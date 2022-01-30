Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 16-22

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds
TOP FIVE
From C. and C. and J. Fiscus to B. Zimmerman and R. Brasil, (Lot 498), 235 Gainswood Drive, Mooresville, $3,400,000, on Jan. 18.
From Griffin Brothers Auto Center, LLC to Signal Hill Electro, Ltd., three tracts, .87 acre, .01 acre and .354 acre, 278 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $2,772,000, on Jan. 20.
From L. and L. and H. and H. Brown to Vellkoa, LLC, two tracts, 30.23 acres and metes and bounds, 162 KOA Lane, Statesville, $2,700,000, on Jan. 19.
From R. and S. Chovanec to E. and K. Misch, (Lot 323), 108 Belk Point Lane, Mooresville, $2,475,000, on Jan. 19.
From J. and T. Parlier to Barger Holding Company, LLC, 336.858 acres, 381 Bailey Farm Road, Statesville, $2,021,500, on Jan. 20.
CLEVELAND
From L. and J. Hoffner to R. and V. Hoffner, 9.1 acres, Mount Tabor Road, Cleveland, $115,000, on Jan. 18.
DAVIDSON
From Greybrook Homes, LLC to M. Saha and A. Das, Lot 14 of Riverstone at Anniston, 176 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $738,500, on Jan. 21.
HARMONY
From G. and M. Stowers to T. Wingler/TR and Tam Leroy Wingler Revocable Living Trust, 0.323 acre, 207 Skyview Lake Road, Harmony, $55,000, on Jan. 20.
From R. and P. and P. Johnston to C. and R. Emory, Lot 20 of Harmony Country Estates, 157 Tranquility Lane, Harmony, $17,500, on Jan. 21.
MOORESVILLE
From J. Payne to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 378 of Morrison Plantation, 127 Autry Avenue, Mooresville, $373,000, on Jan. 18.
From C. Rosbough and J. and J. Deconcini to RS Rental III-A, LLC, Lot 9 of Iredell Development Company, 128 Manor Circle, Mooresville, $250,000, on Jan. 18.
From RB Property Group LLC and RB Property Group, LLC to R. and V. Hoskins, Lots 313 and 314 of Surfwood Park, 424 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $282,500, on Jan. 18.
From R. Filichia/TR, The Richard W. Filichia and Susan S. Filichia Living Trust and S. Filichia/TR to G. and L. Fravel, Lot 15 of Oak Harbor, 130 Pin Oak Lane, Mooresville, $825,000, on Jan. 18.
From M. and A. and A. Collins to S. Brennan and A. Nicholson, Lot 44 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 126 Easy St., Mooresville, $435,000, on Jan. 18.
From C. and F. Carlson to R. Fox, 3.139 acres, 180 Bailey Road, Mooresville, $120,000, on Jan. 18.
From R. and L. Delano to Bryan Property Management, LLC, (Lots 29-32), 415 Ogburn St., Mooresville, $181,000, on Jan. 18.
From S. and K. Bazzell to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 92 of Curtis Pond, 139 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $360,000, on Jan. 18.
From M. and H. Solis to C. and A. Abbate, Lot 24 of Byers Creek, 132 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $440,000, on Jan. 18.
From SC Landholdings, LLC to C. and J. Arjuna, Lot 1 of Sisters Cove, 729 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $599,000, on Jan. 18.
From J. and P. McGraw to M. Nickich, Unit 11 of Northgate off Main Condominiums, tract one, 306 Knops Nob Drive, Mooresville, $292,000, on Jan. 18.
From G. Grenga to J. and T. Barker, 1.01 acres, 379 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $430,000, on Jan. 18.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and A. Pohlman, Lot 75 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $424,000, on Jan. 18.
From D. and B. Barber to K. and J. Roche, 0.617 acre, metes and bounds, 528 Boger St., Mooresville, $298,000, on Jan. 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Abo-Ela, J. Abo Ela, J. Ela, A. Abo-Ela, A. Abo Ela, and A. Ela, Lot 496 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $478,000, on Jan. 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and G. Polito, Lot 500 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $482,500, on Jan. 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and D. Salazar, Lot 499 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $466,500, on Jan. 19.
From T. Allison, T. Bryant, J. Allison and D. Bryant to M. and R. Harris, Lot 3 of McNeely Estate, Clay Street, Mooresville, $12,000, on Jan. 19.
From B. Lipe to P&G Bros Investment LLC, (Lot 2), 2740 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $280,000, on Jan. 19.
From J. Winecoff to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, (Lots 51-55), Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $65,000, on Jan. 19.
From P. Rambo and P. Rambo/AIF to D. Gillis II, Lot 101 of Mallard Head Country Club, 374 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on Jan. 19.
From Patricia M. Jacobs Living Trust, P. Jacobs/TR and T. Jacobs/TR to T. and M. Heine, Lot 81 of Woodland Hills, Mooresville, $427,500, on Jan. 19.
From J. Sandlin to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 195 of Linwood Farms, 111 Edgington St., Mooresville, $331,000, on Jan. 19.
From T. Thompson/Indvl & AIF and R. and R. and B. Thompson to Sebring Partners, LLC, 0.744 acre, 1329 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $65,000, on Jan. 19.
From Chase DRM LLC to FKH SFR Propco I, L.P., Lot 23 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 142 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Jan. 19.
From S. and S. and F. Aquino to M. Prendergast, Unit 08-02-01 of Mallard Head Condominium, Mallard Head Lane, Mooresville, $202,000, on Jan. 20.
From T. Cross and T. Legette to Opendoor Property Trust, Lot 35 of Sunridge Place, 103 Woodsong Lane, Mooresville, $230,500, on Jan. 20.
From M. and M. Faye to K. Rosen and D. Martin, two tracts, Lot 25 of Indian Forest and .10 acre, 127 Castle Drive, Mooresville, $890,000, on Jan. 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and A. Chamberlain, Lot 507 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $480,500, on Jan. 20.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to J. and K. Reid, Lot 158 of Linwood Farms, 122 Fontanelle Drive, Mooresville, $423,000, on Jan. 20.
From L. and K. Johnson to J. Crawley and M. Lawing, Lot 37 of Greenbay Forest, 471 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $850,000, on Jan. 20.
From Sills Springs Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 8 and 11 of Sills Creek Plantation, 156 and 157 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $170,000, on Jan. 20.
From Oak Springs, LLC to A. and L. Spiridon, Lot 18 of Davidson Pond, 133 Addison Emory Lane, Mooresville, $195,000, on Jan. 20.
From True Homes, LLC to A. Daodu, Lot 15 of Mercer, Mooresville, $312,000, on Jan. 20.
From P. Caldwell to J. and J. Benfield, 1.59 acres off Rocky River Road, Mooresville, $40,000, on Jan. 20.
From T. Card to C. and T. Crosby and R. Wise, Lot 38 of Windsor Woods, 125 Drawbridge Court, Mooresville, $334,000, on Jan. 21.
From Atomic Holdings, LLC to C. Thompson, Lot 8 of Meadowbrook, 140 Old Meadowbrook Road, Mooresville, $245,000, on Jan. 21.
From J. Wieland and S. Wieland/Indvl & AIF to Lake Norman DDP, LLC, Lot 114 of Queens Cove, 162 Queens Cove Road, Mooresville, $1,075,000, on Jan. 21.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to Z. Bacon, .368 acre, 331 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, $152,500, on Jan. 21.
From R11 Company, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, two tracts, Lots 1 and 2, Carpenter Avenue, Mooresville, $840,000, on Jan. 21.
From Child Care Properties, LLC to Sunrise Storage, LLC, 3.2965 acres, 211 Singleton Road, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on Jan. 21.
From M. Walling to M. Hunt, Lot 114 of Woodland Hills, 187 Ringneck Trail, Mooresville, $110,000, on Jan. 21.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Ridenoure, Lot 2 of Mercer, Mooresville, $325,000, on Jan. 21.
From R11 Company, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Rocky River Road, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Jan. 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Gonzalez and E. Galarza, Lot 59 of Lakewalk, 139 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $435,500, on Jan. 21.
From J2 Investment Properties LLC to C. Propst, Lot 68 of Idlewood Harbor, Mooresville, $75,000, on Jan. 21.
From T. and J. Erickson to R. Parker and A. Fonseca, Lot 148 of Parkmont, 111 Champion Court, Mooresville, $375,000, on Jan. 21.
From Talbert Pointe Family Investments Limited Partnership and CES Development Corp./PTNR to 211 Talbert Pointe, LLC, Lot 39 of Talbert Pointe Business Park, Speedway Lane, Mooresville, $140,000, on Jan. 21.
From Talbert Pointe Family Investments Limited Partnership and CES Development Corp./PTNR to 211 Talbert Pointe, LLC, Lot 32 of Talbert Pointe Business Park, 211 Talbert Pointe Drive, Mooresville, $220,000, on Jan. 21.
From Oak Springs, LLC to I. Chemmanam and M. Alexander, Lot 3 of Davidson Pond, Mooresville, $188,000, on Jan. 21.
From Oak Springs, LLC to W. and S. Lape, Lot 11 of Davidson Pond, 151 Ryleigh Dan Place, Mooresville, $249,000, on Jan. 21.
MOUNT ULLA
From R. Bumgardner/Est and A. Biggers/GDN to Awesome Assets, Inc. Lot 18 of Beechwood Estates, 118 Woodbine Court, Mount Ulla, $106,000, on Jan. 19.
OLIN
From E. Bennett and E. Wilson to E. Rodriguez and J. Portillo, Lot 10 of Raider Heights, 1677 Jennings Road, Olin, $82,500, on Jan. 18.
From State Employees’ Credit Union to A. Sharpe, 1.5 acres, 105 Gethsemane Road, Olin, $66,500, on Jan. 19.
From M. Millner to Optimistic Vengture Group, LLC, Lot 12 of Holly Ridge, 173 Ashford Drive, Olin, $11,000, on Jan. 21.
STATESVILLE
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to D. Allison, Lot 32 of Stones Edge, 139 Zircon Drive, Statesville, $193,000, on Jan. 18.
From Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to C. Hutchins, metes and bounds, 373 Brookview Road, Statesville, $145,000, on Jan. 18.
From M. and J. Cuddington to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 54 of Autumn Brook, 120 Autumn Mist Road, Statesville, $395,000, on Jan. 18.
From S. Reid, D. and F. Rives and S. and D. Parker to Big D Express, LLC, 944-950 Davie Ave., Statesville, $500,000, on Jan. 18.
From J. and J. Wenthe to W. Larson, Lot 38 of Windemere, 121 W. Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $43,000, on Jan. 18.
From Y. Sharpe to E. Ramon and E. Chavez, Lots 202-210 of Eastover Woods, 1914 Ora Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on Jan. 18.
From T. and S. Sherrill to T. and S. Sherrill, S. Papageorgiou and S. Scott, two tracts, Lot 14 and .92 acre, 152 Lake Top Lane, Statesville and Carriage Road, Statesville, $4,000, on Jan. 18.
From M. and M. Beauchaine to A. and H. Hassler, Lot 9 of Seven Oaks at Cook Farm, 159 Vance Farm Drive, Statesville, $30,000, on Jan. 18.
From NC Asset Management, LLC to VSP Charlotte, LLC, Lot 6 of Bristol Terrace, 604 Bristol Terrace, Statesville, $99,000, on Jan. 19.
From CLT Buyers, LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 165 of Olde Statesville, 197 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $330,000, on Jan. 19.
From Alexander Family Partners, L.P., C. Alexander/PTNR and C. Doppelt/PTNR to T. Benbow, 50 acres, 3020 Newton Drive, Statesville and 1057 Westminster Drive, Statesville, $480,000, on Jan. 19.
From M. Chaparro and L. and L. Noe to Gwinnett, metes and bounds, 132 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $75,000, on Jan. 19.
From Harbinger Corporation to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 16 of Statesville Development Company, 629 S. Race St., Statesville, $17,000, on Jan. 19.
From L. and H. Moore, M. Anzini/Indvl & AIF, M. Holcombe and J. and J. Anzini to R. Arce, Lots 46 and 47 of Cedar Ridge, 114 Cedar Ridge Loop, Statesville, $60,000, on Jan. 19.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 61, 75 and 79 of Larkin, Statesville, $212,000, on Jan. 20.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 384, 386 and 388 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $246,500, on Jan. 20.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 339-340 and 403-404 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $328,500, on Jan. 20.
From SKLG Investments, LLC to W. and A. Grant, Lot 20 of Oakland Heights, 766 W. Pine Circle, Statesville, $185,000, on Jan. 20.
From A. and T. and T. and T. and T. Wilhelm to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lots 16-21 of Bostian Heights, 1141 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $218,500, on Jan. 20.
From L. and M. and M. Wapner to K. Frieze and L. Holdaway, Lot 1 of Gregory Place, 304 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $174,000, on Jan. 20.
From Edco Construction LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, metes and bounds, 394 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $311,000, on Jan. 20.
From W. and J. Reeves to Bluewave Custom Builders, Inc. and P. Zambuto, Lot 9 of Carter’s Farm, 104 Winfield Place, Statesville, $37,500, on Jan. 20.
From M. and J. Little to D. Boller, Lots 70-72 of Country Woods Estates, Shady Stream Drive, Statesville, $33,000, on Jan. 20.
From L. Pickles and A. and A. Long to L. and B. Smith, Lot 7 of Fairmount Fields, 127 Windrow Lane, Statesville, $301,000, on Jan. 20.
From Slate Investment Holdings, LLC to C. Zande and N. Belardo, Lot 36 of Mitchell College Foundation, Inc., 2619 Caroline St., Statesville, $195,000, on Jan. 21.
From R11 Company, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, 3.2 acres, 322 N. Race St., Statesville, $477,000, on Jan. 21.
From JD Home Solutions 4U, LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lots 17-20 of Eastfield Estates, 115 Highview Circle, Statesville, $283,500, on Jan. 21.
From Oakmont Capital, LLC to J. Aguirre and M. Nunez, Lot 9 of Suburban Acres No. Two, 306 Sigmon Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Jan. 21.
From Want to Sell Now, LLC to C. Hess, Lot 35 of Victoria Village, 801 Prince Albert Court, Statesville, $180,000, on Jan. 21.
From O. and E. Nisley to Wildwood Ranch Properties, LLC, 1.769 acres, Wildwood Ranch Road, Statesville, $26,500, on Jan. 21.
From J. and B. Harris to VM Pronto, LLC, Lot 32 of Fulton Heights, 1135 Carolina Circle, Statesville, $217,000, on Jan. 21.
STONY POINT
From R. and B. Bartsch to D. Russ, Lot 17 of Riverwalk, 117 Ridge Point Drive, Stony Point, $457,000, on Jan. 21.
TROUTMAN
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and S. Dooley, Lot 174 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 119 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $416,000, on Jan. 18.
From True Home, LLC to A. Swift, Lot 38 of Sutters Mill, 166 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $368,500, on Jan. 19.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. and J. Mahler, Lot 165 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 116 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $439,500, on Jan. 19.
From True Homes, LLC to M. and C. Gurganus, Lot 47 of Sutter’s Mill II, 167 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $355,500, on Jan. 19.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $381,500, on Jan. 20.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and C. Burby, Lot 170 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 109 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $445,500, on Jan. 20.
From J. and K. Joyner to D. Chavez and H. Donaldson, Lot 49 of Martha’s Vineyard, 131 Scarlet Tanager Road, Troutman, $320,000, on Jan. 20.