Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 23-29

From True Homes, LLC to B. and L. Barr, Lot 267 of Hidden Lakes, 135 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $235,500, on Aug. 28.

From R. and R. and K. Bohne to B. Morgan, Lot 10 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 817 Ranchero St., Statesville, $137,500, on Aug. 28.

From J. and J. and T. and T. Hunsuck to M. and A. Crosswhite, Lot 279 of Shannon Acres, 606 St. Andrews Rd., Statesville, $555,000, on Aug. 28.

From 120 S Elm St., LLC to Kingslayer, LLC, metes and bounds, 216 Harrill St., Statesville, $270,000, on Aug. 28.

From Dogwood Renovations, LLC to M. Seldomridge, 1/3 acre, 229 Euclid Ave., Statesville, $206,000, on Aug. 28.

From T. Horton and J. and J. Smith to PJA Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Lot 1 of Summers Business Park, 2070 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $610,000, on Aug. 28.

From T. and T. Stutts and C. Grady to K. and M. Roberson, Lot 67 of Berkshire Hills, 524 Berkshire Dr., Statesville, $147,500, on Aug. 28.

From R. Enriquez to L. and L. Nguyen, (Lot 3), 2409 Martha’s Ridge Dr., Statesville, 207,500, on Aug. 28.

From True Homes, LLC to D. and D. Linton, Lot 51 of Larkin, 175 Canada Dr., Statesville, $286,000, on Aug. 28.