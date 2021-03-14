Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 28-March 6

From K. Houghton and T. Mauney to G. and P. Edwards, Lot 14 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 110 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $550,000, on March 1.

From Sills Springs Development, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 16 of Powder Spring Creek, 148 Powder Spring Drive, Troutman, $70,000, on March 1.

From S. and S. and A. and A. Zuidema to L. Mueller, Lot 90 of Rocky Creek Cove, 201 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $178,000, on March 2.

From D. and D. Pownall to R. and C. Ferris, Lot 15 of Quail Hollow, 155 Quail Haven Drive, Troutman, $375,000, on March 2.

From T. and D. Elledge to T. and L. Martin, Lot 16 of Winding Forest, 143 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $627,000, on March 3.

From True Homes, LLC to R. and B. Whitmire, Lot 8 of Sutter’s Mill, Troutman, $280,500, on March 3.

From P. and A. Haughton to D. Daugherty, Lot 14 of Tremount, 106 Tremount Lane, Troutman, $332,000, on March 3.

From A. and W. Minor, A. and M. Fleming, J. and J. Houpe and J. Thomas to A. Hedley and L. Shadley, (Lot 15), 154 Ruffin Loop, Troutman, $60,000, on March 4.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 59 and 67 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $127,500, on March 4.