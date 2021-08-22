 Skip to main content
Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 5-10
Real estate transactions

Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 5-10

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 5-10. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From WRP Land Co., LLC to Mooresville BTR I, LLC, two tracts, approximately 0.503 acre and approximately 22 acres, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $3,834,500, on Aug. 5.

From WMG Development, LLC to Alpha Omega Homes, LLC, Lot 3 of Mooresville Town Square, 295 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $3,689,000, on Aug. 9.

From B. and M. Fall to T. and E. Petty, Lot 259 of The Point on Norman, 173 Brawley Harbor Place, Mooresville, $2,095,000, on Aug. 10.

From CPM Investments, LLC to 6K Properties, LLC, two tracts, 0.69 acre, 293 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, and metes and bounds, Lots 9 and 10 of Brookview, 146 and 150 McAdam Lane, Mooresville, $2,000,000, on Aug. 5.

From Jimish Quickel, LLC to 157 PPK LLC, Unit 1 of Gateway Corner, 157 Professional Park Drive, Mooresville, $1,947,000, on Aug. 10.

CLEVELAND

From T. and T. and J. and J. Dockery to S. and J. Dockery, 1.57 acres, 207 Rowan Road, Cleveland, $63,500, on Aug. 10.

From G. and C. and C. Smith to R. and T. Workman, Lot 7 of Strawberry Hill Acres, 509 Brawley Road, Cleveland, $227,000, on Aug. 10.

DAVIDSON

From J. and J. and E. and E. Carr to J. and J. Putnam, Lot 129 of Anniston, 229 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $875,000, on Aug. 6.

HARMONY

From CMH Homes, Inc. to R. Black, (Lot 24), 336 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $210,000, on Aug. 5.

From J. and J. and S. Partin to C. and E. Harris, lots, 118 Tomlinson Ave., Harmony, $10,000, on Aug. 6.

MOORESVILLE

From Foley Home Sales, LLC to C. Heller, Lot 6 of Country Meadows, 130 Country Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $283,000, on Aug. 5.

From STDC1, LLC to Lawrence Brolsma and Lori Brolsma Revocable Living Trust, Unit C30 of Late Apex Storage, Mooresville, $345,000, on Aug. 5.

From M. and A. and A. Goodson to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 87 of Brantley Place, 182 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $241,000, on Aug. 5.

From Peter T. Meletis Living Trust and V. Meletis/TR to Thomas McConnell Family, LLC, Lot 14 of Cedarcroft, 121 Foxglove Drive, Mooresville, $185,000, on Aug. 5.

From Peter and Vivian Meletis, LLC to Thomas McConnell Family, LLC, Lot 168 of Cedarcroft, 225 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $185,000, on Aug. 5.

From S. and S. and D. and D. Gingerich to K. and S. Blossom, Lot 51 of Lakewalk, Mooresville, $450,000, on Aug. 5.

From J. and J. Lowrance to J. McQueeney, Lot 2 of Beachtree Bay, 117 Chestnut Bay Lane, Mooresville, $110,000, on Aug. 5.

From M. Cannova and K. Sebastian to S. and H. Suttle, Lot 121 of Foxfield North, 151 Alexandria Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Aug. 5.

From J. and S. Banko to K. and M. Howard and M. and J. Chapman, Lot 11 of Davidson Pointe, 143 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $600,000, on Aug. 5.

From C. Poteat to Mooresville BTR I, LLC, 23.295 acres, 120 James Robert Lane, Mooresville, $2,716,000, on Aug. 5.

From J. and S. Stewart to Land South of MB, LLC, 4.478 acres, Deerwood Lane, Mooresville, $450,000, on Aug. 5.

From M. Desantis to Offerpad (SPVBorrower1), LLC, Lot 9 of Josh Acres, 127 Fantasy Lane, Mooresville, $470,000, on Aug. 5.

From ALA Investments LLC to M. Lopez and A. Cervantes, Lot 42 of Windward Pointe, 103 Crystal Bay Drive, Mooresville, $160,000, on Aug. 5.

From R. and K. Sable to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 26 of The Farms, 107 Yellowbell Road, Mooresville, $486,000, on Aug. 5.

From K. and S. Sands to L. Clark, Lot 158 of Villages at Oak Tree, 216 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $390,000, on Aug. 5.

From J. and J. Putnam to J. and C. Williams, Lot 51 of Watertree Landing, 472 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $775,000, on Aug. 5.

From J. and L. Boyer to C. Talbert, .90 acre, 297 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $372,000, on Aug. 5.

From Peachtree Residential, LLC and Peachtree Residential NC, LLC to D. Law, Lot 5 of Lakeside on Brawley, 110 Fairfax Court, Mooresville, $949,000, on Aug. 5.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and J. Altman, Lot 449 of Atwater Landing, 420 Preston Road, Mooresville, $437,500, on Aug. 5.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to A. and J. Coyle, Lot 31 of Briargate, 111 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $400,000, on Aug. 5.

From T. and T. and T. Bordanaro to A. and M. Lovatt, Lot 29 of Parkmont, 113 Lassen Lane, Mooresville, $405,000, on Aug. 6.

From LCB Properties, LLC to Sailview Investment Group, LLC, Lot 4 of South Fork Business Park, Thunder Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on Aug. 6.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and K. Seidel, Lot 65 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $335,500, on Aug. 6.

From D. and K. Staley to B. Kazinec and M. Crawford, Lot 40 of Pecan Hills, 120 Pecan Hills Drive, Mooresville, $485,000, on Aug. 6.

From D. Mau and M. McCoy to DeBerti Inc., Lot 183 of Atwater Landing, 259 Preston Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on Aug. 6.

From W. Garrison, S. Garrison/AIF and R. Garrison to R. and J. Oneill, Lot 92 of Kistler Mill, 150 Sawhorse Drive, Mooresville, $230,000, on Aug. 6.

From V. and V. Bovaird to Alexander McNeil LLC, Lot 157 of Commodore Peninsula, 160 Mainview Drive, Mooresville, $185,500, on Aug. 6.

From J. and M. Boyle to K. and C. Boyle, Lot 278 of Waterlynn, 162 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $333,000, on Aug. 6.

From C. DiGregorio and J. Hill to A. and T. Longo, Lot 149 of Byers Creek, 177 Rustling Waters Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on Aug. 6.

From S. and S. Jenkins to Jung and G. Greene, Lot 23 of Winslow Bay, 133 Sandreed Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Aug. 6.

From M. Reyes and R. Reyes/AIF to M. and C. Reyes, Lot 40 of Morrison Plantation, 254 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $413,000, on Aug. 6.

From Woodbridge Partners, LLC to Princeton Homes, LLC, Lot 5 of Fernleaf, 550 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $79,000, on Aug. 6.

From Woodbridge Partners, LLC to Princeton Homes, LLC, Lot 4 of Fernleaf, 546 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $79,000, on Aug. 6.

From J. and K. Civali to S. and A. Burns, Lot 13 of Point of View, 152 Point of View Drive, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on Aug. 9.

From J. and H. Painter to M. and C. Bobal, Lot 188 of Harbor Cove, 114 Breton Court, Mooresville, $515,000, on Aug. 9.

From 17 Mooresville, LLC to True Homes, LLC, Lot 15 of Mercer, Mooresville, $57,000, on Aug. 9.

From S. Klein and C. Klein/Indvl & AIF to S. and J. Kozmer, Lot 6 of Millswood Place, 106 Jason Lane, Mooresville, $385,000, on Aug. 9.

From S. Knutelsky and N. Knutelsky/Indvl & AIF to M. and A. Schmidt, Lot 55 of Morrison Plantation, 103 Steeplechase Ave., Mooresville, $465,000, on Aug. 9.

From M. Meadows/Est, V. Sproul/Indvl & Exr, P. and C. Virkler, B. Sparrow and K. and M. Overcash to Thomas McConnell Family, LLC, 1 acre, 473 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on Aug. 9.

From EMJAK, LLC to J. and H. Painter, Lot 1 of Brookridge Shores, 109 Fulton Farms Lane, Mooresville, $655,000, on Aug. 9.

From D. Sigmon and S. and S. Conrad to Z. and E. Brown, Lot 55 of The Hampshires, 198 Mott Road, Mooresville, $273,000, on Aug. 9.

From W. Brannick and A. Mancuso to J. Gutteridge/TR, G. Gutteridge/TR and John Gutteridge and Georgann Gutteridge Revocable Living Trust, Lot 16 of Woodleaf, 165 Blue Ridge Trail, Mooresville, $802,000, on Aug. 9.

From C. and C. and A. Landers to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 204 of Morrison Plantation, 105 South Audubon Ave., Mooresville, $378,000, on Aug. 9.

From Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC to D. and A. Koehler, Lot 30 of Creek Stone, 262 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $602,500, on Aug. 9.

From B. and C. Gasparre to V. Gottiveeti and B. Gangavaram, Lot 449 of Morrison Plantation, 277 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $440,000, on Aug. 9.

From J. Ellis to R. and N. Sookwah and O. and N. Mahadeo, Lot 48 of Cornelius Estates, 116 Ariel Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on Aug. 9.

From R. and C. Summerville to K. and T. and B. Kissman, Lot 6 of White Oaks, 868 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $340,000, on Aug. 10.

From M. Smeester to H. and T. Benge, Lot 51 of Glynwater, 125 Misty Arbor Lane, Mooresville, $210,000, on Aug. 10.

From J. and J. Bradley, A. Pope-Bradley, A. Pope Bradley, A. Bradley, A. Pope-Bradley, A. Pope Bradley and A. Bradley to True North Borrower North Carolina, LLC, Lot 42 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 130 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $300,000, on Aug. 10.

From B. and L. Davis to V. Martino/TR, E. Martino/TR and Vito Martino and Eileen Martino Joint Revocable Trust, Lot 24 of Lakewalk, 149 Blueview Road, Mooresville, $483,500, on Aug. 10.

From G. and L. Duskie to Mo Betta Properties, LLC, Lot 2 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 144 Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, $275,000, on Aug. 10.

From Mooresville Mews, LLC to McLelland Apartments, LLC, two tracts, 7.702 acres and 0.45 acre, South Sherrill Street, Mooresville, $855,000, on Aug. 10.

From C. and M. Coones to R. and C. Natili, Lot 98 of Johnson Manor, 109 Canter Lane, Mooresville, $320,000, on Aug. 10.

From The John Gutteridge and Georgann Gutteridge Revocable Living Trust, J. Gutteridge/Indvl & TR and G. Gutteridge/Indvl & TR to Kenneth Bealer Homes, Inc., (Lot 3) 144 Balmoral Drive, Mooresville, $132,500, on Aug. 10.

From R. and A. Lima to S. Seria Jr., Lot 15 of Lake View Heights, 112 Barton Place, Mooresville, $575,000, on Aug. 10.

From Lochmere BJL, LLC to Advanced Realty Investor, LLC, Units C and D of 444 Williamson Road Office Condominium, Mooresville, $680,000, on Aug. 10.

STATESVILLE

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to B. and R. Gaitin, Lot 83 of Fox Den, Statesville, $335,500, on Aug. 5.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. and A. Kalasz, Lot 103 of Fox Den, 110 Fleming Drive, Statesville, $271,500, on Aug. 5.

From F. and L. Jones and R. Redmond/AIF to F. and L. Jones and A. Smith, two tracts, 6.015 acres and metes and bounds, E. Memorial Highway and Rimrock Road, Statesville, $1,500, on Aug. 5.

From C. and J. Main to A. and B. Isaacs, metes and bounds, 652 Davie Ave., Statesville, $128,000, on Aug. 5.

From L. and J. and J. Brooks to E. and M. Kirk, Lot 8 of Deer Crossing, 723 Jennings Road, Statesville, $250,000, on Aug. 5.

From D. and C. Hendershot to W. and A. Swinkey, .865 acre, Lot 7 of Baymount Meadows, 146 Renaissance Place, Statesville, $404,000, on Aug. 5.

From J. Key to Fieldstone Properties, LLC, (Lots 47-50), 233 Third Creek Road, Statesville, $133,500, on Aug. 5.

From True Homes, LLC to D. and P. Peterson, Lot 37 of Larkin, 219 Canada Drive, Statesville, $341,000, on Aug. 5.

From D. and D. Braddock to L. and A. Pennell, 3.489 acres, 468 N. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $175,000, on Aug. 5.

From C.B. Rentals LLC to J. Weiland, P. Miller, S. Jolly and S. Campbell, Lot 32 of Victoria Village, 807 Prince Albert Court, Statesville, $215,000, on Aug. 6.

From James Farms, Inc. to Kosbuilt Investments, LLC, Lot 2, TBD James Farm Road, Statesville, $148,000, on Aug. 6.

From True Homes, LLC to F. Hawkins, Lot 183 of Hidden Lakes, 195 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $276,500, on Aug. 6.

From C. and C. Wenk to M. and G. Westray, Lot 71 of Harbor Watch, Laurel Cove, Road, Statesville, $53,000, on Aug. 6.

From E. and E. Edwards and E. and A. Lloyd to A. Miller, Lot 13 of Wheatfield, 104 Emma Mae Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Aug. 6.

From M. and K. Allen to H. Hernandez, two tracts, 1/3 acre and 2/5 acre, 925 4th St., Statesville, $15,000, on Aug. 6.

From A. and E. Rosenbalm to J. and K. Leach, three tracts, metes and bounds, 0.363 acre and 0.437 acre, 493 Ridgeway Ave., Statesville, $413,000, on Aug. 6.

From J. Genao to C. Morales, metes and bounds, 509 West Bell St., Statesville, $147,000, on Aug. 6.

From S. and D. Rosko to G. and L. Algier, Lot 14 of Eufola Farms, 0.03 acre, 136 Turn Out Drive, Statesville, $3,500, on Aug. 6.

From J. Turner-Simms, J. Turner Simms, J. Simms and J. Turner to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lot 108 of Valley Brook, 1163 Valley St., Statesville, $269,000, on Aug. 6.

From A. and A. Sprinkle to C. and L. Daniels, metes and bounds, 137 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $145,000, on Aug. 6.

From The Sutter Family Living Trust, C. Sutter-Mettler/TR, C. Sutter Mettler/TR, C. Mettler/TR, D. Sutter/TR and G. Sutter/TR to Southern Clover Properties, LLC, 38.569 acres, Troutman Farm Road, Statesville, $300,000, on Aug. 6.

From M. and M. and S. Cannon to K. and S. Eldridge, Lot 77 of Windemere, 118 Habersham Loop, Statesville, $730,000, on Aug. 6.

From B. Shah to T. and M. Rollings, Lot 55 of Pine Forest, 110 Planters Drive, Statesville, $330,000, on Aug. 6.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to K. Murphy, Lot 3 of Arlie Acres, metes and bounds, 146 Arlie Loop, Statesville, $208,000, on Aug. 6.

From L. Barnhardt, L. Smith and M. Barnhardt Jr. to J. Budziszewski, Lot 37 of River Rock, 160 Slate Drive, Statesville, $71,500, on Aug. 6.

From D. and M. Cole to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 382 of Hidden Lakes, 157 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $326,000, on Aug. 9.

From J. and C. Long to M. Steele and A. Angelo, Lots 1 and 2 of Bostian Heights, 170 Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, $255,000, on Aug. 9.

From B. Barkley to J. and L. Sigmon, two tracts, metes and bounds and Lot 1 of Glen Echo Lane, 1710 N. Barkley Road, Statesville, $250,000, on Aug. 9.

From L. Palmer/Indvl & TR, L. Palmer/Indvl & TR, P. Palmer/Indvl & TR and Leslie C. Palmer Jr. and Peggy S. Palmer Revocable Living Trust to A. Mundy and S. Lail, 1.41 acres, 4255 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $178,500, on Aug. 9.

From R.T.R. Homes, Inc. to S. and J. Haremza, Lot 39 of Mitchell College Foundation, Inc., 2609 Caroline St., Statesville, $307,500, on Aug. 9.

From T. and N. Cove to B. Miller, Lots 30-31 of Suburban Acres, 181 Sigmon Road, Statesville, $235,000, on Aug. 10.

From C. Puma/Indvl & AIF, K. Puma, J. Baynes/Indvl & AIF, J. Baynes/Indvl & AIF and S. Baynes to J. Lee, lots, 1178 Melviney St., Statesville, $275,000, on Aug. 10.

From J. and C. Kennedy to B. Sauder, (Lots 139-143), 173 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $210,000, on Aug. 10.

From R. and E. Kestler to West Iredell Volunteer Fire Department, Incorporated, 6.251 acres, 1182 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $198,000, on Aug. 10.

From D. Grant to P. and J. Savage, Lot 12 of Ambleside, 146 Rydel Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on Aug. 10.

TROUTMAN

From True Homes, LLC to R. and L. Schacht, Lot 10 of Sutters Mill II, 108 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $335,000, on Aug. 5.

From G. and P. and P. Lichtfeldt to M. Faur, Lot 24 of Spicewood, 132 Nutmeg Lane, Troutman, $410,000, on Aug. 5.

From S. Ferrar to J. Foust, metes and bounds, 222 Wagner St., Troutman, $190,000, on Aug. 5.

From G. Schwalm III, J. Dakin-Schwalm, J. Dakin Schwalm and J. Schwalm to J. and L. Holey, Lot 26 of Perthwood Estates, 154 Perthwood Drive, Troutman, $460,000, on Aug. 5.

From R. and K. Brown to C. Travis, metes and bounds, Weathers Creek Road, Troutman, $75,000, on Aug. 5.

From D. Stewart to Foley Home Sales, LLC, 5.147 acres, 645 Houston Road, Troutman, $395,000, on Aug. 6.

From M. and M. and V. and V. Scott to D. and B. Dadisman, Lot 104 of Wildlife Bay, 172 Maple View Drive, Troutman, $1,312,000, on Aug. 6.

From R. and B. Boger to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 169 of Inglewood, 218 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $207,500, on Aug. 6.

From D. and M. Kelly to G. and T. Pellegrino, Lot 26 of Spicewood, 178 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $325,000, on Aug. 6.

From T. and A. Johnson to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 101 of Jacobs Woods, 209 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $320,000, on Aug. 9.

From Lennar Carolinas to D. Divers and M. Lee, Lot 196 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 151 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $346,500, on Aug. 9.

From E. Holguin and D. Salazar to G. Watson and N. Fusak, Lot 4 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 130 Santana Lane, Troutman, $520,000, on Aug. 9.

From Kenneth E. Neff Living Trust, A. Neff/TR, A. Neff/TR and J. Neff/TR to A. Neff, Lot 23 of Shady Cove Acres, Troutman, $62,000, on Aug. 9.

From J. and J. and N. Barnette to Zootastic of Lake Norman, Inc., multiple tracts and parcels, TBD Pear Tree Road, Troutman and TBD Emmanuel Road, Troutman, $300,000, on Aug. 9.

From M. and C. Hobbs to B&T Holdings LLC, 10.92 acres, Duck Creek Road, Troutman, $210,000, on Aug. 10.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Russell and S. Paniagua, Lot 131 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 116 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $372,500, on Aug. 10.

From J. and S. Vicharelli to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 65 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 613 Shepherd Road, Troutman, $471,500, on Aug. 10.

From J. and J. and J. Erickson to D. Hannon, (Lot 84), 152 Keven Drive, Troutman, $1,350,000, on Aug. 10.

