Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 8-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 8-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From J. and J. Waide to K. and V. Burkhart, V. Hanson Burkhart and V. Hanson-Burkhart, (Lot 52), 110 Stonemarker Road, Mooresville, $3,150,000, on Jan. 14.
From D. and D. C. and C. Walters to K. and L. Myeroff, (Lot 132), 432 Stonemarker Road, Mooresville, $2,500,000, on Jan. 8.
From Nass Crossing LLC to NC Troutman Georgie, LLC, 57.80 acres, two parcels off of Georgie Street, Troutman, $2,429,500, on Jan. 15.
From Crown/Mooresville II, LLC to Kazakakia, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 3 of Plantation Pointe, 668 River Highway, Mooresville, $2,000,000 on Jan. 13.
From J. and K. Suitt and McCormack Property Lynnbrook, LLC, tracts, metes and bounds, Lots 8 and PT7 of Lynn Brook Acres, 119 Lynnbrook Road, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on Jan. 15.
HARMONY
From E. and E. and B. Gaither to J. Martin and Chris Bullin Builders, Inc. Lots 25 and 26 of Rimrock Estates, 125 Stagecrest Drive, Harmony, $55,000, on Jan. 15.
From L. Robinson, L. and L. Rose and C. Robinson to A. Wiley and C. Hignutt, Lot 6 of Tomlin Forest, 131 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $176,000, on Jan. 15.
MOORESVILLE
From G. and J. Beaumont to E. Belle, Lot 1171 of Woodburn Crossing, 168D Limerick Road, Mooresville, $215,000, on Jan. 8.
From B. and R. Myers to J. Santiago-Roman, J. Santiago Roman and J. Roman, Lot 62 of Tall Oaks, 162 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $210,000, on Jan. 8.
From M. and M. and A. and A. Morgan to K. and Z. McMillen, Lot 439 of The Farms, 151 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $840,000, on Jan. 8.
From A. Huntley to A. and C. Moore, Lot 57 of Cornelius Estates, 198 Olympia Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on Jan. 8.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to Piper Property Group, LLC, Lot 1 of Mooresville Mill Village, 814 Spruce St., Mooresville, $114,000, on Jan. 8.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to Piper Property Group, LLC, 248 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $114,000, on Jan. 8.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to Piper Property Group, LLC, Lot 4 of Mooresville Mill Village, 609 Spruce St., Mooresville, $118,000, on Jan. 8.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to Piper Property Group, LLC, Lot 2 of Mooresville Mill Village, 828 Spruce St., Mooresville, $120,000, on Jan. 8.
From R. and A. Clements to J. Kaun, Lot 45 of Wyndham Shores, 207 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, $339,000, on Jan. 8.
From J. and J. and M. Barrier to A. Likens, C. Franco and J. Bentley, Lot 29 of Whippoorwill Woods, 129 Kingfisher Drive, Mooresville, $540,000, on Jan. 8.
From Foley Home Sales, LLC to A. Huntley, Lot 12 of Country Meadows, 110 Grassland Drive, Mooresville, $253,000, on Jan. 8.
From C. and J. Dutile to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 11 of Brantley Place, 125 Camforth Drive, Mooresville, $232,000, on Jan. 8.
From Fifth Third Bank/TR, as Trust #8594533 to K. Holland, 0.91 acre, (Lot 1603) , 135 Barksdale Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Jan. 8.
From E & J Properties NC LLC to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 25 of Winslow Bay, 139 Sandreed Drive, Mooresville, $304,000, on Jan. 8.
From E&A Holdings, LLC to J. and M. Dorval, Lot 77 of Fern Brook, 124 Fern Brook Drive, Mooresville, $420,000, on Jan. 8.
From K. and S. and S. Witherspoon to D. and C. Witherspoon, Lot 1 of White Oak, 904 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $200,000, on Jan.11.
From B. Moose, V. Smith and S. Danon to B. Caruso and I. Maiz, Lot 11 of Indian Forest, Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $140,000, on Jan. 11.
From D. Keadle to C. and S. Taylor, Lot 44 of Walden Ridge, 122 Walnut Hill Court, Mooresville, $1,010,000, on Jan. 11.
From C. Poteat to C&H Investments Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds on James Robert Lane, Mooresville, $120,000, on Jan. 11.
From R. and T. Enrique to J. and S. Denton, Lot 14 of The Enclave, 154 W. Maranta Road, Mooresville, $985,000, on Jan. 11.
From M. and M. Gunnels to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, LP, Lot 31 of Avalon, 140 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $359,000, on Jan. 11.
From Epic Living Real Estate Services LLC to A. and S. Minotti, Lot 1 of Stonegate, 105 English Ivy Lane, Mooresville, $435,000, on Jan. 11.
From J. Coffey/TR, J. Coffey/TR, C. Coffey/TR and Jamie M. Coffey and Crystal K. Coffey Revocable Living Trust to A. and J. Giambalvo, Lot 37 of Red Oaks, 1022 Winterfield Drive, Mooresville, $382,500, on Jan. 11.
From L. and R. Kusiciel to A. and M. Yayalar, Lot 1012 of Sconset Village at the Point, 142 Tuscany Trail, Mooresville, $800,000, on Jan. 12.
From R. and R. and N. Dennis to D. and D. Bailey, Lot 39 of Imperial Point, 552 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $145,000, on Jan. 12.
From Classic Carolina Homes and Classic Carolina Homes by Simplex, LLC to S. and T. Roberts, Lot 13 of Stutts Cove, 129 Palmetto Drive, Mooresville, $585,000, on Jan. 12.
From J. and E. Ronan to M. Buckley, Lot 89 of Reed Creek, 272 Rose St., Mooresville, $288,000, on Jan. 12.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 2 of Lake Vista, 108 Shoreview Drive, Mooresville, $287,500, on Jan. 12.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to W. Sandoval and N. Nicholas, Lot 60 of Byers Creek, 154 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, $352,000, on Jan. 12.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to S. and P. Thomas, Lot 27 of Byers Creek, 138 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $344,000, on Jan. 12.
From NVR, Inc. to D. Crane-Huston, D. Crane Huston and D. Huston, Lot 63B of Waterfront at Langtree, 138 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $278,500, on Jan. 12.
From D. and D. Kettelkamp to N. and S. Everard, Lot 31 of Shavender’s Bluff, 345 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $513,000, on Jan. 12.
From E. and E. and S. Sanchez to SPH Three, LLLP, Lot 607 of Curtis Pond, 311 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Jan. 12.
From M. Leonardi/Exr and G. Stott/Est to A. Stavropoulos and S. Kilby, Lot 11 of Devonshire, 328 Blume Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on Jan. 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and R. Neipp, Lot 236 of Atwater Landing, 172 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $405,000, on Jan. 12.
From ALA Investments, LLC to C. Shear, Lot 102 of Windward Pointe, 286 Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, $121,000, on Jan. 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and C. Contartese, Lot 62 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $291,000, on Jan. 12.
From J. and T. Dancy to R. and Y. Singh, Lot 190 of Harbor Cove, 117 Breton Court, Mooresville, $376,500, on Jan. 12.
From T. Rishel to C. Gehrls, Lot 196 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 135 Kensington St., Mooresville, $236,000, on Jan. 12.
From R. Carter to L. Sims and C. Lafon, (Lot 1), 0.50-acre Nance Farm Road, Mooresville, $35,500, on Jan. 12.
From D. and J. Bradford to L. Osorio, 0.12 acre, West Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $4,000, on Jan. 12.
From D. and K. Binkney to P. Parton and A. Munoz, Lot 552 of The Farms, 120 Silver Lake Trail, Mooresville, $725,000, on Jan. 12.
From E. Petrick, E. Whitley and J. Petrick III to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, LP, Lot 38 of Harris Crossing, 129 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $275,000, on Jan. 13.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to T. Dancy, Lot 9 of Waterlynn Grove, Synandra Drive, Mooresville, $269,000, on Jan. 13.
From W. Coble and R. Boyles Jr./AIF to D. Norman, Lot 14 of White Oaks, 1213 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $255,000, on Jan. 13.
From A. Yada and S. Kandagatla to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, LP, Lot 102 of Waterlynn, 142 Four Seasons Way, Mooresville, $345,000, on Jan. 13.
From M. Ricci and E. Robinson to C. Pashley, (Lot 2), 375 and 377 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $329,000, on Jan. 13.
From D. Cockrell/Admr & Indvl, C. Mills/Est, D. Cockrell, L. Thompson/AIF & Indvl, L. Thompson/AIF & Indvl, M. and M. Morrison, R. Thompson and K. Russell to Prospect Summit, LLC, 2.86 acres, 1877 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $300,000, on Jan. 13.
From K. and K. Sharp to Opendoor Property Trust I, Station 115 Bldg. 6, 118 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 103, Mooresville, $116,000, on Jan. 13.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to D. and D. Scott, Lot 12 of Wyndham Shores, 141 Castleton Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on Jan. 14.
From H. and H. Marsh and K. and K. Rush to D. Brooks and L. Mehen, Lot 3 of Imperial Point, 242 Shoreline Loop, Mooresville, $480,000, on Jan. 14.
From SFR3-GARG-3 LLC to SFR3-010 LLC, Lot 2 of Mooresville Mill Village, 143 E. Brawley Ave., Mooresville, $77,000, on Jan. 14.
From NVR, Inc. to P. Nair, Lot 62C of Langtree at Waterfront, 138 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $282,000, on Jan. 14.
From J. Christy/Indvl & AIF and J. Shirey to H. and A. Opperman, Lot 6 of Lakeside on Brawley, 2590 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $850,000, on Jan. 14.
From R. and M. and M. McKenzie to F. and M. Meunier, Lot 501 of The Point on Norman, 1804 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $900,000, on Jan. 14.
From A. and K. and K. Reynolds to W. Lackey and D. Miller, Lot 39 of Mills Pond, 184 Creek View Road, Mooresville, $221,000, on Jan. 14.
From S. Jordan to M. and A. Newton, Lot 3 of Royal Pointe, 138 Clearwater Lane, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Jan. 14.
From D. and K. Hester to A. and J. Saffer, Lots 12 and 13 of Spring Acres, Trollingwood Lane, Mooresville, $692,000, on Jan. 14.
From A + N Real Estate, L.L.C. to 138 Cedar Pointe, LLC, Talbert Pointe Business Park Condo, 148 Cedar Pointe Drive, Unit 101, Mooresville, $625,000, on Jan. 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. Lape, Lot 104 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $337,500, on Jan. 14.
From T. and T. Smith to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., Lot 20 of Burke Crossings, 122 Burke Circle, Mooresville, $186,500, on Jan. 14.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to M. Athey, Lot 23 of Hidden Meadows, 196 Hidden Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $110,000, on Jan. 15.
From C. Honeycutt and C. and C. Willis to S. and T. Hishmeh, Lot 51 of Trillium, 148 Heron Cove Loop, Mooresville, $430,000, on Jan. 15.
From D. and T. Augustine to K. and A. Allen, Lot 12 of Oak Tree Landing, 561 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $575,000, on Jan. 15.
From D. and D. and A. Hefner to I. Sapene, Lot 70 of Franklin Grove, 577 Highland Ridge Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Jan. 15.
From S. Klika and D. Karp to A. Bogdan and N. Kocsis, Lot 3 of Morrison Cove, 115 Morrison Cove Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on Jan. 15.
From K. and M. Barker to SPH One, LLLP, Lot 243 of Curtis Pond, 113 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $271,500, on Jan. 15.
From L. Nabers to P. Goodson, Lot 804 of Talbert Townes, 123 Kallie Loop, Mooresville, $230,000, on Jan. 15.
From B. and T. Garlick to M. and E. Korpela, Lot 28 of Norman Woods, 175 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, $825,000, on Jan. 15.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to EMG, LLC, Lot 31 of Byers Creek, 150 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $369,500, on Jan. 15.
From V. and J. Ciurciu to C. Henderson, Lot 22 of Donaldson Landing, 126 Kelly Cove Court, Mooresville, $714,000, on Jan. 15.
From H. Caldwell to C. Fry and T. Spitler, Lot 38 of Wyndham Shores, 169 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on Jan. 15.
From Ray Development, LLC to W. and H. Morse, Lot 148 of Davidson Downes, 145 Manorly Lane, Mooresville, $80,000, on Jan. 15.
From R. Deal to A. and D. Logan, Lot 20 of Diamondhead, 146 Emerald Drive, Mooresville, $490,000, on Jan. 15.
From S. and H. and H. Brown to Pinnacle Properties of Lake Norman, LLC, Lot 84 of Bay Crossing, 178 Bay Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $445,000, on Jan. 15.
From M. and S. Moran to A. James, Lot 61 of Mooreland Estates, 149 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $407,000, on Jan.15.
From J. and N. Moran to R. Kadam and P. Surve, Lot 4 of Waterside Landing, 117 Castaway Trail, Mooresville, $530,000, on Jan. 15.
From T. and E. Meadows, E. Carawan Meadows and E. Carawan-Meadows to K. Purrier and J. Cornwell, Lot 72 of Ashlyn Creek, 136 Southern Oak Drive, Mooresville, $393,000, on Jan. 15.
From T. Overcash to A. Locklear, Lot 40 of Mills Pond, 190 Creek View Road, Mooresville, $210,500, on Jan. 15.
From L. and L. and L. Sloop to TruNorth Homes, LLC, Lot 2 of Brook Glen, 293 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $46,000, on Jan. 15.
From T. and D. Hughes to Alrae Properties, LLC, Lot 24 of The Point on Norman, 107 Hadley Harbor Court, Mooresville, $375,000, on Jan. 15.
STATESVILLE
From M. Earnhardt to Z. Earnhardt, 452 Hillcrest Drive, Statesville, $190,000, on Jan. 8.
From Terra Firma Associates LLC to A. and C. Price, Lot 2 of Carington, 3568 Carington Lane, Statesville, $157,500, on Jan. 8.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and D. Armahizer, Lot 47 of Larkin, Statesville, $323,000, on Jan. 8.
From W. and A. and J. and D. Allison to K. and J. Hewitt, Lot 219 of Shannon Acres, 3056 Sunningdale Lane, Statesville, $42,500, on Jan. 8.
From M. Mackey to K. and K. Quick, (Lot 11), 620 Chal Drive, Statesville, $170,000, on Jan. 8.
From J. and C. and C. Hamka to B. Russell and C. Sims, 14.625 acres, (Lot 3), 193 Volt Circle, Statesville, $569,500, on Jan. 8.
From Z. and D. Kennedy to P. Vang, Lot 1 of Druid Hills, 803 Oakdale Drive, Statesville, $275,000, on Jan. 8.
From S. and S. Hager to J. and B. Presnell, Lots 229-230 of Shannon Acres, 540 Saint Cloud Drive, Statesville, $360,000, on Jan. 8.
From P. and A. Hemingfield to T. and M. Nixon, Lot 108 of Spring Shore, 126 Hickory Point Court, Statesville, $580,000, on Jan. 11.
From S. Taylor to B. and C. Brown, Lot 17 of Laurel Cove, 538 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $225,000, on Jan. 11.
From T. and L. Michael to P. and B. Billings, 3.212 acres, 252 Carl Austin Road, Statesville, $270,500, on Jan. 11.
From J. Kiker and S. Leonard to Alford Properties and Construction, LLC, 2039 Cline St., Statesville, $95,000, on Jan. 11.
From J. and J. and L. Stinson to F. and H. Holtschlag, Lot 21 of The Highlands at Maple Creek, 105 Wildeman Trail, Statesville, $18,000, on Jan. 11.
From Augustine Properties, LLC to A. Siebsen, Lot 2 of Fieldstone Farm, 112 Fieldstone Farm Drive, Statesville, $155,000, on Jan. 11.
From B. Loflin to I. and P. Hayfron, three tracts, Lot 7 of Dellwood and metes and bounds, 135 Dellwood Drive, Statesville, $90,000, on Jan. 11.
From T. Campbell to R. Rosser/TR and The Robert Lyndon Rosser Revocable Trust, two tracts, 1.14 acres and 0.167 acre, 3709 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $190,000, on Jan. 11.
From B. and C. Halter to J. and B. Anthony, Lot 94 of Meadow Oaks, 174 Canopy Oak Lane, Statesville, $365,000, on Jan. 11.
From R. Harris, C. Johnson, R. Harris/Indvl & Admr, G. Kelly/Est, D. Johnson and V. and N. Barnhardt to D. Griffin, A. Sisson-Griffin, A. Griffin and A. Sisson Griffin, Lot 28 of Rivergreen, 112 Rivergreen Drive, Statesville, $127,000, on Jan. 11.
From M. Spencer, M. Meyer and J. Spencer to K. Hoerr, Lot 18 of Victoria Village, 407 Windsor Lane, Statesville, $145,000, on Jan. 12.
From D. McHargue to A. and M. Wurzer, Lot 36 of Piney Oaks, 189 Beech Brook Lane, Statesville, $168,500, on Jan. 12.
From H. and M. and M. Bryan to HBHC, LLC, 5.414 acres, Northside Drive, Statesville, $850,000, on Jan. 12.
From R. Hernandez and H. and H. Quezada to C. and R. Colledge, Lot 41 of Bethany Trace, 158 Mount Zion Drive, Statesville, $175,500, on Jan. 12.
From L. Troutman/TR and Lonnie J. Troutman, Jr. Living Trust to N. Siebold, Lot 4 of Cypress Acres, 1018 Jennings Road, Statesville, $237,000, on Jan. 12.
From D. Stauber/Est., K. Stauber/Admr, K and H. Stauber, D. and G. and A. Park and S. and R. Price to R. and R. and L. Lee, metes and bound, Lot 22 of Forest Hills, 825 Woodland Road, Statesville, $188,000, on Jan. 12.
From J. and K. and K. Bostian to S. Clanton Jr., Lot 74 of Country Club Estates, 714 Club Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on Jan. 12.
From J. McCurdy, M. and R. McCommons, D. McCurdy, K. and S. and S. Spence, C. and L. McCurdy, L. and W. Childress and C. and T. McCurdy to D. McCurdy, Lot 24 of Hillcrest, 524 Virginia Ave., Statesville, $40,000, on Jan.12.
From J. Clendenin to Weyerhaeuser NR Company, timber deed, Sunflower Road, Statesville, $107,000, on Jan. 12.
From G. Saffer/Exr and F. Earle/Est to A. Barnes, metes and bounds, 615 Georgia Ave., Statesville, $90,000, on Jan. 12.
From G. and G. Fox to D. Jones, 6.613 acres, Roger Street, Statesville, $65,000, on Jan. 12.
From M. Hayes/TR and Mary Phifer Hayes Revocable Trust to J. Vanhoy, 0.958 acre, Bethesda Road, Statesville, $24,000, on Jan. 12.
From S. and S. and M. and M. Gooddban to L. Keatley, (Lots 8 and 9), 1851 Safriet Road, Statesville, $204,000, on Jan. 13.
From J. Logozzo to J. and R. Thompson, Lots 570-573 of Iredell Heights, 667 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $226,000, on Jan. 13.
From C. Lute and M. Burrell to J. and M. Spencer, Lot 19 of Lone Pine Meadows, 130 Portman Lane, Statesville, $262,000, on Jan. 13.
From B. Morgan/TR, Mary Hill Living Trust and Hugh Hill Living Trust to Stevenson Farm Management, LLC, 34.62 acres, Stevenson Farm Road, Statesville, $176,500, on Jan. 13.
From J. Cherry/Est and J. Daly/Admr to E. Mejia and M. Gutierrez, (Lot 17), 1223 4th St., Statesville, $13,000, on Jan. 13.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to J. Shimmin and P. Vance, Lot 25 of Park Grove, 621 Red Fox Trail, Statesville, $195,000, on Jan. 13.
From J. and G. Jones to B. and M. Lund, Lot 30 of Donsdale, 263 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $330,000, on Jan. 13.
From C. Brown/TR & EXR, Ralph C. Brown Living Trust, R. Brown/Est and R. Brown Sr./Est to G. and C. Shook, Lot 52 of Queens Crest Townhomes, 1500 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $250,000, on Jan. 13.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to K. and K. Bair, Lot 91 of Castlegate, 127 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $287,000, on Jan. 13.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 191, 212 and 230 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $163,500, on Jan. 14.
From T. Pope and T. and A. and A. Buchanan to Buller River Development Partners, LP, metes and bounds, 105 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Jan. 14.
From K. and M. Roberson to J. and K. Vicente, Lot 67 of Berkshire Hills, 524 Berkshire Drive, Statesville, $160,000, on Jan. 14.
From J. and D. Meyer to J. Walker, Lot 69 of River Oaks Fairways, 132 Cheyenne Lane, Statesville, $35,000, on Jan. 14.
From True Homes, LLC to V. Fowler and L. Fritts, Lot 215 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $263,000, on Jan. 14.
From A. and A. Pearson to M. and P. Booze, 12.1038 acres, Brookhaven Road, Statesville, $90,000, on Jan. 14.
From N. Benfield to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 7 of Brittian Hills Inc., Sandtrap Drive, Statesville, $25,000, on Jan. 14.
From T. and T. Pierce to Buller River Development Partners, LP, 0.921 acre, 235 Safriet Road, Statesville, $33,000, on Jan. 14.
From K.A. Watt Construction Inc. to D. Chism, Lot 14 of Country Landing, 129 Sara Lane, Statesville, $212,000, on Jan.14.
From SECU*RE, Inc. to K. and T. King, Lot 402 of Shannon Acres, 508 Innisbrook Drive, Statesville, $433,000, on Jan. 14.
From P. and M. Woods to A. Loucks, Lots 339-342 of Chipley Park, 163 Roseman Lane, Statesville, $105,000, on Jan. 14.
From R. and K. and K. and T. and A. and A. Martin, D. and D. and R. Fox, K. and C. Goodman and P. and P. and L. and L. Wilson to E. Cottman, metes and bounds, 3262 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $380,000, on Jan. 14.
From SFR Charlotte, LLC to Diversified Residential Homes 1, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, 103 Redwood Lane, Statesville, 2179 Wexford Way, Statesville, 2427 Abernathy Ave., Statesville, 205 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, 134 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, 2515 Scalybark Road, Statesville, 158 Danbury Lane, Statesville, $1,166,500, on Jan. 15.
From J. Staford/Indvl & AIF and D. Staford to W. and S. Arthur, Lots 9 and 10 Fulton Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on Jan. 15.
From E. and P. and P. Cross to D. Styer, Lot 42 of Featherstone, 147 Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $160,000, on Jan. 15.
From M. and M. Maine to S. Faulkner, 0.695 acre, 111 Macy Lane, Statesville, $115,500, on Jan. 15.
From J. Burks/Indvl & Exr, R. McCoy/Est, D. and E. Wy and S. and J. Barker to A. and J. Perdue and M. Osborne, 1.75 acres, 397 Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $155,000, on Jan. 15.
From I. and S. Ou to M. and R. Kehe, two tracts, 10 acres and 5-3/16 acre, 256 Wayside Road, Statesville, $525,000, on Jan. 15.
From J. and M. Holbrook to R. Boger, Lot 18 of Canterbury, 173 Candlestick Drive, Statesville, $185,000, on Jan. 15.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 226 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,400, on Jan. 15.
From R. and G. Coryell to J. Cabeza and Y. Caballero, Lot 7 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 179 Windingwood Drive, Statesville, $32,500, on Jan.15.
From T. Pierce to Red Rose Rentals, LLC, metes and bounds, (Lot 99 and PT 98), 631 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $86,500, on Jan. 15.
From CEM Group, LLC to E. Mark and Culpepper Real Estate LLC, (Lot 6), 517 Sylvia St., Statesville, $17,000, on Jan. 15.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 211 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on Jan. 15.
From M. and M. Wike to P. Alexander, Lot 117 of Shannon Acres, 213 East Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $344,000, on Jan. 15.
From B. and D. Stoehr to M. Chaffin and A. Davis, Lot 18 of Willowbrook, 148 Rock Island Drive, Statesville, $203,500, on Jan. 15.
From J. Clendenin to Blue Ridge Lumber, Log and Timber Co., timber deed, Sunflower Road, Statesville, $56,500, on Jan. 15.
STONY POINT
From C. Dison to WRGJR Properties, LLC, 8.67 acres, Miracle Farm Road, Stony Point, $93,000, on Jan. 14.
TROUTMAN
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 3, 19, 22 and 25 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $254,500, on Jan. 8.
From B. and B. Ladd and B. Hooper to K and F. Begly, metes and bounds, 187 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $170,000, on Jan. 8.
From R. and T. McDonell to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, LP, Lot 102 of Sutter’s Mill, 217 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $300,000, on Jan. 8.
From True Homes, LLC to C. and S. Pantaleo, Lot 166 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $260,500, on Jan. 8.
From J. and D. and D. Riggs to Central Piedmont Management LLC, 211 Carlyle Road, Troutman, $52,000, on Jan. 11.
From L. and L. and M. and M. Nicholas to E. and M. Delgrosso, Lot 15 of Spicewood, 209 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $295,000, on Jan. 11.
From D. and H. Howard to BBC Troutman, LLC, metes and bounds, 1192 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, $70,000, on Jan. 12.
From G. and B. Fortune to R. and A. Mays, Lot 17 of Sunset Bay, 148 Sunset Bay Drive, Troutman, $80,000, on Jan. 13.
From M. Bennett and P. Bellissimo/AIF to P. Bellissimo, Lot 54 of Carlyle Farms, 128 Loram Drive, Troutman, $100,000, on Jan. 13.
From M. Payton/Exr & Indvl, M. Lawrence/Exr & Indvl, M. Marshall/Est, J. Payton and W. Lawrence Jr. to J. Rainey III and D. Baker, Lot 9 of Jacob’s Woods, 163 Byers Road, Troutman, $252,000, on Jan. 14.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 65 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $64,000, on Jan. 14.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 15, 18 and 23 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $191,000, on Jan. 14.
From B. and C. and R. Murdock to M. Manor General Partner, LLC, (Lot 2), Perry Road, Troutman, $18,000, on Jan. 14.
From P. and A. Medlin, E. and V. McCoy and C. and G. Covington to T. and C. Douglas, 2.3 acres, 155 Trackside Road, Troutman, $178,000, on Jan. 14.
From R. and L. Yee to S. and M. Bullock, Lot 630 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 198 Timber Lake Drive, Troutman, $492,000, on Jan. 15.
From True Homes, LLC to A. and L. Bronner, Lot 13 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $306,000, on Jan. 15.
From Ronald Scott Properties, Inc. to M. and S. O’Malley, metes and bounds, .73 acre, 403 N. Main St., Troutman, $200,000, on Jan. 15.
From D. Gunkel/Indvl & Admr, J. Gunkel and M. Gunkel/Est to A. Parsons and V. Worley, 0.5125 acre, 673 Georgie St., Troutman, $290,000, on Jan. 15.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 26 and 66 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $127,500, on Jan. 15.
UNION GROVE
From Barker Family Limited Partnership NC and L. Breitschwerdt/TR to I. and M. Bickford, two tracts, 10 acres and 51.11 acres, Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $202,000, on Jan. 13.
From Calvary Baptist Church to B. and K. Gregory, 4 acres, Indian Hill Road, Union Grove, $10,000, on Jan. 15.