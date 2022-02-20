Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 5-12

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 75, 85 and 153-154 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $254,500, on Feb. 7.

From SKLG Investments, LLC to A. Simpson, Lot 132-A of Inglewood, 220 Downing St., Troutman, $210,000, on Feb. 7.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 126 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $81,000, on Feb. 7.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to E. and C. Pattison, Lot 16 of Perry Heights, 158 Levo Drive, Troutman, $285,000, on Feb. 8.

From True Homes, LLC to E. and M. Moore, Lot 42 of Sutters Mill II, 174 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $360,000, on Feb. 8.

From True Homes, LLC to S. Kumar/TR, K. Sinha/TR and The Real Estate Holding Trust, Lot 50 of Sutters Mill II, 161 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $325,000, on Feb. 8.

From True Homes, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 40 of Sutters Mill II, 170 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $351,500, on Feb. 9.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 125, 18 and 192 of Weathers Creek Troutman, $243,000, on Feb. 9.