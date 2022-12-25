Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 11-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From GS Statesville Green Land LLC to GF Statesville Parcel L Property Owner, LLC, Parcel L, 84.27 acres, Dover Road, Statesville, $10,099,500, on Dec. 13.

From United Community Bank to Spectrum Building Company, Inc., tract 1, Idlewood Harbor, 464 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $2,425,000, on Dec. 13.

From R. and A. and A. Boswell to J. Flowers, (Lot 2), 756 Faith Road, Mooresville, $1,400,000, on Dec. 12.

From Piedmont Landco, LLC to CI 77 Troutman, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, Houston Road, Troutman and Ostwalt Amity Road, Troutman, $875,000, on Dec. 15.

From Colony Construction Inc. to J. Briggs and C. Munoz, Lot 47 of Norman Woods, 188 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville $775,000, on Dec. 13.

HARMONY

From C. and C. and K. Stoltzfus to B. and T. Hankins, 5.00 acres, 167 Alexander Farm Road, Harmony, $205,000, on Dec. 12.

From W. and M. Renegar to R. and C. Scott, two tracts, 0.982 acre and 0.768 acre, 209 Tomlin Road, Harmony, $265,000, on Dec. 14.

MOORESVILLE

From T. and T. and A. Bonsignore to R. and T. Cannella, Lot 10 of Honeysuckle Creek, 159 Honeysuckle Creek Loop, Mooresville, $575,000, on Dec. 12.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to M. and E. Ross, Lot 112 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 118 Isleworth Ave., Townhouse D, Mooresville, $454,500, on Dec. 12.

From NVR, Inc. to P. Shakya, Lot 212 of Stafford, 210 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $470,000, on Dec. 12.

From N. Nantz to V. and R. Amos, 0.69 acre, Lot 44 of Jimmy Brawley Farm, 211 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $158,000, on Dec. 12.

From P. and P. Noell to M. Rothermel, Lot 74 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 116 E. Decatur Ave., Mooresville, $347,000, on Dec. 12.

From Lighthouse Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Lake Norman Fellowship Presbyterian Church, Inc. to A. and M. Dugan, Lot 2, Patternote Road, Mooresville, $105,000, on Dec. 12.

From M. and M. Readling to G. Hurtado, Lot 1134 of Woodburn Crossing, Mooresville, $215,000, on Dec. 12.

From R. Davis to D. King, 1.23 acres more or less, 325 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $270,000, on Dec. 12.

From R. and M. Sinclair to R. and B. Sykes, Lot 37 of The Courtyards at Blume Point, 107 Valleymist Lane, Mooresville, $650,000, on Dec. 12.

From South Fork-Mooresville, LLC to Empire Excavating, LLC, tract 3, South Fork Business Park, Thunder Road, Mooresville, $350,000 on Dec. 13.

From L. Holshouser to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, 2869 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $4,000, on Dec. 13.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, LLC to W. Hyatt, Lot 24 of Shepherds Landing, 123 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $459,000, on Dec. 13.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. Subramanian and S. Balakrishnan, Lot 358 of Gambill Forest, 223 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Dec. 13.

From B. and B. and S. Daniluk and B. and B. and M. LaFlam to B. and S. Daniluk, 7.39 acres, Rustic Road, Mooresville, $43,000, on Dec. 13.

From D. and D. Andretta to D. and C. Baker, Lot 8 of Lakewalk, 128 Tomahawk Drive, Mooresville, $549,000, on Dec. 13.

From The Linda C. Campbell Revocable Trust Agreement and L. Campbell/TR to 6K Properties, LLC, Lot 8 of Brookview, 160 McAdam Lane, Mooresville, $325,000, on Dec. 13.

From J. Brumley to R. and A. Boswell, 19.19 acres, Brumley Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on Dec. 13.

From J. and J. and D. Brumley to M. and R. Boswell, 1.71 acres, 390 Brumley Road, Mooresville, $250,000, on Dec. 13.

From D. Brumley to R. and A. Boswell, 3.13 acre, 450 Brumley Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on Dec. 13.

From Taylor of Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to K. and H. Mehta, Lot 144 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 204 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $630,000, on Dec. 13.

From W. and C. Sheppard to T. and J. Lane, Lot 1 of Woodland Hills, 106 Mandarin Drive, Mooresville, $550,000, on Dec. 13.

From MRSP Homes LLC to Mehboob LLC, Lot 155 of Brookhaven, 131 Summerwood Drive, Mooresville, $227,000, on Dec. 14.

From R. and E. Jones to E. and C. Booker, 0.284 acre, +/-, 171 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $250,000, on Dec. 14.

From S. and S. Bailey to T. Card and Z. Poltoratskaya, Lot 415 of Curtis Pond, 113 Karlyn Court, Mooresville, $420,000, on Dec. 14.

From C. and J. Adams and M. and P. McCabe to Jacklynn Havighurst Revocable Trust and J. Havighurst, Lot 28 of Villages at Oak Tree, 128 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $290,000, on Dec. 14.

From T. and D. Britton to A. Loughrey and J. Klann, Lot 39 of Kensington Village North, 180 N Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $387,500, on Dec. 14.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. and S. Gurjar, Lot 139 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 197 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $560,000, on Dec. 14.

From M. Seagraves and C. Houf to D. Wright/TR, K. Wright/TR and The David and Karen Wright Family Trust, Lot 43 of Honeysuckle Creek, 237 Honeysuckle Creek Loop, Mooresville, $562,000, on Dec. 14.

From Y. Cedeno, L. Londono and L. Castro to C. and B. Clary, Lot 120 of Foxfield North, 157 Alexandria Drive, Mooresville, $510,000, on Dec. 14.

From Nest Homes, LLC to C. and S. Stockley, two tracts, Lots 12 and portion of 13 and 14B of Harbor Landing, Sagemore Road, Mooresville, $763,500, on Dec. 14.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Robinson Jr., Y. Felder-Robinson, Y. Felder Robinson and Y. Robinson, Lot 212 of Gambill Forest, 155 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $500,500, on Dec. 15.

From Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A./TR and P. Burns to GSMS 2021-1 Trust, Lot 245 of Waterlynn, 108 Sand Spur Drive, Mooresville, $326,500, on Dec. 15.

From T. and S Baker to GGK Properties, LLC, Lot 5 of Surfside Estates, 544 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on Dec. 15.

From C. Powers to N. and B. Lapre, Lot 23 of Village on Park, 152 Wren Hill Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Dec. 15.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to L. Castro, Y. Cedeno-Montalvo, Y. Cedeno Montalvo and Y. Montalvo, Lot 198 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 105 Crossvine Drive, Mooresville, $641,000, on Dec. 15.

From ARVM 5, LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, Lot 2 of Shepherd Valley, 200 Shepherd Road, Mooresville, $294,000, on Dec. 15.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to V. Phillip, Lot 7 of Shepherd Landing, 106 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $336,000, on Dec. 15.

From T. and E. Wyckoff to D. and N. Whitaker, Lot 1 of Cedar Woods, 107 Cedar Woods Drive, Mooresville, $700,000, on Dec. 15.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to A. English, Lot 132 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 179 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $590,000, on Dec. 15.

From C. McGarty and L. Perkins to J. Camacho, Lot 12 of White Oaks, 966 Hampton Place, Mooresville, $445,000, on Dec. 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and L. Colucci, Lot 259 of Gambill Forest, 113 Dubois Drive, Mooresville, $452,500, on Dec. 15.

From N. Hacker and A. Gobble to M. and J. Easton, Lot 10 of Kensington Village North, 138 Kingsway Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on Dec. 15.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to N. Moses, Lot 23 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 1276 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $365,000, on Dec. 15.

From D. and T. Chance to C. Javier and S. Ayala, .9646 acre, Locust Street, Mooresville, $35,000, on Dec. 15.

OLIN

From C. Osborne to D. Suggs and R. Fleishmann, Lot 15 of Glenn Acres, 193 Red Hawk Lane, Olin, $420,000, on Dec. 14.

From J. Mitchell II to C. and J. McGuigan, 12.000 acres, 147 Stack Road, Olin, $450,000, on Dec. 14.

STATESVILLE

From D. and D. Campbell and J. Lowman to K. Martin, 340 Lundy Drive, Statesville, $90,000, on Dec. 12.

From J. Elliott and J. Braddock to M. and D. Davis, 4.950 acres, N. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $60,500, on Dec. 12.

From T. Scameheorn to M. and H. Walker, metes and bounds, 1009 West End Ave., Statesville, $70,000, on Dec. 12.

From D. Gwyn/Est, E. Heck, A. Alexander/AIF, S. White and L. Fetherson/AIF to Triple Crown Realty & Investments, LLC, Woodlawn addition, multiple lots and parcels, Crowell Avenue and Wedgedale Avenue, Statesville, $85,000, on Dec. 12.

From W. and W. Crawford, P. and R. Johnson, S. and B. Lowery, S. and J. Deal, C. Stevenson and S. and D. Crawford to Extreme Construction Services LLC, Lot 2 of Deal Acres, 1.727 acres, Bucks Industrial Road, Statesville, $66,000, on Dec. 12.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to N. Potts, Unit 270, Powder House Hill Condominiums, 270 Kelly St., Statesville, $137,000, on Dec. 12.

From West Homes of NC, LLC to S. Wilson, Lot 24 of Fox Den, 126 Raemont Lane, Statesville, $285,000, on Dec. 12.

From P. Gregory to Payne Family Investment Group, L.L.C., Lot 8 of Dogwood Hills, 103 Columbine Drive, Statesville, $55,000, on Dec. 12.

From D. and C. Lamberth to M. Ringquist, 3.500 acres, Lamberth Ridge Drive, Statesville, $21,000, on Dec. 12.

From RoCo Builders, LLC to Rubik, Inc. Lot 15 of Statesville Development Company, 1012 7th St., Statesville, $220,000, on Dec. 12.

From D. and D. Culler and T. and T. and S. Riddle to B. and D. Hutchens, 1.841 acres, Lot 1, Shiloh township, Statesville, $17,000, on Dec. 12.

From T. and T. and T. and S. Riddle to D. Duller, 2.174 acres, Lot 2, Shiloh township, Statesville, $1,000, on Dec. 12.

From Rubik Inc. to IIF SFR LP, Lot 15 of Statesville Development Company, 1012 7th St., Statesville, $227,000, on Dec. 13.

From Wilson Lee L.L.C. to J. and Y. Ascencion, two tracts, Lot 3 of Statesville Development Company and metes and bounds, 1209 Wilson W Lee Blvd., Statesville, $125,000, on Dec. 13.

From J. and T. Lane to T. Sumpter, Lot 53 of Shannon Acres, 220 Augusta Drive, Statesville, $608,000, on Dec. 13.

From K. and J. Stewart to BVJ Properties, LLC, Lot 332 of Oak Creek, 147 Oak Creek Road, Statesville, $18,000, on Dec. 13.

From Rodriguez-Bueno Realty LLC and Empire House Buyers LLC to L. Sigmon Jr., Lot 21 of Loyd Acres, 162 Trent Road, Statesville, $155,000, on Dec. 13.

From TNT Holding LLC to S. Dalton and M. Sherrill, metes and bounds, 1345 Old Salisbury Road, Statesville, $230,000, on Dec. 13.

From B. Bruck and V. Navaroli to D. Patrum, 0.763 acre, TBD New Salem Road, Statesville, $11,000, on Dec. 14.

From J. and D. Fullen to A. and K. Johnson, Lot 4 of Troutman Crossing, 106 Crews Lane, Statesville, $350,000, on Dec. 14.

From N. and N. Batz to Ace Equities LLC, Lot 46, portion of Landsdown, 202 Barbary Drive, Statesville, $90,000, on Dec. 14.

From Ace Equities LLC to Investcar LLC, Lot 46 of Landsdown, 202 Barbary Drive, Statesville, $125,000, on Dec. 14.

From Investcar LLC to MCS Comunication LLC, Lot 46 of Landsdown, 202 Barbara Drive, Statesville, $149,500, on Dec. 14.

From G. Adams and A. Guadalupe to B. Benfield, Lots 57-64 of Wildwood Park, 108 Biondo Court, Statesville, $260,000, on Dec. 14.

From T. and W. Crosier to H. Glaze, metes and bounds, 317 Euclid Ave., Statesville, $178,000, on Dec. 14.

From R. and J. Brown to B. and K. Sigmon, 5.333 acres, 169 Mason Dixon Lane, Statesville, $105,000, on Dec. 14.

From Triple Crown Realty & Investments, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, ,495 acre and .39 acre, 124 and 126 E. Bell St., Statesville, $50,000, on Dec. 14.

From Four D’s Realty Corp. to G. Drost and M. O’Neill, three tracts, 4.55 acres and 1.67 acres, Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $332,000, on Dec. 14.

From J. and E. Watt to J. and M. Jackson, two tracts, 3.429 acres, 132 Weston Road, Statesville and Weston Road, Statesville, $460,000, on Dec. 14.

From G. and G. Scott to M. and W. and D. and W. Rothwell, Lots 5 and 6 of Brookgreen Place, Brookgreen Place, Statesville, $470,000, on Dec. 14.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Bermea, 0.171 acre, 225 N. Bost St., Statesville, $150,000, on Dec. 15.

From C. and C. Hunter to J and J. Stuber, two tracts, 3 acres and 0.044 acre, 2880 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $400,000, on Dec. 15.

From M. and M. Johnson and M. and M. Smith to M. Johnson and A. and W. Clontz, three tracts, one acre, 5.665 acres and 1.510 acres, 1647 Old Mocksville Road, Chief Thomas Road, and Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Dec. 15.

From J. Leduc to B. Holder Jr., Lots 93-96 of Eastfield Estates, 2424 Belle Terre Drive, Statesville, $225,000, on Dec. 15.

From True Homes, LLC to T. and D. Britton, Lot 456 of Hidden Lakes, 117 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $374,000, on Dec. 15.

From C. Hoover to C. and W. and W. Walden, three tracts, metes and bounds, and .62 acre, 121 McCoy Lane, Statesville and 697 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $235,000, on Dec. 15.

From A. May to T. Wilcox, Lots 298-301 of Chipley Park, 2635 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $210,000, on Dec. 15.

From M. and C. Templeton to K. and N. Robertson, one acre, 240 Friendship Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 15.

From W. and E. Auton to J. Wilson and E. Auton, three tracts, lots, Lot 159, and metes and bounds, 2523 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $80,000, on Dec. 15.

TROUTMAN

From NVR, Inc. to B. Amitrano, Lot 20 of Weather’s Creek, 106 Browband St., Troutman, $342,000, on Dec. 12.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Koblinski and M. Thomson, Lot 156 of Sutter’s Mill II, 123 Fern Lane, Troutman, $423,500, on Dec. 12.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to T. Wells, Lot 19 of Colonial Crossing, 154 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $373,000, on Dec. 12.

From A. Fortner to M. and S. Chupita, Lots 53 and 54 of Silo Acres, 134 Bayfield Road, Troutman, $400,000, on Dec. 13.

From NVR, Inc. to J. Harris, Lot 152 of Weather’s Creek, 111 Weymouth Ave., Troutman, $386,000, on Dec. 13.

From True Homes, LLC to V. Nardelli, Lot 100 of Sutter’s Mill II, 142 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $406,000, on Dec. 13.

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and D. Hartness to Chase DRM LLC, Lot 88 of Inglewood, 462 Avon Ave., Troutman, $142,000, on Dec. 13.

From C. and R. Scott to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 21 of Meadow Glen, 170 State Park Road, Troutman, $273,500, on Dec. 14.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to R. and P. Gaither, Lot 15 of Colonial Crossing, 140 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $330,000, on Dec. 14.

From NVR, Inc. to J. McGarry, Lot 27 of Weathers Creek, 126 Browband St., Troutman, $378,000, on Dec. 14.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Perez, Lot 238 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 212 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $409,000, on Dec. 15.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to T. Kirschner and A. Porfiris, Lot 29 of Colonial Crossing, 147 Colonial Reserve Ave., Troutman, $335,000, on Dec. 15.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to B. Foxcroft and V. Guerriero, Lot 13 of Talley Ridge, 133 Talley Ridge Drive, Troutman, $337,000, on Dec. 15.