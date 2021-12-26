Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec.8-14

From R. and M. Neilson to Red Maple Resources, LLC, 1.100 acres, 778 S. Main St., Troutman, $125,000, on Dec. 10.

From NVR, Inc.to D. Arzu, Lot 13 Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $348,000, on Dec. 13.

From S. and S. and A and A. Larkin to K. and J. Summer, Lot 40 of Carlyle Farms, 109 Holmfield Road, Troutman, $284,000, on Dec. 13.

From D. and W. Link to C. Belanger, Lot 1 of Hawk’s Landing, 336 Flower House Loop, Troutman, $337,000, on Dec. 13.

From SKLG Investments, LLC to S. and A. Durham, Lot 76 of Inglewood, 413 Picadilly Lane, Troutman, $210,000, on Dec. 14.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Little-Bello, C. Little Bello, C. Bello, C. Little-Bello, C. Little Bello and C. Bello, Lot 36 of Sutter’s Mill II, 162 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $360,000 on Dec. 14.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 17 of Rocky Creek Cove, 187 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $324,500, on Dec. 15.

From P. Jolly to Trunorth Homes, LLC, three tracts, Winecoff Street, Troutman, $1,000,000, on Dec. 14.