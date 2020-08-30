Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 16-22

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From JRH Development, LLC to Autumn Leaf 256, LLC, 153.391 acres, tracts 2 and 3 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $7,680,000, on Aug. 19.
From R. and M. Smith to M. Abbott/TR, H. Abbott/TR and Abbott Residence Trust, Lot 9 of Morrison Pointe North, 462 Morrison Farm Rd., Troutman, $2,625,000, on Aug. 21.
From D. and K. Henderson to B. and K. McKean, Lot 89 of The Point on Norman, 159 Falmouth Rd., Mooresville, $2,500,000, on Aug. 18.
From L. Leggiero to B&B Lake, LLC, Lot 78 of The Point on Norman, 205 Falmouth Rd., Mooresville, $1,600,000, on Aug. 20.
From 105 Twiggs, LLC to C. and M. McKoy, (Lot 373), 105 Twiggs Lane, Mooresville, $1,365,000, on Aug. 17.
CLEVELAND
From J. and K. Long to E. Kelly and G. and T. Ponder, two tracts, 1 acre and metes and bounds, 590 Brawley Rd., Cleveland, $80,000, on Aug. 17.
DAVIDSON
From R. and B. Hutchinson to R. and R. Thibeault, Lot 159 of Anniston, 133 Overlook Ridge Lane, Davidson, $640,000, on Aug. 17.
HARMONY
From R. and L. Grose to Hunting Creek Farms, LLC, 55.546 acres, Carson Road, Harmony, $150,000, on Aug. 21.
MOORESVILLE
From K. and K. and R. and R. Francis to P. Vetter, A. Barnette-Vetter, A. Barnette and A. Vetter, Lot 33 of The Harbour, 132 Windy Knoll Lane, Mooresville, $715,000, on Aug. 17.
From D. and D. Nicolescu to C. and C. Kielhorn, Lot 102 of Shavenders Bluff, 126 Shavender Dr., Mooresville, $477,500, on Aug. 17.
From M. Knapp to L. and B. Carter, Lot 66 of Norman Woods, 111 Jase Court, Mooresville, $515,000, on Aug. 17.
From Koehler Homes, Inc. to W. Ocasio and N. Perez, Lot 10 of Cedars Edge, 105 Jess Court, Mooresville, $464,500, on Aug. 17.
From W. Ocasio and N. Perez to L. Herring, Lot 85 of Avalon, 163 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $311,000, on Aug. 17.
From Open Door Property Trust I and Opendoor Property Trust I to N. and L. Sidorovich, Lot 49 of Lakewalk, 185 Blueview Rd., Mooresville, $360,000, on Aug 17.
From C. and V. Frits to K. McMillian, Lot 48 of The Woodlands, 281 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $415,000, on Aug. 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to N. and C. Froh, Lot 26 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 115 Wrangler Dr., Mooresville, $363,500, on Aug. 17.
From M. and V. Dickson and V. Vance to J. and B. Gibson, Lot 8 of Wellesley East, 139 Rougemont Lane, Mooresville, $330,000, on Aug. 17.
From Frontline Construction, LLC to C. and C. Vaughn, 1.03 acres, 1052 Oakridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville, $320,000, on Aug. 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Rings, Lot 29 of Atwater Landing, 108 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $300,000, on Aug. 18.
From J. Nunns and G. Peterson to B. and N. Kososki, Lot 439 of The Point, 111 Brownstone Dr., Mooresville, $850,000, on Aug.18.
From A. George Jr. to B. Flynn, Lot 606 of The Point, 108 Stonewall Beach Lane, Mooresville, $785,000, on Aug. 18.
From OfferPad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to C. and B. Crowley, Lot 148 of Tall Oaks, 247 Sweetmartha Dr., Mooresville, $233,000, on Aug. 18.
From A. Preece and T. Stroup to J. and L. La Selva, (Lot 21), 177 Ruby Rd., Mooresville, $1,240,000, on Aug. 18.
From L. Amacher/TR and Linalisa S. Amacher Revocable Trust to K. and B. Heilman, (Lot 181), 114 Paulas Parkway Lane, Mooresville, $1,334,000, on Aug. 18.
From K. and T. Simpson to B. and N. Kososki, Lot 101 of The Point on Norman, 177 Old Post Rd., Mooresville, $740,000, on Aug. 18.
From T. and B. Stanford to D. Chase, Lot 550 of Curtis Pond, 233 Elrosa Rd., Mooresville, $250,000, on Aug. 18.
From C. and C. and K. and K. Andersen to I. and C. Brown, Lot 73 of Glynwater, 142 Broken Pine Lane, Mooresville, $279,000, on Aug. 18.
From S. and D. Senecal to HU Property, LLC, Lot 101 of The Farms, 138 Cherry Bark Dr., Mooresville, $346,000, on Aug. 19.
From J. Moya-Mendez, J. Moya, J. Mendez, C. Moya-Mendez, C. Moya, and C. Mendez to P. Graham, Lot 12 of Mooresville Mill Village, 327 Lutz Ave., Mooresville, $145,000, on Aug. 19.
From AAIA RML, LLC and Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc./AIF to Rent the Farms, LLC, Lot 4 of Kings Forrest, 325 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, $83,000, on Aug. 19.
From GCAM Briargate LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes, Lots 38 and 41 of Briargate, 124 and 134 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $116,500, on Aug. 19.
From J. and C. and C. Creel to J. and A. Hunt, Lot 66 of Franklin Grove, 568 Highland Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $422,000, on Aug. 19.
From C. and V. Liberto to L. Grimberg, Lot 71 of Stafford, 177 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $377,000, on Aug. 19.
From T. and G. Taylor to M. and B. Spearman, Lot 115 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 184 Water Oak Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on Aug. 19.
From L. and J. and J. Shipplett to C. McGee, Lot 47 of Mallard Head Country Club, 161 Old Squaw Rd., Mooresville, $415,000, on Aug. 19.
From W. and W. and M. Nelson to A. Meadows, Lot 184 of Linwood Farms, 155 Edgington St., Mooresville, $265,000, on Aug. 19.
From Parkertown Holdings, LLC to B. Mills, 14.26 acres, Parkertown Road, Mooresville, $307,000, on Aug. 19.
From OfferPad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to F. and L. Arrick, Lot 10 of The Village on Park, 121 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $260,000, on Aug. 19.
From J. Finizio, B. Logue/Indvl & Exr and D. Logue/Est to R. Johnson and C. Estudiante, Lot 10 of Oaks on Main, 127 Bradberry St., Mooresville, $348,000, on Aug. 19.
From V. Huey/Indvl & Exr, P. Ingle/Est, G. Huey, B. Hilderbran and J. and L. Ingle to R11 Company, LLC, (Lots 1-5), 520 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville and vacant tracts, $182,000, on Aug. 19.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to R. and C. Skinner, Lot 42 of Waterlynn Grove, 208 Waterlynn Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $255,000, on Aug. 20.
From Georgia Mills, L.L.C. to D.R. Horton, Inc., Lots 104 and 105 of Lakewalk, 150 and 146 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $145,000, on Aug. 20.
From E. Wolfe, E. Bartos and B. and B. Wolfe to B. Pfahler, Lot 55 of Waterlynn Place Townhomes, 201 Waterlynn Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $211,000, on Aug. 20.
From NVR, Inc. to J. Crews Jr., Lot 94 of Langtree at Waterfront, 110 Lanyard Dr., Unit C, Mooresville, $297,500, on Aug. 20.
From J. and K. Batalha to J. and S. Lyne, Lot 83 of Green Croft, 248 Flanders Dr., Mooresville, $234,000, on Aug. 20.
From T. Mangini to J. Chapman, Lot 19 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 107 Coral Lane, Mooresville, $280,000, on Aug. 20.
From K. Waldo to M. and R. Phillips, Lot 31 of Lakeview Shores, 321 Lakeshore Dr., Mooresville, $374,000, on Aug. 20.
From Trails End Real Estate, LLC to T. and E. Kovarik, Lot 5 of Meadows Place, 828 Patterson Farm Rd., Mooresville, $528,000, on Aug. 20.
From J. Nunnaley, T. Kane-Nunnaley, T. Kane and T. Nunnaley to J. and J. Brown, Lot 3 of Davidson Downes, 121 Buckingham Place Rd., Mooresville, $490,000, on Aug. 20.
From J. and W. Dotson to P5 Properties, LLC, 114 Morlake Dr., Suite 101, Mooresville, $275,000, on Aug. 20.
From B. Douglas to Mill Village Cottages, LLC, metes and bounds, 414 Freeman Dr., Mooresville, $75,000, on Aug. 21.
From B. Douglas to Mill Village Cottages, LLC, metes and bounds, 410 Freeman Dr., Mooresville, $75,000, on Aug. 21.
From J. and J. Callard to R. and A. Vaidya, Lot 41 of Northwood, 159 Tennessee Circle, Mooresville, $680,000, on Aug. 21.
From J. and C. Hettiarachchi to J. and A. Payne, 0.83 acre, (Lot 2), 162 Digh Circle, Mooresville, $694,000, on Aug. 21.
From A. Claugus and N. Romero to B. and K. Owen, Lot 802 of The Point, 108 Deacons Pond Court, Mooresville, $726,000, on Aug. 21.
From C. and M. Rudnitski to S. and J. Pavao, Lot 82 of Bells Crossing, 195 Belfry Loop, Mooresville, $552,000, on Aug. 21.
From V. and O. Studenets to K. Galvan, (Lots 66-71), 120 Almond Rd., Mooresville, $155,000, on Aug. 21.
From D. and D. Dellario to R. and M. Smith, Lot 7 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 132 Isle Run Dr., Mooresville, $651,000, on Aug. 21.
From SC Landholdings, LLC to M. and C. Wojdyla, Homer Lane, Mooresville, $525,000, on Aug. 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Carter and T. Kincaid, Lot 217 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 107 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $302,000, on Aug. 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Z. and J. Kohn, Lot 253 of Atwater Landing, 181 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $343,500, on Aug. 21.
From R. and R. and D. and D. Woodbridge to Legacy Constructors, LLC, Lot 151 of Davidson Downes, 131 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $102,000, on Aug. 21.
From W. and M. Schmidt to T. Michalske, Lot 57 of Shavenders Bluff, 627 Beaten Path Rd., Mooresville, $380,000, on Aug. 21.
From J. Fowler and G. Long/AIF to J. Monson, Lot 54 of Bay View Estates, 331 Shoreline Loop, Mooresville, $309,000, on Aug. 21.
From M. Hosey/TR, M. Hosey/TR and The Matthew O. Hosey and Miriam G. Hosey Joint Revocable Trust to R. and N. Gahrmann, Lot 2 of Grand Bay, 154 Normandy Rd., Mooresville, $730,000, on Aug. 21.
From H. McCluskey Jr. to M. Fan, Lot 223 of Waterlynn, 113 Sand Spur Dr., Mooresville, $280,000, on Aug. 21.
From R. and T. Wales to L. and B. Rowell, Lot 5 of Eden Park, 116 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $320,000, on Aug. 21.
From C. and E. Stoner to B. and L. Doughty, (Lot 299) 137 Buttercup Dr., Mooresville, $850,000, on Aug. 21.
From A. and B. Lombardi to D. Dill, Lot 92 of Johnson Manor, 106 Canter Lane, Mooresville, $248,000, on Aug. 21.
From F. Pirkle to F. Edelstein and B. Toye, metes and bounds, 720 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, $280,000, on Aug. 21.
From A. Sandstrom to A. Rowland, Lot 74 of The Harbour, tract 1, 268 Bay Harbour Rd., Mooresville, $575,000, on Aug. 21.
From L. Bruton to S. and K. Schlicher, Lot 237 of Waterlynn, 126 Sand Spur Dr., Mooresville, $307,500, on Aug. 21.
From B. and E. Coleman to D. and V. Soliman, Lot 212 of Curtis Pond, 195 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $281,000, on Aug. 21.
From Capital Investments Solutions, LLC to R. Benton, Lot 136 of Windward Pointe, 127 Tradewinds Court, Mooresville, $170,000, on Aug. 21.
From J. Daly/Admr, E. Wilson/Est, M. Ervin/Indvl & Admr,, G. Ervin/Est, K. Nichols, M. Ervin, C. Mills, M. Dewitt, C. and C. Niglio, R. and D. Ervin, Ramah Presbyterian Church, Huntersville, North Carolina, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), 1463 Mecklenburg Hwy., Mooresville, $125,000, on Aug. 21.
From G. and M. Fitton to A. and R. Long, Lot 70 of Shavender’s Bluff, 761 Beaten Path Rd., Mooresville, $592,000, on Aug. 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Z. Kyle, Lot 234 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 120 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $330,000, on Aug. 21.
OLIN
From D. Buchanan to A. Hacker, Lots 33-36 of Con Lee Heights, 142 Con Lee Dr., Olin, $10,000, on Aug.19.
STATESVILLE
From True Homes, LLC to R. and R. Mabo, Lot 7 of Larkin, 158 Canada Dr., Statesville, $255,000, on Aug. 17.
From H. Fox to T. Nguyen and H. Lam, Lot 16 of Shadow Wood Estates, 132 Postell Dr., Statesville, $325,000, on Aug. 17.
From G. and B. Ashley to J. Greene, Lot 35 of The Landings, 159 Greenwich Dr., Statesville, $239,500, on Aug. 17.
From Brookgreen Place, Inc. to G. and G. Scott, (Lot 4), 4 Brookgreen Place, Statesville, $20,000, on Aug. 17.
From K. Allen, K. Wentz and D. Allen Jr. to T. and H. Briggs, 1 acre, 208 Windforest Dr., Statesville, $78,000, on Aug. 17.
From L. and L. and C. Cha to D. Fox and A. Dively, Lot 20 of Camelot Acres, 305 Camelot Dr., Statesville, $115,000, on Aug. 17.
From C. Haracopos and K. Burkey to N. and J. Ferguson, metes and bounds, 106 Buena Vista Ave., Statesville, $114,000, on Aug. 17.
From D. June to J. and R. Lyon, Lot 1 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, East Monbo Rd., Statesville, $42,000, on Aug. 18.
From R. Johnston to Dixieland, Inc., Lot 55 of Deer Crossing, 161 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $15,000, on Aug. 18.
From C. Tippett to J. and R. Diliberto, Lot 147 of Olde Statesville, 121 Altondale Dr., Statesville, $220,000, on Aug. 18.
From E. and E. Blackwood to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 137 of Olde Statesville, 132 Altondale Dr., Statesville, $184,500, on Aug. 18.
From D. and D. and R. Fultz to J. Cockerham, Lot 225 of Shannon Acres, 525 St. Cloud Dr., Statesville, $330,000, on Aug. 18.
From N. and N. and D. and D. Foss to E. Foster, Lots 615-622 of Iredell Heights, 615 Loraindale Dr., Statesville, $5,500, on Aug. 18.
From Madison Authority, LLC to W. and E. Henline, Lot 40 of Sharon Trace, 115 Falling Creek Dr., Statesville, $15,000, on Aug. 18.
From J. Elliott, R. Lytton, S. Stroud and T. Renegar to J. Fuentes and M. Moreno, 6.45 acres, 123 Lone Pine Rd., Statesville, $135,000, on Aug. 18.
From S. Johnson to C. and B. Chafee, Lot 33 of Piney Oaks, 207 Beech Brook Lane, Statesville, $288,000, on Aug. 18.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to L. and T. McCorkle, Lot 60 of Larkin/Fox Den, 126 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $252,500, on Aug. 18.
From J. and P. Hardy to D. and D. Bullin, 4.3 acres, 135 Tangle Lane, Statesville, $95,000, on Aug. 18.
From M. Partlow, S. Millington and L. Partlow to M. and J. Fogle, metes and bounds, Lot 13 of Forest Hills, 860 Pinewood Circle, Statesville, $155,000, on Aug. 18.
From J. and J. and C. and C. Cline to J. and A. Arbelaez, Lot 113 of Windemere, 153 Windemere Isle Rd., Statesville, $48,000, on Aug. 19.
From CES Investments, LLC to M. Hutchison, Lot 41 of Meadow Creek, 145 Oakstone Dr., Statesville, $50,000, on Aug. 19.
From P. Gregory to ML Properties and Management Firm, LLC, 7.072 acres, Miller Farm Rd., Statesville and 109 Sweet Ruby Lane, Statesville, $47,000, on Aug. 19.
From D. and D. and J. Jakubek and K. Musard to CAL Living Trust, Lot 10 of Margroll Acres, Pine Haven Road #10, Statesville, $8,000, on Aug. 19.
From 6490 Partners, LLC to S. Hubbard, tract 2, 0.202 acre, Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, $7,500, on Aug.19.
From C. and S. Hunt to J. Kendrick, two tracts, 0.567 acre and metes and bounds, Lots 15 and 16 of Olde Town Mobile Homes, Inc., 148 Mountaineer Dr., Statesville, $30,000, on Aug. 19.
From True Homes, LLC to A. and K. Rucker, Lot 247 of Hidden Lakes, 130 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $235,000, on Aug. 18.
From R. and M. Rogers to P. Xiong, Lot 10 of Pine Forest, 126 Carolinian Dr., Statesville, $252,500, on Aug. 20.
From J. and S. Shumake to R. Stankwytch Jr., 1.225 acres, East Monbo Road, Statesville, $27,000, on Aug. 20.
From M. and M. and C. and C. Fink to D. Brannon and A. Feige, Lot 86 of Kingswood Estate, 127 Squire Court, Statesville, $181,000, on Aug. 20.
From D. and C. and C. Walter to J. and E. Broyhill, Lot 76 of Pine Forest, 113 E. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $259,000, on Aug. 20.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to D. and S. Noble, Lot 58 of Larkin/Fox Den, 120 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $240,000, on Aug. 20.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 213 and 219 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $109,000, on Aug. 20.
From Bunton Investment Group, LLC to D. and T. Campbell, Lot 1 of Shenandoah, 109 Desiree Dr., Statesville, $46,000, on Aug.20.
From J. and M. Bell and M. Bryan to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, Lot 2 of Oakland Heights Estates, 708 West Pine Circle, Statesville, $80,000, on Aug. 21.
From S. and A. and A. Varnado to R. Bonetti, 5.1 acres, 345 Knox Farm Rd., Statesville, $30,000, on Aug. 21.
From M. Hayes to J. and K. Meyer, (Lot 11), 137 Dawnwood Lane, Statesville, $125,000, on Aug. 21.
From D. and K. Getz to D. and V. Beaver, Lot 38 of Dunlap Gate, 124 Dunlap Loop, Statesville, $149,000, on Aug. 21.
From R. and R. and S. and B. Miller to T & T Outdoors, LLC, metes and bounds, 284 Celeste Eufola Rd., Statesville, $260,000, on Aug. 21.
From J. and A. Deter to W. Maddox Jr., lots, 618 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $12,000, on Aug. 21.
From C. and D. and D. Smith to City of Statesville, 402 and 406 Moose Club Rd., Statesville, $1,500, on Aug. 21.
From C. and D. and D. Smith to City of Statesville , Moose Club Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Aug. 21.
From J. and J. Reaper to D. Summers and H. Martin, Lot 8 of Brookhollow Estates, 145 Bowman Rd., Statesville, $157,000, on Aug. 21.
From T. Stove to B. Mahan and J. Charland, Lot 96 of Larkin Golf Club, 109 Margo Lane, Statesville, $255,000, on Aug. 21.
From J. and T. and T. Crain to T. and A. Johnson, Lot 20 of Woodbridge Estates, 186 Draper Dr., Statesville, $360,000, on Aug. 21.
From O. Isenhour/TR and Isenhour Family Revocable Trust to CMH Homes, Inc., 1.795 acres, 867 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville, $30,000, on Aug. 21.
From WJH LLC to V. Herrera and A. Castro, Lot 12 of Lakeridge, 1940 Northridge Court, Statesville, $171,000, on Aug. 21.
From R. and M. and M. Jones to M. and M. Polynice, Lot 50 of Pine Forest, 103 Planters Dr., Statesville, $235,000, on Aug. 21.
From C. and T. Smith to M. and P. Booker, Lot 63 of Pine Forest, 111 History Lane, Statesville, $247,000, on Aug. 21.
STONY POINT
From W. and W. and A. Yeatts to T. Welborn and D. Yeatts, Lot 10 of Lindsey Farm Acres, 291 Lindsey Farm Rd., Stony Point, $80,000, on Aug. 21.
TROUTMAN
From A. Isbell to B. Shulman, Lot 130 of Meadow Glen, 130 State Park Rd., Troutman, $169,000, on Aug. 17.
From Nest Homes, LLC to M. and V. Dickson, Lot 4 of Sanders Ridge, 115 Round Rock Rd., Troutman, $400,000, on Aug. 17.
From V. and V. and W. Olsen to S. and A. Jenkins, Lot 168 of Sutter’s Mill, Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $247,500, on Aug. 18.
From T. and J. Young to Northlake Developers, LLC, 1.01 acres on Carlyle Rd., Troutman, $17,000, on Aug. 18.
From W. and E. Govert to C. Dragonetti, Lot 23 of Sutter’s Mill, 277 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $267,000, on Aug. 18.
From Nest Homes, LLC to R. and A. Troyan, (Lot 3), 418 Parkertown Rd., Troutman, $382,000, on Aug. 19.
From Nest Homes, LLC to J. Mashore and S. Turner, (Lot 4), 414 Parkertown Rd., Troutman, $279,500, on Aug. 19.
From A. and A. and Z. Gordon and E. Tsumas to T. McGraw/TR, H. McGraw/TR and Thomas and Hilary McGraw Living Trust, Lot 9 of Twinn Coves on Morrison, 138 Lively Lane, Troutman, $390,000, on Aug. 19.
From D. Coscia and T. Mitsugui to N. and J. Genail, Lot 8 of Martha’s Vineyard, 115 Painted Bunting Dr., Troutman, $245,000, on Aug. 20.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and V. Perry, Lot 104 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 112 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $322,000, on Aug. 20.
From C. and C. and C. Eades to C. Morton, Lot 33 of Dogwood Estates, 357 S. Eastway Dr., Troutman, $163,000, on Aug. 21.
From D. and D. Ebert to P. and C. Williams, Lot 15 of Kelly Farmstead, 118 Midwood Lane, Troutman, $266,000, on Aug. 21.
From D. and T. and T. Garland to B. and E. Coleman, 2 acres, 184 Neill Farm Rd., Troutman, $400,000, on Aug. 21.
From Falls Park LLC to M. and S. Dooley, Lot 9 of Falls Park, 434 Stillwater Rd., Troutman, $64,500, on Aug. 21.
UNION GROVE
From C. and C. Munday to N. and P. Jenkins, 4.13 acres, 202 Butch Branch Rd., Union Grove, $144,500, on Aug. 20.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.