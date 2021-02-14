Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From MK-Menlo II Property Owner LLC to MY01 Riverside, LLC, 3.712 acres, (Lot 1), 230 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $1,600,000, on Feb. 5.
From B. and S. McCormick to Lions Rock Ventures LLC, Lot 35 of Sisters Cove, 107 Homer Lane, Mooresville, $1,547,500, on Feb. 5.
From D. and M. Lehman to C. and T. Steinmann, Lot 1204 of The Point, 109 Lynnfield Court, Mooresville, $1,462,500, on Feb. 1.
From Sullivan Road Partners, LLC to Statesville Dental RE LLC, 0.93 acre, Lot 9A of Creekside Business Park, 1454 Fern Creek Drive, Statesville, $991,000, on Feb. 5.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to R. and S. Disanto, Lot 13 of Robinson Ridge, 117 Hillside Cove Court, Mooresville, $935,000, on Feb. 4.
HAMPTONVILLE
From P. and A. and K. and J. Veach to J. Preece, Lot 12 of Harmony Highway, Hamptonville, $69,500, on Feb. 4.
HARMONY
From J. and J. Stroud to K. and J. Anderson, 23.754 acres, Cranfill Road, Harmony, $100,000, on Feb. 2.
From D. and D. and T. Gish to J. and B. Vernon, 2.4233 acres, 937 Chief Thomas Road, Harmony, $94,500, on Feb. 3.
From Satterfield Legal, PLLC/TR and J. and C. Steel to U.S. Bank National Association/TR, Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust 2004-HE8 and Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-HE8, 4 acres, 196 Dutchman Road, Harmony, $99,500, on Feb. 3.
MOORESVILLE
From M. and L. Losavio to Helmsman Homes, LLC, two tracts, Lot 2 and 2A of Shavender’s Bluff, Mooresville, $180,000, on Feb. 1.
From P. Stafford and A. Crews/AIF to Talbert Road, LLC, 0.335 acre, McAdam Lane, Mooresville, $7,000, on Feb. 1.
From D. and E. Finn to J. and S. Miller, Lot 414 of Morrison Plantation, 388 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $399,000, on Feb. 1.
From J. Pescatrice to T. Rishel, Lot 56 of Commodore Peninsula, 237 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $320,000, on Feb. 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Sloope, Lot 66 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $310,000, on Feb. 1.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to M. and M. Peters, Lot 4 of Hidden Meadows, 157 Hidden Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $95,000, on Feb. 1.
From C. and A. Chase to K. and R. Diggs, metes and bounds, 174 Mackwood Road, Mooresville, $61,500, on Feb. 1.
From T. and T. and A. Rocchio to B. Ronco, Lot 8 of Yacht Harbor, 294 Yacht Road, Mooresville, $386,000, on Feb. 1.
From The Nathan Brown Trust Agreement, J. Brown/TR, M. Brown/TR and M. Brown/TR to T. Mazzei, Lot 28 Cardinal Lane, Mooresville, $18,000, on Feb. 1.
From J. and D. Mills and P. Mills/AIF to T. and G. Ambron, metes and bounds, 640 N. Main St., Mooresville, $210,000, on Feb. 1.
From L. and A. McMillan to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 104 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 125 E. Fenway Ave., Mooresville, $310,000, on Feb. 2.
From R. and C. Bell to C. and G. and H. Reddick, Lot 251 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 114 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on Feb. 2.
From R. and L. Nicholson to Sterling Properties of Mooresville, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Parkertown Road, Mooresville and Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $745,000, on Feb. 2.
From Windward Sailwinds, LLC to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 15 of Windward Pointe, 190 Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, $17,000, on Feb. 2.
From Race City Holdings, LLC to Joseph John North Carolina Realty, LLC, lots, 231 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Feb. 3.
From Heaven Properties, LLC to EMG Contracting LLC, metes and bounds, 136 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $112,000, on Feb. 3.
From C. and A. and A. Creech to A. El, A. Dixon-El, A. Dixon El, A. El and E. Williams III, Lot 230 of Cherry Grove, 134 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $380,000, on Feb. 3.
From J. Honeycutt to D. and J. McKenzie, Lot 2 of Harris Hill, 305 Cook St., Mooresville, $148,000, on Feb. 3.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 68-71 of Langtree at Waterfront, 104 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $310,000, on Feb. 3.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to K. and J. Canales, Lot 67 of Byers Creek, 151 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, $367,000, on Feb. 3.
From S. Morris/TR, S. Morris/TR and Timothy S. Phillips Irrevocable Trust to R. Morrow/TR, D. Morrow/TR and Rodney H. and Darhla J. Morrow Revocable Family Trust, Lots 8 and W of Cove View Park, 124 Cove View Drive, Mooresville, $76,000, on Feb. 2.
From J. Ryan to S. Lemings, lots, 753 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, $206,000, on Feb. 2.
From S. and B. and B. Glasco and E. and D. Rivera to C. and A. Creech, Lot 17 of Rocky River Estates, 116 Colony Drive, Mooresville, $530,000, on Feb. 3.
From M. and M. Mogusu to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 197 of Curtis Pond, 143 Milroy Lane, Mooresville, $181,500, on Feb. 4.
From R. and V. Tucker to J. and S. Clearfield, Lot 153 of Winborne, 110 Nahcotta Drive, Mooresville, $286,500, on Feb. 4.
From K. and K. and K. Riffle to L. Buccina, Lot 50 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 152 East Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $312,000, on Feb. 4.
From L. and A. Johnson to S. and A. Brandon, (Lot 44), 513 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $775,000, on Feb. 4.
From S. and S. Sen to K. and E. Guevara, Lot 97 of Byers Creek, 149 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $368,000, on Feb. 4.
From J. and L. Thiel to T. and C. Bosi, Lot 32 of Bells Crossing, 152 Leaning Tower Drive, Mooresville, $620,000, on Feb. 4.
From R. Harris and A. Harris/Indvl & Agt. To D. Colley, Lot 1 of Woodberry Forest, 624 Woodberry Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on Feb. 4.
From C. and C. Gregory to J. Robinson, Unit H of Legacy Village, 120 Steinbeck Way, Mooresville, $165,000, on Feb. 4.
From Hunter’s Ventures, LLC to C. and A. Kennerly, metes and bounds, 259 S. Church St., Mooresville, $195,000, on Feb. 4.
From M. and S. and S. Allegro to M. Foster, Lot 74 of Windsor Woods, 134 Round Keep Lane, Mooresville, $235,500, on Feb. 4.
From C. and C. and J. and J. Thomas to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, LP, Lot 25 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 146 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $348,000, on Feb. 4.
From J. and S. Vargo to F. and X. Tuttle, Lot 53 of Woodleaf, 316 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $697,000, on Feb. 5.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Hopkins, Lot 70 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $360,500, on Feb. 5.
From R. Raschke and K. Krause to K. McManus, Lot 2C of Waterfront at Langtree, 166 Beacon Drive, Mooresville, $485,000, on Feb. 5.
From L. Amacher/TR and Linalisa S. Amacher Revocable Trust to R. and B. Bethard, 103 Pier Drive, Unit 209, Mooresville, $264,000, on Feb. 5.
From S. Sherrill/Est, M. Parker/Indvl & Exr, J. Lowe/Indvl & Exr, S. Parker and R. and R. Lowe Jr. to Curtis Development LLC, metes and bounds, 514 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $250,000, on Feb. 5.
From S. and B. Carringer to C. and S. Okugo, Lot 28 of Wellesley East, 121 E. Warfield Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Feb. 5.
From Robert S. Edmiston, Jr. Family Limited Partnership, RLLLP, D. Edmiston/PTNR, D. Edmiston/PTNR, R. Edmiston III/PTNR and R. Edmiston III/PTNR to Town of Mooresville, 2.858 acres, 385 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $125,000, on Feb. 5.
From J. and J. Fobbs and K. and K. Delcastillo to J. Cipriano and S. Li, Lot 349 of Curtis Pond, 228 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $315,000, on Feb. 5.
MOUNT ULLA
From P. and P. Knittel to L. and D. Sellers, Lot 25 of Beechwood Estates, 137 Woodbine Court, Mount Ulla, $175,000, on Feb. 1.
OLIN
From D. and C. and C. Holcomb to Triple G. Farms, Inc., tract 1, Lot 2 and Trace 2, 8.158 acres, Mt. Vernon Church Road, Olin, $129,500, on Feb. 4.
STATESVILLE
From J. and E. Gore to Wealth Cap Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 229 N. Patterson St., Statesville, $60,000, on Feb. 1.
From M. Dison to A. Lopez, C. Trevino and J. Rodriguez, Lot 4 of Sage Forest, 204 Swann Road, Statesville, $188,000, on Feb. 1.
From J. and B. Mayberry to D. Mayberry, four tracts, 4407 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $212,000, on Feb. 1.
From T. Lockhart to City of Statesville, 292 Moose Club Road, Statesville, $1,500, on Feb. 1.
From J. and J. Meadows and J. and J. Troutman to City of Statesville, Moose Club Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Feb. 1.
From J. and J. Meadows and J. and J. Troutman to City of Statesville, Moose Club Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Feb. 1.
From C. Edison to C. Edison and S. Pope, (Lot 4), Hudspeth Road, Statesville, $1,000, on Feb. 1.
From C. Edison to C. Edison, T. Suther and C. Edison, 2.24 acres, 194 Hudspeth Road, Statesville, $1,000, on Feb. 1.
From C. Edison to C. Edison, T. Suther and S. Pope, 4.395 acres off Hudspeth Road, Statesville, $1,000, on Feb. 1.
From T. and V. Pulliam and B. and E. Austin to D. Wilson, (Lot 2), 165 Tilley Lane, Statesville, $139,000, on Feb. 1.
From A. DeBlasis to M. Woodside/TR, M. Woodside/TR and The Michael and Michele Woodside Family Trust, Lot 7 of Sharon Trace, 792 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $222,000, on Feb. 1.
From T. Bradford to L. Schofield, portion of Lots 26-30 of Rayon Park, 2209 Scott St., Statesville, $25,000, on Feb. 1.
From A. and N. Hedley and L. and M. Shadley to Phoenix Holdings of Burnsville, LLC, metes and bounds, 638 W. Front St., Statesville, $82,500, on Feb. 1.
From C. and A. Kent to Rent the Farms, LLC, (Lots 89 and 90), 1105 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $40,000, on Feb. 2.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 172 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on Feb. 2.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 40 of Larkin, Statesville, $71,000, on Feb. 2.
From BCIT Estate Holdings, LLC to T. and K. Estes, Lots 53-54 of Dobbs Valley, Statesville, $150,000, on Feb. 2.
From Craven & McDowell and Craven, Kearns & McDowell to Dixieland, Inc., Lots 39, 66 and 128 of Ridgecrest, 197 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, 118 Beaverwood Lane, Statesville and 129 Forest Grove Drive, Statesville, $45,000, on Feb. 2.
From T. and M. Stevens to City of Statesville, 0.29 acre, 138 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $2,500, on Feb. 3.
R. and R. and A. Romeo to J. Mendoza, two tracts, metes and bounds, 1520 Avondale Drive, Statesville, $120,000, on Feb. 3.
From M. Hayes/TR and Mary Phifer Hayes Revocable Trust to F. Intravaia, 1.384 acres, Bethesda Road, Statesville, $25,000, on Feb. 3.
From W. and W. Mora to L. Sadek, Lot 15 of Bellwood, 216 Bellwood Loop, Statesville, $194,000, on Feb. 3.
From R. and R. and M. Neilson to C. and S. Pugh, Lots 214-217 of West Iredell sites, TBD West Iredell Circle, Statesville, $16,000, on Feb. 3.
From Max Properties, L.L.C. to K. Finkbiner, (Lot 8), 116 S. Patterson St., Statesville, $134,000, on Feb. 3.
From R. and J. and J. Wilson to M. Arnold, Lots 24 and 26 of Deer Creek, Falcon Lane, Statesville, $65,000, on Feb. 4.
From L. and L. and M. Murello to O.Y.L. Specialists, LLC, Lot 35 of Dogwood Hills, 3133 Meadow Rue Lane, Statesville, $34,000, on Feb. 4.
From B. and B. and M. Pope to A. Coyotl, (Lot 3), 839 Bristol Drive, Statesville, $52,000, on Feb. 4.
From J. Edwards, T. Leonard, P. Hill, L. and D. Cole and J. Hager to N. Hawkins and B. Martin, Unit 128 of Vander Oaks Condominiums, 128 North Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $180,000, on Feb. 4.
From Pero Holdings, LLC to A. and A. Pero, two tracts, North Bellevue lots, 1302 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, $224,000, on Feb. 4.
From J. and D. Benge to A. and S. Manea, 0.564 acre, (Lot 1), 173 St. Jill Circle, Statesville, $172,500, on Feb. 4.
From A. Campbell to A. and S. Manea, St. Jill Circle, Statesville, $16,000, on Feb. 4.
From C. Sauer to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 126 of Hidden Lakes, 170 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $255,000, on Feb. 5.
From R. and J. Oldham to S. Humann and E. Karsten, Lot 143 of Olde Statesville, 105 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $260,00, on Feb. 5.
From C. and L. Webb to Southwest 505 LLC, 3.111 acres, Lot 85 of Harbor Watch, 130 North Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $445,000, on Feb. 5.
From Tiara Investment Properties, LLC to P. and B. Punzo, Lot 213 of Tara’s Trace, 2192 Edenderry Drive, Statesville, $175,000, on Feb. 5.
From D. Holt/Indvl & Admr, E. Holt/Est and L. Holt to M. and T. Asquith, (Lot 10), Brookmeade Drive, Statesville, $202,000, on Feb. 5.
From True Homes, LLC to T. Henry, Lot 25 of Larkin, 216 Canada Drive, Statesville, $299,000, on Feb. 5.
From Jedeal 173 Jobe, LLC to Cerberus SFR Holdings, V, L.P., Lot 52 of Hidden Lakes, 173 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $271,500, on Feb. 5.
From H. and D. and D. McLain to C. and J. McLain, 29.390 acres, Jehue Road, Statesville, $326,000, on Feb. 5.
STONY POINT
From F. and P. Motschwiller to M. and S. Warren, Lot 4 of Riverwalk, 182 Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $27,000, on Feb. 3.
From M. and S. Warren to S. Tucker, Lot 35 of Riverwalk, 142 Oak Point Lane, Stony Point, $25,000, on Feb. 4.
From S. and K. Kiley to S. and K. Jenkins, Lot 24 of Cain Road Estates, 118 Grain Drive, Stony Point, $225,000, on Feb. 5.
TROUTMAN
From C. and C. and D. and D. Kendrick to M. and D. Woldman, Lot 25 of Quail Hollow, 128 Quail Haven Drive, Troutman, $403,000, on Feb. 1.
From G. and A. Steele to Shinnsville United Church of Christ, .295 acre, Winford Road, Troutman, $11,000, on Feb. 1.
From B. and M. McClain to A. and L. Cummings, Lot 6 of Pinecroft, 119 Pinecroft Court, Troutman, $248,000, on Feb. 2.
From E. Carter to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2 acres, 370 Honeycutt Road, Troutman, $374,000, on Feb. 3.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Currier and A. Whitaker, Lot 90 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 114 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $367,500, on Feb. 3.
From J. Boone/Indvl & Admr, N. Boone/Est, J. and J. Boone, N. and P. Marre’ and D. Boone to E. Crowley, Lots 18-21 Bradburn Street, Troutman, $5,500, on Feb. 3.
From B. and E. Jones to J. and L. Nabors, (Lot 4), 230 Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $662,500, on Feb. 4.
From R. Lambert/Indvl & Exr and G. Lambert/Est to B. Nichols, 0.58 acre, Lipe Road, Troutman, $7,500, on Feb. 5.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Chandler, Lot 2 of Sutter’s Mill, Troutman, $265,000, on Feb. 5.