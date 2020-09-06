Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 23-29

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From NC NNN Financial Associates, LLC and Prospect NC NNN, LLC to Argus Partners, LLC, 1.69 acres, Lot 3 of Village at Byers Creek, 107 Argus Lane, Mooresville, $3,545,000, on Aug. 28.
From A. Rowland to M. and T. Tenney, (Lot 167), 683 Kemp Rd., Mooresville, $1,730,000, on Aug. 28.
From R. Fisher/Indvl & AIF and T. Fisher to C. and C. Carrick, two tracts, Sunny Path Lane, Statesville, $1,410,000, on Aug. 28.
From 211 Wilson Lake Road, LLC to F. Maciolowski, (Lot 27), 211 Wilson Lake Rd., Mooresville, $1,390,000, on Aug. 27.
From Buttke Farm Properties, LLC to Gar-Mac Dairy, Inc. tracts, metes and bounds, 1380 E. Memorial Hwy., Harmony, $1,075,000, on Aug. 27.
DAVIDSON
From S. and S. and J. and J. Harrison to M. and D. Crater, Lot 18 of Anniston, 155 Logan Crossing Dr., Davidson, $700,000,on Aug. 27.
HARMONY
From J. and J. and H. Martinez to A. Naylor and C. Krumroy, 1.664 acres, 537 Abbeydale Rd., Harmony $115,000, on Aug. 25.
From B. and J. and J. Osborne to A. Altamirano, Lot 32 of Bethel Park, 135 Flake Rd., Harmony, $84,000, on Aug. 25.
From G. and G. Goode to J. and Haley Martinez, Lot 29 of Harmony Country Estates, 132 Tranquility Lane, Harmony, $202,000, on Aug. 27.
MOORESVILLE
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Ward, Lot 30 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 105 Wrangler Dr., Mooresville, $385,000, on Aug. 24.
From P. Carey to K. and S. Schulte, Lot 42 of Waterside Landing, 122 Castaway Trail, Mooresville, $376,500, on Aug. 24.
From M. and K. Emigh to S. Zuluaga and A. Martinez, Lot 572 of Curtis Pond, 244 Elrosa Rd., Mooresville, $286,500, on Aug. 24.
From I. and I. Kellogg to M. and K. Emigh, Lot 100 of Byers Creek, 135 Blossom Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $345,000, on Aug. 24.
From J. Elston/Indvl & AIF and A. and C. Elston to C. Smith, (Lot 15) 162 Brook Glen Dr., Mooresville, $232,000, on Aug. 24.
From M. and M. and M. Moser and C. Barnett/AIF to North Wind Investment Properties, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 122 Moffett Lane, Mooresville, $70,000, on Aug. 24.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to H. Eklen, Lot 14 of Waterlynn Grove, 113 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $256,000, on Aug. 24.
From New-Creation Life, Inc. to ME Faith Properties, LLC, five tracts, 4.85 acres +/- acres, 567 Faith Rd., Mooresville, $480,000, on Aug. 24.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to M. and A. Barletta, Lot 47 of Waterlynn Grove, 202 Waterlynn Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $252,500, on Aug. 24.
From D. and D. and A. and J. and J. Lipman to P. and N. Desarlo, Lot 106 of Woodland Hills, 154 Broadbill Dr., Mooresville, $677,000, on Aug. 24.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to C. Moya-Mendez, C. Moya, C. Mendez, J. Moya-Mendez, J. Moya and J. Mendez, Lot 87 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 160 Glastonbury Dr., Mooresville, $279,500, on Aug. 24.
From J. Ostwalt/Comr to Mashburn Development, Inc., 2 tracts, 12.95 acres and 6.23 acres, 422 Rocky River Rd., Mooresville, $275,000, on Aug. 24.
From W. Smith III/Indvl & Agt and D. Smith to R. and M. Hicks, Unit 2 of Northgate off Main, 110 Knops Nob Dr., Mooresville, $218,000, on Aug. 25.
From R. and K. Mahnesmith to W. and J. Poole, Lot 56 of Davidson Pointe, 122 Lilac Mist Loop, Mooresville, $520,000, on Aug. 25.
From NVR, Inc. to K. and T. Fountain, Lot 95 of Waterfront at Langtree, 110 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $266,500, on Aug. 25.
From W. and J. Thomas to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., Lot 2 of Eddy Place, 113 Leonard St., Mooresville, $127,000, on Aug. 25.
From J. and M. Randles to T. Mangini, Lot 137 of Davidson Pointe, Bridges Farm Rd., Mooresville, $315,000, on Aug. 25.
From N. Cannon and J. Wolke/AIF to D. Macedon and L. Kessler, (Lot 148), 120 Hogan Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on Aug. 25.
From K. Horton/TR, H. Horton/TR and Kenneth B. Horton and Harriet S. Horton Living Trust to D. and J. Wells, Lot 25 of Harris Village, 151 Dairy Farm Rd., Mooresville, $305,000, on Aug. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Harp, Lot 330 of Atwater Landing, 151 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $375,000, on Aug. 25.
From J. Kendall to J. and K. Cleary, Lot 87 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 186 Welton Way, Mooresville, $267,500, on Aug. 25.
From B. Pfahler to S. Coffelt, Lot 88 of Waterlynn Townhomes, 116 Morning Mist Lane, Mooresville, $215,000, on Aug. 25.
From J. and K. Fanelli to J. and K. Lopardi, Lot 342 of Atwater Landing, 103 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $321,000, on Aug. 25.
From K. and J. Morse to L. Agee, Lot 4 of White Oaks Acres, 1412 Bellingham Dr., Mooresville, $325,000, on Aug. 26.
From R. and J. and J. Kiernan to B. and G. Glaser, Lot 1 of Morrison Plantation, 103 Grayfox Dr., Mooresville, $382,000, on Aug. 26.
From M. and M. Childs to E. and A. Cambria, Lot 172 of Harbor Cove, 171 Chandeleur Dr., Mooresville, $305,000, on Aug. 26.
From J. and T. Godley to M. Childs and C. Ivester, Lot 193 of Atwater Landing, 134 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $373,000, on Aug. 26.
From N. and S. Vroom to J. and K. Morse, Lot 148 of Harris Village, 199 Harris Farm Rd., Mooresville, $291,000, on Aug. 26.
From G. and C. Davis to K. Looser, Lot 6 of Farmdale, 232 Bailey Rd., Mooresville, $195,000, on Aug. 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and K. Fanelli, Lot 207 of Atwater Landing, 162 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $358,000, on Aug. 26.
From T. and S. and S. Harpman to C. and A. Cowen, (Lot 14), 179 Bradford Glyn Dr., Mooresville, $265,000, on Aug. 26.
From H. Hamiter to R. and L. Butcher, Lot 149 of Morrison Plantation, 112 Cloister Lane, Mooresville, $310,000, on Aug. 26.
From B. and K. Knapp and K. Lindsay to K. and Z. Buttar, (Lot 104), 161 Northbridge Dr., Mooresville, $495,000, on Aug. 26.
From A. and M. Ahrens to C. and K. Pewitt, Lot 55 of Creek Stone, 173 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $485,000, on Aug. 26.
From D. and A. and A. Conlin to G. Newell, Lot 210 of Village at Byers Creek, 119 Creekside Crossing Lane, Mooresville, $380,000, on Aug. 26.
From Amica Development, LLC to J. Lusk and R. Marquette, Lot 61 of The Farms, 101 Magnolia Farms Lane, Mooresville, $880,000, on Aug. 26.
From J. Stone/Comr to Higher Vision Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, 235 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $84,000, on Aug. 26.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to M. and A. Ahrens, (Lot 9), 185 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $654,000, on Aug. 26.
From C. Pardue to P. Crump, Unit K of Legacy Village Residential, 128 Steinbeck Way, Mooresville, $221,500, on Aug. 26.
From R. and R. and D. and D. Berst to T. and R. and D. Berst, Lot 75 of Sunrise Townhomes, LLC, 163 High Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $54,000, on Aug. 26.
From A. and E. Braggs to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., Lot 15 of Gabriel Estates, 107 Umberly Court, Mooresville, $268,000, on Aug. 26.
From National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. to S. Allen and R. Thomas, Lot 15 of Gabriel Estates, 107 Umberly Court, Mooresville, $268,000, on Aug. 26.
From M. and D. Torres to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 33 of Crosby Woods, 106 Rockhopper Lane, Mooresville, $286,000, on Aug. 26.
From M. and L. Knight to M. and K. Williams, Lot 6 of Southpointe, 187 Washam Rd., Mooresville, $830,000, on Aug. 26.
From D. and D. Keir to A. Grainda, Lot 37 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 128 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $224,000,on Aug. 26.
From Nest Homes, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, (Lots 4-6), 558 and 560 Gantt St., Mooresville, $30,000, on Aug. 26.
From D. and G. and G. and G. and H. and M. and T. and S. and J. and L. and A. Stewart to MFR Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $250,000, on Aug. 27.
From L. and M. and M. Christiansen to J. and M. Randles, Lot 89 of Davidson Pointe, 176 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $405,000, on Aug. 27.
From NVR, Inc. to A. Phillips, Lot 96 of Waterfront at Langtree, 110 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $293,000, on Aug. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to T. and P. Mastroianni, Lot 269 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 128 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $288,500, on Aug. 27.
From R. and K. Taylor to M. Taliuaga, Lot 98 of The Hampshires, 133 Peterborough Dr., Mooresville, $238,000, on Aug. 27.
From S. Castillo-Medina, S. Castillo, S. Medina, B. Torres-Gomez, B. Torres and B. Gomez to C. Larson and J. Lofgren, Lot 70 of Lakewalk, 237 Blueview Rd., Mooresville, $473,000, on Aug. 27.
From P. Bueker to J. and L. Brown, (Lot 2), 124 Hunters Creek Dr., Mooresville, $287,000, on Aug. 27.
From L. Bealer/TR, K. Bealer and Leonard K. Bealer Revocable Family Trust to K. and Z. McMillen, (Lot 1), 160 Balmoral Dr., Mooresville, $156,000, on Aug. 27.
From N. Fox to D. and M. Sherban, Lot 29 of Avalon, 136 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $315,000, on Aug. 27.
From W. and W. and E. and E. Warner to S. Henn, Lot 44 of King’s Landing, 108 Castle Bay Court, Mooresville, $740,000, on Aug. 27.
From J. Hosea and J. Sanders to N. and B. Pope, Lot 1 of Foxfield, 103 Foxfield Park Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on Aug. 27.
From J. and A. and A. Hollingshead to K. and R. Taylor, Lot 215 of Curtis Pond, 207 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $298,000, on Aug. 27.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to J. Spicer, Lot 39 of Briargate, 128 Suggs Mills Dr., Mooresville, $339,000, on Aug. 27.
From R. and M. Becker to Wades Way Lot 4 LLC, Lot 4 of Shady Grove, Wades Way, Mooresville, $100,000, on Aug. 27.
From R. and R. Wenzel and B. Love to S. Tobias, Station 115 condominiums, 106 Locomotive Lane, Unit 103, Mooresville, $103,000, on Aug. 27.
From N. Levan and N. Vince to J. and P. Nicholson, (Lot 74), 701 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $820,000, on Aug. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and T. Altorfer, Lot 270 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 126 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $341,500, on Aug. 27.
From M. Long and P. Matthews to J. Stamey and S. Anuel, Lot 11 of Waterside Landing, 107 Shadyview Lane, Mooresville, $440,000, on Aug. 27.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to N. Lewis, D. Greenholtz-Lewis, D. Greenholtz and D. Lewis, (Lot 10), 191 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $572,000, on Aug. 27.
From L. Amacher/TR and Linalisa S. Amacher Revocable Trust to G. and D. Liles, metes and bounds, 518 N. Church St., Mooresville, $168,000, on Aug. 28.
From R. and D. McDonnell to D. Scheurich and P. Cole, Lot 31 of Winborne, 219 Grayland Rd., Mooresville, $215,000, on Aug. 28.
From G. and G. and G. Abousleman to W. and J. Jarvis, Lot 32 of The Farms, 152 E. Callicutt Trail, Mooresville, $710,000, on Aug. 28.
From D. Chapman, D. Gudridge and J. Chapman to HU Property, LLC, (Lot 86), 133 Cypress Landing Dr., Mooresville, $228,000, on Aug. 28.
From J. Adams/TR and Lawrence A. Adams and Judy C. Adams Revocable Trust to R. and S. Mueller, Lot 190 of Villages of Byers Creek, 160 Byers Commons Dr., Mooresville, $324,000, on Aug. 28.
From T. Kennedy to L. and M. Christiansen, Lot 87 of Davidson Downes, 199 Buckingham Place Rd., Mooresville, $475,000, on Aug. 28.
From Meeting Street Towns, LLC to D. and T. Gallagher, Lot 11 of Oak Tree Landing, 567 Oak Tree Rd., Mooresville, $470,500, on Aug. 28.
From Balkris Holdings, LLC to Ridgewater Construction, LLC, Lot 13 of Sills Creek Plantation, 137 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $70,000, on Aug. 28.
From R. and P. Bechstein to K. Stelzer and N. Leblanc, 0.63 acre, lot, metes and bounds, 161 McInnis Rd., Mooresville, $595,000, on Aug. 28.
From Michaela J. Muckenthaler Revocable Trust and M. Muckenthaler/TR to V. and R. Newton, Lot 2 of Villages at Isle of Pines, 121 W. Vista View Place, Mooresville, $275,000, on Aug. 28.
From K. Archer to A. and B. Zamba, Lot 246 of Cherry Grove, 143 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $305,000, on Aug. 28.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to D. and R. McDonnell, Lot 179 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 214 Willow Valley Dr., Mooresville, $290,500, on Aug. 28.
From DJ Phoenix, LLC to S. Nair and L. Ushakumari, Lot 5 of The Glen, 135 Cottage Court, Mooresville, $55,000, on Aug. 28.
From J. and D. Savona to A. and B. Maletta, Lot 45 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 138 Eclipse Way, Mooresville, $442,000, on Aug. 28.
From BT IRA, LLC and BST IRA, LLC to K. and T. Massey, Lot 5 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $104,000, on Aug. 28.
From S. and L. and L. Caddell to P. and H. Denley, Lot 48 of Monterey Landing, 389 Catalina Dr., Mooresville, $370,000, on Aug. 28.
From A. and J. Lucio to Summerland Properties, LLC, (Lot 255), 108 Winborne Dr., Mooresville, $210,000, on Aug. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and C. Mullikin, Lot 348 of Atwater Landing, 149 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $305,000, on Aug. 28.
From A. Herron to E. and L. Mazock, Lot 4 of The Enclave, 179 W. Maranta Rd., Mooresville, $470,000, on Aug. 28.
From N. and N. and L. Swarts to P. Strandburg, (Lots 7 and 7A), 139 Cedar Woods Dr., Mooresville, $610,000, on Aug. 28.
From D. and L. Gagnier to J. and A. Farb, Lot 65 of Mooreland Estates, 115 Elysian Dr., Mooresville, $317,500, on Aug. 28.
From P. and A. Blanco to J. and S. Ostendorf, Lot 10 of Wellesley West, 147 W. Warfield Dr., Mooresville, $375,000, on Aug. 28.
From K. Reifschneider and J. and A. and A. Bodman to A. and D. Whitman, Lot 78 of Winslow Bay, 119 W. Maranta Rd., Mooresville, $306,000, on Aug. 28.
From T. and C. Miller to V. and L. and S. Dudko, Lot 151 of Bells Crossing, 354 S. San Agustin Dr., Mooresville, $628,000, on Aug. 28.
From S. Phillips to J. and B. Boss, Lot 105 of Mallard Head Country Club, 400 Canvasback Rd., Mooresville, $75,000, on Aug. 28.
MOUNT ULLA
From K. and K. and J. Davis to M. Waters and T. Thomas, two tracts, metes and bounds, 116 French Belk Rd., Mount Ulla, $158,000, on Aug. 26.
STATESVILLE
From T. Hope to CMH Homes, Inc. Lot 5 of River Run II, 122 River Bank Rd., Statesville, $12,000, on Aug. 24.
From John R. McCormick Contracting, LLC to R. Houck, Lot 10 of Troutman Crossing, 188 Watering Trough Rd., Statesville, $225,000, on Aug. 24.
From Corporation of Guardianship/TR, Corporation of Guardianship, Inc. and Umbrella Pooled Trust to J. and A. Taylor, 0.555 acre, (Lot 3), East Monbo Road, Statesville, $45,000, on Aug. 24.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to L. Mayberry and J. Carlin, Lot 73 of Larkin/Fox Den, 217 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $273,500, on Aug. 24.
From M. and D. and D. Moore to B. and M. Kelley, Lot 31 of Sherwood Forest development, 116 Robinhood Loop, Statesville, $210,000, on Aug. 24.
From M. and S. Warren to M. Beckham, 10.010 acres, 167 Clio Lane, Statesville, $245,000, on Aug. 24.
From NC Hickory Highway, LLC to RW Enterprise, LLC, 5.040 acres, 2470 Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $215,000, on Aug. 24.
From L. Drews and L. Wilson to K. and K. Morrison, Lot 7 of Vintage Place, 829 Ranchero St., Statesville, $135,000, on Aug. 24.
From F. and P. Arey to M. and L. Knight, Lot 20 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 1350 East Monbo Rd., Statesville, $430,000, on Aug. 24.
From Queen City Home Buying LLC to S. Rodriguez, Lot 15 of Key Acres, 141 Pounders Ridge Lane, Statesville, $127,500, on Aug. 25.
From T. and M. Johnson to J. and K. Emmerton, metes and bounds, 364 Clark Cove Rd., Statesville, $750,000, on Aug. 25.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. Maldonado and D. Arroyave, Lot 35 of Fox Den, 130 Allenton Way, Statesville, $256,000, on Aug. 25.
From B. and B. Stewart and D. Stewart/Indvl & AIF to Old Cartway Properties, LLC, Lots 7 and 16 of Statesville Development Company, 1326 7th St., Statesville, $37,500, on Aug. 25.
From S. and S. and D. Cozart to D. and M. Crump, 6.517 acres, 172 River Run Rd., Statesville, $460,000, on Aug. 25.
From True Homes, LLC to R. Maher, Lot 9 of Larkin, 166 Canada Dr., Statesville, $245,000, on Aug. 25.
From C. and S. Glenn to T. Gary III, K. Hackshaw-Gary, K. Hackshaw and K. Gary, Lot 81 of Country Club Estates, 501 Club Dr., Statesville, $233,500, on Aug. 25.
From S. McGee, S. Martin and R. McGee to Triwall Acres, LLC, Lot 12 of Eastgate Estates, 169 Eastgate Dr., Statesville, $100,000, on Aug. 25.
From Triwall Acres, LLC to W. Peters, Lot 12 of Eastgate Estates, 169 Eastgate Dr., Statesville, $100,000, on Aug. 25.
From M. and J. Voelske to B. Thomas, 0.967 acre, 558 Pineville Rd., Statesville, $285,000, on Aug. 25.
From James Farms, Inc. to Gulfstream West Investments, Inc., 5.807 acres, (Lot 1), James Farm Rd., Statesville, $116,500, on Aug. 26.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC and Adams Homes AEC, LLC to E. and N. Trevino, (Lot 74), 118 Northlake Dr., Statesville, $250,000, on Aug. 26.
From A. Shoemaker/Est, C. Lamb/Indvl & Exr, C. Lamb/Indvl & Exr, D. Wilson/Indvl & Exr, D. Wilson/Indvl & Exr and H. Wilson to G. and A. Loftis, three tracts, lots, 0.041 acre and metes and bounds, 111 N. East End Ave., Statesville, $150,000, on Aug. 26.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 12 and 48 of Larkin, Statesville, $140,000, on Aug. 26.
From Merge Properties, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 57 of Wiltshire Creek, 120 W. Panther Creek Rd., Troutman and Lots 3-5 of Unity Height, 907 Eastside Dr., Statesville, $47,500, on Aug. 26.
From L.R. Wooten Building Co., Inc. to Underhill Development Corporation, LLC, metes and bounds, 1812 and 1902 W. Front Street, Statesville, $475,000, on Aug. 26.
From J. Mayberry/Admr and L. Mayberry/Est to J. and C. Lamberth, 2-1/2 acres, 186 Arey Rd., Statesville, $115,000, on Aug. 26.
From J. and J. and P. and P. Price to D. and J. Hunt, Lots 21 and 22 of Three Oaks, 302 and 310 Lewis Ferry Rd., Statesville, $20,000, on Aug. 26.
From T. and M. Caldwell, A. McNeely and D. Draper to G. Barker and S. Brown, Lot 17 of Old Homestead, 300 Clark Cove Rd., Statesville, $300,000, on Aug. 27.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to J. Monaco and C. Zoellner, Lot 20 of Castlegate, 192 Staffordshire Dr., Statesville, $276,000, on Aug. 27.
From Oak Street LLC to J. Rodriguez and M. Concepcion, Lot 37 of Olde Towne Mobile Homes Inc., 147 Dusty Loop, Statesville, $110,000, on Aug. 27.
From M. and S. and S. Souther to R. and M. Hernandez, 10 acres, 116 Bent Twig Dr., Statesville, $150,000, on Aug. 27.
From West Homes of NC, LLC to R. and F. Holland, Lot 20 of Fox Den, 143 Fleming Dr., Statesville, $263,000, on Aug. 27.
From S. and S. Dawson to McElwee Family LLC, Lot 68 of Clear View Development, 401 Coolidge Ave., Statesville, $185,000, on Aug. 27.
From S. Stapleton, S. Hayes and D. Stapleton to L. Vazquez and M. Garcia, 1.091 acres, 125 Dagenhart Farm Rd., Statesville, $172,000, on Aug. 28.
From J. and M. Henderson to G. Goode and L. Hartness, (Lot 1), 126 Robert Dr., Statesville, $335,000, on Aug. 28.
From Chanduo Properties, LLC to Grey Bend Enterprises LLP, 952 Connor St., Statesville, $95,000, on Aug. 28.
From R. and R. and D. Spillman to T. Woolledge, Lots 41-42 of Laurel Grove, 118 and 126 Breezeway Lane, Statesville, $44,000, on Aug. 28.
From D. and C. Dagenhart to M. and B. Morris, (Lot 2), 177 Beulah Rd., Statesville, $225,000, on Aug. 28.
From H. Rhyne and E. and E. Cook to H. Rhyne, E. and E. Cook and C. Rhyne, metes and bounds, Bowles Farm Rd., Statesville, $3,000, on Aug. 28.
From H. Rhyne to H. and C. Rhyne, 22 acres, Mountain View Rd., Statesville, $2,000, on Aug. 28.
From E. and E. and P. and P. Carroll to R. and V. Gilleland, Lot 38 of Spring Forest, 118 Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $299,000, on Aug. 28.
From SDH Charlotte, LLC to B. and K. Kilby, Lot 31 of Autumn Brook, 111 Bell Chase Lane, Statesville, $325,000, on Aug. 28.
From Marianna Holton Living Trust, R. Gilleland/TR, Robert L. Boggs Sr. Family Trust, J. Boggs/TR, J. Boggs Jr., W. Boggs/AIF, I. Boggs, E. and R. Duncan, and P. and A. and A. Boggs to C. B. Rentals, LLC, Lot 32 of Victoria Village, 807 Prince Albert Court, Statesville, $115,000, on Aug. 28.
From True Homes, LLC to B. and L. Barr, Lot 267 of Hidden Lakes, 135 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $235,500, on Aug. 28.
From R. and R. and K. Bohne to B. Morgan, Lot 10 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 817 Ranchero St., Statesville, $137,500, on Aug. 28.
From J. and J. and T. and T. Hunsuck to M. and A. Crosswhite, Lot 279 of Shannon Acres, 606 St. Andrews Rd., Statesville, $555,000, on Aug. 28.
From 120 S Elm St., LLC to Kingslayer, LLC, metes and bounds, 216 Harrill St., Statesville, $270,000, on Aug. 28.
From Dogwood Renovations, LLC to M. Seldomridge, 1/3 acre, 229 Euclid Ave., Statesville, $206,000, on Aug. 28.
From T. Horton and J. and J. Smith to PJA Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Lot 1 of Summers Business Park, 2070 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $610,000, on Aug. 28.
From T. and T. Stutts and C. Grady to K. and M. Roberson, Lot 67 of Berkshire Hills, 524 Berkshire Dr., Statesville, $147,500, on Aug. 28.
From R. Enriquez to L. and L. Nguyen, (Lot 3), 2409 Martha’s Ridge Dr., Statesville, 207,500, on Aug. 28.
From True Homes, LLC to D. and D. Linton, Lot 51 of Larkin, 175 Canada Dr., Statesville, $286,000, on Aug. 28.
From WJH LLC to L. Gomez, Lot 49 of Lakeridge, 1946 Lake Run Dr., Statesville, $176,500, on Aug. 28.
From M. and J. Gaither to M. Coronado, Lot 14 of Pine Ridge Estates, 243 Conifer Dr., Statesville, $61,000, on Aug. 28.
From S. and A. and A. Gaither to C. Munday, Lot 27 of Summerset, 112 Hayworth Lane, Statesville, $185,000, on Aug. 28.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to S. and A. Gaither, Lot 113 of Castlegate, 184 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $276,500, on Aug. 28.
STONY POINT
From Millsaps-Sweeney Developers and D. Millsaps/PTNR to J. and T. Nelson, Lot 36 of West Iredell Acres, 123 Greenmont Dr., Stony Point, $23,000, on Aug. 27.
From R. and J. Lackey to R. and J. and B. Lackey, 2.37 acres, West Lackey Farm Rd., Stony Point, $1,000, on Aug. 28.
From R. and J. Lackey to R. and J. Lackey, A. Hunsucker and B. Lackey, four tracts, West Lackey Farm Rd., Stony Point, $2,000, on Aug. 28.
TROUTMAN
From C. and D. Trimm to A. Napier and T. Gray, Lot 9 of South Trace, 712 Georgie St., Troutman, $229,000, on Aug. 24.
From R. James and J. Phillips to Byrd Houses, LLC, (Lot 91), 180 Seekirk Dr., Troutman, $407,000, on Aug. 25.
From C. and L. Ireland and D. and S. and S. Fraver to J. and L. Elliott, Lots 22 and 23 of Allison Acres, #1, Troutman, $125,000, on Aug. 25.
From G. and D. and D. Bowen to D. and A. Conlin, Lot 22 of Sunset Bay, 576 Morrison Farm Rd., Troutman, $400,000, on Aug. 26.
From Sumter Investments, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 51 and 53 of Wiltshire Creek, 101 and 111 W. Panther Creek Rd., Troutman, $55,000, on Aug. 26.
From Merge Properties, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 57 of Wiltshire Creek, 120 W. Panther Creek Rd., Troutman and Lots 3-5 of Unity Height, 907 Eastside Dr., Statesville, $47,500, on Aug. 26.
From C. Ross to J. and A. Hollingshead, Lot 9 of Shady Cove Acres, 110 Lily Pad Loop, Troutman, $591,000, on Aug. 27.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to C. Michel and S. Godfrey, Lot 34 of Windstone Crossing, 126 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $312,000, on Aug. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and K. Meadows, Lot 10 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 208 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $304,000, on Aug. 28.
From J. Pomarico/TR, E. Pomarico/TR and John and Eileen Pomarico Revocable Living Trust to J. Harrill, (Lot 6) 107 Sunset Bay, Troutman, $468,500, on Aug. 28.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to J. and E. Merlo, (Lot 20), 174 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $303,000, on Aug. 28.
From R. and J. Arbitell to T. and L. Deal, Lot 32 of Oak Ridge, 160 Fallen Acorn Dr., Troutman, $30,000, on Aug. 28.
UNION GROVE
From Wells Fargo Bank, N.A./TR, Templeton Living Trust, J. Lackey/TR and L. Stiles/TR to M. and M. Sullivan, A. Rash, D. and H. Baker, C. and P. Campbell and R. Speece, 17.329 acres, Sloans Mill Rd., Union Grove, $139,500,on Aug. 27.
