Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 28-Sept. 3. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Hilton Industries, LLC to 1426, LLC, metes and bounds, 4.157 acres, 1426 Northside Drive, Statesville, $3,700,000, on Sept. 2.

From D. Thompson/Indvl & Exr, J. Goforth/Est and L. Thompson to SL Statesville LLC, 57.27 acres, more or less, Salisbury Road, Statesville, $2,007,500, on Sept. 1.

From L. Sullivan/TR, L. Sullivan/TR, C. Sullivan/TR, C. Sullivan/TR and The Laurens and Carol Sullivan Revocable Trust to B. and C. Thomas, (Lot 187), 375 Robinson Road, Mooresville, $1,890,000, on Sept. 2.

From J. Paquette to The Hemphill Revocable Living Trust, Lot 23 of Surfside Estates, 126 Ski Haven Place, Mooresville, $1,700,000, on Sept. 2.

From JBR Custom Homes, Inc. to L. and B. Rush, Lot 3 of Hunt’s Landing, 117 Hunts Landing Drive, Mooresville, $1,536,000, on Sept. 1.

CLEVELAND

DAVIDSON

From R. and J. Luckey to M. Carney, Lot 12 of Belle Glade, 160 Villa Lane, Davidson, $460,000, on Aug. 31.

HARMONY

From H. Stanley to H. Stanley, 1.50 acres, more or less, Kennesaw Road, Harmony, $4,500, on Aug. 30.

From Eagle Mills Investments, LLC to D. and M. Skipper, Lot 13 of Archer’s Ridge, 110 Arrowood Lane, Harmony, $362,500, on Aug. 30.

From WJH LLC to ET-13 LP, Lot 33 of Rock Gate Estates, 130 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $209,000 on Aug. 31.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to C. and K. Gibson, 4.01 acres, 289 Redmon Road, Harmony, $330,000, on Aug. 31.

MOORESVILLE

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and P. Loss, Lot 180 Gambill Forest, 118 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $401,500, on Aug. 29.

From B. Balamurali/Indvl & AIF and S. Balamurali to G. Jones, Lot 8 of Byers Creek, 149 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $490,000, on Aug. 29.

From L. and L. Lu and C. and C. Poll to L. and E. Reid, Lot 146 of Parkmont, 107 Champion Court, Mooresville, $499,000, on Aug. 29.

From R. and G. Taylor to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 46 of The Hampshires, 180 Mott Road, Mooresville, $316,500, on Aug. 29.

From A. and A. Andrews to M. and N. Auer, Lot 357 of Morrison Plantation, 177 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $512,000, on Aug. 29.

From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to M. Chrysosferidis, Lot 151 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 125 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $403,000, on Aug. 29.

From B. Keller to W. and A. Delosh, 1.79 acres more or less, Linwood Road, Mooresville, $105,000, on Aug. 29.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Washburn, Lot 55 of Sequoia Forest, 133 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $413,500, on Aug. 29.

From L. Campbell to D. Bedford/TR, J. Bedford/TR and Bedford Family Living Trust, (Lot 510), 153 Gainswood Drive, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Aug. 29.

From M. Belissary/Admr & Exr, G. Bacogeorge/Est, L. and L. and J. Schwartz, T. and G. and C. Bacogeorge and F. Thraysboulos/Est to J. Giambra/TR and Detitto Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Lot 250 of Commodore Peninsula, Marina Lane, Mooresville, $89,000, on Aug. 29.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. and J. Dewosky, Lot 144 of Stafford at Langtree, 195 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $625,000, on Aug. 30.

From S. and T. Scheld to C. Snow and R. Fasciana, Lot 5 of Crosby Woods, 109 Emperors Trail, Mooresville, $430,000, on Aug. 30.

From Shelva M. Russ Revocable Living Trust, R. Russ/TR and D. Russ/TR to W. Watson, metes and bounds, 554 Brumley Road, Mooresville, $275,000, on Aug. 30.

From A. and B. Roche to P. and D. DeBellis, Lots 30 and 31 of Harbor View, 138 Woodstork Cove Drive, Mooresville, $406,000, on Aug. 30.

From T. and D. Lawing to D. and M. Horstkotte, Lot 26 of Johnson Manor, 159 Johnson Manor St., Mooresville, $425,000, on Aug. 30.

From B. Smith to C2C Land Development, LLC, two tracts, 6.8240 acres and 3 acres, 1250 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $695,000, on Aug. 30.

From G. and G. and N. and N. Carr to SFR Acquisitions 3 LLC, Lot 42 of Harris Village, 161 Harris Farm Road, Mooresville, $490,000, on Aug. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Weaver and B. and M. Collins, Lot 195 of Gambill Forest, 127 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $402,000, on Aug. 30.

From J. and J. and G. and G. Sisco to S. Buethe and C. Kearby, Lot 2 of Kelly Cove, 110 Henry Lane, Mooresville, $831,000, on Aug. 30.

From Gillis Family, Limited Partnership, J. Gillis/PTNR & Indvl, J. Gillis/PTNR & Indvl, J. Gillis Jr./PTNR & Indvl and S. Gillis to D. and J. Storie, two tracts, Lots 16 and 17 of Lakeside Park, 140 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, $1,050,000, on Aug. 30.

From Developers Market, LLC to Mooresville Area Christian Mission, Inc., 1.704 acres, Lot of Our Town Square, North Main Street, Mooresville, $350,000, on Aug. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. and K. Seitz, Lot 192 of Gambill Forest, 119 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $441,500, on Aug. 30.

From S. Caldwell/Indvl & Exr, S. Owens/Indvl & Exr, J. Rinehardt/Est, J. Rinehardt/Est, J. Rinehardt/Est, J. Rinehardt/Exr and E. Caldwell to J. Rinehardt, one acre, 480 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, $63,000, on Aug. 30.

From H. and H. Knicely, H. Frazier and T. and T. Knicely to E. Rojas and B. Marques, Lot 2C of Gabriel Estates Townhomes, 1965 Charlotte Highway, Apt. 103, Mooresville, $230,000, on Aug. 30.

From C. and M. Mead to P. Presta and B. Augustine, 0.773 acre, 126 Hardwick Drive, Mooresville, $80,000, on Aug. 30.

From F. Escoto and A. and A. Harris to W. and A. Harris, Lot 29 of Mills Pond, 996 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $281,000, on Aug. 30.

From MFR Properties, LLC to 1259 Brawley School, LLC, Lot 2 of The Retreats, 1259 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $875,000, on Aug. 31.

From Z. and K. Brown to D. Ferryall and S. Pinard, Lot 165 of Cherry Grove, 212 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $480,000 on Aug. 31.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to D. Morgan, Lot 17 of Forest Lake Townhomes Subdivision, 1270 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $337,000 on Aug. 31.

From Brackett Residential Real Estate Trust and P. Brackett/TR to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 37 of The Woodlands, 237 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $370,000, on Aug. 31.

From J. and A. and A. Yox to A. Brenner and A. Harlow, Lot 8 of Franklin Grove, 646 Franklin Grove Drive, Mooresville, $515,000, on Aug. 31.

From G. Rust to M. and J. Riley, Lot 17 of Trillium, 171 Eagles Landing Drive, Mooresville, $637,500, on Aug. 31.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. and D. O’Rourke, Lot 196 of Gambill Forest, 129 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $468,500 on Aug. 31.

From K. Horton, K. Cline, W. Horton III to T. and A. Looney, Lot 242 of Waterlynn, 114 Sand Spur Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Aug. 31.

From W. and H. Nida to B. and B. Morales, Lot 161 of Atwater Landing, 272 Preston Road, Mooresville, $575,000, on Aug. 31.

From Monterey Bay – Charlotte, LLC to C. and C. Davy, Lot 34 of Davidson Pond, 138 Wilharr Court, Mooresville, $397,000, on Aug. 31.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to H. Dickson and A. Spaulding, Lot 189 of Gambill Forest, 111 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $410,500, on Aug. 31.

From Wyatt Family Revocable Living Trust, S. Wyatt/TR and P. Wyatt/TR to C. and L. Arnold, Lot 103 of Bells Crossing, 129 Bells Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $1,075,000, on Aug. 31.

From P. and D. Rotella to T. and T. Schultz, Lot 19 of Cove at Morrison Plantation, 105 Clarendon St., Mooresville, $349,000, on Aug. 31.

From J. and J. and S. and S. Jemmott to F. Pelaez and B. Purvis, Lot 498 of Curtis Pond, 152 Millen Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Aug. 31.

From Samuel & Charlotte Sinay Family LLC and Sinay Family Holding Co., LLC to Santillan Amigos Properties, LLC, three parcels, 1.64 acres and metes and bounds, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on Aug. 31.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Ruiz Jr. and J. Alameda, Lot 193 of Gambill Forest, 121 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on Aug. 31.

From E. and R. Babcock to D. and K. Babcock, Lot 1 of Lakewalk, 114 Tomahawk Drive, Mooresville, $595,000, on Aug. 31.

From D. McGonagle to D. Tossou and M. Keil, Lot 10 of Blackberry Creek, 105 Digh Circle, Mooresville, $437,000, on Sept. 1.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to P. Holmes, Lot 16 of Forest Lake Townhomes Subdivision, 1270 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on Sept. 1.

From A. Partin to Big Daddy’s Properties, LLC, 0.969 acre, Robinson Road, Mooresville, $350,000, Sept. 1.

From J. and J. Murphy, D. Murphy-Johnson/AIF, D. Murphy Johnson/AIF and D. Johnson/AIF to Lake Norman Paradise, LLC, Lot 6 of Catalina Cove, 157 Rainbow Road, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Sept. 1.

From E. Waters to RJ Investment Company, LLC, 0.829 acre, 332 Hillcrest Drive, Mooresville, $37,000, on Sept. 1.

From R11 Company, LLC to Cotton Mill Properties, LLC, 533 Parker Ave., Mooresville, $170,000, on Sept. 1.

From Alberk Empire, LLC to L. and M. Hicks, 0.143 acre, Wildwood Acres Circle, Mooresville, $7,000, on Sept. 1.

From E. and E. and A. and A. Mannarino to T. and L. Ogrin, Lot 4 of Whispering Oaks, 113 Pine Mist Drive, Mooresville, $630,000, on Sept. 1.

From K. and S. McCoy to R. Kresmery, lots, Lakeview Development, 119 Dry Dock Loop, Mooresville, $238,000, on Sept. 1.

From G. and B. Saul to T. and K. Ryberg, Lot 54 of Winslow Bay, 112 Bexley Road, Mooresville, $435,000, on Sept. 1.

From Axelrod, Inc. to D. and E. Lanning, (Lot 3), 147 Henry Lane, Mooresville, $590,000, on Sept. 1.

From J. and J. and K. and K. Sumner to J. and E. Riddle, Lot 59 of North Shore II, 195 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $785,000, on Sept. 1.

From E. and K. and K. Bremer to B. Alfaro, metes and bounds, 219 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, $210,000, on Sept. 1.

From Rest Holdings, LLC to A. and C. Peralta, Lot 53 of Bridgeport, 153 Ashford Hollow Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on Sept. 2.

From S. and K. Masten to B. and V. Toye, Lots 12 and 13 of Edgemoor, 778 Edgemoor Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 2.

From P. and P. and P. and G. and G. Lee to Spring Lake 1, LLC, Lot 2 of Highland Ridge, 116 Nesting Quail Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on Sept. 2.

From M. Wiggins, J. Wiggins/AIF and J. Wiggins/AIF to M and J. and R. Wiggins, Lot 13 of Woodland Heights, 142 Forrest Edge Road, Mooresville, $1,500, on Sept. 2.

From CT2B Holdings, LLC to Y6, LLC, Lot 187of Talbert Pointe Business Park, 118 Poplar Pointe Drive, Mooresville, $1,290,000, on Sept. 2.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to D. Stevens, Lot 15 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 1270-F Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $380,000, on Sept. 2.

From L. and R. Welcher to M. and K. Carpenter, metes and bounds, 126 Loghouse Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on Sept. 2.

STATESVILLE

From L. Estrada/Indvl & Exr, C. Lloyd/Est, T. Lloyd/Indvl & Exr, T. Lloyd/Indvl & Exr, D. and D. Estrada, C. and C. and J. and J. Shoaf, W. and W. Krumroy and P. and J. Lloyd to 28 A State In The Mountain, LLC, metes and bounds, 430 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $160,000, on Aug. 29.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to A. and J. Hermida, Lot 53 of Dogwood Grove, 102 W. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $460,000, on Aug. 29.

From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and S. and J. and S. and S. Graham to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., metes and bounds, 1906 E. Cloaninger Ave., Statesville, $61,000, on Aug. 29.

From T. Stevenson and T. Gryder to F. and R. Whitenack, Lot 1 of Castlegate, 295 Absher Farm Loop, Statesville, $455,000, on Aug. 29.

From G. and G. and L. and L. Daye to Gwinnett Holdings, LLC, Lot 4 of Statesville Development Company, 1015 Wilson W Lee Blvd., Statesville, $50,000, on Aug. 29.

From D. and E. Bailey to M. Clanton, 1.648 acres, 1234 Midway Road, Statesville, $7,000, on Aug. 29.

From M. Clanton and S. Henderson to NexJen Home Solutions, LLC, 1.648, 1234 Midway Road, Statesville, $28,000, on Aug. 29.

From NexJen Home Solutions LLC to Mindful Builders LLC, 1.648 acres, 1234 Midway Road, Statesville, $69,000, on Aug. 29.

From True Homes, LLC to E. Marquez and L. Perez, Lot 326 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $373,000, on Aug. 29.

From M. Mostafavi, M. Mostafavi/AIF, K. Mobarhanfard, M. Mostafavi, N. Niameimandi and E. Foyouz/AIF to Z. Mostafavi, 1.315 acres, 190 Bluewater Drive, Statesville, $17,000, on Aug. 29.

From J. Key to Buestone Properties LLC, Lot 15 of Knoll-Wood, 118 Ridgewood Lane, Statesville, $225,000, on Aug. 29.

From S. and R. Gabra to C. Drake, 0.276 acre, 631 N. Race St., Statesville, $295,000, on Aug. 29.

From N. Hutchison to CMH Homes, Inc. 2.32 acres, 3294 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Aug. 30.

From L. and A. and C. Reavis and M. Morrison to M. and L. Peterson, 1.465 acres, 4060 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $290,000, on Aug. 30.

From J. Harris, C. Summers and R. Harris Jr./Est to D. and T. Campbell, 2.053 acres, 293 Bowles Farm Road, Statesville, $130,000, on Aug. 30.

From PoP Homes – GSO, LLC to M. Cammon, (Lot 2), 417 Dobson Ave., Statesville, $286,000, on Aug. 30.

From K. and T. Fennig to NC Housing Solutions LLC, metes and bounds, 241 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $125,000, on Aug. 30.

From S. Toole to B. and M. French, Lot 19 of Shannon Acres, 418 Augusta Drive, Statesville, $680,000, on Aug. 30.

From S. Davenport and J. Davenport/AIF to R. Stoner, Lots 3 and 10 of Greencrest, 517 Bristol Drive, Statesville and Iris Street, Statesville, $145,500, on Aug. 30.

From VM Master Issuer, LLC to AMNL Asset Company 3 LLC, Lot 20 of Hillcrest, 532 Virginia Ave., Statesville, $334,000, on Aug. 30.

From VM Pronto, LLC to AMNL Asset Company 3 LLC, Lot 59 of Jan-Joy Acres, 1910 Beauty St., Statesville, $398,500, on Aug. 30.

From PoP Homes – GSO, LLC to E. Reid Jr., 0.220 acre, 425 Dobson Ave., Statesville, $286,000, on Aug. 30.

From W. and W. and J. Reeves to J. and C. Brewer, Lot 39 of Carter’s Farm, 199 Carters Farm Drive, Statesville, $420,000, on Aug. 30.

From J. Willett and J. Kinney to B. and C. Trivette, (Lot 1), Friendship Road, Statesville, $18,500, on Aug. 30.

From True Homes, LLC to D. Henderson and K. Cowan, Lot 459 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $352,000, on Aug. 31.

From Y. Rodriguez, Y. Arango and C. and C. Rodriguez to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 28 of Martha’s Ridge, 2480 Marthas Ridge Drive, Statesville, $365,000, on Aug. 31.

From C. and C. and C. and C. and G. and G. Evans to NC Asset Management Group LLC, Lot 105 of Beverly Heights, 435 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $147,000 on Aug. 31.

From N. Meade/Est, D. Barger/Indvl & Admr & AIF, D. Barger/Indvl & Admr & AIF, A. Giddings, M. and J. and M. and M. Mahon, W. and V. Jenkins and B. and J. Adkins to J. and M. Falzone, Lot 2 of Bethany Woods, 131 Bethany Woods Lane, Statesville, $110,000, on Aug. 31.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to ET-13 LP, Lot 25 of River Rock, 146 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $356,000, on Aug. 31.

From Carolina Concrete Crushing, LLC to C. Rainey, Lot 17 of Rolling Hills, 1240 Suncrest Ave., Statesville, $185,000, on Aug. 31.

From L. Miller to A. and B. Isaacs, metes and bounds, 361 Holland Drive, Statesville, $200,000, on Aug. 31.

From T. and T. Grose to M. and T. Marsh, tracts 1, 10.28 acres, 168 Knox Farm Road, Statesville; tract 2, 15.29 acres Triplett Road, Cleveland; and tract 3, 11.088 acres, Knox Farm Road, Statesville, $615,000, on Aug. 31.

From P. Cooper to N. and D. Wyatt, 1.272 acres, 1079 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $325,000, on Aug. 31.

From P. and C. and R. and R. and S. Howard, E. and R. Hill and S. Howard/Est to C. Riddle, (Lot 4), 212 Bradley Farm Road, Statesville, $185,000, on Aug. 31.

From T. and T. Edson and D. and M. Johnson to L. and K. Beal, Lot 14 of Barium Seasons Village, 196 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $520,000, on Aug. 31.

From K. and K. and M. and M. McLain to M. Walters Jr. and E. Morrison, Lot 5 of Red Chimney Meadows, 129 Mallory Lane, Statesville, $336,500, on Aug. 31.

From C. and C. Benson to Alexander Railroad Company, 4.71 acres, Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $52,000, on Aug. 31.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to P. and C. Jackson, Lot 45 of Dogwood Grove, 148 W. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $485,000, on Sept. 1.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Ameriprop SFR Property Owner, LLC, Lot 5 of Kelly Court, 723 N. Kelly St., Statesville, $340,500, on Sept. 1.

From Purpose Real Estate Group, LLC to C. Rodriguez Jr. and Y. Arango, Lot 13 of Druid Hills, 703 Georgia Ave., Statesville, $468,000, on Sept. 1.

From KAL Homes, LLC to A. Tedder, Lot 3 of Statesville Development Company, 911 8th St., Statesville, $260,000, on Sept. 1.

From J. and S. and K. and D. Austin to J. and D. Fox, 6 acres, 177 Revel Lane, Statesville, $200,000, on Sept. 1.

From C. and M. Hope to J. and D. Fox, 0.50 acre, Revel Lane, Statesville, $5,000, on Sept. 1.

From T. Ellis/Indvl & Exr and S. Stafford/Est to M. Moser, Unit 1345 of Indian Ridge Cluster Homes, Radio Road, Statesville, $242,000, on Sept. 2.

From T. Irons and V. Moore to A.H. Inc., metes and bounds, 805 Campbell St., Statesville, $75,000, on Sept. 2.

From Shedley Holdings 1, LLC to J. Neal, lots, Park Place, metes and bounds, 813 Front St., Statesville, $170,000, on Sept. 2.

From M. and L. Cummings to D. and T. Warren, Lot 59 of Wood Rose Park, 170 DJ Drive, Statesville, $305,000, on Sept. 2.

From K. Merrill and D. Bellavance/AIF to A. and C. White, Lot 21 of Westcott, 118 Westscott Drive, Statesville, $285,000, on Sept. 2.

From S. and K. Nicholson to B. and J. Ouellette, Lot 83 of Northmont, 136 Gaymont Circle, Statesville, $297,000, on Sept. 2.

From North Iredell Grinding, Inc. and North Iredell Grinding Inc. to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., timber deed, 23 acres, Shelton Avenue, Statesville, $46,000, on Sept. 2.

STONY POINT

From W. and G. Adams to W. and G. Adams and G. Smith, 26.92 acres, Hill Farm Road, Stony Point, $1,000, on Aug. 29.

From K. Arbogast and K. Gibson and J. Arbogast to E. Dante’, Lot 29 of Cain Road Estates, 125 Grain Drive, Stony Point, $260,000, on Aug. 31.

TROUTMAN

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and C. Chaduka, Lot 235 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 220 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $495,500, on Aug. 29.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to I Ebo and K. Onye, Lot 52 of Colonial Crossing, 162 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $401,000, on Aug. 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Esteves and J. and D. Maldonado, Lot 210 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 185 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $438,500, on Aug. 29.

From B. and B. and C. Marr to R. Testi, Lot 115 of Sanders Ridge, 122 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $509,500, on Aug. 29.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lot 40 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on Aug. 29.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 48 of Colonial Crossing, 148 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $330,000, on Aug. 30.

From D. and M. Skipper to A. Yacon, Lot 43 of Meadow Glen, 115 Park Vista Drive, Troutman, $350,000, on Aug. 30.

From True Homes, LLC to D. Ciraulo and C. Cuoco, Lot 157 of Sutters Mill, 121 Fern Lane, Troutman, $377,000, on Aug. 30.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to K. Collins, Lot 57 of Colonial Crossing, 128 Wheelwright Way, Troutman, $330,000, on Aug. 31.

From N. and N and J. Peniston to R. Schlueter and M. Mori, Lot 15 of Hawkes Bay, 125 Hawkes Point Drive, Troutman, $865,000, on Aug. 31.

From J. and J and R. and R. and R. and R. and K. and K. and J. and D. Miller to D. and M. Gilliland, two tracts, 2.20 acres and 10.718 acres, 540 Hoover Road and lot, Troutman, $600,000, on Aug. 31.

From M. and S. Patel to Ameriprop SFR Property owner LLC, Lot 179 of Sutters Mill, 250 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $384,000, on Aug. 31.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to C. Marr, Lot 55 of Colonial Crossing, 108 Tavern Trail, Troutman, $330,000, on Aug. 31.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 20 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on Aug. 31.

From E. and C. and C. Colon to K. Smith and G. Wallace, 0.59 acre, 121 Pine State Road, Troutman, $245,000, on Sept. 1.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to B. Combs, Lot 74 of Colonial Crossing, 115 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $343,000, Sept. 1.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and M. Chavez, Lot 6 of Sutters Mill II, 145 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $477,000, on Sept. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to H. and L. Carter, Lot 246 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 192 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $430,000, on Sept. 1.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to J. Arkoh, Lot 75 of Colonial Crossing, 111 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $325,000, on Sept. 1.

From Opendoor Property J LLC to M. and S. Jennings, Lot 44 of Martha’s Vineyard, 395 Hoover Road, Troutman, $400,000, on Sept. 2.

From HH Wiltshire Holdings, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 16 and 17 of Wiltshire Creek, 151 and 159 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $40,000, on Sept. 2.