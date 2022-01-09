Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 21-30

From Templeton Holdings, LLC to J. and E. Kuo, Lots 26-28 of Morrison Point, Winston Way Lane, Troutman, $600,000, on Dec. 28.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 137 and 174 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on Dec. 28.

From K. Staley to CMH Homes, Inc. metes and bounds, 243 Lipe Road, Troutman, $119,000, on Dec. 28.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 17 of Rocky Creek Cove, 187 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $299,000, on Dec. 28.

From B. and D. Diaz to C. Alfaro, Lot 27 of Winding Forest, 170 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $45,000, on Dec. 28.

From B. and D. Diaz to C. Alfaro, Lot 26 of Winding Forest, 182 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $45,000, on Dec. 28.

From J. Batts to M. and C. Hofses, 0.4000 acre, 480 Lytton St., Troutman, $96,000, on Dec. 28.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. and K. Fulcher, Lot 197 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 155 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $404,000, on Dec. 29.

From S. Hall to B. Lahey and C. Farkas, Lot 650 of Falls Cove, Troutman, $820,000, on Dec. 29.