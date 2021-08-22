Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 5-10

From D. Stewart to Foley Home Sales, LLC, 5.147 acres, 645 Houston Road, Troutman, $395,000, on Aug. 6.

From M. and M. and V. and V. Scott to D. and B. Dadisman, Lot 104 of Wildlife Bay, 172 Maple View Drive, Troutman, $1,312,000, on Aug. 6.

From R. and B. Boger to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 169 of Inglewood, 218 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $207,500, on Aug. 6.

From D. and M. Kelly to G. and T. Pellegrino, Lot 26 of Spicewood, 178 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $325,000, on Aug. 6.

From T. and A. Johnson to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 101 of Jacobs Woods, 209 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $320,000, on Aug. 9.

From Lennar Carolinas to D. Divers and M. Lee, Lot 196 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 151 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $346,500, on Aug. 9.

From E. Holguin and D. Salazar to G. Watson and N. Fusak, Lot 4 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 130 Santana Lane, Troutman, $520,000, on Aug. 9.

From Kenneth E. Neff Living Trust, A. Neff/TR, A. Neff/TR and J. Neff/TR to A. Neff, Lot 23 of Shady Cove Acres, Troutman, $62,000, on Aug. 9.