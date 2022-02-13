Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds
TOP FIVE
From Nest Communities, LLC to Helmsman Homs, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Lots 1-24, Carriage Club townhomes, Chicane Loop, Mooresville, $3,360,000, on Jan. 31.
From Exit 42, Inc. to Forty Two North Development, LLC, metes and bounds, Lexus Drive, Troutman, $1,725,000, on Feb. 3.
From M. and S. Miller to K. Czubernat/TR and Kenneth Czubernat 2016 Trust, Lot 9 of Sisters Cove, 108 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Feb. 1.
From Harbor Landing Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, two tracts, Lots 8 and 11 of Harbor Landing, metes and bounds, 909 Cornelius Road, Mooresville and 200 Sagemore Road, Mooresville, $970,000, on Feb. 2.
From S. Estes and M. Pedranti to J. and C. Tilley, Lot 9 of Riverstone at Anniston, 177 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $825,000, on Feb. 2.
HARMONY
From F. Welch III to M. and S. Bridgeman, metes and bounds, 154 Turkeyfoot Road, Harmony, $135,000, on Jan. 31.
From P. Barker to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 34 of Rock Gate Estates, 124 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $17,000, on Jan. 31.
HIDDENITE
From C. and C. Whitley to S. and C. Merritt, 3.321 acres, Rose Garden Lane, Hiddenite, $14,500, on Feb. 1.
MOORESVILLE
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J to R. Kukkala, Lot 9 of Iredell Development Company, 930 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $228,000, on Jan. 31.
From B. and B. Dimon to R. and M. Alford, Lot 1212 of Woodburn Crossing, 188 Limerick Road, Mooresville, $245,500, on Jan. 31.
From A. and L Burleigh to Gwinnett Holdings LLC, one acre, 2190 Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $170,000, on Jan. 31.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and C. Propst, Lot 112 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $424,500, on Jan. 31.
From Talbert Pointe Family Investments Limited Partnership, CES Development Corp./PTNR to Rocky Ridge Investment Group, LLC, Lot 65 of Talbert Pointe Business Park, 125 Infield Court, Mooresville, $163,000, on Jan. 31.
From The Harris, Jr. Family Trust, H. Harris Jr/TR and S. Harris/TR to L. and C. Allen, 0.57 acre, Lot PT14A of Hidden Cove, 347 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $680,000, on Jan. 31.
From A. and K. Pozega to A. and G. Romero and D. Hoyle, Lot 63 of Parkmont, 141 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Jan. 31.
From E. and D. Hren to J. and J. Flowers, Lot 6 of Cabe’s Crossing, 106 Aragon Court, Mooresville, $535,000, on Jan. 31.
From P. and P. and M. Cornelius to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 17 of Magnolia Bay East, 180 Twin Sisters Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Jan. 31.
From P. and L. and L. Grekusis to N. Grekusis, Lot 157 Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 156 Singleton Road, Mooresville, $194,500, on Jan. 31.
From D.R. Horton, Inc to T. and T. Clarke and F. Cancro, Lot 283 of Atwater Landing, 382 Preston Road, Mooresville, $514,000, on Jan. 13.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Paik and S. Ohora, Lot 439 of Atwater Landing, 392 Preston Road, Mooresville, $532,000, on Jan. 31.
From Glass Door Investments, LLC to T. and K. Zube, Lot 4 of Shepherd’s Bluff, 134 Shepherds Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on Jan. 31.
From LH Waterfront Construction, LLC to D. Willmott and O. Zakharkina, Lot 82 of Cornelius Estates, 152 Olympia Drive, Mooresville, $805,000, on Jan. 31.
From S. Battaglia to A. Zarrelli, Lot 179 of Stafford, 145 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $375,000, on Jan. 31.
From Spands 117 Everett LLC to R. and C. Klouse, Lot 127 of Tall Oaks, 117 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $282,500, on Jan. 31.
From W. and W. and M. and M. Jenkins to R. Rivera, R. Tapia Rivera and R. Freire, Lot 2 of Cherry Grove, 105 Cornelian Court, Mooresville, $525,000, on Jan. 31.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to E. and H. Tandy, Lot 306 of Morrison Plantation, 112 Riding Trail, Mooresville, $420,000, on Jan. 31.
From T. and T. and J. Sullivan to J. Koenig, Lot T59 of Waterlynn Townhomes, 121-D Morning Mist Lane, Mooresville, $245,000, on Feb. 1.
From C. and T. Chuby to S. and J. Eagle, Lots PT7-9 of Edgemoor No. 2, 170 Brookfield Circle, Mooresville, $405,000, on Feb. 1.
From R. and J. and J. Schuberth to T. and K. Darland, Lots 1 and 2 of Perth Estates, Mooresville, $143,000, on Feb. 1.
From Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC to FKH SFR Propco I, L.P., Lot 136 of Fremont Park, 184 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $300,000, on Feb. 1.
From J. and J. Crichton and C. Yim to FKH SFR Propco I, L.P., Lot 82 of Lakewalk, 195 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $471,000, on Feb. 1.
From J. Sarama and S. Malnak to MHB Investments LLC, Lot 7 of Northgate off Main, 106 Kirsche Court, Mooresville, $24,000, on Feb. 1.
From J. and L. Fowler to SN NC, LLC, Lot 492 of Curtis Pond, 132 Millen Drive, Mooresville, $418,000, on Feb. 1.
From K. and K. and M. Kidd to R. and D. Abbott, Lot 20 of Woodland Hills, 131 Mandarin Drive, Mooresville, $610,000, on Feb. 2.
From S. and S. Wessel to Orchard Property III, LLC, Lot 23 of Highland Ridge, 137 Nesting Quail Lane, Mooresville, $520,000, on Feb. 2.
From BMS Investment Properties, LLC to RS Rental III-A, LLC, 0.72 acre, 136 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $299,500, on Feb. 2.
From J. Hamm to E. Abee, metes and bounds, .217 acre, 210 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $206,000, on Feb. 2.
From M. and M. and S. and S. Gunn to A. Hopkins/TR, K. Hopkins/TR and The Hopkins Living Trust, metes and bounds, 133 N. Maple St., Mooresville, $140,000, on Feb. 2.
From T. and T. Palma to L. Palma III, (Lot 111), 137 Cedar St., Mooresville, $65,000, on Feb. 3.
From A. Kinder/Est, P. Johnston/Indvl & Exr, P. Johnston/Indvl & Exr and R. Johnston to The Robertson Living Trust, Lot 141 of Mallard Head Country Club, 146 Pintail Run Lane, Mooresville, $100,000, on Feb. 3.
From M. and D. Sobolewski to T. and B. Erickson, Lot 32 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 116 Serravista St., Mooresville, $520,000, on Feb. 3.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to J. Jenkins III and M. May, Lot 65 of The Woodlands, 349 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $472,000, on Feb. 3.
From B. Carpenter, B. Brown and G. Carpenter, Jr. to FKH SFR Propco I, L.P., Lot 57 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 112 Babbling Brook Road, Mooresville, $405,000, on Feb. 3.
From B. and M. Krokson to C. Hudson, metes and bounds, 0.404 acre, 394 N. Broad St., Mooresville, $312,500, on Feb. 3.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to D. Daniels, (Lot 3), 439 Bell St., Mooresville, $220,000, on Feb. 3.
From D. Sultan, M. Sultan/AIF and M. Sultan/AIF to M. and A. Ross, 1.09 acres, Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, $10,500, on Feb. 3.
From L. Fried to M. Schultz, Lots 12 and 12A of Norman Townhomes, 103 Putters Place, Mooresville, $252,500, on Feb. 4.
From Princeton Asset Management, LLLP and Princeton Asset Management, LP to C. and A. Schell, Lot 6 of Beacon Pointe, 154 Fox Hunt Drive, Mooresville, $415,000, on Feb. 4.
From R. and E. Desimone to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 193 and 194 of Windward Pointe, 185 and 189 Crystal Bay Drive, Mooresville, $32,500, on Feb. 4.
From K. Jacobs to M. Williams, (Lot 1), 249 Alexander Acres Road, Mooresville, $266,500, on Feb. 4.
From C. Sutton/Indvl & AIF, C. Sutton/Indvl & AIF and D. and D. Sutton to R. and L. Antonelli, Lot 102 Parkmont, Mooresville, $402,000, on Feb. 4.
From L. Cleveland and T. and A. Nelson to D. and M. Abbott, Lot 13 of Harbor Cove, 156 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $700,000, on Feb. 4.
From R. Razmyar and M. Khabazi to M. and F. Finegan, Lot 118 of The Woodlands, 125 Shagbark Lane, Mooresville, $348,000, on Feb. 4.
From E. Maycroft to McLean SFR Investment, LLC, Lot 114 of Allison Park, 1020 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $317,000, on Feb. 4.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 267 of Curtis Pond, 167 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $351,000, on Feb. 4.
OLIN
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to S&D Homes, LLC, Lot 2 of Forney Acres, Olin, $100,000, on Jan. 31.
From A. and A. Jones to M. Stuart and D. Davis, Lot 32 of Holly Ridge, 117 Valley Springs Drive, Olin, $190,000, on Feb. 4.
STATESVILLE
From K. McCullough, P. Martinez, P. McCullough and E. Flores to P. Martinez, multiple lots of Wildwood Park, 142 Wildwood Loop, Statesville, $20,000, on Jan. 31.
From J. Harris and J. Taylor/AIF to J. Harris, J. Taylor and P. Wooten, metes and bounds, 134 Grayson Park Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Jan. 31.
From F. and L. Johnson to RW Enterprise, LLC, metes and bounds, 2578 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $130,000, on Jan. 31.
From L. and B. Settle to S. Dunlap and J. Chester, 1/7 acre, PT1 of Statesville Development Company, S. Race St., Statesville, $190,000, on Jan. 31.
From G. and C. Kenworthy to E. Chance, Lot 14 of The Landings, 116 Gatwick Court, Statesville, $225,000, on Jan. 31.
From C. Sadler to T. and B. Parker, Lot 13 of Green Acres, 203 Dillon Drive, Statesville, $125,000, on Jan. 31.
From R. and M. Neilson to N. Cabral, (Lots 97-99), 148 Horseshoe Loop, Statesville, $162,500, on Jan. 31.
From SKLG Investments, LLC to A. and D. Powell, Lot 5 of Oakland Heights Estates, 720 W. Pine Circle, Statesville, $183,000, on Jan. 31.
From S. Dickerson, K. James and E. Dickerson to G. Dagenhart, 22.693 acres, Davidson Road, Statesville, $180,000, on Jan. 31.
From J. Reese/Est, C. Quesenberry/Exr, V. Hager/Exr and V Hagler/Exr to K and Z. Lawing, Lot 1 of East Field Estates, 2103 E. Broad St., Statesville, $236,000, on Jan. 31.
From J. and H. Jordan, J. Rogers and T. Mahan to WRGJR Properties, LLC, Lots 150 and 151 of Harbor Watch, 116 and 122 Huntcliff Drive, Statesville, $50,000, on Jan. 31.
From A. Cunningham to L. Fleming and R. Ladd, metes and bounds, 346 Nursery Lane, Statesville, $200,000, on Jan. 31.
Two traces, Lots 412-419 of Iredell Heights, 0.1031 acre, 179 Shumaker Drive, Statesville, $205,000, on Jan. 31.
From DWV Investments, LLC to DJBB S Drive, LLC, two tracts, .257 acre and .0449 acre, 210 S. Green St., Statesville and 239 E. Front St., Statesville, $450,000, on Jan. 31.
From S. and S. Garland, J. Henline Jr./Indvl & Exr, L. Henline/Est, W. Henline/Indvl & Exr, R. Henline/Indvl & Exr, J. Garland, C. and E. Henline and T. and T. and R. Cox to M. and C. Hughes, multiple lots and parcels, 2380 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $320,000, on Jan. 31.
From J. and J. Hunt and K. Moore to S. Joseph, Lot 92 of Old Farm, 628 Old Farm Road, Statesville, $209,000, on Feb. 1.
From L. and L. and R. Alexander to D. and F. Smyre, Lot 1 of Coolidge Court, 900 and 904 Radio Road, Statesville, $325,000, on Feb. 1.
From W. and W. Poffenberger to K. and A. Mayberry, Lot 47 of Three Oaks, 112 Parkers Grove Lane, Statesville, $245,000, on Feb. 1.
From Real Help LLC and HIB Investments LLC to J. Hargrove Jr., 609 Durham Ave., Statesville, $17,500, on Feb. 1.
From J. and T. Layman to BVJ Properties, LLC, Lots 228-231 of Eastover Woods, 1832 Ora Drive, Statesville, $20,000, on Feb. 1.
From SECU*RE, Inc. to R. Jones, Lot 65 of Kingswood Estate, 109 Squire Court, Statesville, $238,000, on Feb. 1.
From C. and C. Ferrebee to P. Clanton Jr., 0.67 acre, 234 Log Cabin Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Feb. 2.
From Lakota Partners, LLC to PoP Homes – GSO, LLC, Lots 17 and 18 of Sherwood Forest, 159 and 163 Robinhood Loop, Statesville, $76,000, on Feb. 2.
From J. and J. Whalen to P. and B. Marotto, Lot 170 of Harbor Watch, N. Watch Drive, Statesville, $32,000, on Feb. 2.
From W. and V. Waddell to J. Waddell, two tracts, square footage and metes and bounds, 1709 Lynnwood Drive, Statesville, $10,000, on Feb. 3.
From J. Reid-Smith, J. Reid Smith, J. Smith, J. Reid and D. Smith to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, (portion Lots 24-26), 613 Medlin St., Statesville, $110,000, on Feb. 3.
From J. and J. Kinney to Investcar, LLC, Lot 8 of Diamond Hill Coal Company, Inc., 611 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $30,000, on Feb. 3.
From Investcar, LLC to Liberty One Realty LLC, Lot 8 of Diamond Hill Coal Company, Inc., 611 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $41,000, on Feb. 3.
From M. Koenig to A. and C. Blankenship, tract 9 of River Rock Farms, TBD Lookout Dam Road, Statesville, $28,000, on Feb. 3.
From T. Hope to Z. Sulek, Lot 76 of Westover, 826 Crestridge Road, Statesville, $170,000, on Feb. 3.
From J. and J. and R. and R. Garmon to A. and V. Wooten, Lot 37 of Carter’s Farm, 211 Carter’s Farm Drive, Statesville, $512,000, on Feb. 3.
From C. Sterling to S. Leach, Lots 24 and 34 of Davidson Woods, 115 and 116 Whistling Pines Drive, Statesville, $320,000, on Feb. 3.
From P. Fuhr and E. Mims to S. and S. Wessel, Lots 44-45 of Nelly Green Estates, 2634 and 2636 Fines Creek Drive, Statesville, $500,000, on Feb. 3.
From B. Sherrill, A. Goodin-Sherrill, A. Goodin Sherrill and A. Sherrill to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 52 of Seven Springs, 451 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $332,500, on Feb. 3.
From R. and N. Armstrong to J. Menendez and J. Monteroza Menendez, 1.1119 acres, Lots 10+11 of Deer Creek, Shillington Lane, Statesville, $43,000, on Feb. 3.
From B. and B. and R. and R. Neese to W. Simmons, Lot 16 of Westover, 821 Crestridge Road, Statesville, $140,000, on Feb. 3.
From Forster Fry General Contractor, Inc. to Your New Home, LLC, 631 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Feb. 4.
From B. and S. Josey to D. and L. Strange, Lot 38 of Saddlewood II, 140 Appaloosa Lane, Statesville, $332,000, on Feb. 4.
From D & R Builders, LLC to C. Polke, Lot 1 of Brookmeade, 3504 Cambridge Place, Statesville, $355,000, on Feb. 4.
From M. and A. Baxley to E. and H. Bonilla and D. Velasquez, metes and bounds, (Lots 9-10), 204 E. Turner St., Statesville, $167,000 on Feb. 4.
From M. and M. Blizzard to M. Topping and C. Fowler, Lot 2 of Amity Acres, 3231 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $300,000, on Feb. 4.
From R. and R. and G. and G. Coryell to J. and L. Cockerham, Lot 25 of Windemere, 116 W. Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $57,000, on Feb. 4.
From C. and E. Osetek to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 47 of Pine Forest, 109 Planters Drive, Statesville, $314,000, on Feb. 4.
From Elledge Properties Limited Partnership, RLLLP and J. Elledge/PTNR to L. and K. Corza, two tracts, metes and bounds, 520 Cherry St., Statesville, $150,000, on Feb. 4.
STONY POINT
From WHS Group, LLC to L. Winfield and J. Carroll, metes and bounds, 153 Cannistra Drive, Stony Point, $157,000, on Feb. 3.
TROUTMAN
From G. and B. Livesay to Revels Construction Incorporated, Lot 91 of Meadow Glen, 163 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $35,500, on Feb. 1.
From True Homes, LLC to B. Ospina, A. Acacio and G. Ospina, Lot 48 of Sutter’s Mill II, 165 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $324,500, on Feb. 2.
From Exit 42, Inc. to Piedmont Landco, LLC, metes and bounds, Lexus Drive, Troutman, $25,000, on Feb. 2.
From C. Yarga/TR and The Yarga Family Trust to S. and J. Harrison, Lot 12 of Northwood, 215 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $445,000, on Feb. 3.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and C. Herrera, Lot 182 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 137 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $451,500, on Feb. 4.
UNION GROVE
From M. Bardill/Comr to C. Coreas, metes and bounds, 437 Mitch Road, Union Grove, $20,000, on Jan. 31.
From D. Mayberry and J. Meehan to G. and E. Bankston, 62.319 acres, 926 Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $595,000, on Jan. 31.
From R. and R. Beasley to W. and J. Beasley, three tracts, metes and bounds, 2.250 acres and .161 acre, 617 Mullis Road, Union Grove, $65,000, on Feb. 3.