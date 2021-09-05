Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 18-26

From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to WHS Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 153 Cannistra Drive, Stony Point, $77,000, on Aug. 18.

From S. and J. and J. Stewart to J. and F. Pfeil, two tracts, 0.6 and 0.64 acre, 139 Walk On Road and lot, Stony Point, $145,000, on Aug. 24.

TROUTMAN

From J. Ammon Jr. to W. Motley, metes and bounds, Pine State Road, Troutman, $25,000, on Aug. 20.

From M. Ramlagan, Y. Sookdeo/AIF and E. and T. Ramlagan to Town of Troutman, 0.612 acre, 170 Wagner St., Troutman, $245,000, on Aug. 20.

From ELG Investments, LLC to S. Hutchinson and M. James, Lot 21 of Hawk’s Landing, 109 Jayhawk Court, Troutman, $575,000, on Aug. 20.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 11 and 13 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on Aug. 23.

From NVR, Inc. to B. and A. Riggs, Lot 6 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $325,000, on Aug. 23.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and H. Fernandez, Lot 195 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 147 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $373,000, on Aug. 24.

From Nest Homes, LLC to K. and M. Richards, Lot 112 of Sanders Ridge, 108 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $360,000, on Aug. 24.