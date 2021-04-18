Iredell County real estate transactions: April 4-10

TROUTMAN

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 148 and 151 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on April 5.

From True Homes, LLC to P. and C. Scollon, Lot 27 of Sutters Mill II, 144 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $275,500, on April 5.

From R. and J. Jablonski to S. Vincent/TR, K. Vincent/TR and The Vincent Family Living Trust, Lot 41 of Dogwood Estates, 141 Princess Loop, Troutman, $276,000, on April 5.

From M. Schultze to S. and S. Meade, Lot 89 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 151 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $530,000, on April 6.

From The Zmaczynski Family Irrevocable Trust, N. Zmaczynski/TR, M. Zmaczynski and B. Barber to M. Emerson, Lot 38 of Westwinds, 139 Gayle Drive, Troutman, $143,500, on April 6.

From H. Foster to B. Walther, Lot 21 of Wiltshire Creek, 179 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $248,000, on April 7.

From True Homes, LLC to Cirrus Property Management, Inc., Lot 51 of Sutters Mill, 170 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $345,500, on April 7.

From J. and J. and J. Bainbridge to R. and A. Whaley, Lot 3 of Sarah’s Creek, 490 Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $390,000, on April 8.