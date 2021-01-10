Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 18-29

From A. and C. Hall to K. and T. Floyd, Lots 14-16 of North Bellevue, 1307 Knox St., Statesville, $148,000, on Dec. 29.

From R. and R. and J. Blankenship to D. Blankenship, Lot 30 of Brookhollow Estates, 238 Scotts Creek Rd., Statesville, $120,000, on Dec. 29.

From A. and A. Dixon, A. Valencia and J. Dixon to Makarios Holdings, LLC 0.75 acre, 623 S. Mulberry St., Statesville, $95,000, on Dec. 29.

From J. Hurlahe Jr. to C. and J. Macartney, Lot 1 of River Oaks Landings, Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $80,000, on Dec. 29.

From A. and S. Saulitis to C. and J. Macartney, 2.04 acres, Lots 2-4 of River Oaks Landings, Bluewater Dr., Statesville, $50,000, on Dec. 29.

From F. and M. Artuso to C. Annas, 102.88 acres, Pisgah Church Road, Statesville, $140,000, on Dec. 29.

From C. and M. Annas to F. Artuso, Lot 334 of Shannon Acres, Statesville, $140,000, on Dec. 29.

From D. Cheek to Valhalla Housing Properties, Ltd., (Lot 7), East Broad Street, Statesville, $135,500, on Dec. 29.

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and R. Gregory to Blackdoor, LLC, (Lot 73). 750 Boulder Place Statesville, Statesville, $116,000, on Dec. 29.