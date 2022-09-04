Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 21-27

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Ardmore Water’s Edge, LLC to Southwood Palisades at Alcove, LLC, multiple tracts, Alexander Bank Drive, Mooresville, Templeton Road, Mooresville and 133 Foundation Court, Mooresville, $51,550,000, on Aug. 25.

From Outbox Mooresville, LLC to 2702CH, LLC, PS2 Two, LLC, PS2 Three, LLC, PS2 Four, LLC, PS2 Five, LLC, PS2 Six, LLC, PS2 Seven, LLC and PS2 Eight, LLC, three parcels, 1.500 acres, 3.836 acres, 0.360 acre and 2.929 acres, 2692 and 2702 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville and 118 Dry Dock Loop, Mooresville, $9,750,000, on Aug. 22.

From D. Harwell/Exr and J. Williams/Est to Queens Landing Eat, LLC, 6.561 acres, 1459 River Highway, Mooresville, $7,500,000, on Aug. 25.

From Iron Doolie, LLC to Doolie NC, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds and Timber Creek lot, 945 River Highway, Mooresville, $6,000,000, on Aug. 24.

From K. Rose and L. Brosseau to D. and H. Krause, 1.036 acres, 171 Washam Road, Mooresville, $5,120,000, on Aug. 26.

CLEVELAND

From K. and R. McFarland to R. and J. Rase, (Lot 1), 1363 Triplett Road, Cleveland, $80,000, on Aug. 25.

From A. Lohman to L. Addair and E. Aldridge, Lot 45 of Deer Valley, 118 Brawley Road, Cleveland, $227,000, on Aug. 26.

DAVIDSON

From J. and V. McKinney to Copper Pine Partners LLC, 38-5/6 acres, Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $900,000, on Aug. 24.

From L. Liffers-Sabedra, L. Liffers Sabedra and L. and R. Sabedra to Maddcash, LLC, Lot 69 of Anniston, 162 Burnell Place, Davidson, $1,100,000, on Aug. 26.

HARMONY

From ROI Land Holdings, LLC to R. Hite, 16.640 acres, Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, $158,500, on Aug. 26.

MOORESVILLE

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Gada and L. Mihfad, Lot 41 of Sequoia Forest, 147 N. Ranney Way, Mooresville, $435,000, on Aug. 22.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to R. and L. Cote, Lot 231 of Stafford, 158 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $580,000, on Aug. 22.

From K. Serpico/TR, D. Serpico/TR and Kevin Serpico and Dianne Serpico Living Trust to The Easterwood Revocable Trust Agreement, Lot 75 of The Harbour, 262 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $700,000, on Aug. 22.

From M. and J. Riley to R. and K. Beard, Lot 27 of Cornelius Estates, 217 Sparta Drive, Mooresville, $685,000, on Aug. 22.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and T. Thompson, Lot 64 of Sequoia Forest, 112 Kona Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on Aug. 22.

From J. and J. and J. and J. and V. Manzullo to RS Rental III-A, LLC, Lot 22 of Kings Forest, 504 E. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $200,000, on Aug. 22.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and K. Chadwick, Lot 43 of Sequoia Forest, 138 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $451,000, on Aug. 22.

From R. and R. Sherrill to R. and G. Sherrill, Lot 3 of Ferncliff Estates, 903 Ferncliff Drive, Mooresville, $4,000, on Aug. 23.

From C. Elmer to M. and S. Terry, Lot 78 of Woodlands, 104 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $385,000, on Aug. 23.

From T. and M. Burr to W. and W. and S. Hane, Lot 38 of Harbor Landing, 149 Harbor Landing Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on Aug. 23.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. Punia, M. Kaur and K. Punia, Lot 65 of Sequoia Forest, 110 Kona Road, Mooresville, $435,500, on Aug. 23.

From E. Armstrong Jr. to N. Daily, 0.75 acre, 781 Patterson Farm Road, Mooresville, $20,000, on Aug. 24.

From S. Branca/Indvl & Exr, S. Branca/Indvl & Exr and A. Branca/Est to D. and K. Markley, Lot 225 of The Farms, 113 Ragsdale Trail, Mooresville, $850,000, on Aug. 24.

From C. and P. Winn to D. and A. Kidwell, Lot 17 of Huntington Ridge, 167 Huntington Ridge Place, Mooresville, $999,000, on Aug. 24.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and K. Foster and D. Hardy, Lot 44 of Gambill Forest, 187 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $493,000, on Aug. 25.

From J. Morton/Est, V. Ledwell/Indvl & Admr, B. Ledwell and S. and S. and J. Roberts to C. and S. James, Lot 20 of Shepard Field, 126 Staff Lane, Mooresville, $75,000, on Aug. 25.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Bentley, Lot 52 of Sequoia, Forest, 125 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $411,500, on Aug. 25.

From J. and M. Morgan to D. and E. Vorholt, Lot 39 of Shavender’s Bluff, 441 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $935,000, on Aug. 25.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Kannan and S. Venkatasubramanian, Lot 59 of Sequoia Forest, 124 Kona Road, Mooresville, $440,500, on Aug. 25.

From C. Campbell and J. Delisi to O. and K. Cuellar, Lot 6 of Atwater Landing, 152 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $440,000, on Aug. 25.

From M. Fleming/Indvl & Exr and L. Hilton/Est to J. and T. Fleming, metes and bounds, 221 Culp St., Mooresville, $150,000, on Aug. 25.

From Nest Homes, LLC to K. and R. Hinkle, Lot 4 of Harbor Landing, 939 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $577,000, on Aug. 25.

From L. and L. Cole and H. Howlett to K. Siciliano, Lot 69 of Windsor Woods, 152 Round Keep Lane, Mooresville, $365,000, on Aug. 25.

From Oak Springs, LLC to Monterey Bay Charlotte LLC, Lot 34 of Davidson Pond, 138 Wilharr Court, Mooresville, $350,000, on Aug. 25.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Gilliam and S. Hackbarth, Lot 45 of Sequoia Forest, 137 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $422,000, on Aug. 25.

From C. and K. Maresh to S. Wilson, two tracts, metes and bounds, 517 W. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $225,000, on Aug. 25.

From K. and J. Young to K. and J. Barker, Lot 18 of Brookside, 158 Holly Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $630,000, on Aug. 26.

To K. Riegel, K. Wineski and E. Riegel to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 253 of Waterlynn, 113 Tulip Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Aug. 26.

From Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB2, PHH Mortgage Corporation and PHH Mortgage Services/AIF to B. and T. MacDougall, Lot 6 of Sunset Pointe II at the Harbour, 114 Cades Cove Lane, Mooresville, $885,000, on Aug. 26.

From D. and D. Gitlin to S. Colon, Lot 159 of Tall Oaks, 203 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $345,000, on Aug. 26.

From S. and S. and M. Coyne to S. and C. Utech, Lot 460 of The Farms, 107 Spears Creek Drive, Mooresville, $885,000, on Aug. 26.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and L. Montague, Lot 188 of Gambill Forest, 107 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $402,000, on Aug. 26.

From B & C Properties of Mooresville, LLC to Technoworld Consultants Inc., Units 3 and 4 of Crossroads Business Center, 128 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Aug. 26.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to C. and B. Purcell, Lot 225 of Cherry Grove, 114 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $575,000, on Aug. 26.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and V. Feightner, Lot 51 of Sequoia Forest, 123 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $436,500, on Aug. 26.

From D. and D. and D. Bailey to A. Reese/TR, S. Reese/TR and Reese Trust, Lot 39 of Imperial Point, 552 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $308,000, on Aug. 26.

From R. Houlden/Indvl & AIF and K. Houlden to K. and C. Payne, Pier 33 Condominium, tract #1, 107 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 103, Mooresville, $425,000, on Aug. 26.

From J. and N. Campbell and N. Zada to J. Blosser and S. Heldman, Lot 24 of Watertree Landing, 364 Indian Trail, Mooresville, $836,500, on Aug. 26.

OLIN

From A. Hacker to W. Martin, Lots 33-36 of Con-Lee Heights, 142 Con Lee Drive, Olin, $7,500, on Aug. 22.

From P. and A. Busque to D. and A. Gilreath, 0.606 acre, Indian Hill Road, Olin, $10,000, on Aug. 22.

STATESVILLE

From D. Cole to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 199 of Tara’s Trace, 2112 Edenderry Drive, Statesville, $345,000, on Aug. 22.

From J. and T. and T. Jones to D. Garner, Lot 94 of Lakewood Estates, 142 Delight Loop, Statesville, $230,500, on Aug. 22.

From H. and H. and L. Jolly to K. and A. Godwin, 4.0 acres, June Road, Statesville, $110,000, on Aug. 22.

From K. Goodman/Exr and P. Lyle/Est to T. and K. Lund, two tracts, 1.168 acres, 140 Little Valley Lane, Statesville, $147,500, on Aug. 22.

From R. Hollar to J. Wallace, L. Selves and J. and L. Wallace, lots of Iredell Heights, Victoria Drive, Statesville, $22,500, on Aug. 22.

From R. Hollar to AJE Homes, LLC, lots Iredell Heights, 179 Victoria Drive, Statesville, $152,000, on Aug. 22.

From E. Bertoncini to J. Hyde, Lots 8 and 9 of Ridgewest Estates, 109 and 115 Ridge Run Road, Statesville, $20,000, on Aug. 22.

From R. Fox/Est, M. Stone/Admr, J. Stone/Admr, L. and L. and D. Fox and B. and S. Gatton to J. and C. Vickers, 40 acres, Vaughn Mill Road, Statesville, $240,000, on Aug. 22.

From True Homes, LLC to J Richardson, Lot 93 of Marthas Ridge, 2674 Andes Drive, Statesville, $426,000, on Aug. 23.

From F. and L. Morrison to G. Brewer, (Lots 21 and 22), 811 Clay St., Statesville, $192,000, on Aug. 23.

From E. DeChamplain/Indvl & TR, R. DeChamplain/AIF, C. and C. Pope, W. Paluck.TR, W. Paluck/TR and Lisa M. Pope Supplemental Needs Trust to E. From C. and A. Johnson to J and M. Hyatt, Lot 82 of Beverly Heights, 307 Beverly Drive, Statesville, $615,000, on Aug. 23.

From K. and K. McDaniels and D. Myers to C. Ivery and A. Wilson, Lot 109 of Beverly Heights, 430 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $215,000, on Aug. 23.

From K. and K. Cochran to R. Enzwiller, metes and bounds, 656-658 N. Bost St., Statesville, $175,000, on Aug. 23.

From K. and K. Cochran to North Center, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, 506 A-E Hackett St., Statesville, 508 A-D N. Center St., Statesville, 510, 512, 514, 516, 518, 520, 522 and 526 N. Center St., Statesville, and West Bingham Street, Statesville, $1,425,000, on Aug. 23.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Baird, metes and bounds, 542 Davis St., Statesville, $153,000, on Aug. 23.

From J. and M. Bunnell to A. and J. Bragg, Lots 149 and 150 of Lippard Springs, 173 Lippard Springs Circle, Statesville, $555,000, on Aug. 23.

From A. Edwards, D. McDonough/Gdn and D. McDonough/Gdn to R. Brown Jr., Lot 408 of Shannon Acres, 532 Innisbrook Drive, Statesville, $574,500, on Aug. 23.

From D. and A. and A. Hartman to Oz Realty, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 337 S. Oak St., Statesville, $120,000, on Aug. 23.

From Oz Realty LLC to 34th Investors LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 337 S. Oak St., Statesville, $141,000, on Aug. 23.

From G. Sherrill/Exr, G. Sherrill/Exr, L. Smith/Est and L. Smith/Est to T. and K. Smith, tract one, Lot 4; and tract two, metes and bounds, 208 Feimster St., Statesville, $160,000, on Aug. 24.

From R. Foster to J. and S. Perry, Lots 23 and 24 of Salem Park, 206 Sain Road, Statesville, $295,000, on Aug. 24.

From N. McGuire to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lots 408-411 of Iredell Heights, 173 Shumaker Drive, Statesville, $218,500, on Aug. 24.

From B. and B. Powers to Heels Properties, LLC, (Lot 1), 201 W. Broad St., Statesville, $250,000, on Aug. 24.

From S. Daniels to S. Daniels, R. Vanhoy and J. Daniels, Lot 1 of Bella Terrace, 611 Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, $3,000, on Aug. 24.

From C. and T. Bruton to J. and T. Wilson, Lot 50 of Northlake, 153 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $365,000, on Aug. 24.

From TruNorth Homes, LLC to Z. and T. Perry, .762 acre, 226 Links Drive, Statesville, $375,000, on Aug. 24.

From C. and C. and L. and L. Finley to B. Hamilton and N. Tholt, Lot 42 of Nelly Green Estates, 2640 Fines Creek Drive, Statesville, $400,000, on Aug. 25.

From EKOH Properties, LLC to A. Anselmo, (Lots 1 and 2), Whitney Lane, Statesville, $15,000, on Aug. 25.

From KL LHB CHP AIV LLC to Lennar Carolinas, LLC, Lots of Bell Farm subdivision, East Broad Street, Statesville, $992,500, on Aug. 25.

From C. Yost to P. Jolly/TR and Peggy P. Jolly Living Trust, two tracts, Lots 76 and 77 of Beverly Heights, 324 and 330 Macon Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Aug. 25.

From B. and D. Diaz to Tingiris Systems LLC, Lot 2 of Carriage Cove, 429 Carriage Road, Statesville, $115,000, on Aug. 25.

From T. and T. Hansby and T. and V. Varela to T. and V. Varela, Lots 15 and 16 of Fairview Farms, 128 Zurich Lane, Statesville, $42,500, on Aug. 25.

From M. and C. Zanotti to A. Nicks, Lot 36 of Pine Forest, 131 Planters Drive, Statesville, $437,500, on Aug. 25.

From S. Chapman to M. and J. Ellenburg, 0.557 acre, 419 Davie Ave., Statesville, $280,500, on Aug. 25.

From M. and N. and S. and S. Shah to Kailash LLC, two tracts, 1323 W. Front St., Statesville, $750,000, on Aug. 25.

From WJH LLC to T. Williams, Lot 77 of Ridgecrest, Grassy Meadow Lane Statesville, $201,000, on Aug. 25.

From PoP Homes – GSO, LLC to C. Whyte and L. Bennett, Lot 18 of Sherwood Forest, 163 Robinhood Loop, Statesville, $247,000, on Aug. 25.

From PN Rental I, LLC to VB SIX, LLC, metes and bounds, A-1, 303 Armfield Street, Statesville, and A-2, 647 E. Front St., Statesville, $510,000, on Aug. 26.

From J. Coley, B. Carrigan/AIF and B. Carrigan/AIF to S. Kendrick, Lot 2 of Parkwood Acres, 126 Parkwood Lane, Statesville, $275,000, on Aug. 26.

From Vannoppen Holdings, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lots 615-622 of Iredell Heights, Loraindale Drive, Statesville, $50,000, on Aug. 26.

From J. Waterman and J. Estes/AIF to Monticello Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., three tracts, Lots 1-4, metes and bounds, Reid Street, Statesville and 176 Travis Loop, Statesville, $170,000, on Aug. 26.

From J. and J. Norcom and C. Maynard to L. and D. Rogers, Lot 11 of Hillcrest, 529 Virginia Ave., Statesville, $232,000, on Aug. 26.

From First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to K. Rose, Lots 10 and 11 of Upper Lake Place, 110 Upper Lake Drive, Statesville, $1,700,000, on Aug. 26.

From M. and R. Herman to A. and C. Justice, two tracts, metes and bounds, 128 Henry Martin Trail, Statesville, $115,000, on Aug. 26.

From M. and D. Cross to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 81 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1619 Brookgreen Ave., Statesville, $224,000, on Aug. 26.

From Your New Home, L.L.C. to S. Hoffman, parcels A and B, two tracts, 0.216 acre and 0.103 acre, Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $350,000, on Aug. 26.

From Thomas McConnell Family, LLC to D. and M. Frierson, Lot 90 of Stones Edge, 112 Titanium Drive, Statesville, $180,000, on Aug. 26.

From L. Estrada/Indvl & Exr, C. Lloyd/Est, T. Lloyd/Indvl & Exr, T. Lloyd/Indvl & Exr, D. and D. Estrada, C. and J. and J. Shoaf, W. and W. Krumroy and P. and J. Lloyd to 28 A State In The Mountain, LLC, metes and bounds, North Oakland Avenue, Statesville, $90,000, on Aug. 26.

STONY POINT

DeChamplain/TR and Edwina P. DeChamplain Revocable Trust, two acres, Pope Farm Road, Stony Point, $58,500, on Aug. 23.

TROUTMAN

From Whitley Construction, LLC to G. and S. Hawkins, Lot 74 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 125 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $85,000, on Aug. 22.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 147 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on Aug. 22.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 152 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on Aug. 23.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to P. and B. Gragg, Lot 44 of Colonial Crossing, 132 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $391,000, on Aug. 23.

From NVR, Inc. to Y. Sopiqoti, Lot 117 of Weather’s Creek, 179 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $330,000, on Aug. 24.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 50 of Colonial Crossing, 154 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $330,000, on Aug. 25.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and S. Moray, Lot 209 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 181 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $456,500, on Aug. 25.

From True Homes, LLC to A. Prasad, Lot 158 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $363,000, on Aug. 25.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and W. Goolsby, Lot 94 of Sanders Ridge, Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $475,000, on Aug. 25.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Williams and D. Tran, Lot 212 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 191 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $435,000, on Aug. 25.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and D. Phillips, Lot 243 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, Troutman, $443,500, on Aug. 25.

From H. and Y. Marcelin to Better Path Homes, LLC, Lots 1 and 2 of Stratford Road subdivision, Troutman, $65,000, on Aug. 26.

From NVR, Inc. to H. and H. Sales, Lot 115 of Weather’s Creek, 183 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $335,500, on Aug. 26.

From NVR, Inc. to A. and M. Smith, Lot 49 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $339,500, on Aug. 26.

UNION GROVE

From FNB Oreo, LLC to D. and B. Thomas, 5.856 acres, 159 Fletcher Road, Union Grove, $469,000, on Aug. 22.

From S. O’Neal/Admr, S. O’Neal/Admr and A. Baldwin/Est to S. O’Neal, 2.007 acres, 143 Labrador Drive, Union Grove, $500, on Aug. 23.