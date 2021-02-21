Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 3 and Feb. 7-13

From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to CMH Homes, Inc., (Lot 36), Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $15,000, on Feb. 12.

TROUTMAN

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 10, 63 and 186 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $191,000, on Feb. 9.

From T. Gagliano to T. Salvadori, Lot 136 of Meadow Glen, 123 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $255,000, on Feb. 9.

From R11 Company, L.L.C. to Way Development, LLC, Lots 1-4 of North Ave. Village, North Avenue, Troutman, $200,000, on Feb. 11.

From J. Krauss to T. and D. Wieberg, Lot 5 of Lakeway Estates, 179 Roundstone Road, Troutman, $63,500, on Feb. 11.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and L. Vera, Lot 106 of Sanders Ridge, 130 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $311,500, on Feb. 11.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. and N. Carrasco, Lot 110 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 123 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $322,500, on Feb. 11.

UNION GROVE

From K. Childers to J. and C. Trivette, 3 acres, Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $15,000, on Feb. 9.