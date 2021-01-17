Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 30-Jan. 7

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 30-Jan. 7. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Harvey Holdings, Inc. to Tempus Statesville, LLC, metes and bounds, +/-14.84 acres at 2088 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, $4,675,000, on Dec. 31.
From A. Valdez, G. Valdez/AIF and G. Valdez to 192 & 193 Shelburne, LLC, Lots 1123 and 1124 of The Point, 192 and 193 Shelburne Place, Mooresville, $2,450,000, on Jan. 7.
From P. and P. Hurst to R. and K. Coppola, (Lot 495), 251 Gainswood Dr., Mooresville, $2,399,000, on Dec. 31.
From W. and M. Morgan to L. and B. Loughnane, Lot 1324 of The Point, 235 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $2,100,000, on Dec. 30.
From J. and G. Modrak to J. Ray Jr., Lot 122 of The Point on Norman, 131 Easton Dr., Mooresville, $1,613,000, on Jan. 5.
HARMONY
From B. Myers, B. Wooten, D. Bunton/AIF & Indvl, P. Wooten Jr. and M. Bunton to J. and E. Purgason, (Lot 1), 113 Homestead Rd., Harmony, $140,000, on Dec. 31.
From J. Sloan to Isenhour Air Care, Inc. two tracts, 1.02 acres and 0.100 acre, 1664 W. Memorial Hwy., Harmony, $210,000, on Jan. 7.
From S. Laws to M. Filomeno, 2.513 acres, 136 Arrowbrook Rd., Harmony, $140,000, on Jan. 7.
MOORESVILLE
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to A. Reyes and U. Cruz, Lot 118 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 152 West Neel Ranch Rd., Mooresville, $266,000, on Dec. 30.
From NVR, Inc. to N. Freeman, Lot 64A of Waterfront at Langtree, 138 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $293,000, on Dec. 30.
From IQ Custom Construction, Inc. to S. Towry, Lot 2 of Normandy Creek, 595 Normandy Rd., Mooresville, $761,500, on Dec. 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Garberina, Lot 120 of Lakewalk, Mooresville, $351,500, on Dec. 30.
From C. and J. Onsrud to J. Onsrud, (Lot 173), Riverbend Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on Dec. 30.
From C. and C. Smith to J. Oliphant and S. Benson, Lot 122 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 246 Welton Way, Mooresville, $215,000 on Dec. 30.
From D. and D. Russo, D. Spero and P. Russo to J. and R. Schlachtun, Lot 87 of Curtis Pond, 165 Bluffton Rd., Mooresville, $255,000, on Dec. 30.
From J. and C. Patten to Melmar Investments for Retirement, LLC, Lot 103 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 125 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $262,500, on Dec. 30.
From R. and M. Kratz to K. and J. Therrien, Lot 298 of Curtis Pond, 211 Elba Dr., Mooresville, $345,000, on Dec. 30.
From T. and R. Mitchell to J. and L. Slaughter, Lot 28 of Royal Pointe, 139 Clearwater Lane, Mooresville, $570,000, on Dec. 30.
From D. and D. Jones to D. Jones/TR, S. Colquhoun/TR and Diane R. Sterling Irrevocable Trust, 7.21 acres, metes and bounds, 692 Patterson Farm Rd., Mooresville, $175,000, on Dec. 30.
From M. and L. Chavez to J. and J. Proefrock, Lot 606 of Curtis Pond, 172 Gage Dr., Mooresville, $315,000, on Dec. 30.
From Northlake Developers, LLC to V. and M. White, Lot 8 of Fishermens Cove, 215 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $675,000, on Dec. 30.
From C. Keller/TR, S. Keller/TR and Keller Living Trust to J. Spohn, Lot 18 of Woodleaf, 170 Blue Ridge Trail, Mooresville, $500,000, on Dec. 30.
From J. and D. Howard to Earnhardt Farms, LLC, metes and bounds, Sample Road, Mooresville, $600,000, on Dec. 30.
From J. and D. Howard to Earnhardt Real Properties, LLC, 1.78 acres, 156 Sample Rd., Mooresville, $375,000, on Dec. 30.
From K. and S. Fennie to P. and R. Browne and H. and P. Weidig, Lot 2 of Hidden Cove, 145 Hidden Lane, Mooresville, $829,000, on Dec. 30.
From N. and S. Mills to P. Deaton, 0.21 acre, 220 East Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $140,000, on Dec. 30.
From D. and D. and D. and D. Smith to S. Brady, Lot 17 of White Oaks Acres, 1318 Grace Meadow Dr., Mooresville, $234,000, on Dec. 30.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to S. Holstein, Lot 120 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 160 West Neel Ranch Rd., Mooresville, $302,000, on Dec. 30.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. Sobecki, Lot 156 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 155 West Neel Ranch Rd., Mooresville, $275,500, on Dec. 30.
From M. and J. Visbaras to E. and D. Tillman, Lot 277 of Cherry Grove, 133 Winterbell Dr., Mooresville, $416,000, on Dec. 30.
From D. Ranson, A. Estrada and P. Misencik Jr. to J. Wolf, Lot 6 of Ferncliff Estates, 1032 Coddle Creek Hwy., Mooresville, $240,000, on Dec. 30.
From J. Lackey/Indvl & Exr, H. Lackey/Est, C. Lackey and L. and B. Schafer to J. Miller, Lot 164 of Villages at Oak Tree, 202 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $310,000, on Dec. 30.
From MFR Properties, LLC to T. Weiss, Lot 3 of The Retreats, Mooresville, $140,000, on Dec. 30.
From Enzwiler, LLC to 138 Cedar Pointe, LLC, Talbert Pointe Business Park Condominium #3, 148 Cedar Point Dr., Units 102, 103 and 104, Mooresville, $805,000, on Dec. 30.
From NVR, Inc. to M. Hammond, Lot 79D of Langtree at Waterfront, 109 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $276,000, on Dec. 31.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. Neal, Lot 8 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $295,500, on Dec. 31.
From Stoney Ridge Properties, LLC to New Capstone, Inc. Lot 33 of Deerfield Business Park, Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, $368,000, on Dec. 31.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and T. Donoghue, Lot 261 of Atwater Landing, 337 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $359,500, on Dec. 31.
From J. and J. Hartley to A. and K. Demarco, Lot 65 of Oaks on Main, 107 Milan Court, Mooresville, $375,000, on Dec. 31.
From S. and K. Sharma to P. and P. Hurst, (Lot 3), 519 Isle of Pines Rd., Mooresville, $580,000, on Dec. 31.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Nsabwa and I. Kabisa, Lot 98 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $352,500, on Dec. 31.
From D. and L. Martin to N. and C. Saraniecki, metes and bounds, .600 acre +/- Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $55,500, on Dec. 31.
From J. and J. Martin to N. and C. Saraniecki, metes and bounds, two parcels, 11.755 acres and 2.092 acres, Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $287,500, on Dec. 31.
From R. and A. Hager to AMH NC Development, LP, two parcels, 3.46 +/- acres and .056 +/- acre, Brentwood subdivision, Mooresville, $71,000, on Dec. 31.
From P. and K. Jackson to W. Costello/TR, W. Costello/TR and The Wendy Costello Revocable Trust, Lot 71 of Atwater Landing, 121 Carolina Ash Lane, Mooresville, $398,000, on Dec. 31.
From Colony Construction Inc. to Hybrid Homes NC, Inc., (Lot 4), 360 Sundown Rd., Mooresville, $90,000, on Jan. 4.
From C. and L. Burgett to D. and A. Parrish, Lot 89 of Cherry Grove, 125 Crimson Orchard Dr., Mooresville, $372,000, on Jan. 4.
From G. and K. Walker to J. and S. Abdalla, (Lot 33), 292 Marietta Rd., Mooresville, $605,000, on Jan. 4.
From C. and M. Murrell to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 126 of Curtis Pond, 118 Elrosa Rd., Mooresville, $255,500, on Jan. 4.
From Snider Investment Group, LLC to J. and C. Pearce, 108 Pier 33 Dr., Unit 408, Mooresville, $245,000, on Jan. 4.
From R. and R. McFarland and W. Murdock/AIF to P. Brower and S. Murdock, Lot 274 of Linwood Farms, 165 Morning Sun Dr., Mooresville, $205,000, on Jan. 4.
From G. Frye to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 38 of Greencroft, 239 Flanders Dr., Mooresville, $255,000, on Jan. 4.
From W. Griffith/Est, G. Shoe/Indvl & Exr, J. Shoe and M. Grasberg/Indvl & Exr to G. Kennedy, Lot 12 of Edgemoor No 2, 146 Brookfield Circle, Mooresville, $265,000, on Jan. 4.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 302 of Curtis Pond, 195 Elba Dr., Mooresville, $277,000, on Jan. 5.
From B. and T. Geraci to J. and L. Yerkes, Lot 445 of Morrison Plantation, 293 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $415,000, on Jan. 5.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Y. Huang and Y. Zheng, Lot 368 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $328,500, on Jan. 5.
From B and G Properties, LLC to J. and A. Guilbault, Lot 4 of Lakeview Haven, 124 Direct Dr., Mooresville, $81,000, on Jan. 5.
From E. and B. Powell to C. Hunter, Lot 85 of Tall Oaks, 136 Kristens Court Dr., Mooresville, $224,000, on Jan. 5.
From R. and S. and S. Robinson and S. Noble to P. and B. Contos, Lot 148 of Morrison Plantation, 133 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $395,000, on Jan. 5.
From R. and K. Zarybnicky to C. and T. Alexson, Lot 20 of Shinnville Ridge, 152 Butler Dr., Mooresville, $472,500, on Jan. 5.
From J. and J. and A. Giambalvo to E. and B. Powell, Lot 170 of Linwood Farms, 171 Heywatchis Dr., Mooresville, $310,000, on Jan. 5.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and G. Modrak, Lot 173 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $452,500, on Jan. 5.
From P. Waghchoure to A. Waghchoure, Lot 157 of The Villages at Byers Creek, 145 Byers Commons Dr., Mooresville, $365,000, on Jan. 5.
From C. Price to R. and K. Zarybnicky, Lot 2 of Beacon Pointe, 110 Frostcliff Lane, Mooresville, $548,000, on Jan. 5.
From S. and S. and R. and R. English to M. and M. Ewoldt, Lot 35 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 116 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $240,000, on Jan. 6.
From S. and D. Horgan to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 512 Curtis Pond, 141 Saye Place, Mooresville, $310,000, on Jan. 6.
From Rent The Farms, LLC to M. Funk, Lot 4 of Kings Forest, 325 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, $165,000, on Jan. 6.
From J. and S. Calderaro to D. and K. Scapicchio, metes and bounds, 223 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $152,000, on Jan. 6.
From A. Magee and M. Monroe to S. Jewell and R. Simonian, Lot 151 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 149 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $245,500, on Jan. 6.
From C. and C. Stewart to M. and B. Metzler, Lot 28 of Waterlynn Grove, 106 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $274,000, on Jan. 6.
From T. and A. Luttman to C & F Holdings of Broward, Inc., Harbor Point Village condominiums bldg., 637 Williamson Rd., Unit 202, Mooresville, $377,500, on Jan. 6.
From Way Development, LLC to MNF III Acquisitions, LLC, Lots 1-4 of Hager Village, 465, 469, 471 and 475 Hager Lake Rd., Mooresville, $260,000, on Jan. 6.
From M. Fortanbary/Est, K. Fortanbary/Exr, K. Bremer/Exr & Indvl, E. Bremer and L. and G. Scott to R. Kufhta, Lot 7 of White Oaks #5, 646 Heatherly Rd., Mooresville, $230,000, on Jan. 7.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to J. Persicke, H. Diffley Persicke, H. Persicke and H. Diffley-Persicke, Lot 44 of Briargate, 140 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $355,000, on Jan. 7.
From M. Mancuso and L. and M. and S. Cloninger to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 15 of Morrison Cove, 152 Longboat Rd., Mooresville, $360,000, on Jan. 7.
From K. and S. Masten to A. and T. Luttman, Lots 4 and 5 of Eastern Heights, 321 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $250,000, on Jan. 7.
From B. and P. Mulvihill to L. and L. Cooper, (Lot 113), 148 Johnson Manor St., Mooresville, $279,000, on Jan. 7.
From J. Miller, J. Cale and J. Miller to K. and K. Mason, Lot 101 of Windward Pointe, 280 Sailwinds Rd., Mooresville, $124,500, on Jan. 7.
From P. McFeeley/Indvl & TR, P. McFeeley/Indvl & TR, J. McFeeley/Indvl & TR and McFeeley Family Trust to D. Payne and K. Gallivan, Lot 21 of Beacon Pointe, 229 Bullfinch Rd., Mooresville, $1,076,000, on Jan. 7.
From C. Blankenship and C. and K. Estep to J. Beam and C. Cutting, Lots 65-74 of Whitman Park, 157 Whitman Circle, Mooresville, $165,000, on Jan. 7.
From M. and J. Kraftchick to E. Okyere, Lot 88 of Harris Crossing, 101 S. Cromwell Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on Jan. 7.
From B. and K. and K. Greene to J. and M. Kraftchick, Lot 31 of Chester Oaks, 107 Hedgewood Dr., Mooresville, $417,000, on Jan. 7.
OLIN
From T. and A. Huss to A. and C. Brewer, 4.999 acres, 483 Bassett Rd., Olin, $295,000, on Dec. 30.
From R. Campbell/Indvl & Exr, B. Vaughn/Est, B. Campbell/Est, T. Campbell and D. and K. Henderson to S. Akairo and J. Allen, 58-1/2 acres, Speaks Road, Olin, $280,000, on Jan. 7.
STATESVILLE
From True Homes, LLC to A. and B. Valletta, Lot 270 of Hidden Lakes, 141 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $277,500, on Dec. 30.
From B. and N. Ketring to S. Harris, Lot 10 of Pressley Acres, 155 Porter Rd., Statesville, $94,000, on Dec. 30.
From P. and S. Bannon and S. and K. Watt to L. Walker, Lot 60 of Clear View Development, 428 Coolidge Ave., Statesville, $177,500, on Dec. 30.
From V. and E. Filip to E. De La Torre and A. Correa, Lot 39 of Beagle Run, 143 Sams Way, Statesville, $305,000, on Dec. 30.
From C. Wise/GDN and D. Wise to C. Raines, metes and bounds, Lot 5 of Park Place, 718 Wood St., Statesville, $146,000, on Dec. 30.
From W. Maddox Jr. to H&L Real Estate, LLC, Lots 8 and PT 4 of Statesville Development, 618 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $21,500, on Dec. 30.
From True Homes, LLC to K. Velazquez and K. Padilla, Lot 266 of Hidden Lakes, 133 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $214,500, on Dec. 30.
From D. and M. Taylor to P. Alexander, Lot 291 of Shannon Acres, 537 Deauville Rd., Statesville, $350,000, on Dec. 30.
From Green Arrow, Inc. to T. Stevenson and B. Dwyer, metes and bounds, 1029 Old Charlotte Rd., Statesville, $103,000, on Dec. 30.
From R. and R. and E. and E. Hollifield to T. Goodwin, two tracts, Lots 5 and 6 of Hanging Rock, TBD Hanging Rock Lane, Statesville, $42,000, on Dec. 30.
From T. and S. Davis, J. Troutman, D. Moore, J. and J. Johnson, C. Melvin, J. Johnson, J. and B. Stafford, J. Johnson/Indvl & TR, Kay Davis Johnson Trust and J. Johnson to W. Self, metes and bounds, Lots 8-9 of Bellevue, 1320 East Broad St., Statesville, $11,000, on Dec. 30.
From True Homes, LLC to E. Velazquez-Marquez, E. Velazquez Marquez and E. Marquez, Lot 209 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $217,000, on Dec. 30.
From A. and A. and D. and D. Legere to W. Wood, Lot 166 of Country Club Estates, 535 Margaret Dr., Statesville, $185,000, on Dec. 30.
From V. Beaver, D. Dagenhart/Indvl & AIF, K. and R. and R. Donaldson, A. and A. Beaver and A. Ross to R. and S. and J. Prokop, two tracts, 8.952 acres and 1.404 acres, Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $72,500, on Dec. 30.
From J. and J. and T. Robbins to J. and B. Myers, Lot 85 of Shannon Acres, 3229 Wentworth St., Statesville, $389,000, on Dec. 31.
From T. and J. Clements, K. and E. Billings and D. and C. and C. Rummage to T. and A. Huss, metes and bounds, 492 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $200,000, on Dec. 31.
From M. and K. Allen to P. Vera and E. Carvallo, metes and bounds, 1818 5th St., Statesville, $13,500, on Dec. 31.
From L. and C. Kincaid to Ourvision, L.L.C., metes and bounds, Oakland Heights, 547 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $229,500, on Dec. 31.
From W. and P. Bowers to E. and K. Hayes, 0.127 acre, Oakhurst Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Dec. 31.
From B. and M. Anderson to M. and H. Tropsha, B-5 Unit D of Catspaw at Heronwood, 518 Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $411,000, on Dec. 31.
From L. and L. Horton and L. Kennedy to L. Horton and B. Kennedy, one acre, 625 New Salem Rd., Statesville, $1,500, on Dec. 31.
From L. and L. Horton and L. Kennedy to L. Horton and J. Kennedy, 1.95 acres, 382 New Salem Rd., Statesville, $1,500, on Dec. 31.
From A. Marsh-Wagoner, A. Marsh Wagoner, A. Wagoner, A. Marsh and P. Wagoner to K. and T. Elliott, Lot 64 of Fox Den Country Club, 139 Players Park Circle, Statesville, $250,000, on Dec. 31.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 37 of Larkin, Statesville, $71,000, on Dec. 31.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 32, 33 and 36 of Larkin, Statesville, $212,000, on Dec. 31.
From R. and R. and N. Smith to Alford Farm and Timber, LLC, 50.773 acres, 324 Ashbrook Rd., Statesville, $500,000, on Dec. 31.
From W. Goforth to A. Norris, Lots 1-2 of Windy Hills Acres, 154 Windy Hill Rd., Statesville, $182,000, on Dec. 31.
From Shangri La Realty, LLC to Dixieland, Inc. Lot 73 Shady Stream Dr., Statesville, $30,500, on Dec. 31.
From T. and S. Taylor to D. and H. Nicholson and L. Rix, 0.988 acre, Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, tract 2, $20,000, on Dec. 31.
From R. and B. Ikard to B. Morales and M. Mariano, Lot 4 of Hampton Glen, 121 Hampton Glen Dr., Statesville, $150,000, on Dec. 31.
From Gaffney Burger, LLC to Ant Savings Corp., 0.1344 acre, 240 West Broad St., Statesville, $425,000, on Dec. 31.
From L. Yates to A. Austin-Kinler, A. Austin Kinler and A. and T. Kinler, 0.50 acre, 1095 Midway Rd., Statesville, $25,000, on Dec. 31.
From J. Stone/COMR to Piedmont Landco, LLC, tracts and parcels, Salisbury Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Dec. 31.
From E. and K. Runge to J. Stevens, two tracts, Lot 1 and 0.533 acre, 140 Conifer Dr., Statesville, $240,000, on Dec. 31.
From J. Stone/COMR to Piedmont Landco, LLC, two tracts, Lot 26 and metes and bounds, Salisbury Road, Statesville, $10,000, on Dec. 31.
From Wolff and Ward Properties LLC to Crush It Holdings, LLC, (Lots 2 and 4), 1415 and 1417 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, $530,000, on Dec. 31.
From A. and C. Allison to J. and T. Robbins, two tracts, Lot 2 of Oakland Heights and metes and bounds, 495 Ridgeway Ave., Statesville, $160,000, on Jan. 4.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to C. and M. McClements, Lot 23 of Clearview Acres, 123 Clear Meadow Lane, Statesville, $190,500, on Jan. 4.
From J. and M. Bailey to C. Wiles and B. Supak, Lot 5 of Amity Acres, 3239 Amity Hill Rd., Statesville, $165,000, on Jan. 4.
From A. Turner, L. and J. Femister, C. and J. Bailey, A. and A. Sturghill, K. Gillespie, N. Mohamed, R. and R. Turner, R. and R. Gillespie, C. and W. Pemberton, J. Bailey, L. Woodruff/Exr and M. Bailey/Est to P. Robertson, two tracts, Lot 17, metes and bounds, 324 Garfield St., Statesville, $13,500, on Jan. 4.
From T. and S. Coley to A. Hedley and L. Shadley, multiple tracts and parcels, metes and bounds, 638 W. Front St., Statesville and 614, 620 and 622 Armfield St., Statesville, $95,000, on Jan. 4.
From W. and R. Payne to C. Hutchins, 15-1/2 acres, 542 Island Ford Rd., Statesville, $329,000, on Jan. 4
From H. and H. Spillane, W. Kivett and C. and C. and J. and J. Yokey to C. and J. Talbot, (Lot 9), 171 May Dr., Statesville, $159,500, on Jan. 4.
From J. Worrell to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 182 of Tara’s Trace, 2023 Wexford Way, Statesville, $178,000, on Jan. 4.
From V. Adams to D. Smith and B. Cranfil, Lot 7 of Ashbrook Park, 156 Jamie Dr., Statesville, $188,500, on Jan. 4.
From Elledge Properties Limited Partnership, RLLLP, J. Elledge/PTNR and J. Elledge/PTNR to Timeric Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 413 N. Center St., Statesville, $377,500, on Jan. 5.
From K. and B. and B. Pedrick to K. and C. Crump, 1.170 acres, Bluewater Drive, Statesville, $28,000, on Jan. 5.
From W. Chang and H. Chang/AIF to C. Gimenez and J. Lara, metes and bounds, 615 Harrison St., Statesville, $42,000, on Jan. 5.
From S & N Enterprises of Statesville, LLC to Sutton and Crosswhite, LLC, 3.91 acres, 541 Gaither Rd., Statesville, $60,000, on Jan. 5.
From Excelsior Lodge No. 41 of The Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Inc. to N. Galliher, 1/3 acre, 128 E. Sharpe St., Statesville, $45,000, on Jan. 5.
From R. and J. Claveloux to K. West, Lot 90 of Hidden Lakes, 184 Water Ski Dr., Statesville, $288,000, on Jan. 5.
From D. and D. and T. Ward to J. Johnson, (Lot 4), 417 Brevard St., Statesville, $70,000, on Jan. 5.
From B. and S. Stamey to J. Gilbert, metes and bounds, Lot 52-54 of Park Grove, 378 N. Oakwood Dr., Statesville, $85,000, on Jan. 5.
From D. Sprinkle/Indvl & Exr, L. Sprinkle/Est, L. Sprinkle, P. and R. McLelland and D. and H. Tomlin to T. Gallyon, Lot 7 of Wood Rose Park, 131 Ethel Lane, Statesville, $175,000, on Jan. 5.
From True Homes, LLC to True SFR I, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Lots 171 and 206 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville; and Lots 53, 74, 165, 171 and 187 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $1,371,000, on Jan. 6.
From All Seasons Home Inspection and Radon Services, Inc. and All Seasons Contracting, Inc. to M. Ward, 0.634 acre, 1960 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $122,500, on Jan. 6.
From P. Miller, P. Dotson and M. Miller to C. and K. Dehart, Unit 223 of Ramsey Oaks, 223 Ramsey Court, Statesville, $100,000, on Jan. 6.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to I. and S. Ou, 7.5 acres, Westminster Rd., Statesville, $95,000, on Jan. 7.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to L. Williams, Lot 89 of Castlegate, 135 Staffordshire Dr., Statesville, $279,000, on Jan. 7.
From S. and N. Miller to J. Ebin and J. O’Connor, 0.398 acre, metes and bounds, 621 West End Ave., Statesville, $392,000, on Jan. 7.
From Buller River Development Partners, LP to V. Ventriella, Lots 429 and 430 of Shannon Acres, Statesville, $15,000, on Jan. 7.
From True Homes, LLC to E. Santibanez, Lot 213 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $222,500, on Jan. 7.
From R. Pinder to Rent The Farms, LLC, (Lots 24 and 25), 910 Marshall St., Statesville, $40,000, on Jan. 7.
From D. and S. Miller to B. Doig, Lot 28 of Audubon Acres II, Statesville, $23,000, on Jan. 7.
From R. and J. Tucker to K. Price and R. Kratz, (Lot 18), 168 Hillndale Rd., Statesville, $228,000, on Jan. 7.
From J. and F. Wright to J&E Enterprises LLC of NC, 0.19 acre, 931 Glade St., Statesville, $34,000, on Jan. 7.
From J. and C. and D. and M. Boggs to M. Moore and H. Underwood, 2 acres, 182 Garden Valley Rd., Statesville, $200,000, on Jan. 7.
From The Church of the Living God in the Lord Jesus Christof the Apostolic Faith, Inc. and The Church of the Living God in the Lord Jesus Christ, Inc. to M. White, metes and bounds, Lots 16 and PT17 of Statesville Development Co., 1108 4th St., Statesville, $5,000, on Jan. 7.
From P. Warlick/Est and M. Warlick/Exr to J. and K. Osborne, Lot 1 of Forest Park, 325 Magnolia St., Statesville, $189,500, on Jan. 7.
STONY POINT
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Clayton Homes #81 to T. Ashley, Lot 35 of West Iredell Acres, 127 Greenmont Dr., Stony Point, $191,500, on Dec. 30.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to A. Jones and J. Bateman, Lot 5 of West Iredell Acres, 127 West Valley Lane, Stony Point, $128,500, on Dec. 31.
TROUTMAN
From I. Kenneth Clay Revocable Trust and H. King/TR to D. and A. Agresta, Lot 22 of Allendale Point, 230 Allendale Circle, Troutman, $285,000, on Dec. 30.
From V. Murphy to S. and J. Hughes, Lot 53 of Martha’s Vineyard, 142 Scarlet Tanager Rd., Troutman, $278,000, on Dec. 30.
From J. and C. Parlier to D. and P. Stevenson, 1.45 acres, Willow Point Road, Troutman, $70,000, on Dec. 30.
From E. and J. Curran to S. and S. Grove, Lot 103 of Wildlife Bay, 176 Maple View Dr., Troutman, $1,425,000, on Dec. 30.
From Onsrud Development, LLC to Iredell County, Lots 5 and 6 of Troutman Industrial Park, Technology Drive, Troutman, $995,000, on Dec. 30.
From R. Saia to J. Herrera, Lot 24 of Hawkes Bay, 226 April Rd., Troutman, $1,200,000, on Dec. 30.
From M. Bland/Indvl & Exr, M. Bland Jr./Indvl & Exr, E. Bland/Est and C. Bland to Troutman Real Estate, LLC, ½ acre, 366 S. Eastway Dr., Troutman, $40,000, on Dec.30.
From D. and K. Doig to K. and K. Riffle, Lot 9 of Sunset Bay, 111 Covedale Court, Troutman, $501,000, on Dec. 30.
From Adams Homes, AEC, LLC and Adams Homes AEC, LLC to K. Head, Lot 109 of Sanders Ridge, 120 Sugar Hill Rd., Troutman, $320,500, on Dec. 31.
From Waterview Investments, LLC to 4G Design Build, LLC, Lot 19 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 156 Streamwood Rd., Troutman, $50,000, on Dec. 31.
From J. and J. and S. Sloan to NREM N.C., LLC, Lot 6 of Pinecroft, 165 State Park Rd., Troutman, $32,500, on Dec. 31.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 28 and 68 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $127,500, on Dec. 31.
From J. and T. and R. and B. Boger, D. and D. Caviness and S. and J. Cash to R. and B. Boger, Lot 169 of Inglewood, 218 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $40,000, on Dec. 31.
From K. and V. Roberts to Perth Properties, LLC, 58/100 acre, 110 Fall Hollow Lane, Troutman, $67,500, on Jan. 4.
From C. Caballero and A. Vega to J. Acosta and H. Guzman, Lot 5 of Carlyle Farms, 173 Carlyle Rd., Troutman, $12,000, on Jan. 5.
From G. Barker and S. Brown to B. and A. Biggs, (Lot 156), 185 Abington Lane, Troutman, $575,000, on Jan. 6.
From True Homes, LLC to True SFR I, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Lots 171 and 206 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville; and Lots 53, 74, 165, 171 and 187 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $1,371,000, on Jan. 6.
From D. and M. Rodabaugh to J. and J. Alderman, Lot 43 of Carlyle Farms, 121 Holmfield Rd., Troutman, $265,000, on Jan. 7.
From Troutman Gateway, LLC to Redwood Troutman Ostwalt Amity Road NC P1 LLC, 21.752 acres, Ostwalt Amity Road/S. Main St., Troutman, $1,600,000, on Jan. 7.
From M. McNeely to JPG Assets, LLC, 31.888 acres, metes and bounds, 1207 Ostwalt Amity Rd., Troutman, $210,500, on Jan. 7.
From M. McNeely to Heron Cascades LLC, 43.976 acres, metes and bounds, 1207 Ostwalt Amity Rd., Troutman, $290,000, on Jan. 7.