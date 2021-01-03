Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-17

From CEM Group, LLC to A. Cruz, 268 Kelly St., Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 17.

From R. Bowers to C. Myers/TR and Charles Clinton Myers Trust, Lot 32 of Ridgecrest, 114 Forest Grove Dr., Statesville, $44,000, on Dec. 17.

From R. and R. Gwinner to M. Blizard, Lot 2 of Amity Acres, 3231 Amity Hill Rd., Statesville, $235,000, on Dec. 17.

From J. and E. Moose to C. and H. Rojas, metes and bounds, 326 Harrill St., Statesville, $28,000, on Dec. 17.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to S. Little II, metes and bounds, 420 Longview Rd., Statesville, $157,000, on Dec. 17.

From P. Dwiggins to C. Streich, (Lot 1), 794 Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $90,000, on Dec. 17.

From A. and M. Lester to J. Gammon, Lot 14 of Fifth Creek Estates, 140 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $259,000, on Dec. 17.

From S. and S. Silva and D. Lara to K. Avila and D. Cruz, metes and bounds, 0.5 acre, (Lots 52-56), 1021 Wall St., Statesville, $25,000, on Dec. 17.

From E. and P. Pope, L. and P. Schulz, C. and G. Pope and L. and D. Shipley to C. and J. Harney, 10.26 acres, Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $49,000, on Dec. 17.