Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 2-8

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 2-8. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From J.T. Sellers Properties Limited Partnership and K. Sellers/PTNR to FultonBSH SVNC II, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, N. Barkley Road, Statesville, $9,464,000, on Jan. 3.
From Tempus Statesville, LLC to Sky SNC, LLC, metes and bounds, +/- 14.84 acres, 2088 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $5,915,000, on Jan. 5.
From D. and D. and B. Reynolds to 188 Gudger, LLC, Lot 1 of Lakeside at Langtree, 188 Gudger Road, Mooresville, $4,000,000, on Jan. 4.
From L. and J. Carnes, B. and B. and B. Sheen, C. and H. and H. Underwood and B. and R. Fleming to Shinnville Farms Development Partners, LLC, 116.893 acres, Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $3,300,000, on Jan. 3.
From M. and C. Olea to T. and J. Anderson, 4.94 acres, 135 Teague Drive, Mooresville, $1,550,000, on Jan. 6.
CLEVELAND
From J. and K. Long to G. and T. Ponder, metes and bounds, 590 Brawley Road, Cleveland, $100,000, on Jan. 6.
From J. Bumgarner to J. Bumgarner, 12.63 acres, Bumgarner Drive, Cleveland, $60,000, on Jan. 6.
DAVIDSON
From A. and M. Cowan to P. and J. Stimis, Lot 1 of Belle Glade, 104 Villa Lane, Davidson, $375,000, on Jan. 5.
From Greybrook Homes, LLC to T. and A. Lane, Lot 10 of Riverstone at Anniston, 183 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $853,500, on Jan. 6.
HAMPTONVILLE
From M. and A. Rodriguez to J. Trout and A. Sanchez, metes and bounds, 3.50 acres, 563 W. Houstonville Road, Hamptonville, $160,000, on Jan. 4.
MOORESVILLE
From T. and S. Guerin to Olympus Borrower, LLC, Lot 70 of Brantley Place, 134 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $294,000, on Jan. 3.
From C. Wayne Orbison & Sons, Inc. and C. Wayne Orbison & Sons Inc. to Shinnville Farms Development Partners, LLC, tract 3, Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $178,000, on Jan. 3.
From P. Littwin/TR and Patricia S. Littwin Revocable Trust to C. Koth, Lot 31 of Lake Norman Airpark, 108 Amelia Lane, Mooresville, $800,500, on Jan. 3.
From J. Aldaco/Indvl & AIF and M. Juache to T. and A. Morgan, Lot 42 of Shepherd’s Bluff, 114 Sheep Path Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on Jan. 3.
From S. Brown to K. Bowles, 117 Mackwood Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on Jan. 3.
From K. and D. Buskirk to Barol Investment Group 20, LLC, Lot 220 of Winborne, 120 Bosburg Drive, Mooresville, $310,000, on Jan. 4.
From M. Weatherford to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 133 of Cedarcroft, 361 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $210,000, on Jan. 4.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to J. Turbeville, Lot 179 of The Woodlands, 112 Shagbark Lane, Mooresville, $378,500, on Jan. 4.
From J. Polson/Est, V. Bowen/Indvl & Exr, H. Bowen and C. and T. Schumacher to F. and R. Colombo, Lot 3-A of Gabriel Estates Townhomes, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $235,000, on Jan. 4.
From C. and L. Vanzant and L. Spencer to W. and J. Riordan, metes and bounds, 264 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $145,000, on Jan. 4.
From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR and R. and A. and A. Smith to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB2, Lot 6 of Sunset Pointe II at the Harbour, 114 Cades Cove Lane, Mooresville, $777,000, on Jan. 4.
From J. and J. and C. Guevara to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 36 of Doolie Meadows, 185 Kendra Drive, Mooresville, $289,000, on Jan. 4.
From Greybrook Homes, LLC to Travel Savvy Tourist, LLC, (Lot 3), 126 Stonehaven Drive, Mooresville, $862,500, on Jan. 4.
From D. Oliver to L. Alonzo, Lot 1 of Poplar Grove, 177 Poplar Grove Road, Mooresville, $650,000, on Jan. 4.
From A. Stephens to K. Stovall and B. Shipman, (Lots 16 and 17), 2005 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $304,500, on Jan. 4.
From J. Martin to J. and D. Colyn, two parcels, two tracts, 1.047 acres, 24.687 acres and metes and bounds, 452 Faith Road, Mooresville, $440,000, on Jan. 4.
From K. and K. Hart to J. and M. Boyle, Lot 166 of Commodore Peninsula, 268 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $319,500, on Jan. 4.
From Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 94 of The Hampshires, 141 Peterborough Drive, Mooresville, $311,000, on Jan. 5.
From T. and J. Johnson to M. and M. and K. and K. Hall, Lot 32 of The Farms, 124 Yellowbell Road, Mooresville, $510,000, on Jan. 5.
From D. Myers/Indvl & Exr, K. Chaffins/Est and K. Chaffin/Est to S. Lafferty, Lot 23 of Regal Oaks, 120 Regal Circle, Mooresville, $296,000, on Jan. 5.
From M. Bishop/TR and M.C. Bishop Family Trust to L. Haile/TR and Lisa A. Haile Trust, Lot 58 of Pinnacle Shores, 209 Pinnacle Shores Drive, Mooresville, $930,000, on Jan. 5.
From J. and J. and M. Jackson to L. Sabourin, Lot 9 of Devonshire, 320 Blume Road, Mooresville, $630,000, on Jan. 5.
From J. and J. and J. and J. Gilson to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 10 of Curtis Pond, 240 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $368,000, on Jan. 5.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and D. Cartee, Lot 26 of Kistler Mill, 158 Stallings Mill Drive, Mooresville, $365,000, on Jan. 5.
From B. and B. and B. and M. Krokson to F. Munoz and S. Pimentel, metes and bounds, 10.96 acres, 420 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, $280,000, on Jan. 5.
From P. and L. Fox to D. McConnell, Lots 6 and 7 of Regency Lake Village, 114 Shall Mar Lane, Mooresville, $282,500, on Jan. 5.
From M. Marsh, M. Ruiz and J. Marsh to J. Prevette, Lot 146 of Reed Creek, 131 Diamond Drive, Mooresville, $250,500, on Jan. 5.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 110 of Kensington Village South, 160 King William Drive, Mooresville, $388,000, on Jan. 6.
From M. and K. Shea to S. Caviness, two tracts, Lot 111 of Commodore Peninsula and 0.012 acre, 317 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $539,000, on Jan. 6.
From D. McNaughton to J. and L. Napier, Lot T12 of Waterlynn, 117 Walnut Cove Drive, #A, Mooresville, $276,000, on Jan. 6.
From 3Whits Properties LLC to M. Argueta Z, Lot 13 of Wildwood Acres, 191 Wildwood Acres Circle, Mooresville, $89,000, on Jan. 6.
From Oak Springs, LLC to J. and C. Maxson, Lot 21 of Davidson Pond, Mooresville, $210,000, on Jan. 6.
From Opendoor Property C LLC to J. and S. Clay and J. Leenhouts, Lot 36 of Red Oaks, 1016 Winterfield Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on Jan. 6.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to I. Juan and K. Borceguin, Lot 491 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $478,500, on Jan. 6.
From W. and M. and J. and D. Fisher to R11 Company, LLC, two tracts, 0.680 acre and 1 acre, 164 and 172 Rocky River Road, Mooresville, $83,000, on Jan. 6.
From W. and M. and J. and D. Fisher, K. and S. Gilbert, S. Booth and R. and A. Gilbert to R11 Company, LLC, metes and bounds, Rocky River Road, Mooresville, $567,500, on Jan. 6.
From J. Duncan to V. Nandagopalan and S. Peter, Lot 6 of Byers Creek, 155 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $425,000, on Jan. 6.
From K. and K. and R. and R. Campbell to W. Lederer Jr., 2.046 acres, 329 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, $13,000, on Jan. 7.
From J. Payne to A. and E. Rudd, Lot 94 of Reed Creek, 299 Rose St., Mooresville, $423,000, on Jan. 7.
From S. Carroll and E. Reiter to SN NC, LLC, Lot 423 of Atwater, 423 Preston Road, Mooresville, $480,000, on Jan. 7.
From L. and L. and S. Harding to B. and T. Rowan, Lot 105 of Chesapeake Pointe, 115 Charthouse Lane, Mooresville, $750,000, on Jan. 7.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to D. and A. Kjellgren, Lot 11 of Tennessee Circle, 275 Tennessee Circle, Mooresville, $540,000, on Jan. 7.
From Opendoor Property J, LLC and Opendoor Property J LLC to T. Rexrode and T. Blanton, metes and bounds, 221 W. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $190,000, on Jan. 7.
From Legacy Pointe Properties, LLC to Park 35, LLC, 6.525 acres, Lot 3 off Ebert Lane, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Jan. 7.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Littwin/TR and Patricia S. Littwin Revocable Trust, Lot 281 of Atwater Landing, 378 Preston Road, Mooresville, $530,500, on Jan. 7.
From Oak Springs, LLC to N. and R. Rosen and S. and R. Sanchez, Lot 19 of Davidson Pond, 139 Addison Emory Lane, Mooresville, $299,000, on Jan. 7.
STATESVILLE
From R. Cowan to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 643 Harrison St., Statesville, $42,000, on Jan. 3.
From Investcar, LLC to J. Tonia, metes and bounds, 643 Harrison St., Statesville, $72,500, on Jan. 3.
From P. Glass/TR and N. and C. Powell to O. Hasan, Lots 46 and 47 of Reynolda, 332 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $59,000, on Jan. 3.
From M. Mally and P. and P. Cook to E. Knowles, three tracts, 1.61 acres, metes and bounds and 15.19 acres, 262 Tuckers Grove Road, Statesville, $665,000, on Jan. 3.
From J.T. Sellers Properties Limited Partnership and K. Sellers/PTNR to FultonBSH SVNC II, LLC, Tract 3, 1421 N. Barkley Road, Statesville, $711,500, on Jan. 3.
From J. and J. Danyels to Midland Trust Co./Cust, 2 acres, 366 Monticello Road, Statesville, $53,000, on Jan. 3.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to L. and H. Workman, Lot 28 of Buffalo Shoals Park, Longbranch Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Jan. 3.
From J. and A. Kircher to B. Hager Jr. and K. Corgan, (Lot 36), 1755 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $310,000, on Jan. 3.
From Community Capital Group, LLC to JD Partners Group, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds and Lot 4 of Statesville Development Company, 1105 Brown Summit Ave., Statesville, and 1508 11th St., Statesville, $140,000, on Jan. 3.
From A. Mayberry to J. and S. Fox, metes and bounds, Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $27,000, on Jan. 4.
From Forge Trust Company to Investcar, LLC, (Lot 35), 1309 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Jan. 4.
From Investcar, LLC to V. and T. Benitez, (Lot 35), 1309 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $36,000, on Jan. 4.
From F. Jordan to Briarstone Ventures, LLC, (Lot 10), 543 Davis St., Statesville, $65,000, on Jan. 4.
From C. and J. Miller and M. Miller/AIF to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 0.954 acre, 167 Crider Road, Statesville, $185,500, on Jan. 4.
From J. and R. Yang to A. and E. Baker, 0.64 acre, 144 Whitney Lane, Statesville, $200,000, on Jan. 4.
From John R. McCormick Contracting, LLC to T. and K. Ramseur, Lot 12 of Troutman Crossing, Statesville, $300,000, on Jan. 4.
From T. and T. Elmore to T. and S. Gilreath, 10.14 acres, 399 Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $125,000, on Jan. 4.
From Y. Orozco to B. Dillon, tract 6 of River Rock Farms, 404 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville, $50,000, on Jan. 4.
From M. Daniel to 704 Builders Inc., Lots 16 and 17 of Statesville Development Company, 1324 4th St., Statesville, $15,000, on Jan. 4.
From M. and M. Alenklizi to S. Cruz and V. Garcia, Lot 31 of Pinehurst Forest, 360 Forest Hollow Drive, Statesville, $100,000, on Jan. 4.
From J. and T. Baker to L. Benway, Lot 1 of Fawnwood, 379 Miller Farm Road, Statesville, $230,000, on Jan. 4.
From B. and D. and M. and K. and D. and W. Beatty to J. Beatty, 3 acres, Ingram Road, Statesville, $24,000, on Jan. 4.
From C. and C. Tomlin and B. Dagenhart to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 43 of Chipley Park Tsumas-West, 198 Harriet Lane, Statesville, $162,000, on Jan. 4.
From G. and G. Rivard to K. Williams, Lot 358 of Oak Creek, 122 Buckwheat Drive, Statesville, $189,000, on Jan. 4.
From C. and C. Blackstock to M. Blackstock, Lot 30 of Hallmark Estates, 134 Hallmark Estates Drive, Statesville, $110,000, on Jan. 4.
From A. Carrillo, A. Miramontes and R. Sandoval to J. and I. Mostafa, Lots PT1-PT3 of Statesville Development, 823 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $89,000, on Jan. 5.
From S. and S. Howell to S. Lewis, Lot 5 of Fairmount Fields, 119 Windrow Lane, Statesville, $272,500, on Jan 5.
From B. Williams to KRON Corp, LLC, Lot 19 of Statesville Development Company, 4th Street, Statesville, $4,000, on Jan 5.
From C. Hill to Crowne Property Acquisitions, LLC, Lot 31 of Tranquility, 742 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $239,000, on Jan. 5.
From F. Deaton/Exr & TR, F. Deaton/Est, Fred H. Deaton, Jr., Living Trust and R. Deaton/Exr & TR to G. and G. Scott, Lots 47-51 of Shannon Acres, 333 W. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $620,000, on Jan. 5.
From R. and E. Tidwell to J. and T. Baker, Lot 119 of Castlegate, 181 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $358,000, on Jan. 5.
From K. and K. Martin to P. Klaene, Ramsey Oaks, 239 Ramsey Court, Statesville, $165,000, on Jan. 5.
From M. and C. and C. Richon and J. Fox to M. and N. Douglas, 10 acres, tract one-two parcels, metes and bounds; tract two, multiple parcels, Beulah Road, Statesville, $1,000,000, on Jan. 5.
From C. Hewitt/Indvl & Exr, F. Wike/Est and J. and J. Knight to M. and N. Douglas, tracts one, 14.547 acres and tract two, multiple parcels, Island Ford Road, Statesville, $365,000, on Jan. 5.
From R. and R. and C. and C. Davis, R. and R. Benfield, K. and G. Ferri and J. and E. Benfield to L. Hermoso, Lot 111 of Deercroft Section II at Granville Grant, 145 Elk Drive, Statesville, $285,000, on Jan. 5.
From F. Wall to NuHomes Owner, LLC, metes and bounds, Fayetteville Avenue, Statesville, $11,000, on Jan. 5.
From True Homes, LLC to E. and T. and D. Brudnak, Lot 381 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $364,000, on Jan. 6.
From W. and R. Summers to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 3 of North Statesville Land Company, 610 Poplar St., Statesville, $6,000, on Jan. 6.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC, Lot 3 of North Statesville Land Company, 610 Poplar St., Statesville, $16,000, on Jan. 6.
From L. and D. Costello to T. and K. Potter, Lot 5 of Laurel Cove, 488 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $245,000, on Jan. 6.
From J. and K. Rufty to Crowne Property Acquisitions, LLC, Lot 37 of Fulton Heights, 1204 Fulton Drive, Statesville, $270,500, on Jan. 6.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and R. and D. Parsons to Selene Finance, LP, 0.9321 acre, 3489 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $112,500, on Jan. 6.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. and P. Breen, Lot 90 of Fox Den Country Club, 141 Tenth Green Court, Statesville, $431,000, on Jan. 6.
From SKB Properties LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 75 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1655 Brookgreen Ave., Statesville, $272,000, on Jan. 6.
From S. and K. Garfield, L. Dickens and H. Dellinger to P. and K. Cowart, 2.58 acres, Dunlap Gate Road, Statesville, $5,000, on Jan. 6.
From D. Jolicoeur Jr. and Z. Reid to CLTBuyers, LLC, Lot 165 of Olde Statesville, 197 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $227,000, on Jan. 6.
From Deaton Bros., Inc. to I. Morales, two parcels, metes and bounds, TBD S. Mulberry Street, Statesville, $10,000, on Jan. 6.
From T. and C. Keiger to C. and E. Edmonson, 0.495 acre, 4276 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $7,500, on Jan. 6.
From D. and D. and K. and K. Daniel to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 8 of Beverly Heights, 1821 Kenmore Drive, Statesville, $244,000, on Jan. 6.
From W. and J. and J. Sprinkle to R. Eades and J. Wingler, two tracts, 7.68 acres and 4.005 acres, 190 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $48,000, on Jan. 6.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property, LLC, Lot 453 of Oak Creek, 188 Oak Creek Drive, Statesville, $295,000, on Jan. 7.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property, LLC, Lot 432 of Oak Creek, 104 Harvest Moon Court, Statesville, $270,000, on Jan. 7.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property, LLC, Lot 410 of Oak Creek, 146 Kodak Drive, Statesville, $270,000, on Jan. 7.
From Hall Tractor Company, Inc. and Ideal Tractor Company, Inc. to JRE Statesville, LLC, 3.44 acres, 635 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $900,000, on Jan. 7.
From Ideal Tractor, LLC to JRE Statesville, LLC, 1.003 acre, 641 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $400,000, on Jan. 7.
From H. and B. Hall to JRE Statesville, LLC, +/- 3.1104 acres, Effie Lane, Statesville, $300,000, on Jan. 7.
From R. and S. and S. and S. Rollings to Providence Management & Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, South Miller Avenue, Statesville, $7,000, on Jan. 7.
From D. and D. and C. Clark to L. Sloan and P. Garner, 2.9863 acres, 349 Longview Road, Statesville, $215,000, on Jan. 7.
From J. Grimes, M. Tebo-Grimes, M. Tebo Grimes and M. Grimes to M. Surphlis and C. Webb, Lot 6 of Oakland Heights Estates, 724 W. Pine Circle, Statesville, $215,000, on Jan. 7.
From H. and H. and J. Stanley to Providence Management and Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, Brown Summit Avenue, Statesville, $5,000, on Jan. 7.
From D. Reddy to C. Thompson, two tracts, Lot 17 of City of Statesville Community Development and metes and bounds, Dobson Avenue and 407 Dobson Ave., Statesville, $135,000, on Jan. 7.
From P. Glass/TR and H. Deboer to Patino Properties, LLC, Lot 4 of Apple Valley, 116 Boyuer Lane, Statesville, $147,000, on Jan. 7.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property, LLC, Lot 394 of Oak Creek, 141 Teak Drive, Statesville, $280,000, on Jan. 7.
From J. Ostwalt/Comr and J. Ostwalt/Comr to G. Hood and K. Sowers, Lot 70 of Deer Park, 228 Deerchase Circle, Statesville, $120,000, on Jan. 7.
From Opendoor Property C LLC to J. and S. Tucker, Lot 1 of Nicole Acres, 201 Clearview Road, Statesville, $294,000, on Jan. 7.
From T. Steele to C. Gomez, Lot 10 of Statesville Development Property, 1134 5th St., Statesville, $6,000, on Jan. 7.
TROUTMAN
From C. Scott/TR and GWG Partnership to C. and C. Goess, two tracts, 18.214 acres and Lot 2, Honeycutt Road, Troutman and Brer Fox Trail, Troutman, $1,100,000, on Jan. 3.
From J. Jones to Solution Home Buyers LLC, Lots 2, 3 and 48 of Normandy Breaks, Trellis Lane, Troutman, $28,000, on Jan. 3.
From M. McNellis to Solution Home Buyers LLC, Lots 16 and 17 of Normandy Breaks, Trellis Lane, Troutman, $20,000, on Jan. 3.
From NVR, Inc. to B. and R. Loprieno, Lot 12 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $356,000, on Jan. 4.
From J. and H. Dunn to I. and R. and E. Villalobos, Lot 76 of Palomino Park, 128 Thoroughbred Drive, Troutman, $120,000, on Jan. 4.
From Solution Home Buyers LLC to Trustone Holdings LLC Series, Lots 2 and 3 of Normandy Breaks, Trellis Lane, Troutman, $32,500, on Jan. 4.
From ELG Investments, LLC to C. Brewer, Lot 646 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 120 Emerald Creek Drive, Troutman, $150,000, on Jan. 4.
From S. and E. Seagle to A. and M. Milam, (Lot 20), 204 Era St., Troutman, $325,000, on Jan. 4.
From NVR, Inc. to S. Llewellyn, M. Garrido and M. Castro Garrido, Lot 136 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $331,500, on Jan. 5.
From W. Patterson/Exr, B. Rush/Exr and O. Byers/Est to The Ovidiu C. Igna and Eveline L. Igna Revocable Living Trust, 10 acres, 247 Byers Road, Troutman, $360,000, on Jan. 6.
From SKLG Investments LLC to E. and H. Lodge, Lot 81 of Inglewood, 414 Avon Ave., Troutman, $235,000, on Jan. 6.
From True Homes, LLC to W. and C. Suggs, Lot 49 of Sutters Mill II, 163 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $374,000, on Jan. 6.
From C. and C. Wiegleb to K2 Group, LLC, 0.41 acre, 320 Ostwalt Amity Road, Troutman, $25,000, on Jan. 6.
From F. and F. Ervin and J. Starks to Cornellan Woods Management, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, metes and bounds, 398 Hemi Drive, Troutman, $500,000, on Jan. 7.
From Solution Home Buyers LLC to First Principles Properties LLC, Lots16-17 and Lot 48 of Normandy Breaks, Trellis Lane, Troutman, $37,000, on Jan. 7.
From B. and C. Little to A. and J. Leonard, two tracts, 1.72 acres and 0.923 acre, 1014 Perth Road, Troutman, $465,000, on Jan. 7.
From R. and R. and K. and K. Duranti to J. Faulkner, Lots 39-40 of Shady Cove Acres, 203 Shady Cove Road, Troutman, $611,000, on Jan. 7.
From Waterview Investments, LLC to H. and V. Patel, Lot 131 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 194 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $50,000, on Jan. 7.
From Cornelian Woods Management, LLC to S. and A. Boysan, metes and bounds, multiple tracts and parcels, 398 Hemi Drive, Troutman, $600,000, on Jan. 7.
From A. and J. Newberry to M. Galambos, metes and bounds, 124 Pine State Road, Troutman, $210,000, on Jan. 7.