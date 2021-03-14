Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 28-March 6

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 28-March 6. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From J. Kent/Indvl & AIF and K. Kent to J. and D. Cowden, (Lot 104), 146 Keenan Drive, Mooresville, $1,235,000, on March 3.
From W. Williams/Indvl & TR & Exr, A. Belvin/Est, Annie W. Belvin Revocable Trust, A. and J. Smith and M. and H. Stough to S. Bailey, Lot 15 of Lakeview Shores, 260 Lakeshore Drive, Mooresville, $1,101,000, on March 5.
From Timberline to Grandfather Homes, Inc., M. Blankenship Jr./PTNR and M. Blankenship III/PTNR, Lot 4 of The Preserve of Windsor Pointe, 135 Potomac Lane, Mooresville, $998,000, on March 1.
From Tenir LLC to 149-155 Rolling Hills Road, LLC, Lot 3 of Lakeside Park, Rolling Hills Road, Mooresville, $962,000, on March 4.
From T. Gamble to J. and S. Helton, Lot 298 of The Point, 128 Wild Harbor Road, Mooresville, $945,000, on March 1.
CLEVELAND
From D. Isenhour to T. and J. Hess, metes and bounds, 11.003 acres, more or less, 139 Isenhour Farm Lane, Cleveland, $80,000, on March 5.
From G. and J. Chambers to M. Gabel and J. Stanley, Lot 18 of Willow Ridge, 177 Goneaway Lane, Cleveland, $147,500, on March 5.
HAMPTONVILLE
From J. Barron to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., timber deed, 25 acres +/-, Union Grove Road, Hamptonville, $80,000, on March 1.
HARMONY
From J. and J. and P. and P. Overman to W. and A. Garner, 10 acres, 465 Fox Hunter Road, Harmony, $540,000, on March 2.
From T. and L. Hepler to Lake Mountain Farm, LLC, 1.5 acres, 993 Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, $22,000, on March 3.
From T. and T. and G. and G. Hepler to Lake Mountain Farm, LLC, 2.437 acres, 1009 Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, $28,000, on March 5.
MOORESVILLE
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. and J. Jacobs, Lot 202 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 139 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $303,500, on March 1.
From ZIP Properties, Inc. to Constance Holdings, LLC, Unit 101B of Knox Landing Condominiums, 132 Joe Knox Ave., Mooresville, $200,000, on March 1.
From K. Avery and B. Steele to O. and M. Parikh, Lot 227 of Atwater Landing, 149 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $412,000, on March 1.
From A. and A. and I. and I. Miller to N. and T. Miller, Lot 117 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 116 W. Americana Drive, Mooresville, $323,000, on March 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and M. Singer, Lot 106 of Lakewalk, Mooresville, $336,500, on March 1.
From S. Skipper/TR and The Sylvia Shew Coleman Revocable Living Trust to D. Kasdorf, Lot 114 of Glynwater, 124 Misty Arbor Lane, Mooresville, $340,000, on March 1.
From M. and M. and L. and L. Knapp to A. Ravas/TR, T. Ravas/TR and Allen R. Ravas Living Trust, Lot 477 of The Point, 129 Ballston Drive, Mooresville, $872,000, on March 1.
From K. Allgood and K. and J. Pirz to D. and K. Allgood, Lot 60 of The Hampshires, 187 Mott Road, Mooresville, $127,000, on March 1.
From D. and L. and L. Smith to D. and E. Graham, Lot 155 of Tall Oaks, 219 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $220,000, on March 1.
From Creekstone Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 27 and 29 of Creek Stone, 246 and 256 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $150,000, on March 1.
From Sills Springs Development, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 15 and 16 of Sills Creek Plantation, 111 and 117 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $170,000, on March 1.
From G. and A. Honeychuck to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 166 of Linwood Farms, 159 Heywatchis Drive, Mooresville, $289,500, on March 1.
From Lake Norman Pavilion, LLC to Nest Communities, LLC, tracts 6 and 11 Glencoe Lane, Mooresville, $325,000, on March 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to N. Nixon, Lot 104 of Lakewalk, Mooresville, $320,000, on March 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and L. Speller, Lot 69 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $363,500, on March 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and L. Peckham, Lot 260 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 119 Eternal Drive, Mooresville, $317,500, on March 1.
From Bruchs’ Enterprises, LLC to R. and D. Cambria, Lot 147 of Mallard Head Country Club, Mallard Way, Mooresville, $61,000, on March 1.
From D. and D. and A. Dellinger to B. Strange, Lot 5 of Mooresville Mill Village, 615 Spruce St., Mooresville, $115,000, on March 1.
From NVR, Inc. to C. and L. Wininger, Lot 48D of Waterfront at Langtree, 145 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $356,000, on March 1.
From M. Parker/Exr, P. Parker/Est and J. Parker to R. and L. Klinck and I. Costanzo, Lot 4 of Freeze Crossing, 131 Freeze Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $185,000, on March 1.
From D. and D. Peach to K. Triantis, 108 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 413, Mooresville, $230,000, on March 1.
From NVR, Inc. to T. and W. Stamp, Lot 47E of Waterfront at Langtree, 145 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $358,500, on March 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to N. and S. Montano, Lot 200 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 143 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $310,000, on March 1.
From R. and R. and S. and S. Gardner to W. and Z. Merritt, two tracts, 0.16 acre and 1.14 acres, 540 and 544 Ridge Ave., Mooresville, $132,000, on March 1.
From L. and W. Durham to B. and H. Leaton, Lot 5 of Villages at Oak Tree, 109 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $224,000, on March 1.
From Woodward Real Estate, LLC to Miracles Property Management, LLC, Units 2C and 2D of Brawley Commerce Park Condominium, 111 Kilson Drive, Suite 201 and 203, Mooresville, $355,000, on March 2.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and D. Finkbiner, Lot 149 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 111 W. Northstone Road, Mooresville, $378,500, on March 2.
From D. Wight, R. and R. Bennett and H. Wight/Est to P. Lacovara, 1012 Mallard Head Lane, Mooresville, $172,500, on March 2.
From S. and L. Pritchett to S. and B. Turner, Lot 41 of Harbor Cove, 216 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $535,000, on March 2.
From J. and E. and E. Hirt to J. and C. Giszczak, Lot 297 of Curtis Pond, 215 Elba Drive, Mooresville, $295,000, on March 2.
From J. and P. Kendrick to L. and A. Perley, Lot 24 of Indian Hill, 836 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $75,000, on March 2.
From Windward Sailview, LLC to E. Jacinto, (Lot 1), 192 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $22,000, on March 2.
From M. Medrano to A. and R. Rojas, I. Rojas-Orozco, I. Rojas Orozco and I. Orozco, Lot 2 of Cornelius Estates, 112 Sparta Drive, Mooresville, $340,000, on March 2.
From J. and T. Myatt to H. and K. Massett, Lot 90 of Linwood Farms, 230 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $450,000, on March 2.
From P. and S. Dougherty to M. and J. Elliott, (Lot 65), 381 Agnew Road, Mooresville, $554,000, on March 3.
From J. and S. Wright, T. Owens and D. and R. Wall to R. Hetherington and T. Ulrey, two tracts, Lot 15 of Imperial Point, 0.30 acre, 274 Shoreline Loop, Mooresville, $633,000, on March 3.
From Higher Vision Homes, LLC to T. Sotherden, metes and bounds, 235 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $165,000, on March 3.
From V. and P. and P. Iovtchev to I. Ivanov, Lot 12 of Winborne, 175 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $190,000, on March 3.
From M. Bishop/TR and The M.C. Bishop Family Trust to A. and T. Wille, metes and bounds, Lot 9B of Harbor View Sandpiper Point, Sea Trail Drive, Mooresville, $500, on March 3.
From L. Bailey to M. Wright and G. Hollar, Lot 94 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 166 Gresham Lane, Mooresville, $270,500, on March 4.
From H. Goodman and J. Goodman/AIF to H. and R. Goodman, (re-recorded), 1298 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $1,000, on March 4.
From H. Ruddiman and J. Kelley/AIF to R. and L. Ham, Lot 25 of Villages at Oak Tree, 120 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $229,000, on March 4.
From J. and D. Midgett to A. Rollinson, Lots 113 and 113A of Fremont Park, 175 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $226,500, on March 4.
From H. Isenberg to A. Conde, Lot 53 of Waterlynn, 110 Glade Valley Ave., Mooresville, $290,000, on March 4.
From Magnolia Cove, LLC to N. and A. Condeni, Lot 189 of Mallard Head Country Club, 129 Widgeon Lane, Mooresville, $825,000, on March 4.
From L. and E. Stoner to B. Demarco, Lot 39, 104 and 106 Merrin Court, Mooresville, $585,000, on March 4.
From A. and A. Moss to Southern Cottage Corporation, metes and bounds, 129 Sandstone Loop, Mooresville, $38,000, on March 4.
From Purpose Real Estate Group, LLC to T. DeVincke, Lot 1 of Dunbars Woods, 525 Kelly Ave., Mooresville, $255,500, on March 4.
From Ray Development, LLC to G. and L. Gayle, Lot 166 of Davidson Downes, 104 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $131,000, on March 4.
From S. and J. Pope to S. Thompson and G. Oglesby, 1.3 acres, 141 Shepherd Road, Mooresville, $249,000, on March 4.
From C. Naso to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 151 of Glynwater, 140 Glynwater Drive, Mooresville, $301,500, on March 4.
From RKWP, LLC to Russnick Properties, LLC, Lot 4 of Mooresville Mill Village, 207 E. Pressley Ave., Mooresville, $104,000, on March 5.
From P. and P. and M. and M. Poston to J. and E. Hirt, Lot 4 of Red Oaks, 1078 Briarcliff Road, Mooresville, $335,000, on March 5.
From B. Price to J. and K. James, Lot 204 of Byers Creek, 115 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, $412,000, on March 5.
From F. Orlando, F. Barresi and C. Orlando to L. Patterson, Lot 178 of Meeting Street townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 187 Singleton Road, Mooresville, $240,000, on March 5.
From Y. and M. Fisher to J. Dague, Lot 557 of The Farms, 123 Silver Lake Trail, Mooresville, $890,000, on March 5.
From T. and K. and K. Tusing to J. Rocklein and J. Vaughn, two tracts, Lots 11 of Forest Hills and metes and bounds, 331 Cedar St., Mooresville, $162,500, on March 5.
From M. Brown to N. and S. LeBlanc, Lot 134 of Allison Park, 680 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on March 5.
From K. and K. and K. and K. Stewart to J. Koehler and D. Vaught, Lot 76 of Cornelius Estate, 210 Sparta Drive, Mooresville, $295,000, on March 5.
From Vintage Pathways, LLC to Deutsche, LLC, Williamson Professional Center, 478 Williamson Road, Suite E (Unit 205), Mooresville, $148,000, on March 5.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and B. Clark, Lot 276 of Atwater Landing, 182 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $402,000, on March 5.
From W. Treadaway to C. and L. Hoffman, two tracts, Lot 36 of Sherwood Heights and metes and bounds, 521 Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $95,000, on March 5.
From Wellspring Carolina Investments, LLC to True SFR Beta, LLC, 13.238 acres, Pine Street, Mooresville, $320,000, on March 5.
From M. and M. Lukasiuk and O. Kutsan to J. and P. Pless, Lot 26 of Mills Pond, 113 Mills Valley Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on March 5.
From S. Ostrowski to J. and J. Clark, Lot 22 of Ashlyn Creek, 166 Ashlyn Creek Drive, Mooresville, $365,000, on March 5.
From J. Earnhardt Jr./Est, M. Earnhardt/Indvl & Exr, F. Morgner and C. and K. Jones, A. Metzger and G. McIntyre/AIF to M. and M. Sabbagh, Unit N-3, Building 2 of Cove Key Condominium, 103 Cove Key Lane, Mooresville, $935,000, on March 5.
STATESVILLE
From J. Massey/Indvl & Exr and L. McCurdy/AIF to J. Rogers, 11.713 acres- 2818 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville and 13.76 acres, Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $659,500, on March 1.
From J. and T. Thomas to Dream Estates Carolinas, LLC, 0.229 acre, Lot 11 of Country Club Estates, 512 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $60,000, on March 1.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 174-176 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $163,500, on March 1.
From Dixieland, Inc. to L. Shives, Lot 11 of Fifth Creek Estates, 156 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $209,000, on March 1.
From Valdez Construction, LLC to D. Smith, Lots 1-2 of Statesville Development Company, 615 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $82,000, on March 1.
From A. and A. Benfield to Plot Holders LLC, metes and bounds, 251 Beulah Road, Statesville, $65,000, on March 1.
From Plot Holders LLC to Makarios Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 251 Beulah Road, Statesville, $80,000, on March 1.
From N. Mathis to R. Ledford, 0.594 acre, 291 Love Valley Road, Statesville, $20,000, on March 1.
From L. Cornelius to A. Cruz, Lot 35 of Fulton Heights, 1120 Fulton Drive, Statesville, $153,000, on March 1.
From G. and G. and G. and K. Davichik to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 8 of Sharon Trace, 796 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $209,000, on March 1.
From TTB Properties, LLC to Amity Hill, LCID, LLC, 67.90 acres, Bethesda Road, Statesville, $475,500, on March 2.
From M. and E. and E. Stinson to D. Studevent and A. McAlpin, 215 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, $263,000, on March 2.
From K. and K. and E. and E. Pennell and E. Miller to D. and B. Adkins, Lot 73 of Lippard Springs, 109 St. Joseph Court, Statesville, $305,000, on March 2.
From J. Riggs to R. and J. Wilson, Lot 74 of Lakeridge, 368 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $13,000, on March 2.
From True Homes, LLC to L. Fero, Lot 217 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $275,500, on March 2.
From E. and E. and G. Dellinger to C. Stewart, 1.65 acres, TBD Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $38,000, on March 3.
From J. and A. and A. Johnson to G. and S. Tharpe, multiple tracts and parcels, Pisgah Church Road, Statesville, $537,000, on March 3.
From C. and E. Cline to J. Bromley, Lot 9 of Dalwan Heights, 123 Safriet Road, Statesville, $174,000, on March 3.
From D. Jones/TR, D. Jones/TR and The Elizabeth L. Jones Revocable Trust to ELJ II Holdings Limited Partnership, metes and bounds, 75.08 acres, Ford Farm Road, Statesville, $366,000, on March 3.
From NIRAE Properties, LLP to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 9 of Brookemeade, 103 Brookmeade Drive, Statesville, $31,500, on March 3.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to D. and E. Fisher, 1 acre, 143 Congo Road, Statesville, $210,000, on March 3.
From F. and I. Lackey to S. and E. Lambert, 0.81 acre, Ladyslipper Drive, Statesville, $9,000, on March 4.
From R. Belch and L. Grace to C. Feimster and L. Johnson, Lot 189 of Shannon Acres, 3408 Pinehurst Road, Statesville, $354,000, on March 4.
From E. and S. Daunce to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 3 of Casa Grande, 120 Tangent Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on March 4.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to C. Rivera, Lot 3 of Casa Grande, 120 Tangent Drive, Statesville, $34,500, on March 4.
From M. and K. Kerr to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, Lot 51 of Landsdowne, 146 Barbary Drive, Statesville, $109,000, on March 4.
From J. Tsumas to J. and T. Herbermann, Lot 37 of Dogwood Hills, 3132 Meadow Rue Lane, Statesville, $375,000, on March 4.
From BP&P Enterprises, Inc. to C2C Ventures, LLC, tracts metes and bounds, 8.2 acres, more or less, James Farm Road, Statesville and 163 James Farm Road, Statesville, $250,000, on March 4.
From Waycross Holdings LLC to S. Johnson, Lot 34 of Eastfield Estates, 202 N. Toria Drive, Statesville, $267,000, on March 4.
From W. Ketchie to Church and Church Lumber, LLC, timber deed, 32 acres, Carpet Road and Battle Road, Statesville, $149,000, on March 4.
From R. and C. DeRosier to K. and C. Crump, 1.156 acres, Lots 114-115 of River Oaks Landing, Wharf Lane, Statesville, $29,000, on March 5.
From G. and G. and G. and G. Miller to T. and J. Luckey, metes and bounds, two tracts, 1.1277 acres and 3.0771 acres, 122 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $290,000, on March 5.
From O. and F. Hasan to L. Graham, Lots 8 and 9 of Statesville Development Company, 612 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $35,000, on March 5.
From N. Broyhill to G. Ortiz and A. Cobos, Lots 15 and 17 of Saddlebrook, 624 and 632 Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $20,000, on March 5.
From Brancy Properties, LLC to K. Brice, metes and bounds, (Lot 10), 1215 Pearl St., Statesville, $87,000, on March 5.
From T. Jones, T. Chupp and R. and R. and I. Isham to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 14 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 967 Ashland Ave., Statesville, $200,000, on March 5.
STONY POINT
From D. Studevent, A. McAlpin and A. Chaves to J. Ard Jr. and L. Williams, Lot 34 of Cain Road Estates, 110 Burning Lane, Stony Point, $250,000, on March 1.
From R. and R. and E. Fenchel to M. and S. Warren, Lot 3 of Riverwalk, 174 Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $12,000, on March 3.
TROUTMAN
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to S. Crouch, Lot 22 of Windstone Crossing, 166 Windstone Drive, Troutman, $301,000, on March 1.
From K. Houghton and T. Mauney to G. and P. Edwards, Lot 14 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 110 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $550,000, on March 1.
From Sills Springs Development, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 16 of Powder Spring Creek, 148 Powder Spring Drive, Troutman, $70,000, on March 1.
From S. and S. and A. and A. Zuidema to L. Mueller, Lot 90 of Rocky Creek Cove, 201 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $178,000, on March 2.
From D. and D. Pownall to R. and C. Ferris, Lot 15 of Quail Hollow, 155 Quail Haven Drive, Troutman, $375,000, on March 2.
From T. and D. Elledge to T. and L. Martin, Lot 16 of Winding Forest, 143 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $627,000, on March 3.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and B. Whitmire, Lot 8 of Sutter’s Mill, Troutman, $280,500, on March 3.
From P. and A. Haughton to D. Daugherty, Lot 14 of Tremount, 106 Tremount Lane, Troutman, $332,000, on March 3.
From A. and W. Minor, A. and M. Fleming, J. and J. Houpe and J. Thomas to A. Hedley and L. Shadley, (Lot 15), 154 Ruffin Loop, Troutman, $60,000, on March 4.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 59 and 67 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $127,500, on March 4.
From E. Martin to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 240 of Inglewood, 348 West Avenue West, Troutman, $192,000, on March 4.
From Way Development, LLC to MNF III Acquisitions, LLC, Lots 1-4 of North Ave. Village, 333, 337, 341 and 34 North Ave., Troutman, $254,000, on March 5.
From A. and M. and M. Kyker to N. and C. Stone, Lot 132 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 106 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $81,000, on March 5.
From DPG Properties, LLC to K. Livesay, Lot 92 of Meadow Glen, 171 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $27,500, on March 5.
From J. and J. Stull to J. and T. Myatt, 9.001 acres, State Park Road, Troutman, $139,500, on March 5.
From J. and J. Stull to E. Governale, 8.013 acres, State Park Road, Troutman, $80,000, on March 5.