Iredell County real estate transactions: April 4-10

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 4-10. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From R. and P. and T. and T. and D. Walden, B. Walden/Indvl & AIF and A. and A. Walden to Oak Springs, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, and 1.50 acres, Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, $2,549,000, on April 7.
From P. and S. Ratcliff to M. and K. Wolfe, Lot 1741 of The Point, 105 Gainswood Drive, Mooresville, $2,000,000, on April 6.
From R. and R. and P. and P. Lenhardt to M. Lange and M. Tabor, Lot 17 of Bay Crossing, 134 Sleepy Cove Trail, Mooresville, $1,420,000, on April 6.
From J. Dainko to B. and S. McCormick, Lot 1229 of The Point, 125 New Haven Drive, Mooresville, $1,320,000, on April 9.
From R. Shields to S. and R. Noorthoek, Lot 1 of Westview Reserve, 175 West Paces Road, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on April 9.
CLEVELAND
From Granite Ferry, Inc. to Adams Homes AEC, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Lots 17-19 and 47 of Hidden Creek subdivision, Cleveland, $160,000, on April 5.
From K. Burgess to J. and C. House, 0.4991 acre, 1419 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $112,000, on April 6.
HAMPTONVILLE
From J. and J. and L. Norman to K. Norman, 14.136 acres, 654 Troy Mill Road, Hamptonville, $63,000, on April 26.
HARMONY
From T. and T. and J. and J. Turbiville to J. and W. Reavis, 48.839 acres, 478 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $330,000, on April 7.
MOORESVILLE
From E. Kudrna/Est, E. Kudrna/Est, V. Valdes-Fauli/Exr, V. Valdes Fauli/Exr, V. Fauli/Exr, V. Valdes-Fauli, V. Valdes Fauli, V. Fauli, C. Valdes-Fauli, C. Valdes Fauli, C. Fauli, C. Valdes-Fauli, C. Valdes Fauli, C. Fauli to Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC, Lot 102 of Linwood Farms, 175 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $202,500, on April 5.
From D. and D. and C. Haughton to W. Gibson, Lot 1 of Bradford Place townhomes, 109 W. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $217,500, on April 5.
From E. and J. Field to S. Barrington and J. Chima, Lot 13 of Oakwood, 321 W. Stewart Ave., Mooresville, $185,000, on April 5.
From NVR, Inc. to N. Muneton and J. Enciso, Lot 54C of Langtree at Waterfront, 135 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $354,000, on April 5.
From E. Bice/Est, M. Bice/Exr & Indvl, M. Bice/Exr & Indvl and R and C. and B. and A. and A. and E. and E. and N. Bice to C. Garcia and J. Botero, Lot 302 of Morrison Plantation, 104 Riding Trail, Mooresville, $320,000, on April 5.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 166 of Linwood Farms, 159 Heywatchis Drive, Mooresville, $323,000, on April 5.
From E. and E. and K. and K. Shelley to J. and P. Montgomery, Lot 24 of Morrison Cove, 116 Crossbow Lane, Mooresville, $501,000, on April 5.
From Eastwood Construction LLC to K. Adams, Lot 24 of Briargate, 133 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $396,000, on April 5.
From S. and C. Ellis to M. and A. Boyd, Lot 38 of Harbor Cove, 204 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $499,000, on April 5.
From J. Demmons to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 17 of The Hampshires, 130 Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, $260,000, on April 5.
From T. and T. and P. Romand to K. Edge, Lot 301 of Talbert Homes, 156 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $190,000, on April 5.
From G. and J. Miller to R. and S. Lovette, (Lot 139), 165 Hogan Lane, Mooresville, $490,000, on April 5.
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to SFR Javeling Borrower, LP, Lot 34 of Lochmere, 107 Meandering Way Lane, Mooresville, $297,500, on April 5.
From A. and A. Stern to G. and A. Lewis, Lot 85 of The Harbour, 112 Pine Cliff Lane, Mooresville, $665,000, on April 5.
From L. and L. Perry and C. Clark to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 80 of Avalon, 173 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $384,000, on April 5.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to D. Molyneaux and S. Brown, Lot 42 of Byers Creek, 140 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $351,000, on April 5.
From J. and S. Timmerman to B. and J. Mayes, Lot 1 of Templeton Bay, 107 Huntfield Way, Mooresville, $625,000, on April 5.
From T. Sholar to P. Miller, Lot 1 of Colony Court, 118 Colony Hill Lane, Mooresville, $630,000, on April 5.
From I. and I. and M. and M. Easter to K. and M. Radecki, (Lot 1055), 249 Hideaway Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on April 6.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Arteaga, S. Montano Arteaga and C. and F. Delgado, Lot 154 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 114 E. Northstone Road, Mooresville, $310,000, on April 6.
From A. and D. Frushtick to F. and D. Kloese, Lot 1504 of Talbert Townes, 110 Kase Court, Mooresville, $255,000, on April 6.
From N. Thompson/TR and The Nancy J. Thompson Revocable Trust to K. and L. Eggleston, (Lot 1562), 128 Kings Cross Lane, Mooresville, $940,000, on April 6.
From N. and N. Haraden and K. Seidel to F. Orlando, Lot 4 of Morrison Cove, 119 Morrison Cove Road, Mooresville, $448,000, on April 6.
From M. Paludo and P. and P. Desouza to L. Murdoch/TR and Lynn Messer Murdoch Revocable Trust, Lot 1032 of Sconset Village at the Point, 154 Hopkinton Drive, Mooresville, $921,000, on April 6.
From R. and S. Scharbarth to L. and A. Wetzel, Lot 402 of Morrison Plantation, 114 Overlook Cove Loop, Mooresville, $975,000, on April 6.
From F. LaBarre to R. and S. Scharbarth, Lot 12 of Kerri Plantation, 176 Savannah Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $565,000, on April 6.
From W. and A. Oliphant to R. and D. Compton, square footage, Oliphant Road, Mooresville, $6,000, on April 6.
From C. Allred to FKH SFR PropCo D, LP, Lot 21 of Crosby Woods, 130 Beam Drive, Mooresville, $349,000, on April 6.
From M. Hill to A. and C. and J. Anderson, Lot 24 of Brantley Place, 112 Camforth Drive, Mooresville, $240,000, on April 6.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and E. Lange, Lot 434 of Atwater Landing, 123 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $357,500, on April 7.
From E. and L. Knoth to M. Schultze, Lot 35 of Trillium, 116 Eagles Landing Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on April 7.
From JET Holdings, LLC to Red Bird Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 108 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $169,000, on April 7.
From D. and D. and M. and R. and R. Perdock and M. Harding to A. Tyus, Lot 147 of Linwood Farms, 132 Heywatchis Drive, Mooresville, $302,000, on April 7.
From R. and K. Blade to M. and K. Pressley, Lot 65 of Cherry Grove, 162 Winterbell Drive, Mooresville, $401,500, on April 7.
From J. Washam to Vacation at Lake Norman, LLC, (Lot 86), 304 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $781,000, on April 7.
From C. Anderson to Vacation at Lake Norman, LLC, 0.92 acre, (Lot 935), 156 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $815,000, on April 7.
From Exemplar Holdings, LLC to S. and L. Emerson, Lot 1 of Creek Stone, 106 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $548,000, on April 7.
From SPH One, LLLP to S. Wilson, Lot 243 of Curtis Pond, 113 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $296,000, on April 7.
From T. and T. and D. Walden to Oak Springs, LLC, 1 acre, Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, $51,500, on April 7.
From AMH NC Properties, L.P. and AH4R Properties, LLC/PTNR to D. Colson, Lot 70 of Harbor Cove, 137 Currituck Court, Mooresville, $335,000, on April 7.
From Ribbon Home SPV I LLC and Ribbon Home SPV I, LLC to A. Logan, Lot 87 of Briargate, 109 Lantern Acres Drive, Mooresville, $307,000, on April 7.
From D. Holcomb to M. Hill and C. Maines, Lot 63 of Linwood Farms, 167 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $310,000, on April 7.
From Dorothy C. Hoffner Trust, Dorothy C. Hoffner Trust Agreement, S. Arnold/TR and L. Chandler/TR to Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes, LLC, two tracts, Lot 9 and metes and bounds, 113 Keats Road, Mooresville, $810,000, on April 8.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 123 of Waterlynn, 126 Tulip Drive, Mooresville, $315,000, on April 8.
From NVR, Inc. to R. and S. Allen, Lot 52E of Langtree at Waterfront, 135 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $381,500, on April 8.
From P. Escareno, D. Moguel and I. Santiago to F. and A. Goins, Lot 20 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 105 Clarendon St., Mooresville, $320,000, on April 8.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and J. Anderson, Lot 388 of Atwater Landing, 107 Maritime St., Mooresville, $349,000, on April 8.
From H. and C. and C. Stakely to D. and K. Pralle, (Lot 343), 196 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $590,000, on April 8.
From S. and S. Carns to J. and J. Glas, Lot 109 of Atwater Landing, 138 Sweet Leaf Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on April 8.
From J. and J. Reed to D. and L. Tatum, Lot 152 of Stafford, 127 Holsworthy Drive, Mooresville, $563,000, on April 8.
From K. and K. Riley to B. Mills Jr. Lot 7 of Harris Hill, 113 Teaberry Court, Mooresville, $180,000, on April 8.
From D. and C. Scovill to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 59 of Waterlynn, 139 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $369,500, on April 8.
From E. and E. and J. Ascanio to A. and P. Kilian, Lot 703 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 110C Mint Ave., Mooresville, $312,000, on April 8.
From M. Volpe and K. Stanley to R. and D. Cornwell, metes and bounds, portion of Lot 28 and 29 of Oakwood, 326 W. Stewart Ave., Mooresville, $192,500, on April 8.
From J. and R. Freese to D. Taylor, two tracts, Lots 40 and 40A of Templeton Bay, Mooresville, $330,000, on April 8.
From Woodbridge Partners, LLC to Princeton Homes, LLC, Lot 3 of Fernleaf, 540 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $79,000, on April 8.
From E. Morrow/Est, R. McIntosh/Admr and T. and C. and A. Williams to M. and C. Frye, two tracts, 1-2/3 acres and metes and bounds, 1125 and 1127 Young St., Mooresville, $30,000, on April 9.
From R. and S. Helms to J. and S. Schoenbauer, Lot 201 of Brookhaven, 150 Mangum Circle, Mooresville, $226,000, on April 9.
From J. Carter/Est, J. Carter/Est, J. Carter/Indvl & Exr & AIF, J. and M. and J. and S. and C. and J. McDaniel, G. and M. Schombs, J. Carter, G. and J. and T. McDaniel and T. Driver to G. Rolls and M. Losquadro, Lot 60 of Morrison Cove, 104 Morrison Cove Road, Mooresville, $403,500, on April 9.
From R. and M. Gardner to M. Bay, 2.89 acres, Oakwood Street, Mooresville, $60,000, on April 9.
From J. and K. Pech to K. and D. Hudson, Lot 44 of Creekwood Village, Mooresville, $82,000, on April 9.
From J. and D. and S. and S. Franz to D. Baione and M. Drozd, 6.161 acres, 116 Raykecki Drive, Mooresville, $408,000, on April 9.
From The Clemens Legacy Trust, J. Clemens/TR and J. Clemens/TR to D. and H. Tyler, Lot 152 of Brookhaven, 125 Summerwood Drive, Mooresville, $190,000, on April 9.
From R. Friesinger to R11 Company, LLC, Lot 1, 648 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $80,000, on April 9.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and C. Rahn, Lot 392 of Atwater Landing, 119 Maritime St., Mooresville, $328,000, on April 9.
From J. Chapman to B. Scheidecker, Pier 33 Condominiums, 108 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 418, Mooresville, $273,000, on April 9.
From J. and J. and D. Williams to R. and A. Harvey, Lot 28 of Millswood Place, 665 Millswood Drive, Mooresville, $358,000, on April 9.
OLIN
From Todd Ellis Building, Inc. to L. McGuire, Lot 32 of Padgett Farms, 107 Allen Hills Way, Olin, $247,000, on April 5.
STATESVILLE
From J. and A. Leonard and J. and B. Kirk to L. and A. Custer, two tracts, Lot 21 and 22 of Laurel Grove and 3.244 acres, 231 Hickory Nut Drive, Statesville, $225,000, on April 5.
From C. and K. Charnock to C. Salisbury, metes and bounds, 306 Brevard St., Statesville, $136,000, on April 5.
From National Retail Properties, LP and NNN GP Corp./PTNR to PTM, L.P., 0.8159 acre, 1542 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $425,000, on April 5.
From C. and C. Hess to J. Oldham, Lot 9 of Treebark Acres, 107 Treebark Road, Statesville, $197,000, on April 5.
From Better Path Homes LLC to M. Pizarro, Tract 6 of Burlington Mills Corporation, 918 Winston Ave., Statesville, $175,000, on April 5.
From Opal Properties of the Piedmont, LLC to Boulton Properties, LLC, Lot 173 of Tara’s Trace, 2122 Wexford Way, Statesville, $195,000, on April 6.
From J. Plyler, STEC to J. and T. Silva, Lot 345 of Oak Creek, 129 Buckwheat Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on April 6.
From G. Fox to W. and N. Petrozelli, Lots 45 and 46 of Westover, 618 Crestridge Road, Statesville, $30,000, on April 6.
From A. and K. and K. Partel to D. and S. Misner, Lot 26 of Windemere, 118 W. Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $67,000, on April 6.
From S. Nance to Snow Creek Ventures, LLC, two tracts, 0.213 acre and 0.0165 acre, 136 McCarran Trail, Statesville, $7,500, on April 6.
From F. White to R. Whren, Lots, Statesville Development Company, 1001 Goldsboro Ave., Statesville, $8,000, on April 6.
From E. Harmon to Zion Realty, LLC, multiple tracts, Lots 133-136 and Lots 137-140 of Oakdale Park, 2602 and 2608 Davie Ave., Statesville, $203,000, on April 6.
From S. Beltran and N. Mawyin to C. Renza and L. Ospina, Lot 1 of Deer Creek, 2104 James Way, Statesville, $43,000, on April 6.
From J. Albarracin, L. Oliveira, L. Martins De Oliveira and L. De Oliveira to Shedley Investments, LLC, Lots 64 and 65 of Woodlawn, 504 Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, $32,000, on April 6.
From H. and A. Gibbs to M. and D. Brotherton, Lot 9 of Windemere Island, 319 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $1,030,000, on April 6.
From D. and A. and A. Dowell to B. Morgan, Lot 62 of Glen Ridge, 135 Brandywine Loop, Statesville, $270,000, on April 6.
From T. and T. and T. Gregory, K. and R. Nixon and R. and T. Gregory to J. O’Learly, Lot 6 of River Rock Development, 137 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on April 6.
From T. and T. and T. Gregory, K. and R. Nixon and R. and T. Gregory to M. Melicia/TR, S. Melicia/TR and 161 Pumice Drive Land Trust, Lot 12 of River Rock Development, 161 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on April 6.
From P. and K. Cowart to J. Hunter, 1.311 acres, 868 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $86,500, on April 7.
From J. and T. Wooten to E. and R. Valtcheva, 3.723 acres, 126 River Run Road, Statesville, $250,000, on April 7.
From T. Collins, K. Collins/AIF and W. and J. Kennedy to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 25 of Woodhaven Estates, 141 Woodhaven Drive, Statesville, $50,000, on April 7.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to J. Argueta, Lot 25 of Woodhaven Estates, 141 Woodhaven Drive, Statesville, $50,000, on April 7.
From B. and A. Johnson to J. and C. Aluisio, two tracts, metes and bounds, Kingsdale Drive, Statesville, $262,500, on April 7.
From A. and A. and A. Whitaker to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 34 of Pine Forest, 135 Planters Drive, Statesville, $301,500, on April 7.
From N. Broyhill to L. Cruz, Lot 5 of Saddlebrook, 682 Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $12,000, on April 7.
From N. and R. Edwards to J. and I. Schneider, Lot 21 of Ridgewood, 216 Windingwood Drive, Statesville, $23,500, on April 7.
From D. and W. and L. and L. and T. and P. and K. and K. and K. Campbell to J. Emory, metes and bounds, 3523 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $150,000, on April 7.
From R. and Y. Little to C. George, Lot 40 of Featherstone, 133 Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $190,000, on April 8.
From True Homes, LLC to A. Finkelstein, Lot 220 of Hidden Lakes, 134 Galley Lane, Statesville, $244,000, on April 8.
From Optimistic Venture Group, LLC to D. Thompson, Lots 33-34 of Greenwood Grove, Wood Street, Statesville, $210,000, on April 8.
From J. and G. and G. Sloan to Central School Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., 10.213 acres, Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $200,000, on April 8.
From C. and A. Childers to FKH SFR Propco D, L.P., Lot 15 of Hidden Lakes, 144 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $271,000, on April 8.
From T. and T. Campbell to K. Williams, Lots 125-127 of Ridgecrest, 126, 132 and 136 Beaverwood Lane, Statesville, $196,000, on April 8.
From P. Ebert to J. and L. Holbrook, Lots 36 and 43 of Spring Shore, 138 Island View Road, Statesville, $185,000, on April 8.
From T. and D. Wright to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, metes and bounds, PT6 and PT7 of Bloomfield, 241 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $26,500, on April 8.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to K. Fennig, metes and bounds, 241 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $59,000, on April 8.
From T. Hope to R. Owens, Lot 10, Estate Drive, Statesville, $9,000, on April 8.
From J. Bradshaw/Est, A. Rash/Indvl & Exr, J. and J. Rash, E. Hoots, E. Jordan and A. Hoots to E. Harmon, Lot 86 of Country Woods Estates, 191 Oak Haven Drive, Statesville, $202,000, on April 8.
From A. Plyler to L. Juckett, Lot 110 of Forest Acres, 116 Sylvan Drive, Statesville, $142,500, on April 9.
From K. and E. and E. Brown to J. and J. Taub, Lot 17 of Seven Springs, 201 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $20,000, on April 9.
From S. and E. Kyles and J. and D. Kincaid to H. and T. Little, 9.42 acres, 129 Kyles Oak Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on April 9.
From C. and C. and V. and V. Furry to T. and A. Ogles, Unit 262 Powder House Hill, 262 Kelly St., Statesville, $97,000, on April 9.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Felix and H. Melendez, Lot 4 of Park Grove, 703 Partridge Drive, Statesville, $240,000, on April 9.
From D. Hartness/TR, D. Hartness/TR, Amended and Restated Wayne E. Weber Revocable Trust Agreement and R. Matthews/TR to J. Baynes and C. Puma, Lot 12 of Park Grove, Brookwood Court, Statesville, $16,500, on April 4.
STONY POINT
From S. Saunders to C. Davis and J. Stone, Lots 5 and 6 of Riverwalk, 129 Wood Cove Lane, Stony Point, $45,000, on April 7.
From Bethel United Methodist Church of Statesville, Inc. to C. and W. Pope, metes and bounds, 276 Pope Farm Road, Stony Point, $430,000, on April 9.
From Bethel United Methodist Church of Statesville, Inc. to T. and D. Waugh, 10.244 acres, 256 Pope Farm Road, Stony Point, $220,000, on April 9.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to K. Wallace and K. Hauck, Lot 18 of West Iredell Acres, 134 West Valley Lane, Stony Point, $147,000, on April 9.
TROUTMAN
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 148 and 151 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on April 5.
From True Homes, LLC to P. and C. Scollon, Lot 27 of Sutters Mill II, 144 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $275,500, on April 5.
From R. and J. Jablonski to S. Vincent/TR, K. Vincent/TR and The Vincent Family Living Trust, Lot 41 of Dogwood Estates, 141 Princess Loop, Troutman, $276,000, on April 5.
From M. Schultze to S. and S. Meade, Lot 89 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 151 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $530,000, on April 6.
From The Zmaczynski Family Irrevocable Trust, N. Zmaczynski/TR, M. Zmaczynski and B. Barber to M. Emerson, Lot 38 of Westwinds, 139 Gayle Drive, Troutman, $143,500, on April 6.
From H. Foster to B. Walther, Lot 21 of Wiltshire Creek, 179 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $248,000, on April 7.
From True Homes, LLC to Cirrus Property Management, Inc., Lot 51 of Sutters Mill, 170 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $345,500, on April 7.
From J. and J. and J. Bainbridge to R. and A. Whaley, Lot 3 of Sarah’s Creek, 490 Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $390,000, on April 8.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 29 of Sutters Mill II, 148 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $64,000, on April 8.
From P. and K. and K. Dunlop to Nest Homes, LLC, tract 3 of Cool Valley, Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $124,000, on April 9.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and J. Chapman, Lot 111 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 125 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $322,500, on April 9.
From J. and J. and K. and K. Britland to C. and A. Davala, 0.57 acre, 252 Wesley St., Troutman, $430,000, on April 9.
From C. Sherrill and K. Sherrill/AIF to C. and K. Sherrill, metes and bounds, 228 Rumple St., Troutman, $1,000, on April 9.
UNION GROVE
From A. Combs/Est, D. Laughlin/Indvl & Exr and K. and S. Laughlin to J. and P. Osborne, two tracts, metes and bounds, 3571 Jennings Road, Union Grove, and 0.562 acre, West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $150,000, on April 5.