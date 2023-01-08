Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec. 19.

From JBR Custom Homes, Inc. to B. and S. Waits, Lots 4 and 4A of Hunt’s Landing, 123 Hunts Landing Drive, Mooresville, $1,699,000, on Dec. 20.

From P. Robertson to RJM Farms, LLC, three tracts, 66.7 acres on Eupeptic Springs Road, Olin and 83.66 acres on Trumpet Branch Road, Olin, $1,250,000, on Dec. 19.

From McNeil Lane LLC to M. and B. Eller, Lot 7 of The Estates at Oak Tree Ridge, 142 McNeil Lane, Mooresville, $1,207,000, on Dec. 19.

From C. Kelly to K. and A. Sommerville, Lot 486 of The Farms, 119 E. Cold Hollow Farms Drive, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Dec. 19.

CLEVELAND

From R. Safrit to J. Stewart, 1.3954 acres, more or less, 183 Brawley Road, Cleveland, $150,000, on Dec. 20.

HARMONY

From WJH LLC to A. Scott, Lot 22 of Rock Gate Estates, 117 Anderson Acres Drive, Harmony, $229,500, on Dec. 19.

From Farmony Park, LLC to J. and A. Prevette, 12.31 acres, 178 Skyview Lake Road, Harmony, $130,000, on Dec. 19.

MOORESVILLE

From E. and K. and K. Williams to C. Torrella and M. Mills, Lot 68 of Wyndam Shores, 133 Summerbrook Lane, Mooresville, $608,000, on Dec. 16.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to P. Gottumukkala, Lot 222 of Stafford, 188 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $560,000, on Dec. 16.

From W. Rash/Indvl & Exr, B. Bagnal and L. Rash/Est to F. and A. Lowry, two tracts, Lots 49-52 and metes and bounds, Mackwood Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on Dec. 16.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. and S. Fry, Lot 199 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 109 Crossvine Drive, Mooresville, $630,000, on Dec. 16.

From The Thomas O. Coppedge, Jr. Revocable Trust, M. Bradley/TR, R. Bradley Jr./TR and T. Coppedge Jr./Est to T. Porteous, Lot 24 of Catalina Cove, 354 Catalina Drive, Mooresville, $596,000, on Dec. 16.

From L. and L. Prowler to J. and B. Janisse, Lot 21 of Hidden Meadows, 208 Hidden Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $900,000, on Dec. 16.

From J. and J. Brock and M. Kemberling to B. Dwyer, Lot 248 of Waterlynn, 123 Colville Road, Mooresville, $355,000, on Dec. 16.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and S. Whaley, Lot 369 of Gambill Forest, 193 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $549,000, on Dec. 16.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to M. Dorsainvil, Lot 14 of Shepherds Landing, 126 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $396,000, on Dec. 19.

From T. and K. Kramer to N. and R. Yost, Lot 70 of Sunridge Townhomes, 151 High Ridge Road, Mooresville, $277,500, on Dec. 19.

From W. and B. and B. Sykes to A. and G. Mackenzie, Lot 28 of The Harbour, 200 Sunrise Circle, Mooresville, $635,000, on Dec. 19.

From J. Pope/TR, B. Pope/TR and Ivey Pope Cline Revocable Trust to D. Hopkins and J. Lipscomb, Lot 3 of Edgemoor No. 2, 706 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on Dec. 19.

From A. and L. Settle to C. Munoz and E. Miranda, metes and bounds, 113 Almond Road, Mooresville, $90,000, on Dec. 19.

From NVR, Inc. to K. and K. Jenkins, Lot 210 of Stafford, 214 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $468,500, on Dec. 19.

From J. and J. Bockus to H. and S. Kemenah, Lot 46 of Briargate, 112 Lantern Acres Drive, Mooresville, $405,000, on Dec. 19.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to G. Ramasamy and T. Veerappan, Lot 142 of Reids Cove on Lake Norman, Phase 2, 203 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $590,000, on Dec. 19.

From W. Collins/Comr to A. Kahlon, two tracts, metes and bounds, 276 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $225,000, on Dec. 19.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and S. Fink, Lot 215 of Gambill Forest, 157 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $446,500, on Dec. 19.

From K. Williams/TR and Santoro Real Estate Trust (Trust A) to K. Williams, Lot 3 of White Oaks #6, 913 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $185,000, on Dec. 20.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to R. Young, Lot 23 of Shepherds Landing, 125 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on Dec. 20.

From New Capstone, Inc. to Solano Capital Group, LLC, Lot 30 of Deerfield Business Park, Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on Dec. 20.

From B. and B. Newton and M. Newton/AIF to K. and P. and M. Newton and K. Williamson, 2.314 acres, 397 Templeton Road, Mooresville, $20,500, on Dec. 20.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and A. Goosen, Lot 355 of Gambill Forest, 229 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Dec. 20.

From NVR, Inc. to J. and J. Greene, Lot 204 of Stafford, Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $513,500, on Dec. 20.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to H. and H. Witt, Lot 60 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 125 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $329,500, on Dec. 20.

From JDR Enterprise LLC and JDR Enterprises LLC to T. and L. Lawson, .23 acre, 126 Laura Road, Mooresville, $250,000, on Dec. 20.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to M. and B. and C. Kramer, Lot 16 of Shepherds Landing, 130 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $339,500, on Dec. 20.

From J. Sutton/Est and D. Miller/Exr to Your World Delivered, Inc., Lot 26 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 124 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $210,000, on Dec. 20.

From Kazakos Brothers Properties LLC to A&A Investment Properties, LLC, Lots 1 and 2 of Carefree Estates, 2880 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville and adjacent Lot 2, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $850,000, on Dec. 20.

MOUNT ULLA

From D. Gullick/Est, W. Gullick/Indvl & Admr, J. Gullick and T. and V. Boyd to M. Arnold, Lot 31 of Beechwood Estates, 107 Woodbine Court, Mount Ulla, $248,000, on Dec. 16.

From T. and K. Rector and K. Colvard to B. and B. Chester, three contiguous tracts, metes and bounds, 1679 Triplett Road, Mount Ulla and 16.84 acres, Triplett Road, Mount Ulla, $500,000, on Dec. 16.

OLIN

From J. and J. and A. and A. Eades to J. Mitchell II, 6.50 acres, 153 Claybrook Lane, Olin, $335,000, on Dec. 19.

STATESVILLE

From M. Shortt to HCS Investments Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 0.5106 acre, 483 Whites Farm Road, Statesville, $196,000, on Dec. 16.

From I. Ball/TR and Sarah P. Ball Trust to E. and K. Williams, metes and bounds, 3.59 acres, 110 Ball Drive, Statesville, $350,000, on Dec. 16.

From True Homes, LLC to D. and C. Hillson and K. Korjack, Lot 107 of Martha’s Ridge, 2667 Andres Drive, Statesville, $415,000, on Dec. 16.

From J. and J. Ellis to J. Heras, 5.00 acres, Twin Oaks Road, Statesville, $45,000, on Dec. 19.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 287, 288, 439 and 449 of Hidden Lakes, 133, 157, 267 and 269 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $304,500, on Dec. 19.

From G. and T. and T. and S. Chapin to K. and A. Pack, metes and bounds, 330 N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $1,500, on Dec. 19.

From True Homes, LLC to H. Thai, Lot 108 of Martha’s Ridge, 103 Trissy Court, Statesville, $389,000, on Dec. 19.

From C. Jackson to E. Fardelmann, two tracts, metes and bounds, portions of Lot 7 and Lot 8, Mitchell College Foundation property, 2615 E. Broad St., Statesville, $205,000, on Dec. 19.

From B. Teaster to T. Morrison, (Lot 1), 439 Pineville Road, Statesville, $20,000, on Dec. 19.

From B. Teaster to S. Morrison, (Lot 2), Pineville Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 19.

From M. and C. Metcalf to K. and L. Dunn, Lot 18 of Larkin Golf Club, 214 Hunters Hill Drive, Statesville, $485,000, on Dec. 19.

From M. and A. Fay, M. and T. Fulp, R. Fulp/Est, M. Fay/Exr, L. and E. Richter and L. and R. Fisher to Q. Carver and S. Curcio, Lot 31 of Three Oaks, 138 English Oaks Lane, Statesville, $310,000, on Dec. 20.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to T. and D. Pollock, Lot 54 of Dogwood Grove, 108 Farrier Lane, Statesville, $439,000, on Dec. 20.

From T. and E. Fox to R. Inscore, 1.154 acres, more or less, Congo Road, Statesville, $5,000, on Dec. 20.

From R. Selvey/Est, D. Selvey/Admr and J. and M. and M. Musick to R. Felicione, M. Newsome and L. Targia, Lot 33 of Coolwood, 154 Northfield Road, Statesville, $42,000, on Dec. 20.

From M. and D. Moore to D. and S. Payne, 3.53563 acres, 161 Taft Road, Statesville, $71,000, on Dec. 20.

From True Homes, LLC to P. Horton, Lot 110 of Martha’s Ridge, 107 Trissy Court, Statesville, $415,500, on Dec. 20.

From C. Dellinger to J. and D. Forbes, 20.3263 acres, 2333 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $65,000, on Dec. 20.

STONY POINT

From L. and E. Rhyne to A. Rhyne, Lot 7 of Green Valley, 115 Greg Lane, Stony Point, $125,000, on Dec. 20.

TROUTMAN

From M. and M. Sannella to S. Morley and T. Lareau, Lot 78 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 109 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $640,000, on Dec. 16.

From S&S #2 Family Limited Partnership, RER Management, LLC/PTNR to Curtis Development, LLC, Lot 16 of The Charles Center, Troutman, $580,000, on Dec. 16.

From R. and J. Brown to L. Dixon/TR, J. Dixon/TR and Dixon Living Trust, (Lot 5), Talley Road, Troutman, $246,000, on Dec. 16.

From NVR, Inc. to M. and M. Demydenko, Lot 28 of Weathers Creek, 130 Browband St., Troutman, $371,000, on Dec. 19.

From True Homes, LLC to R. and G. and J. Aguilera and A. Prior, Lot 97 of Sutter’s Mill, 136 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $432,000, on Dec. 19.

From True Homes, LLC to S. and L. Goldboss, Lot 99 of Sutters Mill II, 140 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $403,500, on Dec. 20.

From O. Byers/Est, B. Byers-Rush/Indvl & Exr, B. Byers Rush/Indvl & Exr, B. Rush/Indvl & Exr, O. Rush, W. Patterson/Indvl & Exr and L. and H. Byers to G. Salinas and S. Ayala, 1.05 acres, Byers Road, Troutman, $30,000, on Dec. 20.

From Foley Homes Sales, LLC to D. Foley, Lot 2 of Foley Home Sales, LLC Property, 107 Leafy Way, Troutman, $350,000, on Dec. 20.