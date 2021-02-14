Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

From K. and K. and K. Riffle to L. Buccina, Lot 50 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 152 East Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $312,000, on Feb. 4.

From L. and A. Johnson to S. and A. Brandon, (Lot 44), 513 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $775,000, on Feb. 4.

From S. and S. Sen to K. and E. Guevara, Lot 97 of Byers Creek, 149 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $368,000, on Feb. 4.

From J. and L. Thiel to T. and C. Bosi, Lot 32 of Bells Crossing, 152 Leaning Tower Drive, Mooresville, $620,000, on Feb. 4.

From R. Harris and A. Harris/Indvl & Agt. To D. Colley, Lot 1 of Woodberry Forest, 624 Woodberry Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on Feb. 4.

From C. and C. Gregory to J. Robinson, Unit H of Legacy Village, 120 Steinbeck Way, Mooresville, $165,000, on Feb. 4.

From Hunter’s Ventures, LLC to C. and A. Kennerly, metes and bounds, 259 S. Church St., Mooresville, $195,000, on Feb. 4.

From M. and S. and S. Allegro to M. Foster, Lot 74 of Windsor Woods, 134 Round Keep Lane, Mooresville, $235,500, on Feb. 4.

From C. and C. and J. and J. Thomas to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, LP, Lot 25 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 146 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $348,000, on Feb. 4.