The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 12-18. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Bluefield Apartments LLC to Mission PCM Bluefield, LLC, 18.439 acres, 506, 516, 522 and 548 Bluefield Road, Mooresville, $3,888,000, on Feb. 14.

From Atwell Properties, LLC to Gar-Mac Dairy, Inc., metes and bounds, 392 Guilford Road, Harmony, $1,200,000, on Feb. 14.

From G. and C. Rush to B. and K. Rothert, Lot 7 of Northington Woods, 135 Holton Lane, Mooresville, $1,075,000, on Feb. 16.

From W. Pope/TR, A. G. Campbell & Margie C. Campbell Irrevocable Trust to Old Mocksville Retail Investors, LLC, metes and bounds, Wilson Park Road, Statesville, $950,000, on Feb. 16.

From M. and A. Norman and A. Lineberry to R. Smith, Lot 1036 Crescent Resources, Inc., 199 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $800,000, on Feb. 15.

CLEVELAND

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. and R. Hilton, Lot 47 of Hidden Creek, 144 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $420,000, on Feb. 15.

HARMONY

From M. Hutchens, T. and S. Smith, P. and D. Mitchell, J. Smith and A. Midkiff to E. and L. Allen, 0.52 acre and 2.12 acres, 801 Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, $260,000, on Feb. 14.

From J. and L. Revollar to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 19 of Cheshire Ridge, 136 Whispering Drive, Harmony, $19,000, on Feb. 15.

MOORESVILLE

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to A. Tarini, Lot 118 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 110 Isleworth Ave., Mooresville, $365,000, on Feb. 13.

From P. and P. Moss to G. and W. Papaj, Lot 35 of Sunridge Place, 103 Woodsong Lane, Mooresville, $240,000, on Feb. 13.

From D. and C. and C. Kinnaird to T. and K. Bolte, Lot 121 of Kensington Village South, 161 King William Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on Feb. 13.

From T. Weiss to 1259 Brawley School, LLC, Lot 3 of The Retreats, 1267 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $255,000, on Feb. 14.

From M. Connolly and D. Hargrove to T. and K. Ammons, 1.032 acres, 189 Little Creek Road, Mooresville, $160,000, on Feb. 14.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to M. Wadge, Lot 108 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 135 Berkeley Ave., Mooresville, $419,500, on Feb. 14.

From R. and J. Osborn to K. Brinson and B. Geibel, Lot 42 of Crosby Woods, 103 Beam Drive, Mooresville, $397,000, on Feb. 14.

From K. Foley/TR, K. Foley/TR and Kristie L. Foley Revocable Trust to J. and C. Miller, Lot 15 of Colony Acres, 121 Vandalia Road, Mooresville, $179,500, on Feb. 14.

From A. Rolon, A. Fisher and R. Rolon to R. Petersen, Lot 133 of Winborne, 176 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $290,000, on Feb. 14.

From R. and J. Whelan to J. and M. Barone, Lot 221 of Brookhaven, 122 Mangum Circle, Mooresville, $250,000, on Feb. 15.

From J. and L. Drye and C. and C. and K. Pickard to J. Dillon, 0.434 acre, 283 N. Church St., Mooresville, $117,000, on Feb. 15.

From T. and T. and K. and K. Byers to D. Mahudesan, Lot 51 of Sunridge Townhomes, 111 High Ridge Road, Mooresville, $280,000, on Feb. 15.

From R. and L. Kraus to L. Polanco and A. Pichardo, Lot 14 of Country Meadows, 115 Grassland Drive, Mooresville, $315,000, on Feb. 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Hall, Lot 173 of Gambill Forest, 203 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $365,000, on Feb. 15.

From BandG Properties LLC to J. and G. Lawson, Lot 5 of Lakeview Haven, 130 Direct Drive, Mooresville, $95,000, on Feb. 15.

From B. Harris and A. Schutt to R. and S. Smith, Lot 2 of The Reserves at Oaks Ridge, 292 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $605,000, on Feb. 16.

From A. McClune to A. and D. Allman, Lot 73 of Wellesley West, 197 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $520,000, on Feb. 16.

From R. Berczek and D. Adams/AIF to J. and L. Pollock, Lot 161 of Villages at Oak Tree, 210 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $380,000, on Feb. 16.

From R. and R. Fielding to M. and A. Loh, Lot 57 of The Harbour, 104 Sandpiper Drive, Mooresville, $610,000, on Feb. 16.

From W. and T. McLaughlin to F. and T. Corl, metes and bounds, 129 Sandstone Loop, Mooresville, $230,000, on Feb. 16.

From C. Christenbury to M. Trull, Lot 9 of Collins Park, 136 Creek Branch Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on Feb. 16.

From J. and J. and E. Satterfield to S. and D. Savage, Lot 10 of Brookwood Terrace, 504 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $290,000, on Feb. 16.

From B. Greenhill to B. Greenhill, C. Kepley and C. Wilkins, two tracts Lots 32 and 33 of Culp Estate, 818 Pine St., Mooresville, $1,500, on Feb. 16.

From R. and J. Skwara to J. Melton, Lot 8 of Eastlake, 145 Rustic Way Lane, Mooresville, $350,000, on Feb. 16.

From R. and R. and C. Easterwood to A. Sheridan, 0.671 acre, +/-, Lot 2 of Huntington Woods, 137 Huntington Lane, Mooresville, $425,000, on Feb. 16.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to D. Hansen and D. and L. Bolz, Lot 98 of Forest Lake Townhomes, Map 2, 127 Berkeley Ave., Mooresville, $395,000, on Feb. 16.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Cirrus Property Management, Inc., Lot 356 of Gambill Forest, 227 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $395,000, on Feb. 17.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Mitchell, Lot 220 of Gambill Forest, 175 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $409,500, on Feb. 17.

From NVR, Inc. to T. Murphy, Lot 207 of Stafford at Langtree, 226 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $494,000, on Feb. 17.

From S. and S. Oco to E. and R. Espinal, Lot 19 of Sunshine Estates, 135 Sunshine Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on Feb. 17.

From C. and C. Voelker to A. and S. Maurer, .803 acre, metes and bounds, 170 Woodcrest Road, Mooresville, $397,500, on Feb. 17.

From B. and K. Hogan to K. and D. Thompson, Lots 1, 2 and 2A of Woodstream Estates, 109 Hawks Nest Lane, Mooresville, $765,000, on Feb. 17.

From P. and T. Gary to A. and J. Wise, Lot 77 of Cherry Grove, 114 Winterbell Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on Feb. 17.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Kendrick and A. Reynolds, Lot 155 of Gambill Forest, 210 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $378,000, on Feb. 17.

From M. and M. and B. Mastro to B. Allen, C. Holmes, C. Holmes Allen, C. Allen and C. Holmes-Allen, Lot 40 of Wellesley East, Map 1, 112 Rougemont Lane, Mooresville, $445,000, on Feb. 17.

From Pro.Seo, LLC to D. Hays and C. Albers, Lot 62 of Bay Crossing, 252 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $725,000, on Feb. 17.

From P. and T. McCrea and V. and V. Ireland to B. and M. Harris, Lot 21 of Ferncliff Estates, 802 Ferncliff Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on Feb. 17.

OLIN

From K & P Rentals, LLC to J. and D. Baynes, Lot 3 of Heathstead, 889 Tabor Road, Olin, $151,000, on Feb. 14.

STATESVILLE

From SARANG, INC. to RAVI REALTY, LLC, 1315 W. Front St., Statesville, $380,000, on Feb. 13.

From B. Steele to A. Ponce-Landaverde Jr., A. Ponce Landaverde Jr., A. Landaverde Jr., A. Ponce-Landaverde, A. Ponce Landaverde, A. Landaverde, Lot 1 of Best Way Home Investments, 803 Park Drive, Statesville, $175,000, on Feb. 13.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to N. and A. Wrinn, Lot 43 of Dogwood Grove, 142 W. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $489,000, on Feb. 13.

From A. and A. Jackson to H. and M. Crowel, Lot 13 of Larkin, 182 Canada Drive, Statesville, $415,000, on Feb. 13.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. and R. Greenwald, Lot 68 of Fox Den, 216 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $350,000, on Feb. 13.

From D. Triventi to J. Pletz-Benedict, J. Pletz Benedict and J. Benedict, (Lots 1-3 and 13-15), 2345 1st St., Statesville, $88,500, on Feb. 13.

From True Homes, LLC to Y. Ibarra and M. Quintero, Lot 348 of Hidden Lakes, 143 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $400,000, on Feb. 13.

From B. Porter/Indvl & AIF, B. Porter/Indvl & AIF and T. Porter to J and V. Miller, Lot 14 of Lone Pine Meadows, 128 Lonehart Lane, Statesville, $340,000 on Feb. 13.

From J. Price to J. and K. Price, metes and bounds, 124 Lockhart Farm Lane, Statesville, $25,000, on Feb. 13.

From J. Price to J. and K. Price, one-half acre, +/-, 122 Hillbilly Lane, Statesville, $15,000, on Feb. 13.

From D. and C. Umbarger to A. and A. and D. and D. Edwards and T. White, Lot 8 of Pinehurst Forest, 211 Forest Hollow Drive, Statesville, $205,000, on Feb. 13.

From Harold Holly Properties I, LLC to BAKS Properties, LLC, two tracts, multiple lots and parcels, Hawks Bay, and addition to Haws Subdivision, 105, 109, 115, 119, 123, 127, 133, 137 and 143 Suzanne Lane, Statesville, $461,000, on Feb. 13.

From Maple Rock Building Co. and Maple Rock Building LLC to K. and S. Burns, Lot 19 of Sharon Trace, 150 Falling Creek Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on Feb. 13.

From True Homes, LLC to R. and K. Mueller, Lot 448 of Hidden Lakes, 135 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $376,500, on Feb. 14.

From LMS Real Estate & Investments, LLC to Barger Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 50.324 acres off Old Airport Road, Statesville, $513,500, on Feb. 14.

From S. Brooks/Comr to A. Nunez, 0.876 acre, more or less, 241 Nabors Road, Statesville, $45,000, on Feb. 14.

From A. Epps to Cape Ridge Group LLC, Lot 125 of Tara’s Trace, 2208 Ballingarry Drive, Statesville, $240,000, on Feb. 14.

From M. Aguilar to Y. and Y. Medina, (Lots 42 and 43), 1316 and 1320 Caldwell St., Statesville, $80,500, on Feb. 15.

From Cape Ridge Group LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 125 of Tara’s Trace, 2208 Ballingarry Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Feb. 15.

From West Homes of NC, LLC to J. and N. Simmons, Lot 53 of Fox Den, 103 Allenton Way, Statesville, $283,000, on Feb. 15.

From William J. Miller Trust, William James Miller Trust, K. Bacon/TR, K. Bacon/TR, K. Coeyman/TR, E. Miller/TR, E. Miller/TR and C. Miller/TR to G. and L. Funk, Lot 7 of Victoria Village, 437 Windsor Lane, Statesville, $225,000, on Feb. 15.

From M. and M. Edwards to M. and A. Norman, Lot 75 of Barium Seasons Village, 143 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $455,000, on Feb. 15.

From R. Harmon, Jr./Est, M. Lawson/Indvl & Exr and R. Meyers to Purpose Group Investments LLC, Lot 74 of Hope Bros. Builders Property, 746 Boulder Place, Statesville, $137,000, on Feb. 15.

From Habitat for Humanity of The Charlotte Region, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to M. Cowan, Lot 3 of Highland Acres, 1206 McLaughlin St., Statesville, $211,000, on Feb. 15.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to J. and D. Jones, (Lot 141), 173 Horseshoe Loop, Statesville, $213,000, on Feb. 15.

From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to J. and J. Goff, Lot 16 of Farmview Acres, 128 Farmview Lane, Statesville, $246,000, on Feb. 15.

From B. and K. and K. Sigmon to J. and A. Warren, tract I, Lot 12 of Country Woods Estate and tracts II-VI of Country Woods Estate, Oak Haven Drive, Statesville and 134 and 140 W. Haven Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on Feb. 16.

From K. and K. Mielke to B. and J. Parker, two tracts, Lots 12 and 13 of Dobbs Valley, 192 Natures Trail, Statesville, and 3.126 acres off Natures Trail, Statesville, $110,000, on Feb. 16.

From PoP Homes – GSO, LLC to A. Deluke and R. Heim, Lot 2 of Sutton Acres, 4599 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $262,000, on Feb. 16.

From E. and B. Benfield to R. Preston and T. Henryhand, Lot 20 of Cross Creek, 122 Cross Creek Drive, Statesville, $327,000, on Feb. 16.

From PoP Homes – GSO, LLC to C. and M. Khang, Lot 3 of Sutton Acres, 4603 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $273,000, on Feb. 16.

From D. and L. Rogers to M. and C. Greene, 12.201 acres, East Monbo Road, Statesville, $250,000, on Feb. 16.

From Land Development Service, L.L.P. to J. Gutierrez and Y. Perez, Lot 21 of Stonecrest at Idlebrook, 210 Brandenburg Drive, Statesville, $10,000, on Feb. 16.

From Fountain Wealth Associates, L.L.C. to Gwinnett Holdings LLC, two tracts, Lot 17 of Statesville Development Company and Lot 18 of Statesville Development Company Property, 1316 and 1318 5th St., Statesville, $102,500, on Feb. 16.

From Fountain Wealth Associates, L.L.C. to Gwinnett Holdings LLC, Lot 10 of Statesville Development Company, 1220 5th St., Statesville, $50,000, on Feb. 16.

From M. Jeffreys, M. and A. and A. Busbee and L. McDaniel to K. and K. Roberts, Lot 25 of Fox Den Country Club, 167 Hunters Hill Drive, Statesville, $522,000, on Feb. 16.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to L. and L. Lott, Lot 255 of Hidden Lakes, 109 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $295,000, on Feb. 16.

From W. and L. Graf to F. and V. Patterson, Lot 5 of Larkin Golf Club, 110 Margo Lane, Statesville, $415,000, on Feb. 16.

From A. Homola/Indvl AIF & Exr, A. Homola/Indvl AIF & Exr, L. Homola, L. Wharton and R. Homola/Est to J. and D. Reavis, .585 acre, Lot 2 of Greenbriar Farms, 213 Thistle Lane, Statesville, $301,000, on Feb. 16.

From P. and P. Bass to Lowland Group LLC, 1.500 acres, Shelton Avenue, Statesville, $85,000, on Feb. 16.

From H. and J. Eason to Jun Hong, LLC, lot, metes and bounds, Charles Street, Statesville, $163,000, on Feb. 17.

From R. and R. Flinchum, S. Soukhenko, Z. and Z. Palmer, J. and J. Huffman, O. and O. and L. and L. Palmer and T. Palmer/Gdn to CBMB, LLC, metes and bounds, 366 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $55,000, on Feb. 17.

From C. and A. Miller to C. Lamberth, Lot 19 of Larkin Golf Club, 208 Hunters Hill Drive, Statesville, $410,000, on Feb. 17.

From J. Neal/Exr & Indvl, M. and M. Neal and E. Neal/Est to B. Romito, tract I, 0.68 acre, 116 Neal Sherrill Lane, Statesville and tract II, metes and bounds, Morrow Farm Road, Statesville, $265,000, on Feb. 17.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to B. and N. Goolsby, Lot 62 of Fox Den subdivision Phase IV, Statesville, $368,500, on Feb. 17.

From Makarios Holdings LLC and Makarios Holdings, LLC to E. Anzures and F. Yanes, Lot 12 of Bloomfield, 421 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $63,000, on Feb. 17.

From Grande Homes Company to C. and A. Miller, Lot 11 of Buffalo Creek, 162 Buffalo Creek Drive, Statesville, $660,000, on Feb. 17.

From Premier Investments of the Carolinas, LLC to H. and J. Wright, Lot 18 of Spring Forest, 175 Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $360,000, on Feb. 17.

From M. Neader Management, Inc. to Sycamore Leaf, LLC, metes and bounds, (Lots1-9), 536 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $329,500, on Feb. 17.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and Y. Ascencion, Lot 1 of Bristol Terrace, 1602 Bristol Road, Statesville, $115,000, on Feb. 17.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and O. Shuford, Lot 6 of Wheatfield, Phase 1, 109 Eagen Court, Statesville, $399,000, on Feb. 17.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to T. and T. Redmon, Lot 28 of Dogwood Grove, 115 Old Field Road, Statesville, $450,000, on Feb. 17.

From P. Zambuto and Bluewave Custom Builders, Inc. to Bluewave Custom Builders, Inc., Lot 9 of Carter’s Farm subdivision, Phase 1, 104 Winfield Place, Statesville, $24,500, on Feb. 17.

STONY POINT

From M. and S. Warren to G. Fulbright and L. Sherrill, Lot 22 of River Walk, 113 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $40,000, on Feb. 15.

TROUTMAN

From True Homes, LLC to C. Nortz and S. Zamora, Lot 149 of Sutters Mill II, 137 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $398,500, on Feb. 13.

From Journey Capital, LLC to L. Tyus, Lot 159 of Inglewood, 252 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $260,000, on Feb. 15.

From NVR, Inc. to J. and S. Manchini, Lot 33 of Weather’s Creek, 144 Browband Street, Troutman, $354,500, on Feb. 16.

From L. and V. and V. Bot to D. and L. Daly, Lot 12 of Winding Forest, 221 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $725,000, on Feb. 16.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to J. Dewberry, Lot 89 of Colonial Crossing, 147 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $340,000, on Feb. 17.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes LLC, Lots 104, 114, 118 and 131 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $240,000, on Feb. 17.

From M. Lewis and S. and S. Black to L. and T. White, metes and bounds, 144 Brooks St., Troutman, $168,500, on Feb. 17.