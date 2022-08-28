Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug.14-20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 14-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From HDC-Brawley-Mooresville Partners, LP to MDC NC3, LP, Lot 2 of replat of Brawley Crossing, 426 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $9,873,500, on Aug. 15.

From M. and W. and W. Bowen and J. and J. and L. Brunner to Lazy K, LLC, Lot 2 of The Preserve at Windsor Pointe, 129 Potomac Lane, $4,600,000, on Aug. 19.

From D & R Storage Group, LLC to Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman, LLC, Lot 1 of Lakefield Retail Business Park, Oates Road, Mooresville, $2,250,000, on Aug. 15.

From W. and H. and H. Goodwin to J. Wood/TR, M. Wood/TR and The J. Jeffrey and Mary R. Wood Revocable Living Trust, Lot 262 of The Point on Norman, 155 Brawley Harbor Place, Mooresville, $1,985,000, on Aug. 19.

From T. and M. Kuran to B. Walczyszyn and B. Tartara, Lot 1160 of The Point, 123 Cape Cod Way, Mooresville, $1,480,000, on Aug. 15.

CLEVELAND

From J. Giddens to T. and E. Sutton, three acres, 1914 Mocksville Highway, Cleveland, $255,000, on Aug. 15.

From D. and P. Swicegood, J. Williams, R. Williams/Indvl & AIF and T. Swicegood to G. and W. Thomas, 52.062 acres, 885 Barry Oak Road, Cleveland, $300,000, on Aug. 18.

DAVIDSON

From J. Quinn and C. Shepherd to N. Kincaid, Lot 1 of Country Court, 106 Easter Lane, Davidson, $355,000, on Aug. 18.

HARMONY

From RBR Development, LLC to M. Rivera and G. Sanchez, 1.586 acres, 773 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $195,000, on Aug. 18.

MOORESVILLE

From E. and M. Bec to E. and L. Gomez, Lot 17 of Meadowbrook, 197 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $585,000, on Aug. 15.

From N. Chappell to M. and W. Shelley, Lot 68 of Bridgeport, 211 South Haven Drive, Mooresville, $502,500, on Aug. 15.

From E. Stewart to Elle Properties, LLC, lots, 736 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $125,000, on Aug. 15.

From C. and E. Anderson to L. Carroll, Lot 41 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 118 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $330,000, on Aug. 16.

From D. and T. Sansavera to R. Castronovo/TR, J. Castronovo/TR and Castronovo Trust, Lot 26 of Pecan Hills, 178 Pecan Hills Drive, Mooresville, $585,000, on Aug. 16.

From A. Peterson to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 15 of Byers Creek, 135 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $490,000, on Aug. 16.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Olvera and J. Garcia, Lot 181 of Gambill Forest, 114 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $386,000, on Aug. 16.

From JKB Smart Residential, LLC to J. Morrison, Lot 159 of Reed Creek, 164 Heath Lane, Mooresville, $265,000, on Aug. 16.

From Atmore Properties LLC to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 51 of Oakbrook, 128 Lismark Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on Aug. 16.

From M. and M. Pekarek to R. and A. Weddle, Lot 14 of Beechtree Forest, 201 Beech Tree Road, Mooresville, $650,000, on Aug. 16.

From B. and B. and B. Rathbun, A. McNeil, A. Rathbun, A. and A. McNeil and T. Rathbun to T. Heider, (Lots 240 and 241), 155 and 167 Binns Road, Mooresville, $1,400,000, on Aug. 16.

From D. and D. and L. and L. MacLeod to C. Clancy, Lot 11 of Winborne, 171 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on Aug. 17.

From M. Coffino to J. and K. Narvaez, Lot 117 of Gabriel Estates, 105 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $369,000, on Aug. 17.

From Greybrook Homes, LLC to S. McDermott, (Lot 1), 122 Stonehaven Drive, Mooresville, $1,069,000, on Aug. 17.

From F. and F. and K. and K. Rinere to L. Brosseau, Lot 20 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 150 Preserve Way, Mooresville, $860,000, on Aug. 17.

From A. and A. Lewis to D. and E. Managan, Lot 128 of Bells Crossing, 226 S. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $900,000, on Aug. 17.

From R and R. Robinson to C. Lopez, one acre and 0.097 acre, 111 Orchid Lane, Mooresville, $240,000, on Aug. 17.

From The Fred A. and Deborah L. Williamson Trust and D. Williamson/TR to L. Pilato, Lot 98 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 161 Cypress Landing Drive, Mooresville, $336,000, on Aug. 17.

From K. and K. Kelly and K. Kaiser to B. and J. Perkins and S. Watkins, Lot 140 of Bells Crossing, 288 S. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $925,000, on Aug. 17.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to W. Bhatti, Lot 190 of Gambill Forest, 113 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $401,000, on Aug. 17.

From B. and B. and J. and J. Perkins to J. and S. Mitchell, Lot 251 of Atwater Landing, 171 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $547,000, on Aug. 17.

From C. and C. Sasso to M. and R. Neilson, Lot 6 of Harbor View, 135 Sea Trail Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on Aug. 18.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to V. Easwaran, Lot 54 of Sequoia Forest, 129 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $447,500, on Aug. 18.

From S. and S. and R. Cowan to W. and S. Temple, Lot 405 of The Farms, 105 Grove Creek Lane, Mooresville, $840,000, on Aug. 18.

From J. and H. Talmage to Cotton Mill Properties, LLC, Lot 9 of Mooresville Mill Village, 214 Dingler Ave., Mooresville, $180,000, on Aug. 18.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. and P. Beasley, Lot 183 of Gambill Forest, 108 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $413,500, on Aug. 18.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to T. and J. DiCarlo, Lot 232 of Stafford, 156 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $620,000, on Aug. 18.

From P. and B. Gragg to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 309 of Atwater Landing, 134 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $430,000, on Aug. 18.

From D. and D. Brown to O. Nash, 0.747 acre, 120 Stacy Road, Mooresville, $290,000, on Aug. 18.

From R. and D. Beshears to R. and T. Nelson, Unit 209 of Harbor Point Village Condominium, tract #1, 637 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $575,000, on Aug. 18.

From A. and V. Arrington to R. and R. and Z. and Z. Barker, Lot 100 of Davidson Downes, 162 Canterbury Place Road, Mooresville, $649,000, on Aug. 18.

From W. Xin to Wellspring Carolina Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, 545 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $70,000, on Aug. 18.

From Foundation Homes Developing, LLC to R. Kojan, Lot 15 of Streamside Estates, 165 Streamside Estates Drive, Mooresville, $175,000, on Aug. 19.

From J. and J. Deas and O. Destefano to C. Joyner, Lot 192 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 180 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Aug. 19.

From M. and S. Jennings to Z. Campbell, T. Vogel and C. Campbell, Lots 71 and 72 of Idlewood Harbor, Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $98,000, on Aug. 19.

From J. Kendall to B. Green, Unit 18 in Northgate off Main Condominiums, 412 Knops Nob Drive, Mooresville, $340,000, on Aug. 19.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to V. and K. Biviano, Lot 184 of Stafford, 159 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $550,000, on Aug. 19.

From C. and M. Dahl to D. and A. and D. Salem, tract one, Lot 179 of Mallard Head Country Club and tract two, metes and bounds, 306 Mallard Way, Mooresville, $691,500, on Aug. 19.

From Henderson Properties and Investments, LLC to JPJ Property Group, LLC, Lot 48B of Lakeside Park, 200 Rolling Hill Road, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on Aug. 19.

From R. and S. and S. Nelson to J. Moore and A. McMillan, Lot 1 of Serene Lake, 109 Jennymarie Road, Mooresville, $525,000, on Aug. 19.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to T. Edson, Lot 145 of Stafford, 197 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $622,000, on Aug. 19.

From McLean SFR Investment, LLC to NexPoint SFR SPE 3, LLC, Lot 114 of Alison Park, 1020 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $326,000, on Aug. 19.

From Nest Homes, LLC to A. and M. Vucheva, Lot 89 of Atwater Landing, 106 Tallow Court, Mooresville, $568,500, on Aug. 19.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to P. and M. Casatelli, Lot 25 of The Farms, 111 Yellowbell Road, Mooresville, $565,000, on Aug. 19.

MOUNT ULLA

From T. and T. and K. Rector to DeBerti Holdings, LLC, 37.516 acres, Triplett Road, Mount Ulla, $638,000, on Aug. 16.

STATESVILLE

From J. and A. Lamson to C. Jenkins, lots, 481 N. Center St., Statesville, $180,000, on Aug. 14.

From R. and B. and B. Holbrook to RP Homes 1, LLC, Lot 64 of Danbury Forest, 122 Pineview Court, Statesville, $210,000 on Aug. 15.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to GVII-RS Ownerco LLC, (Lot 2), 525 Brevard St., Statesville, $280,000, on Aug. 15.

From E. and E. Howell to A. Ospina, 1345 Wilson W Lee Blvd., Statesville, $65,000, on Aug. 15.

From J. and B. D’Entremont to LandQuest, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Twin Oaks Road, Statesville, $40,000, on Aug. 15.

From T. Holton to Edwards Timber Company, Inc., timber deed, two tracts, 30 acres and 24 acres, Beechwood Farm Road, Statesville, $24,000, on Aug. 15.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 331, 348, 356, 391, 454 and 457 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $492,500, on Aug. 15.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 92 of Olde Statesville, 117 Valencia Lane, Statesville, $345,000, on Aug. 15.

From S. Lewis and S. Smith to B. and T. Hesser, 1.03 acres, 142 Sandra Drive, Statesville, $72,500, on Aug. 15.

From D. and N. Buchanan to K. and F. Leonard, Lots 64 and 65 of Buffalo Shoals National Golf Club Estates, 129 and 135 Cheyenne Lane, Statesville, $820,000, on Aug. 15.

From W. and B. and B. Hall to W. and B. and R. Hall, 63.517 acres, 255 Honeypath Lane, Statesville, $5,000, on Aug. 16.

From L. Dellinger to J. and A. Wagoner, 10.481 acres more or less on Redemption Road, Statesville, $46,500, on Aug. 16.

From J. Holleman to M. Self and J. Blair, 128 Hartness Road, Statesville, $55,000, on Aug. 16.

From WJS Investments, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, 1/7 acre, 110 Wallace Springs Road, Statesville, $25,500, on Aug. 16.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to L. Watt, Lot 85 of Jan-Joy Acres, 2010 Joe Road, Statesville, $225,000, on Aug. 16.

From Princeton Asset Management, LLLP to R. and M. Stoup, Lot 410 of Hidden Lakes, 110 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $365,500, on Aug. 16.

From R. and E. James to R. and T. Connolly, 5.742 acres, 351 Morrow Farm Road, Statesville, $75,000, on Aug. 16.

From G. Sherrill/Exr, L. Smith/Est and L. Smith/Est to J. and J. Smith, Lot 45 of Westwood Development, 322 Westwood Drive, Statesville, $120,000, on Aug. 17.

From B. Alegria and B. Cabana to L. Rodriguez, metes and bounds, New Mexico Drive, Statesville, $13,000, on Aug. 17.

From True Homes, LLC and True Homes, LLC to D. and R. Barbeau, Lot 1090 of Martha’s Ridge, 105 Trissy Court, Statesville, $330,500, on Aug. 17.

From L. and E. and E. Hayes to D. Bueso and M. Lorenzana, Lot 8 of Statesville Development Company, 836 Wilson W Lee Blvd., Statesville, $80,000, on Aug. 17.

From W. Wall to EMS Contracting LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Sandra Drive, Statesville, $80,000, on Aug. 17.

From E. and E. and K. and K. Runge to M. Ritchie/TR, Lots 9 and 10 of Campbell Estates, 131 Durand Lane, Statesville, $12,500, on Aug. 18.

From Nest Homes, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 26-28 of Greencrest, TBD Central Drive, Statesville, $156,000, on Aug. 18.

From C. and A. and A. Sutphin to T. and A. Freeze, 1.275 acres, 115 Brookmeade Drive, Statesville, $350,000, on Aug. 18.

From J. and L. Pollock to K. and M. Hill, Lot 28 of Northlake, 156 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $480,000, on Aug. 18.

From C. and A. Sutphin to T. and M. Allen, Lot 50 of Brookmeade Acres, 3305 Windsor Place, Statesville, $40,000, on Aug. 18.

From B. and B. Watson to M. and P. Clark, Lot 13 of Flint Ridge, 121 Spearpoint Lane, Statesville, $268,000, on Aug. 18.

From S. and S. and S. Hoang to A. Brewer, (Lots 1 and 2), 751 Eufola Road and vacant adjoining lot on Lamb Road, Statesville, $224,500, on Aug. 18.

From T. and B. Shepherd to K. and G. Deal, 4.29 acres, 110 Hog Jaw Drive, Statesville, $112,000, on Aug. 18.

From J. Kaspar to M. and R. Murphy, 0.446 acre, 800 W. Front St., Statesville, $268,000, on Aug. 18.

From PoP Homes – GSP, LLC to S. Gibbs and J. Forney, Lot 17 of Sherwood Forest, 159 Robinhood Loop, Statesville, $284,000, on Aug. 18.

From B. Barnes to T. Dalton, 0.243 acre, 1403 Pearl St., Statesville, $167,000 on Aug. 18.

From True Homes, LLC to F. and K. Giuliano and K. Pellegrino, Lot 91 of Martha’s Ridge, 2664 Andes Drive, Statesville, $328,500, on Aug. 18.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC 1/7 acre, 110 Wallace Springs Road, Statesville, $43,000, on Aug. 18.

From True Homes, LLC to T. and D. Small, Lot 399 of Hidden Lakes, 129 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $344,000, on Aug. 18.

From True Homes, LLC to E. Santibanez and S. Marquez, Lot 396 of Hidden Lakes, 121 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $364,000, on Aug. 19.

From K. Muncy to P. and V. Jacobson, Lot 24 of Wildewood, 133 Mossy Pond Road, Statesville, $340,000, on Aug. 19.

From J. and R. Shoemaker to B. Foley and M. McCoy, Lots 1, 12 and 13 of Bristol Park Terrace Development, 2803 and 2833 Glenview Drive, Statesville, $255,000, on Aug. 19.

From J. and B. Boggs and B. Sells to N. and D. Miller, Lot 3 of Bethany Trace, 139 Gilead Lane, Statesville, $266,000, on Aug. 19.

From Queen City Property Buyers, LLC to J. Kendall, 1.016 acres, 121 Pine Tree Road, Statesville, $249,000, on Aug. 19.

From B. and P. Baker to Property Solutions, LLC, Lot 7 of Statesville Community Development, 318 Charles St., Statesville, $75,000, on Aug. 19.

STONY POINT

From J. Oland to V. West, Lot 23 of Riverwalk, 120 Beacon Ridge Drive, Stony Point, $15,000, on Aug. 17.

TROUTMAN

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to S. Dvorak, Lot 51 of Colonial Crossing, 158 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $353,000, on Aug. 15.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 99, 164 and 169 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $155,000, on Aug. 15.

From Koehler Homes, Inc. and P. and P. Beha to TruNorth Homes, LLC, Lots 1-5 of Brothers Brook, five acres, Hoover Road, Troutman, $200,000, on Aug. 15.

From Waterview Investments, LLC to D. and R. Ratliff, Lot 80 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 195 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $142,500, on Aug. 15.

From The Stutts Family Trust of 2006, K. Stutts Jr./TR and P. Stutts/TR to TruNorth Homes, LLC, Lot 10 Lake Circle, Troutman, $40,000, on Aug. 16.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to T. Ravindran, Lot 43 of Colonial Crossing, 124 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $373,000, on Aug. 16.

From A. and A. and J. Heath to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 29 of Silo Acres, 148 Hamilton Road, Troutman, $473,500, on Aug. 16.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to C. and E. Millevoi, Lot 47 of Colonial Crossing, 146 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $325,000, on Aug. 18.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Cirrus Property Management Inc., Lot 242 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 202 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $436,500, on Aug. 18.

From NVR, Inc. to A. and M. Vagnozzi, Lot 111 of Weathers Creek, 191 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $332,500, on Aug. 18.

From R. Goodman and T. and C. and C. Lynch to A. Rios, 0735 acre, 151 Goodman Road, Troutman, $85,000, on Aug. 19.

From D. Thompson/Exr & Indvl, J. Goforth/Est and L. Thompson to DHINC, LLC, metes and bounds, US 21, Troutman, $750,000, on Aug. 19.

From Waterview Investments, LLC to H. Eggolt, G. Pagano-Piacente, G. Pagano Piacente and G. Piacente, Lot 57 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 153 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $140,000, on Aug. 19.