Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

TROUTMAN

From G. and B. Livesay to Revels Construction Incorporated, Lot 91 of Meadow Glen, 163 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $35,500, on Feb. 1.

From True Homes, LLC to B. Ospina, A. Acacio and G. Ospina, Lot 48 of Sutter’s Mill II, 165 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $324,500, on Feb. 2.

From Exit 42, Inc. to Piedmont Landco, LLC, metes and bounds, Lexus Drive, Troutman, $25,000, on Feb. 2.

From C. Yarga/TR and The Yarga Family Trust to S. and J. Harrison, Lot 12 of Northwood, 215 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $445,000, on Feb. 3.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and C. Herrera, Lot 182 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 137 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $451,500, on Feb. 4.

UNION GROVE

From M. Bardill/Comr to C. Coreas, metes and bounds, 437 Mitch Road, Union Grove, $20,000, on Jan. 31.

From D. Mayberry and J. Meehan to G. and E. Bankston, 62.319 acres, 926 Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $595,000, on Jan. 31.

From R. and R. Beasley to W. and J. Beasley, three tracts, metes and bounds, 2.250 acres and .161 acre, 617 Mullis Road, Union Grove, $65,000, on Feb. 3.