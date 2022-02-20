Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 5-12

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 5-12. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to AG EHC II (LEN) Multi State 1, LLC, 86.60 acres, Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $6,020,000, on Feb. 8.
From V. Bhaskar and M. Gulati to V. Dailey/TR, Vincent M. Dailey, Jr. Revocable Trust, J. Dailey/TR and Jeanne Dailey Revocable Trust, Lot 52 of Wildlife Bay, 180 Eagle Chase Lane, Troutman, $2,650,000, on Feb. 7.
From Trunorth Homes, LLC to Nest Communities, LLC, three tracts, 1.112 acres, 1.352 acres and 37.575 acres, 396, 406 and 416 Winecoff Street, Troutman, $2,300,000, on Feb. 9.
From S. Arnold to R. Pierpont, (Lot 107), 110 Seneca Place, Mooresville, $1,750,000, on Feb. 7.
From J. and J. Waide to B. and J. Palm, Lot 1032 of Sconset Village at the Point, 154 Hopkinton Drive, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on Feb. 7.
DAVIDSON
From Queen City Property Builders, LLC and Queen City Property Buyers, LLC to Claymire, LLC and JBL Estates, LLC, metes and bounds, 1760 Shearers Road, Davidson, $120,000, on Feb. 9.
From G. and M. and M. Parker to L. O’Connell and S. O’Hara, Lot 7 of Riverstone at Anniston, 165 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $845,000, on Feb. 11.
HARMONY
From J. Travis and P. Bradley to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., timber deed, 77 +/- acres, Noel Road, Harmony, $343,000, on Feb. 8.
From K. and K. Bell and A. Brown to RBR Development, LLC, 1.586 acres, 773 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $20,000, on Feb. 9.
From J. and A. Hilbert to T. and E. Irving, 10.164 acres, 360 Kinder Road, Harmony, $120,000, on Feb. 9.
From R. Josey to K. Josey, 3.828 acres, 2699 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $118,000, on Feb. 9.
From V. Andrews/Admr, W. Bush/Est, C. and J. and C. Bush, C. Berry, J. and C. Bush and E. and W. Eaton to M. Johnson, two parcels, metes and bounds, Tomlin Road, Harmony, $14,000, on Feb. 11.
MOORESVILLE
From D. and G. Holmes to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 1 of Norman Woods, 371 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $419,500, on Feb. 7.
From E. Hernandez and P. Solis to Investcar, LLC, two tracts, .96 acre and metes and bounds, 529 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $82,000, on Feb. 7.
From Investcar, LLC to GB Real Estate and Construction and Truland Investments, LLC, two tracts, .96 acre and metes and bounds, 529 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $90,000, on Feb. 7.
From R. and D. Hooper to J. and K. Cleary, Lot 4 of Mooresville Mill Village, 503 S. Broad St., Mooresville, $265,000, on Feb. 7.
From M. Salerno to C. and A. Early, Lot 415 of The Farms, 125 Ewart Place, Mooresville, $903,000, on Feb. 7.
From D. and C. Ellis to G. Hill, Lot 68 of Holiday Harbor, 109 Holiday Pine Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on Feb. 7.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 1051 of Woodburn Crossing, 149 Marakery Road, Mooresville, $238,000, on Feb. 8.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Smith, Lot 81 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $389,500, on Feb. 8.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to M. and C. Greenberg, Lot 128 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 109 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $411,500, on Feb. 8.
From C. and C. and M. Cornelius to Didio Development Group, LLC, 14.448 acres, Didio Circle, Mooresville, $750,000, on Feb. 8.
From M. Hrobak and T. Carosella to C. Perdue, Lot 86 of Linwood Farms, 103 Hawleyville Lane, Mooresville, $486,000, on Feb. 9.
From M. Smith and R. Goodwin to B. Cook, T. Herbenar-Cook, T. Herbenar Cook and T. Cook, Lot 9 of Beacon Pointe II, 347 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $680,000, on Feb. 9.
From S. and T. Carmichael to Highland Partners Group Inc., Lot 120 of Atwater Landing, 111 Sweet Leaf Lane, Mooresville, $574,000, on Feb. 9.
From M. McConnell and R. Williams/AIF to BST IRA, LLC, Lot 114 of Tall Oaks, 144 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $180,000, on Feb. 9.
From M. and M. Shiah and M. Carberry to Rayna Properties LLC, Lot 265 of Winborne, 131 Winborne Drive, Mooresville, $370,000, on Feb. 9.
From M. and J. Greene, L. and M. Smilowitz, J. Robinson/Indvl & Exr, J. and J. Robinson, E. Ebert/Est and E. Greene/Est to J. and K. Spicer, Lot 12 of White Oaks Acres, 1238 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $262,000, on Feb. 9.
From J. and J. Hogue to S. MacMullen, Lot 9 of Freeze Crossing, 167 Freeze Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $90,000, on Feb. 9.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to C. Martin, Lot 2 of Helmsman Homes LLC, 437 Bell St., Mooresville, $222,000, on Feb. 9.
From J. McCann Jr. to The John Thomas McCann, Jr. Revocable Trust, Lot 85 of Brookhaven, 123 Lynch Circle, Mooresville, $5,000, on Feb. 10.
From S. Lucy to TCQB Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 3 of Cross Meadow, 239 Cross Meadow Lane, Mooresville, $172,000, on Feb. 10.
From E. Huthmacher to B. and R. Sorce, Lot 106 of The Hampshires, 117 Peterborough Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on Feb. 10.
From K. Gregory to G. and K. Kerry, metes and bounds, Stump Hill Trail, Mooresville, $5,000, on Feb. 10.
From R. and R. and I. and I. Kraus to J. Balsamo, (Lot 49), 604 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on Feb. 10.
From T. and S. and S. Hill to M. and T. Castro, .68 acre, Lot 174 of Mallard Head Country Club, 309 Mallard Way, Mooresville, $675,000, on Feb. 10.
From D. and J. Colley and J. Layfield to B. and V. Culberson, (Lot 3), 703 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $525,000, on Feb. 10.
From Opendoor Property C, LLC to S. and B. Basford, Lot 144 of Harbor Cove, 104 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $475,000 on Feb. 10.
From C. and C. and M. Cornelius to C. and M. Blackwelder, 1.120 acres, 252 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $200,000, on Feb. 10.
From A. and J. Hermida to J. Ramirez and P. Bravo, Lot 104 of Parkmont, 104 Lassen Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on Feb. 10.
From S. Goodrich/TR, S. Goodrich/TR, K. Goodrich/TR, Steve R. Goodrich and Katherine L. Goodrich Revocable Living Trust and The Steven R. Goodrich and Katherine L. Goodrich Revocable Living Trust to D. Johnson, Lot 37 of Bridgeport, 118 Lakewood Circle Drive, Mooresville, $565,000, on Feb. 10.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to H. and B. Long, Lot 65 of Lakewalk, 155 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $449,000, on Feb. 10.
From Orchard Property III, LLC to A. and G. Young, Lot 32 of Muirfield, 161 Swift Creek Lane, Mooresville, $451,000, on Feb. 10.
From D. and E. Ludwig and E. Edelen to Z. and N. Argueta, Lot 11 of Greenbay Forest, 211 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on Feb. 11.
From A. Martin and T. Torrence to Opendoor Property Trust 1, Lot 136 of Curtis Pond, 107 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $275,000, on Feb. 11.
From NVR, Inc. to J. Mace, Lot 67A of Langtree at Waterfront, 108 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $374,500, on Feb. 11.
From R. and R. and C. Roberts to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 152 of Curtis Pond, 143 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $319,000, on Feb. 11.
From G. and A. Woolard to F. and S. Jenkins, Lot 110 of Morrison Plantation, 177 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $508,000, on Feb. 11.
From Opendoor Property J LLC to Resicap North Carolina Owner II LLC, Lot 26 of Harris Crossing, 103 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on Feb. 11.
From M. and H. Gantz to Bluerock Home Buyers LLC, two tracts, 1 acre and metes and bounds, 142 and 149 Reid Black Lane, Mooresville, $110,000, on Feb. 11.
From Bluerock Home Buyers, LLC to McBro LLC, two tracts, 1 acre and metes and bounds, 142 and 149 Reid Black Lane, Mooresville, $150,000, on Feb. 11.
From J. and J. Quarterman to G. Bento and A. Meierfeld, Lot 4 of Lakeside Farm, 123 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $506,000, on Feb. 11.
From F. and J. and G. and G. and F. Shinn to Shinnville Farms Development Partners, LLC, two tracts, 26.556 acres and 2.786 acres, Shinnville Road and Weathers Creek Road, Mooresville, $875,000, on Feb. 11.
From Timberline to Thomas Nojunas and Tina L. Towers Revocable Trust, 0.292 acres, Barnette Point Lane, Mooresville, $36,500, on Feb. 11.
From J. Hamilton/Indvl & TR, T. Collins/Est, Andrew Brian Collins Special Needs Trust and C. Collins/Indvl & TR to A. and C. Woolford, Lot 41 of Kings Landing, 105 Castle Bay Court, Mooresville, $677,000, on Feb. 11.
OLIN
From G. Loggins to R. and B. Holland, 1 acre, 160 Leota Lane, Olin, $20,000 on Feb. 11.
From P. and G. McConnell to Oak Acres, LLC, 6.29 acres, 624 Sloans Mill Road, Olin, $80,000, on Feb. 11.
From P. and G. McConnell to Oak Acres, LLC, 0.74 acre, 606 Sloans Mill Road, Olin, $70,000, on Feb. 11.
STATESVILLE
From J. and L. and J. and B. Scott and C. Marlowe to E. and A. Wright, one acre, 107 Bridle Lane, Statesville, $21,000, on Feb. 7.
From W. Johnson to P. Richard, 2.664 acres, 3114 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $230,000, on Feb. 7.
From L. Sipe to J. and W. Myers, Lot 19 of Oakland Heights, 485 Summit Ave., Statesville, $150,000 on Feb. 7.
From Flying C. Ranch Properties, LLC and Flying C Ranch Properties, LLC to Love Valley Ventures, Inc., Lots 17-20 of Love Valley Business, 174 Henry Martin Trail, Statesville, $50,000, on Feb. 7.
From J. Swearengin, W. Gerardi/AIF and W. Gerardi/AIF to FKH SFR Propco I, L.P., Lot 34 of Fulton Heights, 607 Carolina Ave. South, Statesville, $315,000, on Feb. 7.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 70 of Larkin, Statesville, $71,000, on Feb. 7.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 393 and 406 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $164,500, on Feb. 7.
From D. Flores and C. and C. Rodas to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 20, 1707 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $42,000, on Feb. 7.
From Investcar, LLC to Geoff Stafford Inc., metes and bounds, Lot 20, 1707 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $60,000, on Feb. 7.
From E. Mullins and V. Tabor to R. Neilson, Lot 11 of Saddlebrook, 652 Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $16,000, on Feb. 7.
From E. Rossen to Eileen R. Rossen Irrevocable Trust, Lot 87 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 112 Caribou Drive, Statesville, $271,000, on Feb. 7.
From True Homes, LLC to B. Lam, Lot 1 of Mercer, Mooresville, $309,000, on Feb. 7.
From J. and J. and M. White to Princeton Asset Management, LLLP, metes and bounds, E. Water St., Statesville, $170,000, on Feb. 7.
From T. and D. Venerable to Investcar, LLC, 357 Brevard Street, Statesville, $113,000, on Feb. 7.
From Investcar, LLC to Purpose Real Estate Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 357 Brevard St., Statesville, $125,000, on Feb. 7.
From F. and D. and D. Muntz to J. and J. Blair, multiple tracts, 143 N. Elm St., Statesville, $175,000, on Feb. 7.
From B. and B. and S. George to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 244 N. Race St., Statesville, $118,000, on Feb. 8.
From Investcar, LLC to Liberty One Realty LLC, metes and bounds, 244 N. Race St., Statesville, $158,000, on Feb. 8.
From G. and G. and G. Stokes to City of Statesville, metes and bounds, 133 Eldorado Drive, Statesville, $14,000, on Feb. 8.
From B. Foster/Est, J. Stone/Admr, D. and D. Sloan and R. and L. and C. and M. Moore to I. Lewin, Lots 180-184 of Trinity Acres, 206 Persimmon Circle, Statesville, $150,000, on Feb. 8.
From C. Scott to R11 Company, LLC, Lots 1-3, Safriet Road, Statesville, $103,000, on Feb. 8.
From L. Hearst III/TR and Betty Jo H. Litaker Revocable Trust to E. and A. Bishara, Lot 51 of Queens Crest Townhouses, 1504 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $265,000, on Feb. 8.
From R. and D. Bartlett to C. Calhoun, 2261 Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, $300,000, on Feb. 8.
From Charlotte Investors Group, LLC to L. and S. Elliott, Lot 20 of Campbell Estates, 150 Durand Lane, Statesville, $152,500, on Feb. 8.
From R. and J. Kilby to R. and D. Bartlett, (Lots 4 and 5), 132 and 138 John Adams Lane, Statesville, $480,000, on Feb. 8.
From J. Elledge/TR and Trust of Jack L. Elledge to Ellis Building Company, LLC, two tracts, 5.79 acres and 4.76 acres, Royalty Circle/Radio Road, Statesville and Radio Road, Statesville, $345,000, on Feb. 8.
From Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A./TR and S. Hanafey to C. Smith, Lot 41 of Spring Meadows, 133 Angus Trail, Statesville, $170,000, on Feb. 8.
From D. and K. Baxter to J. and S. Horton, Lot 153 of Forest Acres, 118 Island Sycamore Drive, Statesville, $7,000, on Feb. 9.
From Godfrey Wood Yard, Inc. to Fresh Fountain Farms, LLC, 8.17 acres, Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $60,000, on Feb. 9.
From Shedley Holdings 2, LLC to A. Eperthener, Lot 41 of Westwood Development, 340 Westwood Drive, Statesville, $115,000, on Feb. 9.
From Plyler Properties, Inc. to NC Yellow Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 108 W. Broad St., Statesville, $240,000, on Feb. 9.
From City Rentals and E. Marlowe/PTNR to City Rentals and E. and M. Marlowe, metes and bounds, 1048 W. Front St., Statesville, $1,500, on Feb. 9.
From E. Marlowe to E. and M. Marlowe, two tracts, Lot 10 of Beverly Heights and metes and bounds, 110 Museum Road, Statesville and Bowles Stable Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Feb. 9.
From R. and J. Hoke to Mayhew Construction Corporation, 5.835 acres, 1905 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $600,000, on Feb. 9.
From S. Humes Jr., H. Francois/AIF and M. Humes to David Miller Realty & Investment, Inc., Lots 3 and 4 of Belmont, Gay Street, Statesville, $21,500, on Feb. 9.
From K. and T. Thomas to R. Brown, Lot 6 of Statesville Development Co., 1121 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $122,000, on Feb. 9.
From T. Bradford/TR, H. Bradford/TR and Todd N. Bradford and Heather J. Bradford Revocable Living Trust to Rebel Alliance, LLC and Kelly Goddard Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 1246 Suncrest Ave., Statesville, $80,000, on Feb. 9.
From R. and M. and N. Cowan to M. Kamanda and T. Karnley, 0.565 acre, 597 S. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $255,000, on Feb. 9.
From A. Petrea to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 48 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 881 Valiant Drive, Statesville, $177,000, on Feb. 9.
From C. Yamnitz/Indvl & Exr, E. Shoemaker/Est, R. Yamnitz, J. Shoemaker and T. and M. Carr to C. Pleitez and J. Chavez, Lots 19 and 20 of Statesville Development Company, 1312 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $85,000, on Feb. 9.
From S. and S. Milam to E. Bertoncini, Unit 623-A of Georgetown Manor Condominiums, 623 Cherry St., Statesville, $90,000, on Feb. 9.
From S. and K. Kiley to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 110 of Stonebridge, 124 Redstone Lane, Statesville, $295,000, on Feb. 9.
From B. and B. and V. Barker to B. Boyd, Lot 1 of Old Bridge, Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Feb. 9.
From P. and S. Patterson to M. Nichols and J. Isenhour, Lot 42 of Saddlewood II, 165 Appaloosa Lane, Statesville, $415,000, on Feb. 9.
From N. and J. Ruppe to CHASE DRM, LLC, Lot 154 of Tara’s Trace, 2183 Wexford Way, Statesville, $234,500, on Feb. 9.
From Madison Authority, LLC to A. Oglesby, Lot 41 of Sharon Trace, 109 Falling Creek Drive, Statesville, $19,000, on Feb. 10.
From W. Caldwell to L. and K. Fanscali, Lot 74-1 of Lippard Springs, 110 St. Joseph Court, Statesville, $35,000, on Feb. 10.
From L. Johnson to D. Mendez, metes and bounds, 225 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $150,000, on Feb. 10.
From R. and J. Dishmond to F. Palafox, one acre, 154 Beagle Lane, Statesville, $22,000, on Feb. 10.
From C. Guess, C. Guess-Slatosky, C. Guess Slatosky and C. and J. Slatosky to G. and S. Stout, Lot 4 of Georgetown Place, 147 James Farm Road, Statesville, $358,500, on Feb. 10.
From T. Mullen to D. Brackett and B. Torres, Lot 9 of Summerset, 127 Wheatland Lane, Statesville, $225,000, on Feb. 10.
From Daye Light Foundation Trust, M. Daye, K. Daye/Indvl & TR and K. Daye/Indvl & TR to R. Lassiter, Lot 14 of Statesville Development Company, 1204 4th St., Statesville, $50,000, on Feb. 10.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Caruthers and E. Tillman, Lots 386 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $319,000, on Feb. 10.
From S. and S. Plott to C. Brewer, 0.941 acre, 976 Eufola Road, Statesville, $150,000, on Feb. 10.
From D. and D. Hinkle to J. Argueta and M. Solis, two tracts, 176 Bent Brook Road and Lot 177 Forest Acres, Statesville, $26,000, on Feb. 11.
From L. and R. and R. Rucker to J. and P. Thompson, metes and bounds, tract 1, Lots 64-65 of Berkshire Hills, 528 Stoneybrook Road, Statesville; tract 2, portion of Lot 218 of Country Club Estates, Statesville, $265,000, on Feb. 11.
From P. Reddy and M. Alvarez to D. and V. Hatfield, Lot 18 of Autumn Brook, 159 Sierra Chase Drive, Statesville, $428,000, on Feb. 11.
From River Rock Homeowners Association, Inc. to Buller River Development Partners, Lot 1 of River Rock, 107 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $32,500, on Feb. 11.
From W. and W. and J. Corser, J. Lerullo and J. Corser to A. and G. Park, 610 Walnut Street, Statesville, $625,000, on Feb. 11.
From C. and C. Ferney, Y. Auguste and Y. and R. and R. Ferney to D. Chimato, Lot 39 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 873 Impala Drive, Statesville, $170,000, on Feb. 11.
From M. and M. and J. Christie to Prestige Property Investments LLC, two tracts, 1027 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $14,000, on Feb. 11.
From B. and J. Mervin to Invictus Investments LLC, Lot 59 of Tara’s Trace, 609 Castlefin Court, Statesville, $245,000, on Feb. 11.
From Prestige Property Investments LLC to EJC Rentals LLC, tracts, 1027 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $40,000, on Feb. 11.
From Buildings, Incorporated to Juniper Property Company, LLC, Lot 34 of Stones Edge, 105 Peridot Drive, Statesville, $20,000, on Feb. 11.
From S. Hamel, L. Walsh and S. Poublon to WRGJR Properties, LLC, Lot 143 of Harbor Watch, 232 Harbor Ridge Drive, Statesville, $30,000, on Feb. 11.
From J. Vernon and B. Vernon/Indvl & AIF to D. and A. Shaffer, Unit 219 of Ramsey Oaks, 219 Ramsey Court, Statesville, $167,000, on Feb. 11.
From BVJ Properties, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 22 of Starmount Forest Revised, Starmount Drive, Statesville, $28,000, on Feb. 11.
From Key Contracting, LLC to A. and T. Wilhelm, Lot 120 of Lippard Springs, 198 Lippard Springs Circle, Statesville, $25,000, on Feb. 11.
From D. and D. Norris to S. Clark, Lots 33-37 and Lots 41-43 of Oak Springs Park, TBD Goldenrod Lane, Statesville, $9,000, on Feb. 11.
From B. Brown to S. Stabenaw, Lot 13 of Coolwood, 707 Cool Spring Road, Statesville, $167,000, on Feb. 11.
STONY POINT
From C. Dula to M. and A. Staley, metes and bounds, 417 Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, $5,500, on Feb. 7.
From D. and L. and L. Lerch to J. Boothby and T. VanAuken, Lot 16 of Richmont Hills, 166 Cherry Blossom Lane, Stony Point, $330,000, on Feb. 8.
From D. and H. White to J. and A. Edge and E. Badra, 12 acres, 182 Calhoun Road, Stony Point, $120,000, on Feb. 9.
TROUTMAN
From E. and J. Dodrill to M. Rossini and E. Dugey, (Lot 172), 107 Coventry Hills Lane, Troutman, $605,000, on Feb. 7.
From D. and D. and B. and B. and J. and R. and R. to L. and J. Dixon, 0.925 acre, 471 Talley Road, Troutman, $20,000, on Feb. 7.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and F. Burke, Lot 168 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 110 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $392,000, on Feb. 7.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 75, 85 and 153-154 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $254,500, on Feb. 7.
From SKLG Investments, LLC to A. Simpson, Lot 132-A of Inglewood, 220 Downing St., Troutman, $210,000, on Feb. 7.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 126 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $81,000, on Feb. 7.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to E. and C. Pattison, Lot 16 of Perry Heights, 158 Levo Drive, Troutman, $285,000, on Feb. 8.
From True Homes, LLC to E. and M. Moore, Lot 42 of Sutters Mill II, 174 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $360,000, on Feb. 8.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Kumar/TR, K. Sinha/TR and The Real Estate Holding Trust, Lot 50 of Sutters Mill II, 161 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $325,000, on Feb. 8.
From True Homes, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 40 of Sutters Mill II, 170 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $351,500, on Feb. 9.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 125, 18 and 192 of Weathers Creek Troutman, $243,000, on Feb. 9.
From J. and I. Dragoi to J. Dragoi and N. Balaj, Lot 29 of Winding Forest, 156 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $60,000, on Feb. 10.
From J. and J. and B. and B. Waugh to R. and T. Luttrell, 1.079 acres, (Lot 2), 308 Duck Creek Road, Troutman, $370,000, on Feb. 10.
From True Homes, LLC to P. Grant-Jones, P. Grant Jones and P. Jones, Lot 41 of Sutters Mill II, 172 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $370,500, on Feb. 11.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Schreiber and P. Monroy, Lot 180 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 133 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $444,000, on Feb. 11.
From L. and A. Hepler and D. Gardner/AIF to C. and K. Lies, Lot 18 of Allison Acres 1, TBD Arborway Lane, Troutman, $405,000, on Feb. 11.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to A. and N. Solano, Lot 33 of Windstone Crossing, 130 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $435,000, on Feb. 11.
From T. and T. Richardson to FKH SFR Propco I, L.P., Lot 208 of Sutters Mill, 119 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $430,000, on Feb. 11.
From Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC to P. Cicchetti, Lot 103 of Sanders Ridge, 140 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $416,000, on Feb. 11.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and J. Howard, Lot 169 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 108 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $431,000, on Feb. 11.