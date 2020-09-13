Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 30-Sept. 5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From NC NNN Financial Associates, LLC, Four Bees NC NNN, LLC and Prospect NC NNN, LLC to Mooresville Plaza, LLC, parcel one, (Lots 1 and 2), 614 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $4,100,000, on Aug. 31.
From C. and C. and G. Moore to B. and D. Nelson, Lot 77 of Pinnacle Shores, 171 Plantation Dr., Mooresville, $1,650,000, on Aug. 31.
From J. Baier/TR and The Jennifer Sue Baier Heritage Trust to R. Collins, Lot 41 of Bay Crossing, 165 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $1,535,000, on Sept. 2.
From D. and J. Carsten to B. and M. Hartney, Lot 9 of The Harbour, 128 Stormy Pointe Lane, Mooresville, $1,450,000, on Sept. 3.
From J. and M. and M. Hicks to R. and M. Flanary, Lot 34 of The Harbour, 176 Sunrise Circle, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on Sept. 4.
CLEVELAND
From S. and D. Harkey to B. Moose/TR and The Bonnie T. Moose Living Trust, two tracts, metes and bounds, 5 acres, 338 Barnhill Rd., Cleveland, $915,000, on Sept. 2.
DAVIDSON
From Concept Homes, LLC to R. and A. Claris, Lot 20 of Riverstone at Anniston, 140 Riverstone Dr., Davidson, $654,000, on Sept. 3.
HARMONY
From W. and W. and V. Conley to J. Crutchfield, Lot 30 of Eastern Acres, 147 Harmony Blend Dr., Harmony, $15,000, on Sept. 1.
From J. and W. Evans to Harmony Holdings LLC, Lots 3-5 and 7-9 of Welch Acres, 119, 123 and 125 Buckhead Rd., Harmony and 108, 111 and 115 Nicole Dr., Harmony, $168,000, on Sept. 3.
MOORESVILLE
From Atwater Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 93 of Atwater Landing, 114 Tallow Court, Mooresville, $190,000, on Aug. 31.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to R. and M. Stockinger, Lot 216 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 109 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $290,000, on Aug. 31.
From M. and H. Campbell to S. Willis, Lot 118 of High Ridge Townhomes, 140 Ridge Bluff Rd., Mooresville, $180,000, on Aug. 31.
From D. and A. Moore to W. and W. Winston, Lot 262 of Waterlynn, 136 Colville Rd., Mooresville, $300,000, on Aug. 31.
From D. and K. Oliver to P. and G. Robinson, (Lot 310), 314 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $1,225,000, on Aug. 31.
From V. Smith/Est, N. Smith/Indvl & Exr and C. Smith to J. and A. Recchion, two tracts, 0.347 acre and metes and bounds, (Lots 8-11 and 53-55), East Center Ave., Mooresville, $170,000, on Aug. 31.
From G. and G. and E. and E. Georgakis to LYW Property, LLC, Lot 117 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 102 S. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $233,000, on Aug. 31.
From A. Stone to Greybrook Homes, LLC, (Lots 1-2), 122 Stonehaven Dr., Mooresville, $210,000, on Aug. 31.
From C. and A. Moore to G. and S. Ellis, Lot 128 of Pecan Hills, 129 Bay Laurel Dr., Mooresville, $374,500, on Aug. 31.
From M. Eifert/Indvl & Exr, M. Eifert/Indvl & Exr, T. Eifert, J. Cunningham/Est, K. Donaldson/Exr, P. Cunningham, E. and E. and E. Powell and M. and M. Watson to P. Snow, 122 Glynwater, 200 Fox Hollow Rd., Mooresville, $313,000, on Aug. 31.
From R. and A. Richards to J. and P. Walsh, Lots 1 and 7 of White Oaks Acres, 920 Briarcliff Rd., Mooresville, $270,000, on Aug. 31.
From R. and K. Muellemann to A. and R. Richards, Lot 84 of Briargate, 117 Lantern Acres Dr., Mooresville, $365,000, on Aug. 31.
From K. Measel/Indvl & AIF and C. Measel to T. and J. Sullivan, Lot 1361 of The Point, 238 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $1,226,000, on Aug. 31.
From P. and O. Monroy to R. Hassanen and D. El Gamel, Lot 30 of Trillium, 130 Eagles Landing Dr., Mooresville, $357,000, on Aug. 31.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and B. Roberts, Lot 268 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 130 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $270,000, on Aug. 31.
From S. Herring to G. Halasz, 0.303 acre, Lot 99 of Cascade Rayon Mills, 99 Spencer Ave., Mooresville, $81,500, on Aug. 31.
From S. and R. Roper and R. Graham to A. Cole, (Lot 2), 641 Mayflower Ave., Mooresville, $305,000, on Aug. 31.
From J. Caballero to S. and N. Macri, metes and bounds, 211 S. Sycamore St., Mooresville, $130,000, on Aug. 31.
From M. and T. and T. Tate to P. Wilson, Lot 101 of Avalon, 149 Avalon Reserve Dr., Mooresville, $272,000, on Aug. 31.
From J. and J. and D. and D. Massey to J. Reader, Lot 12 of Lake Norman Bonanza, 162 Ponderosa Circle, Mooresville, $625,000, on Aug. 31.
From D. R. Horton, Inc. to C. Hoffman, Lot 15 of Atwater Landing, 180 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $323,000, on Aug. 31.
From D. and D. and C. West to G. Harris, Lot 135 of The Woodlands, 334 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $267,500, on Aug. 31.
From D. Kaufman and N. Wassell to J. Mosholt, (Lot 4), 121 Knox Haven Lane, Mooresville, $655,000, on Aug. 31.
From ZIP Properties, Inc. to M2 Investments of Race City, LLC, Lot 1 of Talbert Pointe Business Park, 107 Overhill Dr., Mooresville, $955,000, on Sept. 1.
From K. Chow and K. Lin to J. and A. Canafax, Lot 28 of Fern Brook, 243 Fernbrook Dr., Mooresville, $705,000, on Sept. 1.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to T. and J. McMahon, Lot 70 of Briargate, 107 Toxaway St., Mooresville, $354,500, on Sept. 1.
From L. and C. and C. and C. McGinnis to M. and K. Roop, Lot 39 of Poplar Grove, 230 Tawny Bark Dr., Mooresville, $325,000, on Sept. 1.
From A. and J. Davico to J. Ramey II, Lot 51 of Northington Woods, 132 Whispering Cove Court, Mooresville, $615,000, on Sept. 1.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to The Rosalind Kida Revocable Trust, Lot 2 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $283,500, on Sept. 1.
From H. and H. and S. Imlay to C. and S. White, Lot 246 of The Farms, 227 Freshwater Lane, Mooresville, $630,000, on Sept. 1.
From P. and J. Stilwell to W. and K. Drago, Lot 27 of St. Andrews Village, 146 Turnberry Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on Sept. 1.
From R. and R. and K. Smith to R. and B. Fonseca, Lot 93 of Lakewalk, 179 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on Sept. 1.
From E. and E. and K. Dzialo to N. and A. Chamberlain, Lot 24 of Robinson Woods, 480 Robinson Rd., Mooresville, $495,000,on Sept. 1.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Jones, Lot 27 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $319,000, on Sept. 1.
From B. and N. Singh to C. Bice, Lot 58 of Morrison Plantation, 247 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $417,500, on Sept. 1.
From D. Nelson to B. Shaw and L. Forsythe, Lot 43 of The Harbour, 109 Windy Knoll Lane, Mooresville, $550,000, on Sept. 1.
From T. Genopolos and S. Stoelting to N. Mickelson and J. Durbin, Lot 96 of Kensington Village South, 145 N. Cromwell Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 1.
From J. and C. Brotherton to C. and H. Davis, Lot 59 of Walden Ridge, 161 Walden Dr., Mooresville, $697,000, on Sept. 2.
From Close N30 Investment Properties, LLC to J. and C. Brotherton, Lot 2 of White Oak, 625 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $425,000, on Sept. 2.
From M. and L. Johnson to A. Thacker and J. Goddard, Lot 152 of Harbor Cove, 136 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $398,000, on Sept. 2.
From L. and Z. Rash, D. Bagnal/AIF and W. Rash/AIF to J. and C. and J. and C. Crone, 0.94 acre, 139 Mackwood Rd., Mooresville, $137,500, on Sept. 2.
From J. and J. and A. Hunt and A. Vaughn to T. Landis, Lot 24 of Glynwater, 192 Stone Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 2.
From R. McCormack and T. Zipoli to J. and E. Petrous, Lot 83 of The Hampshires, 212 English Hills Dr., Mooresville, $210,000, on Sept. 2.
From D. and L. Maola to J. and A. Henry, Lot 9 of Cove at Morrison Plantation, 137 Flora Vista Dr., Mooresville, $380,000, on Sept. 2.
From T. and L. Caryl to A. Cameron, (Lot 188), 849 Kemp Rd., Mooresville, $950,000, on Sept. 2.
From J. Chatari and G. Chatari/AIF to I. and S. Bomze, Lot 43 of Villages at Oak Tree, 162 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $278,000, on Sept. 2.
From G. and L. Whitehead to K. Polanco, H. Aviles-Matias, H. Aviles, H. Matias and K. Aviles Polanco, (Lot 113), 108 Pecan Hills Dr., Mooresville, $345,000, on Sept. 2.
From FCB&DJB, LLC to Peachtree Residential NC, LLC, Lot 4 of Lakeside on Brawley, 108 Fairfax Court, Mooresville, $324,000, on Sept. 2.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to R. Schude, Lot 40 of Waterlynn Grove, 208 Waterlynn Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $253,000, on Sept. 2.
From D. and A. Jolly to N. and A. Casa, Lot 160 of Reed Creek, 172 Heath Rd., Mooresville, $173,000, on Sept. 3.
From Georgia Mills, L.L.C. to D.R. Horton, Inc. Lots 101-103 of Lakewalk, 152, 154 and 156 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $217,000, on Sept. 3.
From D. and G. Moyer to R. Gonsiewski, L. Leporis-Gonsiewski, L. Leporis and L. Gonsiewski, 103 Pier 33 Dr., Unit 204, Mooresville, $230,000, on Sept. 3.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. Perez and L. Watts, Lot 23 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $292,500, on Sept. 3.
From J. and J. and C. Heal to D. Robinson, Lot 16 of Waterlynn, 121 Walnut Cove Dr., Mooresville, $209,500, on Sept. 3.
From J. and A. Cooper to M. and B. Krupinski, Lot 44 of The Point on Norman, 146 Vineyard Dr., Mooresville, $1,225,000, on Sept. 3.
From R. and M. and M. Frames to T. Huber and A. Dale, Lot 1 of Rockspring Park, 310 Tuskarora Trail, Mooresville, $645,000, on Sept. 3.
From David T. Martin, Inc. to M. and J. Salamino, Lot 9 of The Glen, 122 Cottage Court, Mooresville, $340,000, on Sept. 3.
From D. Muckenthaler, D. Muchenthaler, K. Muckenthaler and K. Muchenthaler to G. and M. Salmon, (Lot 23), 131 Lakeshore Hills Dr., Mooresville, $445,000, on Sept. 3.
From K. and D. Smith to D. and J. Cavalier, Lot 122 of Greencroft, 138 Flanders Dr., Mooresville, $240,000, on Sept. 3.
From J. and A. and A. Morehead and A. Teague to H. and E. Brennan, Lot 96 of Curtis Pond, 125 Nevis Lane, Mooresville, $265,000, on Sept. 3.
From M. and R. Giammarinaro to T. and A. Hawkins, Lot 92 of Bay Crossing, 130 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $612,000, on Sept. 3.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and L. Sarnowski, Lot 233 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 122 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $317,500, on Sept. 3.
From H. and A. Adams to L. Kumaraswamy and T. Lalithkumar, Lot 84 of Bells Crossing, 189 Belfry Loop, Mooresville, $601,000, on Sept. 3.
From Nest Homes, LLC to D. and T. Komito, Lot 149 of Lakewalk, 105 Paddle Loop, Mooresville, $1,251,000, on Sept. 3.
From Ollie Enterprises, LLC to Town of Mooresville, 0.078 acre, Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, $55,000, on Sept. 4.
From D. and L. Pedersen to M. and D. Owens, Lot 4 of Wyndham Shores, 117 Kilborne Rd., Mooresville, $235,000, on Sept. 4.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and C. Lilly, Lot 91 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 113 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $326,500, on Sept. 4.
From J. and S. Archer to S. and L. Hackerson, Lot 9 of Whispering Oaks, 151 Pine Mist Dr., Mooresville, $470,000, on Sept. 4.
From J. Bellissimo to M. and R. Frechette, Lot 18 of Gray Cliff Dr., Mooresville, $305,000, on Sept. 4.
From Sunset Point Merlot, LLC to J. Richardson, Lot 1504 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 108 Certificate St., Mooresville, $335,000, on Sept. 4.
From S. Strickland/Indvl & AIF and C.Strickland to J. Desilets and R. Ramos, Lot 29 of Woodland Hills, 105 Chatworth Lane, Mooresville, $440,000, on Sept. 4.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to M. Plotkin, Lot 12 of Briargate, 131 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $404,500, on Sept. 4.
From S. Gleason to T. and S. Thomas, Lot 8 of Craftsman Point, 173 Yellow Jacket Circle, Mooresville, $558,000, on Sept. 4.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to J. and M. Rettinger, Lot 96 of Briargate, 153 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $364,500, on Sept. 4.
From Nest Homes, LLC to A. and A. Klink, Lot 19 of Creek Stone, 214 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $433,000, on Sept. 4.
From K. and M. Baltich to P. and J. Craig, Lot 28 of Lakewalk, 128 Chase Water Dr., Mooresville, $325,000, on Sept. 4.
From Widgeon Lane, LLC to S. and Z. Modeen, Lot 191 of Mallard Head Country Club, 259 Stutts Rd., Mooresville, $600,000, on Sept. 4.
OLIN
From Dixieland, Inc. to K. Burchette, Lot 4 of Olin Ridge, 158 Cora Lane, Olin, $158,000, on Sept. 2.
STATESVILLE
From D. Smith to D. Parker, Lot 57 of Olde Statesville, 169 Tarrington Dr., Statesville, $162,500, on Aug. 31.
From A. Nennich to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 28 of Sun Brook, 139 Woodview Dr., Statesville, $145,000, on Aug. 31.
From Queen City Home Buying LLC to M. Doty, (Lots 38-41), 1609 Scott Rd., Statesville, $172,500, on Aug. 31.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 281 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on Aug. 31.
From S. Rivers, D. Bellamy, D. Rice and S. and L. Harris to Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, (Lot 8), 518 Poplar St., Statesville, $28,000, on Aug. 31.
From Charles L. Boggs Living Trust, D. Boggs/TR and J. Boggs/TR to J. and C. Paquin, two tracts, metes and bounds, 176 Garden Valley Rd., Statesville, $172,500, on Aug. 31.
From J. and C. and C. Moore to D. and G. Piguerra, Lot 95 of Forest Acres, 156 Red Oak Dr., Statesville, $35,000, on Aug. 31.
From E. Maglero to K. Conroy, Lot 1 of Quail Meadow, 634 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $183,000, on Aug. 31.
From B. Porter/Indvl & AIF, B. Porter/Indvl & AIF and T. and T. Porter to J. Little, Lot 30 of Lone Pine Meadows, 133 Lonehart Lane, Statesville, $219,500, on Aug. 31.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to R. Korzi Jr., Lot 41 of Featherstone, 141 Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $156,500, on Aug. 31.
From E. and E. Arita to J. Mesa and D. Carlton, Lot 10 of Lincoln Estates, 1148 Rita Ave., Statesville, $138,000, on Sept.1.
From SECU*RE, Inc. to Buller River Development Partners, LP, metes and bounds, 196 Sharon School Rd., Statesville, $7,000, on Sept. 1.
From R. Speaks to D. and C. Moore, Lot 196 of Wildwood Park, Wildwood Loop, Statesville, $2,500, on Sept. 1.
From Adams Homes, AEC, LLC and Adams Homes AEC, LLC to E. and M. Hawes, (Lot 63), 162 Northlake Dr., Statesville, $240,000, on Sept. 1.
From K. and D. Privette, A. Privette/Indvl & Exr and A. Privette/Est to M. Privette, 5.403 acres, Furr Road, Statesville, $25,000, on Sept. 1.
From H. and H. and B. Tsumas and L. and D. Bassinger to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lots 429 and 430 of Shannon Acres, St. Andrews Rd., Statesville, $30,000, on Sept. 1.
From D. Richardson and J. Richardson/AIF to A. and N. Sayess, Lot 38 of Hillcrest, 532 S. Carolina Ave., Statesville, $180,000, on Sept. 1.
From D. and K. Hope to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lots 7 and 8 of Jan Joy Acres, 2210 and 2212 Beauty St., Statesville, $20,000, on Sept. 1.
From B. and J. Hall to D. Shephard III, Lot 9 of Old Farm, 2506 Scalybark Rd., Statesville, $185,000, on Sept. 1.
From J. and C. Waters and C. Eller to T. Libby, (Lot 6), 2421 Marthas Ridge Dr., Statesville, $220,000, on Sept. 1.
From R. and R. and K. and K. Fearing to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, Lots 33-36 of Greenwood Grove, 930 Wood St., Statesville, $136,000, on Sept. 1.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to M. Rocheleau, Lot 74 of Featherstone, 195 Maristone Dr., Statesville, $174,000, on Sept. 1.
From D. Salyers to A. Hartness, Lot 357 Oak Creek, 126 Buckwheat Dr., Statesville, $135,000, on Sept. 1.
From Madison Authority, LLC to M. Williams and R. Broome, Lot 28 of Sharon Trace, 183 Falling Creek Dr., Statesville, $16,500, on Sept. 1.
From B. Loflin to Statesville Estates MHC, LLC, metes and bounds, 2078 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, $90,000, on Sept. 1.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. St. George, Lot 105 of Fox Den, 106 Fleming Dr., Statesville, $258,000, on Sept. 2.
From Wacontracting, Inc. to J. and P. Harmon, 1137 Bunch Dr., Statesville, $318,500, on Sept. 2.
From G. and S. Temos to B. Cruz and M. Mayo, Lot 10 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 199 Windingwood Dr., Statesville, $20,000, on Sept. 2.
From M. and L. Bowes to J. and R. Riddile, Lot 69 of Kingswood Estate, 169 Kingswood Dr., Statesville, $120,000, on Sept. 2.
From SDH Charlotte, LLC to J. and N. Roe, Lot 17 of Autumn Brook, 157 Sierra Chase Dr., Statesville, $299,000, on Sept. 2.
From S. and A. Redmon and A. McCullough to G. and S. Thrash, Lots 1 and 2 of Park Place, 802 E. Front St., Statesville, $187,500, on Sept. 2.
From B. and D. Fried to S. Kell-Parker, S. Kell and S. Parker, Lot 53 of The Landings, 118 Heathrow Lane, Statesville, $200,000, on Sept. 2.
From D. and R. Apple to C. Royal and C. Barker, 1 acre, Fox Mountain Rd., Statesville, $11,000, on Sept. 2.
From S. and D. McGraw to J. and E. Arnold, ¾ acre, 621 W. Front St., Statesville, $102,000, on Sept. 2.
From S. and S. and S. Touchstone to S. Touchstone and A. White, two parcels, metes and bounds, 190 Cross Country Rd., Statesville, $60,000, on Sept. 3.
From S. and S. Ellis to D. Villamil, two tracts, 1.284 acres and 1.280 acres, 153 Buffaloway Rd., Statesville, $270,000, on Sept. 3.
From T. and A. Johnson to A. and S. Redmon, 0.703 acre, 1082 Midway Rd., Statesville, $360,000, on Sept. 3.
From R. and C. Moleta to R. and S. Perkon, Lots 40-41 of Wendover Hills, 745 Ferndale Dr., Statesville, $433,000, on Sept. 3.
From Optimistic Venture Group, LLC to J. Thompson, ¼ acre, 162 S. Miller Ave., Statesville, $125,000, on Sept. 3.
From D. Clark/Comr to D. Jagacki, 1.5 acres, 148 Suzanne Lane, Statesville, $55,000, on Sept. 4.
From Lake Luxury Homes, LLC to P. Sospenzo, Lot 43 of Castlegate, 183 Greythorn Dr., Statesville, $231,500, on Sept. 4.
From K. and C. Head to H. Hamiter, Lot 25 of Larkin, 105 Brookshire Lane, #E, Statesville, $206,000, on Sept. 4.
From M. Privette to B. and K. Parsons, 5.403 acres Furr Road, Statesville, $79,000, on Sept. 4.
From TC53, LLC to K. and J. Orr, Lot 4 of Statesville Development, 509 S. Race St., Statesville, $192,000, on Sept. 4.
From C. and C. Kurfees to K. Voit, Lot 14 of Broad Meadow, 118 Cripple Creek Lane, Statesville, $110,000, on Sept. 4.
From T. and A. Hatmaker to S. and E. Barnes and S. McKinnon, Lot 3 of Nelly Green Estates, 2609 Fines Creek Dr., Statesville, $292,000, on Sept. 4.
From T. Marko to Property Solutions, LLC, Lots 47-49 of Brookmeade Acres, 3306 and 3308 Windsor Place, Statesville, $130,000, on Sept. 4.
STONY POINT
From J. Kinney/Exr & Indvl and T. Kinney/Est to F. and S. Long, 0.43 acre, portion of Lot 22 of Richmont Hills, East Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $7,500, on Sept. 1.
From J. Kinney/Exr & Indvl and T. Kinney/Est to M. Micucci, 0.43 acre, portion of Lot 22 of Richmont Hills, East Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $7,500, on Sept. 1.
From D. and C. Trent to Piedmont South, LLC, Lot 4 of Lindsey Farm Acres, 329 Lindsey Farm Rd., Stony Point, $44,000, on Sept. 1.
From F. and E. Mejia to S. and J. Jackson, Lot 9 of River Walk, 281 Gardner Point Dr., Stony Point, $34,500, on Sept. 1.
From P. Elliott to A. Loudermilt and J. Wagoner, metes and bounds, Branton Farm Road, Stony Point, $23,000, on Sept. 2.
TROUTMAN
From I. and S. Bomze to E. Pinilla and M. Schmitz, Lot 13 of Hawkes Bay, 139 Hawkes Point Dr., Troutman, $900,000, on Aug. 31.
From J. and J. Cline to ASE Group, Inc., (Lot 3), 373 S. Main St., Troutman, $157,000, on Aug. 31.
From D. and D. Weaver to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 11 of Kelly Farmsteads, 141 Gray Barn Dr., Troutman, $25,000, on Sept. 1.
From N. and R. Dotzel to Buller River Development Partners, LP, (Lots 6 and 7), 126 and 132 Talley Ridge, Troutman, $24,000, on Sept.1.
From Adams Homes, AEC, LLC and Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A. and B. Childress, Lot 6 of Sanders Ridge, 123 Round Rock Rd., Troutman, $301,000, on Sept. 1.
From The Hannan Family Trust, C. Hannan/TR and P. Hannan/TR to T. and R. Lombardi, Lot 42 of Hawkes Bay, 170 Windwood Lane, Troutman, $212,000, on Sept. 1.
From R. Steele/Indvl & Exr, H. Steele and D. Steele/Est to S. and S. Robbins, two tracts, metes and bounds, Lots 13-14, 125 and 127 Hamptons Cove Rd., Troutman, $142,000, on Sept. 3.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Ramos, C. Orocio-Ramos, C. Orocio and S. Reyes, (Lot 74), 173 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $260,500, on Sept. 3.
From Falls Park, LLC to J. and K. Milstead, Lot 25-26 of Falls Park, 564 Stillwater Rd., Troutman, and 545 Morrison Farm Rd., Troutman, $65,000, on Sept. 4.
