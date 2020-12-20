Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 2-9

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 2-9. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Bears on the Run, LLC to F. Cassidy III, (Lot 341), 132 Chasetone Lane, Mooresville, $2,995,000, on Dec. 4.
From GEMCAP Development, LLC to Neil Scott 4, LLC, 0.698 acre, (Lot 2), “Bojangles’ Taylorsville Road”, Statesville, $2,537,000, on Dec. 2.
From R. Salay, L. Margherita-Salay, L. Margherita Salay and L. Salay to T. Barker, Lot 701 of The Point, 111 Marbury Court, Mooresville, $1,650,000, on Dec. 7.
From G. and Y. Kilgore to D. and S. Abercrombie, (Lot 409), 142 Yellow Jacket Circle, Mooresville, $1,584,000, on Dec. 7.
From JBR Custom Homes, Inc. to A. and S. Farber, Lot 5 of Hunts Landing, 129 Hunts Landing Dr., Mooresville, $1,094,500, on Dec. 3.
CLEVELAND
From J. and C. Harris, P. Clayton, C. and E. Harris, C. and C. and M. Brown, C. and C. Clayton, W. and W. Wyatt, M. Beard, W. and W. Clayton and J. Cook to T. Buchanan, Lot 30 of Willow Ridge, 245 Winding Arbor Circle, Cleveland, $113,000, on Dec. 3.
From T. and T. Duger to Alberk Empire, LLC, Lot 2 of Jana’s Court, 109 Plains Lane, Cleveland, $20,000, on Dec. 9.
HARMONY
From J. and D. Verderrosa to J. Craney, (Lot 1), 306 Kinder Rd., Harmony, $70,000, on Dec. 4.
From S. and H. Hedrick to R. and G. Martin, 5.187 acres, Marshall Farm Road, Harmony, $65,500, on Dec.9.
From H. Martz to G. and L. Rollings, (Lots 25-30), 3647 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, $110,000, on Dec. 9.
MOORESVILLE
From N. and A. and A. Cauthren to M. and M. Falloretta, Lot 58 of Edgewater Park, 176 Herons Gate Dr., Mooresville, $510,000, on Dec. 2.
From S. Hasty and A. Parmley to C. Sanchez, K. Echenique-Sanchez, K. Echenique Sanchez and K. Sanchez, Lot 64 of Linwood Farms, 186 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on Dec. 2.
From E. and D. and D. Love to J. and K. Walton, Lot 115 of Linwood Farms, 109 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $260,000, on Dec. 2.
From B. and C. Blevins to M. and K. Kenniston, Lot 3 of Waterlynn Place Townhomes, 107 Leyton Loop, Unit C, Mooresville, $218,000, on Dec. 2.
From D. and F. Bendert to The Terry and Gail Tyler Survivors Trust and T. Tyler/TR, Lot 8 of Greyfriars Cove, 288 Greyfriars Rd., Mooresville, $935,000, on Dec. 2.
From M. Pearson and V. Filippini to M. and R. Ruppert, Lot 107 of Atwater Landing, 132 Sweet Leaf Lane, Mooresville, $420,000, on Dec. 2.
From Templeton Property, LLC to J. and B. Conley, Lots 11 and 12 of Wilton Forest, 00 Club Dr., Mooresville, $77,500, Dec. 2.
From A. Montells, A. Montells-Dworschak, A. Montells Dworschak and A. Dworschak to L. Sponholz, Lot 52 of Cove at Morrison Plantation Townhomes, 108 Dellbrook St., Mooresville, $330,000, on Dec. 2.
From Templeton Property, LLC to H. and C. and H. Gutierrez, Lots 15 and 16 of Wilton Forest, 00 Club Dr., Mooresville, $77,000, on Dec. 2.
From R. and D. Boyle to F. and C. Seeley, 4.307 acres Four Oaks, (Lots 10-13), 145 Franklin Dr., Mooresville, $485,000, on Dec. 2.
From G. and S. Cloutier to M. and P. Contino, Pier 33 Condominiums, Building 4, 108 Pier 33 Dr., Unit 403, Mooresville, $285,000, on Dec. 2.
From R. Roth to E. Galan and M. Mejia, Lot 100 of Curtis Pond, 133 Nevis Lane, Mooresville, $235,000, on Dec. 3.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to M. and J. Lentz, Lot 210 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 123 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $315,000, on Dec. 3.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to L. Kidd, Lot 1 of Hidden Meadows, 113 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $100,000, on Dec. 3.
From R. and M. Radillo to D. and V. Young, Lot 6 of Harris Village, 111 Doyle Farm Lane, Mooresville, $350,000, on Dec. 3.
From J. and J. and V. Shamash to S. Hagamon and J. Marius, Lot 27 of Surfside Estates, 429 Isle of Pines Rd., Mooresville, $415,000, on Dec. 3.
From X. Li and Z. Ruan to M. and K. Sewell and J. Conesa, Lot 69 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 107 E. Neel Ranch Rd., Mooresville, $328,000, on Dec. 3.
From G. and G. and J. and J. Rondinelli to G. and L. Farkas, Lot 218 of Fairway Estates, 127 Fairway Dr., Mooresville, $350,500, on Dec. 3.
From Peachtree Residential NC, LLC to The Schoder Revocable Trust, L. Schoder/TR and R. Schoder/TR, Lot 3 of Lakeside on Brawley, 109 Fairfax Court, Mooresville, $766,000, on Dec. 3.
From P. Farmer to J. Myers and R. and K. Rehfuss, Lot 286 of Linwood Farms, 105 Stanwood Place, Mooresville, $186,000, on Dec. 3.
From J. and M. Bell to A. Patel and K. Shah, 0.672 acre, 147 Woodcrest Rd., Mooresville, $167,500, on Dec. 4.
From Atwater Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 85 of Atwater Landing, 106 Shumard Oak Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Dec. 4.
From Y. Zhao and H. Tang to B. and T. Moore, Lot 12 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 157 Water Oak Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on Dec. 4.
From T. and H. Lucia to B. Neale, 2247 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $193,000, on Dec. 4.
From K. and M. Kuhlman to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 302 of Curtis Pond, 195 Elba Dr., Mooresville, $281,000, on Dec. 4.
From K. and L. Smith to J. and B. Neely, Lot 62 of Autumn Grove, 139 Autumn Grove Lane, Mooresville, $431,000, on Dec. 4.
From A. and A. and S. Westmoreland to J. Doulaveris, metes and bounds, 358 N. Main St., Mooresville, $370,000, on Dec. 4.
From E. and K. Lakvold to J. Molesky, Lot 111 of Foxfield North, 187 Alexandria Dr., Mooresville, $410,000, on Dec. 4.
From C. and A. Errickson to J. and B. Giguere, Lot 4 of Autumn Grove, 118 Clear Springs Rd., Mooresville, $295,000, on Dec. 4.
From C. Amacher/Indvl & AIF and A. and L. Amacher to M. Harker and J. Ruff, two tracts, 1/6 acre, 635 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $289,000, on Dec. 4.
From Windward Sailview, LLC to F. Alvarado, Lot 115 of Windward Point, 269 Sailwinds Rd., Mooresville, $25,000, on Dec. 4.
From P. and E. Sanders to N. Krueger, Lot 67 of Cherry Grove, 154 Winterbell Dr., Mooresville, $412,000, on Dec. 4.
From Windward Sailview, LLC to F. Alvarado and K. Martin, Lots 97-98 of Windward Point, 256 Sailwinds Rd., Mooresville, $25,000, on Dec. 4.
From J. and J. Sutton and J. Bagwell to P. Patel, Lot 22 of Parkmont, 129 Lassen Lane, Mooresville, $293,000, on Dec. 4.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Kutnowsky, Lot 361 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $322,000, on Dec. 4.
From FFF Land Acquisitions, LLC to K. Peters, Lot 1 of Lake View Heights, 221 Gannett Dr., Mooresville, $88,000, on Dec. 4.
From J. Post/TR and Clifford and Judith Post Living Trust to D. and J. O’Donnell and J. and A. McGraw, Lot 96 of Villages at Oak Tree, 173 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $253,000, on Dec. 4.
From V. Chick to T. and H. Lucia, Lot 25 of Freeze Crossing, 162 Freeze Crossing Dr., Mooresville, $335,000, on Dec. 4.
From Toastery of Uptown, LLC to A. Aiello, C. Aiello-Knox, C. Aiello Knox, and C. and C. and C. Knox, 170 N. Main St., Mooresville, $1,001,000, on Dec. 4.
From Petit Home Team, LLC to Pinnacle Properties of Lake Norman, LLC, Lot 50 of Shepherds Bluff, 237 Shepherds Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $22,500, on Dec. 7.
From J. and J. and T. and T. Dasynich to S. and L. Rubin, Lot 24 of Harbor View Sandpiper Point, 117 Avocet Court, Mooresville, $350,000, on Dec. 7.
From J. and D. Finkbiner to J. Jones, Lot 93 of The Woodlands, 163 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $274,000, on Dec. 7.
From A. Crews/Agt and P. Stafford to J. and L. Richards, metes and bounds, 2.87 acres, Part of Lot 24-26, 113 McAdam Lane, Mooresville, $255,000, on Dec. 7.
From M. Burdick to M. and V. Sanders, two tracts, Lot 16 and metes and bounds, 170 Sagemore Rd., Mooresville, $795,000, on Dec. 7.
From W. and N. Petrozelli to T. and D. Stein, .46 acre, 136 Gable Rd., Mooresville, $270,000, on Dec. 8.
From S. and S. and R. Brotherton to S. and E. Fedor, Lot 4 of Summerchase, 119 Summerchase Lane, Mooresville, $331,000, on Dec. 8.
From B. and H. Brown to C. and K. Kruger, Lots 132-133 of Fremont Park, 160 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $265,000, on Dec. 8.
From R. and H. Holman to H. Sharma and S. Chaturvedi, Lot 83 of Morrison Plantation, 195 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $415,000, on Dec. 8.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and J. Smith, Lot 171 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $410,500, on Dec. 8.
From S. Miller to A. Ennis, Lot 107 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, South Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $230,500, on Dec. 8.
From K. Carlson to D. and A. Denessen, Lot 103 of Curtis Pond, 139 Nevis Lane, Mooresville, $255,000, on Dec. 8.
From W. Challancin and L. Porteous to R. Balderas, Lot 333 of The Farms, 141 Alder Springs Lane, Mooresville, $667,000, on Dec. 8.
From A. and M. Vazquez to J. and E. Senecal, Lot 183 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 202 Willow Valley Dr., Mooresville, $323,000, on Dec. 8.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to DPH LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 92 of Cascade Rayon Mills, 92 Spencer Ave., Mooresville, $114,000, on Dec. 8.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 136 of Reed Creek, 140 Diamond Dr., Mooresville, $178,500, on Dec. 9.
From K. and N. Kankipati to J. Calhoun, Lot 113 of High Ridge townhomes, 110 Lookout Point Place, Mooresville, $185,000, on Dec. 9.
From Foley Home Sales, LLC to S. Saenz, Lot 3 of Country Meadows, 116 Country Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $250,000, on Dec. 9.
From S. and W. Pulver to A. and K. Duffy, Lot 41 of Ashlyn Creek, 166 Branchview Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on Dec. 9.
From Karen Romaine Bissell Family Trust, S. Matthews/TR and J. Matthews/TR to M. and A. Morgan, (Lot 114), 325 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $475,000, on Dec. 9.
From Rosemarie Daniel Trust and M. Smith/TR to R. Daniel, M. and J. Smith and J. Echeverria, Lot 26 of Winslow Bay, 113 Bexley Rd., Mooresville, $2,000, on Dec. 9.
From The Pamela Beck Strandburg Revocable Trust and W. Pope/TR to C. and K. Gaeta, Lot 36C of Waterfront at Langtree, 155 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $375,000, on Dec. 9.
From S. and D. Sharpe to M. Mendonza, Lot 13 of Curtis Pond, 109 Bluffton Rd., Mooresville, $197,000, on Dec. 9.
From V. Baggett to S. and D. Sharpe, Lot 19 of White Oak Acres, 922 Oakridge Dr., Mooresville, $238,000, on Dec. 9.
From C. and K. Gaeta to A. and M. Funk, Lot 37 of The Farms, 102 Tannenbaum Court, Mooresville, $680,000, on Dec. 9.
From T. and J. Nardi to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 196 of Linwood Farms, 107 Edgington St., Mooresville, $280,000, on Dec. 9.
From D. and D. Deloy, D. Stocker-Deloy, D. Stocker Deloy, D. Deloy, D. Stocker-Deloy, D. Stocker Deloy and D. Deloy to P. and A. Foster, Lot 27 of Ashlyn Creek, 140 Ashlyn Creek Dr., Mooresville, $350,000, on Dec. 9.
STATESVILLE
From D. Adams and Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. Burchette and K. Yunker, Lot 46 of Northlake, 137 Northlake Dr., Statesville, $287,000, on Dec. 2.
From P. Fisher to T. Waugh and J. Cason, Lot 22 of Deerfield Estates, 240 Deerfield Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on Dec. 2.
From D. Rish to L. and E. Wilkinson, Lot 54 of Castlegate, 139 Greythorn Dr., Statesville, $249,000, on Dec. 2.
From T. and S. Harris to A. Robinson, Lots 1-4, Block H, Washington Forest Development, 131 Bloomingdale Rd., Statesville, $68,000, on Dec. 2.
From M. Liontas to W. and S. Brown, Lot 11 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 209 Windingwood Dr., Statesville, $20,000, on Dec. 2.
From Credit and Loan Co., R. Collier Jr. and Credit and Loan Company to Innovative Home Pros, LLC, (Lots 34-35), 515 S. Elm St., Statesville, $63,000, on Dec. 2.
From Conley’s L.L.P. and W. Conley Jr./PTNR to DXDT Racing, LLC, 5.357 acres, 4060 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, $800,000, on Dec. 2.
From True Homes, LLC to A. and S. Powell, Lot 274 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $260,000, on Dec. 3.
From Piedmont Investment Properties, LLC to Blueharbor Bank, 0.580 acre, 108 N. Tradd St., Statesville, $600,000, on Dec. 3.
From SFR3-GARG-3 LLC to SFR3-010 LLC, three tracts, metes and bounds and Lots 8, 25 and 30, 318 Brevard St., Statesville, 536 Hickory Ave., Statesville, 1307 11th St., Statesville, $106,500, on Dec. 3.
From SFR3 LLC to SFR3-010 LLC, two tracts, Lot 45 and metes and bounds, 1312 Caldwell St., Statesville and 4721 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, $116,000, on Dec. 3.
From N. and M. Trimbach to R. Lee, two tracts, 9.26 acres and metes and bounds, 131 Lamb Rd., Statesville, $80,000, on Dec. 3.
From E. Derr to D. and M. Lockhart, 0.19 acre, South Green St., Statesville, $3,000, on Dec. 3.
From L. Hawley and A. Springs to Y. Martinez, Lot 40 of Wildewood, 119 Shadow Woods Rd., Statesville, $230,000, on Dec. 3.
From R. and D. Davis to S. and S. and M. Brown, Lot 5 of Meadow View Estates, 588 Jane Sowers Rd., Statesville, $221,000, on Dec. 3.
From D. Reavis Sr. and D. Reavis Jr./AIF to Sharpe’s Houses, LLC, 0.573 acre, 162 Miller Farm Rd., Statesville, $99,500, on Dec. 3.
From G. and L. Dodge to J. and J. Bumgarner, Lot 15 of Martha’s Ridge, 2457 Marthas Ridge Dr., Statesville, $193,500, on Dec. 3.
From S. and S. Boyd to S. and S. Stewart, Lots 137-140 of Broadview, 208 S. Greenbriar Rd., Statesville, $260,000, on Dec. 4.
From W. and L. Thompson to Driftwood Anchor Group LLC, Lot 11 of Park Place, 709 E. Front St., Statesville, $30,000, on Dec. 4.
From J. and D. Crosswhite to Grande Homes Company, multiple tracts, Lot 305 of Shannon Acres, 3203 Deauville Place, Statesville, $60,000, on Dec. 4.
From M. Coe to L. Reyes and K. Corza, Lots 40-43 of Monticello Heights, Frye Lane, Statesville, $18,000, on Dec. 4.
From B-G8FUL Properties, LLC to C. Daniels, two tracts, metes and bounds, 354 S. Miller Ave., Statesville, $126,000, on Dec. 4.
From R. and S. Heaggans, P. Little, T. and C. Heaggans, T. and R. Pinkney and C. and E. Rodgers to P. Ya Puc, 1 acre, Bethesda Road, Statesville, $110,000, on Dec. 4.
From R. and R. and J. and J. Wilson to J. and C. Weddington, Lot 5 of Deer Creek, 2216 James Way, Statesville, $45,000, on Dec. 4.
From R. and B. and B. Mitchem to J. and C. Weddington, Lot 4 of Deer Creek, 2210 James Way, Statesville, $465,000, on Dec. 4.
From A. and A. Jones to K. and L. Smith, 24.06 acres, 314 White Oak Branch Rd., Statesville, $950,000, on Dec. 4.
From T. and T. and S. Fox to G. and A. Morrow, two tracts, 9.198 acres and 12.872 acre, metes and bounds, Catfish Pond Lane, Statesville and Bluegill Lane, Statesville, $360,000, on Dec. 4.
From R. and B. and B. Barnette, M. Scameheorn, M. Martin, C. Scameheorn and J. and F. Stikeleather to D. West and T. Guthrie, metes and bounds, 0.55 acre, 173 Farm House Rd., Statesville, $13,000, on Dec. 4.
From T. and T. Taylor to City of Statesville, 104 Duck Creek Rd., Statesville, $3,000, on Dec. 7.
From C. and L. Powell to L. and P. Jones, Lot 1 of Fox Den Country Club, 151 Club House Dr., Statesville, $340,000, on Dec. 7.
From K. and K. and J. Bowman to CMH Homes, Inc. 1 acre, 143 Congo Rd., Statesville, $1,000, on Dec. 7.
From Opendoor Property trust I to V. Hope, Lot 28 of Mitchell College Foundation, 2611 Shearer St., Statesville, $165,000, on Dec. 7.
From C. and L. Lee to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 11 of Highland Acres, 1010 McLaughlin St., Statesville, $122,000, on Dec. 7.
From S. Hansen to A. and K. Bolton, two tracts, 11.35 acres and 11.335 acres, 239 Bell Farm Rd., Statesville, $260,000, on Dec. 7.
From Fox Den Acres, Inc. to K. Coburn, Lot 16 of Apple Valley, 206 Apple Valley Lane, Statesville, $49,500, on Dec. 7.
From P. Plyler to J. Wingler and A. Gainer, 0.531 acre, 887 Shiloh Rd., Statesville, $55,000, on Dec. 7.
From Timetech Holdings, LLC to Princeton Asset Management, LLLP, Lot 2 of Kitchings Holdings Co LLP, Kitchings Drive, Statesville, $800,000, on Dec. 7.
From J. and S. Miller to H. and R. Simpson, Lot 16 of Saddle Wood, 162 Saddlewood Lane, Statesville, $278,500, on Dec. 7.
From Statesville Building Company, LLC to A. Johnson, Lot 6 of Cypress Acres, 104 Cypress Acres Lane, Statesville, $224,000, on Dec. 8.
From B. and M. and M. Willett to J. and S. Miller, Lot 12 of Graystone Meadow, 214 Foxglove Dr., Statesville, $490,000, on Dec. 8.
From D. Adams and Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. Keller, Lot 68 of Northlake, 142 Northlake Dr., Statesville, $231,500, on Dec. 8.
From E. Holler to Raper Management Group, LLC, one acre, 2387 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 8.
From R. and J. Willard to A. Chapman, Lots 38-39 of Cross Creek, 209 and 213 Scotts Creek Rd., Statesville, $255,000, on Dec. 8.
From L. and L. Shuford to N. Rankin, three tracts, .169 acre, 1 acre and 0.761 acre, 128 Lucky Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on Dec. 8.
From D. and E. Holman to D. and B. Martin, 9.773 acres, 196 Hams Grove Rd., Statesville, $112,000, on Dec. 8.
From P. and M. Recob to P. and T. Hofstetter, Lot 49 of Mountain View, 793 Midway Rd., Statesville, $301,000, on Dec. 8.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Baker, Lot 273 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $239,500, on Dec. 8.
From J. McAlexander to M. Brown, 0.895 acre, (Lot 3), 671 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $182,500, on Dec. 8.
From A. Gettys to H. Edwards and K. Perry, Lots 15 and 36 of Stonewood, 186 Hunterpond Lane, Statesville, $175,000, on Dec. 8.
From M. Davis and M. Sharpe/AIF to Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2019-2 and Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB/TR, Lot 27 of Iredell Heights, 111 Lois Court, Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 9.
From L. Dudley/TR to Alphonso W. Myers and Nancy H. Myers, Revocable Living Trust, Lot 5 of Gebrail Acres, 374 Chestnut Grove Rd., Statesville, $89,000, on Dec. 9.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 214 and 277 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $109,000, on Dec. 9.
From O. and A. and A. Erazo to M. Fuentes, (Lots 127-132), 1342 Harris St., Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 9.
From T. and T. and C. Stinson to C. Palumbo, two tracts, metes and bounds, (Lots 2 and 3), 1603 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 9.
From K. Gembarowicz to L. Bejarano, Lot 4 of Crater Valley, 123 Freda Lane, Statesville, $140,000, on Dec. 9.
From B. and C. Phetsaya and M.and S.Thavkane to Affordable Lawn Care of Statesville, LLC, 4.893 acre, Chestnut Grove Rd., Statesville, $54,500, on Dec. 9.
From G. Lewis/Indvl & AIF and L. Lewis to O. Garcia, (Lot 1), 117 Absher Farm Loop, Statesville, $139,500, on Dec. 9.
STONY POINT
From Millsaps-Sweeny Developers and D. Millsaps/PTNR to CMH Homes, Inc. Lot 37 of West Iredell Acres, 115 Greenmont Dr., Stony Point, $23,500, on Dec. 3.
TROUTMAN
From S. and S. Garwood to O. and C. Cross, metes and bounds, 312 Rumple St., Troutman, $270,000, on Dec. 2.
From J. Moose to G. and C. Stewart, 36 acres, Sain Rd., Statesville, $133,000, on Dec. 2.
From PRTN to A. Blaison, 1.240 acres, Apache Road, Troutman, $40,000, on Dec. 2.
From P. Wallace and S. Wallace/AIF to B. Nichols and L. Thompson, 0.772 acre, 180 Lipe Rd., Troutman, $140,000, on Dec. 2.
From K. Accardo to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 206 of Sutter’s Mill, 123 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $284,000, on Dec. 3.
From The Adam John Wilson Irrevocable Trust, A. King/TR, A. Wilson/TR and M. Wilson/TR to NREM N.C., LLC, Lot 23 of Oakridge, 139 Treetop Lane, Troutman, $48,500, on Dec. 3.
From L. Franklin and J. Larew to R. and T. McDaniels, metes and bounds, 126 Brooks St., Troutman, $85,000, on Dec. 4.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to J. and L. Auman, Lot 44 of Windstone Crossing, 130 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $255,000, on Dec. 4.
From NREM NC, LLC and NREM LLC to L. Ellis, Lot 42 of Oak Ridge, 109 Fallen Acorn Dr., Troutman, $350,000, on Dec. 12.
From True Homes, LLC to L. and J. Lissiansky, Lot 56 of Sutters Mill, 184 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $263,000, on Dec. 7.
From M. and M. and A. Weber to C. Maynard, 136 Rumple St., Troutman, $255,000, on Dec. 7.
From M. and M. and S. Rogers to K. and K. Dunn, (PT118), three tracts, 0.59 acre, 0.30 acres and 0.04 acre, 394 and 396 Wildlife Rd., Troutman, $299,500, on Dec. 9.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to Y. Lates, Lot 5 of Rocky Creek Cove, 137 Ridge Creek Dr., Troutman, $170,000, on Dec. 9.
From A. Duffy to S. Serefine, Lot 4 of Carlyle Farms, 177 Carlyle Rd., Troutman, $135,000, on Dec. 9.
