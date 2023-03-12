The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 26-March 4. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R-Hearthstone Lot Option Pool 03, L.P., multiple tracts and parcels, 182 lots, Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $12,545,000, on Feb. 28.

From G. and G. and A. and A. McKee to P. Smithers/TR K. Smithers/TR and The Smithers Family Trust, Lots 1 and 2 of Williams subdivision, 124 Wellcraft Court, Mooresville, $7,300,000, on March 2.

From GLM Holdings, LLC to Harris Farms Owner, LLC, 25.280 acres along Coddle Creek Highway and Kistler Farm Road, Mooresville, $7,082,000, on March 1.

From R. and S. Guth to MAGJC Property Partners, LLC, Lots 7 and 8 of Saylors Watch, 123 Saylors Watch Lane, Mooresville, $3,175,000, on March 2.

From J. and J. Waide to K. Bush and C. Mangiello, Lot 405 of The Point, 129 Tuckernuck Drive, Mooresville, $2,640,000, on March 2.

HARMONY

From M. and M. Garcia and Y. Guan to L. Cardenas-Dionicio, L. Cardenas Dionicio and L. Dionicio, 1.955 acres, 458 Kimmon Road, Harmony, $160,000, on March 1.

From WJH LLC to V. Brock, Lot 47 of Rock Gate Estates, 180 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $218,000, on March 2.

From WJH LLC to N. and M. Hosey, Lot 48 of Rock Gate Estates, 174 Four Andrews Road, Harmony, $219,000 on March 3.

MOORESVILLE

From NexJen Home Solutions LLC to Butternut Investments LLC and Wanderlust Capital, Inc., 0.135 acre, metes and bounds, 522 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $75,000, on Feb. 27.

From J. Caras to M. and A. Champagne, Lot 10 of Stonegate, 146 English Ivy Lane, Mooresville, $597,500, on Feb. 27.

From G. and J. Glover and J. Hayes to R. Weisner and M. Valley, Lot 365 of The Farms, 359 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $870,000, on Feb. 27.

From P. and P. and K. and K. Lynaugh to C. and J. Kernes, Lot 53 of The Woodlands, 301 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $242,000, on Feb. 27.

From R. and M. Cooper to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 77 of Foxfield North, 165 Oxford Drive, Mooresville, $401,500, on Feb. 27.

From J. Compton and R. Freeman/AIF to D. Klutzz, metes and bounds, 457 Teeter Road, Mooresville, $53,000, on Feb. 27.

From H. and S. Jones to H. and S. and A. Jones, (Lot 16), 344 Ervin Road, Mooresville, $5,000, on Feb. 27.

From C. and C. and M. and M. Cornelius to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 14A of Cornelius subdivision, 173 Twin Sisters Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Feb. 27.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and R. Quinn, Lot 222 of Gambill Forest, 179 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $438,000, on Feb. 27.

From W. and W. and C. and C. Thompson to K. and G. Mayeux, Lot 3 of Morrison Cove, 193 Castles Gate Drive, Mooresville, $1,238,000, on Feb. 28.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to J. and D. Bowman, Lot 95 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 127 Berkeley Ave., Mooresville, $400,000, on Feb. 28.

From M. Bardill and Speedway Plumbing Inc. to J. and A. Blake, Lot 25 of Underhill Village, 516 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $5,000, on Feb. 28

From G. and G. and J. White to S. and L. Hackenson, Lot 3 of Ivy Ridge, 385 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $832,500, on Feb. 28.

From T. and A. Wilson to A. Baugh and N. Chickering, Lot 22 of The Harbour, 105 Wildiris Lane, Mooresville, $540,000, on Feb. 28.

From W. Coleman to K. McMillan, Lot 12 of Mills Pond, 122 Mills Valley Drive, Mooresville, $306,000, on Feb. 28.

From M. and M. Otero, M. Tryon and A. Otero Jr. to E. Deaton, Lot 6 of Wildwood Acres, 157 Wildwood Acres Circle, Mooresville, $16,000, on Feb. 28.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and M. Cooper, Lot 228 of Gambill Forest, 180 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $432,000, on Feb. 28.

From M. Hutchinson to T. and C. Lockard, Lot 68 of Lakewalk, 163 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $510,000, on Feb. 28.

From D. Gibbs Sr. to NexJen Holdings LLC, three parcels, metes and bounds, 0.155 acre, 0.182 acre and 0.227 acre, 1128 and 1130 Young St., Mooresville and 1201 Morrow St., Mooresville, $74,000, on Feb. 28.

From NexJen Home Solutions LLC to Investcar LLC, three parcels, metes and bounds, 0.155 acre, 0.182 acre and 0.227 acre, 1128 and 1130 Young St., Mooresville and 1201 Morrow St., Mooresville, $90,000, on Feb. 28.

From Investcar LLC to NC County Properties LLC, three parcels, metes and bounds, 0.155 acre, 0.182 acre and 0.227 acre, 1128 and 1130 Young St., Mooresville and 1201 Morrow St., Mooresville, $105,000, on Feb. 28.

From J. Lee and C. and C. Williams to D. Ripatranzone and P. Graves, Lot 23 of Lakewalk, 118 Chase Water Drive, Mooresville, $499,000, on Feb. 28.

From Habitat for Humanity of The Charlotte Region, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-Iredell Habitat for Humanity Inc. to M. Smith, Lot 9 of Burke Crossings, 150 Burke Circle, Mooresville, $237,000, on Feb. 28.

From Opendoor Property J LLC to R. Brantolino and M. Anderson, Lot 278 of Curtis Pond, 145 Alborn Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Feb. 28.

From A. Perry to C. and B. Josey, Lot 454 of Curtis Pond, 116 Gilden Way, Mooresville, $420,000, on Feb. 28.

From Nest Homes, LLC to F. and T Rosenberg, Lots 15 and 14A of Cornelius subdivision, Twin Sisters Lane, Mooresville, $1,487,000, on Feb. 28.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to O. Panov, Lot 159 of Gambill Forest, 202 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $410,000, on Feb. 28.

From Nest Homes, LLC to D. Bergstein, Lot 42 of Indian Hill, 670 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $867,000, on March 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and K. Roland, Lot 156 of Gambill Forest, 208 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $358,000, on March 1.

From D. Young, C. Shrewsbury-Young, C. Shrewsbury Young and C. Young to Habitat for Humanity of The Charlotte Region, Inc., Lot 22 of Burke Crossings, 112 Burke Circle, Mooresville, $265,000, on March 1.

From MMIT Group Fund 2020A LLC. to DMC, LLC., Lot 50 of Diamondhead, 126 Emerald Drive, Mooresville, $875,000, on March 1.

From M. and M. Brodnick to J. and S. Roberts, Lot 10 of Sunset Point at The Harbour, 385 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $1,940,000, on March 1.

From P. Solis, E. Aguilar-Hernandez, E. Aguilar Hernandez and E. Hernandez to M. and M. London, Lot 118 of Linwood Farms, 125 Fontanelle Drive, Mooresville, $395,000, on March 1.

From D. and D. and M. and M. Brady to Z. and D. Petersen, Lot 44 of Templeton Bay, 204 Templeton Bay Drive, Mooresville, $910,000, on March 1.

From R. and A. Mitchell to N. and C. Barkley, Lot 67 of Holiday Harbor, Harbor Pine Road, Mooresville, $37,000, on March 1.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to D. and M. Brady, Lot 203 of Stafford at Langtree, 213 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $525,000, on March 1.

From Ray Development, LLC to Legacy Constructors, LLC, Lot 164 of Davidson Downes, 114 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $90,000, on March 1.

From J. Kopstein to G. Yee-Madera, G. Yee Madera and G. Madera, Lot 50 of The Courtyards at Blume Point, 118 Mercyview Lane, Mooresville, $545,000, on March 2.

From V. and V. and D. and D. Getzloff to N. Russell, Lot 80 of Foxmoor, 506 Lisa Carol Drive, Mooresville, $275,000, on March 2.

From R. Gibson/TR and The Roger Scott Gibson Living Trust to M. Gibson/TR and The Mary Gibson Living Trust, Lot 93 of Shavender’s Bluff, 117 Shavender Drive, Mooresville, $500, on March 2.

From J. Leithold/Exr and T. Upright/Est to E. Perez, E. Joya and E. Escobar Joya, Lot 4 of Wood Hills, 161 Dorothy Lane, Mooresville, $170,000, on March 2.

From Opendoor Property C LLC to C. Taggart, Lot 10 of Windsor Woods, 122 Shining Armor Court, Mooresville, $322,000, on March 2.

From R. and B. Whitlow to Max Properties, LLC, Lot 1 of Mooresville Mill Village, 721 S. Academy St., Mooresville, $95,000, on March 3.

From R. and B. Whitlow to Max Properties, LLC, Lot 11 of Mooresville Mill Village, 321 Lutz Ave., Mooresville, $95,000, on March 3.

From R. and B. Whitlow to Max Properties, LLC, Lot 1 of Mooresville Mill Village Property, 712 S. Academy St., Mooresville, $95,000, on March 3.

From R. and B. Whitlow to Mas Properties, LLC, Lot 3 of Mooresville Mill Village Property, 310 Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $95,000, on March 3.

From R. and R. and B. Whitlow to Max Properties, LLC, Lot 1 of Mooresville Mill Village Property, 321 W. Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $95,000, on March 3.

From B. Spivey and C. Black to L. Condit, Lot 50 of Wellesley East, 155 E. Warfield Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on March 3.

From RMJ Development LLC to A. and R. Yoh, Lot 2 of Mooresville Mill Village, 608 Spruce St., Mooresville, $245,000, on March 3.

From C. and C. and L. Gill to R. Zimprich, Lot 90 of Cherry Grove, 129 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $612,000, on March 3.

From B. Lee and M. Paszek to I. Topping, Lot 11 of Williamsburg Estates, 134 Charleston Drive, Mooresville, $380,000, on March 3.

From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to J. Falter, Lot 61 D of Langtree at Waterfront, 138 Lanyard Drive D, Mooresville, $400,000, on March 3.

From J. and L. Jones and L. and R. Kruse to Carobound Enterprise LLC, Lot 2 of Tall Oaks, 107 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $185,000, on March 3.

From AM Investment Holdings, LLC to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 552 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $222,000, on March 3.

From Investcar, LLC to E. Dickson and J. Cobb, 552 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $238,000, on March 3.

From S. and E. Pavelka to B. Beyer, Lot 30 of Chester Oaks, 111 Hedgewood Drive, Mooresville, $565,000, on March 3.

From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to B. and S Weight, Lot 68 of Woodleaf, 117 Trent Pines Drive, Mooresville, $835,500, on March 3.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to W. Rodgers, Lot 1 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 102 Meadow Pond Lane, Mooresville, $375,000, on March 3.

OLIN

From L. and L. Carver to S. Perez and M. Ferretiz, Lot 3 of Olin Glen, 195 Olin Loop, Olin, $48,000, on Feb. 28.

STATESVILLE

From J. and E and E. Brittian to N. Tucker, Lot 29 of Ambleside, 144 Millstone Drive, Statesville, $285,000, on Feb. 27.

From J. Weicht to S. and E. Khang, Lot 35 of Deer Crossing, 249 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $272,500, on Feb. 27.

From A. Harper and A. Hammons to T. Ashcraft, 0.954 acre, 114 Eaves Lane, Statesville, $30,000, on Feb. 27.

From Whiskey Throttle, LLC to Whiskey Throttle NC, LLC, 68.234 acres, 217 Purebred Drive, Statesville, $1,500,000, on Feb. 27.

From W. Poole to L. and M. Rader, 87 acre, more or less, 144 Green Valley Road, Statesville, $650,000, on Feb. 27.

From J. and B. Hilt to E. O’Keefe, Lot 9 of Augusta Greens, 114 Top Flite Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on Feb. 27.

From T. and T. and T. and T. Watts to LaVG Holdings, LLC, tract one, 0.707 acre; tract two, meets and bounds, parcel A, 0.0145 acre; tract two, parcel B, 0.0145 acre, and tract two, parcel C, 0.0643 acre, 2135 W. Front Street, Statesville and 110 Orbit Road, Statesville, $1,300,000, on Feb. 27.

From K. and R. Messick to K. Civelli, two tracts, Lots 27 and 28 of Alexander’s Knoll, 167 and 173 Alpine Circle, Statesville, $290,000, on Feb. 27.

From Purpose Real Estate Group LLC to B. Jordan and N. Links, .57 acre, more or less, 282 Wood Bridge Road, Statesville, $240,000, on Feb. 27.

From Opendoor Property C LLC to I. and M. Burner, Lots 408-411 of Iredell Heights, 173 Shumaker Drive, Statesville, $194,500, on Feb. 27.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and B. Hilt, Lot 37 of Williams Farm, 181 Charis Lane, Statesville, $455,000, on Feb. 27.

From R. and R. and J. Wilson to 2117 Simonton Rd Properties LLC, Lot 1 of Simonton Park, 2117 Simonton Road, Suite 202, Statesville, $1,300,000, on Feb. 27.

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and D. Damme to D. Patton, metes and bounds, 160 Bost St., Statesville, $101,500, on Feb. 28.

From M. Bardill/Comr, C. and A. and F. and R. and G. and G. and N. Allison, P. Gooden, A. and B. and A. and I. and W. and M. Allison, E. Blount, J. and W. and C. Allison, J. Nesbit, F. Allison Jr., T. Turner, M. Allison, D. Allison/Admr, F. Allison/Est, D. and D. Allison, K. and G. Rivers, E. Brown, W. Chambers, C. Brown, T. Murdock, M. and W. and R. and C. Sharpe, V. and J. Stevenson, R. Dalton, T. Bennett, W. Stevenson Jr., C. Campbell, E. Stevenson, T. Brown, P. and C. and I and C. Sharpe, W. Smith, J. and M. and K. and L. and L. Sharpe, L. Stevenson, S. Sharpe, J. and J. and C. Stevenson, R. and L. and D. and A. and G. and R. and R. Sharpe, R. Rodney, P. Sharpe, J. and R. Stovall, K. and P. and J. Sharpe, A. and R. and R. and S. and S. Geter, J. and F. Sharpe, F. Green, R. Sharpe, E. Green, A. Miller, J. and E. and M. Sharpe, E. Hoover, J. and T. and Y. and A. Sharpe Sr. and A. Sharpe Jr., CIG Financial, LLC, J. Thompson Jr., Joseph Linzy Mobile Home Park, LLC, City of Statesville, Iredell County Board of Education, J. Ritchie, The Independent Savings Plan Company, State of North Carolina, M. Johnson, Regional Finance Corporation of North Carolina and B. Kincaid to W. and A. Lowry, 5 acres, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $42,000, on Feb. 28.

From J. and J. and D. and D. Starrett to W. and S. Sullivan, Lot 21 of Hampton Glen, 115 Hyde Lane, Statesville, $243,500, on Feb. 28.

From Lansing of Statesville, L.L.C. to Statesville Commerce Blvd. LLC, (Lots 26 and 27), 125 Commerce Blvd., Statesville, $2,229,000, on Feb. 28.

From M. and L. Kleinhenz to W. Kleinhenz, two tracts, Lot 2 of Austin Farms Development and metes and bounds, 608 Whittington Place, Statesville, $290,000, on Feb. 28.

From P. and G. Tierney to C. Mervart, Lot 14 of Old Homestead No. 1, 288 Clark Cove Road, Statesville, $1,225,000, on Feb. 28.

From Enclave Sullivan, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 1-3 of Sullivan Fields, 102, 108, 114 and 118 Red Cedar Lane, Statesville, $217,000, on Feb. 28.

From I. and S. Ou to M. Balk, Lots 22 and 23 of Reavis-Tsumas addition to Westover, 713 Winterfield Road, Statesville, $245,000, on Feb. 28.

From R. and P. Summers to P. Stewart Sr., Lot 40 of Woodlawn, 138 Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, $63,000, on Feb. 28.

From William C. Absher Group, LLC to J. and E. Roman, Lot 25 of Henkel-Craig Live Stock Company North Center Street Property, 461 N. Tradd St., Statesville, $121,000, on Feb. 28.

From J. and J. and M. and M. and C. Medlin to A. Italiano and H. Whitten, two tracts, Lots 9-16 of Mammoth Oaks, 3777 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $245,000, on Feb. 28.

From G. and Y. Dougherty and M. Reeves/AIF to M. Dougherty and M. Reeves, Lots 19-22 of WC Kyles Estate, 508 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $2,500, on Feb. 28.

From T. and T. and E. and E. Fox to K. and W Erdmann, two tracts, 2 acres and 6.98 acres, 176 Country Woods Lane, Statesville, $295,000, on March 1.

From P. Weber to Jan 1 Properties, LLC, Lot 3 of Village Point, 159 Village Point Drive, Statesville, $68,000, on March 1.

From J. and J. and A. Graves to R. and D. Barr, Lot 3 of Triple Oaks, 119 Triple Oaks Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on March 1.

From Premier Investments of The Carolinas LLC to J. and A. Graves, Lot 19 of Spring Forest, 177 Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $359,000, on March 1.

From K. and T. and D. Floyd to T. Riddle, Lots 14-16 of North Bellevue, 1307 Knox St., Statesville, $207,000, on March 1.

From C. and C. Livingston and C. and C. Livingtson to T. and J. Tebow, Lot 13 of Park Place, 819 Wood St., Statesville, $188,000, on March 1.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 290, 411, 437, 516 and 521 of Hidden Lakes, 156, 163, 170 and 261 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville and 2495 Andes Drive, Statesville, $386,500, on March 1.

From R. Loveday to L. Blankenship, Lot 8 of Angel Oaks, 167 Angel Oaks Drive, Statesville, $266,000, on March 1.

From J. McLaughlin to T. and T. Elmore, 0.50 acre, Cool Spring Road, Statesville, $4,000, on March 2.

From E. Lugo to W. and K. Fridolfson, Lot 1 of Sunset Village, 178 Loggerhead Road, Statesville, $115,000, on March 2.

From J. and J. Virella to P. Somepalli, Lot 283 of Hidden Lakes, 171 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on March 2.

From Augustine Properties, LLC to A. Manning and M. Herrick, metes and bounds, 1907 Lynnwood Drive, Statesville, $194,000, on March 2.

From Augustine Properties, LLC to S. ad L Kyles and S. Morgan, metes and bounds, 1906 Lynnwood Drive, Statesville, $215,000, on March 2.

From R. and B. Reavis to M & M Properties of Alamance County, LLC, 1.0 acre, tract #1, 1309 N Barkley Road, Statesville, $175,000, on March 2.

From V. Mahaffey to J. and L. Estrada, Lot 21 of Eastgate Estates, 182 Eastgate Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on March 3.

From C. and C. and K. Kolz to Besece Properties, Ltd., Lot 24 of Windemere Island, 310 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $321,000, on March 3.

From P. and I. Sigmon to P. and I. Sigmon, 4.74 acres, 2841 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $400,000, on March 3.

From J. and J. Beaver, C. and D. Williams, V. Buff, V. and V. Dillard and M. Buff to Piedmont Landco, LLC, 32.546 acres, Triplett Road, Statesville, $365,000, on March 3.

From JSK Properties, LLC to Campos Investments, LLC, Lots 139-145 of Woodlawn, 1614 Newton Drive, Statesville, $400,000, on March 3.

From M. Crescencio, M. Martinez and P. Garcia to M. Gambale, Lot 29 of Henkel-Craig Livestock Co., 518 Hickory Drive, Statesville, $175,000, on March 3.

From J. and J. Johnson to M. Chadwick, Lot 66 of Lakewood Estates, 199 Delight Loop, Statesville, $186,000, on March 3.

From A. Holland/Indvl & Exr, A. Holland/Indvl & Exr, R. Holland/Est, M. Holland/Indvl & Exr & AIF, M. Holland/Indvl & Exr & AIF and G. and M. and J. and R. Holland to Cartin Properties, LLP, tracts and parcels, Ledgehill Road, Statesville, $1,250,000, on March 3.

From K. Su and M. Vong to J. and C. O’Neill, Lot 37 of Green Acres, 1914 Cunningham Drive, Statesville, $185,000, on March 3.

From Exemplar Holdings, LLC to McLean SFR Investment, LLC, .18 acre, 903 Jost St., Statesville, $250,000, on March 3.

TROUTMAN

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 138 of Weather’s Creek, 113 Browband St., Troutman, $82,000, on Feb. 28.

From M. McConnell/TR and Michael Edward McConnell Revocable Living Trust Agreement to D. and R. Angel, (Lot 887), 201 Stilllwater Road, Troutman, $360,000, on Feb. 28.

From NVR, Inc. to P. Gomez, Lot 141 of Weather’s Creek, 121 Browband St., Troutman, $372,000, on March 1.

From Windstone Construction Inc. to T. and M. Slater, Lot 18 of Winding Forest, 157 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $625,000, on March 1.

From Onsrud Properties, LLC to Morris Enterprises of Lake Norman, LLC, Lot 10 of The Charles Center, Julian Place, Troutman, $320,000, on March 1.

UNION GROVE

From C. and J. Lunsford to T. and L. Myers, 0.363 acre, Wilkesboro Highway, Union Grove, $3,000, on March 2.