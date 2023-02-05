The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 1-13. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Upstate Mooresville, LLC to C Store Partnership LLC, lot, River Highway and Ervin Road, Mooresville, $5,936,500, on Jan. 4.

From Seaboard Farm and Forestry, LLC to SAIA Motor Freight Line, LLC, metes and bounds, Belfast Road, Statesville, $4,606,000, on Jan. 10.

From RJ Holdings of Jacksonville, Inc. to Flatout Capital L.L.C, Lot 18 of Deerfield Business Park, 160 Cedar Pointe Drive, Mooresville, $3,650,000, on Jan. 10.

From H. and C. and C. Merkel to C. and C. Armstrong, two tracts, (Lots 1 and 2), 509 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $2,175,000, on Jan. 4.

From Red Maple Resources, LLC to River Rock Storage-Troutman, LLC, 6.67 acres, South Main Street, Troutman, $1,800,000, on Jan. 12.

HARMONY

From B. and D. Redmon, D. and T. Rogers and G. Redmon to K. and J. Harris, metes and bounds, 3-1/2 acres, more or less, Allen Road, Harmony, $16,000, on Jan. 4.

From E. and E. and A. Gaither to C. and J. Smith, metes and bounds, 10.245 acres +/- of Harmony Country Estates, 179 Tranquility Lane, Harmony, $510,000, on Jan. 10.

From J. and M. Campbell to T. Campbell, 0.252 acres, Campbell Farm Lane, Harmony, $2,000, on Jan. 11.

From T. and J. and M. Campbell to J. Campbell, metes and bounds, 1.551 acres, Campbell Farm Lane, Harmony, $2,000, on Jan. 11.

From T. and C. and J. Campbell to C. and J. Campbell, metes and bounds, 1.901 acres, Campbell Farm Lane, Harmony, $2,000, on Jan. 11.

MOORESVILLE

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Z. Shirk and T. Mayberry, Lot 364 of Gambill Forest, 207 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, 400,000, on Jan. 3.

From C. Pless to T. and J. Cherry, 0.33 acre, 539 Oak Street, Mooresville, $24,500, on Jan. 3.

From J. and J. and J. Lipman to M. and J. Franco, Lot 27 of Mallard Head Country Club, 115 Bufflehead Drive, Mooresville, $565,000, on Jan. 4.

From J. Lewis/Est, J. Teague/Exr, W. Patterson/Exr and W. Patterson/Exr to S. and A. Ghatpande, 0.521 acre, 145 Fern Haven Lane, Mooresville, $640,000, on Jan. 4.

From T. and G. and G. Weisner to M. and B. McCoy, Lot 102 of Waters Edge, 174 Perrin Drive, Mooresville, $289,000, on Jan. 4.

From K. Ammons to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 3, 1.46 acres, 171 Blackwelder Farm Drive, Mooresville, $31,500, on Jan. 4.

From T. and K. Matthews to J. Church, Lot 33 of Byers Creek, 122 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $498,000, on Jan. 4.

From Silverelm Lake, LLC to Community Foundations CDC, Inc., 0.658 acres, 321 W. McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, $130,000, on Jan. 4.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Del Moral, R. Blanco and R. Del Moral, Lot 175 of Gambill Forest, 213 Eden Avenue, Mooresville, $355,000, on Jan. 4.

From B. Ledbury to P. Kissel and Z. Rendon, Lot 5 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 115 Beverly Chase Lane, Mooresville, $321,000, on Jan. 4.

From B. Bockian to J. King, Lot 39 of Curtis Pond, 222 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $459,000, on Jan. 4.

From J. and J. Robbins and D. Wright to P. and M. Atwood, Lot 1 of Deerwood, 115 Deerwood Lane, Mooresville, $303,000, on Jan. 4.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and M. Meehan, Lot 66 of Harris Village, 135 Lamplighter Lane, Mooresville, $415,000, on Jan. 4.

From Lighthouse Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lake Norman Fellowship Presbyterian Church to D. and Y. Smit, 1.30 acres, 314 Patternote Road, Mooresville, $105,000, on Jan. 5.

From T. Michalske to C. Meske Jr. and J. Cocchi, Lot 57 of Shavenders Bluff, 627 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $565,000, on Jan. 5.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Sommers, Lot 322 of Gambill Forest, 228 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on Jan. 5.

From R. Reelick and H. Swett to R. Wischow and L. Mathews, Lot 8 of Stonegate, 145 English Ivy Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on Jan. 5.

From Lennar Carolinas LLC to C. and C. Johnson, Lot 203 of Gambill Forest, 152 Dubois Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on Jan. 5.

From C. and J. Gordievsky to C. Gordievsky, Lot 11 of Winslow Bay, 163 Walmsley Place, Mooresville, $30,000, on Jan. 15.

From J. and S. Fraser and S. Peterson to R. Bolton and C. Miller, Lot 78 of Mills Pond, 104 Milbros Lane, Mooresville, $315,000, on Jan. 5.

From D. and S. Kounas to P. and S. Patel, Lot 85 of Stafford, 141 Welcombe Street, Mooresville, $570,000, on Jan. 6.

From R. Cingolani to J. and A. Johnson, Lot 21 of Fernleaf, Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $117,000, on Jan. 6.

From R&S Holdings Group, LLC to Halstead Real Estate Investments, LLC, Units 1101 and 1102 of Morrison Executive Suites Condominiums, 219 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Jan. 6.

From J. and J. and J. Kennerly to L. Campbell, Lot 329 of Shavender’s Bluff, 128 Archbell Point Lane, Mooresville, $750,000, on Jan. 6.

From A. Harrington and A. Snyder to J. Goudreau, Lot 21 of Windsor Woods, 130 Citation Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Jan. 6.

From R. and C. and C. Harris to J. and R. Wilson, Lot 5 of Northgate Off Main, 1008 Pine Street, Mooresville, $385,000, on Jan. 6.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. and J. Rodriguez, Lot 361 of Gambill Forest, 217 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on Jan. 6.

From J. Taylor/TR and J. Crago to R. and M. Rambo, Lot 1 of Gibbs Cove, 108 N. Gibbs Road, Mooresville, $495,000, on Jan. 6.

From M. and M. and A. Kyker to F. and K. Rinere, Lot 19 of Honeysuckle Creek, 150 Honeysuckle Creek Loop, Mooresville, $655,000, on Jan. 6.

From J. and A. Leluika to S. and A. Maldonado, Lot 30 of Gambill Forest, 152 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $470,000, on Jan. 6.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to L. Pederson, Lot 111 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 118 Isleworth Avenue, Mooresville, $355,500, on Jan. 6.

From B. and B. and S. Goodnight to N. Dokas and L. Mynes, Lot 10 of Bells Crossing, 131 S. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $649,000, on Jan. 9.

From T. and A. Leo to D. and C. Choleva, portion of Lots 63-66 of Winward Pointe, 0.07 acre, 133 Regatta Lane, Mooresville, $2,500, on Jan. 9.

From B. Rodriquez to K. and P. Canavan, Lot 201 of Bells Crossing, 184 Belfry Loop, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Jan. 9.

From I. MacDonald/Admr, W. Hatcher/Est and L. and F. Hatcher to J. Spears, (Lot 7), 2125 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $215,000, on Jan. 9.

From P. Butler/TR and The Anne Griffith Cleary Revocable Trust to M. and L. Mattis, Lot 24 of Queens Cove, 226 Queens Cove Road, Mooresville, $1,400,000, on Jan. 9.

From C. Pegram to Conch House LKN, LLC, tract #1, Unit 306 of Harbor Point Village Condominium, 637 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $710,000, on Jan. 10.

From M. Hall to J. and A. Henson, 0.206 acre, 404 W. Center Avenue, Mooresville, $315,000, on Jan. 10.

From DNA Capital, LLC to The Roxie MV, LLC, (Lots 1-5), East Center Avenue, Mooresville and Liberty Street, Mooresville, $700,000, on Jan. 10.

From BT Investment Properties, LLC to K. and T. Krohn, Lot 59 of Cedarcroft Development, 238 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $266,000, on Jan. 10.

From NVR, Inc. to D. and K. Singh, Lot 215 of Stafford, 202 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $519,500, on Jan. 11.

From Vandrake Investments, LLC to B. and S. Tharrington, Lot 53 of Harbor Cove, 288 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $722,500, on Jan. 11.

From Medical Warehouse, LLC to Iglesia Evangelica Luz Y Vida, 1.973 acres, 1749 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $700,000, on Jan. 11.

From M. Dotson to D. and T. Clinkscales, Lot 50 of Oakbrook, 132 Lismark Drive, Mooresville, $360,000, on Jan. 11.

From R. and M. Companion to M. and E. Froehlich, (Lot 2), 121 Orchid Lane, Mooresville, $233,000, on Jan. 12.

From H. and P. Spencer to B. and J. Passarella, Lot 50 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 189 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, $365,000, on Jan. 12.

From M. and P. Lucas to T. Lindow and K. Sisson, Lot 213 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 193 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Jan. 12.

From S. and S. Knight to A. Mueller, 0.664 acre, 204 Mackwood Road, Mooresville, $140,000, on Jan. 12.

From N. Baldwin to T. Passantino/TR and The Theresa L. Passantino Living Trust, Lot 166 of Villages at Oak Tree, Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $395,000, on Jan. 12.

From 116 Morlake Drive Partners, LLC to S. and J. Champion, Unit 103 of Morlake Executive Suites Condominium, 116 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, $200,000, on Jan. 12.

From Nest Homes, LLC to T. and D. Norton, Lots 51 and 51A of Sisters Cove, 104 and 115 Twin Sisters Lane, Mooresville, $1,157,500, on Jan. 12.

From Opendoor Property J LLC to T. Appel and M. Dybec, Lot 46 of The Hampshires, 180 Mott Road, Mooresville, $318,000, on Jan. 12.

From N. and T. Pena to R. and J. Miske, Lot 186 of Harbor Cove, 147 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $470,000, on Jan. 12.

From J. and K. and K. LaCroix to K. and C. Radavich, Lot 259 of Stafford, 202 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $467,000, on Jan. 12.

From E. and S. Feliciano to S. and B. Hoffman, Lot 46 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 121 Isle Run Drive, Mooresville, $725,000, on Jan. 12.

From Buck Mountain Creek LLC to N. and B. Horton, Lot 15 of Crosby Woods, 127 Beam Drive, Mooresville, $322,000, on Jan. 12.

From C. and A. Carr to M. and L. Neville, metes and bounds, 120 Winddrift Lane, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Jan. 13.

From M. Nicholson to C. and M. Alfier, Lot 80 of Cornelius Estates, 178 Sparta Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on Jan. 13.

From C. Nozet to R. and A. Abbott, Lot 6 of Morrison Cove, 207 Castles Gate Drive, Mooresville, $985,000, on Jan. 13.

From K. and J. Cooper to B. and K. Wershonski, Lot 29 of Bridgeport, 103 Claremont Way, Mooresville, $535,000, on Jan. 13.

From M. Manino to C. and B. Lewallen, Lot 171 of Byers Creek, 199 Rustling Waters Drive, Mooresville, $469,000, on Jan. 13.

From C. and C. and A. and A. Watje to C. Molina, Lot 40 of Harris Crossing, 133 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $315,000, on Jan. 13.

From The Snyder Family Trust, J. Snyder/TR and M. Snyder/TR to M. and L. West, Lot 73 of The Harbour, 274 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $825,000, on Jan. 13.

OLIN

From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. St. John and B. Wilkinson, Lot 3 of Hazelwood, 684 Tabor Road, Olin, $253,500, on Jan. 3.

STATESVILLE

From Custom Homes by Lisa, Inc. to L. Williams, Lot 14 of North Crossing, 159 Foy Lane, Statesville, $5,000, on Jan. 3.

From D. Charles to The Charles Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 364 Gilbert Road, Statesville, $153,000, on Jan. 3.

From D. and A. Chick to B. Coleman, Lot 43 of Meadow View Estates, 118 W. Meadowview Drive, Statesville, $375,000, on Jan. 4.

From R. In to TruNorth Homes, four tracts, Lots 23 and 33-35 of Meadow Brook subdivision, Statesville, $28,000, on Jan. 4.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to T. and N. Kernes, Lot 34 of Mulberry Street Commons, 609 N. Mulberry Street, Statesville, $259,000, on Jan. 4.

From R. and R. and R. and R. In to TruNorth Homes, LLC, Lot 22 of Meadow Brook, 1305 Reid Street, Statesville, $142,000 on Jan. 4.

From W. and M. and M. Rothwell to J. Crouch, 539 Lakeside Drive, Statesville, $350,000, on Jan. 4.

From S. and S. and S. Ostwalt to D. Moose, metes and bounds, 124 Levi Lane, Statesville, $100,000, on Jan. 5.

From D. and C. Clarke to Oz Realty, LLC, metes and bounds, 678 S. Elm Street, Statesville, $70,000, on Jan. 5.

From Oz Realty, LLC to Revolution Property Investments Inc., metes and bounds, 678 S. Elm Street, Statesville, $101,000, on Jan. 5.

From Props Galore, LLC to MST Enterprises, LLC, (Lot 31), 320 Newbern Avenue, Statesville, $50,000, on Jan. 5.

From Davis Insurance Group, LLC to L. and J. Mazzei, Lots 89 and 90 of Ridgecrest, 149 Riverfield Drive, Statesville, $185,000, on Jan. 5.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to K. Llywelyn, Lot 34 of Meadowview Estates, 143 Donna Lane, Statesville, $324,000, on Jan. 5.

From R. Bolton and C. Miller to Z. Williams and A. Martel, Lot 18 of Broad Meadow, 134 Cripple Creek Lane, Statesville, $210,000, on Jan. 5.

From Gilbert Family, LLC to 927 Monroe Street LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Monroe Street and Wall Street, Statesville, $1,700,000, on Jan. 5.

From Digital Business Corp. Reelvest Properties to Terra Firma Holding Group, LLC, 19.673 acres, Cove Gap Road, Statesville, $120,000, on Jan. 5.

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and G. and W. Castro to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, two one acre tracts, 3321 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $159,500, on Jan. 5.

From Commodities & Securities, Inc. and Fountain Wealth Associates, LLC to Itanom, lots, Statesville Development Co., 1313 5th Street, Statesville, $74,000, on Jan. 6.

From Ridgewater Construction LLC to D. Dyvig and B. Estabrook, Lot 1 of Loyd Acres, 188 Bevis Lane, Statesville, $365,000, on Jan. 6.

From U.S. Bank National Association/TR, CIM Trust 2018-R6 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series, 2018-R6, Nationstar Mortgage, LLC and Mr. Cooper/AIF to L. Marlow, 9.952 acres, 133 Elmwood Road, Statesville, $63,000, on Jan. 6.

From G. and J. and R. Chambers, N. and J. Gaither, S. Campbell, C. Parlier/AIF, P. Giddings, C. and J. Adams, M. and J. King and W. and D. and D. Chambers to S. and D. Chambers, 0.708 acre, Little John Road, Statesville, $52,000, on Jan. 6.

From S. and M. Ikard to D. Hellmer, Lots 57 and 58 of Henkel-Craig Livestock Company’s Shaver Property, 515 Concord Avenue, Statesville, $149,000, on Jan. 6.

From J. and J. Johnson Jr. to S. and S. Kopser, (Lots 12-15), 3038 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $242,500, on Jan. 6.

From Wingate Holdings II, LLC to DG Golf Holdings, LLC, multiple parcels, Larkin Golf Club subdivision, Statesville, $1,325,000, on Jan. 6.

From M. and T. Hernandez to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 47 of River Rock Development, 124 Slate Drive, Statesville, $30,000, on Jan. 9.

From True Homes, LLC to L. Simmons, Lot 327 of Hidden Lakes, 120 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $359,500, on Jan. 9.

From White Rum Homes Inc. and White Rum Homes, Inc. to Everlong Ventures, L.L.C., Lot 1 of Shadow Wood Estates, 119 Postell Drive, Statesville, $382,000, on Jan. 9

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and M. Godwin to The Harley Group LLC, Lots 185-188 of Broadview, 2819 Randolph Road, Statesville, $141,500, on Jan. 9.

From A. and A. Clontz to W. Clontz, Lots 15-18 of Sunrise Hills, 1001 Wood Street, Statesville, $150,000, on Jan. 9.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 360, 369, 446 and 447 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $304,500, on Jan. 10.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to T. Witcher, Lot 63 of Dogwood Grove, 109 Farrier Lane, Statesville, $449,000, on Jan. 10.

From KL LHB CHP AIV LLC to Lennar Carolinas, LLC, lots, Bell Farm, East Broad Street, Statesville, $1,374,500, on Jan. 10.

From M. Jones and M. O’Brien to D. French, Lots 9 and 19 of Hidden River, 176 Hidden River Lane, Statesville, $107,000, on Jan. 10.

From W. Upright to G. Berry, Lot 17 of Sunset Village, 127 Horizon Drive, Statesville, $130,000, on Jan. 10.

From D. and T. and T. Duncan to M. and S. Duncan, metes and bounds, part of 1839 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $5,000, on Jan. 10.

From Barton Building, LLC to W. Henderson and J. Stanton, Lot 69 of Lakewood Estates, 187 Delight Loop, Statesville, $310,000, on Jan. 10.

From Prosperity Investment Fund, LLC and SA Note Funding Group, LLC to L. Graham, Lots 24-26 of Statesville Development Company, 1502 7th Street, Statesville, $70,000, on Jan. 11.

From T. Rivera to W. and Y. Shelter, Lot 115 of Castlegate, 197 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $420,500, on Jan. 11.

From T. and T. Marchon to J. Argueta and M. Solis, Lot 43 of Wayside Estates, 174 Bentbrook Road, Statesville, $25,000, on Jan. 11.

From Family Pharmacy of Statesville, Inc. to K. and N. Miller, Lot 31 of Dogwood Hills, 127 Trillium Drive, Statesville, $53,000, on Jan. 11.

From Ingle Law Firm, PA/TR and R. Blaney and C. Bradley to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, Lot 251 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $307,500, on Jan. 12.

From J. and T. Gibson to J. and P. Lash, 21.43 acres, Ravenwood Drive, Statesville, $194,000, on Jan. 12.

From J. Hall to P. Bortnick, 3.474 acres, more or less, 2118 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $220,000, on Jan. 12.

From B. and B. Poole to D. Hester, Lots 211-214 of Rayon Park, 2024 Bristol Road, Statesville, $105,000, on Jan. 12.

From R. Yeaman, J. Thornley and T. Foss Jr. to J. Johnson Jr., Lots 23 and 24 of Mountain View, 145 Cove Gap Road, Statesville, $305,000, on Jan. 12.

From T. and T. Campbell to T. Nguyen and H. Hoang, metes and bounds, 608 Margaret Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Jan. 12.

From E. Nipper to A. Balsamo and R. Gage II, Lot 2 of Sage Forest, 218 Swann Road, Statesville, $300,000, on Jan. 12.

From C. Clanton and C. Mitchell to KLR Real Estate, LLC, (Lots 2-7), 112 Damascus Church Road, Statesville, $18,000, on Jan. 12.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to R. and D. Callin, Lot 7 of Bradford Acres, 140 Bradford Lane, Statesville, $347,500, on Jan. 13.

From L. Holton and M. Holton/Agt to M. Bautista, Lot 22 of Bank Heights, Knox Avenue, Statesville, $15,000, on Jan. 13.

From M. and M. Marlow to WHS Group, LLC, 0.284 acre, 319 N. Mulberry Street, Statesville, $190,000, on Jan. 13.

From Shedley Holdings I, LLC to T. and T. Moore, Lot 147 of Country Club Estates, 520 Margaret Drive, Statesville, $195,000, on Jan. 13.

From K. Wolf to P. Pennington, Lot 70 of Shannon Acres, 3224 E. Broad Street, Statesville, $185,000, on Jan. 13.

From Performance Racing Warehouse, Inc. to AVC Holding, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels of Woodlawn addition and Rayon Park, Statesville, $760,000, on Jan. 13.

From R. and R. Alcantara to W. and R. Solomon, Lot 4 of Badger Creek, 159 Comet Trail, Statesville, $100,000, on Jan. 13.

From K. and E. Starnes and W. and C. Arnette to Lifespan, Inc. lot, 7.762 acres, Carl Austin Road, Statesville, $200,000, on Jan. 13.

From B. Propst/Indvl & Exr, D. Houston/Est and D. Houston/Est to D. and J. Mayberry, (Lots 1-4), 306 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Jan. 13.

From B. and K. LeFever to W. and S. Dilger, Lot 19 of Brittain Hills, Inc., 217 Sandtrap Drive, Statesville, $454,000, on Jan. 13.

From C. Moore and E. Sloan to K. Gregory, 0.60 acre, more or less, 107 Clio Lane, Statesville, $300,000, on Jan. 13.

From 1424 W A LLC to J. and S. Gracia, Lot 33 of Loyd Acres, 125 Trent Road, Statesville, $210,000, on Jan. 13.

From M. Sakata and N. Cardoso to K. Williams, P/O Lots 51 and 53 and Lot 52 of Brookgreen, 1046 Valley Street, Statesville, $338,000, on Jan. 13.

From R. and R. Cowan to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 2 of Brookhollow Estates, 117 Bowman Road, Statesville, $210,000, on Jan. 13.

From True Homes, LLC to D. Scott, Lot 356 of Hidden Lakes, 123 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $361,000, on Jan. 13.

STONY POINT

From Rosey Investments, LLC to D. and K. Klein, metes and bounds, 4847 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, $162,500, on Jan. 5.

TROUTMAN

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to J. and E. Flores, Lot 4 of Colonial Crossing, 110 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $383,000, on Jan. 3.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to T. and E. Accardi, Lot 82 of Colonial Crossing, 113 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $330,000, on Jan. 3.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to J. Binkerd, Lot 80 of Colonial Crossing, 105 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $348,000, on Jan. 3.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to A. and N. Plotkin, Lot 25 of Colonial Crossing, 168 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $388,000, on Jan. 3.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to E. and V. Reissmann, Lot 5 of Colonial Crossing,112 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $396,000, on Jan. 3.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 32 of Weathers Creek, 140 Browband Street, Troutman, $82,000, on Jan. 4.

From M. and S. Ezzo to A. and M. Eaton, Lot 6 of Jacob’s Woods, 153 Byers Road, Troutman, $480,000, on Jan. 4.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 24 of Weathers Creek, Browband Street, Troutman, $82,000, on Jan. 5.

From NVR, Inc. to A. Pierce, Lot 131 of Weathers Creek, 151 Crownpiece Street, Troutman, $345,000, on Jan. 5.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to J. and G. Flores, Lot 83 of Colonial Crossing, 121 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $335,000, on Jan. 5.

From T. Norman/Indvl & Admr, S. Norman, M. Norman/Est and S. Norman to R. McDowell, two tracts, metes and bounds, 408 Carlyle Road, Troutman, $35,000, on Jan. 5.

From K. Vaughn/Comr, D. Chouinard/Est and S. McGuffey to M. and R. Spritz, Lot 3 of Vanhoy Estates, 251 Pear Tree Road, Troutman, $220,000, on Jan. 6.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to A. Hollingshead and T. Stephenson, Lot 36 of Wiltshire Creek, 117 Carrisa Lane, Troutman, $299,000, on Jan. 6.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lot 23 of Weathers Creek, 118 Browband Street, Troutman, $82,000, on Jan. 6.

From R. Summers to D. Castillo, Lot 199 of Inglewood, 392 Winchester Road, Troutman, $175,000, on Jan. 9.

From C. and C. Kennedy to C. Caballero, Lot 36 of Kings Acres, 174 Jasmine Circle, Troutman, $18,000, on Jan. 9.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. and A. Pryor, Lot 79 of Sutter’s Mill, 112 Caprine Court, Troutman, $340,000, on Jan. 9.

From Nest Homes, LLC to M. and A. Hamilton, Lot 21 of Sanders Ridge, 131 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $467,000, on Jan. 9.

From True Homes, LLC to Z. Carr and L. Robbins, Lot 174 of Sutter’s Mill, 236 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $400,000, on Jan. 10.

From K. and K. Ray to J. and A. Hogan, Lot 1 of Summertree, 115 Rainwood Drive, Troutman, $50,000, on Jan. 11.

From B. Vitty to B. Vitty and C. Clontz, Lot 13 of Rocky Creek Cove, 169 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $2,000, on Jan. 12.

From NVR, Inc. to W. Simpson, Lot 54 of Weathers Creek, 188 Browband Street, Troutman, $290,000, on Jan. 12.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 140 of Weathers Creek, 119 Browband Street, Troutman, $82,000, on Jan. 12.

UNION GROVE

From A. and A. White to Kenoart Timber, Inc., timber deed, 46.5 acres +/-, Warren Bridge Road, Union Grove, $146,500, on Jan. 5.