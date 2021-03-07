Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 21-27

<&underline>The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.</&underline>
TOP FIVE
From Northside Industrial Properties, LLC to Meacham Road Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 2218, 2220, 2224 and 2226 Speedball Road, Statesville, $4,227,000, on Feb. 23.
From 33418 Egypt Crossing, LLC to NSP Eastgate Commons, LLC, 6.6652 acres, Lot 1, Eastgate Commons Shopping Center, East Broad St., Statesville, $4,000,000, on Feb. 23.
From Tutor Time Mooresville, LLC to Tutor Time of Mooresville II, LLC, Lot 6 of Brawley Commerce Park, 122 Balmy Lane, Mooresville, $3,325,000, on Feb. 26.
From R. and L. Smith to T. and J. Self, 40.533 acres, Lot 3428 Morrison Point South, 411 Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $1,985,000, on Feb. 22.
From D. and M. and C. Richon and J. and J. Fox to E. Odom Jr., 27.88 acres, Oak Knoll Drive, Statesville, $1,350,000, on Feb. 24.
CLEVELAND
From A. and K. Johnson to K. Battelle, 5 acres, 1488 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $220,000, on Feb. 26.
DAVIDSON
From A. Kool and K. Wood to L. and V. Pillard, Lot 17 of Riverstone at Anniston, 158 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $645,000, on Feb. 25.
From S. and E. and E. Jewell to C. and A. Valle, Lot 119 of Anniston, 147 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $550,000, on Feb. 26.
HARMONY
From R. and L. Sharpe to B. Sharpe, metes and bounds, Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, $13,500, on Feb. 23.
From M. and M. and K. Somers, L. and L. and L. Puryear and G. and G. and G. and G. Childers to B&C Timbers, LLC, 10.962 acres, 124 Lumber Drive, Harmony, $420,000, on Feb. 25.
From C. Green to Farmony Park, LLC, 20.945 acres, 3015 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $259,000, on Feb. 25.
From Eagle Mills Investments, LLC to A. Vickers, tracts, metes and bounds, 3390 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $267,500, on Feb. 26.
MOORESVILLE
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Kyanka, Lot 67 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $349,500, on Feb. 22.
From T. Porter Jr. to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 23 of Doolie Meadows, 234 Kendra Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on Feb. 22.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 3 of Gambill Forest, 112 Goodleigh Lane, Mooresville, $274,000, on Feb. 22.
From J. Rutherford, J. Rutherford II/Agt and S. and S. Rutherford to J. Fobbs and K. Delcastillo, 3.991 acres, 348 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, $383,000, on Feb. 22.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and L. McDonald, Lot 18 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $306,000, on Feb. 22.
From Mesa Verde Assets, LLC to S. and C. Sorensen, Lot 7 of Stonemarker Development, 601 Stonemarker Road, Mooresville, $660,000, on Feb. 22.
From S. Ashby to B. and S. Colmark, (Lot 263), 572 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $435,000, on Feb. 22.
From P. and P. and C. Strupe to Cerberus SFR Holdings, V, L.P., Lot 101 of Harris Village, 156 Elizabeth Hearth Road, Mooresville, $313,000, on Feb. 22.
From D. and B. Shah to S. Afari and G. Peal, Lot 339 of Morrison Plantation, 142 Trotter Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $372,500, on Feb. 22.
From J. and J. and S. and S. Dawson to R. Chilcoat Sr., Lot 24 of Clipper’s Run, 145 Clipper Lane, Mooresville, $259,000, on Feb. 22.
From A. and M. Haggard to J. Pittman II and I. Carroll, Lot 56 of Allison Park, 140 Dickens Court, Mooresville, $310,000, on Feb. 22.
From J. Wittig to J. and S. Rutherford, Lot 7 of Ketchie Acres, 114 Sun Lane, Mooresville, $205,000, on Feb. 22.
From T. and V. Grzech to Yamasa Co., LTD., Lot 70 of Kistler Mill, 121 Sawhorse Drive, Mooresville, $242,000, on Feb. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and D. Espinosa, Lot 204 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 135 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $325,500, on Feb. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Kiser, Lot 101 of Lakewalk, Mooresville, $320,500, on Feb. 22.
From G. and A. Jolly to M. and S. Moran, Lot 5 of Winslow Bay, 109 East Maranta Road, Mooresville, $725,000, on Feb. 22.
From Woodbridge Partners, LLC to Princeton Homes, LLC, Lot 2 of Fernleaf, 534 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $79,000, on Feb. 22.
From D. and M. Harvey to J. Shah, A. Kapadia and V. and R. Shah, Lot 132 of Byers Creek Residential, LLC, 213 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $384,500, on Feb. 22.
From T. and T. Tidwell to M. and A. Diperna, Lot 114 of Pecan Hills, 104 Pecan Hills Drive, Mooresville, $342,000, on Feb. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and J. Vehar, Lot 207 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 129 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $313,500, on Feb. 22.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to B. Purser and K. Latimer, Lot 158 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 161 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $315,500, on Feb. 22.
From NVR, Inc. to L. Rubin and M. Harrow, Lot 59 of Waterfront at Langtree, Lot 49C 145 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $361,000, on Feb. 22.
From I. and D. Crisan to M. and K. Pires, Lot 202 of Talbert Townes, 137 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $209,000, on Feb. 22.
From A. and A. Velez to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, 0.78 acre, Lots of Lakeview development, 213 Dry Dock Loop, Mooresville, $77,000, on Feb. 23.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Housework Holdings, LLC, 0.78 acre, Lots of Lakeview, 213 Dry Dock Loop, Mooresville, $115,000, on Feb. 23.
From M. and M. Perry to Y. Ascanio, J. Corriher and T. Bergeron, Unit G Building 5 Legacy Village, 129 Irving Ave., Mooresville, $150,000, on Feb. 23.
From K. and R. Brandt to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 67 of Tall Oaks and metes and bounds, 205 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $220,000, on Feb. 23.
From T. and S. Arndt to R. Sanford, Lot 61 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 129 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $248,000, on Feb. 23.
From J. and G. Accursio to M. Perrigo and B. Sheaffer, Lot 38 of Queens Cove, 136 Harwell Road, Mooresville, $770,000, on Feb. 23.
From M. Ellis Jr. to M. Restrepo and L. Rosario, metes and bounds, 2.560 acres, 132 N. Sherrill St., Mooresville, $177,000, on Feb. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and E. Doubleday, Lot 273 of Atwater Landing, 188 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $408,500, on Feb. 23.
From K. and K. and H. Chivers to T. and E. Stoller, Lot 14 of Foxfield, 147 Foxfield Park Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on Feb. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. Andrews, M. Randazzo-Andrews, M. Randazzo Andrews and M. Andrews, Lot 231 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 126 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $336,500, on Feb. 23.
From Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to G. and G. Markham, Lot 17 of Monument Park, 168 Huntly Lane, Mooresville, $313,000, on Feb. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Jackson and J. O’Neil, Lot 70 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $309,500, on Feb. 24.
From K. and K. and R. and R. Parkman to D. and R. Maddox, Lot 69 of Cherry Grove, 146 Winterbell Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Feb. 24.
From D. Gilmer/TR, S. Gilmer/TR and David P. Gilmer and Sandra B. Gilmer Revocable Living Trust to J. and S. Luck, Lot 22 of Muirfield, 112 Lockerbie Lane, Mooresville, $385,000, on Feb. 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. Izzo, Lot 3 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 110 West Northstone Road, Mooresville, $380,000, on Feb. 24.
From Service Distributing Co., Inc. to R. and T. Wright, 430 N. Main St., Mooresville, $80,000, on Feb. 24.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to P. Farmer and J. Brown, Lot 25 of Byers Creek, 134 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $371,000, on Feb. 24.
From K. Newman to M. Dietrich, 3.827 acres, Beatty Avenue, Mooresville, $56,500, on Feb. 24.
From Savvy Real Estate Investments, LLC and Savvy Realestate Investments, LLC to R11 Company, LLC, Lot 2 of Subdivision plat of 503 North Church St., Mooresville, $45,000, on Feb. 24.
From M. and T. Simonian to E. Roper/TR, R. Roper/TR and The Emil and Ruth Roper 1998 Trust, Lot 14 of Lakeview Shores, 704 Langtree Road, Mooresville, $655,500, on Feb. 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. McNeal, Lot 201 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 141 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $291,500, on Feb. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Jones, K. Endriss-Barbieri, K. Endriss Barbieri and K. Barbieri, Lot 111 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $350,500, on Feb. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Leonhardt and C. Elliott, Lot 280 of Atwater Landing, 170 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $380,000, on Feb. 25.
From R&B Enterprises of Salisbury, Inc. to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 1, 1A and 2 of Collins Grove, 107 and 115 Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $110,000, on Feb. 25.
From T. and S. Moore to Town of Mooresville, 0.231 acre off South Broad Street, Mooresville, $140,000, on Feb. 25.
From S. and T. Sutton to S. Zito and S. Ryan, Lot 40 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 157 Chance Road, Mooresville, $378,000, on Feb. 25.
From Brown & Moore Management, LLC to Town of Mooresville, 0.489 acre off South Broad Street, Mooresville, $260,000, on Feb. 25.
From B. and V. Jolly to K. Garcia, Lot 193 of Pecan Hills, 154 Chollywood Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on Feb. 25.
From A. and J. Morgan to Tinker Place, LLC, Lot 68 of Davidson Downes, 210 Buckingham Place Road, Mooresville, $640,000, on Feb. 25.
From K. Thomas to J. and L. Cruz, Lot 15 of Waterlynn Place Townhomes, 123 Leyton Loop, Mooresville, $239,500, on Feb. 25.
From Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. and Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte, Inc. to B. Roberts, Lot 4B of Habitat for Humanity II, 325 Water St., Mooresville, $169,000, on Feb. 25.
From C. Martin, L. Kounlamith and J. and T. Martin to J. Zwiener, Lot 93 of Avalon, 119 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $370,000, on Feb. 25.
From D. Appleton to A. Merewitz, (Lot 190), 225 Paradise Peninsula Road, Mooresville, $900,000, on Feb. 25.
From Foley Home Sales, LLC to R. and C. Tidwell, Lot 4 of Country Meadows, 120 Country Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $258,000, on Feb. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and C. Iacofano, Lot 284 of Atwater Landing, 338 Preston Road, Mooresville, $373,000, on Feb. 25.
From P. and P. and L. Alexander to N. and S. Korgaonkar, Lot 43 of Woodleaf, 232 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $97,500, on Feb. 25.
From Georgia Mills, L.L.C. to D.R. Horton, Inc., Lot 2 of Lakewalk, 109 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $72,500, on Feb. 25.
From D. Fields to C. and A. Capaldi, metes and bounds, 970 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $270,000, on Feb. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Crenshaw, Lot 68 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $344,500, on Feb. 25.
From J. Spicer to P. De and N. Bagchi, Lot 39 of Briargate, 128 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $373,000, on Feb. 25.
From D. and D. Maher to J. and A. Morgan, Lot 137 of Davidson Downes, 265 Sink Farm Road, Mooresville, $750,000, on Feb. 25.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to M. and M. Maynor, Lot 126 of Curtis Pond, 118 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $280,000, on Feb. 25.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to S. Borgert and S. Medeiros, Lot 38 of Byers Creek, 132 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $334,000, on Feb. 25.
From A. and D. Patel and K. and K. and P. Shah to K. Chelucci and P. Buechele, .672 acre, 147 Woodcrest Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Feb. 25.
From P. and P. Shoe to Red Rose Rentals, LLC, Lot 6 of Mooresville Mill Village, 319 Dingler Ave., Mooresville, $125,000, on Feb. 25.
From AMICA 21, LLC to R. and M. Oppmann, Lot 230 of The Farms, 109 McAuley Court, Mooresville, $890,000, on Feb. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Hoyer, Lot 107 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $360,000, on Feb. 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and B. Gillett, Lot 266 of Atwater Landing, 349 Preston Road, Mooresville, $400,500, on Feb. 26.
From R. Romond Jr. to A. and Z. Aragon and Z. De Aragon, Lot 84 of Brookhaven, 121 Lynch Circle, Mooresville, $165,000, on Feb. 26.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to D. Villafane, Lot 159 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 165 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $332,000, on Feb. 26.
From C. and C. Owens, C. Gregory and J. Owens to N. Gandham and S. Tothempudi, Lot 61 of Cove at Morrison Plantation, 103 Portola Valley Drive, Unit C, Mooresville, $285,500, on Feb. 26.
From Creekstone Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 27 and 29 of Creek Stone, 256 and 246 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $150,000, on Feb. 26.
From P. and H. Phifer to R. and D. and C. Bonilla, Lot 53 of Autumn Grove, 158 Autumn Grove Lane, Mooresville, $23,000, on Feb. 26.
From K. and A. and A. Johnson to J. and T. McNelly, Lot 162 of Foxfield, 385 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on Feb. 26.
From Stanley Martin Homes, LLC to J. and G. Vincent, Lot 60 of Shinnville Ridge, 150 Stueben Drive, Mooresville, $429,000, on Feb. 26.
From D. Brown to C. Good, Lot 9 of Sunridge Place Townhomes, 121 Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, $95,000, on Feb. 26.
From SPH Three, LLLP to C. and D. Gilliam, Lot 607 of Curtis Pond, 311 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $321,000, on Feb. 26.
From MV2 Investments, LLC to 222 South Main, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 222, 228, 236 and 238 and 242 S. Main St., Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Feb. 26.
From J. Jackson and M. Young to D. Stacey, 0.570 acre, 749 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $75,000, on Feb. 26.
From Nest Homes, LLC to D. Recckio, Lot 93 of Atwater Landing, 114 Tallow Court, Mooresville, $448,000, on Feb. 26.
From W. and M. Vandett and M. Vandett/Est to E. Black, Lot 1074 of Woodburn Crossing, 150 Limerick Road, Unit A, Mooresville, $172,500, on Feb. 26.
From Masada Properties, LLC to Mare Sports, LLC, Lot 1 of Brawley Road Business Park, 136 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $1,255,000, on Feb. 26.
From H. Hart Jr., P. Hunter-Bowens/AIF, P. Hunter Bowens/AIF and P. Bowens/AIF to P. and J. Pearson, 1.504 acres, 237 Judas Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on Feb. 26.
From H. Young to J. and W. Redden, Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $10,000, on Feb. 26.
From E. Duncan/TR, R. Duncan/TR and Duncan Family Trust to S. Dasari and P. Harrison, 113 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 106, Mooresville, $116,000, on Feb. 26.
From Ridgewater Construction, LLC to R. and M. White, Lot 5 of Sills Creek Plantation, 136 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $565,000, on Feb. 26.
From J. Rogers and A. Rogers/AIF to W. and T. Borek, 6.80 acres, 256 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, $399,000, on Feb. 26.
From J. and L. and L. Slaughter to P. Hunsucker and N. Ferrero, Lot 64 of Muirfield, 184 Montrose Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Feb. 26.
From Fern Hill Baptist Church and Fern Hill Missionary Baptist Church to J. and A. Stroud, 1.311 acres, 860 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $162,500, on Feb. 26.
From Timberline, M. Blankenship Jr./PTNR and M. Blankenship III/PTNR to Tango & Cash, Inc. Lot 2 of The Preserve at Windsor Pointe, 129 Potomac Lane, Mooresville, $878,000, on Feb. 26.
From J. and T. Sawyer to The Entrust Group, Inc., Lot 143 Hogan Lane, Mooresville, $585,000, on Feb. 26.
From F. Bowell/Exr and H. Bowell/Est to R. and C. Crabtree, two tracts, 1.26 acres and 2.021 acres, 456 Teeter Road, Mooresville, $295,000, on Feb. 26.
MOUNT ULLA
From B. and C. Chancellor to D. Wermes, Lot 26 of Beechwood Estates, 133 Woodbine Court, Mount Ulla, $210,000, on Feb. 26.
OLIN
From Triwall Acres, LLC to J. and J. Freer, Lot 3 of Triwall Acres, LLC, 151 Con-Lee Drive, Olin, $155,000, on Feb. 23.
From A. Gaither/Indvl & Admr, D. Rash/Est, E. and E. Gaither, J. and A. and A. Rash, L. and L. and L. and J. Reed and J. and J. and H. Rash to L. Kennedy/TR and The Barbara L. Compitello Trust, 1.123 acres, 496 Rash Road, Olin, $112,500, on Feb. 25.
From L. Kennedy/TR and The Barbara L. Compitello Trust to J. and H. Rash, 1.123 acres, 496 Rash Road, Olin, $112,500, on Feb. 25.
STATESVILLE
From J. and P. and P. Harmon to J. and J. Bozarth, two tracts, Lots 7-12 of Park Grove and metes and bounds, 342 Euclid Ave., Statesville, $245,000, on Feb. 22.
From Dixieland, Inc. to C. and E. Brown, Lot 128 of Ridgecrest, 118 Beaverwood Lane, Statesville, $154,000, on Feb. 22.
From T. Hope to J. Green, Lot 31 of Westover, 3611 Flint Circle, Statesville, $7,000, on Feb. 22.
From J. Fletcher III/TR and D. and M. Woldman to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Lots 10 and 11 of Upper Lake Place, 110 and 118 Upper Lake Drive, Statesville, $1,304,000, on Feb. 22.
From A. and J. Lowrance to T. and J. Hardy, 2.230 acres, 2858 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $450,000, on Feb. 22.
From L. and J. Sanders, W. Henning/Exr and L. Nelson/Est to K. and McCann, Lot 6 of Red Chimney Meadows, 135 Mallory Lane, Statesville, $125,000, on Feb. 22.
From J. Stone/Comr and R. Scott/Est to Visions Outreach Ministries and J. Hunter/TR, (Lot 32), 2703 E. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $10,000, on Feb. 22.
From J. and J. and D. Pierce to J. Jones and S. Jameson, two tracts, Lot 44 of Wendover and metes and bounds, 717 Ferndale Drive, Statesville, $335,000, on Feb. 23.
From E. and E. Wilkinson to K. Middleton, Lot 12 of Oakland Heights, 531 Colony Court, Statesville, $150,000, on Feb. 23.
From True Homes, LLC to J. McElfresh and C. French, Lot 269 of Hidden Lakes, 139 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $219,000, on Feb. 23.
From F. Romano to R. Rominger and M. DeTamble, Lot 55 of Nelly Green Estates, 2610 Fines Creek Drive, Statesville, $347,500, on Feb. 23.
From R. and J. Sherrill to M. Impagliazzo and C. Ross, 5 acres, 393 River Run Road, Statesville, $408,000, on Feb. 23.
From D. and L. and L. Martin to A. Johnson, Lot 3 of Beverly Heights, 1714 Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $175,000, on Feb. 23.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. Tanner Jr. and Y. Fuentes, Lot 65 of Fox Den, 111 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $321,500, on Feb. 23.
From D. and L. Martin to Wilson Building, Inc., Lot 2 of Beverly Heights, 1710 Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $25,000, on Feb. 23.
From Lake Luxury Homes, LLC to T. and A. Smithey, Lot 10 of Castlegate, 142 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $286,500, on Feb. 23.
From K. and F. and F. and T. Harmon to M. and H. Hampton, 7.23 acres, 763 Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $218,000, on Feb. 23.
From A. Edmiston to City of Statesville, easement, 2645 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Feb. 24.
From P. and P. Edmiston to City of Statesville, easement, 2655 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Feb. 24.
From J. and S. Thompson to C. Outlaw, Lot 10 of Eastbrook, 2610 Eastbrook Lane, Statesville, $295,000, on Feb. 24.
From D. Reavis Sr. and D. Reavis Jr./AIF to P. and Y. Pineda, Lot 7 of Sterling Oaks, TBD Emma Lane, Statesville, $70,000, on Feb. 24.
From Craven & McDowell, Craven, Kearns & McDowell, P. Craven/PTNR and H. McDowell Jr./PTNR to B. and S. Allison, Lot 79 of Ridgecrest, 117 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $17,000, on Feb. 24.
From C. and C. Lapish and C. and C. Bruce to Midland Trust Company, 1.0838 acres, 186 Log Cabin Road, Statesville, $51,000, on Feb. 25.
From J. Love to G. Gaines, Unit 841 of Berkshire’s Mark Condominium, 841 Coventry Lane, Statesville, $120,000, on Feb. 25.
From S. Reid/Exr & Indvl, M. Rives/Est, M. Rives/Est, D. Rives/AIF & Exr & Indvl, S. Parker/Exr & Indvl, F. Rives and D. Parker to C. Gillion and T. Williams, 0.563 acre, 602 Brandon St., Statesville, $203,000, on Feb. 25.
From A. Vickers to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 163 of Hidden Lakes, 224 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $265,500, on Feb. 25.
From L. Moore to A. Brown Jr., Unit D2 of Broadbury Hill Condominiums, 419 East Broad St., Statesville, $115,000, on Feb. 25.
From S. and M. Bonilla to A. Scott-Ervin, A. Scott Ervin and A. and D. Ervin, Lot 91 of Hidden Lakes, 188 Water Ski Drive, Statesville, $315,000, on Feb. 25.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. Vasko, Lot 11 of Fox Den, 136 Fleming Drive, Statesville, $239,500, on Feb. 25.
From R. and K. Phyfe to M. and D. Evans, 0.53 acre, 1113 Gregory Lane, Statesville, $265,000, on Feb. 25.
From Chase DRM LLC to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 45 of Stonebridge, 202 Wolf Creek Lane, Statesville, $185,000, on Feb. 25.
From T. Huie to P. Simmons and T. Kyle, Lots 39 and 40 of Bethany Trace, 153 and 157 Mt. Zion Drive, Statesville, $187,000, on Feb. 25.
From G. Fox to D. Spangler II, Lot 49 of Westover, 615 Crestridge Road, Statesville, $185,000, on Feb. 25.
From Lake Luxury Homes, LLC to D. and D. Freese, Lot 9 of Castlegate, 138 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $308,000, on Feb. 25.
From W. and S. and S. Williams to O.Y.L. Specialists, LLC, Lot 213 of Shannon Acres, 428 Westchester Road, Statesville, $34,000, on Feb. 25.
From W. Weedman to Norman Land Holdings, LLC, multiple lots and parcels of Parkwood Acres, East Monbo Road, Statesville and Parkwood Lane, Statesville, $66,000, on Feb. 26.
From Y. and A. and A. Budhwa to S. and D. Barre, Lot 63 of Seven Springs, 398 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $21,000, on Feb. 26.
From D. and T. and T. West and C. Myers to S. and D. Crawford, 16.626 acres, Loray Lane, Statesville, $8,500, on Feb. 26.
From S. Perry to E. Stinchcomb, Lot 21 of Brookdale, 651 Dogwood Road, Statesville, $316,000, on Feb. 26.
From C. and T. Leach to A. Baggarley, Lot 46 of Brookmeade, 3300 Windsor Place, Statesville, $266,000, on Feb. 26.
From D. and D. Bosch to E. Sierra and E. Renteria, Lot 3 of Fourth Creek Crossing, 510 S. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $55,000, on Feb. 26.
From J. and J. and C. Baker to W. and M. Nelson, Lot 10 of Cross Creek, 105 Cross Creek Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Feb. 26.
From True Homes, LLC to D. and J. Savona, Lot 44 of Larkin, Statesville, $334,000, on Feb. 26.
From C. and B. Williams to M. and K. Toler, three tracts, 4.994 acres, 2.156 acres and 1.34 acres, 198 Wooten Farm Road, Statesville, $400,000, on Feb. 26.
From J. Scott to N. McGuire, Lot 32 of Iredell Heights, 144 Polly Drive, Statesville, $162,000, on Feb. 26.
From C. and W. Cook to S. and J. Nisbet, Lots 60 and 61 of Three Oaks, 112 and 116 S. Lynn Hollow Drive, Statesville, $325,000, on Feb. 26.
From J. and S. Mercer to E. Anderson and G. Burgess, Lot 139 of Valley Brook, 1421 Commonwealth Ave., Statesville, $260,000, on Feb. 26.
From A. Renteria, A. Herrera, P. Alonso and P. Delabra to J. Garcia, metes and bounds, 1009 Park Drive, Statesville, $18,500, on Feb. 26.
From R. Stone to K. and T. Cone, Lots 1 and 22 of Greencrest, Bristol Drive, Statesville, $23,000, on Feb. 26.
From Black Hills Treehouse, Inc. to E. Preston, metes and bounds, 220 N. Patterson St., Statesville, $135,000, on Feb. 26.
From SFR Charlotte, LLC to Diversified Residential Homes 1, LLC, Lot 131 of Olde Statesville, 168 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $223,000, on Feb. 26.
From True Homes, LLC to A. Williamson, Lot 275 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $245,000, on Feb. 26.
From Briker Holdings LLC to K. and N. Lapish, 0.530 acre, portion of Lot 31 of Tsumas West addition to Chipley Park, 102 Hemingway Lane, Statesville, $159,500, on Feb. 26.
From J. and D. Staford to T. Karrenstein, Lot 13 of Park Place, 819 E. Sharpe St., Statesville, $100,000, on Feb. 26.
From M. and A. Smith to J. and S. Houghtaling, Lot 198 of Deercroft, 132 Deercroft Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Feb. 26.
From D. Schotte to K. Johnson and K. Lode, Lot 30 of Buffalo Shoals, 155 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $215,000, on Feb. 26.
From G. Poore to G. Poore and C. and W. Motley, 1.090 acres, Lots 2-11 of Greencrest, 525 Bristol Drive, Statesville, $2,500, on Feb. 26.
STONY POINT
From D. Ray to G. and D. Hausman, Lot 34 of Riverwalk, 318 Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $585,000, on Feb. 24.
From D. and M. Delgrosso to R. and C. Cronce, Lot 21 of Riverwalk, 291 Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $36,000, on Feb. 26.
TROUTMAN
From Sanders Ridge Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 23 of Sanders Ridge, 145 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $80,000, on Feb. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and S. Moore, Lot 21 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $349,000, on Feb. 22.
From The Lattie H. Clodfelter Irrevocable Trust, G. Clodfelter/TR, G. Clodfelter/TR and K. Clodfelter/TR to C. Mayfield, Lots 19-26 of Sherrill Court, 116 Old Murdock Road, Troutman, $170,000, on Feb. 23.
From M. Impagliazzo to K. Wheeler and A. Newkirk, Lot 9 of Carlyle Farms, 164 Carlyle Road, Troutman, $170,000, on Feb. 23.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. Hayyim, Lot 84 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 227 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $288,000, on Feb. 24.
From M. and T. Goodin and P. and P. Moore to R. and K. Money, Lot 13, TBD Lake Circle, Troutman, $20,000, on Feb. 24.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and F. Moysan, Lot 145 of Sutter’s Mill, 160 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $275,000, on Feb. 25.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to Adjess Associates 20 LLC, Lot 18 of Sanders Ridge, 106 Cotton Creek Drive, Troutman, $311,000, on Feb. 25.
From M. and V. Birdsell to N. Talbert, Lots 20 and 21 of Perry Heights, Levo Drive, Troutman, $305,000, on Feb. 25.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. and V. Jolly, Lot 27 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 163 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $359,500, on Feb. 25.
From MC2 Holdings, LLC to E. and T. Mendoza two tracts, lots, 250 Klutz St., Troutman, $286,000, on Feb. 25.
From E. and T. Sutton to C. Jennings and D. Miller, Lot 7 of Martha’s Vineyard, 111 Painted Bunting Drive, Troutman, $315,000, on Feb. 25.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. and J. Cole, Lot 93 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 124 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $346,000, on Feb. 26.
From ST1, LLC to T. Pistone, Lots 13 and 14 of Winding Forest, 121 and 127 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $67,000, on Feb. 26.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Clark, Lot 91 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 118 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $356,000, on Feb. 26.
UNION GROVE
From A. Williams to W. Reece III, metes and bounds, 120 Mitch Road, Union Grove, $100,000, on Feb. 24.