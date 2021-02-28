Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 14-20

From Trinity Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. to Red Rock Ventures, LLC, 2.011 acres, 2997 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $440,000, on Feb. 19.

STONY POINT

From CMH Homes, Inc. to M. and A. Dufault, Lot 37 of West Iredell Acres, 115 Greenmont Drive, Stony Point, $171,000, on Feb. 15.

From J. and S. Moose to K. Moore, 27.32 acres, Pisgah Church Road, Stony Point, $137,000, on Feb. 17.

TROUTMAN

From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. Sandolo, Lot 71 of Rocky Creek Cove, 178 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $221,500, on Feb. 15.

From P. Lane to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, metes and bounds, 0.8460 acres, more or less, 445 Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $76,500, on Feb. 16.

From C. and C. and R. and R. Evans to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, 0.689 acre, (PT2 and PT3), Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $16,500, on Feb. 16.

From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to J. and A. Segovia, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.689 acre, 445 Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $132,000, on Feb. 16.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 69 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $64,000, on Feb. 16.