Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

From J. Kinney/Exr & Indvl and T. Kinney/Est to M. Micucci, 0.43 acre, portion of Lot 22 of Richmont Hills, East Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $7,500, on Sept. 1.

From D. and C. Trent to Piedmont South, LLC, Lot 4 of Lindsey Farm Acres, 329 Lindsey Farm Rd., Stony Point, $44,000, on Sept. 1.

From F. and E. Mejia to S. and J. Jackson, Lot 9 of River Walk, 281 Gardner Point Dr., Stony Point, $34,500, on Sept. 1.

From P. Elliott to A. Loudermilt and J. Wagoner, metes and bounds, Branton Farm Road, Stony Point, $23,000, on Sept. 2.

TROUTMAN

From I. and S. Bomze to E. Pinilla and M. Schmitz, Lot 13 of Hawkes Bay, 139 Hawkes Point Dr., Troutman, $900,000, on Aug. 31.

From J. and J. Cline to ASE Group, Inc., (Lot 3), 373 S. Main St., Troutman, $157,000, on Aug. 31.

From D. and D. Weaver to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 11 of Kelly Farmsteads, 141 Gray Barn Dr., Troutman, $25,000, on Sept. 1.

From N. and R. Dotzel to Buller River Development Partners, LP, (Lots 6 and 7), 126 and 132 Talley Ridge, Troutman, $24,000, on Sept.1.