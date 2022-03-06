Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 20-26

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds
TOP FIVE
From B. and B. and P. Sisson to M. Williams/TR, J. Williams/TR and The Michael and Jennifer Williams Living Trust, (Lot 207), 108 Cottage Grove Lane, Mooresville, $1,310,000, on Feb. 22.
From T. and T. and C. Spell to M. Morgan and A. Solometo, Lots 372 and 373 of Shannon Acres, 3302 Camden Road, Statesville, $1,100,000, on Feb. 24.
From D. and D. and S. and M. and M. Abercrombie to J. and D. DeCandia, Lot 50 of Spring Acres, 129 Ridgetop Road, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Feb. 25.
From MJ Vacation Properties, LLC to Mohawk Street Properties, LLC, three tracts, Lot 100, 0.005 acre and 0.007 acre, 336 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Feb. 23.
From D. Weathers, J. Weathers/AIF and P. Weathers to K. Short, (Lot 415), 2536 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $979,000, on Feb. 24.
HARMONY
From D. and K. Hoilman to C. Gilb, N. O’Keefe and C. Gilb, two tracts, 7-3/4 acres and 9 acres, 651 Zion Liberty Road, Harmony, $90,000, on Feb. 22.
From D. and C. Umbarger to M. and S. Bailey, .4591 acre, 3000 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $175,000, on Feb. 22.
MOORESVILLE
From Foundation Homes Developing, LLC to D. and T. Jones, Lot 13 of Streamside Estates, Mooresville, $100,000, on Feb. 21.
From R. Rheaume and G. Rheaume/AIF to R. and G. Rheaume, Lot 99 of Bay Crossing, 176 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $3,000, on Feb. 21.
From P. and J. Dixson to FKH SFR Propco I, L.P., Lot 39 of Lochmere, 127 Meandering Way Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on Feb. 22.
From T. and J. Burleson to G. Roman and M. Rojas, Lot 81 of Curtis Pond, 223 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $395,000, on Feb. 22.
From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and T. and R. Sanders to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-2 and U.S. Bank National Association/TR, metes and bounds, 414 Rocky River Road, Mooresville, $82,500, on Feb. 22.
From Future Realty, LLC and Future Realty LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 46 of Bradford Glyn, 136 Canopy Court, Mooresville, $358,000, on Feb. 22.
From P. and P. and K. Daspit to M. Ahmed, Lot 1 of Sunridge Place, 105 Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, $270,000, on Feb. 22.
From Rayna Properties, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 165 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 106 Kensington St., Mooresville, $330,000, on Feb. 22.
From J. Lancaster to A. Royal and T. Wright, Lot 22 of Honeysuckle Creek, 168 Honeysuckle Creek Loop, Mooresville, $589,000, on Feb. 22.
From R. and C. and C. Lawrence to D. and C. Pulley, Lot 36 of Pinnacle Shores, 208 Pinnacle Shores Drive, Mooresville, $848,000, on Feb. 22.
From J. Enloe/Indvl & TR, The Patricia E. Brannan Enloe Revocable Living Trust and A. Enloe to J. and T. Burleson, Lot 31 of Wyndham Shores, 141 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, $479,000, on Feb. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to W. Lawson and D. Gossard, Lot 16 of Mercer, Mooresville, $325,000, on Feb. 23.
From D. Cutchins to B. Garrido/TR, Benito Garrido Trust, E. Garrido/TR and Edelmira Garrido Trust, Lot 170 of Foxfield, 353 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $500,000, on Feb. 23.
From A. and J. Settle to C. Rivadeneira, C. Munoz, E. Zuniga Miranda and E. Miranda, (Lots 45-50), 235 Mackwood Road, Mooresville, $85,000, on Feb. 23.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 52 of Lochmere, 156 Matlen Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Feb. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and M. Tait, Lot 502 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $482,500, on Feb. 23.
From Forge Trust to J. Salazar, (Lot 2), 1127 4th St., Statesville, $50,000, on Feb. 23.
From Z. and L. Kyle to P. Honnegowda and V. Chennakeshava, Lot 234 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 120 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $425,000, on Feb. 23.
From J. Dotoli to J. Lee, Lot 19 of Oakbrook, 255 Valleyview Road, Mooresville, $239,000, on Feb. 24.
From Opendoor Property J LLC to E. and J. Morton, Lot 2 of Jack-Don Inc., 423 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, $207,000, on Feb. 24.
From K. Guercio to G. Morales and Y. Millan, Lot 95 of Harris Village, 128 Elizabeth Hearth Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on Feb. 24.
From I. and M. Easter to 191 Booker Drive, LLC, metes and bounds, Lutz Avenue, Mooresville, $40,000, on Feb. 24.
From J. Warfel to D. Fairhurst, Lot 12 of Brook Glen, 146 Brook Glen Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on Feb. 24.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to J. and C. Tweedy, Lot 92 of Briargate, 152 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $433,000, on Feb. 24.
From J. and J. and L. and L. Hatch to Investcar, LLC, Lot 14 of White Oaks Acres, 1226 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $220,000, on Feb. 24.
From Investcar, LLC to Shytle Homes LLC, Lot 14 of White Oaks Acres, 1226 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $252,500, on Feb. 24.
From J. and J. and J. Sandlin to M. and K. Garafolo, Lot 41 of Wellesley West, 152 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $535,000, on Feb. 24.
From L. Winchester and J. Winchester/Indvl & Agt to B. and E. Holzberger, Lot 90 of Lakewalk, 180 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $680,000, on Feb. 25.
From N. Gandham and S. Tothempudi to L. Hall, Lot 61 of Cove at Morrison Plantation Townhomes, 103 Portola Valley Drive C, Mooresville, $380,000, on Feb. 25.
From V. and S. Patel to The Turner Family Trust, Lot 52 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 183 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, $348,000, on Feb. 25.
From Windward Sailview, LLC to A. Patterson, two tracts, Lots 35-36 and Lot 164 of Windward Pointe, 126 Crystal Bay Drive, Mooresville, and 115 St. Thomas Court, Mooresville, $50,000, on Feb. 25.
From C. Leonhardt and C. Elliott to D. and S. Atkinson, S. Holbrook-Atkinson, S. Holbrook Atkinson and S. Atkinson, Lot 280 of Atwater Landing, 170 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $481,000, on Feb. 25.
From R. and R. and S. and S. Fotsch to R. and H. Davis and A. and C. Barney, 1.038 acres, Lot 971 Riverbend Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on Feb. 25.
From A. and H. Bavery to SFR Investments V Borrower 1, LLC, Lot 23 of The Hampshires, 142 Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on Feb. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and E. Kay, Lot 484 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $473,000, on Feb. 25.
STATESVILLE
From P. and P. and H. Patel to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 76 of Martha’s Ridge, 912 Little Dog Lane, Statesville, $370,000, on Feb. 21.
From B. Stradley to L. Stamper, Lot 8 of Queens Crest Townhomes, 1354 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $275,000, on Feb. 21.
From J. Luther to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 25 of Dalwan Heights, 306 Walton Drive, Statesville, $212,500, on Feb. 22.
From I. and N. Ruiz to Princeton Land Development, LLC, multiple lots, Long Pine Heights, 105 Classic Lane, Statesville and 136 Flat Rock Lane, Statesville, $60,000, on Feb. 22.
From Silverwave Properties, Inc. and Silverwave Properties, Inc. to J. Ruiz, Lot 61 of Featherstone, 194 Maristone Drive, Statesville, $18,000, on Feb. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to A. Wilson, Lot 197 of Martha’s Ridge, 2322 Marthas Ridge Drive, Statesville, $340,000, on Feb. 22.
From J. Lewis/TR, K. Lewis/TR and JD Lewis Family Trust to G. and B. Adams, 0.355 acre, 606 S. Mulberry St., Statesville, $350,000, on Feb. 22.
From P. and P. Bentley to Investcar, LLC, .574 acre, more or less, 613 S. Mulberry St., Statesville, $80,000, on Feb. 22.
From Investcar, LLC to Equity Trust Company/Cust, .574 acre, more or less, 613 S. Mulberry St., Statesville, $145,500, on Feb. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and D. Solano, Lot 385 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $353,000, on Feb. 22.
From M. Terry to A. Smith, Lot 26 of Stonecrest at Idlebrook, 182 Brandenburg Drive, Statesville, $175,000, on Feb. 22.
From J. and J. Blackwelder to CMH Homes, Inc., (Lots 43 and 44), 158 Rimmer Road, Statesville, $15,500, on Feb. 22.
From W. and J. Reeves to J. and N. Gagich, Lots 33 and 34 of Carters Farm, 227-228 Carter’s Farm Drive, Statesville, $55,000, on Feb. 23.
From J. Matthews to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 48 of Whispering Pines, 204 Corinthian Drive, Statesville, $277,000, on Feb. 23.
From Future Realty, LLC and Future Realty LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 104 of Hidden Lakes, 147 Water Ski Drive, Statesville, $320,000, on Feb. 23.
From J. and J. Church to Wright Mandala LLC and Quality Control Solutions, LLC, (Lots 8 and 9), 1701 Younger Ave., Statesville, $30,000, on Feb. 23.
From J. and J. Honeycutt to M. Carter and A. Gibson, 1.46 acres and 1.46 acres, Shiloh Road, Statesville, $46,500, on Feb. 23.
From True Homes, LLC to P. and D. Preston, Lot 384 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $338,500, on Feb. 23.
From T. Sharpe to K. Hefner, Lot 57 of Castlegate, 110 Hatford Court, Statesville, $352,000, on Feb. 23.
From T. and E. Potts and D. and D. and R. Shew to L. Fox, two tracts, 0.333 acre and 0.405 acre, Lot 6 of Bloomfield, 335 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $68,500, on Feb. 23.
From True Homes, LLC to P. Tong, Lot 389 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $352,000, on Feb. 23.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to M. Contreras, 0.585 acre, Lot 20 of Sunset Village, 113 Horizon Drive, Statesville, $38,000, on Feb. 24.
From A. and A. Dickens Jr. to Giant Oak, LLC, two tracts, 36.50 acres and 15 acres, Wallace Springs Road, Statesville, $550,000, on Feb. 24.
From E. and K. Runge to K. Slaughter, Lot 10 of Campbell Estates, 137 Durand Lane, Statesville, $12,000, on Feb. 24.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 102 of Martha’s Ridge, 909 Little Dog Lane, Statesville, $327,500, on Feb. 24.
From B. and B. and H. and H. May to C. and E. Falkner, two tracts, metes and bounds, 36.207 acres, Lots 111 of Dalwan Heights, 603 Rande Drive, Statesville and 2146 Sharon Drive, Statesville, $190,000, on Feb. 24.
From B. Moose/TR, B. Moose/TR and Hugh L. Moose Family Trust to Ridgewater Construction, LLC, Lot 1 Bevis Lane, Statesville, $15,000, on Feb. 24.
From B. Moose/TR, B. Moose/TR and Hugh L. Moose Family Trust to Ridgewater Construction, LLC, (Lot 2), Bevis Lane, Statesville, $15,000, on Feb. 24.
From B. Moose/TR and Hugh L. Moose Family Trust to Ridgewater Construction, LLC, Lots 10-12 of Loyd Acres, 143 and 147 Cottontail Lane, Statesville and 116 Witherspoon Lane, Statesville, $45,000, on Feb. 24.
From R. and R. Profitt to C. Phelps, Lot 2 of Forest Park, 119-½ E. End Ave., Statesville, $69,500, on Feb. 24.
From Ribbon Home SPV I LLC and Ribbon Home SPV I, LLC to A. and D. Johnson, Lots 4 and 5 of Brookmeade, 106 Brookmeade Drive, Statesville, $355,000, on Feb. 24.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to F. Alexander, Lot 68 of Beverly Heights, 214 Macon Drive, Statesville, $278,500, on Feb. 24.
From R. Gonzalez and Investcar, LLC, tract 1, Lot 3 of Statesville Development Company and tract 2, metes and bounds, 1209 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $82,000, on Feb. 24.
From Investcar LLC to N. Castle, 1209 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $92,000, on Feb. 24.
From True Homes, LLC to Yeadon Family Revocable Living Trust, Lot 340 of Hidden Lakes, 160 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on Feb. 25.
From T. Roush to J. Burch, 1.262 acres, 248 Elmwood Road, Statesville, $7,000 on Feb. 25.
From E. Foster to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, metes and bounds, 631 S. Elm St., Statesville, $20,000, on Feb. 25.
From D. and R. Leaven to Opendoor Property Trust I, 0.171 acre, 225 N. Bost St., Statesville, $165,500, on Feb. 25.
From T. and K. and K. Greer to M. and T. Surey, Lot 31 of Fox Den Country Club, 129 Hunters Hill Drive, Statesville, $580,000, on Feb. 25.
From R. and R. Main to Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC, tract 1, metes and bounds, TBD Winston Avenue, Statesville and multiple lots, Statesville Development Company, TBD 7th Street, Statesville, $18,000, on Feb. 25.
From S. and R. Hill to J. and S. Dalton, multiple lots, 110 Delray St., Statesville, $167,000, on Feb. 25.
From P. Chang and H. Vang to S. Sansone, Lot 4-6 of Spring Valley, 127 Chel Thom Lane, Statesville, $306,000, on Feb. 25.
From J. Plyler to C. and C. Lafferty, Lot 4 of Wyatt Estates, 109 Tucker Road, Statesville, $212,000 on Feb. 25.
From Kannapolis Properties, LLC to R. Dull, metes and bounds, (Lot 11), 2623 E. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $87,000, on Feb. 25.
From True Homes, LLC to Renee L. Creed Living Trust, Lot 388 of Hidden Lakes, 123 Stern Line Drive, Statesville, $346,000, on Feb. 25.
From J. and J. and J. Moose to W. and S. and S. Stewart, 91.292 acres, Sharpesburg township, Statesville, $593,500, on Feb. 25.
From A. and A. Raymer to A. Caudle, lots, Country Club Estates, 627 Harmony Drive, Statesville, $280,000, on Feb. 25.
From M. Reavis to Lake Norman Security Patrol, Inc., metes and bounds, 114 Security Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on Feb. 25.
From A. Roberts/Comr to J. and M. Payne, Lot 9 of Key Acres, 934 Eufola Road, Statesville, $160,500, on Feb. 25.
From True Homes, LLC to Nexgen Holdings 20, LLC and Nexgen Holdings, LLC, Lot 63 of Larkin, 118 Divot Lane, Statesville, $360,000, on Feb. 25.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 402, 405 and 410 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $246,500, on Feb. 25.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 71 and 73 of Larkin, Statesville, $141,500, on Feb. 25.
STONY POINT
From D. and A. Stanke to D. and C. Larson, Lots 4 and 49 of River Walk, 537 and 543 Stewart Rock Road, Stony Point, $38,000, on Feb. 23.
From J. and J. and J. Moose to W. Stewart and K. Mooresville, 35.852 acres, Pisgah Church Road, Stony Point, $229,000, on Feb. 25.
From D. and T. Campbell to J. and S. Prevette, (Lots 51-58), 260 E. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $289,000, on Feb. 25.
TROUTMAN
From True Homes, LLC to K. and S. Kafka, Lot 35 of Sutters Mill II, 160 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $370,500, on Feb. 21.
From C. and C. Ruggiero to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 7 of Aberdeen Village, 116 Aberdeen Drive, Troutman, $349,000, on Feb. 22.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 119 and 193 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on Feb. 22.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and T. Williams, Lot 90 of Sanders Ridge, 200 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $334,500, on Feb. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to P. and C. Tajiri, Lot 43 of Sutters Mill II, 176 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $428,000, on Feb. 22.
From J. and A. Spivey to W. Rinehardt, 1 acre, 158 Rankin Hill Road, Troutman, $369,000, on Feb. 23.
From NVR, Inc. to T. Domingo and M. Wright, Lot 128 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $318,000, on Feb. 23.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 120 and 197 of Weathers Creek Troutman, $162,000, on Feb. 23.
From C. and D. Umbarger to J. and R. Schierer, Lot 35 of Westwinds, 125 Gayle Drive, Troutman, $185,000, on Feb. 24.
From A. Sutherland to Orchard Homes II, LLC, Lots 35 and 36 of Allendale Point, 125 Redbud Lane, Troutman, $937,000, on Feb. 24.
From True Homes, LLC to L. and T. Hanlin, Lot 44 of Sutters Mill II, 175 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $373,000, on Feb. 24.
From M. and N. Cowan and J. Saunders to C. Ikard, 0.676 acre, 416 Pilch Road, Troutman, $183,000, on Feb. 24.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Piniella-Salerno, M. Piniella Salerno and M. Salerno, Lot 144 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 133 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $448,000, on Feb. 25.
From E. and C. and C. Jesanis to J. Jesanis, ¼ acre, 117 Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $220,000, on Feb. 25.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 83-83, 87 and 159 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $509,000, on Feb. 25.
From NVR, Inc. to T. and C. Burris, Lot 178 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $302,000, on Feb. 25.
From J. and E. and J. and J. Benjamin to I. Reyes, Lot 62 of Wiltshire Creek, 144 Wiltshire Road, Troutman, $255,000, on Feb. 25.
UNION GROVE
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and M. and S. Seese to FNB, OREO, LLC, metes and bounds, 159 Fletcher Road, Union Grove, $136,000, on Feb. 23.
From H. Barker to Church and Church Lumber Company, LLC, 34.84 acres, timber deed, Barkers Farm Drive and Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $125,000, on Feb. 24.