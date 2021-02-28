Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 14-20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 14-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From M. Mock/TR and Elwood J. Simpson Revocable Trust Agreement to ZIP Properties, Inc., Lot 7 of Lakeside Park, Rolling Hills Road, Mooresville, $2,131,500, on Feb. 16.
From K. Cooley, K. Marshall and J. and J. Gibson to S. Goodman, Lot 28 of Malibu Pointe, 108 Beach Lane, Mooresville, $1,320,000, on Feb. 19.
From Cripple Creek, LLC to ZIP Properties, Inc., Lot 4 of Crosslake Industrial Park, Knob Hill Road, Mooresville, $1,291,500, on Feb. 16.
From B. Fenn/TR & Exr, Dawn S. Wilhite Family Irrevocable Trust, D. Wilhite/Est, D. Wilhite/Est and Dimple Enterprises, LLC to Welton Way Real Estate LLC, 0.82 acre, 132 Welton Way, Mooresville, $1,200,000 on Feb. 19.
From M. Mock/TR and Elwood J. Simpson Revocable Trust Agreement to ZIP Properties, Inc., Lot 24 of Lakeside Park, Rolling Hills Road, Mooresville, $1,077,500, on Feb. 16.
DAVIDSON
From Iredell Anniston Holdings, LLC to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 15 of Riverstone at Anniston, 170 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $92,500, on Feb. 15.
From Ridge Walk, LLC to Peachtree Residential NC, LLC, Lot 10 of Ridge Walk, 134 Broad Birch Drive, Davidson, $127,500, on Feb. 18.
HARMONY
From K. and M. Ratchford, E. and M. Miller, R. and R. Muller and H. and S. Yates to J. Dagenhart, metes and bounds, TBD Sheffield Road, Harmony, $319,000, on Feb. 15.
From M. and K. Clark to K. and C. Stoltzfus, 5 acres, 167 Alexander Farm Road, Harmony, $100,000, on Feb. 17.
From G & G Properties and G. Miller/PTNR to Kendall Logan Farms, LLC, three tracts, Lots 1 and 2 of Welch Acres and 37.83 acres, Buckhead Road, Harmony, $250,000, on Feb. 18.
From C. and E. Cartner to M. and J. Josey, 36.810 acres more or less, 128 York Farm Lane, Harmony, $193,500, on Feb. 19.
MOORESVILLE
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to M. and H. Singleton, Lot 25 of Briargate, 131 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $374,500, on Feb. 15.
From R. and D. Knapp and D. Short to J. and C. Moggridge, Lot 7 of Gabriel Estates, 128 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $303,000, on Feb. 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Kincaid, Lot 238 of Atwater Landing, 168 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $405,500, on Feb. 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to H. and R. Laxton, Lot 279 of Atwater Landing, 172 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $381,000, on Feb. 16.
From M. and M. Borja to M. and L. Devente, Lot 1 of The Point on Norman, 1833 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $900,000, on Feb. 16.
From BST IRA, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 2 and 3 of BST IRA LLC property subdivision, Mooresville, $42,000, on Feb. 16.
From OP SPE TAP1, LLC to R. and S. Contes, Lot 4 of Sherwood Forest, 650 Sherwood Place, Mooresville, $300,000, on Feb. 16.
From C. and A. Foster to M. and J. Brown, (Lot 940), 246 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $1,030,000, on Feb. 16.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC, to R. and E. Peele, Lot 123 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 170 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $327,000, on Feb. 16.
From W. and M. Curtis to W. and C. Curtis, Lots 18 and 19 of Catalina Cove, 114 Cottage Place Lane, Mooresville, $952,000, on Feb. 16.
From W. and C. Curtis to W. and M. Curtis, Lot 7 of the Back Forty, 122 Malibu Road, Mooresville, $700,000, on Feb. 16.
From NVR, Inc. to P. Duvall, Lot 51A of Waterfront at Langtree, 145 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $368,500, on Feb. 16.
From M. and R. and R. Frechette to S. and S. Taylor, Lot 23 of White Oaks Acres, 1029 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $250,000, on Feb. 16.
From J. and J. and L. and L. Baker to A. and C. Foster, PT Lot 4 and Lot 5 of Watertree Landing, 378 Chuckwood Road, Mooresville, $675,000, on Feb. 16.
From C. and C. and L. Charles to C. and R. Fortune, Lot 16 of Oakwood, 345 W. Stewart Ave., Mooresville, $27,500, on Feb. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and M. Killian, Lot 71 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $381,000, on Feb. 16.
From D. and T. and T. Deal to E. Flowe, Units A and B of Lakeside Executive Storage Condominium, 283 Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on Feb. 16.
From R. Forte to Z. Moser and J. Generi, Lot 70 of Waterlynn, 113 Farmers Folly Drive, Mooresville, $310,000, on Feb. 16.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to D. Penwarden, 1 acre, 1299 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $225,500, on Feb. 17.
From A. and S. and S. Barreras to M. and M. Turek, Lot 84 of Ashlyn Creek, 120 Havenbrook Drive, Mooresville, $386,500, on Feb. 17.
From S. Ryan and J. Travoglino to A. and M. Francis, Lot 241 of Waterlynn, 116 Sand Spur Drive, Mooresville, $242,500, on Feb. 17.
From B. and D. Hagaman to C. and A. Hammond, Lot 403 of The Farms, 117 Birch River Place, Mooresville, $789,000, on Feb. 17.
From J. Rogers and A. Rogers/AIF to N. Ricketts, 2.54 acres, Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, $335,000, on Feb. 17.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 106-111 of Langtree at Waterfront, Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $648,500, on Feb. 17.
From T. and T. Force to R. Lindsey, metes and bounds, Lot 5 of Mooresville Mills Village, 315 Caldwell Ave., Mooresville, $206,000, on Feb. 17.
From S. Thompson to H. Creech and J. Newsom, metes and bounds, 963 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $198,000, on Feb. 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Carrella and P. Gangone, Lot 177 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 127 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $329,000, on Feb. 18.
From J. Lambe to G. and M. Rachev, metes and bounds, 154 Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $115,000, on Feb. 18.
From L. and S. Westmoreland to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, (Lots 1-3), 308 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $156,000, on Feb. 18.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to M. Hasslinger, (Lots 1-3), 308 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $165,000, on Feb. 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Z. Zhu, Lot 233 of Atwater Landing, 178 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $388,000, on Feb. 18.
From B. and E. and G. Wells, T. and D. Vernon and V. and L. Hildreth to T. Williams/TR, L. Williams/TR and Terry L. Williams and Linda S. Williams Trust, Lot 75 of Villages at Oak Tree, 103 Glen Oaks Court, Mooresville, $225,000, on Feb. 18.
From Burton A. Gellman Revocable Trust, R. Farley/TR and R. Farley/TR to H. McLeod, (Lot 8), 328 Sundown Road, Mooresville, $265,000, on Feb. 18.
From M. and S. Stinson to P. Garcia, Lot 129 of Brantley Place, 103 Daventry Place, Mooresville, $404,000, on Feb. 18.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to D. and L. Hawkes, Lot 19 of Hidden Meadows, 222 Hidden Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $659,000, on Feb. 18.
From L. and D. Osorio to S. and S. Adams, TBD West Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $9,000, on Feb. 18.
From Ray Development, LLC to Legacy Constructors, LLC, Lot 150 of Davidson Downes, 125 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $109,000, on Feb. 18.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 375 of Morrison Plantation, 133 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $305,000, on Feb. 18.
From R. and K. Orr to B. Hamiter, Lot 152 of Linwood Farms, 156 Heywatchis Drive, Mooresville, $286,000, on Feb. 19.
From C. Elliott and C. Leonhardt to M. Lofgren, Lot 25 The Reserve at Morrison Plantation, 357 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $326,000, on Feb. 19.
From R. and A. Boswell to A. Ortega and L. Rodriguez, Lot 21 of Millswood Place, 103 Emily Circle, Mooresville, $37,000, on Feb. 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and M. VanBuren, Lot 108 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $371,500, on Feb. 19.
From S. and S. Miller to R. Rush, Lot 82 of The Villages at Byers Creek, 179 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, $270,000, on Feb. 19.
From NVR, Inc. to Y. Grubb, Lot 50B of Waterfront at Langtree, 145 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on Feb. 19.
From J. and A. Lewis to D. and C. Martino, Lot 212 of Waterlynn, 178 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $340,000, on Feb. 19.
From The Croshaw Family Trust, W. Croshaw Jr./TR and S. Croshaw/TR to T. Cohn/TR, M. Cohn/TR, The Tory C. Cohn Family Trust, C. McArthur/TR and The Christine McArthur Family Trust, (Lot 2), 740 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $780,000, on Feb. 19.
From W. Harrington/Exr and R. Harrington/Est to M. and J. Takes, Lot 20 of Harris Hill, 102 Teaberry Court, Mooresville, $165,000, on Feb. 19.
From J. and P. Meadows to Helmsman Homes, LLC, tract one, Lots 29-32 and tract two, Lots 25-28 of Patterson Heights, Bell Street, Mooresville, $150,000, on Feb. 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Williams, Lot 173 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 135 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $362,500, on Feb. 19.
From A. and R. Wasson to M. Dorso, Lot 243 of Commodore Peninsula, 105 Marina Lane, Mooresville, $215,000, on Feb. 19.
From D. and J. Mills and P. Mills/AIF to J. Hammer, 0.324 acre, 634 N. Main St., Mooresville, $272,500, on Feb. 19.
STATESVILLE
From True Homes, LLC to R. and E. Norton, Lot 42 of Larkin, Statesville, $316,000, on Feb. 15.
From RW Wright Construction & Contracting, Inc. to B. Sherrill, A. Goodin Sherrill, A. Sherrill and A. Goodin-Sherrill, Lot 1 of Graystone Meadows, 115 Foxglove Drive, Statesville, $41,000, on Feb. 15.
From S. Garfield/Indvl & Exr, W. Cheek/Est, M. Cheek/Est, K. Garfield, L. Dickens and S. Dellinger to West Wind Stables, Inc., two tracts, 0.5000 acre and metes and bounds, 1169 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, and off Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $375,000, on Feb. 15.
From S. and S. Hendry to M. Hendry/TR and David R. Hendry and Marilyn T. Hendry Revocable Living Trust, 5.142 acres off of Mills Garden Road, Statesville, $16,500, on Feb. 15.
From P. Apostal to G. and D. Anania, Lot B-6 Unit D of Catspaw at Heronwood, 523 Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $412,500, on Feb. 15.
From J. Troutman, J. and J. Meadows, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and M. Troutman to the City of Statesville, easement, Moose Club Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Feb. 15.
From L. Benge and S. Millsaps/AIF to Z. Dailey, two tracts, 0.915 acre and 1.84 acre, 2311 and 2315 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville and TBD Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $90,000, on Feb. 15.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 178, 183 and 187 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $163,500, on Feb. 16.
From The Carey Revocable Trust, S. Carey/TR and T. Carey/TR to Chase DRM, LLC, Lot 45 of Stonebridge, 202 Wolf Creek Lane, Statesville, $160,500, on Feb. 16.
From Craven & McDowell, P. Craven/PTNR and H. McDowell/PTNR to J. and M. Burton, Lot 26 of Ridgecrest, 427 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $19,000, on Feb. 16.
From Optimistic Venture Group, LLC to M. and L. Ervin, Lot 2 of Oakland Heights Estates, 708 W. Pine Circle, Statesville, $145,000, on Feb. 16.
From R. and M. Lippard to B. and T. Withey, Lot 25 of Donsdale, 110 Stallion Lane, Statesville, $285,000, on Feb. 16.
From N. Wellman/Est, R. Wellman/Admr & Indvl, D. Wellman, W. and F. and S. and S. Mauney and S. and J. Ellis to Rent the Farms, LLC, metes and bounds, 1637 W. Front St., Statesville, $76,000, on Feb. 16.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 30 and 35 of Larkin, Statesville, $141,500, on Feb. 16.
From J. Waters to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 5 of Westover, 719 Crestridge Road, Statesville, $166,000, on Feb. 16.
From S. and M. Crosby and M. Siceloff to T. Allen, Lot 309 of Oak Creek, 901 Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $105,000, on Feb. 16.
From A. and N. Hedley and L. and M. Shadley to A. Alvarado and B. Lara, Lot 16 of Statesville Development Company, 614 Armfield St., Statesville, $40,000, on Feb. 16.
From Daymark Trustee, LLC/TR and Daymark Master Trust to L. Shadley and A. Hedley, (Lots 15 and 16), 408 Wilson St., Statesville, $27,500, on Feb. 16.
From M. and M. and B. and B. Sherrill to T. Shivers, Lot 33 of Meadow Oaks, 133 Meadow Oaks Drive, Statesville, $265,000, on Feb. 16.
From D. Sherrill, K. Ellis-Sherrill, K. Ellis Sherrill, K. Sherrill and K. Ellis to B. and L. Burns, Lot 28 of Deer Creek, 2445 Falcon Lane, Statesville, $457,000, on Feb. 16.
From L. and L. Terry to P. Travis, Unit 58 of Magnolia Glen, 1060 The Glen St., Statesville, $175,000, on Feb. 17.
From J. Marra and K. Patton to CMH Homes, Inc., 1.15 acres, TBD Old Miller Road, Statesville, $16,000, on Feb. 17.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 29 of Larkin, Statesville, $71,000, on Feb. 17.
From S. Conner and S. Brandon to Carolina Total Homes, LLC, two tracts, 0.24 acre and .24 acre, Lot 6 of Statesville Development Company, 1123 5th St., Statesville, $61,000, on Feb. 17.
From Dixieland, Inc. to J. Phelps, Lot 66 of Ridgecrest, 197 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $161,000, on Feb. 17.
From F. Wagoner to H. Prevette, 5.446 acres, Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $34,000, on Feb. 17.
From J. Ellis/Admr and D. Singleton/Est to E. Palacios, 3.215 acres, Odell Road, Statesville, $15,500, on Feb. 17.
From A&I Martin Holdings, LLC to G. Cheney, 11.941 acres, 285 Hayes Farm Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Feb. 17.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to S. and K. Collins, Lots 3-5 of Unity Height, 907 Eastside Drive, Statesville, $190,000, on Feb. 17.
From S. Webster to A. Arters, Lot 18 of Stonewood, 160 Hunterpond Lane, Statesville, $70,000, on Feb. 18.
From D. Brewer and J. Collins/AIF to J. and C. Brewer, 10.004 acres, 1458 Friendship Road, Statesville, $70,000, on Feb. 18.
From Chanduo Properties LLC to S. Treffiletti, 602 Phoenix St., Statesville, $75,000, on Feb. 18.
From D. and A. Keyes to Lakeshore Development Company, Lots 6 and PT 7 of Statesville Development, 1321 7th St., Statesville, $32,500, on Feb. 18.
From L. and G. Sitaras to A. Johnson, Lot 28 of Gray Rock Shoals, 226 Grayrock Drive, Statesville, $505,000, on Feb. 18.
From N. and C. Calamusa, P. and G. Misistia and J. and D. Calamusa to R. and T. Bergman, Lot 40 of Windemere, 113 W. Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $42,500, on Feb. 19.
From B. and D. and D. Miller to M. and S. Stinson, metes and bounds, 129 Millerwood Lane, Statesville, $395,000, on Feb. 19.
From D. and K. Hope to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 9 and 10 of Jan Joy Acres, Beauty St., Statesville, $22,000, on Feb. 19.
From R. and R. and F. Baker and J. and R. Hix to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, Lot 4 of Park Grove, 703 Partridge Drive, Statesville, $209,000, on Feb. 19.
From J. Kinney to Helmsman Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 1 Wilson Street, Statesville, $9,000, on Feb. 19.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to T. Dunn, Lots 84-86 of Dalwan Heights, TBD Council Avenue, Statesville, $35,000, on Feb. 19.
From N. Solis-Burgos, N. Solis Burgos, N. Burgos and L. Velazquez to M. and K. Schwiebert, 1.210 acres, 488 Barry Oak Road, Statesville, $179,500, on Feb. 19.
From S. Eisele and J. and J. and M. and M. Ashburn to Galliher Holdings, LLC, 0.449 acre, 320 W. Broad St., Statesville, $500,000, on Feb. 19.
From K. and M. Harris to B. and K. Padilla, Lot 63 of Danberry Forest, 116 Pineview Court, Statesville, $170,000, on Feb. 19.
From The City of Statesville to Princeton Asset Management, LLLP and CBPC Holdings, LLC, 134.17 acres, Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $1,000,000, on Feb. 19.
From T. and A. Smithey to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 380 of Hidden Lakes, 153 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $261,000, on Feb. 19.
From Trinity Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. to Red Rock Ventures, LLC, 2.011 acres, 2997 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $440,000, on Feb. 19.
STONY POINT
From CMH Homes, Inc. to M. and A. Dufault, Lot 37 of West Iredell Acres, 115 Greenmont Drive, Stony Point, $171,000, on Feb. 15.
From J. and S. Moose to K. Moore, 27.32 acres, Pisgah Church Road, Stony Point, $137,000, on Feb. 17.
TROUTMAN
From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. Sandolo, Lot 71 of Rocky Creek Cove, 178 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $221,500, on Feb. 15.
From P. Lane to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, metes and bounds, 0.8460 acres, more or less, 445 Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $76,500, on Feb. 16.
From C. and C. and R. and R. Evans to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, 0.689 acre, (PT2 and PT3), Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $16,500, on Feb. 16.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to J. and A. Segovia, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.689 acre, 445 Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $132,000, on Feb. 16.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 69 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $64,000, on Feb. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. Bell Jr. and B. Coles, Lot 92 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 120 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $339,000, on Feb. 16.
From R. and S. Shannon to D. Daugherty, Lot 26 of Twin Creek Estates, 117 Winding Creek Drive, Troutman, $362,000, on Feb. 18.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 64 and 185 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $127,500, on Feb.18.
From Waterview Investments, LLC to R. and L. Pietrzyk, Lot 21 of Sunset Bay, 582 Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $65,000, on Feb. 19.
From Clear Capital Investment Group, LLC to K. and C. Hiller, (Lot 100), 111 Theron Place, Troutman, $1,074,000, on Feb. 19.
From N. and A. Bishop to H. Adler, Lot 2 of Lakeway Estates, 143 Roundstone Road, Troutman, $565,000, on Feb. 19.