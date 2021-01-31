Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 15-23

From D. and K. and K. King to J. and C. Stark, .35 acre, 528 Ridge Ave., Mooresville, $130,000, on Jan. 19.

From S. and P. Sarvis to S. Ogburn, Northgate Off Main Condo, 413 Knops Nob Road, Unit 19, Mooresville, $227,000, on Jan. 19.

From D. and D. and E. and E. Hedrick to J. and M. Frye, Lot 21 of Norman Shore, 116 Stover Road, Mooresville, $615,000, on Jan. 19.

From M. and T. Greene to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 68 of Autumn Grove, 105 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $335,000, on Jan. 19.

From NVR, Inc. to J. Lamontagne, Lot 61D of Langtree at Waterfront, 138 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $293,500, on Jan.19.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Willis, Lot 389 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $325,500, on Jan. 19.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and C. Simmons, Lot 106 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $328,500, on Jan.19.

From M. and J. Collins to M. and M. Paquette, Lot 28 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 105 Estate View Court, Mooresville, $631,500, on Jan. 19.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Galarza, N. Aleman-Tirado, N. Aleman Tirado and N. Tirado, Lot 63 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $347,500, on Jan. 20.