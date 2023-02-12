The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 15-27. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From E.M.E. Holding, LLC to D.R. Horton, Inc., metes and bounds, 18.693 acres, 2221 Perth Road, Mooresville, $3,855,000, on Jan. 20.

From Sullivan Farms Development, LLC, to Enclave Sullivan, LLC, multiple lots of Sullivan Fields, 169 Sullivan Farm Road, Statesville, $3,667,000, on Jan. 27.

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and IBF Properties, LLC to Benefit St. Partners Realty Operating Partnership, L.P., and BSP of Finance, LLC, Tract 1A of Kerr Drug, N. Main St. and Goodman St., Troutman, Iredell County, North Carolina and Tract II, 0.04 acre, 533 N. Main St., Troutman, $2,802,000, on Jan. 20.

From S. and S. and J. Ford to J. and B. Hazlin, Lot 69 of Crescent Land & Timber Corp., 126 Hanes Bee Lane, Mooresville, $1,810,000, on Jan. 27.

From F. and F. and M. Pegarella to C. Fiscina/TR, The Creighton D. Fiscina Trust, S. Fiscina/TR and The Suzanne M. Fiscina Trust, Lot 973 of The Point, 214 Dedham Loop, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Jan. 19.

HARMONY

From KTS Capital, LLC to L. and J. Johnson, Lot 42 of Rock Gate Estates, 169 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $10,000, on Jan. 20.

From H. and C. Howell to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., 15 acres, Lake Mullis Road, Harmony, $67,500, on Jan. 20.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to V. Turner, Lot 34 of Rock Gate Estates, 124 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $234,000, on Jan. 20.

From M. and C. Templeton to A. Aragon and U. Hernandez, metes and bounds, 2647 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $28,000, on Jan. 20.

From WJH LLC to G. Heatherly, Lot 25 of Rock Gates, 112 Anderson Acres Drive, Harmony, $243,500, on Jan. 20.

From M. and J. Josey to P. and S. Patterson, tract 4, +/- 15.76 acres and tract 2, +/- 2.02 acres, 135 York Farm Lane, Harmony, $65,000, on Jan. 24.

From M. and J. Josey to B. and S. Josey, +/- 17.78 acres, 142 York Farm Lane, Harmony, $65,000, on Jan. 24.

From I. Thompson to T. Parsons, 78/100 +/- acre, 181 Chadwick Road, Harmony, $204,000, on Jan. 25.

From J. Wingler/TR and The Tam Leroy Wingler Revocable Living Trust to J. and K. Shoemaker, 1.025 acres, more or less, 3259 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $250,000, on Jan. 27.

From T. Hocker to J. Siguenza, Lot 123 of Tall Oaks, Phase 2, Mooresville, $255,000, on Jan. 27.

From Triwall Acres LLC to E. Dobson and R. McDaniels, Lot 8 of Triwall Acres, LLC, 202 Trivette Road, Harmony, $205,000, on Jan. 27.

MOORESVILLE

From NVR, Inc. to A. and S. Khimesra, Lot 214 of Stafford at Langtree, 204 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $506,000, on Jan. 17.

From P. Brammer/Indvl & Exr, P. Poteat/Indvl & Exr and C. Brammer Jr./Est to K. Persinger, Lot 6 of Catalina Cove, 339 Catalina Drive, Mooresville, $200,000, on Jan. 17.

From C. Moody/TR and The Moody Family Trust to D. Mood, Lot 7 of Gambill Forest, 122 Goodleigh Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on Jan. 17.

From K. and K. Luckey to J. and C. Oliver, Lot 37 of Regency Lake Village, 114 Hazelton Loop, Mooresville, $412,000, on Jan. 17.

From J. Taylor/TR and Allthings, Inc. to S. Jaber, Lot 99 of Chesapeake Pointe, 404 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $850,000, on Jan. 17.

From THR North Carolina II, L.P. to P. and D. Bailey, Lot 1 of Pinnacle Shores, 112 Mariner Pointe Lane, Mooresville, $483,000, on Jan. 17.

From R. ad E. Ayotte to R. Dull, B. Baldassari and F. and K. Dull, Lot 109 of Northbridge, 182 Sansome Road, Mooresville, $635,000, on Jan. 18.

From J. Dillon to B. Vaccarino and J. Brown, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 809 Summer St., Mooresville, $180,000, on Jan. 18.

From L. Palmer/Indvl & AIF, L. Palmer/Indvl & AIF and P. and P. Palmer to P. Stephens/TR and Pamela J. Stephens Family Trust, Lot 1022 of Sconset Village at The Point, 129 Hopkinton Drive, Mooresville, $1,073,500, on Jan. 18.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to K. Carrillo and W. Evans, Lot 18 of Shepherds Landing, 137 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $463,000, on Jan. 19.

From NVR, Inc. to D. and C. Wimberly, Lot 209 of Stafford, 218 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $488,500, on Jan. 19.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Schrum, Lot 216 of Gambill Forest, 163 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $499,500, on Jan. 19.

From M. and T. Krimminger to S. Taylor, two tracts, Clippers Run subdivision, 116 Clipper Lane, Mooresville, $515,000, on Jan. 19.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Caruso, Lot 223 of Gambill Forest, 181 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $461,500, on Jan. 20.

From P. and D. DeBellis to J. Auccapoma and A. Vasquez, Lot 32 of Harbor View, Woodstork Cove Drive, Mooresville, $50,000, on Jan. 20.

From M. and K. and K. Bowling to C. Telfair, Lot 146 of Kensington Village South, 112 Southhampton St., Mooresville, $350,000, on Jan. 20.

From M. and E. and E. Clark to N. and E. Radishofski, Lot 30 of North Shore II, 153 North Shore Drive, Mooresville, $683,000, on Jan. 20.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to K. Woods, Lot 20 of Shepherds Landing, 133 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $$454,500, on Jan. 20.

From NVR, Inc. to R. and J. Huber, Lot 211 of Stafford at Langtree, 212 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $496,500, on Jan. 20.

From B. and E. Hui to A. Savery, Lot 23 of The Harbour, 101 Wildiris Lane, Mooresville, $644,000, on Jan. 20.

From J. and P. Loner to R. and S. Donelson, metes and bounds, Lot 1 of Quail Run, 114 Windchime Lane, Mooresville, $385,000, on Jan. 20.

From R. and H. Nicander to S. Koontz, Lot 162 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 197 Caversham Drive, Mooresville, $423,000, on Jan. 23.

From T. Vu and P. Duong to SEA 197, LLC, Lot 160, 633 Kemp Road, Mooresville, $705,000, on Jan. 23.

From C. and M. Sedota to J. Anderson, Lot 74 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 134 Sundown Cove Drive, Mooresville, $570,000, on Jan. 23.

From R. Ankrum/TR, R. Ankrum/TR and Ricky J. Ankrum Trust to W. and S. Oehler, 34.47 acres, 150 Copperhead Drive, Mooresville, $975,000, on Jan. 23.

From R. and R. and D. Abbott to J. Godshall and N. Baldwin, Lot 20 of Woodland Hills, 131 Mandarin Drive, Mooresville, $637,500, on Jan. 24.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to F. and E. Wetzel, Lot 217 of Gambill Forest, 167 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $416,000, on Jan. 24.

From C. and Z. Wood to J. and S. Lyne, two tracts, Lot 18 of Indian Hill and .02 acre, 808 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $200,000, on Jan. 24.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. Yenkugari, Lot 201 of Stafford at Langtree, 209 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $515,000, on Jan. 24.

From Titan Custom Builders, Inc. to J. and K. Bush, Lot 9 of Grand Oaks, 226 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $765,500, on Jan. 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. Youngberg and H. Han, Lot 232 of Gambill Forest, 172 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $332,500, on Jan. 25.

From M. and M. and N. and G. Smith to K. Bailey, Lot 20 of Avalon, 116 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $350,000, on Jan. 25.

From Empire Excavating, LLC to Norrible, LLC, new tract 3 of South Form Business Park, Thunder Road, Mooresville, $380,000, on Jan. 26.

From G. and D. Rodgers to G. and D. Rodgers, M. Jones and N. Lahman, Lot 38 of Bridgeport, 158 Prestwood Lane, Mooresville, $8,000, on Jan. 26.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. and T. Moore, Lot 155 of Reids Cove on Lake Norman, 178 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $770,000, on Jan. 26.

From AMH NC Properties, L.P. and AH4R Properties, LLC/PTNR to D. Martin and T. Arrington, Lot 170 of Curtis Pond, 120 Milroy Lane, Mooresville, $335,000, on Jan. 26.

From C. and S. Lail and R. and D. Baker to C. and L. Collins, Lot 277 of Waterlynn, 164 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $405,000, on Jan. 26.

From SKLG Investments, LLC to T. and S. Spry, metes and bounds, 428 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $287,500, on Jan. 26.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to D. and A. Black, Lot 154 of Reids Cove on Lake Norman, 180 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $788,500, on Jan. 27.

From Lennar Carolina, LLC to J. and B. Harkey, Lot 221 of Gambill Forest, 177 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $498,000, on Jan. 27.

From J. and J. Price and B. Campbell to T. and R. Webber, Lot 147 of Davidson Downes, 133 Manorly Lane, Mooresville, $1,040,000, on Jan. 27.

From B. Keller to A. Friedt, tract 1, 2.394 acres, 402 Linwood Road, Mooresville, $595,000, on Jan. 27.

From Circle K Stores, Inc. and Circle K Stores Inc. to West Plaza 225, LLC, metes and bounds, 255 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $650,000, on Jan. 27.

From R. Blackwelder Jr./Exr & Indvl, R. Blackwelder Jr./Exr & Indvl, P. Templeton/Est, P. Templeton/Est and J. and J. Templeton to M. and D. Roberts, two tracts, 1.747 acres and 1.334 acres, 134 Sweetbriar Lane, Mooresville, $530,000, on Jan. 27.

From J. Templeton to M. and D. Roberts, 0.702 acre, 140 Sweetbriar Lane, Mooresville, $80,000, on Jan. 27.

From J. Siguenza to S. and K. Costello, Lot 95 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 155 Cypress Landing Drive, Mooresville, $322,000, on Jan. 27.

From M. Sewell and K. Sewell/Agt to B. Bell, Lot 69 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 107 E. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $410,000, on Jan. 27.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. Urban, Lot 234 of Gambill Forest, 168 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $347,500, on Jan. 27.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to True North Borrower North Carolina, LLC, Lot 22 of Shepherds Landing subdivision, Phase 1, 127 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $416,000, on Jan. 27.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to S. Hall, Lot 21 of Shepherds Landing subdivision, Phase 1,129 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Jan. 27.

OLIN

From Tisko Farms, LLC to CMH Homes, Inc., two tracts, metes and bounds and Lot 1 of Holly-Bob Acres, 122 Speaks Road, Olin, $100,000, on Jan. 17.

From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and K. Holland to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas/TR, Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-QA3, 0.834 acre, more or less, 618 Indian Hill Road, Olin, $148,000, on Jan. 24.

STATESVILLE

From C. and P. Knight to J. and A. Menster, Lot 88 of Harbor Watch, 127 Harborgate Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on Jan. 17.

From A. Freeman to T. Thao and D. Vue, one acre, 128 Pine Tree Road, Statesville, $235,000, on Jan. 17.

From C. Livingston and C. Craig to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 5 of Midway Park, 121 Potts Grant Lane, Statesville, $214,500, on Jan. 17.

From Dependable Development Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 291, 296, 380 and 450 of Hidden Lakes, 131, 241 and 257 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville and 135 Slalom St., Statesville, $292,500, on Jan. 17.

From K. Edmondson and R. Amidon to R. Morse, Lot 1 of Fairwinds, 770 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $99,000, on Jan. 17.

From True Homes, LLC to V. Wiltshire and M. Lyerly Jr., Lot 117 of Marthas Ridge, 108 Tuppy Court, Statesville, $511,500, on Jan. 17.

From J. and D. and D. Murdock to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 212 of Tara’s Trace, 2188 Edenderry Drive, Statesville, $313,500, on Jan. 17.

From C. Hewitt and J. and J. Knight to J. Miller, two tracts, metes and bounds and 35.38 acres, Island Ford Road, Statesville, $535,000, on Jan. 17.

From S. Winebarger to Pitts Realty & Renovation, LLC, Lot 17 of River Green, 124 Sweetwater Drive, Statesville, $80,000, on Jan. 17.

From Land Air Group, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 128 and 130 of Martha’s Ridge, 111 and 115 Dyssa Loop, Statesville, $146,000, on Jan. 17.

From WJH LLC to L. and L. Richardson, Lot 123 of Ridgecrest, 127 Beaverwood Lane, Statesville, $199,000, on Jan. 17.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and D. Darr, Lot 454 of Hidden Lakes, 121 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $405,000, on Jan. 17.

From B. and B. and J. Hutchinson to B. Iyoob and R. Brown, 0.379 acre, 412 Armfield St., Statesville, $385,000, on Jan. 17.

From T. and T. and M. Beatty to J. and A. Wilson, Lot 14 of Forest Creek, 163 Forest Creek Drive, Statesville, $42,000, on Jan. 18.

From J. and J. and J. McKay and J. Steinbach/AIF to J. McKay and J. Steinbach, Lot 50 of Old Farm, 2409 Scalybark Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Jan. 18.

From West Homes of NC, LLC to C. Roulhac, Lot 25 of Fox Den, 125 Raemont Lane, Statesville, $258,000, on Jan. 18.

From D. and A. Rogan to R. Summers, Lot 25 of Wildewood, 131 Mossy Pond Road, Statesville, $354,000, on Jan. 18.

From L. Taulbee and T. Welch to H. and K. Douma, metes and bounds, 761 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $221,000 on Jan. 18.

From B. Hillard and M. Hillard/AIF to V. Contreras, metes and bounds, 1907 Rayon St., Statesville, $140,000, on Jan. 19.

From Terra Firma Associates, LLC to R. Grimes and M. Owens, Lot 23 of Angel Oaks, 172 Angel Oaks Drive, Statesville, $225,000, on Jan. 19.

From M. and S. and S. Bailey to Jan 1 Properties LLC, Lots 40 and 41, 427 Twin Oaks Road, Statesville, $50,000, on Jan. 19.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Chavis, Lot 92 of Marthas Ridge, 2668 Andes Drive, Statesville, $365,000, on Jan. 19.

From M. Caton to L. Walker, metes and bounds, 2909 Eastway Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Jan. 19.

From J. Urbina and K. Izaguirrez to G. Ramirez and A. Perez, metes and bounds, 1906 E. Cloaninger Ave., Statesville, $75,000, on Jan. 19.

From WWMD Properties Limited Partnership, A. T. Williams Oil Company/PTNR and N. and B. Downing to Spinks Investments, Inc., three parcels, 0.3391 acre, metes and bounds and .3777 acre, 122 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $665,000, on Jan. 19.

From B. and L. Wilhelm to B. and L. Wilhelm and A. Morris, 4.984 acres, 866 Chief Thomas Road, Statesville, $1,000, on Jan. 19.

From B. and L. Wilhelm to B. and L. Wilhelm and E. Lambert, 29.478 acres, Salem Creek Drive, Statesville, $4,000, on Jan. 19.

From N. and R. Richardson to L. Puryear and A Mahase, Lot 4 of Stone Creek, 124 Stone Creek Drive, Statesville, $367,000, on Jan. 20.

From K. and K. and J. and J. Threatte to R. and N. Driver, (Lot 1), 118 Rimmer Road, Statesville, $23,000, on Jan. 20.

From Max Properties to M. Carranza, Lot 20 of Meadow Brook, 1327 Reid St., Statesville, $205,000, on Jan. 20.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to P. Serrette, Lot 62 of Dogwood Grove, 111 Farrier Lane, Statesville, $435,000, on Jan. 23.

From J. and L. Sigmon to J. and D. Murdock, Lot 17 of Saddle Wood, 156 Saddlewood Lane, Statesville, $390,000, on Jan. 23.

From A. Melchor, A. Rivera-Melchor, A. Rivera Melchor and A. Melchor to J. and A. Reagan, 0.62 acre, more or less, Lot 2, Farm House Road, Statesville, $12,000, on Jan. 23.

From Triple Crown Realty & Investments, LLC to A. and K. Lancaster, Lot 14 of Pressly Acres, 148 Pratt Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on Jan. 23.

From R11 Company, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lots 5 and 75-78 of A.F. Troutman Estate subdivision, 117 Orville Road, Statesville, and 833, 837, 841 and 845 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $258,000, on Jan. 24.

From Fountain Wealth Associates, L.L.C. to Gwinnett Holdings LLC, three tracts, Lots 20 and 21 of Statesville Development Company and metes and bounds, 1306, 1308 and 1312 5th St., Statesville, $162,500, on Jan. 24.

From C. Byers and P. Gibbs to J. Lallopizzi, Lots 4 and 6 of Bloomfield subdivision, 1024 Alexander St., Statesville, $120,000, on Jan. 24.

From C. Schermerhorn to Mohawk RV Statesville, LLC, 3.772 acres, more or less, Dishman Lane, Statesville and Douglas Pine Drive, Statesville, $676,000, on Jan. 24.

From C. Drake/Admr & Indvl, J. Sloop, C. and G. Drake, D. Holler and C. Drake Jr./Est to C. Byers and P. Gibbs, Lot 79 of Wildewood, 106 Quail Springs Road, Statesville, $295,000, on Jan. 24.

From Habitat for Humanity of The Charlotte Region, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Q. Burton, Lot 25 of Highland Acres, 1209 McLaughlin St., Statesville, $195,000, on Jan. 24.

From Habitat for Humanity of The Charlotte Region, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to N. Watson, Lot 26 of Highland Acres, 1205 McLaughlin St., Statesville, $195,000, on Jan. 24.

From True Homes, LLC to V. Gomez and L. Bernal, Lot 347 of Hidden Lakes, 147 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $325,000, on Jan. 24.

From T. and T. and T. Stevenson to J. Harris Investments, LLC, lots, 525 Davis St., Statesville, $127,500, on Jan. 24.

From M. and R. and R. Richards to T. and L. Isenhour, Lot 30 of Meadow Creek, 183 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on Jan. 25.

From D. and D. and E. Grigley to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 49 of Mitchell-Aire, 408 Florence Circle, Statesville, $297,000, on Jan. 25.

From Paramount Investment Properties, LLC to Throwback Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 1327 4th St., Statesville, $19,000, on Jan. 25.

From A. Blevins to L. Blevins, metes and bounds, 232 Compton Park Road, Statesville, $48,000, on Jan. 26.

From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC to B. and D. and P. and R. Merrick, Lot 24 of Fox Creek, 220 Nottingham Circle, Statesville, $400,000, on Jan. 26.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Rider and L. Wainscott, Lot 451 of Hidden Lakes, 129 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $350,000, on Jan. 26.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to N. Rush and A. Maloney, Lot 21 of Pine Forest, 114 E. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $395,000, on Jan. 26.

From W. and W. and J. and J. Reeves to C. Whicker, 2.697 acres, 1488 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $165,000, on Jan. 26.

From D. and D. and J. and J. Furr to P. and C. Knight, Lots 90 and 91 of Harbor Watch, 144 and 154 S. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $854,000, on Jan. 26.

From POP HOMES—GSO, LLC to C. Livingston, Lot 1 of Sutton Acres, 4595 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $270,000, on Jan. 27.

From B. and B. and C. Johnson to K. Gregory, metes and bounds, 112 Bowles Farm Road, Statesville, $7,500, on Jan. 27.

From P. and D. and L. Morgan to J. Morin, Lot 5 of Lowery Land Company, 3434 E. Broad St., Statesville, $60,000, on Jan. 27.

From Orbit Warehouse, LLC to Rim-Tec Castings Eastern, L.L.C., 3.90 acres, more or less, 173 Orbit Road, Statesville, $940,000, on Jan. 27.

STONY POINT

From K. and K. Hamilton to C. Todd and E. Dekin, 7.89 acres, Pressly Farm Road, Stony Point, $85,000, on Jan. 17.

From Kirk Palmer & Thigpen, P.A./TR and M. McKlinski to Lookout Riverwalk Homeowners Association, Inc., Lot 47 of Riverwalk, Stony Point, $7,500, on Jan. 24.

From D. and P. and S. and D. and D. Little to D. Morron, Lot 2 of Lackey Mobile Home Park, Halyburton Road, Stony Point, $40,000, on Jan. 26.

TROUTMAN

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 92, 96, 101, 130 and 139 of Sutters Mill II, 118 and 134 Forbes Lane, Troutman and 209 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $300,000, on Jan. 17.

From B. Vargas and J. Anselmo to C. and A. Watje, Lot 181 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 135 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $460,000, on Jan. 17.

From E. Ternay to Northlake Development, LLC, Lot 56 of Twin Creeks Estates, 174 Twin Creeks Drive, Troutman, $50,000, on Jan. 17.

From True Homes, LLC to W. and I. Moran, Lot 169 of Sutters Mill II, 206 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $393,500, on Jan. 17.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 157 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $82,000, on Jan. 17.

From S. and B. Smith to Opendoor Property Trust I, portion of Lot 23, Perry Heights, 0.86 acre, 124 Levo Drive, Troutman, $249,500, on Jan. 17.

From TruNorth Homes, LLC to A. Glover and M. Schultz, (Lot 10), 600 Lake Circle, Troutman, $373,500, on Jan. 18.

From L. and L. Kilburn, L. Cooper and L. Kilburn to J. and R. Dilling, metes and bounds, 357 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $480,000, on Jan. 19.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 139 and 143 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $163,500, on Jan. 19.

From R. and D. Cambria to P. and C. Schenone, 0.553 acre, 427 N. Main St., Troutman, $300,000, on Jan. 20.

From G. Mills to B. Fregia and C. Nichols, Lot 73 of Palomino Park, 142 Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $10,500, on Jan. 20.

From A. Brown to L. Tincher, Lot 210 of Inglewood, 322 Winchester Road, Troutman, $160,000, on Jan. 23.

From A. Rivera to S. Lopez, Lot 38 of Falls Park, 539 Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $60,000, on Jan. 26.

From Martinray Holdings, LLC to Stratx Properties, LLC, Lots 1-4 of Hoover Farms, 615, 625, 635 and 639 Hoover Road, Troutman, $270,000, on Jan. 27.

From C. Keleman and A. Henkel to M. Darne, Lot 88 of Meadow Glen, 206 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $372,000, on Jan. 27.

From Nest Homes, LLC to K. and V. Rothbort, Lot 26 of Sanders Ridge, 114 Morning Side Loop, Troutman, $423,500, on Jan. 27.

UNION GROVE

From G. and O. and R. Bustle to D. and A. Clayton, one acre, 188 Branton Road, Union Grove, $190,000, on Jan. 18.