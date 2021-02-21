Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 3 and Feb. 7-13

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 3 and Feb. 7-13. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Boyd Lake Properties, RLLP, M. Boyd/PTNR, E. Rader/PTNR, E. Rader/PTNR and R. Boyd/PTNR to LKN Holdings, LLC, 3.648 acres, 173 Sunset Cove Lane, Mooresville, $1,650,000, on Feb. 9.
From ZIP Properties, Inc. to HSUS Investments, LLC, Lot 22 of Lakeside Park, 205 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, $1,225,000, on Feb. 9.
From J. and J. and J. and J. Mueller to J. and J. Scarborough and DHL Investments, LLC, Lots 6 of Idlewood and metes and bounds, 590 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $1,206,000, on Feb. 12.
From Nest Homes, LLC to R. Bertagnolli, Lot 144 of Lakewalk, 137 Little Indian Loop, Mooresville, $1,112,500, on Feb. 11.
From R. and R. and S. Strickland to W. Chen and Y. Lin, (Lot 195), 254 Paradise Peninsula Road, Mooresville, $995,000, on Feb. 10.
MOORESVILLE
From P. and P. Sarver to The Robert & Katrina Murphy Living Trust, (Lot 526), 150 Greyfriars Road, Mooresville, $849,000, on Feb. 8.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Dancy, Lot 107 of Lakewalk, Mooresville, $357,500, on Feb. 8.
From One 11 Renovations, LLC to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., (Lots 1 and 2), 416 Alexander St., Mooresville, $95,000, on Feb. 8.
From O. and O. Benavides and M. and M. Casaverde to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 323 of Linwood Farms, 169 Fontanelle Drive, Mooresville, $265,000, on Feb. 8.
From M. Keyes to B. Selkowitz and L. Russell, Lot 10 of Churchhill Estates, 133 Secretariat Lane, Mooresville, $390,000, on Feb. 8.
From A. Mehlmann to C. Van Der Schoot, M. Van Der Schoot-Dijkstra, M. Van Der Schoot Dijkstra and M. Dijkstra, Lot 4 of Vista Bluff, 143 Vista Bluff Lane, Mooresville, $479,000, on Feb. 8.
From J. and M. Schmidt to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 25 of Muirfield, 109 Swift Creek Lane, Mooresville, $356,000, on Feb. 8.
From J. and N. Sanders to B. and R. Hawkins, Lots of Cove View Park, 152 Cove View Drive, Mooresville, $220,000, on Feb. 8.
From C. and C. Poteat to F. Beltran and K. Brennan, 0.444 acre, 158 Foursquare Road, Mooresville, $139,000, on Feb. 8.
From B. and M. Kenyon to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, Lots 15 and p/o Lot 16 of Eastern Heights, 0.44 acre, 150 Elm St., Mooresville, $105,000, on Feb. 9.
From Smoky Mountain Equity LLC to RTR Homes, Inc., 0.44 acre, Lots 15 and p/o Lot 16 of Eastern Heights, 0.44 acre, 150 Elm St., Mooresville, $130,000, on Feb. 9.
From F. and F. Wright to T. and K. Ammons, 0.98 acre, 225 Little Creek Road, Mooresville, $55,000, on Feb. 9.
From Redline Properties, LLC to Blue Chair Properties, LLC, Lots 232 and 233 of Commodore Peninsula, 182 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $290,000, on Feb. 9.
From J. Mathews to T. Eagle, Lot 228 of Morrison Plantation, 146 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $262,000, on Feb. 9.
From R. and M. Kehe to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 26 of Davidson Downes, 184 Canterbury Place Road, Mooresville, $472,500, on Feb. 9.
From L. and C. Rosol to L. Brown, Lot 53 of Gibbs Cove, 182 S. Gibbs Road, Mooresville, $315,000, on Feb. 9.
From B. and B. and C. Carter to Tungsten Group, LLC, Lot 22 of Morrison Plantation, 343 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $379,000, on Feb. 9.
From Carolina Wild 1, LLC to A + N Real Estate, L.L.C., Talbert Pointe Business Park Condominium #6 Unit 101, 171 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville, $811,500, on Feb. 9.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to C. D’Ambra, Lot 160 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 205 Caversham Drive, Mooresville, $271,000, on Feb. 9.
From Carolina Wild 1, LLC to 171 Unit 102 Byers Creek Property, LLC, Talbert Pointe Business Park Condominium #6 Unit 102, 171 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville, $664,000, on Feb. 9.
From L. and C. Garcia and C. Michel to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 109 of Brantley Place, 106 Daventry Place, Mooresville, $242,000, on Feb. 10.
From S. Craven to FMC Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, $80,000, on Feb. 10.
From R. and J. Dierker to B. and M. Summers, 0.341 acre, PT Lot 18 of Lake Norman Bonanza, 171 Ponderosa Circle, Mooresville, $80,000, on Feb. 10.
From E. Bjerke Jr. and C. Constantino to K. Lee, Lot 40 of Winslow Bay, 148 Foxtail Drive, Mooresville, $313,000, on Feb. 10.
From F. and M. and M. Iler to J. Perkel and Y. Valle, Lot 42 of Templeton Bay, 209 Templeton Bay Drive, Mooresville, $655,000, on Feb. 10.
From Midland Trust Company/Cust to J. and J. Ashton, Lot 11 of White Oak Acres, 1326 Bellingham Drive, Mooresville, $240,000, on Feb. 10.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. Alger, Lot 9 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $291,500, on Feb. 10.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to J. Kendrick, Lot 37 of Byers Creek, 130 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $342,500, on Feb. 10.
From B. and L. Earnhardt to A. and A. Puglia, Lot 39 of Ashlyn Creek, 167 Ashlyn Creek Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on Feb. 10.
From B. Patterson to Atmore Properties, LLC, Lot 29 of Bridgeport, 103 Claremont Way, Mooresville, $236,000, on Feb. 10.
From B. and N. and N. Stevens to C. Meng, (Lot 108), 123 Christy Lane, Mooresville, $750,000, on Feb. 10.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and N. Welty, Lot 324 of Atwater Landing, 177 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $386,000, on Feb. 10.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to N. Zhou, Lot 35 of Byers Creek, 126 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $358,000, on Feb. 10.
From N. Hopper to S. and S. Hoglund, Lot 2 of Yacht Cove, 243 Yacht Road, Mooresville, $510,000, on Feb. 10.
From S. Collins to J. and T. Sweeney, Lot 6 of Lake Hills Estates, 103 Cabana Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on Feb. 11.
From R. Walker to M. and M. Krippene, Lot 65of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 186 Gresham Lane, Mooresville, $272,000, on Feb. 11.
From C. and C. Malenfant to V. Arrigo/TR, J. Arrigo and Victor P. Arrigo and Janeen B. Arrigo Family Trust, Lot 1 of Pine Isle, 132 High Sail Court, Mooresville, $647,000, on Feb. 11.
From C. Lafon and L. Simms to R. Walker, Lot 50 of Winslow Bay, 121 Foxtail Drive, Mooresville, $288,000, on Feb. 12.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and K. Wilsey, Lot 3 of Sills Creek Plantation, 122 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $520,000, on Feb. 12.
From R. and J. and J. Powell to Adjess Associates 20, LLC and Nexgen Holdings 20, LLC, Lot 103 of Cedarcroft Development, 420 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $182,500, on Feb. 12.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to M. Scotto-Lavino, M. Scotto Lavino, M. Lavino, K. Scotto-Lavino, K. Scotto Lavino and K. Lavino, Lot 26 of Byers Creek, 136 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $355,000, on Feb. 12.
From J. and S. Hatfield to K. and K. Stewart, Lots 14-15 of Kerri Plantation, 140 and 144 Savannah Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $600,000, on Feb. 12.
From R. Meier/Indvl & Exr, Y. Sobel/Est, D. Meier and J. and J. Sobel to W. Reybold and A. Sack, Lot 58 of Byers Creek, 146 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on Feb. 11.
From S. and W. Hornsby to Old Squaw, LLC, Lot 4 of Devonshire, 290 Blume Road, Mooresville, $536,000, on Feb. 12.
From The Lake Norman Preservation and Conservation Land Trust and B. McMurray/TR to G. and C. Neidigh, two tracts, Lot 8 of Woodland Hills, 0.047 acre, 534 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $926,000, on Feb. 12.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to J. and C. Sponseller, Lot 12 of Robinson Ridge, 118 Hillside Cove Court, Mooresville, $795,000, on Feb. 12.
From Trails End Real Estate, LLC to J. and S. Pipala, Lot 6 of Meadows Place, 832 Patterson Farm Road, Mooresville, $530,500, on Feb. 12.
From C. and A. Travers to N. Rogozhin and L. Sokil, Lot 146 of Mallard Head Country Club, Mooresville, $35,500, on Feb. 12.
From G. Wallwork Jr. to P&G Bros Investment LLC, lots, 146 Foursquare Road, Mooresville, $28,500, on Feb. 12.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to E. Lodwick, Lot 122 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 166 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $301,000, on Feb. 12.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to H. and M. Solis, Lot 24 of Byers Creek, 132 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $365,600, on Feb. 12.
OLIN
From 1st Choice Housing, Inc. to V. McIntyre and R. Hakes, Lot 11 of Heathstead, 204 Canfield Drive, Olin, $121,000, on Feb. 12.
STATESVILLE
From J. and J. and B. and B. Dunn to WRGJR Properties LLC, 3.230 acres, 113 Clements Road, Statesville, $64,000, on Feb. 3.
From WRGJR Properties LLC to J. Dunn/TR and John Thomas Dunn Sr. Revocable Living Trust, Lot 83 of Dalwan Heights, 1914 Council Ave., Statesville, $169,000, on Feb. 3.
From G. and G. Roberts to J. and E. Walker, Lot 31 of Greenbriar Farms, 412 Gaston Court, Statesville, $292,000, on Feb. 8.
From L. and P. Hopper, K. and A. Misenheimer and A. and C. Tsolis to R. and J. Sherrill and R. and J. Kilby, two tracts, 35.63 acres and 0.99 acre, 331 N. Shady Rest Road, Statesville, $330,000, on Feb. 8.
From T. and M. and J. Mendoza to N. and A. Marker, multiple tracts and parcels, 179 Cyprus Lane, Statesville, $150,000, on Feb. 8.
From C. and C. and C. Cook to R. Thompson and Z. Mayberry, Lots 16 and 18 of Cross Creek, 133 Cross Creek Drive, Statesville, $305,000, on Feb. 8.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Nida, Lot 207 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $255,500, on Feb. 8.
From J. and J. Dickens to B. McCoy, Lot 9 of Meadow-View Estates, 610 Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, $204,000, on Feb. 8.
From H. Pal and S. and A. Mutpur to G. and T. Moreno, Lots 81-83 of Rayon Park, 2015 Gagner St., Statesville, $35,000, on Feb. 8.
From K. and C. Percy and K. and R. Osborne to D. Karow, (Lots 59-64) and 0.244 acre, 311 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $146,000, on Feb. 8.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 173 and 179 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $109,000, on Feb. 9.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $218,000, on Feb. 9.
From J. Fletcher III/TR and R. Carson to S. Lehew III, 1.347 acres, 211 Nixon Road, Statesville, $133,000, on Feb. 9.
From M. Thomas, E. Glynn/AIF and A. Scheld to Parlier Development Company, Lot 26 of Valley Stream Park, 135 Rosemary Lane, Statesville, $126,000, on Feb. 9.
From T. and B. and B. Schulze to C. and G. Morrison, two tracts, Lots 10 and 95 of Berkshire Hills, 623 Greenway Drive, Statesville, $259,000, on Feb. 9.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to M. Millsaps, 1 acre, 171 Blackwelder Road, Statesville, $244,500, on Feb. 9.
From R. and R. Williams Jr. to J. Collins and B. Hagerman, 1.144 acres, 157 Carl Austin Road, Statesville, $176,000, on Feb. 9.
From Draughn and Dunaway Properties LLC to A. Hedley and L. Shadley, Lot 9 of Woodlawn, 523 Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on Feb. 9.
From A. Hawley to T. and A. Urquilla, two tracts, 0.599 acre and 0.631 acre, 1720 Bristol Road, Statesville, $67,500, on Feb. 9.
From J. and L. Bromley to S. and J. Albright, two tracts, Lot 8 of Stewart Court, 1.98 acres, Stewart St., Statesville, $8,000, on Feb. 9.
From R. England to A. Chuhran, two tracts, 2282 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $156,000, on Feb. 9.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to J. and S. Renninger, Lot 7 of Castlegate, 130 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $285,000, on Feb. 10.
From Blackburn Enterprises Unlimited, LLC to S. and B. Lonca, Lot 2 of Buffalo Creek, 133 Buffalo Creek Drive, Statesville, $30,000, on Feb. 10.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 28 and 34 of Larkin, Statesville, $141,500, on Feb. 10.
From B. Isereau to B. Davis, Lot 71 of Green Acres, 1704 Hazelwood Drive, Statesville, $120,000, on Feb. 11.
From True Homes, LLC to T. and K. Kett, Lot 24 of Larkin, Statesville, $359,000, on Feb. 11.
From D Squared Building Solutions, LLC to J. and K. Lindeman, Lot 71 of Donsdale, 232 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on Feb. 11.
From J. and J. Crawford to J. Winebarger, Lot 4 of West View Terrace, 819 Candy Drive, Statesville, $67,000, on Feb. 11.
From E. and J. Garcia to G. Fox and D. Segraves, Lot 13 of Kyles Wood, 114 Pinkney Lane, Statesville, $218,000, on Feb. 11.
From C. and C. Young and R. Haman to G. Zapata and E. Lemmon, Lot 18 of Cloverdale, 513 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $243,000, on Feb. 12.
From C. and R. Hart to Gordon Recyclers, Inc., metes and bounds, 1132 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $130,000, on Feb. 12.
From T. and C. Marlow to P. Bellamy, (Lots 96-98), 417 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $170,000, on Feb. 12.
From J. and J. and K. Tsumas to C. Maness, Lot 3 of Shannon Acres, 3120 E. Broad St., Statesville, $187,000, on Feb. 21.
From A. and D. Kellams and S. and T. Byers to A. Gettys, metes and bounds, 937 Radio Road, Statesville, $158,000, on Feb. 12.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to L. Larrea, Lot 30 of Sharon Trace, 171 Falling Creek Drive, Statesville, $253,000, on Feb. 12.
From J. and K. Lindeman to K. and L. Krebsbach, Lots 36-37 of Sherwood Forest, 183 Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, $155,500, on Feb. 12.
From T. and L. McCurdy, R. Morrison, L. Braddy and P. and P. and G. Stringer to C. and J. and J. Nichols, Lot 25 of Tranquility, 768 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $125,000, on Feb. 12.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to W. and J. Beckham, Lot 45 of Northlake, 133 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $303,000, on Feb. 12.
From D. and E. and E. Carter to G. and B. McComb, Lot 63 of Meadow-View Estates, 190 Dellinger Drive, Statesville, $192,000, on Feb. 12.
From K. McCachern, K. Robinson and M. McCachern to J. Kachmar and S. Valent, Lots 1 and 2 of Brittain Lumber Company, 271 Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, $197,000, on Feb. 12.
From D. and D. and F. Rives to CMH Homes, Inc., 1.003 acres, TBD Westglow Road, Statesville, $16,000, on Feb. 12.
From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to CMH Homes, Inc., (Lot 36), Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $15,000, on Feb. 12.
TROUTMAN
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 10, 63 and 186 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $191,000, on Feb. 9.
From T. Gagliano to T. Salvadori, Lot 136 of Meadow Glen, 123 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $255,000, on Feb. 9.
From R11 Company, L.L.C. to Way Development, LLC, Lots 1-4 of North Ave. Village, North Avenue, Troutman, $200,000, on Feb. 11.
From J. Krauss to T. and D. Wieberg, Lot 5 of Lakeway Estates, 179 Roundstone Road, Troutman, $63,500, on Feb. 11.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and L. Vera, Lot 106 of Sanders Ridge, 130 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $311,500, on Feb. 11.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. and N. Carrasco, Lot 110 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 123 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $322,500, on Feb. 11.
UNION GROVE
From K. Childers to J. and C. Trivette, 3 acres, Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $15,000, on Feb. 9.