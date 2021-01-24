Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 8-15

From D. and H. Howard to BBC Troutman, LLC, metes and bounds, 1192 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, $70,000, on Jan. 12.

From G. and B. Fortune to R. and A. Mays, Lot 17 of Sunset Bay, 148 Sunset Bay Drive, Troutman, $80,000, on Jan. 13.

From M. Bennett and P. Bellissimo/AIF to P. Bellissimo, Lot 54 of Carlyle Farms, 128 Loram Drive, Troutman, $100,000, on Jan. 13.

From M. Payton/Exr & Indvl, M. Lawrence/Exr & Indvl, M. Marshall/Est, J. Payton and W. Lawrence Jr. to J. Rainey III and D. Baker, Lot 9 of Jacob’s Woods, 163 Byers Road, Troutman, $252,000, on Jan. 14.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 65 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $64,000, on Jan. 14.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 15, 18 and 23 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $191,000, on Jan. 14.

From B. and C. and R. Murdock to M. Manor General Partner, LLC, (Lot 2), Perry Road, Troutman, $18,000, on Jan. 14.

From P. and A. Medlin, E. and V. McCoy and C. and G. Covington to T. and C. Douglas, 2.3 acres, 155 Trackside Road, Troutman, $178,000, on Jan. 14.