Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 15-23

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 15-23. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Brixmor Holdings 1 SPE, LLC and Centro NP Holdings 1 SPE, LLC to Agree Stores, LLC, 17.462 acres, parcel 2, Crossroads Shopping Center, Statesville, $7,876,000, on Jan. 20.
From Bogey Enterprises, LLC to Gaylor Real Estate Carolina, LLC, two tracts, Lots 6 and 62 of Talbert Pointe Business Park, 147 Overhill Drive, Mooresville and Uppercrest Drive, Mooresville, $2,225,000, on Jan. 20.
From VSP Charlotte, LLC to Diversified Residential Homes 1, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 524 S. Green St., Statesville, 115 Manley Lane, Statesville, 115 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, 2415 Coretta Ave., Statesville, 1107 Eastside Drive, Statesville, 139 Coddington Lane, Statesville, 205 Armfield St., Statesville, 2511 Cliffside Drive, Statesville, 137 Kensington St., Mooresville, $1,589,000, on Jan. 21.
From M. and C. Davis to B. and T. Garlick, Lots 33 and 34 of Norman Woods, 201 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Jan. 19.
From R. and S. and S. Exline to P. Lu and D. Wu, metes and bounds, 122 Sea Breeze Lane, Mooresville, $980,000, on Jan. 19.
CLEVELAND
From Granite Ferry, Inc. to Adams Homes AEC, LLC, Lots 15 and 16 of Hidden Creek, 155 and 159 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $80,000, on Jan. 20.
HARMONY
From J. and S. Miller to K. and K. Kreamer, three tracts, 3.34 acres, 1-1/2 acre and 2 acre tracts, 575 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $137,500, on Jan. 19.
From Iredell Welding & Metal Services, Inc. to J. and J. Reavis, metes and bounds, 115 Dutchman Road, Harmony, $238,000, on Jan. 22.
MOORESVILLE
From K. Kanavas/Indvl & AIF and M. and D. Kanavas to R. Burdette and J. Mackay, Lot 116 of Tall Oaks, 136 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $202,000, on Jan. 15.
From A. Stone to Greybrook Homes, LLC, 7.511 acres, Stonehaven Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on Jan. 15.
From SC Landholdings, LLC to M. and L. Brosh, Lot 5 of Sisters Cove, 711 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $549,000, on Jan. 15.
From S. Porter to J. and C. Stark, Lot 9 of Ferncliff Estates, 1050 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, $258,500, on Jan. 19.
From M. Miller to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 72 of The Hampshires, 118 West Cavendish Drive, Mooresville, $279,500, on Jan. 19.
From D. and K. and K. King to J. and C. Stark, .35 acre, 528 Ridge Ave., Mooresville, $130,000, on Jan. 19.
From S. and P. Sarvis to S. Ogburn, Northgate Off Main Condo, 413 Knops Nob Road, Unit 19, Mooresville, $227,000, on Jan. 19.
From D. and D. and E. and E. Hedrick to J. and M. Frye, Lot 21 of Norman Shore, 116 Stover Road, Mooresville, $615,000, on Jan. 19.
From M. and T. Greene to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 68 of Autumn Grove, 105 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $335,000, on Jan. 19.
From NVR, Inc. to J. Lamontagne, Lot 61D of Langtree at Waterfront, 138 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $293,500, on Jan.19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Willis, Lot 389 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $325,500, on Jan. 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and C. Simmons, Lot 106 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $328,500, on Jan.19.
From M. and J. Collins to M. and M. Paquette, Lot 28 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 105 Estate View Court, Mooresville, $631,500, on Jan. 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Galarza, N. Aleman-Tirado, N. Aleman Tirado and N. Tirado, Lot 63 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $347,500, on Jan. 20.
From W. Rogiers/TR, L. Campbell/TR and The Campbell Rogiers Revocable Trust to T. Gamble/TR and Gamble Family Trust, Lot 158 of Byers Creek, 139 Byers Commons Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Jan. 20.
From R. and R. and D. and D. Armour to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 87 of Cedarcroft Development, 342 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $225,000, on Jan. 20.
From P. and M. Seguin to M. and H. Cashell, Lot 23 of Pinnacle Shore, 118 Shelter Cove Lane, Mooresville, $810,000, on Jan. 20.
From T. Blankenship to A. Kindley, metes and bounds, 381 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $162,000, on Jan. 20.
From R.G. Excavating, Inc. to McKendree, LLC, Lot 5 of Pine Knoll Pointe, 727 McKendree Road, Mooresville, $182,500, on Jan. 20.
From L. and F. Akins to M. Lamb, Lot 26 of Ashlyn Creek, 144 Ashlyn Creek Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on Jan. 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and B. Arata and F. Martinez, Lot 327 of Atwater Landing, 171 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $431,000, on Jan. 20.
From A. and A. Puglia to S. Baranyi, Lot 124 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 165 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Jan. 21.
From N. and C. Graham to Titan Custom Builders, Inc. Lot 10 of Grand Oaks, 218 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $65,000, on Jan. 21.
From N. and C. Graham to Titan Custom Builders, Inc. Lot 10 of Grand Oaks, 226 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $65,000, on Jan. 21.
From Pita Investments, LLC and Todd Abernathy Construction, LLC to R. and S. Churchill, two tracts, metes and bounds, and Lot 1 of Mooresville Mill Village, 333 Caldwell Ave., Mooresville, $125,000, on Jan. 21.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to D. Robinson, Lot 11 of Waterlynn Grove, 117 Synandra Drive, Mooresville, $260,500, on Jan. 21.
From A&E Management, LLC to N. Barry, Lot 36 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 123 Singleton Road, Mooresville, $218,000, on Jan. 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 206 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 131 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $298,500, on Jan. 21.
From M. and M. and N. Stup to A. and C. Brawley, Lot 81 of Harris Village, 138 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, $365,000, on Jan. 21.
From B. Roper to K. and M. Allison, Lot 86 of Woodleaf, 1053 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $81,500, on Jan. 21.
From M. Keller to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 119 of Curtis Pond, 128 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $310,000, on Jan. 21.
From F. and J. Layton to MHB Investments LLC, Lot 8 of White Oaks Acres, 1136 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $150,500, on Jan. 22.
From N. and J. Carothers to R. Perry, 1.251 acres more or less, Lot 5 of Burl Acres, 129 Burley Drive, Mooresville, $312,000, on Jan. 22.
From W. and W. and L. Belfield to B. and M. Vuong, (Lot 88), 179 Asbury Circle, Mooresville, $300,000, on Jan. 22.
From D. and D. and H. Bungarner, E. and E. Price, K. Beaver, C. Beaver/Indvl & Exr and B. Price/Est to J. Beaver, Lots 194 and 195 of Commodore Peninsula, 145 Mainview Drive, Mooresville, $160,000, on Jan. 22.
From D. Murphy, A. Matlock-Murphy, A. Matlock Murphy and A. Murphy to J. Perdue, R. Foy-Alvira, R. Foy Alvira and R. Alvira, Lot 3 of Indian Forest, 502 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $560,000, on Jan. 22.
From A. Forsythe to B. Dimon, Lot 1212 of Woodburn Crossing, 188 Limerick Road, Unit C, Mooresville, $191,000, on Jan. 22.
From J. and J. and B. and B. Middleton to J. and L. Mendez, Lot 8 of Watertree Landing, 144 Indian Trail, Mooresville, $575,000, on Jan. 22.
From SPH Three, LLLP to R. Whalen, Lot 37 of Waterlynn Place townhomes, 141 Leyton Loop, Unit G, Mooresville, $218,000, on Jan. 22.
From Nest Homes, LLC to S. and L. Cornett, Lot 92 of Atwater Landing, 112 Tallow Court, Mooresville, $454,000, on Jan. 22.
From Ozark Properties, LLC to TKS Investments, LLC, Station 115 condominiums, 128 Locomotive Lane, Suite 102, Mooresville, $165,000, on Jan. 22.
From S. Kasmer and S. Phillips to Chimera Properties, LLC, 2.007 acres off Pineridge Drive, Mooresville, $20,000, on Jan. 22.
From OfferPad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to D. and M. Theisen, Lot 22 of Glenwood Heights, 313 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, $167,000, on Jan. 22.
From Nest Homes, LLC to R. and T. Enrique, Lot 91 of Atwater Landing, 110 Tallow Court, Mooresville, $461,000, on Jan. 22.
OLIN
From T. and K. Surratt to J. Pinzon, Lot 12 of Forney Acres, 161 Forney Drive, Olin, $27,000, on Jan. 19.
From American Land Corporation-Charlotte, Inc. to V. Digorga, Lot 4 of Forney Acres, 111 Shearin Lane, Olin, $16,000, on Jan. 19.
From Purser Brothers Holdings One, LLC to C. Conner and S. Snowberger, 39.395 acres, 590 Indian Hill Road, Olin, $245,000, on Jan. 19.
STATESVILLE
From K. Mills to City of Statesville, Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $5,000, on Jan. 19.
From K. Mills to City of Statesville, 2416 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $5,000, on Jan. 19.
From S. and W. and W. Darne to M. and M. Prascak, Lot 25 of Eufola Farms, 217 Atwell Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Jan. 19.
From H. and H. and L. and L. Gray to R. and B. Hoffman, two tracts, 1.04 acres and metes and bounds, 2409 East Broad St., Statesville, $185,000, on Jan. 19.
From M & N Investments, LLC to R. and A. Waugh, 1.378 acres, Lots 28 and 29 of Baymount Meadows, 127 Baymount Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Jan. 19.
From SGMS Services LLC to JD24 Investments LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 221, 225 and 227 Garfield St., Statesville, $60,000, on Jan. 19.
From W. Hendricks to P. Guillotte, Lots 3 and 4 of Evan’s Acres, 300 Gantt Horn Road, Statesville, $153,000, on Jan. 19.
From C. Brown and D. and S. and J. Summers to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 64 of Rolling Hills, 1246 Rolling Lane, Statesville, $54,000, on Jan. 20.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Makarios Holdings, LLC, Lot 64 of Rolling Hills, 1246 Rolling Lane, Statesville, $78,000, on Jan. 20.
From J. and J. Graham Jr. to K. Smith, Lot 19 of Ridgecrest, 385 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $17,000, on Jan. 20.
From Superior Home Rentals North, LLC to Statesville Building Company, LLC, two tracts, Lots 1 and 2 of Park Grove, 528 and 532 Hartness Road, Statesville, $48,000, on Jan. 20.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. Bellich and N. Risser, Lot 52 of Northlake, 161 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $269,000, on Jan. 20.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to C. and C. Spears, Lot 6 of Castlegate, 126 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $289,500, on Jan. 20.
From E. and L. Blair to L. Yates, 0.494 acre, 125 Taylors Pass Trail, Statesville, $25,000, on Jan. 20.
From R. and M, Neilson to W. and C. Adams, Lot 21 of Bellwood, 186 and 188 Bellwood Loop, Statesville, $312,000, on Jan. 20.
From D. and R. Campbell and M. and M. and D. Miller to C. and D. Woodside, portion of Lot 45 Ferndale Drive, Statesville, $6,000, on Jan. 21.
From C. and E. Cline to R. and W. Rucker, Lot 29 of Dogwood Hills, 139 Trillium Drive, Statesville, $32,000, on Jan. 21.
From True Homes, LLC to C. and D. Scott, Lot 11 of Larkin, 174 Canada Drive, Statesville, $320,000, on Jan. 21.
From B. Hodge to M. Davis, (Lots 12 and 13), 1099 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $70,000, on Jan. 21.
From S. and I. Lee to R. and K. Hardy, Lot 71 of Deer Crossing, 233 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $240,000, on Jan. 21.
From D. Dellinger/Exr and R. Hartness/Est to K. Slaughter, Lot 4 of West Monticello, 127 Butterfield Circle, Statesville, $140,000, on Jan. 21.
From J. Gorecki and S. Alam to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 377 of Hidden Lakes, 147 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $261,000, on Jan. 21.
From B. and B. Sigmon to J. and L. Sigmon, Lot 17 of Saddlewood, 156 Saddle Wood Lane, Statesville, $226,000, on Jan. 21.
From J. and J. and E. Ragan to T. and I. Daniels and G. Alexander, metes and bounds, 143 Cynthia St., Statesville, $185,000, on Jan. 21.
From T. Henry, T. Whitney and P. Henry to J. and K. Bostian, Lot 115 of Valley Brook, 1485 Winter Drive, Statesville, $210,000, on Jan. 21.
From Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2019-2, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB/TR and Nationstar Mortgage LLC/AIF to J. and R. Taylor, Lot 27 of Iredell County, 111 Lois Court, Statesville, $125,000, on Jan. 22.
From M. Grant to R. and M. Koehler, Lot 58 of Alexander Knoll, 134 Alexander Knoll Drive, Statesville, $253,000, on Jan. 22.
From K. and K. and C. and C. Wilson to K. and K. Oshaughnessy, Lot 39 of Cedar Hills, 139 Birchwood Road, Statesville, $130,000, on Jan. 22.
From S. and A. King to Z. Weber, Lot 8 of Hampton Glen, 141 Hampton Glen Drive, Statesville, $136,500, on Jan. 22.
From Smith-Phillips Lumber Company of Statesville, LLC to M. Serrano and J. Medina, 1130 Paola St., Statesville, $10,000, on Jan. 22.
From L. Troutman Jr./TR and Lonnie J. Troutman Jr. Living Trust to E. and M. Roberson, Lot 2 of Cypress Acres, 1028 Jennings Road, Statesville, $238,000, on Jan. 22.
From E. Cornejo, E. Solis-Cornejo, E. Solis Cornejo, E. Cornejo and L. and L. Anselmo to J. Hernandez and C. Piedra, Lot 2 of Walnut Tree, 121 Oxford Scenic Court, Statesville, $90,000, on Jan. 22.
From M. Cotton to T. Rice, two tracts, metes and bounds, 646 Harrison St., Statesville, and vacant lot, Statesville, $40,000, on Jan. 22.
STONY POINT
From P. Travis to J. and M. Holbrook, two parcels, 480 E. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point and 1.03 acres, E. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $255,000, on Jan. 19.
From Millsaps-Sweeney Developers to CMH Homes, Inc. and D. Millsaps/PTNR, TBD (Lot 18) West Valley Lane, Stony Point, $15,000, on Jan. 20.
From P. and A. Love to K. and K. Thompson, Lot 31 of Cain Road Estates, 137 Grain Drive, Stony Point, $193,000, on Jan. 22.
From C. and B. Call to S. and T. Cashion, (Lots 4, 6 and 7), 500, 506 and 514 Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, $37,000, on Jan. 22.
TROUTMAN
From D. and D. and J. and J. McDonald to T. and T. Duger, Lot 51 of Pheasant Run, 164 Pheasant Run Road, Troutman, $40,000, on Jan. 19.
From True Homes, LLC to B. and A. Clifford, Lot 76 of Sutters Mill, 167 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $303,500, on Jan. 19.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and M. Webb, Lot 6 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 222 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $345,000, on Jan. 19.
From The Echelon Group, LLC to P. and R. Woodcock, Lot 5 of Winding Forest, 153 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $550,000, on Jan. 19.
From P. Korioth, M. Orange/AIF & Admr, K. Korioth, H. Rector Jr. M. and G. Fields, S. Rector, A. Wiley, S. and M. Morrison, R. Rector/Est and W. Orange Jr. to W. Feimster, (Lot 2), 135 Powell St., Troutman, $280,000, on Jan. 19.
From A. and T. Freeman to K. Freeze, metes and bounds, 271 Carlyle Road, Troutman, $162,500, on Jan. 19.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and J. Davidson, Lot 88 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 108 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $328,000, on Jan. 21.
From D. and C. Atkins to C. and A. Errickson, Lot 3 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 646 Houston Road, Troutman, $425,000, on Jan. 22.
From C. and M. Barnette to H. Caldwell, Lot 111 of Jacobs Woods, 169 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $270,000, on Jan. 22.
From A. Lesane to T. and C. Graham, Lot 58 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 688 Houston Road, Troutman, $350,000, on Jan. 22.