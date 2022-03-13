Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 27-March 5

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 27-March 5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds
TOP FIVE
From Cole MT Statesville NC, LLC to ARG FCSTANC001, LLC, parcel 1, 6.53 acres, 214 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $8,502,000, on March 3.
From E. Merrill/Est, M. Merrill/Exr & Indvl, K. Pullium, S. Merrill and M. Pullium to C. Stout, Lots 13 and 14 of Isle of Pines, 627 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $2,315,000, on Feb. 28.
From A. Healy/Indvl & AIF and J. Healy to B. Scorse, Lot 68 of Anniston, 170 Burnell Place, Davidson, $1,730,000, on March 4.
From H. and S. Stratman to M. and S. and P. Starbuck, Lot 55 of Anniston, 242 Anniston Way, Davidson, $1,655,500, on March 1.
From T. and C. and C. Trefry to T. and V. Sawyer, Lot 853 of The Point, 107 Lightship Drive, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on March 4.
CLEVELAND
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. Sanders, Lot 10 of Hidden Creek, 131 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $324,000, on March 3.
DAVIDSON
From A. Healy/Indvl & AIF and J. Healy to S. Saha/TR, M. Saha/TR and The Saha Family Irrevocable Trust, Lot 67 of Anniston, 174 Burnell Place, Davidson, $175,000, on March 4.
From Greybrook Homes, LLC to B. Knight, Lot 15 of Riverstone at Anniston, 170 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $742,500, on March 4.
HARMONY
From R. and K. Fox to A. and J. Prevette, (Lot 4), 132 Skyview Lake Road, Harmony, $50,000, on Feb. 28.
From P. Barker to KTS Capital, LLC, Lots 41-42 of Rock Gate Estates, 163 and 169 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $17,000, on March 1.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to S. Conner, Lot 37 of Sagefield, 165 Cedarvale Drive, Harmony, $185,000, on March 3.
From K. and K. and L. Snoddy to 4 Futures LLC, Lot 19 of Harmony Country Estates, 153 Tranquility Lane, Harmony, $15,000 on March 3.
From D. McCranie to E.G. Enterprise, Inc., 10.245 acres, Harmony Country Estates, 176 Tranquility Lane, Harmony, $495,000, on March 4.
From B. and B. Tevepaugh to J. Hawley, 0.612 acre, 150 Windmill Court, Harmony, $225,000, on March 4.
MOORESVILLE
From P. Pavuluri and V. Vardineni to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 31 of The Hampshires, 112 Tilton Drive, Mooresville, $384,000, on Feb. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and P. Staley, Lot 67 of Lakewalk, 161 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $457,000, on Feb. 28.
From J. and J. and J. and J. Van Cleve to Caruso Homes on Your Lot Charlotte I, LLC, Lot 2 of Wiggins Walk, Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $95,000, on Feb. 28.
From T. Spears/Indvl & Exr and C. Spears/Est to Cotton Mill Properties, LLC, two tracts, 3.82 acres and 6.84 acres, Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $405,000, on Feb. 28.
From T. and T. Volkmann and K. Eberle to T. Hamilton, Lot 157 of Davidson Pointe, 272 Bridges Farm Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on Feb. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Elliott and C. Leonhardt, Lot 497 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $485,000, on Feb. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to I. and S. McNiff, Lot 501 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $505,000, on Feb. 28.
From W. and L. Christel to S. and H. McCarthy, Lot 56 of Morrison Cove, 120 Greenhill Lane, Mooresville, $690,000, on Feb. 28.
From C. and C. and D. and D. Boyd to L. Ladendorf, Lot 23 of Carol Woods, 139 Louise Drive, Mooresville, $193,000, on Feb. 28.
From M. and T. Miller to J. Roman and M. Ruiz, (Lot 3), 453 Hager Lake Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Feb. 28.
From Northlake Developers, LLC to E. and L. Dudley, Lot 7 of Fishermens Cove, 225 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $865,000, on Feb. 28.
From S. and S. and A. and A. Eaton to SFR Acquisitions 2 LLC, Lot 258 of Curtis Pond, 124 Renville Place, Mooresville, $440,000, on Feb. 28.
From C. and J. Greene to S. Sullivan and J. Loftin, Lot 4 of Burl Acres, 137 Burley Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Feb. 28.
From G. Lomax and J. Martin to K. Tarter/TR, S. Tarter/TR and Kenley A. Tarter and Susa R. Inouye Tarter Joint Property Revocable Trust, tract, metes and bounds, (Lot 169), 192 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $900,000, on Feb. 28.
From E. and J. Metcalf to Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC, Lot 129 Meadows at Coddle Creek, 117 W. Americana Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on Feb. 28.
From V. Morrow to D. Stahl, Lot 7 of Iredell Development, 136 Manor Circle, Mooresville, $245,000, on March 1.
From S. Ray, S. Peterson and P. Ray to J. Crowe, Lot 115 of Lakewalk, 200 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $427,500, on March 1.
From C. and C. Armstrong to D. and T. Pedulla, Lot 44 of Rockridge Point, 112 Rockridge Point Drive, Mooresville, $850,500, on March 1.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and P. Wheeler, Lot 54 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $467,000, on March 1.
From C. Sullivan and M. and W. Riddle to A. and J. Settle, 0.6621 acre, 2179 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $225,000, on March 1.
From Martinray Holdings, LLC to M. and S. Menz, Lot 5 of Patterson Grove, 1063 Patterson Farm Road, Mooresville, $165,000, on March 1.
From Thomas McConnell Family, LLC to J. and R. Martin, 0.17 acre, 244 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $100,000, on March 1.
From JRE Seven, LLC to M. Becerra/TR, L. Becerra/TR and The Hewerra Trust, Lot 313 of Glynwater, 158 Fox Hollow Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on March 1.
From H. and T. and T. Cating to C. Theodossiou and Z. Aylor, Lot 6 of Winslow Bay, 110 Comata Road, Mooresville, $449,000, on March 1.
From S. and F. Valdez to A. and A. Vesely, Lot 52A of Tall Oaks, 197 Devon Forest Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on March 1.
From G. and S. and S. Fairfax to Homes Homes Homes, LLC, (Lot 1520), 254 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $1,065,000, on March 1.
From E. and T. Garcia to FKH SFR Propco I, L.P., Lot 227 of Linwood Farms, 145 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on March 1.
From A. Zelko to Midland Trust Company, Lot 7 of Springfield, 147 Meadow Creek Lane, Mooresville, $140,000, on March 1.
From A. Zelko to J. and D. Medlin, Lot 8 of Springfield, 148 Meadow Creek Lane, Mooresville, $560,000, on March 1.
From B. and S. Larson to D. and A. Miller, Lot 60 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 119 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $412,000, on March 2.
From R. and R. and S. and S. Ormand to Rayna Properties LLC, Lot 249 of Morrison Plantation, 110 Charing Place, Mooresville, $405,000, on March 2.
From J. and A. Schwartz to M. Williams, Lot 380 of The Point, 1670 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $750,000, on March 2.
From K. Looser to J. Conner and D. Vasselin, Lot 6 of Farmdale, 232 Bailey Road, Mooresville, $315,000, on March 2.
From K. and K. and M. Purcell to D. Burrows, Lot 79 of Sunridge Townhomes, 177 Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, $275,000, on March 2.
From M. and M. Lister to Lake Life Real Estate, LLC, 157 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $25,000, on March 2.
From H. and H. and K. and K. Westbrook to J. Anderson/TR, S. Anderson/TR and Anderson Living Trust, Lot 53 of North Shore II, 114 Wynswept Drive, Mooresville, $615,000, on March 2.
From E. and E. and K. and K. Peveler to J. and K. Yurco, Lot 1 of Farmdale, 202 Bailey Road, Mooresville, $265,000, on March 2.
From F. and F. Forcino and K. Slaughter to E. Partida and S. Farnworth, Lot 294 of Commodore Peninsula, 132 Bluewing Lane, Mooresville, $340,000, on March 2.
From C. Freeman to Rock Solid Investment Group LLC, 2.242 acres, 113 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $355,000, on March 2.
From S. Bordeaux to C. and J. Knox Jr., Lot 15 of Cove at Morrison Plantation Townhomes, 105 Burlingame Court, Unit B, Mooresville, $380,000, on March 2.
From D. and V. Russell to D. Fox, Lot 3 of Catalina Place, 111 Catalina Place Drive, Mooresville, $395,000, on March 2.
From A. Klubert to K. and E. Lavin, Lot 27 of White Oaks Acres, 1005 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $325,000, on March 2.
From J2 Investment Properties, LLC to B. Hein, J. Beckwith-Hein, J. Beckwith Hein and J. Hein, Lot 64 of Idlewood Harbor, 322 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $76,000, on March 2.
From R. and R. Touchette to L. and C. Jenkins, Lot 53 of Parkmont, 161 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $370,000, on March 3.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to J. and B. Wilson, Lot 40 of Mills Forest North, 125 Julius Lane, Mooresville, $290,000, on March 3.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to J. Wu and Y. Yang, Lot 101 Kensington Village South, 152 N. Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $415,000, on March 3.
From Rayna Properties LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 265 of Winborne, 131 Winborne Drive, Mooresville, $395,000, on March 3.
From 191 Booker Drive, LLC to Carolinas Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, Lutz Avenue, Mooresville, $50,000, on March 3.
From G. and K. DelValle to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 1 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 102 Meadow Pond Lane, Mooresville, $369,000, on March 3.
From Lakeside Properties of Cornelius LLC to K. Francendese, Lot 1202 of Talbert Townes, 145 Kallie Loop, Mooresville, $295,000, on March 3.
From Future Realty LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 43 of Tall Oaks, 219 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on March 3.
From V. Bhatia and N. Ghai to T. Shaw, Lot 53 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 116 Dellbrook St., Mooresville, $415,000, on March 3.
From R. Atchyuta and S. Ghantasala to S. Govada and V. Yelamanchili, Lot 116 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, Phase 1, 104 S. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $305,000, on March 3.
From A. Stockton to WP RE Ventures 1, LLC, ¼ acre, 436 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $25,000, on March 3.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to FKH SFR Propco J, L.P., Lot 140 of Reed Creek, metes and bounds, 172 Diamond Drive, Mooresville, $327,000, on March 3.
From D. and D. and S. and S. Newell to J. and R. McChesney, metes and bounds, 1036 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $328,000, on March 3.
From Ellis Redevelopment, LLC to R. Kruse, .4467 acre, 246 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $353,000, on March 3.
From L and S. Patalano to C. Paparella, Lot 37 of Red Oaks, 1022 Winterfield Drive, Mooresville, $550,000, on March 4.
From Carolina Precision Construction, Inc. to Chimera Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 1262 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, $275,000, on March 4.
From Adjess Associates 20, LLC to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, Lot 4 of Idlewood Harbor, 118 Waterfowl Lane, Mooresville, $12,000, on March 4.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Little and D. Montrel, Lot 3 of Mercer, Mooresville, $330,000, on March 4.
From M. and M. and M. Lybeck to R. and S. Darraugh, Lot 2 of Davidson Pointe, 107 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $635,000, on March 4.
From R. and L. Smith to UCK ONE, LLC, Lot 3 of Brawley Flats, 120 Pine Meadow Lane, Mooresville, $830,000, on March 4.
From P. Vergara and A. Munoz to PDP Hospitality LLC, Lot 45 of Avalon, 120 Empyrean Loop, Mooresville, $480,500, on March 4.
From J. Lontz and D. Siler to J. Federico, Lot 8 of Pinnacle Shores, 134 Red Brook Lane, Mooresville, $700,000, on March 4.
From Diane D. Masciana Revocable Trust and D. Masciana/TR to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 34 of Cypress Landings Townhomes, 134 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $308,000, on March 4.
From M. and M. and B. Hinson to A. Healey and M. Kaplan, Lot 47 of Stutts Cove, 106 Poinsettia Lane, Mooresville, $575,000, on March 4.
From S. and P. Nimji and N. and S. Panjwani to B. Zheng, Lot 7 of Winslow Bay, 112 Comata Road, Mooresville, $484,000, on March 4.
From Long Bay Rental Holdings, LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 213 of Curtis Pond, 199 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $386,000, on March 4.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to D. and L. and L. Altshuler, metes and bounds, 1.01 acres, Lot 128 of Davidson Downes, 215 Sink Farm Road, Mooresville, $565,000, on March 4.
OLIN
From CMH Homes, Inc. to K. and M. Clark, two tracts, 0.931 acre and 0.461 acre, 192 Con Lee Drive, Olin, $230,000, on March 1.
From R. and L. Myers to G. and K. Tomlin, metes and bounds, 146 Dowell Road, Olin, $120,000, on March 2.
From D. and D. and D. and D. Marin to D. and J. Drake, 1.600 acres, 242 Semper Fidelis Road, Olin, $311,500, on March 3.
STATESVILLE
From P. Crowder to T. Newman, 0.369 acre, 168 Cheryl’s Pass Circle, Statesville, $15,000, on Feb. 28.
From True Homes, LLC to BBN Holdings, LLC, Lot 339 of Hidden Lakes, 158 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $354,000, on Feb. 28
From C. McLaughlin to Opendoor Property Trust I, 1.157 acres, (Lot 2), 117 Lucky Lane, Statesville, $271,500, on Feb. 28.
From D. Coy to N. and J. Ruppe, Lot 11 of The Highlands at Maple Creek, 106 Wildeman Trail, Statesville, $50,000, on Feb. 28.
From K. and K. Clement to L. Vlllafuerte, A. Solis and A. Santibanez Solis, one acre, 253 Buckbee Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Feb. 28.
From ARVM 5, LLC to AMNL Asset Company 2 LLC, Lot 46 of Deer Crossing, 125 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $461,500, on Feb. 28.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Lopez-Bond, M. Lopez Bond, M. Bond, A. Lopez-Bond, A. Lopez Bond and A. Bond, Lot 62 of Larkin, Statesville, $377,000, on Feb. 28.
From J. and J. Hesbon to W. and M. Morales, Lot 22 of Deer Crossing, 156 Deer Haven Drive, Statesville, $275,000, on Feb. 28.
From T. Edwards/Exr, W. Dagenhart/Est and L. and L. Bost to WRGJR Properties, LLC, 0.982 acre, TBD Dagenhart Farm Road, Statesville, $34,000, on Feb. 28.
From Chase DRM LLC and Chase DRM, LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 154 of Tara’s Trace, 2183 Wexford Way, Statesville, $285,000, on March 1.
From T. Foss Jr. and J. Thornley to T. and L. Foss, Lots 10 and 11 of Mountain View Estates, 754 Midway Road, Statesville, $440,000, on March 1.
From L. and L. Glascock to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 129 of Hidden Lakes, 176 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $355,000, on March 1.
From C. Woolard/Exr, J. Woolard Sr./Est and J. Wollard Sr./Est to A. Bailey and H. Gantt, Lot 24 of Beverly Heights, 1617 Museum Road, Statesville, $260,000 on March 1.
From C. and C. and T. Redmond to Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC, Lots 35 and 36 of Unity Heights Development, Jones Street, Statesville, $10,000, on March 1.
From C. and J. Melendez to 5 Ghost Investments, L.L.C., Lot 12 of Statesville Development Company, 4th Street, Statesville, $6,500, on March 1.
From R. Gandy, S. Goodin-Gandy, S. Goodin Gandy and S. Gandy to J. and D. Maier, Lot 5 of Seven Springs, 121 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $325,000, on March 1.
From J. Lockyer to C. Lewis, Unit 812 of Vander Oaks Condominiums, 812 Davie Ave., Statesville, $1,500, on March 1.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to L. Stinson, Lot 14 of Hillndale, 148 Hillndale Lane, Statesville, $198,500, on March 1.
From E. and V. Castillo to O. and E. Igna, Lot 17 of Laurel Cove, 209 Hickory Nut Drive, Statesville, $112,000, on March 1.
From North Carolina West District of the Wesleyan Church, J. Lumston/TR, B. Matherlee/TR, D. Carr/TR and D. Carr/TR to The Living Church of our Lord Jesus Christ, Inc., multiple tracts, (Lots 10-18), 1608 Shelton Ave., Statesville, $190,000, on March 1.
From Inseparable Sisters, LLC to M. McLean, 517 Western Ave., Statesville, $120,000, on March 1.
From C. and R. DeVaughn, T. DeVaughn/Exr & TR, G. DeVaughn/Est, Testamentary Trust of the Estate of Glen Todd DeVaughn, C. DeVaughn/Exr and G. DeVaughn/Est to T. and K. Bunderson, Lot 29 of Castlegate, 156 Greythorn Drive, Statesville, $341,000, on March 1.
From City of Statesville to SBP Realty LLC, two tracts, 22.68 acres and 52.341 acres, Cornflower Road and Business Park Drive, Statesville, $600,000, on March 1.
From T. and S. and C. and C. and D. and D. and S. Haynes, R. and R. and J. Prevette and J. and A. Haynes to J. and A. Haynes, 0.46 acre, more or less, metes and bounds, 590 N. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $20,000, on March 2.
From T. and S. and C. and C. and D. and S. Haynes, R. and R. and J. Prevette and J. and A. and A. Haynes to J. and A. Haynes, 0.54 acre, 594 N. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $20,000, on March 2.
From T. and S. and C. and C. and D. and S. Haynes, R. and R. and J. Prevette and J. and A. and A. Haynes to J. and A. Haynes, 0.46 acres, more or less, metes and bounds, 590 N. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $20,000, on March 2.
From Land Air Group, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Lots 90-91, 93, 98, 104, 109, 111-112, 114, 116, 120 and 173 of Martha’s Ridge, Statesville, $876,000, on March 2.
From WWB Investments, LLC to 945 Monroe Street, LLC, 4.19 acres, 945 Monroe St., Statesville, $450,000 on March 2.
From M. Garcia to Z. Garcia, metes and bounds, 244 Shumaker Drive, Statesville, $165,000, on March 2.
From M. Loftin/TR, Margaret Loftin Living Trust and S. Levan/AIF to City of Statesville, 168 Third Creek Road, Statesville, $1,000, on March 2.
From L. Clark II to N. Portillo, Lot 1 of Belmont, Gay Street, Statesville, $2,000, on March 2.
From M & P Enterprises of Iredell, LLC and M & P Enterprises of Iredell County, LLC to J. and S. Beard, 4305 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $3,000, on March 3.
From D. and D. Carter and M. Carter/Est to C. Carter, Lot 4 of Chipley Park Tsumas-West, Dove Circle, Statesville, $9,500, on March 3.
From Bow Wow Farm, LLC to T. and G. Goodman, 26.563 acres, White Oak Farm Drive, Statesville, $93,000, on March 3.
From T. Anderson-Green, T. Anderson Green and T. and O. Green to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, parcels A, B and C, 0.421 acre, 0.0095 acre and 0.0067 acre, 237 Garfield St., Statesville, $28,000, on March 3.
From K.M.M. to J. McClelland, Lot 12 of Rolling Meadows 107 Green Meadow Lane, Statesville, $165,000, on March 3.
From C. Day and C. and C. Prieser to D. and C. Fishback, Lot 12 of Harbor Pointe, 199 High Lake Drive, Statesville, $1,210,000, on March 3.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 42, Stonebridge, 213 Wolf Creek Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on March 3.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 39 of Mulberry Street Commons, 313 Cloverdale Court, Statesville, $245,000, on March 3.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 38 of Mulberry Street Commons, 307 Cloverdale Court, Statesville, $235,000, on March 3.
From L. Cockerham to L. Tackett Jr., 0.532 acre, 467 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $206,000, on March 3.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Tally and A. Lowrance, Lots 21 and 22 of Dalwan Heights, 2022 and 2028 Sandy Ave., Statesville, $270,000, on March 3.
From Opendoor Property J LLC to J. Heath and R. Cox III, Lot 18 of Oakland Heights, 424 Summit Ave., Statesville, $300,000, on March 3.
From Dependable Development, Inc to HPT Investment Holding, LLC, three tracts, 108.04 acres, Whites Mill Road, Statesville, $1,253,000 on March 3.
From J. and M. and M. Castillo to L. Taubman, 0.796 acres, 111 Buffaloway Road, Statesville, $265,000, on March 3.
From PEEKS, INC. to T. Scott, Lot 2 of Meadow Creek, 3633 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $20,500, on March 4.
From Big Boy Properties LLC to R. Ochoa and J. Portillo, Lots 21-24 of Diamond Hill, McLaughlin Street, Statesville, $65,000, on March 4.
From D. and R. and R. Potts to A. Gomez-Doby, A. Gomez Doby and A. Doby, (Lots 13-16), 322 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $165,000, on March 4.
From BVJ Properties, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 205-206 of Wildwood Park, 164 and 168 Wildwood Loop, Statesville, $79,000, on March 4.
From MGI Props NC 1, LLC to I. Fisher and B. Spano, Lot 35 of Beagle Run, 175 Sams Way, Statesville, $400,000, on March 4.
From Sills Springs Development LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 2 of Powder Springs Creek, 151 Powder Springs Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on March 4.
From R. and R. and H. and H. Redmond to EDB Investment Solutions, LLC, two tracts, Lots 10-12 of Brookemeade, Cambridge Place, Statesville, $45,000, on March 4.
From EDB Investment Solutions, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, two tracts, Lots 10-12 of Brookemeade, Cambridge Place, Statesville, $84,000, on March 4.
From A. Edmiston to T. Manis-Healey, T. Manis Healey and T Healey, Lot 10 of North Statesville Company, 548 N. Center St., Statesville, $180,000, on March 4.
From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 10-12 of Brookmeade, Cambridge Place, Statesville, $112,500 on March 4.
From Lakota Partners, LLC to POP Homes – GSO, LLC, Lot 1 of Jan Joy Acres, 2245 Beauty St., Statesville, $40,000, on March 4.
From H. and S. Bath to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 89 of Martha’s Ridge, 2648 Andes Drive, Statesville, $322,000, on March 4.
TROUTMAN
From R. Moore to A. and T. Giles, Lot 12 of Eastern Heights, 145 Addison Place, Troutman, $287,000, on Feb. 28.
From SKLG Investments, LLC to B. Stewart Jr. and A. Martinez, Lot 59 of Inglewood, 510 Stratford Road, Troutman, $231,500, on Feb. 28.
From J. and J. and J. Alexander to D. and L. Thompson, J. Goforth, and C. and C. and A. Thompson, metes and bounds, Lexus Drive, Troutman, $500, on Feb. 28.
From M. Peace, D. Selvey and M. Peace to B. and T. Selvey, Lot 7 of Eastern Heights, 122 Addison Place, Troutman, $217,000, on Feb. 28.
From A. and E. and E. Whalen to J. Dulin, Lot 77 of Rocky Creek Cove, 214 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $310,000, on Feb. 28.
From E. and W. Flury and M. and K. Carey to R. and T. Labelle, Lots 45 and 46 of Kelly Farmsteads, 153 Fieldhaven Place, Troutman, $425,000, on Feb. 28.
From N. and S. Parker to D. and N. Dickson, Lot 22 of Northwood, 346 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $655,000, on Feb. 28.
From NVR, Inc. to T. and D. Carson, Lot 176 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $338,000, on Feb. 28.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to P. and A. Mravetz, Lot 99 of Sanders Ridge, 156 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $327,500, on Feb. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Giroux Separate Property Trust, Lot 164 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 118 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $419,000, on Feb. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Mull, Lot 146 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 141 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $448,500, on Feb. 28.
From NVR, Inc. to C. Fesperman and C. Gallant, Lot 179 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $334,000, on March 1.
From E. Leatherwood/Est, K. Ipock/Indvl & Exr, K. Ipock/Indvl & Exr, and L. and L. and J. and J. and J. Leatherwood to W. and P. Brendle, metes and bounds, 163 Driftwood Cove Drive, Troutman, $280,000, on March 1.
From S. Christopher and S. Huffman to Nexjen Home Solutions, LLC, Lot 14 of Pheasant Run, 303 Overcash Road, Troutman, $100,000, on March 1.
From True Homes, LLC to L. and R. Sharpe, Lot 46 of Sutters Mill II, 171 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $358,500, on March 1.
From Linda H. Troutman Irrevocable Trust, L. Crater/TR and L. Mills/TR to Kepley-Frank Hardwood Company, Inc., timber deed, 37 acres, Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $153,500, on March 2.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Hadley and R. Valdivia, Lot 123 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 127 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $439,500, on March 4.
From A. and G. Miller to A. and G. and E. and R. and E. and C. Miller, two tracts, 17.769 acres and metes and bounds, 204 Kendall Road, Troutman, $2,000, on March 4.
From J. and J. and D. Kennerly to J2 Land Investments, LLC, Lots 162 and 163 of Inglewood, Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $43,000, on March 4.
UNION GROVE
From J. and W. Jackson and D. Mahoney to J. and S. Watts, two tracts, 66.65 acres and 5.915 acre, 3072 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $430,500, on March 1.