $23,000, on May 6.
From J. and J. and D. Pasco to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, Lot 36 of Augusta Greens, 123 Big Bertha Drive, Statesville, $16,000, on May 6.
From G. Fox/Indvl & Exr, M. Lindsey/Est, P. Fox and M. and D. and V. and M. Lindsey to L. and K. Dellinger, two tracts, 8.98 acres and 1.76 acres, Sain Road, Statesville, $165,000, on May 6.
From J. Adcock to W. Self, Lots 44-PT47 of Park Grove, TBD N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $27,000, on May 6.
From Max Properties, LLC to M. Spangler, metes and bounds, 627 W. Sharpe St., Statesville, $179,000, on May 6.
From Simple Property Solutions, LLC to J. Weidman and N. Daneshpayeh, Lot 3 of Diamond Hill, 517 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $46,000, on May 6.
From Simple Property Solutions, LLC to J. Weidman and N. Daneshpayeh, two tracts, metes and bounds, 1923 Guy St., Statesville, $70,000, on May 6.
From Simple Property Solutions, LLC to J. Weidman and N. Daneshpayeh, 0.275 acre, 945 Connor St., Statesville, $53,500, on May 6.
From Simple Property Solutions, LLC to J. Weidman and N. Daneshpayeh, Lot 3 of Lake View, 911 Lakeview Drive, Statesville, $49,000, on May 6.
From Simple Property Solutions, LLC to J. Weidman and N. Daneshpayeh, Lot 9 of Hill Terrace, 908 Hill Terrace, Statesville, $44,000, on May 6.
From R. and M. Burgdoff to D. and D. Schoch, Lot 15 of Gray Rock Shoals, Grayrock Drive, Statesville, $26,000, on May 6.
From I. Prema and C. Duncan to J. and T. Neale, (PT22 and 23), 1125 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $75,000, on May 7.
From S. Gonzalez, S. Norman and J. Gonzalez to V. and W. Roman, Lot 150 of Valley Brook, 1453 Winter Drive, Statesville, $235,000, on May 7.
From M. Fields/Exr and M. Mayes/Est to Nest Homes, LLC, 61.371 acres, 304 New Salem Road, Statesville, $46,000, on May 7.
From D. and D. Dennington to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 8 of Cross Creek, 261 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $234,000, on May 7.
From S. and M. Kincaid to N. MacArthur, Lot 81 of Jan-Joy Acres, 2102 Joe Road, Statesville, $195,000, on May 7.
From Morrison Family Limited Partnership to W2 NC, LLC, 2.575 acres, Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $50,000, on May 7.
From S. Borchelt and H. Chandler to M. King, Lot 30 of Bellwood, 151 Kaywood Lane, Statesville, $243,000, on May 7.
From Kenson Homes, LLC to J. and B. Lambert, Lot 7 of Carson Creek, 233 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $379,000, on May 7.
From H. Spell and C. Fogel to J. and S. Conrad, Lot 80 of Shannon Acres, 219 W. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $50,000, on May 7.
From W. and C. Howell to M. and K. Roberson, 0.46 acre, 620 Stockton St., Statesville, $120,000, on May 7.
From M. Moore to L. and M. Deberardino, Lot 15 of Hidden River, 141 Hidden River Lane, Statesville, $381,000, on May 7.
From M. Keckeisen, G. Keckeisen Jr./AIF and G. Keckeisen Jr./AIF to J. and T. Hancock, Unit 50 Magnolia Glen condominium, 1017 The Glen St., Statesville, $342,000, on May 7.
From J. and J. Mayberry and C. Davis/Agt to R. Larraechea, R. De Larraechea and F. Wolfenson, Lot 68 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 911 Barracuda Ave., Statesville, $119,000, on May 7.
From JNH Builders, Inc. to S. and B. Treadway, Lot 66 of Featherstone, 114 Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $198,000, on May 7.
From J. and J. Ambrose to R. and J. Phelan, two tracts, metes and bounds, tract off Gregory Road, Statesville, $35,000, on May 7.
From E. Vizel and D. Isfan to K. and M. McCachern, two tracts, Lot 30 and 31 of Eastbrook, 2534 and 2536 Heritage Circle, Statesville, and Lot 53 of Nelly Green Estates, Statesville, $286,000, on May 7.
From B. Moose/TR, B. Moose/TR and Bonnie Sue T. Moose Living Trust to K. and P. Hughes, Lot 1 of Sherwood Forest, 194 Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, $315,000 on May 7.
From W. and L. Cash to J. Fain, 2 acres, 361 N. Shady Rest Road, Statesville, $133,500, on May 7.
STONY POINT
From R. and R. Cardoe to J. and A. Coram, Lot 14 of Riverwalk, 239 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $22,000, on May 4.
From Millsaps-Sweeney Developers and D. Millsaps/PTNR to A. and A. Moose, Lot 31 of West Iredell Acres, 114 Greenmont Drive, Stony Point, $22,000, on May 6.
From S. and C. Kramm to T. Bowlin, Lot 19 of Lindsey Farm Acres, 139 Millet Drive, Stony Point, $146,000, on May 7.
TROUTMAN
From S. and S. Waters and N. and N. Holmes to T. and K. Green, Lot 46 of Windstone Crossing, 138 Windstone Drive, Troutman, $320,000, on April 30.
From D. and C. and C. Hillson to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 203 of Sutter’s Mill, 129 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $269,000, on April 30.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Connolly, Lot 25 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $277,500, on April 30.
From K. and S. Cooke to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 60 of Falls Cove, 129 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $374,000, on April 30.
From D. and A. Kirby to R. and L. Michael, Lot 62 of Carlye Farms, 132 Farmdale Drive, Troutman, $312,000, on April 30.
From O. and C. Marshall to C. and S. Blocher, Lot 68 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 169 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $380,000, on April 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. Noell, Lot 112 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 127 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $349,000, on April 30.
From J. and S. Fackender to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 108 of Sutter’s Mill, 203 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $310,000, on May 3.
From R. and R. McKean to K. and K. Poerschke, Lot 33 of Hawkes Bay, 197 April Road, Troutman, $860,000, on May 3.
From Falls Park, LLC to K. and V. Caprio, Lot 4 of Falls Park, 412 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $70,000, on May 4.
From Sanders Ridge Development, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lots 9, 10 and 103 of Sanders Ridge, 135 and 139 Round Rock Road, Troutman and 140 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $95,000, on May 5.
From Sanders Ridge Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 22 of Sanders Ridge, 139 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $95,000, on May 5.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to E. and P. Sinon, Lot 49 of Windstone Crossing, Troutman, $345,500, on May 5.
From True Homes, LLC to N. and M. Williams, Lot 71 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $255,500, on May 6.
From E. and E. and L. Seals to C. and R. Kafer, Lot 54 of Twin Creek Estates, 184 Twin Creeks Drive, Troutman, $495,000, on May 6.
From C. Ferrar to S. Ferrar, metes and bounds, 222 Wagner St., Troutman, $115,000, on May 6.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to N. and C. Drake, Lot 31 of Windstone Crossing, 138 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $293,500, on May 6.
From K. Smith/Est, K. Smith/Est, W. Smith/Exr & Indvl, M. Smith/Exr & Indvl, M. Smith/Exr & Indvl, L. Eddins-Smith, L. Eddins Smith and L. and C. Smith to Z. and R. Little, lot, metes and bounds, 416 Wagner St., Troutman, $162,000, on May 7.
From True Homes, LLC to D. Girard and T. Johnson, Lot 19 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $368,500, on May 7.
From 335 South Main Street, LLC to DPH, LLC, metes and bounds, South Main St., Troutman, $230,000, on May 7.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A. and C. Errickson, Lot 100 of Sanders Ridge, 152 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $310,000, on May 7.
From L. and C. Conroy to L. and M. Pace, Lot 18 of Normandy Breaks, 157 Trellis Lane, Troutman, $288,000, on May 7.