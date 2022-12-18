Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 4-10

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 4-10. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Brixmor Holdings 1 SPE, LLC to RCC Crossroad, LLC, parcel 1 – Crossroads Shopping Center, Statesville, $18,400,000, on Dec. 5.

From P. and P. and R. Karlsson to Grasshopper Circle, LLC, (Lots 1 and 2), 187 and 193 Grasshopper Circle, Mooresville, $2,550,000, on Dec. 6.

From K. Patel to P. and B. Huelskamp, Lot 21 of Sisters Cove, 132 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $1,605,000, on Dec. 9.

From Nest Homes, LLC to D. and S. Self, Lots 8 and 8A of Harbor Landing, 909 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $1,429,000, on Dec. 9.

From M. and K. Goldsmith to J. Purkis and S. Krajnovic, Lot 22 of Queens Cove, 155 Queens Cove Road, Mooresville, $1,310,000, on Dec. 7.

CLEVELAND

From J. and J. Liblick to J. Benitez, tract 5, 1.130 acres, 1028 Triplett Road, Cleveland, $125,000, on Dec. 9.

DAVIDSON

From D. and J. Dunegan to National Residential Nominee Services, Inc., Lot 1 of Riverstone at Anniston, 123 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $850,500, on Dec. 9.

HARMONY

From A. and B. Cardona to S. and N. Baughman, two tracts, Lots 8-11, 3603 Harmony Highway, Harmony, and Harmony Highway, Harmony, $270,000, on Dec. 8.

MOORESVILLE

From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Nysted and C. Reithmeyer, Lot 94 of Waterfront at Langtree, 110 Lanyard Drive, Unit C, Mooresville, $392,500, on Dec. 5.

From M. Bishop/TR and M.C. Bishop Family Trust to D. and C. Daubmann, Lot 29 of Pinnacle Shores, 130 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,025,000, on Dec. 5.

From J. Takes/TR, J. Takes/TR and James Takes Revocable Trust Agreement to Vemuri LLC, Lots 16-20 of Josh Acres, Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $446,500, on Dec. 5.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to K. Selvaraj and P. Niranjan, Lot 192 of Stafford at Langtree, 179 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $480,000, on Dec. 5.

From B. and M. Vanasdlen to J. and D. Thompson, (Lot 312), 280 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $977,500, on Dec. 5.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to V. and W. Davidson, Lot 319 of Gambill Forest, 220 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $432,500, on Dec. 5.

From J. Duncan to P. and R. Piccolo, Lot 10 of Harris Hill, 119 Teaberry Court, Mooresville, $250,000, on Dec. 5.

From H. and A. Copley, B. and S. and L. and T. and T. Cornelius to NexJen Home Solutions, LLC, two tracts, 0.010 acre and 0.003 acre, West McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, $40,000, on Dec. 5.

From L. Hunter/Indvl & Exr, D. Fulk/Est and S. Hunter to R. Sabedra and S. Bricker, 1.079 acres, 213 Beech Tree Road, Mooresville, $315,000, on Dec. 5.

From M&T Bank to G. Mosso and E. Ventura, 0.62 acre, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $85,000, on Dec. 5.

From NexJen Home Solutions, LLC to E. and E. Kangas, Lot 104 of Brookhaven, 120 Barnhardt Loop, Mooresville, $212,000, on Dec. 6.

From W. and W. and S. and S. McCreery to C. and C. Rohr, Lot 154 of Linwood Farms, 166 Heywatchis Drive, Mooresville, $420,000, on Dec. 6.

From R. and P. Williams to M. and N. Curtis, Lot 14 of The Farms, 124 Elk Shoal Lane, Mooresville, $599,000, on Dec. 6.

From K. and K. and N. Van Brunt to C. and D. Gonzalez, Lot 91 of Gabriel Estates, 106 Akerman Place, Mooresville, $405,000, on Dec. 6.

From LKN Rental, LLC to S. Osborne, Mooresville Gateway Office Condominium III, 114 Gateway Blvd., Unit B, Mooresville, $247,000, on Dec. 7.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to E. Calahan, Lot 196 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 280 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $675,000, on Dec. 7.

From A. Garofolo to B. and K. Young, .40 acre off Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, $5,000, on Dec. 7.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to P. Moss, Lot 35 of Sunridge Place, 103 Woodsong Lane, Mooresville, $225,000, on Dec. 7.

From T. Krueger and D. Voth to N. and S. Kirchberg, Lot 49 of Whipporwill Woods, 310 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $650,000, on Dec. 7.

From K. and K. and R. and R. Francis to Z. and Y. Lin, Lot 26 of Sunridge Place, 125 Sunridge Drive, Mooresville, $299,000, on Dec 8.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to K. and C. Carter, Lot 195 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 282 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $670,000, on Dec. 8.

From H. and J. Collier to 618 Isle of Pines, LLC, Lot, 618 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $740,000, on Dec. 8.

From NVR, Inc. to A. Shrestha, Lot 3 of Stafford of Langtree, 124 Welcombe Street, Mooresville, $531,500, on Dec. 8.

From Community Foundations CDC, Inc. to B. Denning, (Lot 2), 218 Institute Street, Mooresville, $195,000, on Dec. 8.

From J. Berrett to D. and S. Kounas, Lot 160 of Harris Village, 132 Burton’s Barn Road, Mooresville, $469,000, on Dec. 9.

From Donmar Management, LLC to K. Casselman and D. and C. Cline, Lot 57 of Sunridge Townhomes, 123 High Ridge Road, Mooresville, $280,000, on Dec. 9.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. Weithers, Lot 38 of Gambill Forest, 172 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $476,000, on Dec. 9.

From C. and T. and N. Riddle to K. Hutchinson, Lot 76 of Cedarcroft, 117 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $265,000, on Dec. 9.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to J. and M. Moore, Lot 198 of Stafford, 197 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $553,000, on Dec. 9.

From P. Blickensderfer, L. Michaels, L. Blickens-Derfer, L. Blickens Derfer, L. Derfer and L. Blickensderfer to J. and W Agah, Lot 5 of The Point, 126 Quaker Road, Mooresville, $2,000,000, on Dec. 9.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Morris, Lot 147 of Gambill Forest, 228 Eden Avenue, Mooresville, $340,000, on Dec. 9.

From J. and M. Cochrane to S. and T. Summers, Lot 60 of Pecan Hills, 193 Sassafras Road, Mooresville, $510,000, on Dec. 9.

From E. Overcash to W. and S. Temple, Lot 19 of The Point, 170 Old Post Road, Mooresville, $1,085,000, on Dec. 9.

From S. Atkocius to E. Karavas, metes and bounds, 1.01, acres, 553 Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $130,000, on Dec. 9.

From W. and P. Gonzalez to D. Rauscher, Lot 42 of Hampshires, 146 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $305,000, on Dec. 9.

From R. Witherspoon/Est, S. Barnes/Exr & Indvl, M. Barnes and D. and C. and K. and S. and S. and S. and S. Witherspoon to A Brandt, Lot 2 of White Oaks #6, 914 S. Magnolia Street, Mooresville, $255,000, on Dec. 9.

From C. and C. and C. and C. Matthews to S. Urbach/TR, Steven Urbach Trust Under Agreement Urbach Family Wealth Trust, Steven Urbach Trust and Urbach Family Wealth Trust, Lot 85 of Atwater Landing, 106 Shumard Oak Lane, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Dec. 9.

OLIN

From R. and R. and P. Benge to M. and R. Trivett, 2.495 acres, 189 Leota Lane, Olin, $45,000, on Dec. 5.

STATESVILLE

From CILICI, LLC, to F. Estrada, (all of Lot #2), 133 Estate Drive, Statesville, $31,000, on Dec. 5.

From M. Pope/Indvl & Admr and A. Pope/Est to S. Taylor, K. Caudill-Taylor, K. Caudill Taylor and K. Taylor, two tracts, 1.57 acres and 0.837 acre, 1616 and 1622 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $285,000, on Dec. 5.

From R. Maiers to H. and S. Morrison, Lot 13 of Pear Tree Estates, 113 Apple Tree Lane, Statesville, $149,000, on Dec. 5.

From Madison Authority, LLC to D&S Property Management, LLC, Lots 26 and 27 of Sharon Trace, 184 and 185 Falling Creek Drive, Statesville, $20,000, on Dec. 5.

From Dirt Creek Management, LLC to S & S Home Developers, LLC, 1.8640 acres, Lots 1 and 5 of Dirt Creek Management, Island Ford Road, Statesville, $28,000, on Dec. 5.

From M. and M. and L. Taylor to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 21 of Canterbury, 118 Chalice Court, Statesville, $191,500, on Dec. 5.

From Equity Trust Company/Cust, Matthew P. Martin IRA and M. Martin to L. and D. and K. and J. Scott, Lot 3 of Jan Joy Acres, section II, metes and bounds, 2023 Joe Road, Statesville, $255,500, on Dec. 6.

From Quality Oil Company, LLC to Black Family Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 828 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $85,000, on Dec. 6.

From J. Ganapuram, J. Hughes and K. Ganapuram to J. and C. King, Lot 98 of Valley Brook, 1123 Valley Street, Statesville, $290,000, on Dec. 6.

From True Homes, LLC to F. Bernard and S. Jasmin, Lot 106 of Martha’s Ridge, 2663 Andes Drive, Statesville, $418,000, on Dec. 6.

From B. and B. Hillard and T. Crawford/AIF to G. D’Alessandro, Lot 10 of Meadow Brook, 1314 Reid Street, Statesville, $245,000, on Dec. 6.

From B. and B. and B. Hillard and T. Crawford/AIF to 614 Anderson Street, LLC, three tracts, Lots 9 and 11 of Meadowbrook and metes and bounds, Reid Street, Statesville and Anderson Street, Statesville, $30,000, on Dec. 6.

From Sigs’ Express, Inc. and Sig’s Express, Inc. to K. McMillan, Lot 1 of Mock Mill Run, 166 Mock Mill Road, Statesville, $153,000, on Dec. 6.

From Journey Capital, LLC to R. and F. Fallon and S. Plahs, Lots 13 and 14 of Developer’s Enterprises, Inc., 212 Springfield Road, Statesville, $285,000, on Dec. 6.

From J. and A. Kalowick to D. Faulkner and R. Turner, Lot 21 of Landsdowne, 247 Barbary Drive, Statesville, $227,000, on Dec. 7.

From A. Rivera to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 52 of Augusta Greens, 114 Spaulding Court, Statesville, $30,000, on Dec. 7.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to K. Wolfmeyer, Lot 46 of Featherstone, 112 Cobalt Lane, Statesville, $217,500 on Dec. 8.

From S. Deal to A. Grose, Lot 4 of addition to Brookdale, 608 Dogwood Road, Statesville, $257,500, on Dec. 8.

From Purpose Real Estate Group, LLC to T. and M. Neff, Lot 40 of Lakewood Estates, 111 Tower Drive, Statesville, $225,000, on Dec. 8.

From A. Starbuck to K. Peeler/TR and Madison N Starbuck Investment Trust, metes and bounds, 223 Shoemaker Farm Road, Statesville, $313,500, on Dec. 9.

From K. Aldag to Ace Equities LLC, Lot 9 of Statesville Development Company, 1135 Wilson W Lee Blvd., Statesville, $45,000, on Dec. 9.

From Ace Equities LLC to Investcar LLC, Lot 9 of Statesville Development, 1135 Wilson W Lee Blvd., Statesville, $57,000, on Dec. 9.

From Investcar to G United Family, LLC and Master General Construction LLC, Lot 9 of Statesville Development Company, 1135 Wilson W Lee Blvd., Statesville, $72,000, on Dec. 9.

From T. and S. Parker to D. and W. Little, Lots 72-74 of Northmont, 123 Heavenly Drive, Statesville, $370,000, on Dec. 9.

From WJH LLC to G. and C. Martin, Lot 45 of Ridgecrest, 146 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $202,500, on Dec. 9.

From D.O.B., Inc. to White Rum Homes, Inc., 0.917 acre, 120 Kingswood Road, Statesville, $15,500, on Dec. 9.

From Forge Trust, IRA Services Trust Company, Michael A. Bobbitt, IRA and M. Bobbitt to J. and A. Grigorian, metes and bounds, 938 Caldwell Street, Statesville, $55,000, on Dec. 9.

From Forge Trust, IRA Services Trust Company, M. Boggitt and Michael P. Bobbitt, IRA to J. and A. Grigorian, Lot 20 of Reynolda, 428 Reynolda Drive, Statesville, $45,000, on Dec. 9.

STONY POINT

From W. and C. and C. Reese to M. and C. Mock, Lot 21 of Riverwalk, 0.037 acre, 211 Riverwalk Road, Stony Point, $575,000, on Dec. 9.

TROUTMAN

From W. and A. Eubanks to M. Lara and S. Soszna, Lots 49-52 of Lakeview Acres, 198 Penicillin Point, Troutman, $1,134,000, on Dec. 5.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lot 25 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $82,000, on Dec. 5.

From M. and M. Karam to J. Tinaero and H. Olivas, Lot 41 of Palomino Park, 247 Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $33,000 on Dec. 6.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Fosse, Lot 22 of Forest Glen, 147 Misty Spring Road, Troutman, $280,000, on Dec. 6.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 26 and 46 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $163,500, on Dec. 6.

From Hudson SFR Property Holdings LLC and Hudson Homes Management, LLC/AIF to CGJR Properties LLC, Lot 150 of Inglewood, 209 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $170,000, on Dec. 6.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to D. Passarelli, Lot 6 of Stillmeadow Estates, 111 Stillmeadow Lane, Troutman, $320,000, on Dec. 7.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to R. Phillips, Lot 16 of Colonial Crossing, 144 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $343,000, on Dec. 7.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to P. and M. Allen, Lot 18 of Colonial Crossing, 150 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $391,000, on Dec. 8.

From R. and B. Compton to C&H Investments Holdings, LLC, lots, Rumple Street, Troutman, $85,000, on Dec. 9.

From J. and R. Hoover to C. Hedrick, metes and bounds, 4.041 acres, 341 Hoover Road, Troutman, $150,000, on Dec. 9.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 44 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $82,000, on Dec. 9.

From Triple Crown Realty & Investments LLC to M. Flores, Lot 33 of Palomino Park, 264 Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $48,000, on Dec. 9.