Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 10-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 10-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From R. and S. Gillette to T. and T. Youngblood, Lot 460 of The Point, 202 Brownstone Dr., Mooresville, $3,150,000, on Dec. 14.
From R. and E. Barban to E. and R. Fox, two tracts, Lots 11 and 12 of Surfside Estates and a 0.0972 acre tract, 146 Sandy Shore Dr., Mooresville, $2,140,000, on Dec. 11.
From B. Appleton to M. Allen, Lot 97 of The Point on Norman, 113 Falmouth Rd., Mooresville, $1,949,000, on Dec. 10.
From K. Cooke, to D. McLean/TR, G. McLean/TR and The 1992 Gaytha and Daniel McLean Family Living Trust, 73.816 acres, 218 Pisgah Church Rd., Statesville, $1,522,000, on Dec. 11.
From S. and M. Tabor to S. and L. Killmer, Lot 23 of Waterside Landing, 104 Pebble Brook Lane, Mooresville, $1,150,000, on Dec. 14.
CLEVELAND
From M. and B. and T. and B. Brown and S. Duncan to C. and A. Broadwine, 20.25 acres, Rowan Road, Cleveland, $155,000, on Dec. 11.
HARMONY
From J. and J. Robinson to J. Church, 3.007 acres, Rock Springs Road, Harmony, $10,000, on Dec. 11.
MOORESVILLE
From R. and W. Gladden to R. Villanueva, Lot 1 of Woodridge, 107 Woodridge Lane, Mooresville, $77,000, on Dec. 10.
From BEC Builders, LLC to P. and C. Zitiello, (Lot 2), 446 Clay St., Mooresville, $280,000, on Dec. 10.
From J. and J. Zangardi and T. Zangardi/Indvl & AIF to B. and M. Mahaley, Lot 104 of Shavenders Bluff, 148 Shavender Dr., Mooresville, $492,500, on Dec. 10.
From ARAD Homes, L.L.C. to R. and E. Chapman, Lot 29 of McCrary Woods, 290 McCrary Rd., Mooresville, $742,000, on Dec. 10.
From M. Street to J. and R. Giannelli, Lot 61 of Crystal Bay, 140 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $371,000, on Dec. 10.
From The Estate of Catherine T. Chandler, C. Chandler/Est, C. and L. Ferguson and R. Chandler to S. and R. Parmanand, Lot 25 of Beacon Pointe, 199 Bullfinch Rd., Mooresville, $105,000, on Dec. 10.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to W. Stuart Eads GST TAX EX TRUST, Lot 43 of Briargate, 138 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $354,000, on Dec. 10.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to J. and A. Parks, Lot 73 of Atwater Landing, 115 Carolina Ash Lane, Mooresville, $422,500, on Dec. 10.
From R. and J. Connor to S. and A. Bruce, (Lot 44), 191 Indian Trail, Mooresville, $780,000, on Dec. 10.
From C. Leo to C. Skeen, Lot 20 of Mills Pond, 153 Mills Valley Dr., Mooresville, $255,000, on Dec. 10.
From T. and J. Elliott to D. and I. Bhanja, Lot 132 of Parkmont, 139 Sequoia St., Mooresville, $291,000, on Dec. 11.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Ciociola, Lot 1 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $303,500, on Dec. 11.
From Ruby Hoke Ammons Living Trust, V. Dawydiak/TR and R. Ammons to K. and N. Cory, metes and bounds, 350 Chuckwood Rd., Mooresville, $125,000, on Dec. 11.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. Jazbec, Lot 315 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $324,500, on Dec. 11.
From D. and N. Budrich to N. and A. Davis, Lot 88 of Harris Village, 172 Dairy Farm Rd., Mooresville, $337,500, on Dec. 11.
From B. Deniz and N. Smorra to N. Vorrie, Lot 139 of Parkmont, 164 Wrangell Dr., Mooresville, $280,000, on Dec. 11.
From A. and A. and E. and E. Wilson to A. Wooten, Lot 100 of Brook Glen Crossing, 278 Brook Glen Dr., Mooresville, $275,000, on Dec. 11.
From Morrison Suites, LLC to Brawley Flats, LLC and Kurt Busch, Inc., Lot 5 of Brawley Flats, Mooresville, $169,000, on Dec. 11.
From D. and D. and J. Sacra to T. and H. Brinager, Lot 10 of Davidson Pointe, 139 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $591,000, on Dec. 11.
From Nest Homes, LLC to C. and A. Benson, Lot 83 of Atwater Landing, 102 Shumard Oak Lane, Mooresville, $720,000, on Dec. 11.
From Lakewalk Waterfront, LLC to J. Skowronski and R. Strickland, Lot 154 of Lakewalk, 113 Little Indian Loop, Mooresville, $550,000, on Dec. 11.
From P. and P. and D. Busko to R. and L. Palmieri, Lot 37 of Davidson Pointe, 124 Sweet Magnolia Court, Mooresville, $533,000, on Dec. 11.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Hosea, Lot 264 of Atwater Landing, 345 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $372,500, on Dec. 11.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 52-56 of Langtree at Waterfront, 135 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $540,500, on Dec. 11.
From R. Walker to J. and A. Smith, Lot 15 of Edgemoor, 633 Briarwood Dr., Mooresville, $146,500, on Dec. 11.
From R. and R. Smith to P. Singer, Lot 5 of Pirates Cove, 121 Blackbeard Lane, Mooresville, $292,500, on Dec. 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and L. Pretorius, Lot 174 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $406,000, on Dec. 14.
From A. Horvath to J. and W. Wetherbee, Lot 5 of Beracah Place, 194 Beracah Rd., Mooresville, $424,000, on Dec. 14.
From B. Fox and S. Aversano to A. Charland and R. Bost, Lot 19 and 0.33 acre, Ferncliff Estates, 815 Ferncliff Dr., Mooresville, $275,000, on Dec. 14.
From D. and K. Haas to E. Hill Jr., Lot 43 of Rockridge Pointe, 116 Rockridge Point Dr., Mooresville, $554,500, on Dec. 14.
From N. Cloaninger to Realco Development Corporation, metes and bounds, 461 Faith Rd., Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Dec. 14.
From C. and S. Peterson to M. and J. Foulke, Lot 6 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 167 Corona Circle, Mooresville, $485,000, on Dec.14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Loucks, Lot 252 of Atwater Landing, 175 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $393,000, on Dec. 14.
From R. and R. and M. Avery to P. and C. Schenone, metes and bounds, 1.21 acres +/-, 399 Stutts Rd., Mooresville, $320,000, on Dec. 14.
From BKS Real Estate, LLC to EMG, LLC, Lot 17 of Parkmont, 139 Lassen Lane, Mooresville, $341,000, on Dec. 15.
From J. Foster to W. and E. Bell, Lot 69 of Mills Pond, 124 Waderich Lane, Mooresville, $240,000, on Dec. 15.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to J. and A. Gambale, Lot 17 of Hidden Meadows, 226 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $130,000, on Dec. 15.
From R. and J. Giannelli to S. and S. Arias, Lot 58 of Wellesley West, 138 W. Warfield Dr., Mooresville, $335,000, on Dec. 15.
From D. Chesney to A. Beaton and D. Pearson, (Lot 2), 128 Little Creek Rd., Mooresville, $494,000, on Dec. 15.
From Alreae Properties, LLC to Ellenjames Properties, LLC, Units 101, 103 and 107 of Brawley Commerce Park Condominium, 107 Kilson Drive, Mooresville, $600,000, on Dec. 15.
From T. Tommaso to C. McDaniel, Lot 88 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 162 Glastonbury Dr., Mooresville, $280,000, on Dec. 15.
From C. and T. Johnson to B. and R. Hawkins, Lot 307 of Commodore-Peninsula, 149 Driftwood Dr., Mooresville, $225,000, on Dec. 15.
From J. Cudmore to V. Lo Verso, Lot 41 of Brantley Place, 140 Camforth Dr., Mooresville, $223,500, on Dec. 15.
From T. Ennis/Indvl & AIF and D. Ennis to R. and K. Helfrich, Lot 11 of Whispering Oaks, 159 Pine Mist Dr., Mooresville, $595,000, on Dec.15.
From J. Bagozzi to J. and K. Cichon, metes and bounds, Lot 61 of Norman Woods, 232 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, $554,500, on Dec. 15.
MOUNT ULLA
From M. and K. Salmon to K. and D. Kanavas, Lot 6 of Twin Brooks, 140 Cool Creek Lane, Mount Ulla, $270,000, on Dec. 11.
OLIN
From A. and H. Chenevey to D. and C. Seipel, Lot 2 of Chipley Ford Dairy Farm, Trumpet Branch Road, Olin, $49,500, on Dec. 11.
From R. and K. Barkley to J. Beam and C. Cutting, (Lot 1), 849 Sloans Mill Rd., Olin, $140,000, on Dec. 14.
STATESVILLE
From F. and F. and S. and S. Long to E. and G. Cajamarca, metes and bounds, 395 Monticello Rd., Statesville, $75,000, on Dec. 10.
From S. Sharpe to M. Wentworth, metes and bounds, 732 West Front St., Statesville, $233,000, on Dec. 10.
From B. and G. Manners to H. Denny, Lot 1 of River Run II, 282 River Run Rd., Statesville, $184,500, on Dec. 10.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to W. Roten, Lot 48 of Featherstone, 161 Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $186,000, on Dec. 10.
From D. and J. Smith to S. O’Neill, .462 acre, 134 Houpe Rd., Statesville, $110,000, on Dec. 10.
From M. Bowman and M. and R. Hughes to J. Kaspar Jr., 0.446 acre, 800 W. Front St., Statesville, $200,000, on Dec. 10.
From D. Law to Y. Orozco, Tract 7 of River Rock Farms, 404 Lookout Dam Rd., Statesville, $30,000, on Dec. 10.
From The Finished Touch, Inc. to S. and K. Lippard, Lot 21 of Oakland Heights, 436 Summit Ave., Statesville, $300,000, on Dec. 10.
From B. and B and J. and J. Smith to K. Bost, metes and bounds, 407 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $136,000, on Dec. 11
From Lichtenberger Land Holding, LLC to PGTYJ Properties, LLC, 1.03 acres, Lots 20-2827 of Oakdale Heights, Arlington Ave., Statesville, $120,000, on Dec. 11.
From J. Rogers/TR and E. Fenelus to Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union, Lot 3 of Statesville Development Company, 825 7th St., Statesville, $88,500, on Dec. 11.
From M. Henriquez to L. Clark, metes and bounds, 1 acre, Lot PT 7 of Bloomfield, 243 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $98,000, on Dec. 11.
From A. and B. Eppley to M. and C. Huffman, Lot 27 of Hidden Valley, TBD Chantilly Lane, Statesville, $13,500, on Dec. 11.
From S. and S. Gladysz, P. Sterling-Gladysz, P. Sterling Gladysz and P. Gladysz to J. Trapani, Lot 14 of Larkin Golf Club, 126 Ridgemont Lane, Statesville, $375,000, on Dec. 11.
From Hope Glen Investments, LLC to Valley Property Investments, LLC, two parcels, Lots 22-26 of Oakdale Heights, 1704 and 1706 Davie Ave., Statesville and metes and bounds, Norwood Road, Statesville, $490,000, on Dec. 11.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Bryant, Lot 278 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $226,000, on Dec. 11.
From K. and K. and J. Tapp to D. Burnette, Lot 15 of Ambleside, 189 Millstone Dr., Statesville, $252,000, on Dec. 11.
From D. Talbert to J. and M. Campbell, metes and bounds, 2.454 acres, Island Ford Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Dec. 11.
From B. Kale to M. and S. Cain, Lot 9 of Dobbs View, 2124 S. Chipley Ford Rd., Statesville, $295,000, on Dec. 11.
From M. Goldston/Indvl & Exr, L. Fishburne/Est, A. Goldston, C. and J. Pitts, E. and J. Triplett and L. Fishburne to B. Mundorf and R. Harris, Lot 60 of Brookdale, 906 Restmore Lane, Statesville, $152,000, on Dec. 11.
From J. and W. Goodman to A. and L. Clark, Lot 284 of Shannon Acres, 3208 Sedgefield Rd., Statesville, $599,000, on Dec. 11.
From T. Brannock to S. Phelan, Unit C, Building B-6, Catspaw at Heronwood, 522 Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $360,000, on Dec. 14.
From T. Mayfield to W. Harris, Lot 25 of Stonecrest at Idlebrook, 186 Brandenburg Dr., Statesville, $175,000, on Dec. 14.
From T. Hope and N. Hope/Indvl & AIF to O. Rojas, three tracts, metes and bounds, (2) 0.249 acre tracts, Hazelwood Dr., Statesville, and (Lots 24 and 25), 309 Newton Ave., Statesville, $30,000, on Dec. 14.
From Cedar Families, LLC to V. and K. Diaz, Lot 9 of Lincoln Estates, 1146 Rita Ave., Statesville, $37,000, on Dec. 14.
From T. and M. and M. Cornett to R. and K. Barkley, 0.72 acre, 221 James Farm Rd., Statesville, $57,000, on Dec. 14.
From R. and A. Waugh to C. Stancil and S. Ostertag, Lot 56 of Camelot Acres, 3321 Winchester Lane, Statesville, $215,000, on Dec. 15.
From M. and M. and E. and E. Gottholm to D. and E. Gardo, two tracts, Lots 11-14 of Hidden Valley and metes and bounds, Chantilly Lane, Statesville, and Wickersham Dr., Statesville, $389,000, on Dec. 15.
From Mize Holdings, LLC to A. and C. Hall, Lot 9 of Forest Park, 1015 E. Broad St., Statesville, $190,000, on Dec. 15.
From B. and S. Wilhelm to B. and N. Thomas, 0.38 acre, 349 Mills Garden Rd., Statesville, $246,000, on Dec. 15.
From D & S Property Management, LLC to NC Pace RE, LLC, 0.513 acre, 148 James Farm Rd., Statesville, $185,000, on Dec. 15.
From W. and F. Durham to D. Chesney, 0.637 acres, Lot PT 83 of Lippard Springs, 243 Rumple Hill Dr., Statesville, $239,000, on Dec. 15.
From Executive Offices, Inc.to KLR Real Estate, LLC, two parcels, metes and bounds, 212 West Front St., Statesville, and 205, 207, 209 and 211 Walnut St., Statesville, $675,000, on Dec.15.
From E. and G. Dellinger to J. and S. Hess, Lot 36 of Warren Estates, 1198 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $655,000, on Dec. 15.
STONY POINT
From White Wolf Properties, Inc. to Birchcraft Builders LLC, Lot 16 of Fieldcroft, 172 Sweet Cherry Lane, Stony Point, $15,000, on Dec. 14.
TROUTMAN
From G. and D. Sherrill to B. and S. Wilhelm, Lot 4 of Captain’s Cove, 125 Anchor Lane, Troutman, $415,000, on Dec. 10.
From Z. Reff and L. Herring to C. and S. Dowell, 305 North Ave., Troutman, $211,000, on Dec. 10.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to W. and J. Hauser, Lot 43 of Windstone Crossing, 126 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $291,500, on Dec. 11.
From B. and B. Nicholson to T. Runkles, Lot 23 of Magic Forest, 126 Laramie Court, Troutman, $175,000, on Dec. 11.
From J. Matthews and R. Gonzalez to J. Matthews, (Lot 2), 371 Winecoff St., Troutman, $95,000, on Dec. 14.
From D. Wyatt, D. Miller and G. and G. Wyatt to J. Blansett, Lot 7 of Palomino Park, 157 Thoroughbred Dr., Troutman, $75,000, on Dec. 15.